Charles Barton has won a seat on the DeSoto County Schools school board, beating Dr. Larry Sylvester and Sarah Doss-Thomas.
Barton was elected for the district five seat with over 9,000 votes, winning nearly 60% of the vote.
Barton recently retired from a five-year position as headmaster at Tunica Academy, one of the many jobs he has had across more than 30 years in education.
He started his career as head football coach at Hollandale High School. He then went on to coach track and football at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Barton then left his coaching jobs to be the Northwest Dean of Students.
Barton has been the principal of three K-12 schools across the state: Independence High School, South Panola High School and Mantachie High School.
Barton also spent 13 years as a realtor in DeSoto County. He and his wife, Janice, live in Olive Branch.
