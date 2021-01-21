The DeSoto Times-Tribune is partnering with Apelah to collect cleaning products for low-income area senior residents and those with disabilities.
Donations of basic cleaning supplies like disinfectant, bleach, soap, laundry detergent, dish soap, Lysol wipes and other items are greatly appreciated.
Apelah Inc. is a Hernando-based non-profit organization that provides specialized foster care and in-home elder personal care services such as cleaning, meal preparation, bathing, running errands and household chores Apelah has served the area since 1996 and recently expanded into elder care services. The agency took its name from the Choctaw word for "help."
"We did Toys for Tots this year and now we are doing something for our area seniors," said DeSoto Times-Tribune office manager Kim Isaac. "So please help us fill our box."
Donations can be dropped off at the Times-Tribune office at 2342 Hwy. 51 North from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Friday.
