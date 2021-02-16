DeSoto County Schools - no in-person instruction. The district will shift to distance learning until Friday. Northpoint Christian School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for in-person learning and will shift to remote learning.
Northwest Mississippi Community College campuses will be closed the rest of the week. Classes will be conducted virtually. Students are asked to check their Canvas for more instructions.
DeSoto County Covid-19 vaccination drive-through at the Landers Center will be closed again on Wednesday due to weather.
DeSoto County government offices are closed. Southaven City Hall offices are closed. Southaven Municipal Court is closed. City of Olive Branch offices are closed. City of Hernando offices are closed. Hernando City Court is closed. City of Horn Lake offices are closed.
Garbage pickup will not be running. United States Mail Service delivery in the 386 zip code has been temporarily suspended due to weather.
The following businesses will be closed:Kroger stores in Mississippi will be closing today at 6 pm and will reopen tomorrow at 8 am. DeSoto Family Medical Center, DeSoto Eye Care, Goodwill (all Mississippi locations)Southaven Foot Clinic, Trustmark National Bank (all DeSoto County locations), Happy Daze in Nesbit.
