Albans, Rachel Gail, DUI, $750
Anthony, Jada Andria, violation of protection order/domestic abuse order, domestic violence, $4,500
Armstead, Larry Lee, contempt-felony, violation of probation-felony, $0
Baker, Antoine Demarquette, contempt, $5,000
Banks, Alexander Jalen, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750
Barrett, Kevin Terrell, domestic disturbance, $500
Bell, Dwayne Darnell, improper tag, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, no insurance, $500
Bolton, Leonard Darrell, contempt-felony, $0
Boyd, George Roger, poss. cont. sub., $5,000
Bradley, Ezekiel Martrell, contempt, $250
Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, contempt, $100
Breedloe, Zackery Kody, violation of probation, $0
Brewer, William Gregory, fugitive, $0
Brown, Kelvion Lashaun Donale, armed robbery, $50,000
Butler, Cassissa, shoplifting, $0
Campbell, Domonique, contempt, $5,000
Campbell, Emily A., contempt, $0
Campbell, Roderick Ramon, uttering forgery, fugitive, $500
Chalas, Anthony C., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, open container, $3,000
Childress, Dylan Jude, DUI 2nd, $750
Clark, Jeffrey L., contempt, speeding, no insurance, domestic assault, $7,000
Clayborn, Marvin Leanthony, possession w/intent, no license, DUI 2nd, no insurance, careless driving, poss. of firearm by felony, poss. of weapon by felon, $19,500
Coleman, Demarcio Lamar, contempt, switched tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $7,500
Coleman, Kevin Marcus, uttering forgery over $1,000, uttering forgery, $12,500
Coleman, Tonya Lynn, public drunk, $250
Collins, Tiera Meshaun, , assault on a public servant and a person over 65 years oild, $25,000
Cooper, Nicholas Aali, no license, no insurance, running a stop sign, careless driving, $500
Cooper, Saxton Tyler, contempt, $5,000
Cowans, Willie Earl, paraphernalia, $0
Cramer, Larry Wayne, molesting-touching, handling, $0
Crim, Gina Dawn, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Crim, John Wesley, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Crump, Melvin, domestic assault, $0
Cunningham, Deadrick Phillip, DUI, $750
Daniels, Gary, shoplifting, $500
Daugherty, Nicholas Lee, shoplifting, $1,500
Davis, Varsenio Javier, contempt, $500
Daws, Kenneth Jason, contempt, $300
Dear Jr., Walter Kevin, DUI, careless driving, $750
Dees, Richard Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Dodd, Christopher Michael, probation violation, no license, $0
Doddridge, Dleborah Lynne, DUI, $0
Dowell, Treston Gage, violation of post release supervision, $0
Eason, Lawrence Lloyd, contempt, $561.50
Elliot, Keisean, violation of post release supervision, $0
Emmons, Tony, contempt, sale of diazepam-felony, conspiracy to sell diazepam, $5,000
Faulkner, Brandon Keith, DUI, $500
Fisk, Amanda, contempt, failure to comply with provisions of non-adjudication order, $5,000
Fitzgerald, Argie Thomas, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,000
Fleming, Robert Earl, False information to officer, $250
Flippen, Tyler Eaves, DUI, no license, $0
Floyd, Emily Kaye, contempt x2, $4,000
Freeman, Venisha Ariana, embezzlement of cont. sub. to wit: Hydrocodone, $50,000
French, Nanette, no license, no insurance, leaving scene with property damage, shoplifting, fleeing law enforcement, $16,000
Gadd, Cody Elton, paraphernalia, $500
Gardner, Laquisha Donshea, contempt, $466
Gaulding, Kelvin Sharon DUI, careless driving, fail to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750
Gordon, Patsherette Annfernae, exhibit weapon, $0
Green, Phillip, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $2,000
Gross, Blake Andrew, contempt, $105
Gulledge, Anthony Quinn, DUI, careless driving, $0
Haire, Brandon Mark, contempt x2, $10,000
Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, simple assault, $500
Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, telephone (profane, indecent, harassing), $1,200
Hall, Charles Anthony, DUI, careless driving, $750
Hall, Damion, probation violation, $0
Hall, Kyone Kenthae, contempt, false information to officer, $2,650
Harris, Dominica L., embezzlement, $10,000
Harris, Eric, contempt, burglary-auto, $0
Harris, Erica Elaina, DUI, reckless driving, $1,500
Hartley, Sara Maryeha, contempt, $5,000
Hartz, Ashlee Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Hatley Sr., Jeffery Wayne, receiving stolen property-felony, $4,000
Hayslett, Kierra, no tag, DUI, no insurance, $750
Hidalgo, Taylor Randal, probation violation, $0
Horn, Kelsey Deon, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Hornbuckle, Jason Leland, poss. of cont. sub., embezzlement, $8,000
Houston, Katina Loraine, paraphernalia, no tag, DUI 2nd, no insurance, $2,000
Huang, Danny, assault, assault on public servant & person 65 years old, disturbing peace on school property, $51,000
Huffman, Courtney Danielle, contempt, $300
Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $15,000
Hughes, Brian Percival, DUI 2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Husbands, Shelley Marie, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Hyder, Sharon Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. methamphetamine, shoplifting, $5,000
Jamison, Sierra Antionette, contempt, $500
Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0
John, Benjamin Michael, burglary-building, grand larceny, $30,000
Johnson, Dwayne Kierre, open container, no license, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500
Johnson, Kelly Dewayne, contempt, $15,000
Jones, Curtis L., felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,000
Jones, Ryan Christopher, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Jones, William Dee, open container, DUI, $500
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kennedy, Taja Kapri, paraphernalia, careless driving, $500
Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Lee, Michelle Monique, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $500
Lenard, Jimmie, contempt, probation violation, $0
Little, Chauncey La’Juan, disorderly conduct, $250
Logan, Timothy Jennings, contempt, possession of weapon by felon, $75,000
Long, Robert Owen, contempt-fines, $6,500
Lopez, Emanuel Ramirez, pubic drunk, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250
Mahon, Gary Allen, contempt, $2,000
Malone, Marques D., failure to yield to blue light/siren, no license, $1,500
Martin, Austin Napoleon, contempt, no tag, no license, improper equip., $1,000
Matheny, Michael, disorderly conduct, $0
Mayer, Rebecca Lee, contempt, $6,000
McClendon, Matthew Mark, poss. of cont. sub, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
McEwen, Deangelia Kamillia, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, poss. of cont. sub., $3,500
McGhee, Reno S., poss. of cont. sub., $0
McGowan, Dominique, paraphernalia, $500
McIver, Austin Edward, contempt, $1,500
McNair, Siobhan Monique, contempt, $300
Michaels, Sonia, shoplifting, $500
Miller, William Clinton, public drunk, $0
Mitchell, Latashia Mae, contempt, $500
Morse, Keith, DUI, speeding, $500
Parker, Justin Parrish, no tag, DUI 3rd-felony, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, failure to signal lane change, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $6,250
Payne, Stacey Catrice, animal cruelty, $2,000
Peoples, Carlton W., possession/sale paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Pitts, Alicia Marie, violation of terms of drug court, $0
Power, Catherine Laverne, no license, DUI, child edangerment, no insurance, $51,000
Rayford, Ciara Deshaun, contempt, $0
Reddick, Aaron Jerome, contempt, $0
Reed, Jermeric Christian Jerma, contempt x2, probation violation, assault, false ID information, $7,000
Rhoades, Amy Nicole, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Rines, Rasco, paraphernalia, $500
Roberson, Crystal Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000
Robinson, Alrenzo James, motion to revoke bond, $0
Robinson, Carlos Kieran, contempt, DUI, no insurance, no license, speeding, $6,750
Robinson, Keithon, contempt, $263.50
Rogers, Lorenzo Martreze, contempt x2, no license, improper equip./lighting, false ID information, $6,750
Royster, Ketravion Amaru, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, $50,000
Sides, Samantha, contempt, $0
Simmons, Isaac, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Smiley, Sanguenetta Lakisha, contempt, fraud in acquisition of cont. sub., $4,101.83
Smith, Calvaris Desheun, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $15,000
Smith, Elizabeth Ashley, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting, $0
Smith, Jeremy Lavarius, contempt x2, false identifying info, $7,000
Smith, Lorrie Ann, fugitive, $0
Smith, Tamarkus Mattrell, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Snider, James William, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Spangler, Debra Lynn, no license, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Stewart, Roy Franklin, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,000
Stokes, Terrance, contempt, $0
Suggars Jr., Michael Otis, contempt, $620
Taylor, Apollonia Nekesha, assault, $600
Taylor, Corey Martel, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Thomas, Taurean Martez, contempt, $0
Thompson, Katy Frances, DUI, improper equip., $750
Thurmond, Crystal Lashae, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500
Todd, Henry, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $7,000
Torry, Joshua, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Tucker, Tawanna Lashawn, no license, driving w/o headlights, $250
Tunstall, Robert, paraphernalia, poss. of weapon by felon, $30,000
Turner, Joshua Dewayne, DUI, $500
Tutor, Meagan Faith, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Tutor, Tiffanie, contempt, poss. of meth-habitual, probation violation, conspiracy to commit-habitual, $0
Walker, Thomas Edward, assault by physical fear, $750
Walls, Curtis Gerard, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Weir III, Simon Finger, simple assault, $500
West, Michael Dwayne, probation violation, $0
Weston, Robert Earl, contempt, no license, leaving scene, property damage, $5,500
Whitehead, Marcus Tremane, no license, $500
Williams, Aldric Keonne, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $705
Williams, Hayden Lynee, contempt, $1,500
Williams, Michael Anthony, public drunk, $250
Wilson, Ronnie Eugene, fugitive, $0
Winchell III, William Carlos, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Winston, Ravyn Simon, DUI, $750
Wooten, Devin Dominique, contempt, $5,000
Wooten, Samonie Shana, contempt, $1,500
Wright, Brandon, fugitive, $0
Wyrick, Justin Asa, switched tag, no license, fugitive, $0
Zindani, Occoshah Abdul, DUI, $750
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.