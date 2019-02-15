Albans, Rachel Gail, DUI, $750

Anthony, Jada Andria, violation of protection order/domestic abuse order, domestic violence, $4,500

Armstead, Larry Lee, contempt-felony, violation of probation-felony, $0

Baker, Antoine Demarquette, contempt, $5,000

Banks, Alexander Jalen, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750

Barrett, Kevin Terrell, domestic disturbance, $500

Bell, Dwayne Darnell, improper tag, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, no insurance, $500

Bolton, Leonard Darrell, contempt-felony, $0

Boyd, George Roger, poss. cont. sub., $5,000

Bradley, Ezekiel Martrell, contempt, $250

Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, contempt, $100

Breedloe, Zackery Kody, violation of probation, $0

Brewer, William Gregory, fugitive, $0

Brown, Kelvion Lashaun Donale, armed robbery, $50,000

Butler, Cassissa, shoplifting, $0

Campbell, Domonique, contempt, $5,000

Campbell, Emily A., contempt, $0

Campbell, Roderick Ramon, uttering forgery, fugitive, $500

Chalas, Anthony C., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, open container, $3,000

Childress, Dylan Jude, DUI 2nd, $750

Clark, Jeffrey L., contempt, speeding, no insurance, domestic assault, $7,000

Clayborn, Marvin Leanthony, possession w/intent, no license, DUI 2nd, no insurance, careless driving, poss. of firearm by felony, poss. of weapon by felon, $19,500

Coleman, Demarcio Lamar, contempt, switched tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $7,500

Coleman, Kevin Marcus, uttering forgery over $1,000, uttering forgery, $12,500

Coleman, Tonya Lynn, public drunk, $250

Collins, Tiera Meshaun, , assault on a public servant and a person over 65 years oild, $25,000

Cooper, Nicholas Aali, no license, no insurance, running a stop sign, careless driving, $500

Cooper, Saxton Tyler, contempt, $5,000

Cowans, Willie Earl, paraphernalia, $0

Cramer, Larry Wayne, molesting-touching, handling, $0

Crim, Gina Dawn, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Crim, John Wesley, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Crump, Melvin, domestic assault, $0

Cunningham, Deadrick Phillip, DUI, $750

Daniels, Gary, shoplifting, $500

Daugherty, Nicholas Lee, shoplifting, $1,500

Davis, Varsenio Javier, contempt, $500

Daws, Kenneth Jason, contempt, $300

Dear Jr., Walter Kevin, DUI, careless driving, $750

Dees, Richard Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Dodd, Christopher Michael, probation violation, no license, $0

Doddridge, Dleborah Lynne, DUI, $0

Dowell, Treston Gage, violation of post release supervision, $0

Eason, Lawrence Lloyd, contempt, $561.50

Elliot, Keisean, violation of post release supervision, $0

Emmons, Tony, contempt, sale of diazepam-felony, conspiracy to sell diazepam, $5,000

Faulkner, Brandon Keith, DUI, $500

Fisk, Amanda, contempt, failure to comply with provisions of non-adjudication order, $5,000

Fitzgerald, Argie Thomas, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,000

Fleming, Robert Earl, False information to officer, $250

Flippen, Tyler Eaves, DUI, no license, $0

Floyd, Emily Kaye, contempt x2, $4,000

Freeman, Venisha Ariana, embezzlement of cont. sub. to wit: Hydrocodone, $50,000

French, Nanette, no license, no insurance, leaving scene with property damage, shoplifting, fleeing law enforcement, $16,000

Gadd, Cody Elton, paraphernalia, $500

Gardner, Laquisha Donshea, contempt, $466

Gaulding, Kelvin Sharon DUI, careless driving, fail to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750

Gordon, Patsherette Annfernae, exhibit weapon, $0

Green, Phillip, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $2,000

Gross, Blake Andrew, contempt, $105

Gulledge, Anthony Quinn, DUI, careless driving, $0

Haire, Brandon Mark, contempt x2, $10,000

Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, simple assault, $500

Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, telephone (profane, indecent, harassing), $1,200

Hall, Charles Anthony, DUI, careless driving, $750

Hall, Damion, probation violation, $0

Hall, Kyone Kenthae, contempt, false information to officer, $2,650

Harris, Dominica L., embezzlement, $10,000

Harris, Eric, contempt, burglary-auto, $0

Harris, Erica Elaina, DUI, reckless driving, $1,500

Hartley, Sara Maryeha, contempt, $5,000

Hartz, Ashlee Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Hatley Sr., Jeffery Wayne, receiving stolen property-felony, $4,000

Hayslett, Kierra, no tag, DUI, no insurance, $750

Hidalgo, Taylor Randal, probation violation, $0

Horn, Kelsey Deon, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Hornbuckle, Jason Leland, poss. of cont. sub., embezzlement, $8,000

Houston, Katina Loraine, paraphernalia, no tag, DUI 2nd, no insurance, $2,000

Huang, Danny, assault, assault on public servant & person 65 years old, disturbing peace on school property, $51,000

Huffman, Courtney Danielle, contempt, $300

Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $15,000

Hughes, Brian Percival, DUI 2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Husbands, Shelley Marie, no license, no insurance, $2,000

Hyder, Sharon Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. methamphetamine, shoplifting, $5,000

Jamison, Sierra Antionette, contempt, $500

Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0

John, Benjamin Michael, burglary-building, grand larceny, $30,000

Johnson, Dwayne Kierre, open container, no license, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500

Johnson, Kelly Dewayne, contempt, $15,000

Jones, Curtis L., felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,000

Jones, Ryan Christopher, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Jones, William Dee, open container, DUI, $500

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kennedy, Taja Kapri, paraphernalia, careless driving, $500

Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Lee, Michelle Monique, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $500

 Lenard, Jimmie, contempt, probation violation, $0

Little, Chauncey La’Juan, disorderly conduct, $250

Logan, Timothy Jennings, contempt, possession of weapon by felon, $75,000

Long, Robert Owen, contempt-fines, $6,500

Lopez, Emanuel Ramirez, pubic drunk, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250

Mahon, Gary Allen, contempt, $2,000

Malone, Marques D., failure to yield to blue light/siren, no license, $1,500

Martin, Austin Napoleon, contempt, no tag, no license, improper equip., $1,000

Matheny, Michael, disorderly conduct, $0

Mayer, Rebecca Lee, contempt, $6,000

McClendon, Matthew Mark, poss. of cont. sub, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

McEwen, Deangelia Kamillia, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, poss. of cont. sub., $3,500

McGhee, Reno S., poss. of cont. sub., $0

McGowan, Dominique, paraphernalia, $500

McIver, Austin Edward, contempt, $1,500

McNair, Siobhan Monique, contempt, $300

Michaels, Sonia, shoplifting, $500

Miller, William Clinton, public drunk, $0

Mitchell, Latashia Mae, contempt, $500

Morse, Keith, DUI, speeding, $500

Parker, Justin Parrish, no tag, DUI 3rd-felony, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, failure to signal lane change, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $6,250

Payne, Stacey Catrice, animal cruelty, $2,000

Peoples, Carlton W., possession/sale paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Pitts, Alicia Marie, violation of terms of drug court, $0

Power, Catherine Laverne, no license, DUI, child edangerment, no insurance, $51,000

Rayford, Ciara Deshaun, contempt, $0

Reddick, Aaron Jerome, contempt, $0

Reed, Jermeric Christian Jerma, contempt x2, probation violation, assault, false ID information, $7,000

Rhoades, Amy Nicole, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Rines, Rasco, paraphernalia, $500

Roberson, Crystal Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000

Robinson, Alrenzo James, motion to revoke bond, $0

Robinson, Carlos Kieran, contempt, DUI, no insurance, no license, speeding, $6,750

Robinson, Keithon, contempt, $263.50

Rogers, Lorenzo Martreze, contempt x2, no license, improper equip./lighting, false ID information, $6,750

Royster, Ketravion Amaru,  conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, $50,000

Sides, Samantha, contempt, $0

Simmons, Isaac, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Smiley, Sanguenetta Lakisha, contempt, fraud in acquisition of cont. sub., $4,101.83

Smith, Calvaris Desheun, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $15,000

Smith, Elizabeth Ashley, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting, $0

Smith, Jeremy Lavarius, contempt x2, false identifying info, $7,000

Smith, Lorrie Ann, fugitive, $0

Smith, Tamarkus Mattrell, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Snider, James William, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Spangler, Debra Lynn, no license, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Stewart, Roy Franklin, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,000

Stokes, Terrance, contempt, $0

Suggars Jr., Michael Otis, contempt, $620

Taylor, Apollonia Nekesha, assault, $600

Taylor, Corey Martel, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Thomas, Taurean Martez, contempt, $0

Thompson, Katy Frances, DUI, improper equip., $750

Thurmond, Crystal Lashae, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500

Todd, Henry, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $7,000

Torry, Joshua, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Tucker, Tawanna Lashawn, no license, driving w/o headlights, $250

Tunstall, Robert, paraphernalia, poss. of weapon by felon, $30,000

Turner, Joshua Dewayne, DUI, $500

Tutor, Meagan Faith, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Tutor, Tiffanie, contempt, poss. of meth-habitual, probation violation, conspiracy to commit-habitual, $0

Walker, Thomas Edward, assault by physical fear, $750

Walls, Curtis Gerard, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Weir III, Simon Finger, simple assault, $500

West, Michael Dwayne, probation violation, $0

Weston, Robert Earl, contempt, no license, leaving scene, property damage, $5,500

Whitehead, Marcus Tremane, no license, $500

Williams, Aldric Keonne, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $705

Williams, Hayden Lynee, contempt, $1,500

Williams, Michael Anthony, public drunk, $250

Wilson, Ronnie Eugene, fugitive, $0

Winchell III, William Carlos, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Winston, Ravyn Simon, DUI, $750

Wooten, Devin Dominique, contempt, $5,000

Wooten, Samonie Shana, contempt, $1,500

Wright, Brandon, fugitive, $0

Wyrick, Justin Asa, switched tag, no license, fugitive, $0

Zindani, Occoshah Abdul, DUI, $750

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.