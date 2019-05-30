Alexander, Bobby Ray, probation violation, trespassing, shoplifting, $2,000
Alvarez, Ricardo, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, improper left turn, false information to officer, $1,000
Barnes Sr., Marquette, contempt x2, $2,250
Battles, Randy Dewayne, contempt x2, $5,000
Beaver, Sherry, grand larceny-felony, $20,000
Bell, Cassandra Lashah, no tag, no license, no insurance, $600
Bennett, Cody Daniel, grand larceny-felony, motion to revoke bond, $7,500
Bintz, John Fredrick, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Bishop, Rita H., DUI, improper equip. $0
Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0
Blocker, Jasmine Jilliah, malicious mischief, $1,500
Blumenberg, Brandy D., handicapped parking, DUI, $500
Boites, Juan, no license, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500
Boughton, Abbeni Ann, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Boyce, Perry Dean, shoplifting-felony, $0
Bradley, Latasha Shawnetta, obstructing traffic, no license, $250
Boome, Christopher Derriom, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0
Brown, Chris Andrea, larceny, lease or rental agreement, $3,500
Brown, William Jermaine, no license, $500
Bryson, Thomas Lamar, no tag, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, no insurance, in possession of stolen firearms , $20,500
Burton, Eddie Jerome, violation of post release supervision, $0
Butler Jr., Terrance Antonio, disorderly conduct, $250
Butler, Antowyne Levelt, contempt, $700
Byrd Sr., Walter Roy, contempt, $0
Calhoun, Brittany Louise, contempt x2, $0
Campbell, Devonte Chavez, paraphernalia, $500
Carruthers, Marcus Antonio, contempt x4, $6,921.75
Carter II, Henry L., contempt x2, DUI, no license, speeding, $9,750
Cashaw, James Michael, contempt x2, fugitive, $0
Castle, Mary Joe, disturbance in public place, public drunk, $500
Cheatham, Gary Allen, poss. of cont. sub., $15,000
Clarke, William Earl, contempt, $5,000
Coaten, Michael Ray, DUI, careless driving, $750
Cooks, Cortez, robbery, $5,000
Cooper, Tiger, simple assault, $0
Cooperwood, Marreko Quanta, contempt, $0
Cotton, Kevin Brian, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000
Crawford, Daryl Lamond, paraphernalia, $500
Curbo, Callie Danielle, contempt x3, $10,000
Curtis, Ashley N., robbery, $5,000
Daniel, Kelly, simple assault, $2,000
Daughtry, Dennis Warren, DUI, careless driving, $3,000
Davis, Christopher Neal, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tail light, $5,000
Dean, Darl D., contempt, no license, no insurance, $1,500
Dennis Rhondarius, contributing to the delinquency of minor, $0
Dickerson, Jamison Kavell, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $1,000
Douglas, Amanda Desiree, fugitive, $0
Douglas, Louis C., DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Drummond Jr., Lawrence Clark, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Dunlap, Andrea, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000
Dunning, Garrett Allen, careless driving, DUI, improper signal, paraphernalia, $2,500
Echaurren, Felipe Edward, contempt, $3,000
Efnor, Jasmine Brooke, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $1,500
Evans, Jecorey Monte, DUI, disobey traffic control device, no insurance, $50,000
Facelli, Terrance Eugene, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, no tail light, $1,000
Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0
Finelli, Anthony Joseph, domestic assault, $0
Finley, Marvin Dontae, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $5,000
Fiore, Brittany Taylor, contempt, $1,000
Fisk, Jonathan Lewis, contempt, $1,100
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Fondren, Gregory Malcolm, probation violation, petit larceny, malicious mischief, $2,000
Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $0
Furnish, Natasha Michelle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $20,551.50
Gary, Joseph Charles, probation violation, $0
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $500
Golliday, Alexius Jackay, contempt, $0
Gomez Jr., Ricardo, domestic assault, $1,500
Gonzalez-Mejia, Sonia Maria, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, $2,000
Goodman, Latonya Shanise, contempt, $6,095
Graham, David Earl, no license, no insurance, $250
Gray, James Kimmons, grand larceny, $0
Green Jr., Ray, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $2,750
Green, Pamela Gann, contempt, petit larceny, trespassing, shoplifting, $3,154.55
Griffin, Matthew Allen, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Guess, Taylor Alan, paraphernalia, $500
Gullett III, John Taylor, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Hall, Kelon Leondre, paraphernalia, $500
Hall, Michael, public drunk, $0
Hardin, Michael Shane, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $25,000
Harding, Derick Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., possession w/intent, poss. of stolen firearm, $18,000
Harper, Stephen Patrick, paraphernalia, $0
Harrington, Johnathan David, contempt, taking of vehicle, stalking, $25,000
Harris, Andre Leweore, contempt, poss. w/intent marijuana, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, shoplifting-felony, shoplifting-habitual, $0
Hatter, Joshua Aaron, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper equip., $5,000
Havens, Ry Lee Sim, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting-felony, $35,000
Hawkins, Joey Scott, domestic assault, $1,500
Hayes, Destin Contrell, contempt, switched tag, no license, probation violation, DUI-2nd, false identifying info, $0
Hemphill, Dexter Dwayne, domestic assault, $150
Henson, Keuntray Tyrell, improper tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, driving in center of three lanes, $1,250
Hernandez, Eddy, DUI, $500
Herron, Shiloh Monte, contempt, $2,500
Hicks, Christopher Cody, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony x2, methamphetamine-recidivist, paraphernalia, poss. of fentanyl-recidivist probation violation, conspiracy to possess fentanyl, $100
Hicks, Valarie Jane, violation of terms of intensive supervision program (fines), $0
Hill Jr., Kevin Lamonte, contempt x2, uttering forgery, shoplifting, fleeing law, false identifying info., $1,500
Hines, Devonta Jawon, contempt x2, $5,000
Hodges, Emily, DUI-2nd, $0
Hodges, Keith D., domestic assault, $1,000
Holland, Darrell Anthony, contempt-felony, probation violation, $0
Holmes Sr., Lawrence Scott, contempt x2, $580.50
Holmes, Shemeka, educational neglect, $0
Holt, Roger Andrew, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, false pretenses, $55,423.50
Hopson, Terry Lee, contempt, $3,000
Hoselton, Joseph R., DUI, no license, speeding, $1,750
Houston, Gregory Deandre, contempt, $6,000
Hudson, Diasha, shoplifting, $0
Hugghis, Terry Horace, contempt, $5,000
Hunter, Cedric Dewone, poss. w/intent to distribute, $25,000
Ingram Jr., Demorn Vantrez, contempt, no license careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, no insurance, fleeing law, $1,143.50
Irby, Michelle L., contempt, $565.50
Jaco, Talmadge Timothy, fugitive, $0
Jamison, Marcus Alan, careless driving, DUI-2nd, $5,000
Jennings, Mellisa Lena, fugitive, $0
Johnson, Jarrett Christian, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, motion to revoke bond, $20,000
Johnson, Jemarcus Desh, contept-felony, poss. of marijuana w/intent to sell-felony, poss. of tetrahydrocannabinol-felony, conspiracy to transfer marijuana-felony, 40
Johnson, Justin Stevens, domestic assault, $2,500
Johnson, Walter Vaughn, probation violation, $0
Jones, Rachel Lequita, contempt, $1,500
Jordan, Bobby Lawrence, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit burglary (auto), burglary, grand larceny-felony, $0
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kelley, Timothy Robert, poss. of cont. sub., $20,000
Killebrew, Roderick J., attempt to commit an offense x2, credit card fraud x2, receiving stolen property-felony, $16,500
King, Esha Nicholele, contempt, $458.50
King, Gabrielle Meridith, false pretense, $500
Kinney, Paul Michael, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, improper left turn, $5,500
Kratochwill, Chris Wayne, weapon/discharge prohibited, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $500
Laughter, Roger Johnston, DUI-2nd, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,000
Logan, Rachel Lyn, contempt, shoplifting, $1,239.50
Lott Jr., Derrick Leshun, robbery, $5,000
Lucas, Kayla Zorita, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,000
Luttrell, Brian M., paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip. $1,500
McCain, Tiffany Rocheryl, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., $3,000
McGregor, Jessica Kaylin, poss. of cont. sub., embezzlement, $15,500
McIntosh, Jason Cornelius, contempt, public drunk, $5,250
McKinney, Robbie Hunter, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
McMahon, Jonathan Jermaine, transfer, distribute or sale of marijuana x3, $20,000
McPhee, Paul Frank, DUI, $1,000
Michaels, Sonia, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0
Miller, Jimmy, public drunk, $0
Mitchell, Priest A., paraphernalia, $500
Moncrief, Corrie Lynn, contempt x2, $200
Moore, Deangelo Sevoird, contempt, $5,000
Morgan, Shundreka Antina, contempt, $1,268.50
Nguyen, John Tri, simple assault, $100
Nicholas, Devonte Cortez, contempt, public drunk, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,000
Parker, Kendrick Darnell, paraphernalia, $500
Parrish, Bryon Gerod, contempt, $7,000
Parrish, Dominque, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Peppers, Jacob, DUI, no tail light, $500
Pickens, Isaiah Marquell, contempt, $3,000
Pogue, Marguette, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Prince, Marico Laquintero, here for court, $0
Pumroy, Mark Richard, DUI, $500
Ratcliff, Charlie Lee, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation x2, false identifying info, $1,250
Reed, Tia Shada, contempt, $500
Rhines, Ronnie D., paraphernalia, DUI, $10,000
Riggs, William Roger, DUI-felony, $250,000
Rivera, Marisol, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, $750
Robertson Sr., Emmanuel Jevon, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000
Robinson, Mykeith, paraphernalia, DUI, running stops sign, improper equip., no insurance, fleeing law, $1,750
Rogers, Alisa Alene, contempt x2, DUI, domestic assault, domestic disturbing peace, $8,500
Russell, Brandon Michael, contempt, improper tag, no license, unsafe operation of vehicle, no insurance, $5,000
Sawicki, Anthony Joseph, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, seatbelt violation, $5,374.75
Scott-Taylor, Tomekia Shonta, domestic assault, $1,500
Sexton, Ashley Brooke, domestic assault, $1,500
Sharp, Sarah Grace, domestic assault, $500
Shaw, James, contempt, $0
Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $5,000
Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $10,000
Simmons, Jameshia Jakeciea, no license, speeding, $250
Simpson, Bruce Carrol, paraphernalia, $500
Smith, Deadrian Coyel, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Lashonda Deloise, domestic assault $250
Smith, Madeline Ann, shoplifting-2nd offense, $500
Smith, Mary Margaret, contempt, 2nd offense, $3,000
Smith, Preston Clark, contempt, $1,500
Spencer, Stephanie Ann, false identifying info, $250
Stevenson, Erica Evonne, contempt x2, shoplifting x2, $8,500
Sturdivant, Frankie Lamar, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $1,000
Sullivan, Sabrina, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, extortion-felony, $25,000
Swearengen Sr., Marquis Montrell, fugitive, $0
Swift, Jeremy Octavious, paraphernalia, $500
Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, fleeing officer in vehicle, felony, $20,000
Taylor, Henry Charles domestic assault, $1,500
Taylor, Jeremy Jerome, altered tag, paraphernalia, $500
Tinnin, Cornelius Neal Sanchase, simple assault $7,777.77
Todd, Ricky Lavelle, failure to yield right of way, no license, $1,500
Tribbit, Christopher Jaztay, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Truelove, Justin Tanner, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, taking motor vehicle, $10,000
Tucker Jr., Donnell Darrell, domestic assault, $0
Vasser III, Coleman, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, probation violation, $0
Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, open container, $1,750
Westbrook, Alvin Donnell, contempt, $243.50
White, Ashley Nicole, contributing to neglect of child, $1,000
White, Debra Marguerite, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Wilcox, Jackson Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, taking motor vehicle, $10,000
Wilkins, Danny, contempt, $0
Williams, Fred L., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $250
Williams, Pharis Monjanique, switched tag, defaced tag, no license no insurance, $500
Wilson, Jeremy Cortez, contempt, $5,000
Wright, Lee Ester, contempt, $2,000
Wright, Rickey Martel, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, improper equip., $750
Wulff, William Eric, disobeying police officer, domestic assault, $0
