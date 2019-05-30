Alexander, Bobby Ray, probation violation, trespassing, shoplifting, $2,000

Alvarez, Ricardo, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, improper left turn, false information to officer, $1,000

Barnes Sr., Marquette, contempt x2, $2,250

Battles, Randy Dewayne, contempt x2, $5,000

Beaver, Sherry, grand larceny-felony, $20,000

Bell, Cassandra Lashah, no tag, no license, no insurance, $600

Bennett, Cody Daniel, grand larceny-felony, motion to revoke bond, $7,500

Bintz, John Fredrick, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000

Bishop, Rita H., DUI, improper equip. $0

Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0

Blocker, Jasmine Jilliah, malicious mischief, $1,500

Blumenberg, Brandy D., handicapped parking, DUI, $500

Boites, Juan, no license, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500

Boughton, Abbeni Ann, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

Boyce, Perry Dean, shoplifting-felony, $0

Bradley, Latasha Shawnetta, obstructing traffic, no license, $250

Boome, Christopher Derriom, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0

Brown, Chris Andrea, larceny, lease or rental agreement, $3,500

Brown, William Jermaine, no license, $500

Bryson, Thomas Lamar, no tag, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, no insurance, in possession of stolen firearms , $20,500

Burton, Eddie Jerome, violation of post release supervision, $0

Butler Jr., Terrance Antonio, disorderly conduct, $250

Butler, Antowyne Levelt, contempt, $700

Byrd Sr., Walter Roy, contempt, $0

Calhoun, Brittany Louise, contempt x2, $0

Campbell, Devonte Chavez, paraphernalia, $500

Carruthers, Marcus Antonio, contempt x4, $6,921.75

 Carter II, Henry L., contempt x2, DUI, no license, speeding, $9,750

Cashaw, James Michael, contempt x2, fugitive, $0

Castle, Mary Joe, disturbance in public place, public drunk, $500

Cheatham, Gary Allen, poss. of cont. sub., $15,000

Clarke, William Earl, contempt, $5,000

Coaten, Michael Ray, DUI, careless driving, $750

Cooks, Cortez, robbery, $5,000

Cooper, Tiger, simple assault, $0

Cooperwood, Marreko Quanta, contempt, $0

Cotton, Kevin Brian, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000

Crawford, Daryl Lamond, paraphernalia, $500

Curbo, Callie Danielle, contempt x3, $10,000

Curtis, Ashley N., robbery, $5,000

Daniel, Kelly, simple assault, $2,000

Daughtry, Dennis Warren, DUI, careless driving, $3,000

Davis, Christopher Neal, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tail light, $5,000

Dean, Darl D., contempt, no license, no insurance, $1,500

Dennis Rhondarius, contributing to the delinquency of minor, $0

Dickerson, Jamison Kavell, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $1,000

Douglas, Amanda Desiree, fugitive, $0

Douglas, Louis C., DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Drummond Jr., Lawrence Clark, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Dunlap, Andrea, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000

Dunning, Garrett Allen, careless driving, DUI, improper signal, paraphernalia, $2,500

Echaurren, Felipe Edward, contempt, $3,000

Efnor, Jasmine Brooke, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $1,500

Evans, Jecorey Monte, DUI, disobey traffic control device, no insurance, $50,000

Facelli, Terrance Eugene, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, no tail light, $1,000

Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0

Finelli, Anthony Joseph, domestic assault, $0

Finley, Marvin Dontae, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $5,000

Fiore, Brittany Taylor, contempt, $1,000

Fisk, Jonathan Lewis, contempt, $1,100

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Fondren, Gregory Malcolm, probation violation, petit larceny, malicious mischief, $2,000

Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $0

Furnish, Natasha Michelle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $20,551.50

Gary, Joseph Charles, probation violation, $0

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $500

Golliday, Alexius Jackay, contempt, $0

Gomez Jr., Ricardo, domestic assault, $1,500

Gonzalez-Mejia, Sonia Maria, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, $2,000

Goodman, Latonya Shanise, contempt, $6,095

Graham, David Earl, no license, no insurance, $250

Gray, James Kimmons, grand larceny, $0

Green Jr., Ray, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $2,750

Green, Pamela Gann, contempt, petit larceny, trespassing, shoplifting, $3,154.55

Griffin, Matthew Allen, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Guess, Taylor Alan, paraphernalia, $500

Gullett III, John Taylor, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Hall, Kelon Leondre, paraphernalia, $500

Hall, Michael, public drunk, $0

Hardin, Michael Shane, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $25,000

Harding, Derick Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., possession w/intent, poss. of stolen firearm, $18,000

Harper, Stephen Patrick, paraphernalia, $0

Harrington, Johnathan David, contempt, taking of vehicle, stalking, $25,000

Harris, Andre Leweore, contempt, poss. w/intent marijuana, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, shoplifting-felony, shoplifting-habitual, $0

Hatter, Joshua Aaron, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper equip., $5,000

Havens, Ry Lee Sim, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting-felony, $35,000

Hawkins, Joey Scott, domestic assault, $1,500

Hayes, Destin Contrell, contempt, switched tag, no license, probation violation, DUI-2nd, false identifying info, $0

Hemphill, Dexter Dwayne, domestic assault, $150

Henson, Keuntray Tyrell, improper tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, driving in center of three lanes, $1,250

Hernandez, Eddy, DUI, $500

Herron, Shiloh Monte, contempt, $2,500

Hicks, Christopher Cody, contempt x2, poss. of  cont. sub.-felony x2, methamphetamine-recidivist, paraphernalia, poss. of fentanyl-recidivist probation violation, conspiracy to possess fentanyl, $100

Hicks, Valarie Jane, violation of terms of intensive supervision program (fines), $0

Hill Jr., Kevin Lamonte, contempt x2, uttering forgery, shoplifting, fleeing law, false identifying info., $1,500

Hines, Devonta Jawon, contempt x2, $5,000

Hodges, Emily, DUI-2nd, $0

Hodges, Keith D., domestic assault, $1,000

Holland, Darrell Anthony, contempt-felony, probation violation, $0

Holmes Sr., Lawrence Scott, contempt x2, $580.50

Holmes, Shemeka, educational neglect, $0

Holt, Roger Andrew, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, false pretenses, $55,423.50

Hopson, Terry Lee, contempt, $3,000

Hoselton, Joseph R., DUI, no license, speeding, $1,750

Houston, Gregory Deandre, contempt, $6,000

Hudson, Diasha, shoplifting, $0

Hugghis, Terry Horace, contempt, $5,000

Hunter, Cedric Dewone, poss. w/intent to distribute, $25,000

Ingram Jr., Demorn Vantrez, contempt, no license careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, no insurance, fleeing law, $1,143.50

Irby, Michelle L., contempt, $565.50

Jaco, Talmadge Timothy, fugitive, $0

Jamison, Marcus Alan, careless driving, DUI-2nd, $5,000

Jennings, Mellisa Lena, fugitive, $0

Johnson, Jarrett Christian, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, motion to revoke bond, $20,000

Johnson, Jemarcus Desh, contept-felony, poss. of marijuana w/intent to sell-felony, poss. of tetrahydrocannabinol-felony, conspiracy to transfer marijuana-felony, 40

Johnson, Justin Stevens, domestic assault, $2,500

Johnson, Walter Vaughn, probation violation, $0

Jones, Rachel Lequita, contempt, $1,500

Jordan, Bobby Lawrence, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit burglary (auto), burglary, grand larceny-felony, $0

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kelley, Timothy Robert, poss. of cont. sub., $20,000

Killebrew, Roderick J., attempt to commit an offense x2, credit card fraud x2, receiving stolen property-felony, $16,500

King, Esha Nicholele, contempt, $458.50

King, Gabrielle Meridith, false pretense, $500

Kinney, Paul Michael, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, improper left turn, $5,500

Kratochwill, Chris Wayne, weapon/discharge prohibited, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $500

Laughter, Roger Johnston, DUI-2nd, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,000

Logan, Rachel Lyn, contempt, shoplifting, $1,239.50

Lott Jr., Derrick Leshun, robbery, $5,000

Lucas, Kayla Zorita, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,000

Luttrell, Brian M., paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip. $1,500

McCain, Tiffany Rocheryl, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., $3,000

McGregor, Jessica Kaylin, poss. of cont. sub., embezzlement, $15,500

McIntosh, Jason Cornelius, contempt, public drunk, $5,250

McKinney, Robbie Hunter, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0

McMahon, Jonathan Jermaine, transfer, distribute or sale of marijuana x3, $20,000

McPhee, Paul Frank, DUI, $1,000

Michaels, Sonia, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0

Miller, Jimmy, public drunk, $0

Mitchell, Priest A., paraphernalia, $500

Moncrief, Corrie Lynn, contempt x2, $200

Moore, Deangelo Sevoird, contempt, $5,000

Morgan, Shundreka Antina, contempt, $1,268.50

Nguyen, John Tri, simple assault, $100

Nicholas, Devonte Cortez, contempt, public drunk, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,000

Parker, Kendrick Darnell, paraphernalia, $500

Parrish, Bryon Gerod, contempt, $7,000

Parrish, Dominque, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Peppers, Jacob, DUI, no tail light, $500

Pickens, Isaiah Marquell, contempt, $3,000

Pogue, Marguette, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Prince, Marico Laquintero, here for court, $0

Pumroy, Mark Richard, DUI, $500

Ratcliff, Charlie Lee, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation x2, false identifying info, $1,250

Reed, Tia Shada, contempt, $500

Rhines, Ronnie D., paraphernalia, DUI, $10,000

Riggs, William Roger, DUI-felony, $250,000

Rivera, Marisol, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, $750

Robertson Sr., Emmanuel Jevon, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000

Robinson, Mykeith, paraphernalia, DUI, running stops sign, improper equip., no insurance, fleeing law, $1,750

Rogers, Alisa Alene, contempt x2, DUI, domestic assault, domestic disturbing peace, $8,500

Russell, Brandon Michael, contempt, improper tag, no license, unsafe operation of vehicle, no insurance, $5,000

Sawicki, Anthony Joseph, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, seatbelt violation, $5,374.75

Scott-Taylor, Tomekia Shonta, domestic assault, $1,500

Sexton, Ashley Brooke, domestic assault, $1,500

Sharp, Sarah Grace, domestic assault, $500

Shaw, James, contempt, $0

Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $5,000

Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $10,000

Simmons, Jameshia Jakeciea, no license, speeding, $250

Simpson, Bruce Carrol, paraphernalia, $500

Smith, Deadrian Coyel, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Lashonda Deloise, domestic assault $250

Smith, Madeline Ann, shoplifting-2nd offense, $500

Smith, Mary Margaret, contempt, 2nd offense, $3,000

Smith, Preston Clark, contempt, $1,500

Spencer, Stephanie Ann, false identifying info, $250

Stevenson, Erica Evonne, contempt x2, shoplifting x2, $8,500

Sturdivant, Frankie Lamar, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $1,000

Sullivan, Sabrina, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, extortion-felony, $25,000

Swearengen Sr., Marquis Montrell, fugitive, $0

Swift, Jeremy Octavious, paraphernalia, $500

Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, fleeing officer in vehicle, felony, $20,000

Taylor, Henry Charles domestic assault, $1,500

Taylor, Jeremy Jerome, altered tag, paraphernalia, $500

Tinnin, Cornelius Neal Sanchase, simple assault $7,777.77

Todd, Ricky Lavelle, failure to yield right of way, no license, $1,500

Tribbit, Christopher Jaztay, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Truelove, Justin Tanner, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, taking motor vehicle, $10,000

Tucker Jr., Donnell Darrell, domestic assault, $0

Vasser III, Coleman, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, probation violation, $0

Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, open container, $1,750

Westbrook, Alvin Donnell, contempt, $243.50

White, Ashley Nicole, contributing to neglect of child, $1,000

White, Debra Marguerite, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250

Wilcox, Jackson Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, taking motor vehicle, $10,000

Wilkins, Danny, contempt, $0

Williams, Fred L., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $250

Williams, Pharis Monjanique, switched tag, defaced tag, no license no insurance, $500

Wilson, Jeremy Cortez, contempt, $5,000

Wright, Lee Ester, contempt, $2,000

Wright, Rickey Martel, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, improper equip., $750

Wulff, William Eric, disobeying police officer, domestic assault, $0

