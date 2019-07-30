Allison, Abbigail, contempt x3, $2,000
Anderson, George Brandon, contempt, $5,000
Armstead, Marvius, contempt, $3,000
Avazi, Joshua Guy, paraphernalia, public drunk, resisting arrest, $1,000
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0
Bell, Angela Carol, contempt, probation violation, $0
Bentley, Dameon James, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Bonds, Deresha Quinia, contempt, $5,000
Bowens, Tretrius Andre, fugitive, $0
Boyd, Bruce Andre, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $4,500
Boyer, Candias Joyce, shoplifting, $500
Boyer, Terry Dewayne, shoplifting, $500
Brady, Brandon Keith, expired tag, no license, no insurance, false identifying info, $500
Brocato, Blake Anthony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000
Brown Jr., Malcolm Earl, contempt x2, $2,000
Brown, Alaina, contempt, $0
Brown, Venquavius, paraphernalia, $0
Caldwell, Tommy Lee, disturbing peace, $250
Calhoun, Danny Javonhae, shoplifting, $0
Carter, Jerrie Eugene, contempt-felony, $0
Chawich, Khaldoun, no license, no insurance, $250
Childs, Crystal Lynn, contempt, $287.75
Chrzanowski, Mark Evans, public drunk, $250
Clark, Brittany Chantail, contempt, $294.50
Clark, Deondre Antwon, expired tag, paraphernalia, no license, D, child endangerment, child restraint law x2, $2,000
Cole, Seth Patrick, DUI, $750
Coleman, Kelly Latreece, shoplifting, false identifying info, $3,500
Cowan, Isha, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Cox, Marvin, DUI, $0
Curry, Seddrick D., paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, robbery, $25,000
Daniel Sr., Brandon, child pornography, possession, distribution, receiving, $300,000
Daniel, Matthew, DUI, $500
Davis, Kathy, no license, $0
Davis, Mark Kent, no license, DUI-2nd, no tail light, no insurance, $1,000
Dennis, Tracy Lane, contempt, no license, $5,500
Dimming, Demetra Pacino, paraphernalia, no license, DUI-2nd, failed to obey officer, failure to yield to emergency lights, $1,750
Dingus, Alexandria Marrie, order to revoke post release supervision/suspended sentence, $0
Divine, Robin Renee, domestic assault, $250
Draper, Dfonso Tramell, contempt, $1,500
Duff, David Paul, domestic assault, $2,500
Eddings, William Jacob, armed robbery, $0
Ellis, Demetrius Marquez, contempt x2, malicious mischief, assault, $6,000
Faherty, Edward William, contempt, $0
Forrest, Ashley Daniele, contempt, false identifying info, $0
Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0
Freeman, Michael Edward, DUI, no license, careless driving, $1,500
Gates, Donnie Kortez, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Gayden, James Richard, contempt x2, $250
Glover II, Charles Anthony, paraphernalia, careless driving, $500
Gobah, Shafig Ahmed, probation violation, $0
Gray, Thomas Ray, burglary tools, possession, $5,000
Gregory, Michael Anthony, domestic assault-felony, $10,000
Guy, Ashley Dominique, simple assault, $1,200
Hamel, Alexander Manuel, contempt x2, receiving stolen property-felony (more than $500), $5,000
Harden, Seth Wesley, contempt, $5,000
Harris, Desmond, fugitive, $0
Hayes, Zachary, larceny, $0
Haynes, Ladarious K., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, robbery, $25,000
Haynie, Lacy Michelle, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000
Hemingway, Kristan L., contempt, $10,000
Hill Jr., Roosevelt, contempt x3, $5,250
Hill, Ebony Shemika, contempt x2, $5,500
Hill, Helen Amelia, shoplifting, $500
Hill, Lamarion Emere, fugitive, $0
Hodges, George Hunter, contempt, $0
Honeycutt, Timothy Frank, contempt x2, $0
Hoselton, Joseph Robert, aggravated domestic violence, $0
Houston, Gregory Deandre, contempt, $250
Hutches, Autumn Louise, failure to comply w/terms of drug court-felony, $0
Hutt, John Cravey, public drunk, $250
Ivy, Stephanie Leann, contempt x2, $1,000
Jackson, Michael Jermaine, contempt, violation of supervised probation-felony, $0
Johnson, Dana Renee, domestic assault, $500
Joiner, Cordarrius Trenell, probation violation, $0
Jones Jr., Charles, DUI, $0
Jones, Montrell Deandera, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Jones, Octobrea Kaashe, contempt x2, $2,000
Jones, Robert, violation of post release supervision, $0
Keel, Jennifer, child educational neglect, $0
Kennedy, Marketia Anquette, contempt x2, DUI, $1,000
King, Lorenzo Lashun, contempt x2, fugitive, $0
Knox, Porcha Latoyta, no license, DUI, $1,250
Lamar, Tevin Marques, no tag, DUI, $2,000
Langston, James Patrick, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $1,000
Lantrip, Kelly Ann, felony poss. of cont. sub. x2 (Heroin and Meth), $10,000
Lee Sr., Aubrey, public drunk, $0
Lee, Nicholus Terel, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $0
Lomas, David Wayne, sexual battery, fondling, $0
Looney, Joseph Wayne, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., running stop sign, no license, $6,500
Love, Mario Cordell, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $5,000
Lowe, Kristine M., switched tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $5,500
Lytton, Jonathan Paul, contempt, $5,000
Madison, David Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Malcom, Kyra Nicole, conspiracy to commit burglary of non-dwelling storage units, burglary, not dwelling, malicious mischief, grand larceny, $0
Manuel, Hayley Danyelle, paraphernalia, poss. of schedule III, IV, V drugs, $1,000
Marong, Ismaila, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $1,355
Martin, Austin Napoleon, contempt, $1,500
Massie, Franchesta Sherice, paraphernalia, no license, improper equipment, $1,500
Maxwell, Belinda King, aggravated assault w/intent to injure, child abuse, $200,000
McBride II, Robert, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
McCollum, Alyssa Anne, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000
McKinney, Daiquan Martez, contempt, $5,000
McKinney, Tamika Lafaye, receiving stolen property x2, $15,000
McLemore, Taisha Lashea, shoplifting, $500
Merriman, William, contempt, $5,000
Millington, Colton Frank, burglary-dwelling-felony, grand larceny from building-felony, $0
Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0
Montgomery Sr., Xxavier Duran, probation violation, $0
Moore, Sherika Chevonya, contempt, $5,000
Moorlet Jr., Darnell Renard, resisting arrest, domestic violence, dist. peace-family, $0
Mosley, Keshaun Demon, stalking, simple assault, $1,000
Moyer, Tristen David, simple assault, $500
Nabors, Tonya Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0
Pattillo, Justin Tyler, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of firearm by felon, $10,000
Payne, Chad Andrew, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, parole violation, shoplifting x2, $0
Peggs, Brian Lametrius, DUI, careless driving, $0
Pettis, Felisha Renae, domestic assault, $500
Phillips, Nikki Nicole, contempt x2, trespass, shoplifting, $6,000
Pilgram, Heather Renee, contempt, $0
Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $1,000
Powell, Dalonqueze, fugitive, $0
Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, contempt, $1,500
Ramsey, Vincent Rico, contempt, $0
Redwine, James Shannon, felony poss. of cont. sub., $20,000
Rugsby, Lisa Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Rodgers, Andre Terrell, DUI, speeding, $500
Rowe, Quatez Damon, disobey traffic control device, domestic assault, contempt-protection order, $4,000
Sanders, Dorian Dominick, contempt, no license, DUI, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, $8,750
Schell, Ronald William, no license, seatbelt violation, fugitive, $250
Scruggs, Melissa Ann, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, running stop sign, improper equip., $5,500
Shelly, Stephen Rivers, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Sherard, Benjamin Leon, careless driving, DUI, $1,500
Shipp, Cequia Zhane, no license, speeding, no insurance, contempt, $5,000
Silvino, Miguel Sandoval, DUI, $500
Sims, Carlton Eric, no license, $0
Smith, Donald D., contempt, $2,240
Smith, Kenneth, no license, DUI, disobey traffic control device, $2,500
Somath, Pon, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500
Stewart, Decarlious Jebrell, contempt, $0
Stewart, Jennifer Lauren, contempt, $287.75
Stewart, Marrill Elizabeth, DUI, $750
Swearengen, Jalen Jawaun, contempt, $2,500
Tate, Samuel Dejon, contempt x3, $4,246.75
Taylor, Daniel Maurice, contempt, $0
Thompson, David Adam, DUI, $1,500
Thweatt, Jonathan Matthew, DUI, $750
Todd, Emanuel K., conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, $25,000
Towns, Demarcus Terell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Turner, Travis Reginald, contempt-felony, felon in possession of firearm-felony, $0
Waldrop, Larry Shane, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Walthall, Lori Lynn, poss. of cont. sub x2.-felony and misdemeanor, $5,000
Ward, Jason Ray, contempt, probation violation, $2,000
Watson, Cory Lynn, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Weems, Heather Louise, contempt, $0
West, Lana Maxine, no license, DUI, $1,500
Wiggins, Shane Perry, contempt, $5,000
Wiley III, Tommy Lee, contempt, $0
Williams, Anjuan Lamarr, no tag, no license, no insurance, running red light, $250
William, Cody Reid, probation violation, $0
Williams, Jarnevius Devonte, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, disobey traffic control device, child restraint law, no insurance, $3,000
Williams, Kirkland L., contempt x2, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $4,500
Williams, Linda Michele, shoplifting-3rd-felony, $5,000
Williams, Martin Sean, violation of terms of intensive supervision program, $0
Willis Sr., Darrin, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0
Wilson Sr., Willie Edward, contempt, $4,000
Wilson, Kaleb Hunter, tampering w/physical evidence-felony, $555.55
Woodruff, James Caleb, poss. of cont. sub., $0
