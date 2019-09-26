Abston, Andrica Lashae, contempt x2, fugitive, 6,500
Akins Jr., Jewil, domestic assault, $1,000
Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, $250
Allen, Willie Rodriquez, contempt x2, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,173.50
Andrews, Elliott, fugitive, $0
Arnold, Monnie Gail, shoplifting, $500
Atteberry III, James William, contempt, $4,000
Barnes Sr., Marquette Scott, contempt, $500
Bell, Trevon Dreshen, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $1,000
Bell, Trevor Douglas, contempt, $3,000
Berthelette, Christopher Swift-Robin, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Bing, Ricky Wayne, contempt, $0
Bollino III, Pete Clement, failure to maintain control of vehicle, DUI, $500
Boren, Kayla Ann, DUI, $750
Bowen, Jamarcus Lynn, probation violation, $0
Boyd, Antavious Cyruntae, contempt x3-felony, $5,200
Bradley, Brandon Latrel, contempt, $0
Broughman, Justin Shane, domestic assault, $1,500
Brown Sr., Derrick Deshun, domestic assault, $500
Burns, Kation Donell, conspiracy to commit false pretense-felony, false pretense, $20,000
Burts, Dantonio S., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500
Calais, Gerald, DUI-2nd, fugitive $150
Calhoun Brittany Louise, contempt x2, $0
Campbell, James Alden, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, manufacture or sale of cont. sub.-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $85,000
Carson, Edward Cecil, DUI, disorderly conduct, $750
Chambers, Warren, domestic assault, $3,000
Chavez-Romero, Dany, no license, no insurance, careless driving, littering, fugitive, $250
Cohn Jr., James William, contempt, $312.75
Cohnes, Cleotis, no license, $0
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Conner, Kenny James, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Cook, Brian Shane, domestic assault-3rd offense-felony, resisting arrest, $3,000
Cook, Jonathan Edward, domestic assault, $250
Coopwood, Jeremiah Centrail, DUI, disorderly conduct in business, resisting arrest, $1,500
Covington, Avanti Anoral, paraphernalia, weapons-poss. of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $4,500
Daniel, Mary Elizabeth, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Dais, Javon J., contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Day, David Edward, DUI, $500
Dietz, Anthony J., no tag, DUI, improper equip., $750
Downer, Corrie Evan, contempt, $142.75
Duke-Spencer, Rodney Lee, fugitive, $0
Durant, Madesa Victoria, contempt-felony, $0
Ellington, George Clyde, domestic assault, $100,000
Escobar, Rigoberto Guerrero, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, fugitive, $5,750
Evans, Robert Casey, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, $150
Ewing, Melissa Akethea, contempt, $500
Fagan, Diane Ann, contempt, $5,000
Gadd, Cody Elton, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $2,500
Gates, Tony Lee, DUI-4th, $50,000
Gill, Marcus Antonio, contempt, $500
Given, Keri Rose, contempt x4, $7,000
Glasscock, Scott Alan DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Glover, Brandy Marie, contempt-pre-trial intervention-felony, $0
Goodwin, Brittney Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Green, Anthony Dewayne, contempt, $5,000
Green-Wiley, Denise L., contempt, $486.50
Griffin, William, domestic assault, $500
Hamlet, Lewis Charles, paraphernalia, $500
Hammond, Willard Marion, shoplifting, $500
Harpole, Matthew Paul, probation violation-felony, $0
Harrell, Callie Marie, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $1,000
Harris, Briahna Vantrice, contempt, $5,000
Harris, Cordell Dornell, probation violation-felony, $0
Harris, Joshua Benjamin, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Hays, Dustin Dane, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Hernandez, Rogelio Eduardo, no license, DUI, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, obstructing public street, fugitive, $0
Hill, Anita Lee, DUI, no license, $50,250
Hill, Enjolie, contempt, $500
Holmes, Gid, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, failure to yield to blue light, $1,500
Honore, Jianeva Monique, switched tag, running stop sign, fugitive, $0
Horne III, Onzie Charrell, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, $10,500
Horton, Makario Alize, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
House, Demetrius Henry, contempt, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $15,000
Houston, Torrian Lamorris, no license, $0
Hunt, Antonio Lamar, no license, DUI, driving in center of highway, refusal to turn, failure to yield to emergency lights, $1,000
Hutchens, Autumn Louise, order to revoke post release supervision/suspended sentence, $0
Hyde, Dylan Clay, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Jackson II, Mark Anthony, contempt, $0
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Jeffries, Joseph Edward, DUI, $500
Jenkins, Karie Rose, DUI-2nd, $0
Johnson Sr., Kelly Dewayne, contempt x2-felony, $5,000
Johnson, Kevaunn Shuntarious, contempt, $1,500
Johnson, Tyler Iris, contempt $0
Jones, Benjamin Allen, no license, $0
Jones, Christopher Craig, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,000
Jones, Germale Antoinne contempt, malicious mischief, harassing phone call, $2,547.75
Jones, Jalume Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Jones, James Clifton, contempt, fugitive, $0
Jones, Jossette Ella, contempt, $0
Jordan, Darius Jermaine, DUI-3rd ,$15,000
Joyner, Tabatha Peyton, contempt x2, $5,000
Keys, Cheryl Vontina, contempt, domestic assault, resisting arrest, $1,500
Lackey, Christina Marie, no license, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Lee, Brittnie Renee, fugitive, $0
Lester, Baillie, DUI-2nd, careless driving, disobey traffic control device, $1,000
Little, Chauncey Ja’Juan embezzlement, $5,000
Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, $5,000
Lomax, Colton Brent, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Long, Bobby Douglas, grand larceny-felony, $15,000
Love, Antonio Jermain, contempt, $5,000
Loveberry, Classius Keayrius, contempt, $225
Lucas, Wesley Lee, contempt, $0
Lynn, Joseph Curtis, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $500
Marion Jr., Frankie W., paraphernalia, $0
Martinez, Tellez Aldo-Azael, public drunk, fugitive, $250
Mauney, Shelby Joe, contempt x2, grand larceny x2-felony, conspiracy to commit grand larceny-habitual, false identifying info, $1,090
Maxwell, Latasha Rochelle, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, open container, $6,000
McClain, Adym Taylor, purchase beer/wine under for under 21, $2,500
McGowen, Brenda Megan, contempt, $3,500
McKinnon, James R, false identifying info to officer, $0
McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0
Meeks, Ashley Latrice, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,500
Merrell, Kerry Jermaine, no license, $0
Milam, Candace, uttering forgery, embezzlement, $1,000
Miller, Brittany Lynn, harassing phone call, $5,000
Millican, Leonard Joe, public drunk, $0
Mills, Henry Joseph, paraphernalia, careless driving, $0
Moates, James Alexander, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $15,000
Moore, Christopher Lee, child exploitation, $50,000
Mosby Sr., Maurice Deshawn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Murphy, James Joseph, contempt, home repair fraud, $1,000
Newton, Joy Deanne, DUI, $1,000
Norwood, Casey Nicole, contempt, $500
Oakes, Joshua Curtis, contempt x3, $10,000
Odum, Kelvin Lamont, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Ortiz, Frailin Febles, careless driving, DUI, $1,500
Osbirn, Jimmy Dale, contempt, $200
Pace, Christopher Alan, knowing violation of protective order, $1,500
Parker, Alissa Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., 410,000
Parker, John Michael, no tag, no license, $500
Penberthy, Edward Paulie, contempt, $10,000
Peoples, John William, public drunk, $0
Perez-Garcia, Felipe, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $5,000
Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, $5,000
Perry, Aaron Allen, contempt x2, probation violation, $7,500
Perry, Alexus Bianca, poss. of cont . sub. x2, paraphernalia, $7,000
Phillips, Alphonzo, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $1,250
Pipkin, Jimmi L., no license, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Pollard, Gary Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $500
Pruett, Taylor Cheyenne, contempt x2, $0
Rader, Norman Earnest, public drunk, $250
Ramirez, Jose Santiago, contempt x2, $7,000
Ramsey, Rekikie Montrel, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000
Repult, James Bonner, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Ricker, Brian Keith, contempt, $652.50
Riley Jr., Albert Keith, no license, seatbelt violation, false identifying info., $1,000
Rodriguez, Eduardo Solano, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $1,250
Rowe, Dillon Murphy, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, speeding, $6,575
Sanders, Nicholas Lashun, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Sanford, Nakia, open container, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, driving w/o headlights, disorderly conduct, $!,500
Schubert, Tina Sueann, indecent, harassing telephone, $666.66
Sellers, Billy Gene, contempt x4, probation violation, shoplifting, domestic assault, $6,535
Shannon, Kenisha, contempt, $342.75
Sharp, Joshua Antonlee, walking along roadway (city ord.), disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapon, resisting arrest, $750
Solorzano-Gomez, Octavio, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Staggs Jr., Richard Franklin, DUI-2nd, improper passing, no insurance, $1,000
Stanton, Ryan Edward, DUI, seatbelt violation, $1,500
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0
Steel, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0
Stokes, Daryl Deshaun, disorderly conduct, tampering w/evidence, $8,000
Stone, Dustin Fletcher, domestic assault, $1,500
Strickland, Torres Rashad, contempt, $2,000
Suggs, Deandre Deshaune, shoplifting, $500
Summers, Brittney Charisa, contempt-felony, harassing phone call, $1,000
Sutton, Aristotle Cedrick, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, resisting arrest, $5,000
Tate, Travis Cortez, sexual battery, fondling, $75,000
Taylor, Pamela, contempt-felony, $0
Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, $5,000
Thacker, Kristen Elizabeth, contempt-felony, $0
Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, $500
Thornton, Patrick Antwon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $40,000
Tims, Maurice Deangelo, uttering forgery, $0
Toliver, Cornelius Orlando, DUI, careless driving, $750
Toliver, Ronnie, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Tomsen, Mona Montez, shoplifting-2nd, $0
Tritt, Shannon Lee, DUI, careless driving, signal lane change or stop, failure to dim headlights, $500
Upchurch, Donnie Lee, contempt, $5,000
Vandyke, Daniel Wesley, contempt-violation of protection order, $5,000
Wade, Kentrell Derrell, contempt x2, violation of probation, $7,423.50
Wade, Jamal Rashad, domestic assault, $1,500
Warren, Christian Paul, sexual battery x2, $15,000
Warren, Jakeivis Rashad, contempt, $0
Watkins, Joseph Alan, cocaine, no license, conspiracy to poss cocaine, $0
Watson, Danicholus Lamone, expired tag, paraphernalia x2, following too closely, improper equip., $500
Watson, Kendrick Dejuan Jerry, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Wester, Jamie Brook, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Wilkins, Larrisha Monisha, malicious mischief-felony, aggravated assault, $25,000
Williams, Lataurus Donyhel, contempt, $5,000
Williams, Sterling Thomas, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,250
Wilson, David Marlin, paraphernalia, $500
Wilson, Taurus, contempt, trespassing, shoplifting, fleeing officer, $4,500
Winchester, Bradley Eugene, public drunk, contempt, $1,250
Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, contempt x2, $6,500
Woodward Sr., Christopher, paraphernalia, $0
Woody, Deandre Antonio, contempt, $0
Wright, Starsky Montell, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0
Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.