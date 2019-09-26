Abston, Andrica Lashae, contempt x2, fugitive, 6,500

Akins Jr., Jewil, domestic assault, $1,000

Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, $250

Allen, Willie Rodriquez, contempt x2, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,173.50

Andrews, Elliott, fugitive, $0

Arnold, Monnie Gail, shoplifting, $500

Atteberry III, James William, contempt, $4,000

Barnes Sr., Marquette Scott, contempt, $500

Bell, Trevon Dreshen, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $1,000

Bell, Trevor Douglas, contempt, $3,000

Berthelette, Christopher Swift-Robin, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Bing, Ricky Wayne, contempt, $0

Bollino III, Pete Clement, failure to maintain control of vehicle, DUI, $500

Boren, Kayla Ann, DUI, $750

Bowen, Jamarcus Lynn, probation violation, $0

Boyd, Antavious Cyruntae, contempt x3-felony, $5,200

Bradley, Brandon Latrel, contempt, $0

Broughman, Justin Shane, domestic assault, $1,500

Brown Sr., Derrick Deshun, domestic assault, $500

Burns, Kation Donell, conspiracy to commit false pretense-felony, false pretense, $20,000

Burts, Dantonio S., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500

Calais, Gerald, DUI-2nd, fugitive $150

Calhoun Brittany Louise, contempt x2, $0

Campbell, James Alden, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, manufacture or sale of cont. sub.-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $85,000

Carson, Edward Cecil, DUI, disorderly conduct, $750

Chambers, Warren, domestic assault, $3,000

Chavez-Romero, Dany, no license, no insurance, careless driving, littering, fugitive, $250

Cohn Jr., James William, contempt, $312.75

Cohnes, Cleotis, no license, $0

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Conner, Kenny James, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Cook, Brian Shane, domestic assault-3rd offense-felony, resisting arrest, $3,000

Cook, Jonathan Edward, domestic assault, $250

Coopwood, Jeremiah Centrail, DUI, disorderly conduct in business, resisting arrest, $1,500

Covington, Avanti Anoral, paraphernalia, weapons-poss. of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $4,500

Daniel, Mary Elizabeth, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Dais, Javon J., contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Day, David Edward, DUI, $500

Dietz, Anthony J., no tag, DUI, improper equip., $750

Downer, Corrie Evan, contempt, $142.75

Duke-Spencer, Rodney Lee, fugitive, $0

Durant, Madesa Victoria, contempt-felony, $0

Ellington, George Clyde, domestic assault, $100,000

Escobar, Rigoberto Guerrero, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, fugitive, $5,750

Evans, Robert Casey, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, $150

Ewing, Melissa Akethea, contempt, $500

Fagan, Diane Ann, contempt, $5,000

Gadd, Cody Elton, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $2,500

Gates, Tony Lee, DUI-4th, $50,000

Gill, Marcus Antonio, contempt, $500

Given, Keri Rose, contempt x4, $7,000

Glasscock, Scott Alan DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Glover, Brandy Marie, contempt-pre-trial intervention-felony, $0

Goodwin, Brittney Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Green, Anthony Dewayne, contempt, $5,000

Green-Wiley, Denise L., contempt, $486.50

Griffin, William, domestic assault, $500

Hamlet, Lewis Charles, paraphernalia, $500

Hammond, Willard Marion, shoplifting, $500

Harpole, Matthew Paul, probation violation-felony, $0

Harrell, Callie Marie, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $1,000

Harris, Briahna Vantrice, contempt, $5,000

Harris, Cordell Dornell, probation violation-felony, $0

Harris, Joshua Benjamin, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Hays, Dustin Dane, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Hernandez, Rogelio Eduardo, no license, DUI, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, obstructing public street, fugitive, $0

Hill, Anita Lee, DUI, no license, $50,250

Hill, Enjolie, contempt, $500

Holmes, Gid, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, failure to yield to blue light, $1,500

Honore, Jianeva Monique, switched tag, running stop sign, fugitive, $0

Horne III, Onzie Charrell, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, $10,500

Horton, Makario Alize, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

House, Demetrius Henry, contempt, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $15,000

Houston, Torrian Lamorris, no license, $0

Hunt, Antonio Lamar, no license, DUI, driving in center of highway, refusal to turn, failure to yield to emergency lights, $1,000

Hutchens, Autumn Louise, order to revoke post release supervision/suspended sentence, $0

Hyde, Dylan Clay, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Jackson II, Mark Anthony, contempt, $0

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Jeffries, Joseph Edward, DUI, $500

Jenkins, Karie Rose, DUI-2nd, $0

Johnson Sr., Kelly Dewayne, contempt x2-felony, $5,000

Johnson, Kevaunn Shuntarious, contempt, $1,500

Johnson, Tyler Iris, contempt $0

Jones, Benjamin Allen, no license, $0

Jones, Christopher Craig, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,000

Jones, Germale Antoinne contempt, malicious mischief, harassing phone call, $2,547.75

Jones, Jalume Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Jones, James Clifton, contempt, fugitive, $0

Jones, Jossette Ella, contempt, $0

Jordan, Darius Jermaine, DUI-3rd ,$15,000

Joyner, Tabatha Peyton, contempt x2, $5,000

Keys, Cheryl Vontina, contempt, domestic assault, resisting arrest, $1,500

Lackey, Christina Marie, no license, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Lee, Brittnie Renee, fugitive, $0

Lester, Baillie, DUI-2nd, careless driving, disobey traffic control device, $1,000

Little, Chauncey Ja’Juan embezzlement, $5,000

Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, $5,000

Lomax, Colton Brent, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Long, Bobby Douglas, grand larceny-felony, $15,000

Love, Antonio Jermain, contempt, $5,000

Loveberry, Classius Keayrius, contempt, $225

Lucas, Wesley Lee, contempt, $0

Lynn, Joseph Curtis, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $500

Marion Jr., Frankie W., paraphernalia, $0

Martinez, Tellez Aldo-Azael, public drunk, fugitive, $250

Mauney, Shelby Joe, contempt x2, grand larceny x2-felony, conspiracy to commit grand larceny-habitual, false identifying info, $1,090

Maxwell, Latasha Rochelle, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, open container, $6,000

McClain, Adym Taylor, purchase beer/wine under for under 21, $2,500

McGowen, Brenda Megan, contempt, $3,500

McKinnon, James R, false identifying info to officer, $0

McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0

Meeks, Ashley Latrice, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,500

Merrell, Kerry Jermaine, no license, $0

Milam, Candace, uttering forgery, embezzlement, $1,000

Miller, Brittany Lynn, harassing phone call, $5,000

Millican, Leonard Joe, public drunk, $0

Mills, Henry Joseph, paraphernalia, careless driving, $0

Moates, James Alexander, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $15,000

Moore, Christopher Lee, child exploitation, $50,000

Mosby Sr., Maurice Deshawn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Murphy, James Joseph, contempt, home repair fraud, $1,000

Newton, Joy Deanne, DUI, $1,000

Norwood, Casey Nicole, contempt, $500

Oakes, Joshua Curtis, contempt x3, $10,000

Odum, Kelvin Lamont, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Ortiz, Frailin Febles, careless driving, DUI, $1,500

Osbirn, Jimmy Dale, contempt, $200

Pace, Christopher Alan, knowing violation of protective order, $1,500

Parker, Alissa Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., 410,000

Parker, John Michael, no tag, no license, $500

Penberthy, Edward Paulie, contempt, $10,000

Peoples, John William, public drunk, $0

Perez-Garcia, Felipe, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $5,000

Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, $5,000

Perry, Aaron Allen, contempt x2, probation violation, $7,500

Perry, Alexus Bianca, poss. of cont . sub. x2, paraphernalia, $7,000

Phillips, Alphonzo, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $1,250

Pipkin, Jimmi L., no license, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250

Pollard, Gary Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $500

Pruett, Taylor Cheyenne, contempt x2, $0

Rader, Norman Earnest, public drunk, $250

Ramirez, Jose Santiago, contempt x2, $7,000

Ramsey, Rekikie Montrel, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000

Repult, James Bonner, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Ricker, Brian Keith, contempt, $652.50

Riley Jr., Albert Keith, no license, seatbelt violation, false identifying info., $1,000

Rodriguez, Eduardo Solano, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $1,250

Rowe, Dillon Murphy, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, speeding, $6,575

Sanders, Nicholas Lashun, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Sanford, Nakia, open container, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, driving w/o headlights, disorderly conduct, $!,500

Schubert, Tina Sueann, indecent, harassing telephone, $666.66

Sellers, Billy Gene, contempt x4, probation violation, shoplifting, domestic assault, $6,535

Shannon, Kenisha, contempt, $342.75

Sharp, Joshua Antonlee, walking along roadway (city ord.), disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapon, resisting arrest, $750

Solorzano-Gomez, Octavio, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Staggs Jr., Richard Franklin, DUI-2nd, improper passing, no insurance, $1,000

Stanton, Ryan Edward, DUI, seatbelt violation, $1,500

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0

Steel, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0

Stokes, Daryl Deshaun, disorderly conduct, tampering w/evidence, $8,000

Stone, Dustin Fletcher, domestic assault, $1,500

Strickland, Torres Rashad, contempt, $2,000

Suggs, Deandre Deshaune, shoplifting, $500

Summers, Brittney Charisa, contempt-felony, harassing phone call, $1,000

Sutton, Aristotle Cedrick, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, resisting arrest, $5,000

Tate, Travis Cortez, sexual battery, fondling, $75,000

Taylor, Pamela, contempt-felony, $0

Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, $5,000

Thacker, Kristen Elizabeth, contempt-felony, $0

Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, $500

Thornton, Patrick Antwon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $40,000

Tims, Maurice Deangelo, uttering forgery, $0

Toliver, Cornelius Orlando, DUI, careless driving, $750

Toliver, Ronnie, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Tomsen, Mona Montez, shoplifting-2nd, $0

Tritt, Shannon Lee, DUI, careless driving, signal lane change or stop, failure to dim headlights, $500

Upchurch, Donnie Lee, contempt, $5,000

Vandyke, Daniel Wesley, contempt-violation of protection order, $5,000

Wade, Kentrell Derrell, contempt x2, violation of probation, $7,423.50

Wade, Jamal Rashad, domestic assault, $1,500

Warren, Christian Paul, sexual battery x2, $15,000

Warren, Jakeivis Rashad, contempt, $0

Watkins, Joseph Alan, cocaine, no license, conspiracy to poss cocaine, $0

Watson, Danicholus Lamone, expired tag, paraphernalia x2, following too closely, improper equip., $500

Watson, Kendrick Dejuan Jerry, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Wester, Jamie Brook, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Wilkins, Larrisha Monisha, malicious mischief-felony, aggravated assault, $25,000

Williams, Lataurus Donyhel, contempt, $5,000

Williams, Sterling Thomas, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,250

Wilson, David Marlin, paraphernalia, $500

Wilson, Taurus, contempt, trespassing, shoplifting, fleeing officer, $4,500

Winchester, Bradley Eugene, public drunk, contempt, $1,250

Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, contempt x2, $6,500

Woodward Sr., Christopher, paraphernalia, $0

Woody, Deandre Antonio, contempt, $0

Wright, Starsky Montell, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0

Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

