Abram II, Kelvin Juwayne, contempt, $5,000
Acosta-Gonzalez, Romilio Raudel, fugitive, $0
Allen, Tiffany Monay, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, fugitive, $6,250
Anderson, Makhala Keshaa, shoplifting, $500
Austin, Dustin Wade, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Avery, Joel Flon, domestic assault, $3,500
Banks Jr., Marcus Deandre, reckless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $750
Banks, Danielle Lannette, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, $20000
Barbee, Christopher Lee, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, disturbing peace, $50,500
Bates, Melissa Marie, shoplifting, $500
Berry, Amanda Nicole, DUI, no license, leaving scene of accident, $50,500
Besinger, Dana Nicole, contempt-felony, $0
Bessette, Jeremy Richard, probation violation-felony, $0
Betts, Jonathan Isaac, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, following too closely
Black, Jessica Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Blakeley Jr., Jerry Lee, contempt, switched tag, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, no insurance, $0
Blanche, Devin Devonci, violation of no contact protection order, domestic assault, $1,500
Bland, Teresa Marie, educational neglect, $0
Bookout, Catherine MM., contempt, $20,000
Boswell, Timothy Dewayne, contempt, $143.50
Bowen, Anthony Jerome, burglary-house-felony $25,000
Briley, Katie Belle, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Brown, Ronny Wayne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, receiving stolen property-felony, $17,000
Brown, Waltdarius V., contempt, no license, burglary-dwelling-felony, $100,000
Bryant, Jacob Dalton, DUI, $500
Bures, Daniel Joseph, DUI, $1,000
Burkley, Barry Wayne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, child restraint law, $5,000
Burks, Deshaun Darune, running red light, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $1,000
Burks, Legharien Montrel, contempt, no license, DUI, $5,750
Burns Jr., Derrell Eugene, contempt, $0
Burrow, Gilbert Michael, bad check, $1,000
Caine, Jeremy Michael, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Calkins, Brittan Marie, conspiracy to commit crime-extortion, felony, $0
Cano, Margarito, no tag, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, improper equipment, no insurance, fugitive, $0
Captain, Michael Teancum, contempt-felony, marijuana-felony, $0
Carpenter, Kailyn D., trespassing, false statements to officer, $500
Carr, Bennie Darien, disturbing peace $500
Carrillo, Jonathan Felix, contempt, $5,000
Carter, Kenneth James, embezzlement, $3,000
Chambers-Dunlap, Carly Rose, probation violation, $0
Cole, Louis Anthony, domestic assault, contempt, $3,500
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Coulston, Holly Lynne, paraphernalia, poss. of schedule III, IV or V drugs, careless driving, $3,000
Crum, Billy Wayne, contempt, $500
Cummings, Darrian Jamone, contempt, $0
Cunningham, Antonio Dechan, DUI, careless driving, $500
Davis Jr., Jimmy Wayne, public drunk, $0
Dean, Derrick Dewayne, improper passing, no tag, no insurance, no license, $3,000
Dowdy, Jarvis Marquell, contempt, $200
Durbin, Angel Lisette, contempt, $500
Cye, Chartonia L., poss. of cont. sub., possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $10,000
Earvine, Kayla Kamell, paraphernalia, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $3,000
Echols, Rotnya Lakeitha, domestic assault, $1,000
Eddings, Kasaydraus Akeem, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $8,000
Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2nd, $0
Elbanna, Mohammad Saed, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250
Ellis, Jimmy Lee, contempt, $0
Erazo-Lemus, Marvin Adiel, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750
Evans, Lucritia Nikita, no tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Fisher, Britney Marie, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Fitzgibbons, Joseph William, probation violation-felony, fugitive, $0
Fleming, Rico Reynaldo, DUI, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm, poss. of firearm by felon, fleeing officer-felony, fugitive, $40,000
Flores, Alex B., DUI, $750
Floyd, Deondis Kirby, open container, switched tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750
Fort, Richard Lee, sale/transfer of cont. sub., $0
Fowler, Tina Rachel, poss. of cont. sub., failure to dim headlights, $10,000
Garcia Fuentes, Sergio Omar, contempt x2, fugitive, resisting arrest, $500
Gardner, Nikko Lavette, domestic disturbance, $0
Garner, Shannon Delaney, probation violation, $0
Govea, Nicholas Cole, contempt, $0
Graham, James William, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm, weapon poss. by felon, $20,000
Grauer, Ian Shea, contempt, $0
Greenlee, Jerald Jerone, contempt, $2,500
Green-Thompson, Mellissa Rena, fugitive, $0
Griffin, Edward Ray, open container, no license, DUI-3rd, felony, $50,250
Haga, Michael Dewayne, contempt-felony, $0
Hale, Wanya Deon, fugitive, $0
Haley, Christopher David, leaving scene-fixtures, public drunk, $0
Haney, James Mason, disorderly conduct, business, failure to obey, $500
Harbison, Stephanie Renere, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,500
Harris, Phebe Ann, DUI-drugs, no insurance, $2,000
Harris, Tamala, shoplifting, $0
Hatchett, Derrick Lamar, domestic assault, $2,500
Hawkins-Mora, Meika Ann, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Hedrick, Ronnie, DUI-2nd, domestic assault, $1,750
Henderson Jr., Jerry Dale, fugitive, $0
Henderson, Clydreckqus Cordell, domestic assault, $3,000
Hernandez-Torres, Uriel, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, speeding, $1,250
Hill, Daryl Gregory, contempt x3, felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, false identifying information, $200
Hill, Glenn Dale, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equipment, $0
Hill, Samuel Deontae, contempt x2, no license, $5,000
Hines, Eunisha Katrice, contempt, $5,000
Holloway, Melinda, contempt, $5,000
Houston, Deandrae Marshaun, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $10,000
Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, paraphernalia, no license, reckless driving, improper tag, motion to revoke bond, running stop sign, fleeing law-felony, $10,750
Jackson, Bernard, contempt, $5,000
Jackson, Clayton Matthew, fugitive, $0
Jackson, Corey Dewayne, contempt, $0
Jackson, Dejoria Misha, contempt, weapon possession by felon, $5,000
Jackson, Gregorie, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, $20,000
Jaco Jr., Billy Joe, contempt, $0
James Sr., Michael Anthony, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $0
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Jefferies, Laquandra Moneka, contempt, $2,000
Johnson, Debra Ann, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Johnson, Jeremiaha Cole, no license, DUI, reckless driving, unsafe operation of vehicle, fail to obey officer, speeding, $1,500
Johnson, Justin Christopher, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Jones, Devonta, fugitive, $0
Jones, Michael Earl, poss. of firearm by felon, careless driving, DUI, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $12,500
Jones, William Christopher, contempt, probation violation, $10,000
Jones, Zartavious Devonta, here for court, $0
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, Ahleshia Desheena, embezzlement, $500
Kelly, Kevin Matthew, shoplifting, $0
Kinney, Paul Michael, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub., uttering forgery, $3,000
Lambert, Dorletha Lashay, open container, no license, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, $50,250
Laughlin, Betty Larene, motor vehicle theft-felony, $20,000
Liddell, Kellery Jimyatus, DUI, no license, $4,000
Long Jr., Donnie Joe, contempt x2, contempt-felony, DUI-2nd, $7,000
Lott, Justin Demarielle, contempt, $2,500
Lumpkin III, James Gordy, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $9,500
Madison, Toni Lasha, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $0
Malone, Christopher, contempt, probation violation, $1,000
Matthews, Brandon Cory, DUI, $500
McCain, Corey Dsean, contempt, $5,000
McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt, $0
McIntosh, Benjamin Lee, contempt x3, $6,200
McKinney, Ralph Earl, contempt, $5,000
McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0
Minor, Ceunte Cequon, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $1,000
Moore, Jeremiah Paul, contempt x2, $7,000
Morgan, Charles Wesley, paraphernalia, unlawful use or possession of fake identification cards, $3,500
Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $5,000
Morrow, Mrcellious Jadarryl, contempt, $5,000
Moses, Contrell Lamar, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Nelson, Arsenio Trevor, receiving stolen property, no insurance, no tag, no license, $6,000
Nickson, Jordan Antonio, no license, running red light, $250
Norphlet, Cecily Charisse, contempt, improper tag, no insurance, $5,000
Oglesby, Sue Ann, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $0
Overman, Cote Steven, failed U/A, $0
Pannell, Jerry Ray, domestic assault, $1,000
Partee, Jerterrion Deonte, disorderly conduct, $500
Pepper, Blake Andrew, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, poss. weapon by felon, $10,000
Perez, Sergio, contempt, shoplifting, $600
Perrie, Heaven Rain, fugitive from justice Shelby Co., $0
Pierce, Bobby Joe, contempt, $5,000
Pounders, Christy Ann, no license, no insurance, $500
Pree, Kevin A., receiving stolen property, fugitive, $20,000
Pugh, Shelby Nicole, contempt x3, fugitive, $12,000
Ragland, John Trezvant, contempt, pubic drunk, $5,000
Rankin, Naquille Sanchez, contempt x2, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $5,700
Ransom, Terrence Jontue, contempt, fugitive, $200
Rector, Dennis Eric, harassing phone call, contempt, $0
Reddick, Jesiree Alexus, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Reyes, Derek Stephen, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Rice, Julian Elijah, public disturbance, $250
Roberts, Robert Wayne, DUI, $100
Ross, Jonathan William, paraphernalia, probation violation-felony, motor vehicle theft-felony, assault against officer-felony, resisting arrest, false identifying info, $20,000
Saenz, Timoteo Rodriquez, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, driving across median, $250
Sanchez, Jesus, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $1,500
Sanders, Darrell Lashun, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, improper equip., $3,000
Satterfield, Matthew Christopher, domestic assault, $500
Scott III, Robert William, contempt, probation violation, petit larceny, fugitive, $7,000
Sennett, Bradford Thomas, shoplifting, false identifying info, $750
Shepherd, Justin Daniel, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Shields, Jerome Bernard, contempt, $300
Sides, Elizabeth McKenzie, contempt, $5,000
Smith Jr., Robert Anthony, petit larceny, $0
Smith, Christalyn Leron, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, no license, DUI-2nd, driving w/one headlight, obstructing public street, $1,000
Smith, Richard Monroe, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $10,500
Smith, Roosevelt, no license, DUI, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,250
Snyder, Richard Allen, contempt- x2, $2,000
Soto, Rodolfo, contempt, $393.75
Springfield Jr., Devicente Montae, contempt, $4,000
St. John, Charles Michael, DUI, $500
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, $5,000
Stevens, Samantha Anne, contempt, DUI, no license, $5,250
Stone, Anthony Martin, altered tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Tate, Angela Lakaye, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $1,250
Tate, Kimberly Lashea, assault by threat, $2,500
Taylor, Luke Ray, contempt, $0
Thompson, Jacob Ross, fugitive from Justice Shelby Co., $0
Todd, Keenal Oshun, poss. cont. sub.-felony, no license, DUI, disobey traffic control device, no insurance, $0
Tomsen, Mona Montez, trespass, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,000
Tran, Loc Bat, DUI-2nd, stopping or parking in intersection, $750
Underwood, Augustus, domestic assault, $1,000
Vaden, Adam R., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving $1,250
Wade, Kavierre Mashon, careless driving, refuse to comply w/officer, $250
Waldrop, David Russell, contempt x2, $10,000
Wallace, Nicholas Eugene, domestic assault, $1,000
Washington, Brandon, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $0
Webb, Patricia Estalee, failed U/A, $0
White, Cleveland, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
White, Cynthia Ann, public drunk, $250
White, Steven Wayne, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Wilkerson, Kelsey Lynn, contempt x4, poss. of methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, no license, conspiracy to possess meth, $7,600
Wilkins, Erica Nicole, shoplifting-2nd, paraphernalia, $6,000
Williams, Lakisha Latrice, contempt, $700
Williams, Matthew Antwoine, contempt, $200
Woods, Tyredius Terrell, contempt, $250
Wright, Rhen, DUI-2nd, $0
Yanez, Cheryl Anne, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
