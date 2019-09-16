Abram II, Kelvin Juwayne, contempt, $5,000

Acosta-Gonzalez, Romilio Raudel, fugitive, $0

Allen, Tiffany Monay, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, fugitive, $6,250

Anderson, Makhala Keshaa, shoplifting, $500

Austin, Dustin Wade, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250

Avery, Joel Flon, domestic assault, $3,500

Banks Jr., Marcus Deandre, reckless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $750

Banks, Danielle Lannette, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, $20000

Barbee, Christopher Lee, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, disturbing peace, $50,500

Bates, Melissa Marie, shoplifting, $500

Berry, Amanda Nicole, DUI, no license, leaving scene of accident, $50,500

Besinger, Dana Nicole, contempt-felony, $0

Bessette, Jeremy Richard, probation violation-felony, $0

Betts, Jonathan Isaac, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, following too closely

Black, Jessica Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Blakeley Jr., Jerry Lee, contempt, switched tag, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, no insurance, $0

Blanche, Devin Devonci, violation of no contact protection order, domestic assault, $1,500

Bland, Teresa Marie, educational neglect, $0

Bookout, Catherine MM., contempt, $20,000

Boswell, Timothy Dewayne, contempt, $143.50

Bowen, Anthony Jerome, burglary-house-felony $25,000

Briley, Katie Belle, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Brown, Ronny Wayne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, receiving stolen property-felony, $17,000

Brown, Waltdarius V., contempt, no license, burglary-dwelling-felony, $100,000

Bryant, Jacob Dalton, DUI, $500

Bures, Daniel Joseph, DUI, $1,000

Burkley, Barry Wayne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, child restraint law, $5,000

Burks, Deshaun Darune, running red light, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $1,000

Burks, Legharien Montrel, contempt, no license, DUI, $5,750

Burns Jr., Derrell Eugene, contempt, $0

Burrow, Gilbert Michael, bad check, $1,000

Caine, Jeremy Michael, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Calkins, Brittan Marie, conspiracy to commit crime-extortion, felony, $0

Cano, Margarito, no tag, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, improper equipment, no insurance, fugitive, $0

Captain, Michael Teancum, contempt-felony, marijuana-felony, $0

Carpenter, Kailyn D., trespassing, false statements to officer, $500

Carr, Bennie Darien, disturbing peace $500

Carrillo, Jonathan Felix, contempt, $5,000

Carter, Kenneth James, embezzlement, $3,000

Chambers-Dunlap, Carly Rose, probation violation, $0

Cole, Louis Anthony, domestic assault, contempt, $3,500

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Coulston, Holly Lynne, paraphernalia, poss. of schedule III, IV or V drugs, careless driving, $3,000

Crum, Billy Wayne, contempt, $500

Cummings, Darrian Jamone, contempt, $0

Cunningham, Antonio Dechan, DUI, careless driving, $500

Davis Jr., Jimmy Wayne, public drunk, $0

Dean, Derrick Dewayne, improper passing, no tag, no insurance, no license, $3,000

Dowdy, Jarvis Marquell, contempt, $200

Durbin, Angel Lisette, contempt, $500

Cye, Chartonia L., poss. of cont. sub., possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $10,000

Earvine, Kayla Kamell, paraphernalia, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $3,000

Echols, Rotnya Lakeitha, domestic assault, $1,000

Eddings, Kasaydraus Akeem, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $8,000

Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2nd, $0

Elbanna, Mohammad Saed, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250

Ellis, Jimmy Lee, contempt, $0

Erazo-Lemus, Marvin Adiel, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750

Evans, Lucritia Nikita, no tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Fisher, Britney Marie, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Fitzgibbons, Joseph William, probation violation-felony, fugitive, $0

Fleming, Rico Reynaldo, DUI, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm, poss. of firearm by felon, fleeing officer-felony, fugitive, $40,000

Flores, Alex B., DUI, $750

Floyd, Deondis Kirby, open container, switched tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750

Fort, Richard Lee, sale/transfer of cont. sub., $0

Fowler, Tina Rachel, poss. of cont. sub., failure to dim headlights, $10,000

Garcia Fuentes, Sergio Omar, contempt x2, fugitive, resisting arrest, $500

Gardner, Nikko Lavette, domestic disturbance, $0

Garner, Shannon Delaney, probation violation, $0

Govea, Nicholas Cole, contempt, $0

Graham, James William, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm, weapon poss. by felon, $20,000

Grauer, Ian Shea, contempt, $0

Greenlee, Jerald Jerone, contempt, $2,500

Green-Thompson, Mellissa Rena, fugitive, $0

Griffin, Edward Ray, open container, no license, DUI-3rd, felony, $50,250

Haga, Michael Dewayne, contempt-felony, $0

Hale, Wanya Deon, fugitive, $0

Haley, Christopher David, leaving scene-fixtures, public drunk, $0

Haney, James Mason, disorderly conduct, business, failure to obey, $500

Harbison, Stephanie Renere, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,500

Harris, Phebe Ann, DUI-drugs, no insurance, $2,000

Harris, Tamala, shoplifting, $0

Hatchett, Derrick Lamar, domestic assault, $2,500

Hawkins-Mora, Meika Ann, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Hedrick, Ronnie, DUI-2nd, domestic assault, $1,750

Henderson Jr., Jerry Dale, fugitive, $0

Henderson, Clydreckqus Cordell, domestic assault, $3,000

Hernandez-Torres, Uriel, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, speeding, $1,250

Hill, Daryl Gregory, contempt x3, felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, false identifying information, $200

Hill, Glenn Dale, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equipment, $0

Hill, Samuel Deontae, contempt x2, no license, $5,000

Hines, Eunisha Katrice, contempt, $5,000

Holloway, Melinda, contempt, $5,000

Houston, Deandrae Marshaun, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $10,000

Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, paraphernalia, no license, reckless driving, improper tag, motion to revoke bond, running stop sign, fleeing law-felony, $10,750

Jackson, Bernard, contempt, $5,000

Jackson, Clayton Matthew, fugitive, $0

Jackson, Corey Dewayne, contempt, $0

Jackson, Dejoria Misha, contempt, weapon possession by felon, $5,000

Jackson, Gregorie, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, $20,000

Jaco Jr., Billy Joe, contempt, $0

James Sr., Michael Anthony, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $0

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Jefferies, Laquandra Moneka, contempt, $2,000

Johnson, Debra Ann, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Johnson, Jeremiaha Cole, no license, DUI, reckless driving, unsafe operation of vehicle, fail to obey officer, speeding, $1,500

Johnson, Justin Christopher, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Jones, Devonta, fugitive, $0

Jones, Michael Earl, poss. of firearm by felon, careless driving, DUI, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $12,500

Jones, William Christopher, contempt, probation violation, $10,000

Jones, Zartavious Devonta, here for court, $0

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, Ahleshia Desheena, embezzlement, $500

Kelly, Kevin Matthew, shoplifting, $0

Kinney, Paul Michael, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub., uttering forgery, $3,000

Lambert, Dorletha Lashay, open container, no license, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, $50,250

Laughlin, Betty Larene, motor vehicle theft-felony, $20,000

Liddell, Kellery Jimyatus, DUI, no license, $4,000

Long Jr., Donnie Joe, contempt x2, contempt-felony, DUI-2nd, $7,000

Lott, Justin Demarielle, contempt, $2,500

Lumpkin III, James Gordy, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $9,500

Madison, Toni Lasha, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $0

Malone, Christopher, contempt, probation violation, $1,000

Matthews, Brandon Cory, DUI, $500

McCain, Corey Dsean, contempt, $5,000

McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt, $0

McIntosh, Benjamin Lee, contempt x3, $6,200

McKinney, Ralph Earl, contempt, $5,000

McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0

Minor, Ceunte Cequon, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $1,000

Moore, Jeremiah Paul, contempt x2, $7,000

Morgan, Charles Wesley, paraphernalia, unlawful use or possession of fake identification cards, $3,500

Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $5,000

Morrow, Mrcellious Jadarryl, contempt, $5,000

Moses, Contrell Lamar, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0

Nelson, Arsenio Trevor, receiving stolen property, no insurance, no tag, no license, $6,000

Nickson, Jordan Antonio, no license, running red light, $250

Norphlet, Cecily Charisse, contempt, improper tag, no insurance, $5,000

Oglesby, Sue Ann, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $0

Overman, Cote Steven, failed U/A, $0

Pannell, Jerry Ray, domestic assault, $1,000

Partee, Jerterrion Deonte, disorderly conduct, $500

Pepper, Blake Andrew, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, poss. weapon by felon, $10,000

Perez, Sergio, contempt, shoplifting, $600

Perrie, Heaven Rain, fugitive from justice Shelby Co., $0

Pierce, Bobby Joe, contempt, $5,000

Pounders, Christy Ann, no license, no insurance, $500

Pree, Kevin A., receiving stolen property, fugitive, $20,000

Pugh, Shelby Nicole, contempt x3, fugitive, $12,000

Ragland, John Trezvant, contempt, pubic drunk, $5,000

Rankin, Naquille Sanchez, contempt x2, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $5,700

Ransom, Terrence Jontue, contempt, fugitive, $200

Rector, Dennis Eric, harassing phone call, contempt, $0

Reddick, Jesiree Alexus, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Reyes, Derek Stephen, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Rice, Julian Elijah, public disturbance, $250

Roberts, Robert Wayne, DUI, $100

Ross, Jonathan William, paraphernalia, probation violation-felony, motor vehicle theft-felony, assault against officer-felony, resisting arrest, false identifying info, $20,000

Saenz, Timoteo Rodriquez, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, driving across median, $250

Sanchez, Jesus, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $1,500

Sanders, Darrell Lashun, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, improper equip., $3,000

Satterfield, Matthew Christopher, domestic assault, $500

Scott III, Robert William, contempt, probation violation, petit larceny, fugitive, $7,000

Sennett, Bradford Thomas, shoplifting, false identifying info, $750

Shepherd, Justin Daniel, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Shields, Jerome Bernard, contempt, $300

Sides, Elizabeth McKenzie, contempt, $5,000

Smith Jr., Robert Anthony, petit larceny, $0

Smith, Christalyn Leron, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, no license, DUI-2nd, driving w/one headlight, obstructing public street, $1,000

Smith, Richard Monroe, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $10,500

Smith, Roosevelt, no license, DUI, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,250

Snyder, Richard Allen, contempt- x2, $2,000

Soto, Rodolfo, contempt, $393.75

Springfield Jr., Devicente Montae, contempt, $4,000

St. John, Charles Michael, DUI, $500

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, $5,000

Stevens, Samantha Anne, contempt, DUI, no license, $5,250

Stone, Anthony Martin, altered tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Tate, Angela Lakaye, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $1,250

Tate, Kimberly Lashea, assault by threat, $2,500

Taylor, Luke Ray, contempt, $0

Thompson, Jacob Ross, fugitive from Justice Shelby Co., $0

Todd, Keenal Oshun, poss. cont. sub.-felony, no license, DUI, disobey traffic control device, no insurance, $0

Tomsen, Mona Montez, trespass, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,000

Tran, Loc Bat, DUI-2nd, stopping or parking in intersection, $750

Underwood, Augustus, domestic assault, $1,000

Vaden, Adam R., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving $1,250

Wade, Kavierre Mashon, careless driving, refuse to comply w/officer, $250

Waldrop, David Russell, contempt x2, $10,000

Wallace, Nicholas Eugene, domestic assault, $1,000

Washington, Brandon, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $0

Webb, Patricia Estalee, failed U/A, $0

White, Cleveland, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

White, Cynthia Ann, public drunk, $250

White, Steven Wayne, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Wilkerson, Kelsey Lynn, contempt x4, poss. of methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, no license, conspiracy to possess meth, $7,600

Wilkins, Erica Nicole, shoplifting-2nd, paraphernalia, $6,000

Williams, Lakisha Latrice, contempt, $700

Williams, Matthew Antwoine, contempt, $200

Woods, Tyredius Terrell, contempt, $250

Wright, Rhen, DUI-2nd, $0

Yanez, Cheryl Anne, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

