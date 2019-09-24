Abram, Martez Tarrell, attempted murder, capital murder, $0

Angeles, Isaias improper tag, no license, careless driving, $250

Baker, Bobby Jewekk, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, following too closely, $1,000

Barber, Gary Wayne, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $500

Barnes, Ashley Marie, no license, seatbelt violation, $500

Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt, no license, careless driving, $5,000

Berry, Yul Martinez, marijuana, no license, no insurance, failure to signal lane change, $750

Boone, Lauren E., DUI, $500

Borfders Jr., Michael Delaney, contempt, $1,500

Boucher, Steven Tyler, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $5,000

Boyce, Letriese Lasha, contempt, $2,500

Branch, Shatoria F., shoplifting, $500

Breedlove, Jessica Nicole, contempt, $3,000

Briley, Katie Belle, contempt x2, $6,000

Brooks, Nadia Artsha, paraphernalia, $0

Brunson, Hernando Marquette, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Buford Jr., Persie Edward, contempt, fugitive, $0

Bumpas, David Franklin, contempt, $5,000

Bunn, Frank Alan, DUI, $500

Butler, Jessica Renne, shoplifting, $500

Cermeno, Saul, DUI, $500

Chapman, Marlin Bryce, contempt, $5,000

Clayton, William Harold, contempt, $3,000

Clunan, Kimberley Ann, contempt, false pretenses, $0

Colbrese, Timothy Donald, contempt, $2,000

Coler, Tasha M., contempt, $5,000

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Criddle, Kenneth, public drunk, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $500

Cromwell, Lyner Sterfun, DUI, leaving scene, $1,500

Daniels, George Dewey, weapon possession by felon, $0

Daughtery, Heath Everett, child abuse, $25,000

Daughtery, Heath Everett, violation of protection order, $3,500

Davis, Kathy Mack, contempt, $5,000

Davis, Shakendra Ann, probation violation-felony, $0

Deberry, Angela Delois, contempt, $817.75

Dennis, Charlie Lee, open container, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500

Dozal-Vargas, Lacey Rochelle, shoplifting, $500

Durdin, Clayton Michael, contempt, $500

Earl, Fredrick, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x4, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $51,000

Eaves Jr., Charles Sydney, domestic violence, $0

Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2nd, $0

Farr, Roxanne M., receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, $5,000

Feathers, Brandon Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Ferguson, John Albritton, DUI, obstructing public street, $500

Fifer, Taquirney, shoplifting, $500

Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, contempt, $2,500

Fonville, Ladarius Deon, contempt x2, $0

Forest, Eric Montez, improper tag, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000

Fowler, Donald Ray, contempt, $0

Fowler, Ena Ruth, public drunk, $250

Freeman, Tony Lee, contempt, probation violation, $0

Garner, Michael Andrew, DUI, $750

Gathings, Brandon Cortez, contempt, felony taking of vehicle, felony fleeing law, $5,000

Glasper, Brianna Ariel, shoplifting, $500

Good, Brandon Kyle, domestic assault, $1,000

Gordon, Stevon Dyshawn, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, leaving scene property damage, $12,500

Gray, Chay Deshaun, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Gray, Marilyn Michelle, contempt, $342.75

Gray, Windy Kirbow, contempt, $1,000

Griffin Jr., Augene, contempt, no license, $871,50

Haley III, Robert Lloyd, DUI, careless driving, $750

Hall, Brandy Leigh, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Hardaway, Katiyona Teara, shoplifting, $1,000

Hardy, John, paraphernalia, $0

Harris, Sherry Vernice, DUI, careless driving $500

Hernandez, Lillian Michelle, contempt, $0

Herrington, Adam Keith, contempt, failure to yield to emergency lights, speeding,  fleeing law, $0

Holland, Christina Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $2,050

Houston Travacious Shakaris, shoplifting, $500

Howard, Charles Chandler, contempt, $1,000

Hunter, Hanna Brooke, contempt x3, $5,000

Irby, Devina Lee, grand larceny, $0

Ivy, Michael Shane, contempt, $2,000

Jackson, Tremayne, aggravated domestic violence, $5,000

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Jones Jr., Stephen Enoch, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $1,250

Jones, Precious, contempt x2, shoplifting x3-habitual, $500

Jones, Torneisha R., shoplifting, $500

Jones, Zachary Osborn, contempt x2, methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to poss. meth, $0

Joyner, Terry Dewayne, petit larceny, $5,000

Kearney, Jonathan Mario, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., poss. marijuana, no license, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $2,250

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, John P., disturbing peace, $999.99

Kenny, Susan A., contempt, $5,000

King, Lorenzo Jacques, improper tag, no license, DUI, careless driving, no tag light, $500

Ladd, Jamie Lashay, contempt, $

Lamar Shana, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Lampkin, Patrick Jermoe, contempt, domestic disturbing peace, $2,200

Lashlee, Logan Scott, paraphernalia, littering-fire objects, $500

Lee Jr., Leon, domestic assault, $1,000

Little, Monaleto Monotoga, domestic assault, $2,500

Lockett, Juanquay Alvae, paraphernalia, trespassing, $750

Lockhart, Lesaunder Jose, DUI, $500

Loera, Jacobo Jacob, DUI, careless driving, $1,200

Long, Martavious Jamal, probation violation-felony, $0

Lyons Jr., Ronald Gene, contempt, trespass-joy riding, $20,000

Ma, Bunleng, DUI, $1,000

Ma, Nick Jacob, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no license, no tag light, $15,500

Malone, Dontarious Kwame, contempt, no license, improper passing, $2,500

Mays, Velarrio Antwaune, no tag, paraphernalia, $500

McClure, Samanthal, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

McGlohn Sr., Wade, contempt, $0

McGowen Thomas L. contempt, DUI, $5,000

McKinley, Maresha Monshae, contempt, $6,000

McKinley, Senquilla Marie, probation violation, shoplifting, $5,000

McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0

Miles, Stephanie Corin, contempt, $4,000

Miller, Alexander Trey, poss. of cont. sub., $50,000

Montgomery, Rodreigues, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, $3,000

Moore, Brittany Elizabeth, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000

Moore, Seierra Nykia-Dyania, contempt, $3,000

Morris, Travis Joe, DUI, $750

Moseby, Adrian Marquese, contempt, paraphernalia, fleeing law enforcement, $6,000

Moseby, Deon Cordell, paraphernalia, $500

Mukes, Kimberly Nicole, direct contempt court, $0

Mungia, Lerenzo Simon, DUI, $500

Murillo, Selvin Alonso, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Newson, Matthew N., contempt, $6,000

Noel, Crystal Ann, disobeying police officer, $0

O’Neal Jr., Otha Lee, contempt x2, domestic disturbing peace, $5,650

Palmer, Carol Lanelle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Parra, Taylor Marie, contempt, $486.50

Peoples, Taylor Elizabeth, paraphernalia, $500

Pryor, Darion Lashawn, domestic assault, $0

Rakestraw, Dawn Michelle, paraphernalia, $500

Randle, Rodriquis Dortrez, contempt x2, expired tag, $10,000

Reginelli, John, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Remmert, Straun Danielle, assault on police officer-felony, $5,000

Richardson, Chance Lewis, contempt x2, $200

Riden, Jeremy Lee, contempt, home repair fraud x2, $2,500

Riley Ashton Nicole, contempt, false ID information, $0

Rivera, Rufing Perez, no license, DUI, $750

Roberts, Eric L., DUI, careless driving, $750

Sansing, John Pierre, public drunk, $250

Saulsberry, Vennette L., paraphernalia, no license, $1,000

Scaggs, David Wade, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene of accident w/damage, $750

Shotwell, Tarine Latrice, poss. of cont. sub., felony poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Simpson, Deundre Marquail, no license, following too closely, no insurance, $2,500

Slappy, Ida L., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Smith III, Arthur Harvey, contempt, $0

Smith Jr., Darron Deshay, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,250

Smith Jr., Robert Anthony, petit larceny, $0

Smith, Gene Earl, contempt, no license, DUI, speeding, $3,200

Smith, Sara Katherine, contempt, $5,000

Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, shoplifting, $10,000

Spencer, Joshua Grey, probation violation-felony, $0

Stacy, John Anthony, petit larceny, $500

Starks, Bobby Deangelo, contempt, $0

Starr, Cassidy, contempt, $0

Steele, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0

Stevenson, Mitchell Wayne, DUI, $0

Stewart, Michael, marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, $1,750

Sutton, Robyn Berryhill, fugitive, $0

Talarico, Tina Deann, DUI resulting in permanent injury, $0

Taylor, Christen Brooke, contempt, $500

Thomas, Christopher Robert, fugitive, $0

Thomas, Odis Damon, parole violation, $0

Thomas, Telisha Zhavonne, contempt, $3,000

Thompson, Kevin, contempt, poss. of cont. sub, $0

Thweatt, Jane Elizabeth, probation violation, $0

Tomsen, Mona, shoplifting-2nd, $0

Tucker, Ivory Lamont, false identifying info, fugitive, $0

Ulloa-Garcia, Merlin Danilo, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $250

Vandergriff, James Oliver, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Vann, James Ward, probation violation, $0

Vaughan, Robert Mitchell, domestic assault, $1,000

Vaughn, Travis, aggravated assault w/weapon to produce death, poss. of weapon by felon, $15,000

Waldrop, John Brandon, contempt, poss. methamphetamine, fugitive, $0

Walthall, Katerina Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Walton, Tiffany F., shoplifting, $500

Ward, Jeanna Rose, shoplifting, $500

Watkins, Corey James, motor vehicle theft-felony, $15,000

West, Jason Dale, poss. of cont. sub. trafficking, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, failure to maintain control, $7,000

White, Curtis, contempt, $0

White, Kerrion Markese, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, no license, no insurance, $2,000

Wiley, Michael Robert, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $0

Williams, Brian Kamar, improper tag, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $1,000

Williams, Hailey Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $2,000

Williams, Kayla, no license, $0

Williams, Kayla Vonae, receiving stolen property, $15,000

William, Lawantha Zipporah, forged or false prescription, $10,000

Williams, Melanie Shannon, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Williams, Steven Tyrone, contempt-felony, $0

Williams, Levengia Chantez, malicious mischief, fugitive, $250

Wilson, Nicole D., shoplifting, $500

Woods Jr., Lorenzo Anton, probation violation, $317.75

Woodward, Christopher, paraphernalia, $0

Wooley, Jordan Daniel, probation violation, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000

Wright, Brandon Leacirreus, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, probation violation, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, child restraint law, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $2,598.98

Wright, Rhen, DUI-2nd, $0

Young, Kathleen Kunzit, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

