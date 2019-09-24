Abram, Martez Tarrell, attempted murder, capital murder, $0
Angeles, Isaias improper tag, no license, careless driving, $250
Baker, Bobby Jewekk, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, following too closely, $1,000
Barber, Gary Wayne, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $500
Barnes, Ashley Marie, no license, seatbelt violation, $500
Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt, no license, careless driving, $5,000
Berry, Yul Martinez, marijuana, no license, no insurance, failure to signal lane change, $750
Boone, Lauren E., DUI, $500
Borfders Jr., Michael Delaney, contempt, $1,500
Boucher, Steven Tyler, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $5,000
Boyce, Letriese Lasha, contempt, $2,500
Branch, Shatoria F., shoplifting, $500
Breedlove, Jessica Nicole, contempt, $3,000
Briley, Katie Belle, contempt x2, $6,000
Brooks, Nadia Artsha, paraphernalia, $0
Brunson, Hernando Marquette, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Buford Jr., Persie Edward, contempt, fugitive, $0
Bumpas, David Franklin, contempt, $5,000
Bunn, Frank Alan, DUI, $500
Butler, Jessica Renne, shoplifting, $500
Cermeno, Saul, DUI, $500
Chapman, Marlin Bryce, contempt, $5,000
Clayton, William Harold, contempt, $3,000
Clunan, Kimberley Ann, contempt, false pretenses, $0
Colbrese, Timothy Donald, contempt, $2,000
Coler, Tasha M., contempt, $5,000
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Criddle, Kenneth, public drunk, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $500
Cromwell, Lyner Sterfun, DUI, leaving scene, $1,500
Daniels, George Dewey, weapon possession by felon, $0
Daughtery, Heath Everett, child abuse, $25,000
Daughtery, Heath Everett, violation of protection order, $3,500
Davis, Kathy Mack, contempt, $5,000
Davis, Shakendra Ann, probation violation-felony, $0
Deberry, Angela Delois, contempt, $817.75
Dennis, Charlie Lee, open container, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500
Dozal-Vargas, Lacey Rochelle, shoplifting, $500
Durdin, Clayton Michael, contempt, $500
Earl, Fredrick, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x4, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $51,000
Eaves Jr., Charles Sydney, domestic violence, $0
Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2nd, $0
Farr, Roxanne M., receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, $5,000
Feathers, Brandon Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Ferguson, John Albritton, DUI, obstructing public street, $500
Fifer, Taquirney, shoplifting, $500
Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, contempt, $2,500
Fonville, Ladarius Deon, contempt x2, $0
Forest, Eric Montez, improper tag, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Fowler, Donald Ray, contempt, $0
Fowler, Ena Ruth, public drunk, $250
Freeman, Tony Lee, contempt, probation violation, $0
Garner, Michael Andrew, DUI, $750
Gathings, Brandon Cortez, contempt, felony taking of vehicle, felony fleeing law, $5,000
Glasper, Brianna Ariel, shoplifting, $500
Good, Brandon Kyle, domestic assault, $1,000
Gordon, Stevon Dyshawn, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, leaving scene property damage, $12,500
Gray, Chay Deshaun, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Gray, Marilyn Michelle, contempt, $342.75
Gray, Windy Kirbow, contempt, $1,000
Griffin Jr., Augene, contempt, no license, $871,50
Haley III, Robert Lloyd, DUI, careless driving, $750
Hall, Brandy Leigh, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Hardaway, Katiyona Teara, shoplifting, $1,000
Hardy, John, paraphernalia, $0
Harris, Sherry Vernice, DUI, careless driving $500
Hernandez, Lillian Michelle, contempt, $0
Herrington, Adam Keith, contempt, failure to yield to emergency lights, speeding, fleeing law, $0
Holland, Christina Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $2,050
Houston Travacious Shakaris, shoplifting, $500
Howard, Charles Chandler, contempt, $1,000
Hunter, Hanna Brooke, contempt x3, $5,000
Irby, Devina Lee, grand larceny, $0
Ivy, Michael Shane, contempt, $2,000
Jackson, Tremayne, aggravated domestic violence, $5,000
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Jones Jr., Stephen Enoch, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $1,250
Jones, Precious, contempt x2, shoplifting x3-habitual, $500
Jones, Torneisha R., shoplifting, $500
Jones, Zachary Osborn, contempt x2, methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to poss. meth, $0
Joyner, Terry Dewayne, petit larceny, $5,000
Kearney, Jonathan Mario, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., poss. marijuana, no license, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $2,250
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, John P., disturbing peace, $999.99
Kenny, Susan A., contempt, $5,000
King, Lorenzo Jacques, improper tag, no license, DUI, careless driving, no tag light, $500
Ladd, Jamie Lashay, contempt, $
Lamar Shana, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Lampkin, Patrick Jermoe, contempt, domestic disturbing peace, $2,200
Lashlee, Logan Scott, paraphernalia, littering-fire objects, $500
Lee Jr., Leon, domestic assault, $1,000
Little, Monaleto Monotoga, domestic assault, $2,500
Lockett, Juanquay Alvae, paraphernalia, trespassing, $750
Lockhart, Lesaunder Jose, DUI, $500
Loera, Jacobo Jacob, DUI, careless driving, $1,200
Long, Martavious Jamal, probation violation-felony, $0
Lyons Jr., Ronald Gene, contempt, trespass-joy riding, $20,000
Ma, Bunleng, DUI, $1,000
Ma, Nick Jacob, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no license, no tag light, $15,500
Malone, Dontarious Kwame, contempt, no license, improper passing, $2,500
Mays, Velarrio Antwaune, no tag, paraphernalia, $500
McClure, Samanthal, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
McGlohn Sr., Wade, contempt, $0
McGowen Thomas L. contempt, DUI, $5,000
McKinley, Maresha Monshae, contempt, $6,000
McKinley, Senquilla Marie, probation violation, shoplifting, $5,000
McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0
Miles, Stephanie Corin, contempt, $4,000
Miller, Alexander Trey, poss. of cont. sub., $50,000
Montgomery, Rodreigues, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, $3,000
Moore, Brittany Elizabeth, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000
Moore, Seierra Nykia-Dyania, contempt, $3,000
Morris, Travis Joe, DUI, $750
Moseby, Adrian Marquese, contempt, paraphernalia, fleeing law enforcement, $6,000
Moseby, Deon Cordell, paraphernalia, $500
Mukes, Kimberly Nicole, direct contempt court, $0
Mungia, Lerenzo Simon, DUI, $500
Murillo, Selvin Alonso, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Newson, Matthew N., contempt, $6,000
Noel, Crystal Ann, disobeying police officer, $0
O’Neal Jr., Otha Lee, contempt x2, domestic disturbing peace, $5,650
Palmer, Carol Lanelle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Parra, Taylor Marie, contempt, $486.50
Peoples, Taylor Elizabeth, paraphernalia, $500
Pryor, Darion Lashawn, domestic assault, $0
Rakestraw, Dawn Michelle, paraphernalia, $500
Randle, Rodriquis Dortrez, contempt x2, expired tag, $10,000
Reginelli, John, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Remmert, Straun Danielle, assault on police officer-felony, $5,000
Richardson, Chance Lewis, contempt x2, $200
Riden, Jeremy Lee, contempt, home repair fraud x2, $2,500
Riley Ashton Nicole, contempt, false ID information, $0
Rivera, Rufing Perez, no license, DUI, $750
Roberts, Eric L., DUI, careless driving, $750
Sansing, John Pierre, public drunk, $250
Saulsberry, Vennette L., paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Scaggs, David Wade, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene of accident w/damage, $750
Shotwell, Tarine Latrice, poss. of cont. sub., felony poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Simpson, Deundre Marquail, no license, following too closely, no insurance, $2,500
Slappy, Ida L., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Smith III, Arthur Harvey, contempt, $0
Smith Jr., Darron Deshay, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,250
Smith Jr., Robert Anthony, petit larceny, $0
Smith, Gene Earl, contempt, no license, DUI, speeding, $3,200
Smith, Sara Katherine, contempt, $5,000
Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, shoplifting, $10,000
Spencer, Joshua Grey, probation violation-felony, $0
Stacy, John Anthony, petit larceny, $500
Starks, Bobby Deangelo, contempt, $0
Starr, Cassidy, contempt, $0
Steele, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0
Stevenson, Mitchell Wayne, DUI, $0
Stewart, Michael, marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, $1,750
Sutton, Robyn Berryhill, fugitive, $0
Talarico, Tina Deann, DUI resulting in permanent injury, $0
Taylor, Christen Brooke, contempt, $500
Thomas, Christopher Robert, fugitive, $0
Thomas, Odis Damon, parole violation, $0
Thomas, Telisha Zhavonne, contempt, $3,000
Thompson, Kevin, contempt, poss. of cont. sub, $0
Thweatt, Jane Elizabeth, probation violation, $0
Tomsen, Mona, shoplifting-2nd, $0
Tucker, Ivory Lamont, false identifying info, fugitive, $0
Ulloa-Garcia, Merlin Danilo, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $250
Vandergriff, James Oliver, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250
Vann, James Ward, probation violation, $0
Vaughan, Robert Mitchell, domestic assault, $1,000
Vaughn, Travis, aggravated assault w/weapon to produce death, poss. of weapon by felon, $15,000
Waldrop, John Brandon, contempt, poss. methamphetamine, fugitive, $0
Walthall, Katerina Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Walton, Tiffany F., shoplifting, $500
Ward, Jeanna Rose, shoplifting, $500
Watkins, Corey James, motor vehicle theft-felony, $15,000
West, Jason Dale, poss. of cont. sub. trafficking, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, failure to maintain control, $7,000
White, Curtis, contempt, $0
White, Kerrion Markese, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Wiley, Michael Robert, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $0
Williams, Brian Kamar, improper tag, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $1,000
Williams, Hailey Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $2,000
Williams, Kayla, no license, $0
Williams, Kayla Vonae, receiving stolen property, $15,000
William, Lawantha Zipporah, forged or false prescription, $10,000
Williams, Melanie Shannon, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Williams, Steven Tyrone, contempt-felony, $0
Williams, Levengia Chantez, malicious mischief, fugitive, $250
Wilson, Nicole D., shoplifting, $500
Woods Jr., Lorenzo Anton, probation violation, $317.75
Woodward, Christopher, paraphernalia, $0
Wooley, Jordan Daniel, probation violation, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000
Wright, Brandon Leacirreus, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, probation violation, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, child restraint law, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $2,598.98
Wright, Rhen, DUI-2nd, $0
Young, Kathleen Kunzit, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
