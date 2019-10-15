Barnes, Randy Tyre, contempt, $0
Bedoya, Jose Francisco, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Bell, Robert Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Blackburn, Aaron, contempt x2, $10,000
Blanco, Jaret Shane, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Bockhold, Wayne, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Boswell, Preston, domestic assault, $0
Bowens, Calvin, contempt x2, $7,000
Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, no license, $0
Brewer, Kendrick Lanier, domestic assault, $6,000
Brown, Donna Martina, contempt, $5,000
Brown, Frank Edward, DUI, $1,000
Brown, Reginald Steven, contempt, $1,000
Buford, Calvin Earl, contempt, poss. of cont. sub, $500
Busenitz, Jackson, domestic violence, family disturbance, $0
Byars Angel Dawn, no license, DUI, improper equipment, $5,250
Cain, Stavario Barnerius, contempt, $0
Carmicle, Quentin Davell, public drunk, domestic disturbance, resisting arrest, $3,500
Carmona, Miguel Angel, no license, no tag, no insurance, $2,000
Carson, Joseph Allen, embezzlement-felony, $5,000
Castro, Ramon Czares, contempt, $0
Clemmer, Gary, fugitive, $0
Cole, Quadaris Jerome, contempt, $5,000
Coleman Sr., Willie Earl, contempt x3, $5,000
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Correa, Diego Villafan, domestic violence, fugitive, $0
Davis, Bobby Jay, assault on public servant or person over 65, $0
Davis, Carrushika Mikhail, contempt, $0
Deering, Orlando, DUI, no insurance, $750
Deloach, Christopher Shea, probation violation, $0
Dison, Emily Childs, marijuana in vehicle, $500
Dodson, Kenneth, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication/possession of a controlled sub.-cocaine, $0
Donovan, Justin Wayne, DUI, speeding, $500
Dukes, Michelle Leann, paraphernalia, $500
Echols, Justin Bernard, contempt x2, $7,000
Estes, Jennifer Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, no tag light, $3,250
Faulkner, Jonathan Lee, contempt, $4,000
Flemming, Edward Daniel, contempt x2, $10,000
Fletcher, Shawntabis Sentell, probation violation, felony fleeing, $0
Fort, Gregory Donald, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Gayden, Joshua Lowell, contempt x3, cyberstalking, $5,000
George, Hunter Wayne, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, $1,750
Gerdes, Eric, DUI, careless driving, $500
Gibson, Britney Yarnell, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $750
Glover, Candice C., shoplifting, $500
Govea, Jody Rana, contempt, petit larceny, $0
Griffin, Eric, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $1,000
Hamilton, Marcus Deangelo, Domestic assault, $0
Hawkins, Chadwick, contempt x2, conspiracy to sell marijuana, probation violation, $5,000
Henderson, Keith, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $1,500
Hillard, Karen Tenile, contempt, $0
Hollowell, Clara L., improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, WUI, no insurance, $500
Horton, Mae Jezet, contempt, $0
Housh, Dustin Cole, DUI, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000
Houston, Dandre Smith, paraphernalia, $500
Howard, Christopher McKinley, probation violation, $0
Hudson, Kevin Murray, contempt, $0
Ingram, Darren Keith, contempt, $3,500
Isom, Talisha Natrice, contempt, improper tag, no insurance, $5,000
Jackson II, Mark Anthony, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, turn right at intersection, no insurance, $1,750
Jefferson, Lamarcus Devaunte, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, $250
Johnson, David Samuel, shoplifting, public drunk, $750
Johnson, Jerry Dewayne, fugitive, $0
Johnson, William Daniel, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, no tail light, $1,250
Johnson, Amanda Rose, contempt, $0
Jones, Jamal Jerome, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Shundreka Lasha, contempt x2, $914
Joyner, Taundri Chantel, contempt, $5,000
Katchens, Michael, no license, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $3,250
Kennedy, Thad, contempt, breaking into dwelling w/intent to commit larceny-habitual, $0
Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI-2nd, $0
Lee, Shedric Terrell, contempt x2, poss. of cocaine-habitual, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, conspiracy to commit, poss. of weapon by felon-habitual, $10,000
Leggins, Trelis Denzell, contempt, felon in poss. of weapon, $0
Logsdon, Brandon Neal, DUI, failure to yield emergency lights, window tint violation unsafe operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct, $750
Ma,Bunleng, public drunk, $250
Martin, Zarinah Tahlila, probation violation, $666.66
May, Amber Von, no license, DUI, failure to obey officer, $750
McAlexander, Aaron Thomas, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $500
McCullough, Edward Shawn, domestic assault, !,000
McFarland, Kentrell Dewayne, contempt, $0
McIntosh, Alicia Lashun, contempt, following too closely, $0
McIver, Austin, contempt, $2,000
McMullen, Victoria Aston, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Meeks, Karissa Michele, shoplifting, $500
Miller, Marcus L., contempt x2, $1,000
Montgomery, Lingo Markesha, contempt, marijuana, no license, DUI, $2,000
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, contempt, assault, $2,000
Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt x2, false ID information, $10,250
Morrow, Derek Dejuan, probation violation, $317.75
Mosley, Keshaun, sexual battery-felony, $150,000
Mottley, Toneshia Shanta, contempt, receiving stolen property, $7,500
Naylor, Amanda Elizabeth, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, $250
Neiva, David, marijuana in vehicle, $500
Nolen, Carlos Jamarea, contempt, $2,000
O’Connor, Margaret Ann, educational neglect, $0
Odom, James Garvin, contempt, $1,000
O’Neal, Kierre, burglary-dwelling house, $0
O’Neal, Ladarious, burglary-dwelling house, $0
Orange Jr., Marquis Lamont, paraphernalia, $500
Owens, Marcus Kyle, contempt, parole violation, $5,000
Ozment, Brittany Ann, contempt, $1,000
Petty, Joshua Zoki, domestic assault, $1,500
Pickens, Carmichael Deunta, failure to comply with pretrial intervention terms/conspiracy and sell of marijuana, $0
Pierce, Brittany Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Pittman, Larry Eugene, contempt, uttering forgery, $0
Polk, Antonio Dewayne, domestic assault, $1,500
Pollard, Marcus Andrew, contempt, paraphernalia, shoplifting x2, $5,000
Ramey, Kaylie Jade, contempt, $5,000
Rauch, Alyssa Jean-Buck, contempt, $0
Rice, Benjamin Duvale, fugitive, $0
Scott, Mario Jamal, contempt x2, $6,500
Scott, Shirelle, probation violation, $0
Sesson, Sage Gafriel, contempt x2, sale of marijuana, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Shelby, Candid Lachelle, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $0
Shipp, John Kevub Thomas, poss. of cont. sub., $12,000
Sledge, Demario Lashun, no license, $500
Smith, Chase Bailey, aggravated assault w/weapon or other means to prod. death, $250,000
Smith, Tiffany Monique, DUI, $500
Smock, Jeri Katherine, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub. in jail-habitual, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0
Stephens Jr., Stephen Edward, contempt x2, $2,000
Streeter, Deanthony Reshun, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Stuckey, Ladarreca Nicole, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $7,500
Tate, Jim Henry, contempt x2-habitual, assault by threat, $0
Taylor, Jeremy, contempt, paraphernalia, $2,500
Taylor, Lakeisha Eronda, paraphernalia, driving w/only one headlight, $500
Teague, Karrie Breanne, contempt x2 paraphernalia, poss. of schedule II, IV drugs, shoplifting, false identifying info, $6,000
Thompson, Jordan Mitchell, domestic assault, $0
Thompson, Rashad Darnell, contempt, $306.50
Thurlough, Stephen, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Toliver, Marlene Annette, contempt, $3,000
Turner, Nicholas Delanie, contempt x2, $2,500
Uselton, Angela Marlene, embezzlement-felony, fugitive, $0
Virgues, Michael Renette, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500
Walker, Deborah Denice, contempt, $5,000
Wells, Nicolas Ray, willful trespass, simple assault on officer-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Weston, Brandon Kendall, contempt x2, $0
Williams, James Lee, contempt, $5,000
Williams, Robert Lee, shoplifting, $500
Willingham, Charles Edward, contempt, $5,000
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0
Wilson, Keyatta Cherell, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750
Womak, Cody D., contempt, paraphernalia, $4,500
Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0
