Allen, Latasha Roshell, no license, DU, failure to dim headlights $750
Ammar, Ammar Adam, contempt, $5,000
Anderson, George Brandon James, contempt x2, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $5,000
Barnett, Daniel Alan, paraphernalia, DUI, no tail light, $1,000
Berry, Cerece, false identifying info to officer, fugitive x2 $1,000
Berry, Darron Maurice, DUI, $0
Bickers, Leslie Brianne, contempt, $5,000
Billingsley, Amanda Karol, expired license, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $2,000
Bloom, Jonathan Ray, disorderly conduct, $250
Bolden, Miesha Fabre, DUI, $500
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, $5000
Boswell, Preston, assault, $0
Bowen, Demetric Lashae, contempt x2, $5590
Boyce, Jatarris Deshun, expired tag, no license, window tint, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1500
Bradley, Devonaire, no license, $0
Bradley, Frank Sebastian, contempt, $0
Brewer, Kendrick Lanier, violation of bond condition (no contact order), $3000
Briggs, Jordan, Tyler Dashun, contempt x2, aggravated domestic assault, $5000
Brooks, Anthony Dewayne, shoplifting x2, $500
Bryant, Jared Ryan, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Bryant, Terrance Deangelo, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $12,000
Burkley Sr., Prentice T., contempt, $5,000
Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic assault, $10,000
Bussey, Jayden Heath, sexual battery, $0
Byers, Angel Dawn, contempt, assault (public servant & person over 65), disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $100,000
Carilo, Rony Baldomero, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $250
Carpenter, Jonathan Aaron, public drunk, $250
Carter, Christopher Lee, contempt, switched tag, no license, speeding, no insurance, $336.35
Cleaves, Kevin Antonio, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,500
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Coltrain, Ryan, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, $0
Conley, Christa Renee, malicious mischief, $5,000
Conway, Dominique Shanea, contempt, no license, no insurance, $435
Copperwood, Jalexis Monroe, contempt x2, domestic assault, disturbing peace, $9,000
Corlew Pamela Annette, false statements to law, no insurance disorderly conduct, $500
Coulston, Daniel Blake, molesting, touching, handling-felony, child pornography/manufacturing-felony, $2,000,000
Cox, Antonio Marsini, contempt x2, $1,065
Dantzson, Kavarous Jamad, contempt x2, $10,000
Davidson, Timothy Jerome, contempt, $522
Dawkins, Samuel Lee, fugitive, $0
Dickens, Andrew Alexander, probation violation, uttering forgery, $0
Dukes, Angelea Matthew, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,500
Dunklin, Herman William, domestic assault, $3,000
Dyess, Jimmy Robert, fugitive, $0
Edwards, Kyel Eugene, altered tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., improper equip., $5,000
Erwin, Holli Michelle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-meth, $0
Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0
Fagan, Diane Ann, disorderly conduct, public drunk, $500
Farris, Allison Michelle, contempt, $5,000
Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt, domestic aggravated assault, $105,000
Garrison, Gregory Parish, DUI, disorderly conduct, $750
Gentry, Chad Eugene, contempt x2, $1,358.50
Gibson, Cortney Trone, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $0
Gill, Da Jour M., paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $30,000
Gilmore, Joseph E., contempt, shoplifting, $1,000
Gipson, Damarian M., conspiracy to commit crime x2-felony, felony taking of vehicle, receiving stolen property, $75,000
Gladney, Brandon Christopher, no license, DUI, $1,250
Gladney, Dennis, contempt, $3,000
Godinez-Sanchez, Gregorio, no license, DUI, failure to yield right of way, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Goode III, Wade Trenton, sale of marijuana, violation of protective order, $4,000
Gossett Jr., Eddie, bad check, $1,000
Greene, John Wayne, DUI, $500
Green, Martez Raymon, contempt, organized crime, $5,000
Gunn, Gabrielle A., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony amount, $5,000
Hale, Dameon, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,500
Hansen, Kevin Jamerson, public drunk, $500
Harden, Seth, contempt, $0
Harper, Charles Clinton, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Heiliger, Coeli Noelle, poss. w/intent to sell hydrocodone, $10,000
Hicks, Samuel Demetrois, public drunk, $250
Hill, Corwin Terez, poss. weapon by felon, $10,000
Hillard, Karen, contempt, $0
Hite, Quanta Evett, contempt, $2,500
Holloman, Shannon Clay, aggravated assault, $50,000
Hopkins, Romelo Corneiliouns, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Horn, Dustin Lee, contempt, probation violation-grand larceny, $0
Husbands, Shelley Marie, contempt, $16,000
Ingram, John Robert, DUI, leaving scene of accident/property damage, unsafe operation of vehicle, $750
Ising, David Anthony, DUI, following too closely, $1,000
Jackson, Keshun Bernard, contempt, $2,500
Jackson Martinell L., domestic assault, $1,000
Jenkins, Amanda Dawn, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Johnson, Robert Chishawn, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,500
Joiner, Archie Demarcus, contempt, no license, improper equip., false identifying info, $5,000
Jones, Gabrail Dewayne, DUI, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,500
Jones, Kevin Martez, contempt, fugitive, $0
Jordan, Alonzo, contempt, $5,000
Jordan, Dontrez Glente, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $2,500
Joyner, Remika, contempt x3, parole violation, $5,000
Keys, Derrick Derwayne, contempt, $4,500
Kirk, Stephanie Renee, contempt, $500
Kirkham, Alfred, contempt, $5,000
Knichel, Jakob Wade, violation of no contact/protection order, $0
Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI-2nd, $0
Lee, George Gregory, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, running stop sign, no insurance, shoplifting, fleeing law, $6,750
Lewis Jr., Earl Baker, contempt, $1,500
Lewis, James Edward, paraphernalia, $500
Lofton, Morris See Johnson, contempt, $5,000
Mabry, Quinton Rodriquez, paraphernalia, false identifying info to officer, $750
Marenchin Jr., Mark Zachary, public drunk, $250
Martin, Austin Napoleon, no license, $0
Mathis, Kathy Joan, assault on public servant/over 65 years old-felony, $2,000
McGee, Marcus Antwon, contempt, $300
McGhee, Santonio Lee, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
McKnight, Alex Keshawn, disturbing peace (family), $1,000
Merchant, Julie Deanna, contempt-felony, poss. methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Miles, Melvin Lee, false ID information, fugitive, no insurance, no license, $750
Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, $1,000
Mills, Terry Manwhl, DUI, speeding, $2,000
Miranda Jr., Omar, paraphernalia, DUI, no head/tail lights, $1,000
Morris, Fallon Corban, DUI, $500
Mosley, Jamal Phillip, DUI-3rd-felony, no license, careless driving, $7,500
Murray, Shavawn Elise, running stop sign, disorderly conduct, $250
Nelson, Jermarcus Demond, contempt, no license, $6,000
Nix Jr., Cornelius Levon, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public x2, $500
O’Connor, Margaret Ann, educational neglect, $0
Odom, Chancelor Tyroll, probation violation, armed robbery, $0
Ortiz, Noel Christopher, marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, no insurance, no headlights, $1,250
Ostrand, Robert Gerald, contempt, DUI-4th-felony, $50,000
Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $500
Parker, Tyenisha Lashun, profane, indecent, harassing phone call, $1,200
Phillips, Xzavier Quotaszr, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500
Pilgrim, Heather Renee, contempt x2, $6,100
Piwonka, Brian Joseph, DUI, careless driving, $750
Powell, Laquita Lynn, probation violation, $0
Radford, Jessica Ruth, burglary-occupied house, $2,500
Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, contempt, $5,000
Raygoza, Natasha B., contempt, $5,000
Reed, Keisha L., simple assault, $750
Richmond, Devario Wonya, larceny, less than trespass, $250
Robinson, Kietrick Duvonte, contempt, $0
Rogers III, Floyd Lechester, burglary-dwelling-felony, $25,000
Rogers, Brandon Deion, contempt, $3,000
Rogers, Delmar, contempt, $150
Ross, John David, contempt, $5,000
Ross, Lynell Jerome, assault on police or fireman or employee of a private correctional facility-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $8,500
Sanders, Jeremy Lee, probation violation, fugitive, $0
Sanders-Woodley, Romanda, contempt x3, $7,000
Santos, Francisco, embezzlement, $250
Saulsberry, Anthony Jamal, contempt, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $0
Schalk, Shelley R., improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $500
Scott, Kali, contempt-felony, $0
Scott, Markez Donta, DUI, seatbelt violation, running stop sign, only one headlight, $500
Sesson, Rodney Labvelle, contempt DUI-felony, $7,000
Shannon, Jarmeshia Quantiara, shoplifting, $500
Shelton, Felicia York, fleeing, $0
Simmons, Jameshia Jakeciea, contempt x2, $10,000
Sitzes Jr., Anthony Dewayne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Snyder, Bethany Danielle, contempt, $5,000
Soileau, Nason Joseph, contempt x3, probation violation, $6,000
Spencer, Gregory Winfred, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $4,500
Stackhouse, Shamirka Davadia-Shakiah, contempt, $500
Stanton, Ryan Edward, public drunk, $0
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0
Statler, Chelsea Diane, contempt x4, probation violation, $0
Steen, Aaron Bond, contempt, $5,000
Stewart, Decarlious Jebrell, poss. cont. sub.-felony, 40
Stewart, Raven Se’mon, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $5,000
Strickland, Stacha Monae, paraphernalia, $500
Stringfellow, Vivian Nichole, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Summers Jr., Jeffrey Keith, fugitive, $0
Swindler, Kayla Skye, contempt, $2,000
Taylor Jr., Vernon Antony, contempt, $3,000
Taylor, Tevin D., disorderly conduct, $0
Thomas, Jamaika Lawshawn, no license, $500
Thomas, Lawrence Glenn, fugitive, $0
Thornton, David Lee, probation violation, exploitation of a minor, $0
Tomsen, Mona Mont, paraphernalia, no license, $750
Tunstall, Jerwin Bernard, conspiracy to commit/habitual of violent crimes, armed robbery-habitual, burglary-habitual, grand larceny-habitual, $0
Turner Sr., Korey Pshone, violation of probation, poss. w/intent to distribute-cocaine, $0
Ulanday, Marzarin, domestic assault, $1,000
Venzant II, Johnas Needom, contempt, $500
Vital, Israel, fondling, child exploitation, $200,000
Walker, Keith Ladelle, DUI, careless driving, $750
Ware, Travis Sentel, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $750
Watkins, Joseph Allen, failure to comply with provisions of non-adjudication order/accessory after the fact, $0
Watson, Paul Steven, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $50,250
Weekly, Rashaun O’Neal, careless driving, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $750
West, Michael Dwayne, probation violation, poss. of methylphenidate, $0
White, Bradley Rashod, burglary of automobile, grand larceny, $15,000
Wilkerson, Tracy Skelton, contempt, $20,000
Wilkins, Martez, contempt, $3,000
Wilkinson, William, Rolan, DUI, $1,000
Williams, Amir Sami Lah, paraphernalia, no license, driving w/o headlights obstructing public street, $750
Williams, Demetri Demond, contempt, $423.50
Williams, Nickolas Keith, contempt, $0
Williams, Samantha Gail, contempt, $5,000
Williams, Veronia Denise, contempt, $750
Willoughby, Christopher, assault, $0
Wilson, Jennifer Ann, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Wooten, Devin Dominique, contempt, $2,500
Wright Sr., Christian Deshaun, contempt, $0
Young, Khaneja L., shoplifting, $500
Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0
