Allen, Latasha Roshell, no license, DU, failure to dim headlights $750

Ammar, Ammar Adam, contempt, $5,000

Anderson, George Brandon James, contempt x2, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $5,000

Barnett, Daniel Alan, paraphernalia, DUI, no tail light, $1,000

Berry, Cerece, false identifying info to officer, fugitive x2 $1,000

Berry, Darron Maurice, DUI, $0

Bickers, Leslie Brianne, contempt, $5,000

Billingsley, Amanda Karol, expired license, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $2,000

Bloom, Jonathan Ray, disorderly conduct, $250

Bolden, Miesha Fabre, DUI, $500

Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, $5000

Boswell, Preston, assault, $0

Bowen, Demetric Lashae, contempt x2, $5590

Boyce, Jatarris Deshun, expired tag, no license, window tint, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1500

Bradley, Devonaire, no license, $0

Bradley, Frank Sebastian, contempt, $0

Brewer, Kendrick Lanier, violation of bond condition (no contact order), $3000

Briggs, Jordan, Tyler Dashun, contempt x2, aggravated domestic assault, $5000

Brooks, Anthony Dewayne, shoplifting x2, $500

Bryant, Jared Ryan, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Bryant, Terrance Deangelo, poss./sale/transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $12,000

Burkley Sr., Prentice T., contempt, $5,000

Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic assault, $10,000

Bussey, Jayden Heath, sexual battery, $0

Byers, Angel Dawn, contempt, assault (public servant & person over 65), disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $100,000

Carilo, Rony Baldomero, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $250

Carpenter, Jonathan Aaron, public drunk, $250

Carter, Christopher Lee, contempt, switched tag, no license, speeding, no insurance, $336.35

Cleaves, Kevin Antonio, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,500

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Coltrain, Ryan, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, $0

Conley, Christa Renee, malicious mischief, $5,000

Conway, Dominique Shanea, contempt, no license, no insurance, $435

Copperwood, Jalexis Monroe, contempt x2, domestic assault, disturbing peace, $9,000

Corlew Pamela Annette, false statements to law, no insurance disorderly conduct, $500

Coulston, Daniel Blake, molesting, touching, handling-felony, child pornography/manufacturing-felony, $2,000,000

Cox, Antonio Marsini, contempt x2, $1,065

Dantzson, Kavarous Jamad, contempt x2, $10,000

Davidson, Timothy Jerome, contempt, $522

Dawkins, Samuel Lee, fugitive, $0

Dickens, Andrew Alexander, probation violation, uttering forgery, $0

Dukes, Angelea Matthew, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,500

Dunklin, Herman William, domestic assault, $3,000

Dyess, Jimmy Robert, fugitive, $0

Edwards, Kyel Eugene, altered tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., improper equip., $5,000

Erwin, Holli Michelle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-meth, $0

Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0

Fagan, Diane Ann, disorderly conduct, public drunk, $500

Farris, Allison Michelle, contempt, $5,000

Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt, domestic aggravated assault, $105,000

Garrison, Gregory Parish, DUI, disorderly conduct, $750

Gentry, Chad Eugene, contempt x2, $1,358.50

Gibson, Cortney Trone, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $0

Gill, Da Jour M., paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $30,000

Gilmore, Joseph E., contempt, shoplifting, $1,000

Gipson, Damarian M., conspiracy to commit crime x2-felony, felony taking of vehicle, receiving stolen property, $75,000

Gladney, Brandon Christopher, no license, DUI, $1,250

Gladney, Dennis, contempt, $3,000

Godinez-Sanchez, Gregorio, no license, DUI, failure to yield right of way, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Goode III, Wade Trenton, sale of marijuana, violation of protective order, $4,000

Gossett Jr., Eddie, bad check, $1,000

Greene, John Wayne, DUI, $500

Green, Martez Raymon, contempt, organized crime, $5,000

Gunn, Gabrielle A., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony amount, $5,000

Hale, Dameon, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,500

Hansen, Kevin Jamerson, public drunk, $500

Harden, Seth, contempt, $0

Harper, Charles Clinton, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Heiliger, Coeli Noelle, poss. w/intent to sell hydrocodone, $10,000

Hicks, Samuel Demetrois, public drunk, $250

Hill, Corwin Terez, poss. weapon by felon, $10,000

Hillard, Karen, contempt, $0

Hite, Quanta Evett, contempt, $2,500

Holloman, Shannon Clay, aggravated assault, $50,000

Hopkins, Romelo Corneiliouns, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Horn, Dustin Lee, contempt, probation violation-grand larceny, $0

Husbands, Shelley Marie, contempt, $16,000

Ingram, John Robert, DUI, leaving scene of  accident/property damage, unsafe operation of vehicle, $750

Ising, David Anthony, DUI, following too closely, $1,000

Jackson, Keshun Bernard, contempt, $2,500

Jackson Martinell L., domestic assault, $1,000

Jenkins, Amanda Dawn, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Johnson, Robert Chishawn, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,500

Joiner, Archie Demarcus, contempt, no license, improper equip., false identifying info, $5,000

Jones, Gabrail Dewayne, DUI, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,500

Jones, Kevin Martez, contempt, fugitive, $0

Jordan, Alonzo, contempt, $5,000

Jordan, Dontrez Glente, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $2,500

Joyner, Remika, contempt x3, parole violation, $5,000

Keys, Derrick Derwayne, contempt, $4,500

Kirk, Stephanie Renee, contempt, $500

Kirkham, Alfred, contempt, $5,000

Knichel, Jakob Wade, violation of no contact/protection order, $0

Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI-2nd, $0

Lee, George Gregory, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, running stop sign, no insurance, shoplifting, fleeing law,  $6,750

Lewis Jr., Earl Baker, contempt, $1,500

Lewis, James Edward, paraphernalia, $500

Lofton, Morris See Johnson, contempt, $5,000

Mabry, Quinton Rodriquez, paraphernalia, false identifying info to officer, $750

Marenchin Jr., Mark Zachary, public drunk, $250

Martin, Austin Napoleon, no license, $0

Mathis, Kathy Joan, assault on public servant/over 65 years old-felony, $2,000

McGee, Marcus Antwon, contempt, $300

McGhee, Santonio Lee, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

McKnight, Alex Keshawn, disturbing peace (family), $1,000

Merchant, Julie Deanna, contempt-felony, poss. methamphetamine, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0

Miles, Melvin Lee, false ID information, fugitive, no insurance, no license, $750

Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, $1,000

Mills, Terry Manwhl, DUI, speeding, $2,000

Miranda Jr., Omar, paraphernalia, DUI, no head/tail lights, $1,000

Morris, Fallon Corban, DUI, $500

Mosley, Jamal Phillip, DUI-3rd-felony, no license, careless driving, $7,500

Murray, Shavawn Elise, running stop sign, disorderly conduct, $250

Nelson, Jermarcus Demond, contempt, no license, $6,000

Nix Jr., Cornelius Levon, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public x2, $500

O’Connor, Margaret Ann, educational neglect, $0

Odom, Chancelor Tyroll, probation violation, armed robbery, $0

Ortiz, Noel Christopher, marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, no insurance, no headlights, $1,250

Ostrand, Robert Gerald, contempt, DUI-4th-felony, $50,000

Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $500

Parker, Tyenisha Lashun, profane, indecent, harassing phone call, $1,200

Phillips, Xzavier Quotaszr, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500

Pilgrim, Heather Renee, contempt x2, $6,100

Piwonka, Brian Joseph, DUI, careless driving, $750

Powell, Laquita Lynn, probation violation, $0

Radford, Jessica Ruth, burglary-occupied house, $2,500

Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, contempt, $5,000

Raygoza, Natasha B., contempt, $5,000

Reed, Keisha L., simple assault, $750

Richmond, Devario Wonya, larceny, less than trespass, $250

Robinson, Kietrick Duvonte, contempt, $0

Rogers III, Floyd Lechester, burglary-dwelling-felony, $25,000

Rogers, Brandon Deion, contempt, $3,000

Rogers, Delmar, contempt, $150

Ross, John David, contempt, $5,000

Ross, Lynell Jerome, assault on police or fireman or employee of a private correctional facility-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $8,500

Sanders, Jeremy Lee, probation violation, fugitive, $0

Sanders-Woodley, Romanda, contempt x3, $7,000

Santos, Francisco, embezzlement, $250

Saulsberry, Anthony Jamal, contempt, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $0

Schalk, Shelley R., improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $500

Scott, Kali, contempt-felony, $0

Scott, Markez Donta, DUI, seatbelt violation, running stop sign, only one headlight, $500

Sesson, Rodney Labvelle, contempt DUI-felony, $7,000

Shannon, Jarmeshia Quantiara, shoplifting, $500

Shelton, Felicia York, fleeing, $0

Simmons, Jameshia Jakeciea, contempt x2, $10,000

Sitzes Jr., Anthony Dewayne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Snyder, Bethany Danielle, contempt, $5,000

Soileau, Nason Joseph, contempt x3, probation violation, $6,000

Spencer, Gregory Winfred, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $4,500

Stackhouse, Shamirka Davadia-Shakiah, contempt, $500

Stanton, Ryan Edward, public drunk, $0

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0

Statler, Chelsea Diane, contempt x4, probation violation, $0

Steen, Aaron Bond, contempt, $5,000

Stewart, Decarlious Jebrell, poss. cont. sub.-felony, 40

Stewart, Raven Se’mon, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $5,000

Strickland, Stacha Monae, paraphernalia, $500

Stringfellow, Vivian Nichole, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Summers Jr., Jeffrey Keith, fugitive, $0

Swindler, Kayla Skye, contempt, $2,000

Taylor Jr., Vernon Antony, contempt, $3,000

Taylor, Tevin D., disorderly conduct, $0

Thomas, Jamaika Lawshawn, no license, $500

Thomas, Lawrence Glenn, fugitive, $0

Thornton, David Lee, probation violation, exploitation of a minor, $0

Tomsen, Mona Mont, paraphernalia, no license, $750

Tunstall, Jerwin Bernard, conspiracy to commit/habitual of violent crimes, armed robbery-habitual, burglary-habitual, grand larceny-habitual, $0

Turner Sr., Korey Pshone, violation of probation, poss. w/intent to distribute-cocaine, $0

Ulanday, Marzarin, domestic assault, $1,000

Venzant II, Johnas Needom, contempt, $500

Vital, Israel, fondling, child exploitation, $200,000

Walker, Keith Ladelle, DUI, careless driving, $750

Ware, Travis Sentel, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $750

Watkins, Joseph Allen, failure to comply with provisions of non-adjudication order/accessory after the fact, $0

Watson, Paul Steven, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $50,250

Weekly, Rashaun O’Neal, careless driving, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $750

West, Michael Dwayne, probation violation, poss. of methylphenidate, $0

White, Bradley Rashod, burglary of automobile, grand larceny, $15,000

Wilkerson, Tracy Skelton, contempt, $20,000

Wilkins, Martez, contempt, $3,000

Wilkinson, William, Rolan, DUI, $1,000

Williams, Amir Sami Lah, paraphernalia, no license, driving w/o headlights obstructing public street, $750

Williams, Demetri Demond, contempt, $423.50

Williams, Nickolas Keith, contempt, $0

Williams, Samantha Gail, contempt, $5,000

Williams, Veronia Denise, contempt, $750

Willoughby, Christopher, assault, $0

Wilson, Jennifer Ann, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500

Wooten, Devin Dominique, contempt, $2,500

Wright Sr., Christian Deshaun, contempt, $0

Young, Khaneja L., shoplifting, $500

Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0

