Adams, Amy Waggoner, contempt, $5,000

Adams, Brandon Michael, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Bagley, Tierney Anjeanette, contempt x2, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, false identifying info, $3,500

Baldwin, Christian Tate, armed robbery, disorderly conduct, $25,250

Banks Jr., Roosevelt, no license, no insurance, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,500

Barringer, Hunter Paul, DUI, careless driving, $500

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250

Bell, Trevon Dreshen, disorderly conduct, no license, careless driving, felony taking of vehicle, contempt, fleeing law enforcement, $5,000

Bibb II, Larry Daniel, DUI, $750

Bland, Brenan Adrian, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime, grand larceny, $12,500

Bohanna, Adrien Danielle, on license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, fugitive, $1,500

Boswell, Preston, simple assault, $0

Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, no license, $0

Bradley, Frank Sebastian, contempt, $0

Brown Sr., Michael Wayne, contempt, $0

Brown, Michael Anthony, contempt, domestic assault, $8,500

Brown, Mikeisha Latrice, shoplifting, $500

Bryant, Lachante Adrieana, contempt, shoplifting, $7,500

Buckner Jr., Kenneth Ray, no license, $1,000

Burnside, Quindarius M., paraphernalia, DUI, $1,500

Burton, David, contempt x2, $2,350

Campbell, Lauren Estelle, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Carlock, Diana M., disorderly conduct/business, $250

Carnathan, Cody Allen, domestic assault, $2,250

Carnathan, Cynthia Denise, DUI, $2,250

Castle, Lauren Nicole, domestic assault, $500

Collins, George, contempt, $0

Combs, Marquel, contempt x4, shoplifting x3, fleeing law enforcement, $7,0000

Cooper, Daniel Adam, probation violation

Cowan Sr., Antonio Devon, contempt, no license, following too closely, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $6,500

Daley, Midevontarrius Tramal, DUI, $500

Daugherty, Johnny Thomas, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500

Davis, Shundale Lamont, contempt, failed to comply with officer, $1,093.50

Dickerson Jr., Daniel, simple assault, $0

Dickerson, Emily Paige, paraphernalia, $500

Diggins, Elliott Dequan, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $7560

Douglas, Randy Joe, DUI, careless driving, $500

Edmond III, Alvin James, DUI, careless driving, $500

Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0

Felder, Eric Octavious, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Flannel, Takuska Bernice, no license, DUI, $250

Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $5,500

Frierson, Joseph Shaw, paraphernalia, improper license DUI, driving on wrong side of road, to tail light, $1,000

Frost Jr., Kerry, public drunk, simple assault, $1,000

Gadsen, Stanley, contempt, no license, DUI, $1,500

Garcia, Robert, contempt, $0

Garcia, Stephanie Rene, contempt, $1,000

Gathings, Brandon Cortez, poss. of cont. sub., $29,999

Gipson, Kimberly Deanne, contempt, $8,000

Glasscock, Scott Alan, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Gordon, Danzel Davion-William, improper passing, window tint, poss. of stolen firearm-felony, $10,000

Gore, Wallace Chevon, domestic assault, $500

Graham, Lasonya Patrice, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,000

Hall, Richard Chase, failure to register as sex offender, $20,000

Hanahan, Amber Jean, poss. of cont. sub., obstructing traffic $20,499

Harden, Seth Wesley, contempt, $0

Hargis III, Bill Eugene, fugitive, $0

Harrell, Tony Alexander, domestic violence, disturbing peace, family. $0

Harris, Alfred, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Henderson, Stefon Antonio, DUI-2nd, unsafe operation of vehicle, $750

Herron, Shiloh Monte, contempt, $3,500

Hignite, Jamie Wayne, petit larceny, false reporting crime, $6,000

Hines, Cortney Jomanna, contempt, grand larceny, $0

Hodges, Elijan Xaver, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000

Holmes, Vaiden Joseph, marijuana in vehicle, DUI-2nd, $200

Howard, Letawyna D., contempt, $2,500

Jarvis, Cecelia Perarline, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Johnson, Dennis Rayshawn, paraphernalia, $500

Johnson, Richard Seth, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, probation violation, $5,000

Jones III, Benjamin, contempt, $100

Jones, Domonique Unique, shoplifting, $500

Jones, Erik D., contempt, $323.50

Jones, Jasmin Carol, contempt-felony, altered tag, grand larceny-felony, no insurance, $0

Jones, Jeremy Wayne, contempt, DUI-4th, $20,000

Jones, Justin, contempt x2-felony, $0

Jones, Mikei Rashad, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Kelly, Demetrius K., probation violation, taking of vehicle, $0

Kelly, Markese, no license, $0

Knox, Porcha Latoyta, contempt, $2,000

Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, improper passing, no license, no insurance, $7,000

Lell, Jennifer Lynn, contempt x2, poss. of meth, fugitive, $1,000

Leverson, Marcus Anthony, contempt, $342.75

Lockett, Martavius Deshun, paraphernalia, no license, domestic assault, $4,250

Love, Maurio Cortez, contempt x2, $4,500

Lucas, Kayla Zorita, contempt-felony fleeing, contempt, $0

Luster, China Lyndrea, shoplifting, $500

Lyons, Pamela Pricillia, contributing to deliquency or neglect of child, $1,000

Manuel, Zachary James, contempt-poss. of methamphetamine, malicious mischief, assault, $1,000

Marshall, Edward Louis, public drunk, $250

Maxwell, Kaceetris Lejean, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, fleeing law, $2,500

Mayfield, Robert Powell, DUI, disobey traffic control device, following too closely, fleeing law enforcement, $2,000

Maynor, Kelli Brooke, contempt, $2,500

McCrary, Ashley Denise, shoplifting, $500

McDivitt, Martin Keith, fugitive, $0

McKinney, Tabrina, DUI, $750

McKnight, Christopher, contempt-felony, $0

Medlock, Terry, DUI, $750

Mercado-Ortega, Cesar, no license, careless driving, fugitive, $250

Merriman II, Michael Wayne, contempt x4, $0

Miller, Branden Sherard, probation violation, robbery, $0

Miller, Kelvin C., domestic assault, $1,000

Moore, Jeffrey Scott, contempt, taking of motor vehicle-habitual, $0

Morris, Shara Denise, shoplifting, $500

Moye, Shelia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Mukes, Kimberly Nicole, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault x2, fugituive, $70,000

Muse, Roxanne, shoplifting 2nd offense, $0

Neely, Blakeman Christopher, family disturbance, $2,000

Northern, Adrian Tirrell, contempt, no license, no insurance, $150

O’Connor, Margaret, educational neglect, $0

Oxendine, Brandy Marie, no license, DUI, careless driving, $2,750

Phillips, Jameiko Manquell, fugitive, $0

Pidgette, Stephanie Dawn, open container, contempt x2, no license, unlawful taking of vehicle, shoplifting x2, $22,500

Pollard, Justin Keith, domestic assault, $1,500

Poplar-Bey, Antwaine Jathrel, DUI-felony, driving on wrong side of road, commercial vehicle-city street prohibited, $500

Rangel-Arellano, Erik Daniel, no license, DUI, failure to yield, $500

Rayborn Jr., Ronald Patrick, contempt, shoplifting, $2,500

Riley, Albert Keith, poss. of cont. sub.-felony x2-felony, parole violation, DUI-2nd, simple assault, $2,750

Russell, Jamarius Malik, contempt x2, no licenses, driving w/o headlights/tail, domestic assault, $2,500

Rutledge, William Wayne, shoplifting-2nd offense, disobeying police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing, $2,250

Samuels, Arthur Blair, contempt, $500

Sanchez, Juan Manuel, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,575

Sanders, Shawn Rodriquez, contempt, burglary-house, grand larceny, $0

Selmon, Alfonso Renardo, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Shelton, Timothy S., paraphernalia, DUI-felony, $50,500

Shipp, Antonio Dewayne, embezzlement, contempt, $0

Shipp, Barry Wayne, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500

Shorter, Jerome Gerald, contempt, $151.50

Singleton, Marcus Terrell, contempt, $0

Smith, Sedric Deshon, contempt x3, $25,000

Smith, Vincent Earl, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon, $15,000

Spencer, Christopher Lee, embezzlement, $1,500

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0

Stephen, Jacob Hayden, shoplifting, $500

Stricklen, Stacey, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000

Suggs, Verlisa Latreise, domestic assault-felony, child abuse-felony, $25,000

Summers II, Calvin, poss. of marijuana, probation violation, $0

Talley, Nelllie Shalandan, contempt, no license, no insurance, $2,500

Terrell, Kevin Chance, fugitive, $0

Thomas, Kross L., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, leaving the scene of accident, $0

Thomas, Lakeisha Michelle, imp. tag, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Townsend, Trevor M., false identifying info, $500

Triplett, Michael Quinterius, contempt, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $697.25

Turner, Richard Brenton, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Tutor, Christopher Eugene, public drunk, family disturbance, $500

Veasley, Stephen William, DUI, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Wages, Bradley Dewayne, contempt x2, willful trespassing, $2,000

Walker, Germaine Elijah, public drunk, $0

Webb, Knoxie Vernell, contempt/organized theft, $0

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0

White, Earsay Debra, exploitation of vulnerable adult, $0

White, Marcel, disturbing peace, $0

White, Maya Anath, improper tag, paraphernalia, DUI, false identifying info, $1,750

Williams, Spencer Dewayne, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $500

Willoughby, Christopher. Simple assault, $0

Wilson, Jeremy Cortez, shoplifting, $1,000

Wilson, Samantha Rose, violation of probation, false prescription, $0

Wilson, Tdarrius Zantonio, attempt to commit offense, armed robbery, aggravated assault-felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, $237,500

Wiseman, Aretha, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Wright, Dunte Marcell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Wrotten, Latanya Lynn, switched tag, speeding, receiving stolen property-felony, no insurance, $7,000

Yarborough, Haley Kristen, DUI, $1,500

Yarn Jr., Anthony Andre, contempt, speeding, $5,500

Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0

