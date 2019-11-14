Abston, Tierra Nicole, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, $5,500
Adams, Kwan Kareen, DUI, speeding, $500
Albritton, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Aldridge, William Lee, contempt, $5,000
Anderson, Demarcus Loquze, contempt, shoplifting-habitual, $25,000
Austin, Janiesha Dashay, contempt, $500
Avant, Robert Allen, contempt, $250
Bailey, Jillian Taylor, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. (heroin), $0
Bankhead, Jason Lloyd, contempt, probation violation, $10,000
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $300
Berry, Shannon D., contempt, $5,000
Bing Jr., Ricky Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500
Black, Kaykel Vedteh Syrtavus, no tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, no tag light, $10,000
Blair, Hannah Morgan, malicious mischief, $1,000
Blake, Laquitta Shunta, shoplifting, $500
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, simple assault on officer, false identifying info, $5,000
Bradley, Frank Sebastian, contempt, $0
Brewster, Shala Jean, receiving stolen property-felony, $20,000
Brocato, Christina Joyce, contempt, false identifying info, $5,000
Brown, Jonathan Jeffery, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Brown, Terian Marquis, paraphernalia, $500
Brummett, Brittany Anne, disturbing peace, $250
Bryan, Lea Elizabeth-Ann, DUI, no insurance, no license, speeding, $750
Buckley, Reuben Deuan, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Burchette, Marque Lashaun, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Burkley, Prentice T., no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield to blue light, running red light, $6,500
Butz, Haleigh Elizabeth, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication/possession of cont. sub.-meth, $0
Carter, Christian Xavier, no license, $0
Cervantes, Armando Tirado, contempt, false pretense home repair fraud, $9,000
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Collins, Horace Marquette, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $750
Collins, Noah Braxton, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlights, $250
Cothern, Brenda Latisha, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, burglary of automobile, grand larceny, $0
Cunningham, Alphanzo, domestic assault, $3,500
Dailey, Lashanda Lynette, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Davidson, Stacy Jeanette, DUI, $500
Degraw, Steven Ray, contempt x2, no tag light, $10,000
Dowell, Richard Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-misd., $10,000
Eason, Hailey Nichole, probation violation, contraband in prison, $0
Edmonson, Tae’ona Ariel, receiving stolen property, fleeing police officer, $15,000
Edwards, Fabian Joshua, contempt, no license, $2,500
Eskridge, Jayla Mone, disorderly conduct, $250
Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0
Fargo, Eli Hastings, public drunk, $250
Farris Jr., Eugene, trespassing, $250
Ferguson, Jack Alan, contempt, receiving stolen property, DUI, $0
Flowers, Gerald Sherod, DUI, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Flowers, Jakarius Jaciel, contempt, $3,000
Floyd, Livia Nadine, domestic assault, $1,000
Flynn, Joe Mancel, contempt, disobeying traffic control devices, $443.50
Freeman, Devin Dewayne, contempt, false pretenses, $5,000
Furlong, Samantha Jean, DUI, careless driving, $750
Furnish, Natasha Michelle, switched tags, poss. of cont. sub., $25,000
Garrett, Temetra Michelle, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Gilmore, Kamiecee Cortez, domestic assault, $2,500
Gonzalez, Adolfo Jiminez, DUI-2nd, $0
Gonzalez, Jose De Jesus, no trailer tag, no license, no trailer lights, no insurance, $250
Gray, Danny Richard, public drunk, $250
Gray, Jeanna Cole, domestic assault, $0
Green, Kimberly Sheree, trespass, shoplifting, $2,000
Greer, Deshone Lamon, cyberstalking, $30,000
Griffin, Patches Lee, domestic assault, $2,500
Hailey, Dontavus, contempt, $0
Hall, Dustin Wayne, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000
Hampton, Robert Wendell, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Harden, Seth, contempt, $0
Harrington, Amy Coon, DUI, $1,000
Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Haskins, Benjamin M., DUI, $0
Herrod, Lavonne Shrea, contempt, $500
Hess III, Patrick, contempt, abuse/neglect of vulnerable adult x2, uttering counterfeit instrument, $0
Hill, Glenn Dale, no license, $0
Hill, Helen Amelia, contempt, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tail light, $20,000
Hillard, Karen Tenile, contempt, $0
Holcombe-Morrow, Chelsea Michelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $2,000
Holley, Amanda Lee, felony sale of cont. sub., $5,000
Holloway, Melinda, contempt, no license, no insurance, $0
Holmes, Antonio M., contempt, bad check x2, $0
Hood, Chauncey Deterrio, shoplifting, $500
Hood, Martha Ann, paraphernalia, $500
Hungate, Aaron Lee, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $0
Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt, $0
Jackson, Linda Key, contempt-educational neglect, $287.75
Jakes, James Lee, conspiracy to commit felony, $500,000
James, Aaron Michael, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Jimenez, J. Efren Martinez, no license, DUI, $750
Johnson, James Matthew, probation violation, $0
Johnson, Menika Vichelle, contempt, $2,500
Johnson, Sarah Bernice, contempt, $5,000
Johnson, Tyler Iris, careless driving, assault on officer, disorderly conduct x2, $4,000
Jones, Clarissa Isadore, contempt, $5,000
Jordan, Laranzo Lamar, DUI-2nd, $0
Kelly, Bruce, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Kelly, Lemarco Dean, contempt, $900
Kelly, Markese, no license, $0
Kinsey, Andrew Blake, contempt, no tail light, $0
Lara, Christian Venngas, public drunk, assault on officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Lebo, Cody Allen, contempt, $5,000
Lee, Dequarius Mikkel, no tag, marijuana in vehicle, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,000
Lee, Richard Allen, contempt, $5,000
Lee, Zavion Jaiveon, improper tag, reckless driving, careless driving, $0
Lewis, Nikitia Lafaye, public drunk, $250
Lewis, Robert Antonio, probation violation, burglary-commercial bldg.., $0
Luark, Hugh Wilson, expired tag, no license, $500
Marshall, Byron D., contempt, $2,000
Marshall, Edward, DUI, $0
Marshall, John Thomas, contempt x3, $1,500
Mayer, Rebecca Lee, fugitive, $0
McBrian, Connie Freeman, trespassing, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,000
McBride, Romundi Jauese, contempt, probation violation, $6,000
McDonald, Forest David, improper tag, paraphernalia, probation violation, $2,500
McFarlin, Clayton O., poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
McMillan, Dekedris D’Quante, contempt, probation violation, fugitive, $6,000
Miller, Cory Sanquaris, burglary-other than dwelling, $0
Mitchell, Johnny Jay, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $6,000
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Morris, Brandon Wayne, contempt x2, probation violation, burglary-other than dwelling, $5,000
Mosby Sr., Maurice Deshawn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Moseby, Adrian Marquese, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Moss, James Robert, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $25,000
Murray, Robert Walter, contempt x2, DUI, careless driving, $5,750
New, Bobby Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, careless driving, $5,000
Newsom, Roosevelt, contempt, $3,000
Newson, Christen Dewone, contempt, $640
Norman Jr., Richard, contempt, probation violation, felon w/weapon, $1,500
Norman, Melvin Jaqual, contempt, $5,000
Parker III, Albert Lewis, DUI, public drunk, $0
Perez, Patsy Ann, DUI, speeding, $750
Perron, George Everett, receiving stolen property, $20,000
Perry, Tonya Denise, DUI, obstructing traffic, $500
Pittman, Sarrah Blanton, domestic assault, $1,000
Pollock, Christopher Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Potter, Tanya Michelle, DUI, $750
Preston, Cheryl A., domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Raggett, Walter Frank, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,000
Railey, Summer Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., disobey traffic control device, $500
Reber, Mason Allen, contempt, $150
Regular, Sonya Shunte, witness tampering, $0
Richardson, Jessica Renee, shoplifting, $500
Roberson, Crystal Lynn, contempt, poss. of fentanyl, conspiracy to poss. fentanyl, $2,000
Ross, Robert L., probation violation, $2,000
Rowell, Marcus Leveran, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, receiving stolen property, fleeing law enforcement, $10,750
Salcedo, Carlos Gerardo, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500
Salman, Mohammad Rafiq, public drunk, $250
Sanchez, Maria Barajas, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Shepherd, Devin Ray, contempt, $5,000
Sides, Samantha, contempt, fugitive, $1,000
Sides, Wade Garret, contempt, $5,000
Snider, Adam Wilford, contempt, $1,500
Spencer, Kennedy Lace, contempt, paraphernalia, $600
Spencer, Stephanie Ann, no license, $0
Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, $1,500
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0
Stewart, William Earl, DUI-3rd, probation violation, $0
Suggars Jr., Michael Otis, contempt, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $6,500
Tancraitor, Arianna Marie-Elizabeth, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Tate, Kenneth Ray, contempt x3, $5,000
Temple, Courtney Derel, poss. of tetrahydrocannibinol w/intent, marijuana w/intent, receiving stolen property, $20,000
Thomas, Jacob Samuel, DUI, leaving scene of accident, public drunk, $0
Thompson, Antonio Raydale, no insurance, child restraint law x2, petit larceny, $750
Thompson, Devonte Cortesz, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Vanhorn, Derrick, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., no license, fugitive, $3,000
Vanhorn, Misty Marie, paraphernalia, fugitive, $1,000
Wadley, Shawn Antwan, no license, no insurance, careless driving, speeding, fugitive, $205
Wallace, Blake Anthony, contempt x2, $5,000
Walton, Lydell, contempt, $1,500
Watson, David Phillip, poss. cont. sub., window tint law, $1,500
Webb, Oliver Shanquille, disorderly conduct, $250
Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0
Williams, Brandon Irby, DUI, $2,500
Williams, Elaine Day, witness tampering-felony, $0
Williams, Michelle Latrice, contempt, $193.50
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0
Wilson, Landon Austin, domestic disturbance, $0
Wilson, Rapheal Laventa, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000
Young, Larry Darnell, probation violation, $2,000
