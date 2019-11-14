Abston, Tierra Nicole, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, $5,500

Adams, Kwan Kareen, DUI, speeding, $500

Albritton, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Aldridge, William Lee, contempt, $5,000

Anderson, Demarcus Loquze, contempt, shoplifting-habitual, $25,000

Austin, Janiesha Dashay, contempt, $500

Avant, Robert Allen, contempt, $250

Bailey, Jillian Taylor, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. (heroin), $0

Bankhead, Jason Lloyd, contempt, probation violation, $10,000

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $300

Berry, Shannon D., contempt, $5,000

Bing Jr., Ricky Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500

Black, Kaykel Vedteh Syrtavus, no tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, no tag light, $10,000

Blair, Hannah Morgan, malicious mischief, $1,000

Blake, Laquitta Shunta, shoplifting, $500

Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, simple assault on officer, false identifying info, $5,000

Bradley, Frank Sebastian, contempt, $0

Brewster, Shala Jean, receiving stolen property-felony, $20,000

Brocato, Christina Joyce, contempt, false identifying info, $5,000

Brown, Jonathan Jeffery, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Brown, Terian Marquis, paraphernalia, $500

Brummett, Brittany Anne, disturbing peace, $250

Bryan, Lea Elizabeth-Ann, DUI, no insurance, no license, speeding, $750

Buckley, Reuben Deuan, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Burchette, Marque Lashaun, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Burkley, Prentice T., no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield to blue light, running red light, $6,500

Butz, Haleigh Elizabeth, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication/possession of cont. sub.-meth, $0

Carter, Christian Xavier, no license, $0

Cervantes, Armando Tirado, contempt, false pretense home repair fraud, $9,000

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Collins, Horace Marquette, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $750

Collins, Noah Braxton, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlights, $250

Cothern, Brenda Latisha, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, burglary of automobile, grand larceny, $0

Cunningham, Alphanzo, domestic assault, $3,500

Dailey, Lashanda Lynette, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Davidson, Stacy Jeanette, DUI, $500

Degraw, Steven Ray, contempt x2, no tag light, $10,000

Dowell, Richard Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-misd., $10,000

Eason, Hailey Nichole, probation violation, contraband in prison, $0

Edmonson, Tae’ona Ariel, receiving stolen property, fleeing police officer, $15,000

Edwards, Fabian Joshua, contempt, no license, $2,500

Eskridge, Jayla Mone, disorderly conduct, $250

Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0

Fargo, Eli Hastings, public drunk, $250

Farris Jr., Eugene, trespassing, $250

Ferguson, Jack Alan, contempt, receiving stolen property, DUI, $0

Flowers, Gerald Sherod, DUI, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Flowers, Jakarius Jaciel, contempt, $3,000

Floyd, Livia Nadine, domestic assault, $1,000

Flynn, Joe Mancel, contempt, disobeying traffic control devices, $443.50

Freeman, Devin Dewayne, contempt, false pretenses, $5,000

Furlong, Samantha Jean, DUI, careless driving, $750

Furnish, Natasha Michelle, switched tags, poss. of cont. sub., $25,000

Garrett, Temetra Michelle, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Gilmore, Kamiecee Cortez, domestic assault, $2,500

Gonzalez, Adolfo Jiminez, DUI-2nd, $0

Gonzalez, Jose De Jesus, no trailer tag, no license, no trailer lights, no insurance, $250

Gray, Danny Richard, public drunk, $250

Gray, Jeanna Cole, domestic assault, $0

Green, Kimberly Sheree, trespass, shoplifting, $2,000

Greer, Deshone Lamon, cyberstalking, $30,000

Griffin, Patches Lee, domestic assault, $2,500

Hailey, Dontavus, contempt, $0

Hall, Dustin Wayne, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000

Hampton, Robert Wendell, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Harden, Seth, contempt, $0

Harrington, Amy Coon, DUI, $1,000

Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Haskins, Benjamin M., DUI, $0

Herrod, Lavonne Shrea, contempt, $500

Hess III, Patrick, contempt, abuse/neglect of vulnerable adult x2, uttering counterfeit instrument, $0

Hill, Glenn Dale, no license, $0

Hill, Helen Amelia, contempt, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tail light, $20,000

Hillard, Karen Tenile, contempt, $0

Holcombe-Morrow, Chelsea Michelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $2,000

Holley, Amanda Lee, felony sale of cont. sub., $5,000

Holloway, Melinda, contempt, no license, no insurance, $0

Holmes, Antonio M., contempt, bad check x2, $0

Hood, Chauncey Deterrio, shoplifting, $500

Hood, Martha Ann, paraphernalia, $500

Hungate, Aaron Lee, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $0

Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt, $0

Jackson, Linda Key, contempt-educational neglect, $287.75

Jakes, James Lee, conspiracy to commit felony, $500,000

James, Aaron Michael, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750

Jimenez, J. Efren Martinez, no license, DUI, $750

Johnson, James Matthew, probation violation, $0

Johnson, Menika Vichelle, contempt, $2,500

Johnson, Sarah Bernice, contempt, $5,000

Johnson, Tyler Iris, careless driving, assault on officer, disorderly conduct x2, $4,000

Jones, Clarissa Isadore, contempt, $5,000

Jordan, Laranzo Lamar, DUI-2nd, $0

Kelly, Bruce, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Kelly, Lemarco Dean, contempt, $900

Kelly, Markese, no license, $0

Kinsey, Andrew Blake, contempt, no tail light, $0

Lara, Christian Venngas, public drunk, assault on officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Lebo, Cody Allen, contempt, $5,000

Lee, Dequarius Mikkel, no tag, marijuana in vehicle, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,000

Lee, Richard Allen, contempt, $5,000

Lee, Zavion Jaiveon, improper tag, reckless driving, careless driving, $0

Lewis, Nikitia Lafaye, public drunk, $250

Lewis, Robert Antonio, probation violation, burglary-commercial bldg.., $0

Luark, Hugh Wilson, expired tag, no license, $500

Marshall, Byron D., contempt, $2,000

Marshall, Edward, DUI, $0

Marshall, John Thomas, contempt x3, $1,500

Mayer, Rebecca Lee, fugitive, $0

McBrian, Connie Freeman, trespassing, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,000

McBride, Romundi Jauese, contempt, probation violation, $6,000

McDonald, Forest David, improper tag, paraphernalia, probation violation, $2,500

McFarlin, Clayton O., poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

McMillan, Dekedris D’Quante, contempt, probation violation, fugitive, $6,000

Miller, Cory Sanquaris, burglary-other than dwelling, $0

Mitchell, Johnny Jay, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $6,000

Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0

Morris, Brandon Wayne, contempt x2, probation violation, burglary-other than dwelling, $5,000

Mosby Sr., Maurice Deshawn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Moseby, Adrian Marquese, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Moss, James Robert, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $25,000

Murray, Robert Walter, contempt x2, DUI, careless driving, $5,750

New, Bobby Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, careless driving, $5,000

Newsom, Roosevelt, contempt, $3,000

Newson, Christen Dewone, contempt, $640

Norman Jr., Richard, contempt, probation violation, felon w/weapon, $1,500

Norman, Melvin Jaqual, contempt, $5,000

Parker III, Albert Lewis, DUI, public drunk, $0

Perez, Patsy Ann, DUI, speeding, $750

Perron, George Everett, receiving stolen property, $20,000

Perry, Tonya Denise, DUI, obstructing traffic, $500

Pittman, Sarrah Blanton, domestic assault, $1,000

Pollock, Christopher Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Potter, Tanya Michelle, DUI, $750

Preston, Cheryl A., domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Raggett, Walter Frank, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,000

Railey, Summer Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., disobey traffic control device, $500

Reber, Mason Allen, contempt, $150

Regular, Sonya Shunte, witness tampering, $0

Richardson, Jessica Renee, shoplifting, $500

Roberson, Crystal Lynn, contempt, poss. of fentanyl, conspiracy to poss. fentanyl, $2,000

Ross, Robert L., probation violation, $2,000

Rowell, Marcus Leveran, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, receiving stolen property, fleeing law enforcement, $10,750

Salcedo, Carlos Gerardo, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500

Salman, Mohammad Rafiq, public drunk, $250

Sanchez, Maria Barajas, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Shepherd, Devin Ray, contempt, $5,000

Sides, Samantha, contempt, fugitive, $1,000

Sides, Wade Garret, contempt, $5,000

Snider, Adam Wilford, contempt, $1,500

Spencer, Kennedy Lace, contempt, paraphernalia, $600

Spencer, Stephanie Ann, no license, $0

Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, $1,500

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0

Stewart, William Earl, DUI-3rd, probation violation, $0

Suggars Jr., Michael Otis, contempt, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $6,500

Tancraitor, Arianna Marie-Elizabeth, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Tate, Kenneth Ray, contempt x3, $5,000

Temple, Courtney Derel, poss. of tetrahydrocannibinol w/intent, marijuana w/intent, receiving stolen property, $20,000

Thomas, Jacob Samuel, DUI, leaving scene of accident, public drunk, $0

Thompson, Antonio Raydale, no insurance, child restraint law x2, petit larceny, $750

Thompson, Devonte Cortesz, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Vanhorn, Derrick, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., no license, fugitive, $3,000

Vanhorn, Misty Marie, paraphernalia, fugitive, $1,000

Wadley, Shawn Antwan, no license, no insurance, careless driving, speeding, fugitive, $205

Wallace, Blake Anthony, contempt x2, $5,000

Walton, Lydell, contempt, $1,500

Watson, David Phillip, poss. cont. sub., window tint law, $1,500

Webb, Oliver Shanquille, disorderly conduct, $250

Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0

Williams, Brandon Irby, DUI, $2,500

Williams, Elaine Day, witness tampering-felony, $0

Williams, Michelle Latrice, contempt, $193.50

Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0

Wilson, Landon Austin, domestic disturbance, $0

Wilson, Rapheal Laventa, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000

Young, Larry Darnell, probation violation, $2,000

