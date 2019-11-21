Adams, Marvin Quartrez, contempt, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $2,075
Amaro, Oliver, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,500
Andel, James Robert, assault on public servant-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $7,000
Baez, Nathaniel, fugitive, $0
Barden, Felicia Cotessa, murder, $1,000,000
Battles, Randy Dwayne, contempt x2, fraud-habitual offender, disorderly conduct, fugitive x2, $35,000
Beard, Justin O’Neil, contempt, $1,500
Birgs, Christopher Maliek, contempt x2, $2,000
Bivins, Nicholas Deon, contempt, disobey traffic control device, improper lane usage, no insurance, $500
Boyatt, John Wesley, fugitive, $0
Boyd Jr., John Darrington, improper tag, DUI, careless driving, $750
Boyland, Jarvis Emille, disobeying police officer, resisting arrest, $500
Brack, Avarla Lashay, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500
Brooks, Cecrick Deshun, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon x2, $0
Brooks, Jessica Leann, poss. of cont. sub., $2,000
Brooks, Tania Money, shoplifting, $500
Brummett, Brittany Anne, domestic violence, $1,000
Byrd, Joshua Mack, paraphernalia, $500
Callicutt, Jerry, contempt, no license, receiving stolen property, no insurance, $4,000
Carnell, Karen Delay, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Castillo, Kingsley Mauel, domestic violence, $1,000
Chaves, Rene Chaves, no license, speeding, $250
Cheshier, Shawn Barkley,DUI, $500
Chunn, James Hickey, contempt, fondling, sexual battery, $0
Cobb, Ulysses Darnell, embezzlement, $5,000
Cole, Demetri Leotis, DUI, $1,000
Coleman, Zikyhias Letrae, contempt x2, $2,500
Collins, George, contempt, $0
Coulgter, Haley Gann, no insurance, leaving scene w/property damage, $250
Cribbs, Tomia Velynsia, shoplifting, $250
Curtis, Michael, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, no tail light, $1,250
Daniel, Brandon Keith, contempt x2, $4,500
Daugherty, Nicholas Lee, contempt, $5,000
Dimming, Demeta, DUI-2nd, $0
Dockery, Mariesha Lashay, no license, no insurance, $0
Dodson, Decorian Montez, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Dominguez, Ethan Lee, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250
Dorsey, Angel Patrice, attempt to commit offense, petit larceny, $2,777.71
Easterling, Ethan Todd, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0
Farrar, Dalton James, DUI, $1,000
Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, disturbing peace, $0
Franklin, Gary Jamaal, contempt, $5,000
Frost, George Gregory, grand larceny, $0
Gamble, Aaron Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Ghoston, Jermaine Monteil, contempt, $0
Gipson, Kimbaley E., paraphernalia, $500
Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0
Green, Christie Enochs, paraphernalia, DUI, leaving scene, no insurance, $1,250
Hall, Charles Anthony, uttering forgery, $5,000
Hall, Dustin W., poss. of cont. sub.-w/intent, $5,000
Hamilton, Jovahn David, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, running red light, $6,000
Hardaway III, Earl Lee, receiving stolen property-felony, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000
Harden, Seth, contempt, $0
Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Harris, Keaton Patterson, improper equipment, $0
Herron, Austin Lee, contempt, burglary of auto, $0
Hough, Derrick, probation violation, grand larceny, $0
Hubbard, Cordarryl Deshayln, contempt, $5,000
Hubbard, Ladarius Dejuan, contempt, fleeing officer, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Hutchens, Autumn Louise, contempt, $0
Jack son, Kiara, no license, no insurance, $1,500
Jobes, Joshua Andrew, poss. of cont. sub., $%,000
Johnson, Joseph, DUI-2nd, $0
Johnson, Wavie Derell, failure to obey officer, attempt to commit offense, burglary, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, $300,000
Jones, Alec Watson, DUI, $0
Jones, Christopher Seantrel, $500
Jones, Daron William, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Summer Lynn, no license, speeding, $250
Jordan, Laranzo, DUI-2nd, $0
Kearney, Victoria Latrice, contempt, $5,000
Kendle, Stephanie Ann, no license, DUI, $750
Lester, Norris Lee, contempt, $0
Lewis, Jatorria Lyniece, contempt, $100
Love, Cleaster Antwanie, contempt, $100
Love, Soweto R., paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, fugitive, $0
Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt x2, disturbance by noise or offensive conduct, $800
Mangum, Melanie Ann, DUI, $1,000
Marshall, Edward, DUI, $0
Martin, Zarinah, paraphernalia, $0
Matthews Jr., Quinton Antone, domestic assault, $1,000
Maynor, Tonya Annette, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000
McClatchey, Sierra Michelle, contempt, $6,000
McCrary, Ashley Denise, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Milenkovic, Predrag, following non-truck route, no license, $2,128
Mitchell, Meredith Denise, failure to maintain control, DUI, $1,500
Mixon, Amanda Corrine, contempt x2, domestic violence, assault, $6,000
Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0
Morgan, Kenya Moniquecarlisa, contempt, $5,000
Morris, Christopher Dale, DUI, $1,500
Munday II, Ronald Dean, probation violation, grand larceny, credit card fraud, $0
Myrick, Tommie Elisha, contempt, no license, speeding in school zone, $5,000
Nelson, Candace, probation violation, conspiracy to commit burglary-dwelling, conspiracy to commit assault, $0
O’Neal, Kaelleigh Ryeanne, contempt, $150
O’Neal, William Marty, disturbance in a public place, $250
Parker, Terrance T., no license, $500
Parks, Nicholas Antron, contempt, speeding, $5,500
Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, petit larceny, $7,000
Pollock, Kevin Ray, domestic assault, $0
Pope, Reno Devin, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, speeding, $750
Pryor, Monica Shanta, contempt, $500
Rankin, Javias Yona, contempt, fugitive, $0
Redden, Ricky Mark, DUI, failure to keep in proper lane, $750
Richardson, Vernon Dale, DUI, improper equip., $500
Rieben, Callie Suezanne, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,500
Robbins, Brittney Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Roberts, Justin Henry, poss. of cont. sub., failure to dim headlights, $5,000
Robinson Sr., Humbert Clayton, open, DUI, public drunk, $250
Robinson, Lisha Thomas, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Rowe, Dillon Murphy, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, speeding, $7,500
Rowe, Summer Dawn, marijuana in vehicle, $500
Rowland, Steven Allen, domestic violence, disturbance by noise or offensive conduct, $0
Sawyer, Gerald Alan, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Scott, Paula Cortni, burglary, $1,000
Scruggs, Kenneth Derrel, disorderly conduct in business, $0
Shelton, Miangel Annette, contempt, $5,000
Shinall, Maria Renee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Sides Jr., Gene Edward, public drunk, $0
Sims, Charles Anthony, contempt,. $5,000
Smith III, Arthur Harvey, failure to comply w/terms of drug court-felony, $0
Smith, Akida Omare, no tag, no license, DUI, $2,000
Smith, Genny Nicole, hindering prosection-2nd degree, $500
Smith, Kevin Dwadell, contempt, $500
Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI-2nd, $0
Smith, Kristof Keshan, no license, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $1,000
Smithson, Jenna Elizabeth, failure to maintain control, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Taylor, Gary Donnell, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Taylor, Miranda K., trespassing, profane, harassing telephone, stalking, $250
Thomas, Robert Ladell, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Thomas, Tabitha Crystal, contempt, $67.50
Turner, Daniel Marcel, contempt x4, $2,500
Turner, Matthew Clay, DUI, careless driving, no headlights, $1,500
Velasquez, Jesus, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $2,000
Walker, Keith Ladelle, DUI, speeding, $500
Walls, Travin Rondel, child abuse, $250,000
Westbrook, Anthony Lonnell, contempt, assault on police officer-felony, disorderly conduct, contributing to neglect/delinquency of child, conspiracy to commit crime, $15,000
Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0
White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0
White, Jimmi Lynn, contempt, $200
White, Tangela Michelle, attempt to commit offense, petit larceny, $2,777.72
Williams, Diane Evon, domestic violence, disturbing peace, family., $0
Williams, Juanita Mechelle, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub.., $5,500
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0
Wilson, Craig Antonio, domestic assault, $1,000
Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, disobedience of traffic control devices, receiving stolen property, no insurance, false ID info., $0
Windfield, Latoya L., contempt, $200
Wright, Landeon Markee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,000
York, Joshua, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750
Young Sr., Clyde Rico, contempt x2, $2,500
