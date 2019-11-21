Adams, Marvin Quartrez, contempt, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $2,075

Amaro, Oliver, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,500

Andel, James Robert, assault on public servant-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $7,000

Baez, Nathaniel, fugitive, $0

Barden, Felicia Cotessa, murder, $1,000,000

Battles, Randy Dwayne, contempt x2, fraud-habitual offender, disorderly conduct, fugitive x2, $35,000

Beard, Justin O’Neil, contempt, $1,500

Birgs, Christopher Maliek, contempt x2, $2,000

Bivins, Nicholas Deon, contempt, disobey traffic control device, improper lane usage, no insurance, $500

Boyatt, John Wesley, fugitive, $0

Boyd Jr., John Darrington, improper tag, DUI, careless driving, $750

Boyland, Jarvis Emille, disobeying police officer, resisting arrest, $500

Brack, Avarla Lashay, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500

Brooks, Cecrick Deshun, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon x2, $0

Brooks, Jessica Leann, poss. of cont. sub., $2,000

Brooks, Tania Money, shoplifting, $500

Brummett, Brittany Anne, domestic violence, $1,000

Byrd, Joshua Mack, paraphernalia, $500

Callicutt, Jerry, contempt, no license, receiving stolen property, no insurance, $4,000

Carnell, Karen Delay, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Castillo, Kingsley Mauel, domestic violence, $1,000

Chaves, Rene Chaves, no license, speeding, $250

Cheshier, Shawn Barkley,DUI, $500

Chunn, James Hickey, contempt, fondling, sexual battery, $0

Cobb, Ulysses Darnell, embezzlement, $5,000

Cole, Demetri Leotis, DUI, $1,000

Coleman, Zikyhias Letrae, contempt x2, $2,500

Collins, George, contempt, $0

Coulgter, Haley Gann, no insurance, leaving scene w/property damage, $250

Cribbs, Tomia Velynsia, shoplifting, $250

Curtis, Michael, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, no tail light, $1,250

Daniel, Brandon Keith, contempt x2, $4,500

Daugherty, Nicholas Lee, contempt, $5,000

Dimming, Demeta, DUI-2nd, $0

Dockery, Mariesha Lashay, no license, no insurance, $0

Dodson, Decorian Montez, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Dominguez, Ethan Lee, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250

Dorsey, Angel Patrice, attempt to commit offense, petit larceny, $2,777.71

Easterling, Ethan Todd, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Ewing, Melissa, educational neglect, $0

Farrar, Dalton James, DUI, $1,000

Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, disturbing peace, $0

Franklin, Gary Jamaal, contempt, $5,000

Frost, George Gregory, grand larceny, $0

Gamble, Aaron Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Ghoston, Jermaine Monteil, contempt, $0

Gipson, Kimbaley E., paraphernalia, $500

Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0

Green, Christie Enochs, paraphernalia, DUI, leaving scene, no insurance, $1,250

Hall, Charles Anthony, uttering forgery, $5,000

Hall, Dustin W., poss. of cont. sub.-w/intent, $5,000

Hamilton, Jovahn David, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, running red light, $6,000

Hardaway III, Earl Lee, receiving stolen property-felony, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000

Harden, Seth, contempt, $0

Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Harris, Keaton Patterson, improper equipment, $0

Herron, Austin Lee, contempt, burglary of auto, $0

Hough, Derrick, probation violation, grand larceny, $0

Hubbard, Cordarryl Deshayln, contempt, $5,000

Hubbard, Ladarius Dejuan, contempt, fleeing officer, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Hutchens, Autumn Louise, contempt, $0

Jack son, Kiara, no license, no insurance, $1,500

Jobes, Joshua Andrew, poss. of cont. sub., $%,000

Johnson, Joseph, DUI-2nd, $0

Johnson, Wavie Derell, failure to obey officer, attempt to commit offense, burglary, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, $300,000

Jones, Alec Watson, DUI, $0

Jones, Christopher Seantrel, $500

Jones, Daron William, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Summer Lynn, no license, speeding, $250

Jordan, Laranzo, DUI-2nd, $0

Kearney, Victoria Latrice, contempt, $5,000

Kendle, Stephanie Ann, no license, DUI, $750

Lester, Norris Lee, contempt, $0

Lewis, Jatorria Lyniece, contempt, $100

Love, Cleaster Antwanie, contempt, $100

Love, Soweto R., paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, fugitive, $0

Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt x2, disturbance by noise or offensive conduct, $800

Mangum, Melanie Ann, DUI, $1,000

Marshall, Edward, DUI, $0

Martin, Zarinah, paraphernalia, $0

Matthews Jr., Quinton Antone, domestic assault, $1,000

Maynor, Tonya Annette, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000

McClatchey, Sierra Michelle, contempt, $6,000

McCrary, Ashley Denise, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Milenkovic, Predrag, following non-truck route, no license, $2,128

Mitchell, Meredith Denise, failure to maintain control, DUI, $1,500

Mixon, Amanda Corrine, contempt x2, domestic violence, assault, $6,000

Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0

Morgan, Kenya Moniquecarlisa, contempt, $5,000

Morris, Christopher Dale, DUI, $1,500

Munday II, Ronald Dean, probation violation, grand larceny, credit card fraud, $0

Myrick, Tommie Elisha, contempt, no license, speeding in school zone, $5,000

Nelson, Candace, probation violation, conspiracy to commit burglary-dwelling, conspiracy to commit assault, $0

O’Neal, Kaelleigh Ryeanne, contempt, $150

O’Neal, William Marty, disturbance in a public place, $250

Parker, Terrance T., no license, $500

Parks, Nicholas Antron, contempt, speeding, $5,500

Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, petit larceny, $7,000

Pollock, Kevin Ray, domestic assault, $0

Pope, Reno Devin, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, speeding, $750

Pryor, Monica Shanta, contempt, $500

Rankin, Javias Yona, contempt, fugitive, $0

Redden, Ricky Mark, DUI, failure to keep in proper lane, $750

Richardson, Vernon Dale, DUI, improper equip., $500

Rieben, Callie Suezanne, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,500

Robbins, Brittney Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Roberts, Justin Henry, poss. of cont. sub., failure to dim headlights, $5,000

Robinson Sr., Humbert Clayton, open, DUI, public drunk, $250

Robinson, Lisha Thomas, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Rowe, Dillon Murphy, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, speeding, $7,500

Rowe, Summer Dawn, marijuana in vehicle, $500

Rowland, Steven Allen, domestic violence, disturbance by noise or offensive conduct, $0

Sawyer, Gerald Alan, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Scott, Paula Cortni, burglary, $1,000

Scruggs, Kenneth Derrel, disorderly conduct in business, $0

Shelton, Miangel Annette, contempt, $5,000

Shinall, Maria Renee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Sides Jr., Gene Edward, public drunk, $0

Sims, Charles Anthony, contempt,. $5,000

Smith III, Arthur Harvey, failure to comply w/terms of drug court-felony, $0

Smith, Akida Omare, no tag, no license, DUI, $2,000

Smith, Genny Nicole, hindering prosection-2nd degree, $500

Smith, Kevin Dwadell, contempt, $500

Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI-2nd, $0

Smith, Kristof Keshan, no license, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $1,000

Smithson, Jenna Elizabeth, failure to maintain control, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Taylor, Gary Donnell, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Taylor, Miranda K., trespassing, profane, harassing telephone, stalking, $250

Thomas, Robert Ladell, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Thomas, Tabitha Crystal, contempt, $67.50

Turner, Daniel Marcel, contempt x4, $2,500

Turner, Matthew Clay, DUI, careless driving, no headlights, $1,500

Velasquez, Jesus, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $2,000

Walker, Keith Ladelle, DUI, speeding, $500

Walls, Travin Rondel, child abuse, $250,000

Westbrook, Anthony Lonnell, contempt, assault on police officer-felony, disorderly conduct, contributing to neglect/delinquency of child, conspiracy to commit crime, $15,000

Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0

White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0

White, Jimmi Lynn, contempt, $200

White, Tangela Michelle, attempt to commit offense, petit larceny, $2,777.72

Williams, Diane Evon, domestic violence, disturbing peace, family., $0

Williams, Juanita Mechelle, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub.., $5,500

Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0

Wilson, Craig Antonio, domestic assault, $1,000

Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, disobedience of traffic control devices, receiving stolen property, no insurance, false ID info., $0

Windfield, Latoya L., contempt, $200

Wright, Landeon Markee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,000

York, Joshua, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750

Young Sr., Clyde Rico, contempt x2, $2,500

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.