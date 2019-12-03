Adams, Donald Houston, contempt, $1,000
Aguilar Martine, Armando Noe, manslaughter, $125,000
Akins, Adrian Marquese, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, no license, $1,500
Alhaidhani, Arafat Musaed, malicious mischief, $10,000
Allen, Tedarrius Keishawn, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, poss. of weapon by felon, fleeing law enforcement officer, $5,000
Alsobrook, Tammy Renee, profane, harassing phone call, $400
Anderson, Javair Jaques, shoplifting, $1,000
Arrington, Gavin Nathaniel, armed robbery, $500
Austin, Andrew Dylan, contempt, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, petit larceny from building, credit card w/intent to defraud, $3,500
Balser, Brock Hunter, poss. marijuana in vehicle, $500
Baptist, Demarcus Anthwaun, profane, harassing telephone, domestic disturbance, $1,000
Barnett, Laurie Lee, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500
Beard, Taylor Leane, contempt, $1,000
Bianchi, Karen, contempt, $233.50
Birmingham, Dalton Bryant, DUI-injury-felony, $1,000
Blanche, Devin, domestic assault, $0
Bockhold, Wayne Anthony, contempt x2, $6,025.75
Bonner, Diavis Vernalle, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit sale of cont. sub., $200
Boone, Tra Marius Montrell, embezzlement, $250
Boyd, Quaneshia Rene, disorderly conduct, failure to obey officer, $0
Boyd-Campbell, Aimee Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Brewer, Brittany Nicole, probation violation-felony, $0
Brock, Michael, contempt, $363.50
Brogden, Jeremiah Loring, contempt, credit card-intent to defraud, $16,000
Brooks, Gary Jordan, careless driving, DUI, $1,000
Brown, Ariana Nicole, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, child restraint law, driving in left lane, $2,250
Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, $0
Burge, Kristin Nicole, contempt x2, violation of post release supervision, unlawful taking of vehicle, $5,000
Burkes, Christopher Lawrence, contempt, switched tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, contempt, shoplifting, $18,995
Burrell, Tray Shane, child pornography/distribution-felony, possession-felony, receiving w/intent-felony, manufacturing, $68,000
Bynum, Lefrante Kentreale, fugitive,v $0
Calvin, Deaundra Cortez, domestic disturbing peace, $250
Casity, Kari, manufacturing and or sale of cont. sub., $0
Caver, Alton Mitchell, attempt to commit offense-murder, burglary-dwelling, home invasion, $500,000
Chandler Sr., Reginald Bernard, DUI, $1,000
Chapman, Kentavia Tadae, capital murder, $1,000,000
Christian, Johnathan Lynn, contempt, $500
Clanton, Gary Dale, child abuse, $150,000
Clash, Erik Demar, paraphernalia, DUI, fugitive, $150
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Colvin, Lakaye Simone, shoplifting, $500
Conway, Rashan Ross-Bey, contempt x2, $10,000
Conway, Tashawn Brown, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $795
Courts, Tracy Daine, DUI, $500
Crawford, Samuel Rena, contempt, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, no license, $2,750
Crawford, Sonya T., conspiracy to commit embezzlement-felony, obtaining cont. sub. by fraud-felony, $7,500
Crawford, Tracie Leigh, no license, petit larceny, fugitive, $0
Cummings, Darrian Jamone, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $500
Currie, Christopher Rowne, contempt x3, $2,000
Curry, Cordarius Kendrell, domestic disturbance, $2,500
Dandridge, Steven Zyshun, contempt, $5,000
Daniel, Larry, contempt x2, DUI, careless driving, $0
Danley, Brandon Deon, fugitive, $0
Deberry, Randavious L., contempt, $2,000
Debose, Johnathan Marquel, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500
Diazbarrigas, Salvador Torres, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, open container, no license, paraphernalia, speeding, $21,250
Dickson, Nicholas Veashon, sale of marijuana near park, school or bus sto-p-felony, conspiracy to sell marijuana-felony, $25,000
Dillon, Andrea Shackleford, contempt x2, $5,500
Simming, Demeta Pacino, DUI-2nd, $0
Dodgen, Steven Adam, contempt, $1,000
Drape, Otis Lee, petit larceny-pickpocket, $250
Duke, Kylan, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750
Dyer, John Washington, DUI-2nd, switched tag, no license, $5,000
Edwards, Gilbert Crowder, contempt, shoplifting-habitual, $5,000
Edwards, Richard Lee, contempt x2, careless driving, no insurance, paraphernalia, $2,687
Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, domestic assault, $1,000
Ellis, Kaleb Lavel, shoplifting, $250
Fifer, Taquirney Nasha, altered tag, no license, no insurance, shoplifting-felony, $2,500
Freeman, Dedrick Dewayne, contempt, $5,000
Fretwell, Brandon Dontay, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Fuller, Jarvis Marquel, aggravated domestic violence-felony, $50,000
Gales, Nicholas Terell, careless driving, DUI, no license, $500
Gammel, William A., domestic assault, $1,000
Garrett, Quenneshia C., contempt, $400
Geronimo, Moises Guzman, driving in center lane, no license, no insurance, $500
Gilbert, Anthony Lamont, leaving scene of accident, DUI, failure to maintain control, no insurance, $750
Gonzalez, Adolfo Jiminez, DUI-end, $0
Gordon, Brian Nathan, identity theft, $25,000
Goss, Antwan Tyrone, burglary auto x3-habitual, $10,000
Grace, Sol Lamontae, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Grady, Jessica Corine, domestic assault, $2,000
Graves, John Christopher, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Gray, Samuel Elijah, paraphernalia, $1,000
Green, Michael L., failure to comply w/drug court, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine , $0
Gunn, Alex Dalton, poss. of cont. sub., obstructing public street, $1,500
Hall, Theaudry Deshawn, contempt x2, $5,473.50
Harris II, Carson Dunn, contempt, $2,000
Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Harris, Cordarris Cortez, contempt, improper tag, $670
Harris, Keaton Patterson, DUI, $750
Hartman, Williams Shawler, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Hawkins, Tameka Antonet, contempt, $0
Hawkins-Golden, Angeal L., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, obtaining cont. sub. by fraud, $7,500
Henderson, Tiffany Catherine, missed u/a, $0
Henson II, Anthony Bryan, public drunk, $0
Hicks, Rebecca Lynn, $5,000
Hill IV, George Freeman, contempt x2-shoplifting, $0
Hill, Brien Keith, probation violation, $0
Hill, Theresa Lashon, domestic assault, $800
Hillard, Karen Tenile, no license, $0
Holden Jr., James Lamar, contempt, $500
Holloway, Joshua Jose, contempt-shoplifting, $0
Hurley, Gabrielle Allen, no license, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $2,750
Huynh, Jefferson Phep, DUI, careless driving, $750
Irvin, Seamus Alexander, domestic assault, $5,000
Ivory, Anthony, public drunk, $250
Jackson, Joshua Michael, contempt-felony, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., unlawful taking of vehicle, tampering w/evidence, $65,000
Jenkins, Kimberly Dorsell, contempt, altered tag, no license, no insurance, $1,568.75
Johnson, Addison, careless driving, speeding, $0
Johnson, Brandon Gordon, DUI, $0
Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, $0
Jones, Antrell Jonquil, no license, driving in center of three lanes, bad check, $1,250
Jones, Germale Antoinne, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Torrance, contempt, $0
Jones, Tre’von Ladarrius, contempt, $5,000
Kelley, Harvey E., paraphernalia, DUI, reckless driving, $1,000
King, Kaiya Raine, malicious mischief, domestic assault, $6,000
King, Shaniese Hernrietta, contempt, malicious mischief, $0
Krasinski, Lacy Rae, contempt-misd., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $20,000
Lebo, Cody Allen, motion to revoke bond-felony, motor vehicle theft-felony, $15,000
Lewis, Anthony Deshaun, public drunk, $0
Lewis, Marcus Allen, contempt x2, $2,417.75
Lewis, Tracy Rochelle, contempt, simple assault, disorderly conduct in business, $54,000
Looney, Dana Lavelle, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false ID information to officer, $3,671
Love, Anthony Dewayne, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $4,000
Lovelace, Elizabeth Anne, contempt, poss. of a forged instrument, false pretenses, $0
Lynch, Timothy Alan, contempt x2, probation violation, $6,000
Markarian, Teresa Lovelie, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, $250
Martell, Jose Roberto, domestic assault, $500
Martindale, Jessica Nicole, simple assault, fugitive, $500
Massey, Eric Eugene, no tag, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, false identifying info, $l,000
Max, Jason Dewitt, contempt, $1,000
McCammon Jr., Donald Joe, contempt, $0
McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt x2, $2,500
Medina, Armando Mayle, contempt, disorderly conduct, $150
Medlock, Jamal, shoplifting-felony amount, $10,000
Meeks, Krissa Michele, shoplifting, $500
Miles, Lawanda Yvette, contempt x2, conspiracy & shoplifting, conspiracy to commit & organized theft, $0
Miller, Steven Ray, failed U/A, $0
Mills, Lauren Elizabeth, contempt, $500
Mitchell, Robert Stephen, sexual battery, fondling, $50,000
Mohler, Theo Robert, domestic assault, $!,000
Moore, Laderrickiss S., shoplifting, $2,500
Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0
Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $5,000
Muse, Kristin Ann, no tag, careless driving, signal lane change, conspiracy to commit crime, $250
Myrick, Bryan, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Myrick, Joshua Dale, public drunk, $250
Newton, Jimmy Ryan, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $2,500
Noble, Issac Edward, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Odom, Meredith Anne, DUI, running stop sign, $0
Oglesby, Sue Anne, no license, $0
Oliver, Marquise Ladell, embezzlement, $250
Oneal, Eva McCool, contempt, $500
Parker, John Mitchael, contempt x2, $1,190.25
Pate, Demario Antuan, no license, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., no insurance, $1,250
Perkins, Nolan Terrell, contempt, felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, $0
Peyton, Nicole Hope, contempt x3, poss. of heroin, $5,000
Polk, Antonio Dewayne, contempt, $5,000
Potlow, Terrance Kenyatta, marijuana in vehicle, reckless driving, $1,500
Reed, Brennen K., false identifying info, fugitive, $500
Repult III, James Bonner, fugitive, $0
Robinson, Justin Wade, contempt, $6,000
Rose, Brenda Fay, DUI, endangering child by DUI, speeding, $1,250
Rosebud, Robert Adam, contempt x2, $2,000
Royston, Terry Darnell, no license, false identifying info, $1,500
Ruiz, Tina Renee, contempt x2, poss. w/intent x2-felony, poss. of cont. sub., poss. w/intent, $12,500
Sharp Jr., Alvin, contempt, probation violation, $3,500
Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI-2nd, $0
Smith, Meagan Zhane, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Morgan Jhane, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, no tail light, $750
Smith, Robert E., switched tag, improper tag, no insurance, no license, obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Snider, Travis Duane, contempt x3, $5,000
Spears, Glenderick Lambert, fugitive, $0
Speed, Roger Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Speicher, Coral Brooke, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, careless driving, $6,000
Stewart, Jennifer Lauren, educational neglect, $0
Stewart, Michael Thomas, contempt x2, $5,000
Stewart, Nathaniel, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Suri, Hector, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Taylor, Reginald R., shoplifting, simple assault, $250
Taylor, Roderick Lee, switched tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Taylor, Tameka Monique, contempt, $0
Terrell, Virginia Marie, DUI-3rd, $0
Thornell, Brandon Blake, contempt, $5,000
Tobias, Mason Andrew, paraphernalia, careless driving, $1,500
Torress, Jasmin, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500
Toy, Oshaine Keiwan, marijuana in vehicle, $500
Trautman, Dean Walter, fugitive, $0
Triolo, Gina Marie, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., tires-metal in contact w/highway, $500
Turner, Aaliyah Zarria, shoplifting, $0
Vaxter Jr., Kenneth Bernard, contempt, $5,000
Velasquez, Maria Gadalupe, shoplifting, $0
Verges, Crystal Leshaea, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Waldrop, Alex William, motion to revoke bond, $0
Ware, Sheila Suzanne, paraphernalia, $2,000
West, Jason Dale, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, failure to maintain control, $5,000
Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0
White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0
White, Justin Tyler, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $0
White, Maniyah Elease, contempt, probation violation, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $12,000
Whitefield, Shaun Eldon, no license, no insurance, no tag, $0
Wiggins, Kirby Denzel Tyler, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o head/tail lights, $750
Wilcox, Jackson Dewayne, contempt, conspiracy to possess cocaine, poss. of cocaine, probation violation, $0
Williams, Dudley Arnez, probation violation, false pretense, $0
Williams, Kaylee Christine, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Williams, Marquis Montrelle, shoplifting, $500
Williams, Rodrigo Marcte, sale of marijuana, $75,000
Williams, Trenton Darby, disturbing peace-domestic violence, $1,000
Willis, Caprice Martine, shoplifting, $500
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0
Wink, Daires Narjie, contempt, $150
Winters, Opal Ann, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine in jail, $0
Wootem Derrick Savalas, contempt, $1,500
Wright, Broderick Cassell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $20,000
Wright, Jayson Daniel, violation of post release of supervision, taking of vehicle, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.