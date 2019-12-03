Adams, Donald Houston, contempt, $1,000

Aguilar Martine, Armando Noe, manslaughter, $125,000

Akins, Adrian Marquese, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, no license, $1,500

Alhaidhani, Arafat Musaed, malicious mischief, $10,000

Allen, Tedarrius Keishawn, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, poss. of weapon by felon, fleeing law enforcement officer, $5,000

Alsobrook, Tammy Renee, profane, harassing phone call, $400

Anderson, Javair Jaques, shoplifting, $1,000

Arrington, Gavin Nathaniel, armed robbery, $500

Austin, Andrew Dylan, contempt, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, petit larceny from building, credit card w/intent to defraud, $3,500

Balser,  Brock Hunter, poss. marijuana in vehicle, $500

Baptist, Demarcus Anthwaun, profane, harassing telephone, domestic disturbance, $1,000

Barnett, Laurie Lee, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500

Beard, Taylor Leane, contempt, $1,000

Bianchi, Karen, contempt, $233.50

Birmingham, Dalton Bryant, DUI-injury-felony, $1,000

Blanche, Devin, domestic assault, $0

Bockhold, Wayne Anthony, contempt x2, $6,025.75

Bonner, Diavis Vernalle, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit sale of cont. sub., $200

Boone, Tra Marius Montrell, embezzlement, $250

Boyd, Quaneshia Rene, disorderly conduct, failure to obey officer, $0

Boyd-Campbell, Aimee Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Brewer, Brittany Nicole, probation violation-felony, $0

Brock, Michael, contempt, $363.50

Brogden, Jeremiah Loring, contempt, credit card-intent to defraud, $16,000

Brooks, Gary Jordan, careless driving, DUI, $1,000

Brown, Ariana Nicole, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, child restraint law, driving in left lane, $2,250

Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, $0

Burge, Kristin Nicole, contempt x2, violation of post release supervision, unlawful taking of vehicle, $5,000

Burkes, Christopher Lawrence, contempt, switched tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, contempt, shoplifting, $18,995

Burrell, Tray Shane, child pornography/distribution-felony, possession-felony, receiving w/intent-felony, manufacturing, $68,000

Bynum, Lefrante Kentreale, fugitive,v $0

Calvin, Deaundra Cortez, domestic disturbing peace, $250

Casity, Kari, manufacturing and or sale of cont. sub., $0

Caver, Alton Mitchell, attempt to commit offense-murder, burglary-dwelling, home invasion, $500,000

Chandler Sr., Reginald Bernard, DUI, $1,000

Chapman, Kentavia Tadae, capital murder, $1,000,000

Christian, Johnathan Lynn, contempt, $500

Clanton, Gary Dale, child abuse, $150,000

Clash, Erik Demar, paraphernalia, DUI, fugitive, $150

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Colvin, Lakaye Simone, shoplifting, $500

Conway, Rashan Ross-Bey, contempt x2, $10,000

Conway, Tashawn Brown, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $795

Courts, Tracy Daine, DUI, $500

Crawford, Samuel Rena, contempt, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, no license, $2,750

Crawford, Sonya T., conspiracy to commit embezzlement-felony, obtaining cont. sub. by fraud-felony, $7,500

Crawford, Tracie Leigh, no license, petit larceny, fugitive, $0

Cummings, Darrian Jamone, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $500

Currie, Christopher Rowne, contempt x3, $2,000

Curry, Cordarius Kendrell, domestic disturbance, $2,500

Dandridge, Steven Zyshun, contempt, $5,000

Daniel, Larry, contempt x2, DUI, careless driving, $0

Danley, Brandon Deon, fugitive, $0

Deberry, Randavious L., contempt, $2,000

Debose, Johnathan Marquel, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500

Diazbarrigas, Salvador Torres, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, open container, no license, paraphernalia, speeding, $21,250

Dickson, Nicholas Veashon, sale of marijuana near park, school or bus sto-p-felony, conspiracy to sell marijuana-felony, $25,000

Dillon, Andrea Shackleford, contempt x2, $5,500

Simming, Demeta Pacino, DUI-2nd, $0

Dodgen, Steven Adam, contempt, $1,000

Drape, Otis Lee, petit larceny-pickpocket, $250

Duke, Kylan, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750

Dyer, John Washington, DUI-2nd, switched tag, no license, $5,000

Edwards, Gilbert Crowder, contempt, shoplifting-habitual, $5,000

Edwards, Richard Lee, contempt x2,  careless driving, no insurance, paraphernalia, $2,687

Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, domestic assault, $1,000

Ellis, Kaleb Lavel, shoplifting, $250

Fifer, Taquirney Nasha, altered tag, no license, no insurance, shoplifting-felony, $2,500

Freeman, Dedrick Dewayne, contempt, $5,000

Fretwell, Brandon Dontay, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

Fuller, Jarvis Marquel, aggravated domestic violence-felony, $50,000

Gales, Nicholas Terell, careless driving, DUI, no license, $500

Gammel, William A., domestic assault, $1,000

Garrett, Quenneshia C., contempt, $400

Geronimo, Moises Guzman, driving in center lane, no license, no insurance, $500

Gilbert, Anthony Lamont, leaving scene of accident, DUI, failure to maintain control, no insurance, $750

Gonzalez, Adolfo Jiminez, DUI-end, $0

Gordon, Brian Nathan, identity theft, $25,000

Goss, Antwan Tyrone, burglary auto x3-habitual, $10,000

Grace, Sol Lamontae, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Grady, Jessica Corine, domestic assault, $2,000

Graves, John Christopher, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Gray, Samuel Elijah, paraphernalia, $1,000

Green, Michael L., failure to comply w/drug court, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine , $0

Gunn, Alex Dalton, poss. of cont. sub., obstructing public street, $1,500

Hall, Theaudry Deshawn, contempt x2, $5,473.50

Harris II, Carson Dunn, contempt, $2,000

Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Harris, Cordarris Cortez, contempt, improper tag, $670

Harris, Keaton Patterson, DUI, $750

Hartman, Williams Shawler, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Hawkins, Tameka Antonet, contempt, $0

Hawkins-Golden, Angeal L., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, obtaining cont. sub. by fraud, $7,500

Henderson, Tiffany Catherine, missed u/a, $0

Henson II, Anthony Bryan, public drunk, $0

Hicks, Rebecca Lynn, $5,000

Hill IV, George Freeman, contempt x2-shoplifting, $0

Hill, Brien Keith, probation violation, $0

Hill, Theresa Lashon, domestic assault, $800

Hillard, Karen Tenile, no license, $0

Holden Jr., James Lamar, contempt, $500

Holloway, Joshua Jose, contempt-shoplifting, $0

Hurley, Gabrielle Allen, no license, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $2,750

Huynh, Jefferson Phep, DUI, careless driving, $750

Irvin, Seamus Alexander, domestic  assault, $5,000

Ivory, Anthony, public drunk, $250

Jackson, Joshua Michael, contempt-felony, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., unlawful taking of vehicle, tampering w/evidence, $65,000

Jenkins, Kimberly Dorsell, contempt, altered tag, no license, no insurance, $1,568.75

Johnson, Addison, careless driving, speeding, $0

Johnson, Brandon Gordon, DUI, $0

Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, $0

Jones, Antrell Jonquil, no license, driving in center of three lanes, bad check, $1,250

Jones, Germale Antoinne, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Torrance, contempt, $0

Jones, Tre’von Ladarrius, contempt, $5,000

Kelley, Harvey E., paraphernalia, DUI, reckless driving, $1,000

King, Kaiya Raine, malicious mischief, domestic assault, $6,000

King, Shaniese Hernrietta, contempt, malicious mischief, $0

Krasinski, Lacy Rae, contempt-misd., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $20,000

Lebo, Cody Allen, motion to revoke bond-felony, motor vehicle theft-felony, $15,000

Lewis, Anthony Deshaun, public drunk, $0

Lewis, Marcus Allen, contempt x2, $2,417.75

Lewis, Tracy Rochelle, contempt, simple assault, disorderly conduct in business, $54,000

Looney, Dana Lavelle, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false ID information to officer, $3,671

Love, Anthony Dewayne, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana in vehicle, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $4,000

Lovelace, Elizabeth Anne, contempt, poss. of a forged instrument, false pretenses, $0

Lynch, Timothy Alan, contempt x2, probation violation, $6,000

Markarian, Teresa Lovelie, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, $250

Martell, Jose Roberto, domestic assault, $500

Martindale, Jessica Nicole, simple assault, fugitive, $500

Massey, Eric Eugene, no tag, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, false identifying info, $l,000

Max, Jason Dewitt, contempt, $1,000

McCammon Jr., Donald Joe, contempt, $0

McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt x2, $2,500

Medina, Armando Mayle, contempt, disorderly conduct, $150

Medlock, Jamal, shoplifting-felony amount, $10,000

Meeks, Krissa Michele, shoplifting, $500

Miles, Lawanda Yvette, contempt x2, conspiracy & shoplifting, conspiracy to commit & organized theft, $0

Miller, Steven Ray, failed U/A, $0

Mills, Lauren Elizabeth, contempt, $500

Mitchell, Robert Stephen, sexual battery, fondling, $50,000

Mohler, Theo Robert, domestic assault, $!,000

Moore, Laderrickiss S., shoplifting, $2,500

Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0

Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $5,000

Muse, Kristin Ann, no tag, careless driving, signal lane change, conspiracy to commit crime, $250

Myrick, Bryan, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Myrick, Joshua Dale, public drunk, $250

Newton, Jimmy Ryan, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $2,500

Noble, Issac Edward, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Odom, Meredith Anne, DUI, running stop sign, $0

Oglesby, Sue Anne, no license, $0

Oliver, Marquise Ladell, embezzlement, $250

Oneal, Eva McCool, contempt, $500

Parker, John Mitchael, contempt x2, $1,190.25

Pate, Demario Antuan, no license, DUI, careless driving, improper equip.,  no insurance, $1,250

Perkins, Nolan Terrell, contempt, felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, $0

Peyton, Nicole Hope, contempt x3, poss. of heroin, $5,000

Polk, Antonio Dewayne, contempt, $5,000

Potlow, Terrance Kenyatta, marijuana in vehicle, reckless driving, $1,500

Reed, Brennen K., false identifying info, fugitive, $500

Repult III, James Bonner, fugitive, $0

Robinson, Justin Wade, contempt, $6,000

Rose, Brenda Fay, DUI, endangering child by DUI, speeding, $1,250

Rosebud, Robert Adam, contempt x2, $2,000

Royston, Terry Darnell, no license, false identifying info, $1,500

Ruiz, Tina Renee, contempt x2, poss. w/intent x2-felony, poss. of cont. sub., poss. w/intent, $12,500

Sharp Jr., Alvin, contempt, probation violation, $3,500

Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI-2nd, $0

Smith, Meagan Zhane, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Morgan Jhane, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, no tail light, $750

Smith, Robert E., switched tag, improper tag, no insurance, no license, obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Snider, Travis Duane, contempt x3, $5,000

Spears, Glenderick Lambert, fugitive, $0

Speed, Roger Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Speicher, Coral Brooke, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, careless driving, $6,000

Stewart, Jennifer Lauren, educational neglect, $0

Stewart, Michael Thomas, contempt x2, $5,000

Stewart, Nathaniel, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0

Suri, Hector, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Taylor, Reginald R., shoplifting, simple assault, $250

Taylor, Roderick Lee, switched tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Taylor, Tameka Monique, contempt, $0

Terrell, Virginia Marie, DUI-3rd, $0

Thornell, Brandon Blake, contempt, $5,000

Tobias, Mason Andrew, paraphernalia, careless driving, $1,500

Torress, Jasmin, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500

Toy, Oshaine Keiwan, marijuana in vehicle, $500

Trautman, Dean Walter, fugitive, $0

Triolo, Gina Marie, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., tires-metal in contact w/highway, $500

Turner, Aaliyah Zarria, shoplifting, $0

Vaxter Jr., Kenneth Bernard, contempt, $5,000

Velasquez, Maria Gadalupe, shoplifting, $0

Verges, Crystal Leshaea, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Waldrop, Alex William, motion to revoke bond, $0

Ware, Sheila Suzanne, paraphernalia, $2,000

West, Jason Dale, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, failure to maintain control, $5,000

Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0

White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0

White, Justin Tyler, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $0

White, Maniyah Elease, contempt, probation violation, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $12,000

Whitefield, Shaun Eldon, no license, no insurance, no tag, $0

Wiggins, Kirby Denzel Tyler, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o head/tail lights, $750

Wilcox, Jackson Dewayne, contempt, conspiracy to possess cocaine, poss. of cocaine, probation violation, $0

Williams, Dudley Arnez, probation violation, false pretense, $0

Williams, Kaylee Christine, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Williams, Marquis Montrelle, shoplifting, $500

Williams, Rodrigo Marcte, sale of marijuana, $75,000

Williams, Trenton Darby, disturbing peace-domestic violence, $1,000

Willis, Caprice Martine, shoplifting, $500

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0

Wink, Daires Narjie, contempt, $150

Winters, Opal Ann, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine in jail, $0

Wootem Derrick Savalas, contempt, $1,500

Wright, Broderick Cassell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $20,000

Wright, Jayson Daniel, violation of post release of supervision, taking of vehicle, $0

