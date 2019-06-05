Acevedo, Linda Kaye DUI, no insurance, $750
Adams, Ashley Danielle, contempt, no license, no insurance, $2,865
Adams, Seaniqua Juanae, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $7,500
Aden, Nicholas Charles, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, driving w/o headlights, $10,000
Albright, Tommie, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Alexander, Letisha Renee, educational neglect-child, $0
Alford, Matthew Turner, transfer, distribute, possess controlled substance, $4,444.22
Armstrong, Hunter Blake, paraphernalia, $500
Ashford, Demetrius Cordell, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Atkins, Shana Janee, paraphernalia, $500
Baker, Michael Christopher, contempt x2, $500
Baltazar-Perez, Galindo Arnoldo, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, improper equip., $250
Banks, Marsella Maria, no license, DUI, careless driving, no license $750
Bartlett, Andrew Lee, paraphernalia, grand larceny-felony, $1,500
Basquez, David Stephon, contempt, $0
Bedford, Keenon Rayshaun, shoplifting, $500
Bergloff, Tyrone Edward, weapon discharge, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,500
Blackburn, Aaron Nicholas, contempt x3, $5,000
Blair, Daniel Matthew, uttering counterfeit instrument or coin, $0
Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0
Bohannon, Alexis Nicole, domestic assault, $500
Booker, Ambreya Rachel, embezzlement, $0
Brack, Teresa Ann, DUI, reckless driving, $750
Brasher, John Walter, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $0
Brown, Donna, fugitive, $0
Brown, Earl Lee, contempt, false identifying info, $5,500
Brown, Quinten Elijah, contempt, public drunk, false identifying info, $0
Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, probation violation-felony, fugitive-felony, $5,000
Burnett, Tavarus O’Shay, contempt, $5,000
Butler, Erica Nicole, contempt, $500
Casey, Brianna Bennette, contempt, $2,000
Chamberlain, Collin Lee, no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield to emergency lights, failure to signal lane change, $1,250
Climer, Ryan Xavier, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000
Cobb, Kentrel Rayshun, contempt, $0
Coley, Shawn Michael, contempt x2, motion to revoke bonk, violation of protection order, poss. of cont. sub. failure to stop motor vehicle, stalking, $5,555.55
Conner, Barbara Dale, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, $5,000
Cooper, Alonzo Demarcus, contempt, no tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper equip., $9,535.75
Cooper, Creshunnah Lakina, contempt, $1,010.50
Cooper, Tiger Joe, simple assault, $0
Coughlin, Michael Roland, contempt, $0
Crudup, Rontorist Deavis, contempt, $5,000
Cunningham, Cynthia Lindsay, contempt, $3,000
Curry, Keisha Lashundra, fugitive-felony, $0
Davie Jr., Orlando Antonio, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $1,500
Davis Jr., Terry Michael, contempt, $417.75
Davis, Clayborne, receiving stolen property-felony, assault, $1,000
Davis, Damaikual Leshuon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, resisting arrest, $250
Davis, Ezzie Charles, open container, DUI, careless driving, $500
Davis, Jimi Kyle, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Davis, Jimmy Wayne, domestic assault, $1,000
Davis, Kathy Mauk, public drunk, $0
Davis, Mark Kent, no license, DUI 2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500
Dean Jr., Randell Raynard, paraphernalia, speeding, $500
Delashmit, Caleb Hayes, contempt x2, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, fleeing law x2, $11,500
Dennis, Andre Bernard, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Denson, Roderick, holding for Quitman County, $0
Dixon Jr., Willie B., contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $6,500
Dixon, Lashonda Lavetta, contempt, $100
Doss-Bay, Brandon, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper equip., driving w/o headlights, improper alighting, disorderly conduct, $6,000
Downs, Emily Paige, domestic assault, $5,000
Fairlee, Christopher Ryan, contempt, $250
Fant, Tarfredrick Montell, no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Faulkner, Antrawn Jashawn, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Faulkner, Shannon, child educational neglect, $0
Fell, Maracus Landon, contempt, $5,000
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, driving w/loc. SP-COC, $1,115
Ford, Ford, Kimberly Renee, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $250
Ford, Monique Antoinette, domestic violence, $1,200
Forrest Sr., Bobby Larry, probation violation-felony, $0
Foster, Lynn Arnold, DUI-3rd, $0
Franklin Sr., Howard, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $500
Garcia, Stephanie Rene, contempt x2, $1,000
Gates, Zachary Loflin, domestic assault, $500
Gathings, Brando Cortez, paraphernalia, $500
Gibson, Cortney Toran, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, improper lane usage, no insurance, $750
Green, Isaiah Elijah-Nathaniel, assault by threat, $2,000
Green, Rovonda Wynett, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Green, Tamara Kiara, disorderly conduct, $0
Griffen, Ryan William, possession with intent, no license, no insurance, speeding, $100,000
Grimes, John Milton, contempt, $1,000
Groves, Kenny Lee, domestic assault, $1,500
Hall, Wesley Eugene, altered, switched tag, trailer tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Hamm, Tab David, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500
Haney, James Mason, paraphernalia, $500
Harris, Richard Steven, open container, DUI, $500
Hawkins, Michael Blane, contempt x2, $5,000
Hayden, Savannah Kate, contempt, disorderly conduct, $500
Hayes, Lee Anthony, DUI, improper passing, $500
Hemphill, Donald Anthony, shoplifting, $500
Hicks, Samuel Demetris, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Hill Sr., Terry Dean, contempt-felony, $0
Hillard, Terrance Darnell, fondling, $0
Hinds Sr., Martavious Deshaun, contempt x2, probation violation, $0
Hogan, Terry James, contempt, $0
Holcomb, Erica Nicole, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Holmes, Shemeka, child educational neglect, $0
Hooker, Nathan Anderson, contempt, probation violation, $250
Howell, Bernice, contempt, $500
Howell, Cecelia, poss. of controlled substance, $0
Howell, Steven Lee, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000
Hudspeth, Kimberly Nicole, domestic assault, $1,000
Huston, Ross Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Ingram, Lisa Marie, contempt, $1,000
Ivery, Jarrin Mikel, DUI, improper equipment, $1,500
Jackson, Jadian Rashad, paraphernalia, sale of cont. sub.-felony, probation violation, $10,000
Jarrell, Pierro Rapheal, poss. of cont. sub.-w/intent-felony, possession of weapon by felon, $0
Johnson, Edward Nathan, public drunk, $0
Johnson, Tracy Mac, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Jolly, Ian Kendall, contempt, $4,000
Jones Jr., Jermaine Harvell, armed robbery, $0
Jones, John Charles, DUI-3rd, careless driving leaving scene of accident, $2,500
Jones, Sammie, no tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, $3,500
Jordan, Laranzo Lamar, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, improper lighting, $750
Jordan, Sharvonda Jenise, child neglect, fugitive, $3,500
Joyner, Monick Janevia, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Joyner, Ricky Lee, grand larceny-felony, $1,000
Keel, Jennifer child educational neglect, $0
Kelley, Logan Daniel, contempt, DUI, careless driving, $1,200
Key, Tanesha Lashea, contempt x2-felony, $1,000
Kimble, Kendria Danielle, contempt x2, $500
Kinsey, Andrew Blake, contempt x2, probation violation, $2,500
Leverson, Donald Earl, contempt x3, no license, no insurance, speeding, fugitive $15,183.50
Lewis Sr., Randy Lamond, contempt, no license, DUI, $150
Lewis, Tierra D., embezzlement-felony, domestic assault, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $6,500
Little, Krysta Lee, paraphernalia, $500
Lucas III, Andrew domestic disturbance, $1,000
Luellen, Roger Lee, contempt, no license, improper lighting, $5,250
Macklin, Andre, poss. of cont. sub., resisting arrest, $25,555
Mangrum, Madelyn Kelley, contempt x2, $4,715
Massey, Paul Allen, contempt, $500
Mathis, Cadeja Chanel, contempt-felony, $0
Mathis, Ladarrius Catral, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation x2, $1,250
Maxwell, Brandon, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $2,500
McClinton, Alex Samuel, contempt, probation violation, fugitive, $0
McLean, Susan Patricia, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Miggins, Joshalyn Deldrica , shoplifting, $0
Miller, Jimmy, public drunk, $0
Miller, Natacia Lynn, DUI, driving without headlights, $1,500
Millican, Dustin Lee, violation of city ordinance, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Mitchell, Kyndra Renee, no tag, no license, no insurance, running stop sign, $250
Molett, Mary Ellen, shoplifting, $500
Monroe, Cindy Jo, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Moore, W.C. Tyler, public drunk, $250
Morris, Clay Daniel, grand larceny-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $10,000
Morrison, Michael Edward, hindering prosecution, rendering, criminal assistance, $1,000
Murphy Jerome Lamount, contempt, $643.50
Nelson, Naajee Raanee, contempt, $1,500
Norman, Alihondra, no tag, no insurance, no license, speeding, $3,000
Norris, Robert Bradley, public drunk, $500
Northern, Whitney Lasah, paraphernalia, $0
Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, $250
Pittman, Shaun Keith, DUI, careless driving, running red light, $500
Putt, Michael Blake, contempt, $5,000
Rabara, Mario Julio, aggravated assault-felony, $0
Raburn, Tammy Lynn, domestic assault, $1,500
Rash, Appollonian Chestile, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, improper equip., $750
Ray, Brittany Nicole, contempt, $804.50
Renfroe, Jereny Terrell, domestic assault, aggravated assault-felony, $52,500
Rice, Brian Ronald, careless driving, poss. of stolen firearm-felony, weapon possession by felon-felony, $0
Richardson, James Michael, contempt-felony, $0
Richardson, William, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, methamphetamine-felony, DUI, $0
Roach, Caitlind Danielle, contempt, $5,000
Robinson Jr., Terrence Lamar, disorderly conduct, $250
Rogers Jr., Delmar, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, parole violation-felony, $5,000
Ross, Jonathan William, contempt, paraphernalia, assault on officer, resisting arrest, false identifying information, $6,500
Rucker, Kietrich Kendrell, contempt, $5,000
Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Sales III, Floyd Junior, contempt, $0
Santiago, Chirinos Edgar, no license, $0
Schultz, William Colby, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Scola, Kylee Devon, public drunk, $250
Sellers, Kirbby Tait, contempt, $5,000
Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $0
Sides, Chelcie Kimberlin, contempt, $660.25
Simms, Brenda Kaye, domestic assault, $0
Sims, William Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, indecent exposure, $1,250
Smith, Abya Karok, contempt, $200
Smith, Craig David, disorderly conduct, $250
Smith, Dewayne Allen, shooting into dwelling house, $0
Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI, running stop sign, driving on wrong side of road, $500
Smith, Michael Lee, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000
Smith, Montavious Tashawn, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Ricky Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Spicer, William David, contempt, sale/transfer meth, domestic assault, $0
Stanley, Ryan Chase, domestic assault, $500
Starks, Darryal Lazell, violation, paraphernalia, $0
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, $10,000
Stinyard, Jeremy Anthony, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $6,000
Stoner, Brittney Lee, paraphernalia, $500
Stuber, Zachary Neil, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Tacker, Holly Lynn, shoplifting, $500
Thomas, Kylen D”Andre, leaving scene of accident, disorderly conduct, fleeing officer in vehicle, $3,583
Thomas, Marcus Miguel, contempt x2, fugitive $8,000
Thompson, Aridan Samantha, contempt, $5,000
Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0
Trejo, Primitivo Lugo, DUI $500
Tribbit, Christopher Jaztay, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Tucker Jr., Donnell Darrell, aggravated domestic violence, $500
Tynes Jr., Hakeemm Shamar, assault, disturbance in a business, $1,000
Uselton, Eric Heath, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no license, $2,000
Vanevery, Jason Kelsey, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,500
Walters, Johnny, domestic assault (8-hour hold), $2,500
Washington, Veronica A., disturbance in a business, $500
Westbrook, Anthony Lonnell, domestic assault, $500
Wilkerson, Andrew Wayne, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500
Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0
Willer, Amanda Joyce, felon in possession of weapon, $5,000
Williams III, Matthew, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $1,000
Williams Jr., John Wesley, no tag, poss. of cont. sub. DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $16,000
Williams Jr., Michael Lee, paraphernalia, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500
Williams, Demarcus Lavern, DUI, reckless driving, $750
Williams, Markius Delaino, contempt, $0
Williams, Troyton Dehsun, poss./sale of stolen firearm-felony, $10,000
Wilson, Anthony Harvester, DUI, $750
Wilson, David Marlin, accessory during the fact-felony, $0
Wilson, Steven Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250
Womack, Donald Gary, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Young, Antonio D., no license, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $750
Young, Courtney Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Young, Dwayne Curtis, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $3,000
