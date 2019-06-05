Acevedo, Linda Kaye DUI, no insurance, $750

Adams, Ashley Danielle, contempt, no license, no insurance, $2,865

Adams, Seaniqua Juanae, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $7,500

Aden, Nicholas Charles, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, driving w/o headlights, $10,000

Albright, Tommie, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Alexander, Letisha Renee, educational neglect-child, $0

Alford, Matthew Turner, transfer, distribute, possess controlled substance, $4,444.22

Armstrong, Hunter Blake, paraphernalia, $500

Ashford, Demetrius Cordell, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Atkins, Shana Janee, paraphernalia, $500

Baker, Michael Christopher, contempt x2, $500

Baltazar-Perez, Galindo Arnoldo, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, improper equip., $250

Banks, Marsella Maria, no license, DUI, careless driving, no license $750

Bartlett, Andrew Lee, paraphernalia, grand larceny-felony, $1,500

Basquez, David Stephon, contempt, $0

Bedford, Keenon Rayshaun, shoplifting, $500

Bergloff, Tyrone Edward, weapon discharge, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,500

Blackburn, Aaron Nicholas, contempt x3, $5,000

Blair, Daniel Matthew, uttering counterfeit instrument or coin, $0

Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0

Bohannon, Alexis Nicole, domestic assault, $500

Booker, Ambreya Rachel, embezzlement, $0

Brack, Teresa Ann, DUI, reckless driving, $750

Brasher, John Walter, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $0

Brown, Donna, fugitive, $0

Brown, Earl Lee, contempt, false identifying info, $5,500

Brown, Quinten Elijah, contempt, public drunk, false identifying info, $0

Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt, probation violation-felony, fugitive-felony, $5,000

Burnett, Tavarus O’Shay, contempt, $5,000

Butler, Erica Nicole, contempt, $500

Casey, Brianna Bennette, contempt, $2,000

Chamberlain, Collin Lee, no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield to emergency lights, failure to signal lane change, $1,250

Climer, Ryan Xavier, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000

Cobb, Kentrel Rayshun, contempt, $0

Coley, Shawn Michael, contempt x2, motion to revoke bonk, violation of protection order, poss. of cont. sub. failure to stop motor vehicle, stalking, $5,555.55

Conner, Barbara Dale, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, $5,000

Cooper, Alonzo Demarcus, contempt, no tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper equip., $9,535.75

Cooper, Creshunnah Lakina, contempt, $1,010.50

Cooper, Tiger Joe, simple assault, $0

Coughlin, Michael Roland, contempt, $0

Crudup, Rontorist Deavis, contempt, $5,000

Cunningham, Cynthia Lindsay, contempt, $3,000

Curry, Keisha Lashundra, fugitive-felony, $0

Davie Jr., Orlando Antonio, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $1,500

Davis Jr., Terry Michael, contempt, $417.75

Davis, Clayborne, receiving stolen property-felony, assault, $1,000

Davis, Damaikual Leshuon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, resisting arrest, $250

Davis, Ezzie Charles, open container, DUI, careless driving, $500

Davis, Jimi Kyle, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Davis, Jimmy Wayne, domestic assault, $1,000

Davis, Kathy Mauk, public drunk, $0

Davis, Mark Kent, no license, DUI 2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500

Dean Jr., Randell Raynard, paraphernalia, speeding, $500

Delashmit, Caleb Hayes, contempt x2, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, fleeing law x2, $11,500

Dennis, Andre Bernard, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Denson, Roderick, holding for Quitman County, $0

Dixon Jr., Willie B., contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $6,500

Dixon, Lashonda Lavetta, contempt, $100

Doss-Bay, Brandon, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper equip., driving w/o headlights, improper alighting, disorderly conduct, $6,000

Downs, Emily Paige, domestic assault, $5,000

Fairlee, Christopher Ryan, contempt, $250

Fant, Tarfredrick Montell, no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Faulkner, Antrawn Jashawn, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Faulkner, Shannon, child educational neglect, $0

Fell, Maracus Landon, contempt, $5,000

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, driving w/loc. SP-COC, $1,115

Ford, Ford, Kimberly Renee, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $250

Ford, Monique Antoinette, domestic violence, $1,200

Forrest Sr., Bobby Larry, probation violation-felony, $0

Foster, Lynn Arnold, DUI-3rd, $0

Franklin Sr., Howard, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750

Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $500

Garcia, Stephanie Rene, contempt x2, $1,000

Gates, Zachary Loflin, domestic assault, $500

Gathings, Brando Cortez, paraphernalia, $500

Gibson, Cortney Toran, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, improper lane usage, no insurance, $750

Green, Isaiah Elijah-Nathaniel, assault by threat, $2,000

Green, Rovonda Wynett, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

Green, Tamara Kiara, disorderly conduct, $0

Griffen, Ryan William, possession with intent, no license, no insurance, speeding, $100,000

Grimes, John Milton, contempt, $1,000

Groves, Kenny Lee, domestic assault, $1,500

Hall, Wesley Eugene, altered, switched tag, trailer tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Hamm, Tab David, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500

Haney, James Mason, paraphernalia, $500

Harris, Richard Steven, open container, DUI, $500

Hawkins, Michael Blane, contempt x2, $5,000

Hayden, Savannah Kate, contempt, disorderly conduct, $500

Hayes, Lee Anthony, DUI, improper passing, $500

Hemphill, Donald Anthony, shoplifting, $500

Hicks, Samuel Demetris, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Hill Sr., Terry Dean, contempt-felony, $0

Hillard, Terrance Darnell, fondling, $0

Hinds Sr., Martavious Deshaun, contempt x2, probation violation, $0

Hogan, Terry James, contempt, $0

Holcomb, Erica Nicole, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Holmes, Shemeka, child educational neglect, $0

Hooker, Nathan Anderson, contempt, probation violation, $250

Howell, Bernice, contempt, $500

Howell, Cecelia, poss. of controlled substance, $0

Howell, Steven Lee, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000

Hudspeth, Kimberly Nicole, domestic assault, $1,000

Huston, Ross Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Ingram, Lisa Marie, contempt, $1,000

Ivery, Jarrin Mikel, DUI, improper equipment, $1,500

Jackson, Jadian Rashad, paraphernalia, sale of cont. sub.-felony, probation violation, $10,000

Jarrell, Pierro Rapheal, poss. of cont. sub.-w/intent-felony, possession of weapon by felon, $0

Johnson, Edward Nathan, public drunk, $0

Johnson, Tracy Mac, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Jolly, Ian Kendall, contempt, $4,000

Jones Jr., Jermaine Harvell, armed robbery, $0

Jones, John Charles, DUI-3rd, careless driving leaving scene of accident, $2,500

Jones, Sammie, no tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, $3,500

Jordan, Laranzo Lamar, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, improper lighting, $750

Jordan, Sharvonda Jenise, child neglect, fugitive, $3,500

Joyner, Monick Janevia, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750

Joyner, Ricky Lee, grand larceny-felony, $1,000

Keel, Jennifer child educational neglect, $0

Kelley, Logan Daniel, contempt, DUI, careless driving, $1,200

Key, Tanesha Lashea, contempt x2-felony, $1,000

Kimble, Kendria Danielle, contempt x2, $500

Kinsey, Andrew Blake, contempt x2, probation violation, $2,500

Leverson, Donald Earl, contempt x3, no license, no insurance, speeding, fugitive $15,183.50

Lewis Sr., Randy Lamond, contempt, no license, DUI, $150

Lewis, Tierra D., embezzlement-felony, domestic assault, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $6,500

Little, Krysta Lee, paraphernalia, $500

Lucas III, Andrew domestic disturbance, $1,000

Luellen, Roger Lee, contempt, no license, improper lighting, $5,250

Macklin, Andre, poss. of cont. sub., resisting arrest, $25,555

Mangrum, Madelyn Kelley, contempt x2, $4,715

Massey, Paul Allen, contempt, $500

Mathis, Cadeja Chanel, contempt-felony, $0

Mathis, Ladarrius Catral, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation x2, $1,250

Maxwell, Brandon, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $2,500

McClinton, Alex Samuel, contempt, probation violation, fugitive, $0

McLean, Susan Patricia, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Miggins, Joshalyn Deldrica , shoplifting, $0

Miller, Jimmy, public drunk, $0

Miller, Natacia Lynn, DUI, driving without headlights, $1,500

Millican, Dustin Lee, violation of city ordinance, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Mitchell, Kyndra Renee, no tag, no license, no insurance, running stop sign, $250

Molett, Mary Ellen, shoplifting, $500

Monroe, Cindy Jo, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000

Moore, W.C. Tyler, public drunk, $250

Morris, Clay Daniel, grand larceny-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $10,000

Morrison, Michael Edward, hindering prosecution, rendering, criminal assistance, $1,000

Murphy Jerome Lamount, contempt, $643.50

Nelson, Naajee Raanee, contempt, $1,500

Norman, Alihondra, no tag, no insurance, no license, speeding, $3,000

Norris, Robert Bradley, public drunk, $500

Northern, Whitney Lasah, paraphernalia, $0

Perkins, Richard Daniel, contempt x2, $250

Pittman, Shaun Keith, DUI, careless driving, running red light, $500

Putt, Michael Blake, contempt, $5,000

Rabara, Mario Julio, aggravated assault-felony, $0

Raburn, Tammy Lynn, domestic assault, $1,500

Rash, Appollonian Chestile, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, improper equip., $750

Ray, Brittany Nicole, contempt, $804.50

Renfroe, Jereny Terrell, domestic assault, aggravated assault-felony, $52,500

Rice, Brian Ronald, careless driving, poss. of stolen firearm-felony, weapon possession by felon-felony, $0

Richardson, James Michael, contempt-felony, $0

Richardson, William, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, methamphetamine-felony, DUI, $0

Roach, Caitlind Danielle, contempt, $5,000

Robinson Jr., Terrence Lamar, disorderly conduct, $250

Rogers Jr., Delmar, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, parole violation-felony, $5,000

Ross, Jonathan William, contempt, paraphernalia, assault on officer, resisting arrest, false identifying information, $6,500

Rucker, Kietrich Kendrell, contempt, $5,000

Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Sales III, Floyd Junior, contempt, $0

Santiago, Chirinos Edgar, no license, $0

Schultz, William Colby, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Scola, Kylee Devon, public drunk, $250

Sellers, Kirbby Tait, contempt, $5,000

Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $0

Sides, Chelcie Kimberlin, contempt, $660.25

Simms, Brenda Kaye, domestic assault, $0

Sims, William Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, indecent exposure, $1,250

Smith, Abya Karok, contempt, $200

Smith, Craig David, disorderly conduct, $250

Smith, Dewayne Allen, shooting into dwelling house, $0

Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, DUI, running stop sign, driving on wrong side of road, $500

Smith, Michael Lee, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000

Smith, Montavious Tashawn, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Ricky Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Spicer, William David, contempt, sale/transfer meth, domestic assault, $0

Stanley, Ryan Chase, domestic assault, $500

Starks, Darryal Lazell, violation, paraphernalia, $0

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, $10,000

Stinyard, Jeremy Anthony, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $6,000

Stoner, Brittney Lee, paraphernalia, $500

Stuber, Zachary Neil, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Tacker, Holly Lynn, shoplifting, $500

Thomas, Kylen D”Andre, leaving scene of accident, disorderly conduct, fleeing officer in vehicle, $3,583

Thomas, Marcus Miguel, contempt x2, fugitive $8,000

Thompson, Aridan Samantha, contempt, $5,000

Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0

Trejo, Primitivo Lugo, DUI $500

Tribbit, Christopher Jaztay, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Tucker Jr., Donnell Darrell, aggravated domestic violence, $500

Tynes Jr., Hakeemm Shamar, assault, disturbance in a business, $1,000

Uselton, Eric Heath, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, no license, $2,000

Vanevery, Jason Kelsey, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,500

Walters, Johnny, domestic assault (8-hour hold), $2,500

Washington, Veronica A., disturbance in a business, $500

Westbrook, Anthony Lonnell, domestic assault, $500

Wilkerson, Andrew Wayne, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500

Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0

Willer, Amanda Joyce, felon in possession of weapon, $5,000

Williams III, Matthew, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $1,000

Williams Jr., John Wesley, no tag, poss. of cont. sub. DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $16,000

Williams Jr., Michael Lee, paraphernalia, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500

Williams, Demarcus Lavern, DUI, reckless driving, $750

Williams, Markius Delaino, contempt, $0

Williams, Troyton Dehsun, poss./sale of stolen firearm-felony, $10,000

Wilson, Anthony Harvester, DUI, $750

Wilson, David Marlin, accessory during the fact-felony, $0

Wilson, Steven Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250

Womack, Donald Gary, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Young, Antonio D., no license, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $750

Young, Courtney Nicole, paraphernalia, $500

Young, Dwayne Curtis, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $3,000

