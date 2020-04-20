Acevedo, Linda Kaye, contempt, $1,500
Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt x2, $830.42
Ambrew, Kendral, contempt x2, $3,500
Baker, Jonathan Chase, burglary, commercial building, $10,000
Baldwin, Necole Felica, larceny under lease/rental agreement, $10,000
Barber, Terry Lynn, contempt, $100
Bartlett, Andrew Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, grand larceny, $1,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250
Beake III, Jesse Emett, burglary-dwelling, felony, $15,000
Bell, Brandin Michael, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Bell, Willie Louis, contributing to delinquency of minor, $250
Blaine, Cory Stephen, home repair fraud, $10,000
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Brogden, Jeremiah Loring, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, )
Brown Sr., Mitchell Bernard, domestic assault, felony, $0
Brown, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0
Brown, Roderick Lecory, paraphernalia, DUI, signal lane change, unsafe operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct, $1,250
Carter, Christopher Dale, contempt, paraphernalia, controlled substance, $0
Chandler, Bryce Lee, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Clark, Ronald J., domestic violence, $0
Cohn, Haley Renea, contempt, $0
Cole, Eldridge Bernard, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Cox Sr., Leroi Marcellius, contempt, $1,000
Cruz, Osbaldo-Jonathan Gayosso, DUI, careless driving, $500
Davis, Joshua Cody, abuse, neglect of vulnerable adult, simple assault, $20,000
Dewerff, John Matthew, simple assault on police officer-felony, $1,000
Dillard, Bobby Katron, contempt, $1,000
Donald, Everett Wayne, switched tag, probation violation, grand larceny, no license, no insurance, $0
Douglass, Aspen Kristen, contempt x3, no license, no insurance, speeding. $500
Durdin, Clayton Michael, contempt, $1,000
Eggers, Cody Jamesburton, exploitation of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, $25,000
Fairchild, Vicki H., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Faulkner, Brandon Keith, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500
Fletcher, Thomas Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, attempt to commit offense, burglary, auto, burglary, tools, $15,000
Gant II, Donald Cortelyou, domestic disturbance, $0
Gibson, Daniel McNair, DUI, $500
Goudy, Brittany Marie, possession of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $10,000
Gray, Ayesga Iquana, contempt, DUI, $0
Hammett, Sammy Marvin, public drunk, disturbing peace, $500
Hampton, Aundrea Nicole, DUI, $500
Harkness, Daniel Joseph, public drunk, $250
Harris, Cordarryll Ladell, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Hassell Jr., Sean Cornell, no license, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $1,500
Hawkins, Jamie Ron, burglary, commercial bldg., cars, etc., $10,000
Hickey, Clayton John, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, noise ordinance violation, $1,000
Hickle, Scott David, DUI, endangering a child by DUI, $1,750
Hill Sr., Robert Shire, no license, DUI, failure to yield to blue light, speeding, $3,000
Hodges, Emily Renee, public drunk, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Hopkins, George Gibson, contempt, $1,500
Howard, Charles Chandler, contempt x3, $750
Hymon, Kennedy Leigh, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Jackson, Angela Marie, paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary, conspiracy to receive stolen property, burglary of auto, burglary commercial bldg.., grand larceny x2, receiving stolen property, $21,000
Jefferson, Rashodd Cantrell, contempt , felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $25,000
Jones Jr., Darryle Dewayne, contempt, $476
Jones, Cordell Earl, simple assault by physical menace, $1,500
Jones, Samantha Renee, domestic assault, $500
Jordan, Shakira D., disturbing peace, $250
Kamerzink, Daryl Lee, contempt, $5,000
Kencdrick Jr., Reginald, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Kimble, Robert Earl, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, $500
Lee, Blake, contempt, $0
Lee, Markeno Carleon, contempt, paraphernalia, $250
Legrand, John O’Neal, contempt, $500
Lewis, Brittany Lashea, endangering child, DUI, no insurance, $1,750
Lowe, Shanetta Latrice, contempt, prescription fraud, $0
Lowman, Vondell Ladukes, fugitive, $0
Marshall Jr., Robert Alfred, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, petit larceny, simple assault, $21,935
Matthews, Gherrig Nayenual, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000
McCracken, Cash Taylor, DUI, careless driving, $750
McGlothian, Darryl, disturbing peace, $250
Miles, Stephanie Corin, contempt x2, $1,000
Miller, Anthony Hunter, contempt, burglary-dwelling, felony, $10,000
Millican Sr., Corey Joe, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $5,000
Mitchell, Reginald Maurice, DUI, $500
Moore, Prenston Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $500
Moseby-Akins, Adrian, contempt x3, $5,500
Mullish, Mark Allen, DUI, careless driving, $750
Murray, Craig Leon, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering with physical evidence, $35,000
Nesmith, Michael Lowery, contempt, fugitive, $0
Newman, James William, contempt x2, $0
Oliver Sr., Rondrellus Deshun, contempt, $1,500
Padgett, Haven Skyler, public drunk, $0
Parnell, Ryan Mitchell, DUI, careless driving, $750
Paulino, Joel Christian, domestic disturbance, $0
Peoples III, John William, public drunk, $250
Pettis, Laquriya Shamary, contempt, no license, speeding, no insurance, $5,000
Pigue, Kesha Keoshea, contempt x3, $3,000
Raimey Sr., Olando Lawrence, contempt, $283.50
Renfroe, Keenan Roshad, DUI, obstructing public street, $500
Rosebud, Robert Tynarius, paraphernalia, DUI, $0
Royal-Benson, Velvet Lea, domestic assault, $1,000
Russell, Gregory, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000
Sawyer, Gerard Alan., public drunk, $250
Scott Sr., Russell Tillman, contempt x3, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, poss. w/intent, habitual offender, $10,000
Scott, Jamilyah Shyrese, contempt, $201,50
Sharp Jr., Alvin, contempt, $3,500
Shipp, Timothy D., public profanity, disturbance in public place, $0
Smith Jr., Thomas Robert, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny, $2,000
Smith, Tony Bernard, contempt, probation violation, $0
Spears, Roy Lydell, improper tag, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Spencer, Tyler Jacob, probation violation-fondling, fugitive, $0
Stephens, Denzell, DUI, seatbelt violation, poss. of stolen firearm, tampering w/evidence, $9,750
Street, Tiffany Jo, careless driving, DUI, $0
Stroud, Justin Kelly Bishop, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Stuckey, Melody Denise, domestic violence, child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm-felony, $15,000
Tate, Lashaun, child abuse-felony, $10,000
Todd, Jerrick Durell, trafficking cont. sub., $0
Tomlinson, Torey, petit larceny, $0
Turner Sr., Montreal Jamore, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $0
Vann, James, violation of post release supervision, fondling a child, $0
Veasley, Stephen William, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $0
Walton, Erika Nicole, domestic assault, $0
Warren, Shane Michael, poss. weapon by felon-felony, $15,000
Watkins, Javarea Owanlynshee, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Watson, Amanda Kay, failed u/a, $0
Watts, Brandi Ann, DUI, careless driving, $750
Weston, Jamerrious Rashun, felony sale of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $10,000
White Sr., Jermaine Demetrius, shoplifting, $0
Whitelow Jr., Antonio Rod’riquez, contempt, $5,000
Whitfield, Johnny Carnell, contempt, $5,000
Williams, April Lakaye, DUI, $750
Willingham, Romello Jacquez, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Willkie, Gunnar, no license, window tint, disorderly conduct, $500
Wilson, David Marlin, conspiracy to sell meth-felony, sale of methamphetamine-felony, $50,000
Wynn Jr., Donald Wayne, child pornography, $250,000
Young, Mario Darnell, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0
