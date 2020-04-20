Acevedo, Linda Kaye, contempt, $1,500

Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt x2, $830.42

Ambrew, Kendral, contempt x2, $3,500

Baker, Jonathan Chase, burglary, commercial building, $10,000

Baldwin, Necole Felica, larceny under lease/rental agreement, $10,000

Barber, Terry Lynn, contempt, $100

Bartlett, Andrew Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, grand larceny, $1,000

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250

Beake III, Jesse Emett, burglary-dwelling, felony,  $15,000

Bell, Brandin Michael, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Bell, Willie Louis, contributing to delinquency of minor, $250

Blaine, Cory Stephen, home repair fraud, $10,000

Bookout, Catherine Michelle, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Brogden, Jeremiah Loring, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, )

Brown Sr., Mitchell Bernard, domestic assault, felony, $0

Brown, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0

Brown, Roderick Lecory, paraphernalia, DUI, signal lane change, unsafe operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct, $1,250

Carter, Christopher Dale, contempt, paraphernalia, controlled substance, $0

Chandler, Bryce Lee, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Clark, Ronald J., domestic violence, $0

Cohn, Haley Renea, contempt, $0

Cole, Eldridge Bernard, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Cox Sr., Leroi Marcellius, contempt, $1,000

Cruz, Osbaldo-Jonathan Gayosso, DUI, careless driving, $500

Davis, Joshua Cody, abuse, neglect of vulnerable adult, simple assault, $20,000

Dewerff, John Matthew, simple assault on police officer-felony, $1,000

Dillard, Bobby Katron, contempt, $1,000

Donald, Everett Wayne, switched tag, probation violation, grand larceny, no license, no insurance, $0

Douglass, Aspen Kristen, contempt x3, no license, no insurance, speeding. $500

Durdin, Clayton Michael, contempt, $1,000

Eggers, Cody Jamesburton, exploitation of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, $25,000

Fairchild, Vicki H., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Faulkner, Brandon Keith, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $500

Fletcher, Thomas Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, attempt to commit offense, burglary, auto, burglary, tools, $15,000

Gant II, Donald Cortelyou, domestic disturbance, $0

Gibson, Daniel McNair, DUI, $500

Goudy, Brittany Marie, possession of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $10,000

Gray, Ayesga Iquana, contempt, DUI, $0

Hammett, Sammy Marvin, public drunk, disturbing peace, $500

Hampton, Aundrea Nicole, DUI, $500

Harkness, Daniel Joseph, public drunk, $250

Harris, Cordarryll Ladell, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Hassell Jr., Sean Cornell, no license, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $1,500

Hawkins, Jamie Ron, burglary, commercial bldg., cars, etc., $10,000

Hickey, Clayton John, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, noise ordinance violation, $1,000

Hickle, Scott David, DUI, endangering a child by DUI, $1,750

Hill Sr., Robert Shire, no license, DUI, failure to yield to blue light, speeding, $3,000

Hodges, Emily Renee, public drunk, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Hopkins, George Gibson, contempt, $1,500

Howard, Charles Chandler, contempt x3, $750

Hymon, Kennedy Leigh, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Jackson, Angela Marie, paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary, conspiracy to receive stolen property, burglary of auto, burglary commercial bldg.., grand larceny x2, receiving stolen property, $21,000

Jefferson, Rashodd Cantrell, contempt , felon in poss. of weapon-habitual, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $25,000

Jones Jr., Darryle Dewayne, contempt, $476

Jones, Cordell Earl, simple assault by physical menace, $1,500

Jones, Samantha Renee, domestic assault, $500

Jordan, Shakira D., disturbing peace, $250

Kamerzink, Daryl Lee, contempt, $5,000

Kencdrick Jr., Reginald, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Kimble, Robert Earl, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, $500

Lee, Blake, contempt, $0

Lee, Markeno Carleon, contempt, paraphernalia, $250

Legrand, John O’Neal, contempt, $500

Lewis, Brittany Lashea, endangering child, DUI, no insurance, $1,750

Lowe, Shanetta Latrice, contempt, prescription fraud, $0

Lowman, Vondell Ladukes, fugitive, $0

Marshall Jr., Robert Alfred, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, petit larceny, simple assault, $21,935

Matthews, Gherrig Nayenual, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000

McCracken, Cash Taylor, DUI, careless driving, $750

McGlothian, Darryl, disturbing peace, $250

Miles, Stephanie Corin, contempt x2, $1,000

Miller, Anthony Hunter, contempt, burglary-dwelling, felony, $10,000

Millican Sr., Corey Joe, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $5,000

Mitchell, Reginald Maurice, DUI, $500

Moore, Prenston Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $500

Moseby-Akins, Adrian, contempt x3, $5,500

Mullish, Mark Allen, DUI, careless driving, $750

Murray, Craig Leon, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering with physical evidence, $35,000

Nesmith, Michael Lowery, contempt, fugitive, $0

Newman, James William, contempt x2, $0

Oliver Sr., Rondrellus Deshun, contempt, $1,500

Padgett, Haven Skyler, public drunk, $0

Parnell, Ryan Mitchell, DUI, careless driving, $750

Paulino, Joel Christian, domestic disturbance, $0

Peoples III, John William, public drunk, $250

Pettis, Laquriya Shamary, contempt, no license, speeding, no insurance, $5,000

Pigue, Kesha Keoshea, contempt x3, $3,000

Raimey Sr., Olando Lawrence, contempt, $283.50

Renfroe, Keenan Roshad, DUI, obstructing public street, $500

Rosebud, Robert Tynarius, paraphernalia, DUI, $0

Royal-Benson, Velvet Lea, domestic assault, $1,000

Russell, Gregory, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000

Sawyer, Gerard Alan., public drunk, $250

Scott Sr., Russell Tillman, contempt x3, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, poss. w/intent, habitual offender, $10,000

Scott, Jamilyah Shyrese, contempt, $201,50

Sharp Jr., Alvin, contempt, $3,500

Shipp, Timothy D., public profanity, disturbance in public place, $0

Smith Jr., Thomas Robert, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny, $2,000

Smith, Tony Bernard, contempt, probation violation, $0

Spears, Roy Lydell, improper tag, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750

Spencer, Tyler Jacob, probation violation-fondling, fugitive, $0

Stephens, Denzell, DUI, seatbelt violation, poss. of stolen firearm, tampering w/evidence, $9,750

Street, Tiffany Jo, careless driving, DUI, $0

Stroud, Justin Kelly Bishop, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Stuckey, Melody Denise, domestic violence, child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm-felony, $15,000

Tate, Lashaun, child abuse-felony, $10,000

Todd, Jerrick Durell, trafficking cont. sub., $0

Tomlinson, Torey, petit larceny, $0

Turner Sr., Montreal Jamore, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $0

Vann, James, violation of post release supervision, fondling a child, $0

Veasley, Stephen William, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $0

Walton, Erika Nicole, domestic assault, $0

Warren, Shane Michael, poss. weapon by felon-felony, $15,000

Watkins, Javarea Owanlynshee, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Watson, Amanda Kay, failed u/a, $0

Watts, Brandi Ann, DUI, careless driving, $750

Weston, Jamerrious Rashun, felony sale of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $10,000

White Sr., Jermaine Demetrius, shoplifting, $0

Whitelow Jr., Antonio Rod’riquez, contempt, $5,000

Whitfield, Johnny Carnell, contempt, $5,000

Williams, April Lakaye, DUI, $750

Willingham, Romello Jacquez, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Willkie, Gunnar, no license, window tint, disorderly conduct, $500

Wilson, David Marlin, conspiracy to sell meth-felony, sale of methamphetamine-felony, $50,000

Wynn Jr., Donald Wayne, child pornography, $250,000

Young, Mario Darnell, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.