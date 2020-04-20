Agnew, Michael Scott, public drunk, $250
Alexander, Carribean Shenelle, contempt, no license, $5,000
Alexander, Holly Deniece, DUI, $0
Alhaj, Hamzeh Tarez, no license, improper equip.-tail light, $250
Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt x2, $5,000
Ashley, Laquita Nicole, contempt, $1,789
Ball, Savannah Marie, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000
Bass, Taylor Aaron, contempt x2, $3,500
Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt x2, $1,339.25
Beard, Justin O’Neil, contempt, $2,500
Bell, Megan Michelle, contempt x3, $0
Biggs, Derrick Andree, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $7,000
Bilbro, Deidra Derria, contempt, $5,000
Bivens, James Chad, no license, receiving stolen property, $1,000
Bowers, Dani Irene, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle,. $3,000
Boyd, Aimee Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Bragg, Nakia Terrell, contempt, $1,317.25
Brewer, Adam Gerar, contempt, $0
Briscoe, Barry Kevin, DUI, $0
Brown, Ariana, contempt, $5,000
Brown, James Michael, no license, DUI, careless driving, hindering prosecution in first degree-felony, $31,250
Brown, Michael Wayne, contempt x2, false identifying info, $2,223.50
Brown, Timothy Justin, contempt, $3,000
Bryan, Raymond Buell, contempt x3, $14,000
Butler, Setha Shanell, paraphernalia, $500
Cade, Jaya De Jone, contempt, $506
Carpenter Jr., August, no license, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Cash, Arin Rashun, paraphernalia, $500
Chandler, Christy Lynn, domestic assault, $500
Chism, Ratoria Alisha, contempt, no license, speeding, $2,000
Clark Jr., Jeffrey Lavern, contempt x5, poss. of cont. sub.-cocaine, $8,221.25
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Cox, Kenneth Wayne, poss. marijuana-felony, poss. of tetrahydrocannabinol-felony, $50,000
Crawford Jr., Daryl Lamond, contempt x2, $2,500
Crocker Sr., James Michael, public drunkenness, $0
Daniels, Ashleigh Tiana, contempt x4, $14,000
Danner, Keith Roderick, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Davis, James Anthony, contempt, $4,000
Delashmit, Caleb Hayes, contempt x2, poss. of heroin-recidivist-habitual, $5,000
Diego Leon, Armando Andres, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0
Doyle-Shenks, Jennifer Lynn, abuse-neglect of vulnerable adult, $50,000
Eacholes, Jerry Dewayne, paraphernalia, $750
Eastwood, Curtis Lee, contempt x2, probation violation, false identifying info, $1,000
Elinburg, Angela Jeatte, shoplifting, $500
Elliot, Joseph Ryan, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,500
Ellis, Anthony Demortez, contempt, $1,000
Ewings, Damarje Jonton, contempt, $5,000
Faught, Mickinley Rex, DUI, $750
Fennell, Dashani Shamia, contempt, no license, $0
Fitts, Gregory Terrell, contempt, expired tag, improper equipment, $914
Ford, Monique Antoinette, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, $1,750
Forrester, Jenny Lee, conspiracy to commit crime-felony tampering w/physical evidence, $15,000
Frazier, Korkeyvia Vonsha, contempt x2, $6,000
Furlong, Kristina Marie, DUI, $750
Gibson, Darrell Alonzo, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000
Gillum, Darris Leaundreau, DUI-2nd, $0
Gilmore, Joseph Earl contempt, shoplifting, $2,500
Givens, Albert Lamont, contempt, $473.50
Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt-direct, $0
Green, Keith Lamar, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-automobile-felony, grand larceny-felony, $20,000
Greene, Martez Raymond, contempt-organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0
Greer Sr., Corey, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, $7,000
Greer, Jeremy Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlight, $250
Greer, Shelia Marie, contempt, $0
Hall, David Bryan, DUI, careless driving, $750
Hall, Robert Earl, DUI, careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, $750
Hall, Ryan Wesley, contempt, paraphernalia, credit card-intent to defraud, $3,000
Hankins, Jared W., malicious mischief, $500
Hardaway, Katiyona Teara, contempt, $3,000
Harris, Jr., Robert Lee, domestic assault, x2, $2,500
Harris Jr., Tommie Lee, contempt, $1,500
Harris, Caiddree Bernard, poss. of controlled substance-intent, $2,222.22
Harris, Veta Charmae, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Hawkins, Chadwick Micheal, contempt x2, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $5,500
Hentz, William Alphonso, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Hill Jr., Daryl Gregory, paraphernalia, weapon possession by felon, $500
Hogan Jr., Derek Deshawn, no license, driving in center lane, fugitive, $0
Honeycutt, Timothy Frank, contempt x2, $10,000
Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, public drunk, $250
Howard, Kordarius Kentrell, domestic assault, $500
Hubbard, Danyhada Nicole, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,150
Hughes, Rhynia Dashawn, shoplifting, $0
Irby, Michelle Leigh, contempt x2-felony, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., unlawful to purchase, poss. transfer, sale, transfer-recidivist/habitual, conspiracy to commit crime, $635.50
Jackson, Garianna N., no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Jackson, Melissa Dawn, DUI, disobey traffic control devices, $500
Jarvis, Donald Matthew, contempt x3, probation violation, false identifying info., $10,150
Jeffries, Zachery Ivan, fugitive, $0
Johnson Sr., Malcolm, contempt-sale of oxycodone, $0
Johnson Sr., Malcolm Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Johnson, Anthony A., no tag, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $500
Johnson, Verlicia Kier, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Cartisha Valerie, poss. of cont. sub., no license, speeding, no insurance, $7,500
Jones, Deeana Ratha, domestic violence, $1,000
Jones, Ivory Shukajreeous X., domestic assault, $1,000
Jones, Jamarcus, contempt, improper tag, no license, seatbelt violation, $1,000
Jones, Richard Leon, contempt x2, $5,100
Kitchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0
Kayed, Miriam, contempt, $5,000
Keen, Jesse Frank, contempt x3, $1,500
Kimbrel, Samantha, contempt x2, $6,540.50
Kirk II, Alan Rodney, contempt, $5,000
Kneisley, Katie Nicole, contempt, $500
Kreston, Briane Valentina, contempt x2, false identifying info, $5,500
Lambert, Marquis Letrell, DUI, $0
Laughlin, Betty Larene, contempt, motor vehicle theft, shoplifting, $10,000
Lay, Nicholus Deangelo, fugitive, $0
Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0
Lewis, Anthony Deshaub, public drunk, $0
Linares, Jonathan, no license, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $750
Love, Demarco Antonio, no license, $0
Love, Khadija Abina, contempt, no license, DUI, child endangerment, reckless driving, false identifying info, $11,000
Love, Marco Antonio, contempt x2, $12,015
Lowman, Laura Danielle, contempt, $0
Lucas, Kayla Zorita, violation of post release supervision, carrying concealed weapon, $75
Lynch, Timothy Alan, contempt, $0
Lyons, Derrell Tyrone, contempt, $0
Maestri, Avery Thomas, DUI, $500
Malone, Dontarious Kwame, contempt x2, $5,000
Marshall Jr., Edward Louise, DUI, public drunk, $250
Martin, Janet Lorraine, destroying city property, DUI, interference w/disregard of detour sign, $750
Massa, Mary Williamson, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Endangering child by DUI, DUI, seatbelt violation, $2,250
Mathews, Dominic Dajuan , contempt, $0
Maxwell Jr., Maurice Lachester, armed robbery, $35,000
McEwen, Carrie Lynn, false statements to law enforcement, paraphernalia, $0
McFeron, Raymond Daniel, paraphernalia, false identifying info., $0
McGarrity, Michael William, shoplifting, domestic violence, $2,000
McNeal, Deiondre Demarquez, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500
Mercado, Rebekka Katlyn, contempt x2, $4,000
Middleton, Clint Matthew, paraphernalia, bad check-felony, $1,500
Miller Jr., Cory Sanquaris, contempt-direct, $0
Miller Jr., Darell Dewayne, paraphernalia, $0
Mills, Lauren Elizabeth, contempt, $1,000
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0
Morgan III, James Isic, contempt, aggravated assault and fleeing, $0
Morman, Michelle Denise, motion to revoke bond, $0
Mosby, Latashi Renece, contempt, no tag, no license, $1,000
Mosley, Kenneth, improper tag, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $750
Moye, Shelia Star, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Nabors, Jessie Franklin, no license, DUI-3rd, careless driving, failure to dim headlights, $3,500
Nelson, Randolph Lee, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $15,000
Nichols, Aaron Travaughn, contempt-t x2, $6,000
Noel, Steven Christopher, contempt, $5,000
Norwood, Kenny Allen, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, trespassing, failure to obey police officer, resisting arrest, $10,000
Oliver, Adorius Dewitt, paraphernalia, $500
Opsahl, Theodore Martin, public drunk, $0
Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $0
Parker, Tammy Trenese, contempt x2, $5,506.50
Pate, Lucinda, disorderly conduct, $100
Patterson, Zachary Allen, contempt x2, poss. heroin, $0
Perez, Bartolo, domestic assault, $500
Permenter, Charles William, paraphernalia., DUI, driving w/o lights, $1,000
Permenter, Joshua Caleb, contempt, speeding, $2,500
Potts, Stephanie Renee, DUI, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,500
Pruett, Tonya Boucher, embezzlement, $25,000
Pruitt, Jay Austin, DUI, $500
Pryor, David Kristopher, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, obstructing street, fugitive, $0
Reece. Brandon Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $2,000
Rhoades, Amy Nicole, contempt, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, contempt, $1,000
Riden, Jeremy Lee, contempt x2, probation violation, sale of methamphetamine, $5,000
Rines, William Thomas, contempt, probation violation, burglary of auto, $0
Robertson, Jeremy, contempt x2, $3,000
Robinson, Lisha Thomas, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Rodgers, James Lewis, fleeing law officer in vehicle-felony, $15,000
Rose, Brenda Fay, contempt, $5,000
Saine, Julia Lachelle, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting x2, $1,500
Sanders, Shannel Latrese, shoplifting, $500
Saulsberry, Keon Demonta, contempt x2, $6,000
Schooling, Jennifer Ruth, shoplifting x2, $1,500
Scott, Stephen Russell, domestic violence, $1,000
Smith, Angela Gail, DUI-2nd, $0
Smith, Craig David, contempt, $1,200
Smith, Preston Clark, public drunk, $0
Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $4,000
Smith, Tavoris Marquis, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit crime-shoplifting, $0
Spencer, Samantha Lee, contempt, failure to comply w/non-adjudication/possession of a cont. sub.-tetrahytdrocannabibnol, $0
Steel, Jihaad Majid, receiving stolen property-felony, fleeing law enforcement-felony, $20,000
Stinyard, Jeremy Anthony, paraphernalia, $0
Strong, Shannon Renee, contempt, $1,000
Sullivan, Clifford, no license, DUI, no insurance, $2,500
Taylor, Catherine Elizabeth, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,000
Taylor, Haley Dale, contempt, $10,000
Toney, Terrinesia Lachelle, contempt, $168.50
Townsend, Deseon Symone, contempt, $2,000
Tripplett, Silento Torell, contempt x2, $3,000
Truelove, Tony Wayne, DUI-2nd, $0
Tubbs, Patina Louis, shoplifting, $1,000
Tucker, Lashanda Ganesha, contempt, $1,500
Turner, Jeffrey, contempt-burglary of auto x2, contempt, $0
Valdes, Kaley Kristine, shoplifting x3, $2,500
Vargas, Ivan Dozal, contempt, $5,000
Veasley, Stephen William, open container, DUI, $2,000
Waldrip, Thomas Guy, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000
Warren, Reagan Michelle, no license, $0
Watkins, Corey James, contempt-felony, motor theft, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Webb, Hunter Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Webster, Onesia Las, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750
West, Kim Anita, contempt x2, trespassing, shoplifting 2nd, disorderly conduct, $6,200
Whitmore, Justin Roshard, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy and auto burglary, grand larceny x2, $0
Wilkey, Charles Brian, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Wilkey, Leigh Ann, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Williams, Dominique, bad check, $1,000
Wilson, Howard Jeffery, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Woodard, Theartist Tavares, contempt, $1,000
Woods, Goldie Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting-2nd, $10,000
Wooten, Joshua Hugh, contempt, expired tag, $283.50
Wright, Erika Charisse, contempt, $10,000
Young III, Albert, aggravated domestic violence, $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.