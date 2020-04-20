Agnew, Michael Scott, public drunk, $250

Alexander, Carribean Shenelle, contempt, no license, $5,000

Alexander, Holly Deniece, DUI, $0

Alhaj, Hamzeh Tarez, no license, improper equip.-tail light, $250

Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt x2, $5,000

Ashley, Laquita Nicole, contempt, $1,789

Ball, Savannah Marie, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000

Bass, Taylor Aaron, contempt x2, $3,500

Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt x2, $1,339.25

Beard, Justin O’Neil, contempt, $2,500

Bell, Megan Michelle, contempt x3, $0

Biggs, Derrick Andree, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $7,000

Bilbro, Deidra Derria, contempt, $5,000

Bivens, James Chad, no license, receiving stolen property, $1,000

Bowers, Dani Irene, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle,. $3,000

Boyd, Aimee Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Bragg, Nakia Terrell, contempt, $1,317.25

Brewer, Adam Gerar, contempt, $0

Briscoe, Barry Kevin, DUI, $0

Brown, Ariana, contempt, $5,000

Brown, James Michael, no license, DUI, careless driving, hindering prosecution in first degree-felony, $31,250

Brown, Michael Wayne, contempt x2, false identifying info, $2,223.50

Brown, Timothy Justin, contempt, $3,000

Bryan, Raymond Buell, contempt x3, $14,000

Butler, Setha Shanell, paraphernalia, $500

Cade, Jaya De Jone, contempt, $506

Carpenter Jr., August, no license, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Cash, Arin Rashun, paraphernalia, $500

Chandler, Christy Lynn, domestic assault, $500

Chism, Ratoria Alisha, contempt, no license, speeding, $2,000

Clark Jr., Jeffrey Lavern, contempt x5, poss. of cont. sub.-cocaine, $8,221.25

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Cox, Kenneth Wayne, poss. marijuana-felony, poss. of tetrahydrocannabinol-felony, $50,000

Crawford Jr., Daryl Lamond, contempt x2, $2,500

Crocker Sr., James Michael, public drunkenness, $0

Daniels, Ashleigh Tiana, contempt x4, $14,000

Danner, Keith Roderick, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Davis, James Anthony, contempt, $4,000

Delashmit, Caleb Hayes, contempt x2, poss. of heroin-recidivist-habitual, $5,000

Diego Leon, Armando Andres, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0

Doyle-Shenks, Jennifer Lynn, abuse-neglect of vulnerable adult, $50,000

Eacholes, Jerry Dewayne, paraphernalia, $750

Eastwood, Curtis Lee, contempt x2, probation violation, false identifying info, $1,000

Elinburg, Angela Jeatte, shoplifting, $500

Elliot, Joseph Ryan, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,500

Ellis, Anthony Demortez, contempt, $1,000

Ewings, Damarje Jonton, contempt, $5,000

Faught, Mickinley Rex, DUI, $750

Fennell, Dashani Shamia, contempt, no license, $0

Fitts, Gregory Terrell, contempt, expired tag, improper equipment, $914

Ford, Monique Antoinette, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, $1,750

Forrester, Jenny Lee, conspiracy to commit crime-felony tampering w/physical evidence, $15,000

Frazier, Korkeyvia Vonsha, contempt x2, $6,000

Furlong, Kristina Marie, DUI, $750

Gibson, Darrell Alonzo, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000

Gillum, Darris Leaundreau, DUI-2nd, $0

Gilmore, Joseph Earl contempt, shoplifting, $2,500

Givens, Albert Lamont, contempt, $473.50

Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt-direct, $0

Green, Keith Lamar, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-automobile-felony, grand larceny-felony, $20,000

Greene, Martez Raymond, contempt-organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0

Greer Sr., Corey, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, $7,000

Greer, Jeremy Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlight, $250

Greer, Shelia Marie, contempt, $0

Hall, David Bryan, DUI, careless driving, $750

Hall, Robert Earl, DUI, careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, $750

Hall, Ryan Wesley, contempt, paraphernalia, credit card-intent to defraud, $3,000

Hankins, Jared W., malicious mischief, $500

Hardaway, Katiyona Teara, contempt, $3,000

Harris, Jr., Robert Lee, domestic assault, x2, $2,500

Harris Jr., Tommie Lee, contempt, $1,500

Harris, Caiddree Bernard, poss. of controlled substance-intent, $2,222.22

Harris, Veta Charmae, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250

Hawkins, Chadwick Micheal, contempt x2, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $5,500

Hentz, William Alphonso, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Hill Jr., Daryl Gregory, paraphernalia, weapon possession by felon, $500

Hogan Jr., Derek Deshawn, no license, driving in center lane, fugitive, $0

Honeycutt, Timothy Frank, contempt x2, $10,000

Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, public drunk, $250

Howard, Kordarius Kentrell, domestic assault, $500

Hubbard, Danyhada Nicole, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,150

Hughes, Rhynia Dashawn, shoplifting, $0

Irby, Michelle Leigh, contempt x2-felony, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., unlawful to purchase, poss. transfer, sale, transfer-recidivist/habitual, conspiracy to commit crime, $635.50

Jackson, Garianna N., no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Jackson, Melissa Dawn, DUI, disobey traffic control devices, $500

Jarvis, Donald Matthew, contempt x3, probation violation, false identifying info., $10,150

Jeffries, Zachery Ivan, fugitive, $0

Johnson Sr., Malcolm, contempt-sale of oxycodone, $0

Johnson Sr., Malcolm Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Johnson, Anthony A., no tag, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $500

Johnson, Verlicia Kier, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Cartisha Valerie, poss. of cont. sub., no license, speeding, no insurance, $7,500

Jones, Deeana Ratha, domestic violence, $1,000

Jones, Ivory Shukajreeous X., domestic assault, $1,000

Jones, Jamarcus, contempt, improper tag, no license, seatbelt violation, $1,000

Jones, Richard Leon, contempt x2, $5,100

Kitchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0

Kayed, Miriam, contempt, $5,000

Keen, Jesse Frank, contempt x3, $1,500

Kimbrel, Samantha, contempt x2, $6,540.50

Kirk II, Alan Rodney, contempt, $5,000

Kneisley, Katie Nicole, contempt, $500

Kreston, Briane Valentina, contempt x2, false identifying info, $5,500

Lambert, Marquis Letrell, DUI, $0

Laughlin, Betty Larene, contempt, motor vehicle theft, shoplifting, $10,000

Lay, Nicholus Deangelo, fugitive, $0

Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0

Lewis, Anthony Deshaub, public drunk, $0

Linares, Jonathan, no license, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $750

Love, Demarco Antonio, no license, $0

Love, Khadija Abina, contempt, no license, DUI, child endangerment, reckless driving, false identifying info, $11,000

Love, Marco Antonio, contempt x2, $12,015

Lowman, Laura Danielle, contempt, $0

Lucas, Kayla Zorita, violation of post release supervision, carrying concealed weapon, $75

Lynch, Timothy Alan, contempt, $0

Lyons, Derrell Tyrone, contempt, $0

Maestri, Avery Thomas, DUI, $500

Malone, Dontarious Kwame, contempt x2, $5,000

Marshall Jr., Edward Louise, DUI, public drunk, $250

Martin, Janet Lorraine, destroying city property, DUI, interference w/disregard of detour sign, $750

Massa, Mary Williamson, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Endangering child by DUI, DUI, seatbelt violation, $2,250

Mathews, Dominic Dajuan , contempt, $0

Maxwell Jr., Maurice Lachester, armed robbery, $35,000

McEwen, Carrie Lynn, false statements to law enforcement, paraphernalia, $0

McFeron, Raymond Daniel, paraphernalia, false identifying info., $0

McGarrity, Michael William, shoplifting, domestic violence, $2,000

McNeal, Deiondre Demarquez, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500

Mercado, Rebekka Katlyn, contempt x2, $4,000

Middleton, Clint Matthew, paraphernalia, bad check-felony, $1,500

Miller Jr., Cory Sanquaris, contempt-direct, $0

Miller Jr., Darell Dewayne, paraphernalia, $0

Mills, Lauren Elizabeth, contempt, $1,000

Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0

Morgan III, James Isic, contempt, aggravated assault and fleeing, $0

Morman, Michelle Denise, motion to revoke bond, $0

Mosby, Latashi Renece, contempt, no tag, no license, $1,000

Mosley, Kenneth, improper tag, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $750

Moye, Shelia Star, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Nabors, Jessie Franklin, no license, DUI-3rd, careless driving, failure to dim headlights, $3,500

Nelson, Randolph Lee, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering w/physical evidence, $15,000

Nichols, Aaron Travaughn, contempt-t x2, $6,000

Noel, Steven Christopher, contempt, $5,000

Norwood, Kenny Allen, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, trespassing, failure to obey police officer, resisting arrest, $10,000

Oliver, Adorius Dewitt, paraphernalia, $500

Opsahl, Theodore Martin, public drunk, $0

Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $0

Parker, Tammy Trenese, contempt x2, $5,506.50

Pate, Lucinda, disorderly conduct, $100

Patterson, Zachary Allen, contempt x2, poss. heroin, $0

Perez, Bartolo, domestic assault, $500

Permenter, Charles William, paraphernalia., DUI, driving w/o lights, $1,000

Permenter, Joshua Caleb, contempt, speeding, $2,500

Potts, Stephanie Renee, DUI, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,500

Pruett, Tonya Boucher, embezzlement, $25,000

Pruitt, Jay Austin, DUI, $500

Pryor, David Kristopher, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, obstructing street, fugitive, $0

Reece. Brandon Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $2,000

Rhoades, Amy Nicole, contempt, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, contempt, $1,000

Riden, Jeremy Lee, contempt x2, probation violation, sale of methamphetamine, $5,000

Rines, William Thomas, contempt, probation violation, burglary of auto, $0

Robertson, Jeremy, contempt x2, $3,000

Robinson, Lisha Thomas, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Rodgers, James Lewis, fleeing law officer in vehicle-felony, $15,000

Rose, Brenda Fay, contempt, $5,000

Saine, Julia Lachelle, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting x2, $1,500

Sanders, Shannel Latrese, shoplifting, $500

Saulsberry, Keon Demonta, contempt x2, $6,000

Schooling, Jennifer Ruth, shoplifting x2, $1,500

Scott, Stephen Russell, domestic violence, $1,000

Smith, Angela Gail, DUI-2nd, $0

Smith, Craig David, contempt, $1,200

Smith, Preston Clark, public drunk, $0

Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $4,000

Smith, Tavoris Marquis, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit crime-shoplifting, $0

Spencer, Samantha Lee, contempt, failure to comply w/non-adjudication/possession of a cont. sub.-tetrahytdrocannabibnol, $0

Steel, Jihaad Majid, receiving stolen property-felony, fleeing law enforcement-felony, $20,000

Stinyard, Jeremy Anthony, paraphernalia, $0

Strong, Shannon Renee, contempt, $1,000

Sullivan, Clifford, no license, DUI, no insurance, $2,500

Taylor, Catherine Elizabeth, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,000

Taylor, Haley Dale, contempt, $10,000

Toney, Terrinesia Lachelle, contempt, $168.50

Townsend, Deseon Symone, contempt, $2,000

Tripplett, Silento Torell, contempt x2, $3,000

Truelove, Tony Wayne, DUI-2nd, $0

Tubbs, Patina Louis, shoplifting, $1,000

Tucker, Lashanda Ganesha, contempt, $1,500

Turner, Jeffrey, contempt-burglary of auto x2, contempt, $0

Valdes, Kaley Kristine, shoplifting x3, $2,500

Vargas, Ivan Dozal, contempt, $5,000

Veasley, Stephen William, open container, DUI, $2,000

Waldrip, Thomas Guy, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000

Warren, Reagan Michelle, no license, $0

Watkins, Corey James, contempt-felony, motor theft, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Webb, Hunter Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Webster, Onesia Las, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750

West, Kim Anita, contempt x2, trespassing, shoplifting 2nd, disorderly conduct, $6,200

Whitmore, Justin Roshard, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy and auto burglary, grand larceny x2, $0

Wilkey, Charles Brian, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

Wilkey, Leigh Ann, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Williams, Dominique, bad check, $1,000

Wilson, Howard Jeffery, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Woodard, Theartist Tavares, contempt, $1,000

Woods, Goldie Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting-2nd, $10,000

Wooten, Joshua Hugh, contempt, expired tag, $283.50

Wright, Erika Charisse, contempt, $10,000

Young III, Albert, aggravated domestic violence, $50,000

