Addington, Melody, vehicle registration-failure to register, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Alexander, Cedric Deshon, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Alexander, Preston Juquez, transfer, distribute or sale marijuana-felony, $25,000
Allen Jr., Marcus Anthony, aggravated domestic assault, $10,000
Allgood, Wendell Ray, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Andel, James Robert, paraphernalia, $500
Anderson, Jakyrius Keshwn, no license, $0
Bailey, Haley Marie contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Bailey, Trent M., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-3rd, $1,777.22
Barbee, Christopher Lee, DUI, careless driving, $750
Benson, Ramona Shawntell, simple assault, $2,500
Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0
Booker, Javier Earl, domestic assault, $5,000
Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, direct contempt court, $0
Brannan, Melissa Kay, educational neglect, $0
Brooks, Bobby Lanorris, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000
Burchett, Justin Lee, contempt, $5,000
Burnette, Jennifer Brook, domestic assault, $0
Busby, Brian Anthony, contempt, $3,000
Callaway, Marcellouis Deangelo, public drunk, $250
Campbell, Bradford Charles, DUI, careless driving, $750
Carr, Christian Leann, fugitive, $0
Carwile, Carla Marie, trespassing-willful, shoplifting, $1,000
Clark III, Jerry Lee, simple assault, domestic violation-felony, $253,500
Collins III, Robert Earl, DUI, careless driving, $750
Collums, David, domestic violence $1,200
Correro, Joseph David, assault, physical fear, $1,500
Cotton, Joe Henry, shoplifting, $500
Coyle, Brandon Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $50,000
Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, contempt, $10,000
Currie, Lorious R., DUI, $750
Daniels, Robert J., open container, contempt, no license, no tag, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $10,000
Dantzson, Shakayla Rashad, contempt x4, shoplifting, $10,500
Darling Jr., Michael Andrew, contempt, probation violation-felony, $5,000
Davis, Andre Deshun, paraphernalia, unsafe vehicle operation, poss. of stolen firearm, $50,500
Davis, Kathy, no license, $0
Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $j0
Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Denton, John William, public drunk, $250
Dixon, Mason Lee-Andrew, DUI, $750
Douglas, Aspen Kristen, contempt x2, no license, no insurance, speeding, $10,000
Eason, Katie Michelle, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene of accident, $750
Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0
Fiddes, Jessica Christine, domestic assault, $1,200
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Flaten, Erika Lane, fugitive, $0
Foster, William Russell, contempt, $150
Frye, Jordan, probation violation, $0
Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $500
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt, $5,000
Glosson, Timothy Wayne, contempt, $406.75
Goff, Joey Christopher, contempt, $1,500
Hamilton, James Alexander, contempt-felony, $0
Hamilton, Laquisha Marsha, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, shoplifting-3rd offense, $1,777.22
Handy, Quincy, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Hankins, Antoin Jamale, poss., sale, transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $5,000
Hargrove, Stephen Duane, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Harper, Charles Clinton, drug court violation, $0
Hart, Corbett Lee, public drunk, $250
Hart, Julian Eric, failure to maintain control, no license, DUI, $750
Hawkins, Eric Demont, contempt, $263.50
Hemphill, Julius Howard, paraphernalia, fugitive, $500
Henderson, Bridgette Nicole, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $3,500
Hill, Helen Amelia, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Hobbs, Nicholas Brandon, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, running red light, $500
Hodges, Emily, DUI-2nd, $0
Hubbard, Vontre, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000
Huffman, Courtney Danielle, contempt, in possession of stolen firearms, weapon by felon, fleeing law enforcement—felony, $50,000
Jackson, Jermaine Antonio, domestic assault, $1,000
Johnson, Kynandez L., sexual battery, exploitation of a child, $50,000
Jones, Annie Mae, shoplifting, $500
Jones, Torrance Marcell, disorderly conduct, $250
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Lamb, Erika Brooker, contempt, $5,000
Larson, Michael Ellsworth, contempt, no license, taking of motor vehicle, possession of weapon by felon, escape, fleeing law enforcement-felony, false identifying info., $92,000
Leveret, John Allen, contempt, $5,000
Lewis, Andrew Wade, contempt x4, $4,000
Lewis, Willie Mattie, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Logan, Denise Cherelle, domestic assault, $2,500
Luckett, Precious Deyone, contempt, $2,500
Mallard, Larasha Rashanda, contempt, $5,000
Mangum Jr., Robert Christopher, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $0
Matthews Sr., Quinton Antone, contempt x2, probation violation, $12,000
McClain, Raycinne, shoplifting, $500
McDonald,Jeffrey, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000
McGee, Laterrance Arnez, paraphernalia, $0
McKinney, Marcavious Keonte, contempt, $610
Melton, Cody Harrison, contempt, $5,000
Melvin, Jarrett Dewayne, no license, DUI, driving in center of three lanes, $1,000
Merrell, Kerry Jermaine, no license, no insurance, $500
Miggins, Joshalyn, shoplifting, $0
Miller, Jimmy Lee, public drunk, $0
Millican, Dustin Lee, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Millner, Mendy Leigh, felony possession of controlled substance, $5,000
Mitchell, Justin Brandon, contempt, $5,000
Motton, Cordalero Raphael, contempt, domestic assault, $2,891,15
Neely, Morgan Lee, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $11,500
Newson, Yolanda, covered/defaced/improperly mounted tag, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Nickson, Mario Torrez, no license, possession of weapon by felon, $250
Ostrand, Katherine Patrice, DUI, $500
Otts, Sarah Elizabethann, DUI, $1,000
Parker Jr., Cedric, contempt, $1,080.75
Pettios, Lasadra Kirtress, contempt, $300
Pilgrim, Heather Renee, contempt, poss. of controlled substance, conspiracy to commit possession of heroin, $25,000
Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500
Pounders, Jennifer Michelle, poss. of cont. substance-felony x2, $0
Raggett, Justin Adam, paraphernalia, $500
Ratcliffe, Carl Christopher, contempt x2, $1,500
Ray, Gloria Ann, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,500
Riley, Brittney Michelle, contempt x2, $4,000
Rodgers, Kendrick Kentrell, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
Rodriguez, Araceli Hidalgo, shoplifting, fugitive, $1,234.56
Rogers, Nicholas Vaughn, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500
Romero-Toledano, Marcos Alexis, no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $3,500
Ross, Brandon Laderius, fugitive, $0
Samolyuk, Brianna Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Sanders, David Leon, open container, no license, DUI, $750
Sanders, Jasmine Marie, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Simpson, Lamarcus Deonne, DUI, $0
Sims Jr., Terry Lee, contempt x2, $10,000
Soyland, Robert Willis, fugitive, $0
Stewart, Quatiera Deshun, contempt, $5,000
Strickland, Lorie Denise, domestic assault, $500
Thomas, Freydario Curtae, computer luring of persons under 18 for sexual purposes-felony, $250,000
Thomas, Garvin Juan, failure to maintain control, DUI, no insurance, $500
Thornton, David Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony
Tingle, Michael David, probation violation, $0
Tippitt, Chad Allen, public drunk, $250
Tobias, Trent Marquette, fugitive, $0
Todd Jr., Charles Michael, contempt, fugitive, $0
Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0
Turner, Brandon Scott, contempt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fugitive, $5,750
Upchurch, Donnie Lee, contempt, no license, traffic control devices, obedience to, $5,200
Ward, Jason Ray, contempt, $5,000
Webber, Mark Dushun, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
White, Eddie, poss. of schedule III, IV, V drugs, paraphernalia, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,500
White, Jack O’Neal, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Williams, Thomas Phillip, contempt, $0
Wilson, Justin Chase, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, fugitive, $5,000
Wolfe, Amanda Claire, contempt, $3,500
Wood, William Franklin, contempt, $5,000
Wright Jr., Maurin Antwon, DUI, lane change signal required, $750
Wynn, Jermaine Lakeald, DUI, improper equipment, $750
Young, Mary Elizabeth, contempt x2, $3,500
