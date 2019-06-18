Addington, Melody, vehicle registration-failure to register, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Alexander, Cedric Deshon, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Alexander, Preston Juquez, transfer, distribute or sale marijuana-felony, $25,000

Allen Jr., Marcus Anthony, aggravated domestic assault, $10,000

Allgood, Wendell Ray, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Andel, James Robert, paraphernalia, $500

Anderson, Jakyrius Keshwn, no license, $0

Bailey, Haley Marie contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Bailey, Trent M., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-3rd, $1,777.22

Barbee, Christopher Lee, DUI, careless driving, $750

Benson, Ramona Shawntell, simple assault, $2,500

Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0

Booker, Javier Earl, domestic assault, $5,000

Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, direct contempt court, $0

Brannan, Melissa Kay, educational neglect, $0

Brooks, Bobby Lanorris, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000

Burchett, Justin Lee, contempt, $5,000

Burnette, Jennifer Brook, domestic assault, $0

Busby, Brian Anthony, contempt, $3,000

Callaway, Marcellouis Deangelo, public drunk, $250

Campbell, Bradford Charles, DUI, careless driving, $750

Carr, Christian Leann, fugitive, $0

Carwile, Carla Marie, trespassing-willful, shoplifting, $1,000

Clark III, Jerry Lee, simple assault, domestic violation-felony, $253,500

Collins III, Robert Earl, DUI, careless driving, $750

Collums, David, domestic violence $1,200

Correro, Joseph David, assault, physical fear, $1,500

Cotton, Joe Henry, shoplifting, $500

Coyle, Brandon Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $50,000

Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, contempt, $10,000

Currie, Lorious R., DUI, $750

Daniels, Robert J., open container, contempt, no license, no tag, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $10,000

Dantzson, Shakayla Rashad, contempt x4, shoplifting, $10,500

Darling Jr., Michael Andrew, contempt, probation violation-felony, $5,000

Davis, Andre Deshun, paraphernalia, unsafe vehicle operation, poss. of stolen firearm, $50,500

Davis, Kathy, no license, $0

Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $j0

Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Denton, John William, public drunk, $250

Dixon, Mason Lee-Andrew, DUI, $750

Douglas, Aspen Kristen, contempt x2, no license, no insurance, speeding, $10,000

Eason, Katie Michelle, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene of accident, $750

Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0

Fiddes, Jessica Christine, domestic assault, $1,200

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Flaten, Erika Lane, fugitive, $0

Foster, William Russell, contempt, $150

Frye, Jordan, probation violation, $0

Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, trespassing, $500

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt, $5,000

Glosson, Timothy Wayne, contempt, $406.75

Goff, Joey Christopher, contempt, $1,500

Hamilton, James Alexander, contempt-felony, $0

Hamilton, Laquisha Marsha, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, shoplifting-3rd offense, $1,777.22

Handy, Quincy, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Hankins, Antoin Jamale, poss., sale, transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $5,000

Hargrove, Stephen Duane, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Harper, Charles Clinton, drug court violation, $0

Hart, Corbett Lee, public drunk, $250

Hart, Julian Eric, failure to maintain control, no license, DUI, $750

Hawkins, Eric Demont, contempt, $263.50

Hemphill, Julius Howard, paraphernalia, fugitive, $500

Henderson, Bridgette Nicole, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $3,500

Hill, Helen Amelia, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Hobbs, Nicholas Brandon, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, running red light, $500

Hodges, Emily, DUI-2nd, $0

Hubbard, Vontre, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000

Huffman, Courtney Danielle, contempt, in possession of stolen firearms, weapon by felon, fleeing law enforcement—felony, $50,000

Jackson, Jermaine Antonio, domestic assault, $1,000

Johnson, Kynandez L., sexual battery, exploitation of a child, $50,000

Jones, Annie Mae, shoplifting, $500

Jones, Torrance Marcell, disorderly conduct, $250

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Lamb, Erika Brooker, contempt, $5,000

Larson, Michael Ellsworth, contempt, no license, taking of motor vehicle, possession of weapon by felon, escape, fleeing law enforcement-felony, false identifying info., $92,000

Leveret, John Allen, contempt, $5,000

Lewis, Andrew Wade, contempt x4, $4,000

Lewis, Willie Mattie, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Logan, Denise Cherelle, domestic assault, $2,500

Luckett, Precious Deyone, contempt, $2,500

Mallard, Larasha Rashanda, contempt, $5,000

Mangum Jr., Robert Christopher, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $0

Matthews Sr., Quinton Antone, contempt x2, probation violation, $12,000

McClain, Raycinne, shoplifting, $500

McDonald,Jeffrey, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000

McGee, Laterrance Arnez, paraphernalia, $0

McKinney, Marcavious Keonte, contempt, $610

Melton, Cody Harrison, contempt, $5,000

Melvin, Jarrett Dewayne, no license, DUI, driving in center of three lanes, $1,000

Merrell, Kerry Jermaine, no license, no insurance, $500

Miggins, Joshalyn, shoplifting, $0

Miller, Jimmy Lee, public drunk, $0

Millican, Dustin Lee, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Millner, Mendy Leigh, felony possession of controlled substance, $5,000

Mitchell, Justin Brandon, contempt, $5,000

Motton, Cordalero Raphael, contempt, domestic assault, $2,891,15

Neely, Morgan Lee, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $11,500

Newson, Yolanda, covered/defaced/improperly mounted tag, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Nickson, Mario Torrez, no license, possession of weapon by felon, $250

Ostrand, Katherine Patrice, DUI, $500

Otts, Sarah Elizabethann, DUI, $1,000

Parker Jr., Cedric, contempt, $1,080.75

Pettios, Lasadra Kirtress, contempt, $300

Pilgrim, Heather Renee, contempt, poss. of controlled substance, conspiracy to commit possession of heroin, $25,000

Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500

Pounders, Jennifer Michelle, poss. of cont. substance-felony x2, $0

Raggett, Justin Adam, paraphernalia, $500

Ratcliffe, Carl Christopher, contempt x2, $1,500

Ray, Gloria Ann, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,500

Riley, Brittney Michelle, contempt x2, $4,000

Rodgers, Kendrick Kentrell, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

Rodriguez, Araceli Hidalgo, shoplifting, fugitive, $1,234.56

Rogers, Nicholas Vaughn, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500

Romero-Toledano, Marcos Alexis, no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $3,500

Ross, Brandon Laderius, fugitive, $0

Samolyuk, Brianna Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Sanders, David Leon, open container, no license, DUI, $750

Sanders, Jasmine Marie, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Simpson, Lamarcus Deonne, DUI, $0

Sims Jr., Terry Lee, contempt x2, $10,000

Soyland, Robert Willis, fugitive, $0

Stewart, Quatiera Deshun, contempt, $5,000

Strickland, Lorie Denise, domestic assault, $500

Thomas, Freydario Curtae, computer luring of persons under 18 for sexual purposes-felony, $250,000

Thomas, Garvin Juan, failure to maintain control, DUI, no insurance, $500

Thornton, David Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony

Tingle, Michael David, probation violation, $0

Tippitt, Chad Allen, public drunk, $250

Tobias, Trent Marquette, fugitive, $0

Todd Jr., Charles Michael, contempt, fugitive, $0

Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0

Turner, Brandon Scott, contempt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fugitive, $5,750

Upchurch, Donnie Lee, contempt, no license, traffic control devices, obedience to, $5,200

Ward, Jason Ray, contempt, $5,000

Webber, Mark Dushun, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

White, Eddie, poss. of schedule III, IV, V drugs, paraphernalia, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,500

White, Jack O’Neal, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Williams, Thomas Phillip, contempt, $0

Wilson, Justin Chase, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, fugitive, $5,000

Wolfe, Amanda Claire, contempt, $3,500

Wood, William Franklin, contempt, $5,000

Wright Jr., Maurin Antwon, DUI, lane change signal required, $750

Wynn, Jermaine Lakeald, DUI, improper equipment, $750

Young, Mary Elizabeth, contempt x2, $3,500

