Abston, Cedric Marquett, poss. of cont. sub. w. intent, $200,000

Adams, Donald, contempt x4, contempt (justice court), $7,000

Allen, Kirrea, contempt, no license, $1,500

Anderson, Amberlee Skie, contempt, disobeying police officer, $500

Armstead, Mary Catina, fugitive, $0

Arnold, Dwight Lee, disturbance in public place, $250

Barber, Thomas James, domestic assault, $0

Barner, Christian, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Bass, Charlie Daniell, fugitive, $0

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0

Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0

Boyce, Anthony Jerome, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Boylan, Amanda Christine, DUI, $500

Bradley, Stacy Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $5,250

Breedlove, Zachery Kody, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony x2, auto burglary, $30,000

Brown, Charles Russell, DUI, $500

Brown, Jeremy Tillman, public drunk, $500

Brown, Rodreckus Dewayne, contempt x2, marijuana, $200

Burnett, Tavarus O., fugitive, $0

Byrd, Therman, domestic assault, $0

Calhoun, Christopher Michael, no license, no insurance, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $500

Carter, Dwight, no license, $0

Castro, Ramon Czares, parole violation, DUI, $0

Chambers, Lamar Franklin, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $25,000

Chamblee, Robert Allen, contempt x2, $5,000

Clark, Deveyon Lashon, paraphernalia, $0

Clark, Jeffrey Lavern, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $6,500

Colbert, Damion Renard, burglary-house, $40,000

Cook, Brian George-William, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving in center lane, signal-lane change or stop, window tint law, tires metal in contact w/roadway, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Crockett, Datreion Jernald, no license, $500

Cryer, Deshawn Lee, contempt, $2,500

Davis, Connie M., harassing phone call, $500

Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0

Davis, Terry Michael, contempt, $5,000

Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0

Dolquest, Laura Anne, assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Dowell, Richard Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, possession of weapon by felon, $20,000

Dunlap, Hakem Dreon, contempt, $100

Dunn, Johntavius, contempt, $0

Eaton, Bradley Shea, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,000

Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, probation violation, domestic assault, $2,500

Elder, Christopher Bryant, contempt, $5,000

Emery, Kevin Wayne-Edward, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000

Eppinette, Kayla Danielle, probation violation, disturbance of family, domestic violence, $0

Epps, Dewayne Ledarius, contempt, poss., receive, obtain a stolen firearm, $0

Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0

Fisher, Brandon Ryan, parole violation, $0

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Fiveash, Kayleigh Brianne, DUI, running stop sign, $500

Flowers, Ontario Jacquez, contempt, paraphernalia, $0

Foster, Charles Tyler, no license, driving w/one headlight, $250

Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0

Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, public drunk, $250

Gales, Frankie Leonardo, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, accessory after the fact-felony, $250,000

Gaston, Allan Antoinne, contempt x2, $5,000

Gearin, Daniel B., failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $0

Gertz, William Travis, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, violation of post release supervision, $5,000

Graham, Michael Dewayne, aggravated assault-felony, $150,000

Grantham, Marcus Deshawn, contempt, $0

Gray, Brandon M., paraphernalia, $500

Grover, Christopher Lewis, DUI, careless driving, littering, $500

Gurley, Brian Keith, contempt, $0

Hall, Alicia Lavette, contempt, $5,000

Harris Jr., Alfred, public drunk, assault on officer, disturbing peace, domestic violence, disorderly  conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500

Harris, Diamond Denise, conspiracy to commit crime-misdemeanor, $500

Harris, Jerry Bernard, DUI, careless driving, $500

Harris, Kevin Lavell, disorderly conduct, $250

Harvell, Carrie Regina, probation violation, $0

Haskins, Benjamin Marion, contempt, $617.50

Hatley Sr., Jeffery Wayne, post release supervision violation, probation violation, $0

Hayes, Tyrone, fugitive, $0

Hebron, Christopher Eric, no license, $0

Henderson, Sharonda Evette, disorderly conduct, $250

Hicks, Jessica Faye, paraphernalia, $500

Hill, Kimberly Lorraine, credit card intent to defraud, $500

Hobson, Brittney, contempt x2, shoplifting, $6,000

Holloway, Kaylee, disorderly conduct, $750

Holly, Terrance Lavell, domestic violence, $1,500

Holt, Michael S., no license, DUI, reckless driving, $750

Huang, Vinson, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, auto burglary, burglary-commercial building, $8,000

Hubbard, Felicia Ann, contempt-felony, forged/false/fraudulent prescription, $7,000

Hudson, Kevin Murray, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0

Jackson, Dandri Juarez, contempt, $2,000

Jackson, John Bernard, contempt x3, $10,000

James, Christina Delores, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Jeans, Megan Dawn, contempt, $100

Johnson, De’Aveon Danielle, shoplifting, $500

Johnson, Derrick Duwan, shoplifting, $2,500

Johnson, Heidi Walls, paraphernalia, $0

Jones, Adam Jacob, contempt x2, probation violation, disorderly conduct, $500

Jones, Cedric, contempt x2, $150

Jones, Melissa, shoplifting, $1,000

Jones, Nathaniel Terrell, public drunk, $250

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Keen, Margie Dale, domestic violence, family disturbance, $500

Kenny, Michael Aaron, paraphernalia, improper equip., no insurance, $500

Kirkman, Richard James, no license, DUI-felony, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $5,000

Knichel, Jacob Wade, profane, indecent harassing telephone, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $750

Lane, Carlos Roshun, paraphernalia, $500Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $250

Love, Mila Elaine, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info, $5,500

Maglothlin Jr., James Harold, contempt, harassing phone call, domestic assault, $6,500

Malcolm, Mario Terrell, possession w/intent, $35,000

Marcoulier, Joshua J., DUI, $500

Martinez, Angel Lee, contempt, $500

Mtthews, Michael Antonio, weapon possession by felon, $0

McCauley, Stephanie Joette, fugitive, $0

McCammon, Corey Michelle, disturbing peace, $250

McClain, Adym Taylor, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

McGehee, Erin Leanne, poss. of cont. sub., uttering forgery, $500

McKnuckles, Brandy Tamara, open container, contempt x2, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, false ID information, $6,500

Medina, Armando Mayle, DUI-3rd-felony, domestic assault, $5,500

Merriweather, Pierre Cortez, domestic violence-3rd, $50,000

Miggins, Joshalyn, shoplifting, $0

Miller, Darryl J., no license, $0

Miller, Issac Jerome, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, littering-fire objects, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Millican, Pamela Renee, contempt, $5,000

Mitchell, Ashley Renee, poss. of cont. sub., x2, no license, seatbelt violation, $750

Mitchell, Shontel Denise, contempt x2, shoplifting, $11,000

Myers, Varion, DUI, careless driving, $750

Noble, Bryson Octavious, paraphernalia, obstructing public street, $500

Patton, Danielle, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $500

Perkins, Erica Ann, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Phillips, Tina Marie, careless driving, DUI, no tag, $1,500

Pickett, Tara Renee, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,000

Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, DUI, $500

Placencia, Stephania A., altered tag or none, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750

Price, Kristi Lynn, disorderly conduct, contributing to neglect of child, resisting arrest, $2,000

Reid, Haley Machelle, contempt, $1,500

Robinson , Bruce Owen, paraphernalia, contributing to neglect of child, $1,500

Robinson, Maurice, retaliation against public servant, $0

Sanders, Billy Ray, fugitive, $0

Schroyer, Patrick Thomas, contempt x2, $4,000

Sesson, Rodney Lavewlle, DUI-4th, $0

Shedwick, Martavis Davonzay, paraphernalia, improper equipment, $500

Smith, Angela Gail, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,000

Smith, Jason Allen, contempt, aggravated assault-domestic, $250,000

Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt x3, $11,000

Starks, James Torrell, contempt, $3,500

Staten, Ashley Marie, domestic disturbing peace, $250

Swallow-York, Shellie Dawn, contempt, $0

Tapia, Emmanuel Estrada, no license, no insurance, $1,500

Taylor, Cartrell M., shoplifting-2nd, $0

Terry, Levi, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Thomas Jr., Deandre Lamar, paraphernalia, driving in center lane, disorderly conduct, $750

Tierce, Teresa Leighann, cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute, poss., $50,000

Timmerman, Kristy, shoplifting, fugitive, $1,000

Todd, Daren Dewayne, contempt, $0

Tucker, Dillan Deann, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub-felony, DUI, $8,500

Voss, John Miller, shoplifting, $500

Walton, Victor Eundra, DUI, domestic assault, $1,500

Warren, Jakelvis Rashad, contempt, $0

Warren, Keishaundra Ronchae, disorderly conduct, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Washington Jr., Carl Leon, false identifying info, $500

White Jr., Tommy Bernell, no tag, no license, $0

White, Ebony Joanna, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to stop vehicle when officer signaled, $2,500

White, Ronald Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, $0

Wilkins, Regina Shante, forged or fraudulent prescription, $15,000

Williams, Austin Dell, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Williams, James Edward, grand larceny, petit larceny, $5,500

Willingham, Charles W., no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Woods, Keith Allen, contempt, $5,000

Wulff, Kelly J., sexual battery, $500,000

Young, Walter Williams, contempt, $1,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.