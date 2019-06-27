Abston, Cedric Marquett, poss. of cont. sub. w. intent, $200,000
Adams, Donald, contempt x4, contempt (justice court), $7,000
Allen, Kirrea, contempt, no license, $1,500
Anderson, Amberlee Skie, contempt, disobeying police officer, $500
Armstead, Mary Catina, fugitive, $0
Arnold, Dwight Lee, disturbance in public place, $250
Barber, Thomas James, domestic assault, $0
Barner, Christian, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Bass, Charlie Daniell, fugitive, $0
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0
Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0
Boyce, Anthony Jerome, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Boylan, Amanda Christine, DUI, $500
Bradley, Stacy Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $5,250
Breedlove, Zachery Kody, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony x2, auto burglary, $30,000
Brown, Charles Russell, DUI, $500
Brown, Jeremy Tillman, public drunk, $500
Brown, Rodreckus Dewayne, contempt x2, marijuana, $200
Burnett, Tavarus O., fugitive, $0
Byrd, Therman, domestic assault, $0
Calhoun, Christopher Michael, no license, no insurance, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $500
Carter, Dwight, no license, $0
Castro, Ramon Czares, parole violation, DUI, $0
Chambers, Lamar Franklin, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $25,000
Chamblee, Robert Allen, contempt x2, $5,000
Clark, Deveyon Lashon, paraphernalia, $0
Clark, Jeffrey Lavern, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $6,500
Colbert, Damion Renard, burglary-house, $40,000
Cook, Brian George-William, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving in center lane, signal-lane change or stop, window tint law, tires metal in contact w/roadway, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Crockett, Datreion Jernald, no license, $500
Cryer, Deshawn Lee, contempt, $2,500
Davis, Connie M., harassing phone call, $500
Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0
Davis, Terry Michael, contempt, $5,000
Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0
Dolquest, Laura Anne, assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Dowell, Richard Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, possession of weapon by felon, $20,000
Dunlap, Hakem Dreon, contempt, $100
Dunn, Johntavius, contempt, $0
Eaton, Bradley Shea, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,000
Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, probation violation, domestic assault, $2,500
Elder, Christopher Bryant, contempt, $5,000
Emery, Kevin Wayne-Edward, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000
Eppinette, Kayla Danielle, probation violation, disturbance of family, domestic violence, $0
Epps, Dewayne Ledarius, contempt, poss., receive, obtain a stolen firearm, $0
Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0
Fisher, Brandon Ryan, parole violation, $0
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Fiveash, Kayleigh Brianne, DUI, running stop sign, $500
Flowers, Ontario Jacquez, contempt, paraphernalia, $0
Foster, Charles Tyler, no license, driving w/one headlight, $250
Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0
Fuller, Jarvis Miquel, public drunk, $250
Gales, Frankie Leonardo, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, accessory after the fact-felony, $250,000
Gaston, Allan Antoinne, contempt x2, $5,000
Gearin, Daniel B., failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $0
Gertz, William Travis, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, violation of post release supervision, $5,000
Graham, Michael Dewayne, aggravated assault-felony, $150,000
Grantham, Marcus Deshawn, contempt, $0
Gray, Brandon M., paraphernalia, $500
Grover, Christopher Lewis, DUI, careless driving, littering, $500
Gurley, Brian Keith, contempt, $0
Hall, Alicia Lavette, contempt, $5,000
Harris Jr., Alfred, public drunk, assault on officer, disturbing peace, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500
Harris, Diamond Denise, conspiracy to commit crime-misdemeanor, $500
Harris, Jerry Bernard, DUI, careless driving, $500
Harris, Kevin Lavell, disorderly conduct, $250
Harvell, Carrie Regina, probation violation, $0
Haskins, Benjamin Marion, contempt, $617.50
Hatley Sr., Jeffery Wayne, post release supervision violation, probation violation, $0
Hayes, Tyrone, fugitive, $0
Hebron, Christopher Eric, no license, $0
Henderson, Sharonda Evette, disorderly conduct, $250
Hicks, Jessica Faye, paraphernalia, $500
Hill, Kimberly Lorraine, credit card intent to defraud, $500
Hobson, Brittney, contempt x2, shoplifting, $6,000
Holloway, Kaylee, disorderly conduct, $750
Holly, Terrance Lavell, domestic violence, $1,500
Holt, Michael S., no license, DUI, reckless driving, $750
Huang, Vinson, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, auto burglary, burglary-commercial building, $8,000
Hubbard, Felicia Ann, contempt-felony, forged/false/fraudulent prescription, $7,000
Hudson, Kevin Murray, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0
Jackson, Dandri Juarez, contempt, $2,000
Jackson, John Bernard, contempt x3, $10,000
James, Christina Delores, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Jeans, Megan Dawn, contempt, $100
Johnson, De’Aveon Danielle, shoplifting, $500
Johnson, Derrick Duwan, shoplifting, $2,500
Johnson, Heidi Walls, paraphernalia, $0
Jones, Adam Jacob, contempt x2, probation violation, disorderly conduct, $500
Jones, Cedric, contempt x2, $150
Jones, Melissa, shoplifting, $1,000
Jones, Nathaniel Terrell, public drunk, $250
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Keen, Margie Dale, domestic violence, family disturbance, $500
Kenny, Michael Aaron, paraphernalia, improper equip., no insurance, $500
Kirkman, Richard James, no license, DUI-felony, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $5,000
Knichel, Jacob Wade, profane, indecent harassing telephone, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $750
Lane, Carlos Roshun, paraphernalia, $500Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $250
Love, Mila Elaine, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info, $5,500
Maglothlin Jr., James Harold, contempt, harassing phone call, domestic assault, $6,500
Malcolm, Mario Terrell, possession w/intent, $35,000
Marcoulier, Joshua J., DUI, $500
Martinez, Angel Lee, contempt, $500
Mtthews, Michael Antonio, weapon possession by felon, $0
McCauley, Stephanie Joette, fugitive, $0
McCammon, Corey Michelle, disturbing peace, $250
McClain, Adym Taylor, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
McGehee, Erin Leanne, poss. of cont. sub., uttering forgery, $500
McKnuckles, Brandy Tamara, open container, contempt x2, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, false ID information, $6,500
Medina, Armando Mayle, DUI-3rd-felony, domestic assault, $5,500
Merriweather, Pierre Cortez, domestic violence-3rd, $50,000
Miggins, Joshalyn, shoplifting, $0
Miller, Darryl J., no license, $0
Miller, Issac Jerome, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, littering-fire objects, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Millican, Pamela Renee, contempt, $5,000
Mitchell, Ashley Renee, poss. of cont. sub., x2, no license, seatbelt violation, $750
Mitchell, Shontel Denise, contempt x2, shoplifting, $11,000
Myers, Varion, DUI, careless driving, $750
Noble, Bryson Octavious, paraphernalia, obstructing public street, $500
Patton, Danielle, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $500
Perkins, Erica Ann, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Phillips, Tina Marie, careless driving, DUI, no tag, $1,500
Pickett, Tara Renee, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,000
Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, DUI, $500
Placencia, Stephania A., altered tag or none, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750
Price, Kristi Lynn, disorderly conduct, contributing to neglect of child, resisting arrest, $2,000
Reid, Haley Machelle, contempt, $1,500
Robinson , Bruce Owen, paraphernalia, contributing to neglect of child, $1,500
Robinson, Maurice, retaliation against public servant, $0
Sanders, Billy Ray, fugitive, $0
Schroyer, Patrick Thomas, contempt x2, $4,000
Sesson, Rodney Lavewlle, DUI-4th, $0
Shedwick, Martavis Davonzay, paraphernalia, improper equipment, $500
Smith, Angela Gail, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,000
Smith, Jason Allen, contempt, aggravated assault-domestic, $250,000
Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt x3, $11,000
Starks, James Torrell, contempt, $3,500
Staten, Ashley Marie, domestic disturbing peace, $250
Swallow-York, Shellie Dawn, contempt, $0
Tapia, Emmanuel Estrada, no license, no insurance, $1,500
Taylor, Cartrell M., shoplifting-2nd, $0
Terry, Levi, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Thomas Jr., Deandre Lamar, paraphernalia, driving in center lane, disorderly conduct, $750
Tierce, Teresa Leighann, cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute, poss., $50,000
Timmerman, Kristy, shoplifting, fugitive, $1,000
Todd, Daren Dewayne, contempt, $0
Tucker, Dillan Deann, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub-felony, DUI, $8,500
Voss, John Miller, shoplifting, $500
Walton, Victor Eundra, DUI, domestic assault, $1,500
Warren, Jakelvis Rashad, contempt, $0
Warren, Keishaundra Ronchae, disorderly conduct, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Washington Jr., Carl Leon, false identifying info, $500
White Jr., Tommy Bernell, no tag, no license, $0
White, Ebony Joanna, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to stop vehicle when officer signaled, $2,500
White, Ronald Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, $0
Wilkins, Regina Shante, forged or fraudulent prescription, $15,000
Williams, Austin Dell, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Williams, James Edward, grand larceny, petit larceny, $5,500
Willingham, Charles W., no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Woods, Keith Allen, contempt, $5,000
Wulff, Kelly J., sexual battery, $500,000
Young, Walter Williams, contempt, $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.