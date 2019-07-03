Aguilar, Victor Daniel, DUI, $500
Albright, Joshua, hold for Marshall County, $0
Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, grand larceny-felony, disturbing peace, $1,100
Alonzo-Perez, Pascual, no license, DUI, $0
Alsobrook, Alec Isaiah, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $400
Anders, Michelle Suzanne, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Anderson, Diaryetta Ryvonne, contempt, $343.50
Anthony, Rodrick Kenard, contempt, probation violation, $0
Avery, Madrena Nashae, contempt, $2,000
Bailey, Dennis Alonzo, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, $750
Bailey, Dentrell Marquette, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $1,250
Barnes Jr., Farris Samuel, kidnapping, $250,000
Barnes, Troy Wesley, DUI, $500
Barnett, Latsha Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Bartlett, Andrew Lee, grand larceny-felony, shoplifting, $20,500
Baxter, Gecorey Christopher, contempt, $3,000
Blackwell, Tanesha Lashell, probation violation, $0
Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0
Bloodgood, Zachary Thomas, contempt, $1,500
Bobo, Tyler Rashaud, burglary, disorderly conduct, $1,750
Booker, Yasshun Quintrell, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Boyd, Steven D., no license, DUI, $1,250
Brent, Alex River, manufacture or sale of cont. sub., $0
Brown Sr., Thomas Earl, probation violation, $0
Brown, James Neal, contempt, $2,500
Brown, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, no license, no insurance, $2,500
Brown, Nicolas Dale, fugitive, $0
Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0
Burgess, James Claude, contempt, $1,000
Burton, Laterius Cortez, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000
Butler, Amy Marjean, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Campbell, Dewayne, contempt x2, contempt-felony, felony fleeing police, $1,500
Carlisle, Dylan Scott, contempt-2nd, probation violation, $7,000
Carpenter, john Pierce, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Carwile, Carla Marie, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $1,000
Cash, Warren Deon-Marino, contempt, poss./receive/obtain stolen firearm, $2,000
Caswell, Franklin Rowley, domestic violence, $2,500
Chapman, Marlin Brent, contempt, possession w/intent, poss. of cont. sub., poss. w/intent, probation violation, $55,000
Clements, Christopher Scott, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlights/tail, $750
Coleman, Charles Franklin, fugitive, $0
Cooper, Kalvaci Lafayette, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Crum, Gregory Scott, motor vehicle theft, $10,000
Cullars, George Lee, contempt, $5,000
Daley, Kerris Jatron, contempt, $1,302.25
Dantzson, Gary Monshell, contempt x2, malicious mischief, $6,000
Dates, Daryl Dewayne, DUI-2nd, $1,000
Daughtrity, Quazavier Quintez, disorderly conduct, $0
Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt x2, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,500
Davis, Markesia Shardale, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,575
Davis, Roy Cornelius, contempt, $5,000
Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0
Dempsey, James Elvis, malicious mischief, $5,000
Denton Jr., John, violation of terms and conditions of drug court, $0
Diming, Marshon Cortez, murder, $0
Dixon, Darrion Gerard, contempt, $0
Dodds, Jamy Lynn, contempt, $0
Dodson, Decorian Montez, fugitive, $0
Driver Jr., Demetrice Lee, contempt-felony, marijuana, $0
Edwards III, Alfred James, no license, driving in left lane, false identifying info, $0
Edwards, Fabian Joshua, assault, $3,000
Eichelberger, Percy Lee, DUI, $1,000
Evans, Randell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip./tag, no insurance, $1,750
Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $100,000
Finkley, Margaret Ann, contempt x3, DUI, shoplifting, $10,000
Fischer, Timothy Lee, child pornography, $500,000
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0
Franklin, Dylan Blake, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $750
Gadd, Cody Elton, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Givens, Marvin Earl, contempt, $2,500
Glenn Jr., John Michael, contempt, probation violation, $0
Gordon, Kyle Dewayne, altered tag, marijuana in vehicle, $500
Gray, Angel Latisha, DUI, refusal to submit to chemical test, $500
Green, James Phillip, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,000
Green, Lacyrus, contempt, $0
Grossheim, Bruce August, DUI, careless driving, $750
Guyton, Christopher Lamonte, contempt, $5,000
Hall, Alicia Lavette, domestic assault, $1,000
Herbert, Joseph C., contempt, $225
Hernandez, Alvaro Lopez, no license, DUI, running stop sign, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250
Hernandez, Lillian Michelle Bell Acosta, probation violation, $0
Hewitt, Jerrica, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $10,000
Hill, Dion Dantrez, contempt, $500
Hines, Christopher Neal, domestic assault, $3,500
Holland, Currie Dylan, probation violation, $0
Holland, Mickey Lee, no license, receiving stolen property-felony, $250
Holmes, Laranesha Deona, paraphernalia, $500
Howard, Antoneskeya Vashalah, domestic assault, $1,000
Hudson, Christopher Dewayne, contempt, false ID information, $5,500
Huff, Denise Arleen, DUI, driving w/o headlights, no insurance, $500
Hunt, Jason Keith, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Jackson Jr., Eric Unt4ez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, failure to signal lane change, disregarding traffic control device, no insurance, $20,000
Jackson, Angela Atkins, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary/tools possession, $5,000
Jackson, Tracy Dove, contempt, no license, no insurance, $5,500
James, Jevon, contempt, $1,000
Himenez, Diana Rocio, DUI, $500
Johnson, Damion Devante, open container, no license, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $250
Johnson, William Bryant, contempt, $5,000
Jones Jr., Charles Edward, DUI, $0
Jones Jr., Michael A., conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, armed robbery x2, $150,000
Jones, Christopher Lydell, embezzlement, $10,000
Jones, Johnny Anthony, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insuance, obstructing traffic, $1,000
Jones, Pierre Cartrell, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500
Jordan, Darius Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, resisting arrest, $16,00
Joyner, Remicka, contempt x2, probation violation, $2,500
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0
Kerchoff, Amy Lee, DUI, obstructing traffic, $2,000
Kimmons, Kryschauna Rshae, embezzlement, $500
King, Bradley Kevin, switched tag, no license, $500
Leopard, Walter Mancel, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, felony taking of vehicle, $6,700
Lesure, Zack Lajuan, disturbing peace, $0
Lewis, Justin Wayne, DUI, improper equip., $750
Looney, Dana L., contempt, $392.75
Loving, Jonathan Ray, contempt, $638
Loving, Tiffany Denise, altered tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $0
Mack, Joshua Nehemiah, domestic assault, $1,500
Madison, Chelsea Renee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $1,000
Martinez, German, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,250
Matthews, Keith Laneal, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750
McCoy, Tatyana Diamondnique, contempt x2, shoplifting, $6,000
McMillion, Keenan Lee, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
McNeil, Lamar Junior, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Menzie, Tylin Jordan, shoplifting, $0
Meza, Jose Alfredo, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $6,250
Mickens Jr., Moses, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to blue light, $750
Miles, Quinterrious Tyrik, burglary-home invasion, stalking, domestic assault, $150,000
Miller Jr., Darell Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750
Miller, Cynthia Ann, public drunk, $250
Moffitt, Valtarius Donntrell, contempt, $0
Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0
Moore, Moesha Dshun, domestic assault, $1,000
Neely, Damya Mickel, conspiracy to commit robbery-felony, armed robbery, $10,000,000
Norwood, Monesisha Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Petty, Michael Conrad, contempt, $3,000
Profit, Roslyn, poss. of cont. sub./intent, $10,000
Pryor, Dallas Anthony, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, fugitive, $750
Puckett Jr., James Hunter, contempt, methamphetamine possession, $0
Pugh Jr., Levern, DUI, $750
Readus, Devonte Lechester, domestic assault, $1,000
Riley, Erica Alandra, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Robinson, Anthony, impersonating officer, $500
Robinson, Daquanna Danshaiunique, domestic disturbance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750
Rogers, Derrick Lemont, contempt, $0
Ross, Janet Renaye, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $10,000
Samuels, Arthur B., contempt x4, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Sappington, Ashley dean, contempt, shoplifting, $2,000
Sappington, Joey Dewayne, false report of crime, $500
Saulsberry, Treyvon Deuntae, contempt, $3,000
Scarborough, Mark Allan, public drunk, $250
Scott Sr., Lepatrick, probation violation, $0
Scott, Thomas Jacob, domestic assault, $250
Shaw, James Patrick, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $20,000
Sheng, Shi Kang, careless driving, shoplifting, $1,000
Shirley Sr., Troy, fugitive, $0
Sitzes, Brandy Lagayle, contempt, default in payment of restitution, $2,200
Smith Sr., Michael Anthony, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, driving in center lane, following too closely, disorderly conduct, $2,500
Smith, Alex McSteven, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Dillon Korvez, contempt, false identifying info., $2,000
Snipes, Antonio Dewayne, fugitive, $0
Spencer, Jeremiah Darrell, violation of post release supervision, $0
Spichalsky, Jeffrey Joseph, grand larceny, $0
Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, $0
Stam, Dennis, contempt, no tag, seatbelt violation, $1,500
Stiles, Gregory Thomas, contempt x2, $1,566.35
Stokes, Laura, contempt, $500
Sullivan, Sabrina, contempt, $0
Swearengin, William Robert, DUI, $750
Tard, Perry L., probation violation, $0
Tate, Shannika D., contempt, $500
Taylor, Cartrell M., shoplifting, $0
Terry Levi Ray, poss. of controlled sub. w/intent-felony, no license, $10,000
Thomas, Pierre Dajour, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Thompson, Thomas Edward, contempt-felony, DUI-felony, $0
Tidwell, Katasha Lavette, contempt, no license, DUI, child endangerment, $11,000
Towner, Josephus Lathell, contempt, no license, driving on wrong side of road, $1,794
Voss, John Miller, felony poss. of cont. sub., $1,300
Waldrop, Alex William, domestic assault, $9,999.99
Walker, Erion G., conspiracy to commit, unlawful taking of vehicle, poss. of stolen firearm, $0
Webb, Joey Ray, public drunk, $250
Webster, Andrew Lee, open container, noise ordinance, public drunk, $250
Welch, Linda Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Weston Jr., Stephen Loring, probation violation-felony, $0
Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Wild, Christopher John, contempt x2, $0
Wilkins, Cameron Jamarron, domestic assault, $500
Wilkins, Dineka, contempt, $5,000
Williams, Nickolas Keith, contempt x2, poss. of cocaine-recidivist, probation violation, domestic violence, disturbing family, $7,000
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, public drunk, assault, disturbance in public place, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $50,000
Wills, Courtney Auntae, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750
Wilson Jr., Michael Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Wright, Greg Lavel, contempt, paraphernalia, domestic disturbance, $6,500
