Aguilar, Victor Daniel, DUI, $500

Albright, Joshua, hold for Marshall County, $0

Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, grand larceny-felony, disturbing peace, $1,100

Alonzo-Perez, Pascual, no license, DUI, $0

Alsobrook, Alec Isaiah, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $400

Anders, Michelle Suzanne, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Anderson, Diaryetta Ryvonne, contempt, $343.50

Anthony, Rodrick Kenard, contempt, probation violation, $0

Avery, Madrena Nashae, contempt, $2,000

Bailey, Dennis Alonzo, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, $750

Bailey, Dentrell Marquette, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $1,250

Barnes Jr., Farris Samuel, kidnapping, $250,000

Barnes, Troy Wesley, DUI, $500

Barnett, Latsha Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Bartlett, Andrew Lee, grand larceny-felony, shoplifting, $20,500

Baxter, Gecorey Christopher, contempt, $3,000

Blackwell, Tanesha Lashell, probation violation, $0

Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0

Bloodgood, Zachary Thomas, contempt, $1,500

Bobo, Tyler Rashaud, burglary, disorderly conduct, $1,750

Booker, Yasshun Quintrell, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Boyd, Steven D., no license, DUI, $1,250

Brent, Alex River, manufacture or sale of cont. sub., $0

Brown Sr., Thomas Earl, probation violation, $0

Brown, James Neal, contempt, $2,500

Brown, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, no license, no insurance, $2,500

Brown, Nicolas Dale, fugitive, $0

Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0

Burgess, James Claude, contempt, $1,000

Burton, Laterius Cortez, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000

Butler, Amy Marjean, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Campbell, Dewayne, contempt x2, contempt-felony, felony fleeing police, $1,500

Carlisle, Dylan Scott, contempt-2nd, probation violation, $7,000

Carpenter, john Pierce, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Carwile, Carla Marie, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $1,000

Cash, Warren Deon-Marino, contempt, poss./receive/obtain stolen firearm, $2,000

Caswell, Franklin Rowley, domestic violence, $2,500

Chapman, Marlin Brent, contempt, possession w/intent, poss. of cont. sub., poss. w/intent, probation violation, $55,000

Clements, Christopher Scott, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlights/tail, $750

Coleman, Charles Franklin, fugitive, $0

Cooper, Kalvaci Lafayette, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Crum, Gregory Scott, motor vehicle theft, $10,000

Cullars, George Lee, contempt, $5,000

Daley, Kerris Jatron, contempt, $1,302.25

Dantzson, Gary Monshell, contempt x2, malicious mischief, $6,000

Dates, Daryl Dewayne, DUI-2nd, $1,000

Daughtrity, Quazavier Quintez, disorderly conduct, $0

Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt x2, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,500

Davis, Markesia Shardale, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,575

Davis, Roy Cornelius, contempt, $5,000

Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0

Dempsey, James Elvis, malicious mischief, $5,000

Denton Jr., John, violation of terms and conditions of drug court, $0

Diming, Marshon Cortez, murder, $0

Dixon, Darrion Gerard, contempt, $0

Dodds, Jamy Lynn, contempt, $0

Dodson, Decorian Montez, fugitive, $0

Driver Jr., Demetrice Lee, contempt-felony, marijuana, $0

Edwards III, Alfred James, no license, driving in left lane, false identifying info, $0

Edwards, Fabian Joshua, assault, $3,000

Eichelberger, Percy Lee, DUI, $1,000

Evans, Randell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip./tag, no insurance, $1,750

Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $100,000

Finkley, Margaret Ann, contempt x3, DUI, shoplifting, $10,000

Fischer, Timothy Lee, child pornography, $500,000

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0

Franklin, Dylan Blake, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $750

Gadd, Cody Elton, contempt, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Givens, Marvin Earl, contempt, $2,500

Glenn Jr., John Michael, contempt, probation violation, $0

Gordon, Kyle Dewayne, altered tag, marijuana in vehicle, $500

Gray, Angel Latisha, DUI, refusal to submit to chemical test, $500

Green, James Phillip, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,000

Green, Lacyrus, contempt, $0

Grossheim, Bruce August, DUI, careless driving, $750

Guyton, Christopher Lamonte, contempt, $5,000

Hall, Alicia Lavette, domestic assault, $1,000

Herbert, Joseph C., contempt, $225

Hernandez, Alvaro Lopez, no license, DUI, running stop sign, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Hernandez, Lillian Michelle Bell Acosta, probation violation, $0

Hewitt, Jerrica, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $10,000

Hill, Dion Dantrez, contempt, $500

Hines, Christopher Neal, domestic assault, $3,500

Holland, Currie Dylan, probation violation, $0

Holland, Mickey Lee, no license, receiving stolen property-felony, $250

Holmes, Laranesha Deona, paraphernalia, $500

Howard, Antoneskeya Vashalah, domestic assault, $1,000

Hudson, Christopher Dewayne, contempt, false ID information, $5,500

Huff, Denise Arleen, DUI, driving w/o headlights, no insurance, $500

Hunt, Jason Keith, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Jackson Jr., Eric Unt4ez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, failure to signal lane change, disregarding traffic control device, no insurance, $20,000

Jackson, Angela Atkins, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary/tools possession, $5,000

Jackson, Tracy Dove, contempt, no license, no insurance, $5,500

James, Jevon, contempt, $1,000

Himenez, Diana Rocio, DUI, $500

Johnson, Damion Devante, open container, no license, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $250

Johnson, William Bryant, contempt, $5,000

Jones Jr., Charles Edward, DUI, $0

Jones Jr., Michael A., conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, armed robbery x2, $150,000

Jones, Christopher Lydell, embezzlement, $10,000

Jones, Johnny Anthony, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insuance, obstructing traffic, $1,000

Jones, Pierre Cartrell, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500

Jordan, Darius Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, resisting arrest, $16,00

Joyner, Remicka, contempt x2, probation violation, $2,500

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0

Kerchoff, Amy Lee, DUI, obstructing traffic, $2,000

Kimmons, Kryschauna Rshae, embezzlement, $500

King, Bradley Kevin, switched tag, no license, $500

Leopard, Walter Mancel, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, felony taking of vehicle, $6,700

Lesure, Zack Lajuan, disturbing peace, $0

Lewis, Justin Wayne, DUI, improper equip., $750

Looney, Dana L., contempt, $392.75

Loving, Jonathan Ray, contempt, $638

Loving, Tiffany Denise, altered tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $0

Mack, Joshua Nehemiah, domestic assault, $1,500

Madison, Chelsea Renee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $1,000

Martinez, German, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,250

Matthews, Keith Laneal, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750

McCoy, Tatyana Diamondnique, contempt x2, shoplifting, $6,000

McMillion, Keenan Lee, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

McNeil, Lamar Junior, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Menzie, Tylin Jordan, shoplifting, $0

Meza, Jose Alfredo, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $6,250

Mickens Jr., Moses, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to blue light, $750

Miles, Quinterrious Tyrik, burglary-home invasion, stalking, domestic assault, $150,000

Miller Jr., Darell Dewayne, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750

Miller, Cynthia Ann, public drunk, $250

Moffitt, Valtarius Donntrell, contempt, $0

Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0

Moore, Moesha Dshun, domestic assault, $1,000

Neely, Damya Mickel, conspiracy to commit robbery-felony, armed robbery, $10,000,000

Norwood, Monesisha Nicole, paraphernalia, $500

Petty, Michael Conrad, contempt, $3,000

Profit, Roslyn, poss. of cont. sub./intent, $10,000

Pryor, Dallas Anthony, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, fugitive, $750

Puckett Jr., James Hunter, contempt, methamphetamine possession, $0

Pugh Jr., Levern, DUI, $750

Readus, Devonte Lechester, domestic assault, $1,000

Riley, Erica Alandra, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Robinson, Anthony, impersonating officer, $500

Robinson, Daquanna Danshaiunique, domestic disturbance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750

Rogers, Derrick Lemont, contempt, $0

Ross, Janet Renaye, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $10,000

Samuels, Arthur B., contempt x4, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Sappington, Ashley dean, contempt, shoplifting, $2,000

Sappington, Joey Dewayne, false report of crime, $500

Saulsberry, Treyvon Deuntae, contempt, $3,000

Scarborough, Mark Allan, public drunk, $250

Scott Sr., Lepatrick, probation violation, $0

Scott, Thomas Jacob, domestic assault, $250

Shaw, James Patrick, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $20,000

Sheng, Shi Kang, careless driving, shoplifting, $1,000

Shirley Sr., Troy, fugitive, $0

Sitzes, Brandy Lagayle, contempt, default in payment of restitution, $2,200

Smith Sr., Michael Anthony, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, driving in center lane, following too closely, disorderly conduct, $2,500

Smith, Alex McSteven, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Dillon Korvez, contempt, false identifying info., $2,000

Snipes, Antonio Dewayne, fugitive, $0

Spencer, Jeremiah Darrell, violation of post release supervision, $0

Spichalsky, Jeffrey Joseph, grand larceny, $0

Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, $0

Stam, Dennis, contempt, no tag, seatbelt violation, $1,500

Stiles, Gregory Thomas, contempt x2, $1,566.35

Stokes, Laura, contempt, $500

Sullivan, Sabrina, contempt, $0

Swearengin, William Robert, DUI, $750

Tard, Perry L., probation violation, $0

Tate, Shannika D., contempt, $500

Taylor, Cartrell M., shoplifting, $0

Terry Levi Ray, poss. of controlled sub. w/intent-felony, no license, $10,000

Thomas, Pierre Dajour, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Thompson, Thomas Edward, contempt-felony, DUI-felony, $0

Tidwell, Katasha Lavette, contempt, no license, DUI, child endangerment, $11,000

Towner, Josephus Lathell, contempt, no license, driving on wrong side of road, $1,794

Voss, John Miller, felony poss. of cont. sub., $1,300

Waldrop, Alex William, domestic assault, $9,999.99

Walker, Erion G., conspiracy to commit, unlawful taking of vehicle, poss. of stolen firearm, $0

Webb, Joey Ray, public drunk, $250

Webster, Andrew Lee, open container, noise ordinance, public drunk, $250

Welch, Linda Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Weston Jr., Stephen Loring, probation violation-felony, $0

Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Wild, Christopher John, contempt x2, $0

Wilkins, Cameron Jamarron, domestic assault, $500

Wilkins, Dineka, contempt, $5,000

Williams, Nickolas Keith, contempt x2, poss. of cocaine-recidivist, probation violation, domestic violence, disturbing family, $7,000

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, public drunk, assault, disturbance in public place, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $50,000

Wills, Courtney Auntae, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750

Wilson Jr., Michael Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Wright, Greg Lavel, contempt, paraphernalia, domestic disturbance, $6,500

