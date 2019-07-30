Abram-White, Desiree Cherie, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false ID information, $0

Adams, Ricky, DUI, careless driving, $750

Addison, Jamien Kentrell, probation violation, $0

Aldridge, Devontay Martez, contempt x2, disorderly conduct, $287.75

Ashford, Chad Sylvester, no license, careless driving, possession of a weapon by felon, $1,250

Askew, Chasity Jenise, contempt, $5,000

Austin, Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, $7,000

Bacon, Corey Alan, marijuana in vehicle, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, no tail light, $1,000

Bailey, Tradarrius Rydeze, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Barbee, Christopher Lee, probation violation, $0

Baxter, Christian Blake, contempt, $0

Beal, Davida Nicole, grand larceny x2, $10,000

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0

Birgs, Christopher M., contempt x2, $5,000

Bishop, Leonard Thomas, DUI-4th offense-felony, $4,000

Bishop, Theresa Hunt, domestic violence, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Booker, Kenneth Randale, no license, $0

Booker-Davis, Lateta Venkita, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750

Boyce Jr., Anthony Jerome, domestic assault, $3,000

Bozeman, Lauren, simple assault causing bodily injury-negligence, $500

Broome, Dane Marshall, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0

Brown, James David, contempt x2, $10,000

Brown, Steven, no tag, no license, no insurance, running stop sign, poss. of stolen firearm by felon, fleeing law-felony, resisting arrest, $100,000

Brown, Venquavius, paraphernalia, $0

Burnett, Melissa Corinne, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $0

Caffrey, Kaitlin Kayeann, petit larceny, $500

Carey, Marla Joyce, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, careless driving, driving w/o headlights, $5,000

Carroll, Jamarco Leshaun, poss. of weapon by felon, $5,000

Carter, Adrian Lamont, trespassing-larceny, shoplifting, $1,000

Chavez, Matthew Lyle, contempt, no license, DUI-felony, fleeing officer in vehicle, $0

Chorley, John Harold, fraud, making fraudulent statements/representations, $5,000

Clary, Christopher Jason, paraphernalia, DUI, $4,000

Climer, Charles Bryan, making false statements to law enforcement, contempt-felony x2, probation violation, $250

Coleman, Stephanie Michelle, contempt, bad check-felony, $6,000

Cooper, Tequila, shoplifting, $500

Copeland, Joe Milton, public drunk, $250

Corzine, Jeremy Michael, contempt, $1,500

Cowan, Rodrick Donzell, public drunk, $250

Daniel, Timothy Clayton, contempt, $1,500

Davis Jr., L.C., contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Davis, Kathy Mauk, driving while license suspended, $0

Dehaces, Delia, shoplifting, $500

Dehaces, Olga, shoplifting, $500

Dillard, Yolanda Nanette, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Dolquest, Laura Annie, violation of DV-no contact protection order, $1,000

Eldridge, Jessica Berry, contempt, $5,000

Fitzgerald Sr., Demetrius Jacques, contempt x2, $5,000

Fletcher, Joshua Doc, burglary-home invasion, capital murder, $100,000

Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt, $5,000

Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0

Gildon Sr., Brandon Jermain, disturbing peace by offensive conduct, $800

Golden, Mario Montrell, receiving stolen property, $0,000

Goodman, Jerman Levelle, domestic assault, $1,000

Grantham, Marcus Deshawn, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, agg. assault w/weapon, $30,000

Greer, Terry Lee, contempt, poss. w/intent to distribute, no license, DUI, $0

Guidry, Michael Shane, credit card intent to defraud, capital murder, $15,000

Hall III, Wesley Dalton, contempt, $75,000

Hall, Michael, malicious mischief, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,750

Harris, Brack Colby, fugitive, $0

Hathorn, Keith Bernal, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $5,000

Hawkins, Tredarious, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, $3,000

Hayes, Zachary Douglas, larceny, $0

Hightower, Frantiece, public drunk, $250

Hillard Jr., Curess, no license, DUI-2nd, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $3,500

Hogeland, Brittan Marie, trespassing-larceny, $250

Holcombe Jr., Leonard Carnell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Hoskins, Willie James, DUI, speeding, $500

Houston, Katina Loraine, DUI-2nd, $0

Howell Sr., Ray Mack, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, leaving scene of accident,  no insurance, $6,000

Huddleston Jr., Robert Earl, no license, $0

Hyder, Sharon Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, $3,000

Johnson, derrick Duane, failure to register as sex offender, $10,000

Johnson, Kentress Ladarrius, contempt, $2,500

Jones Jr., Charles Edward, DUI, $0

Jones, Braden Ryan, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Jordan Alexander, no license, $0

Jones, Keosha R., no license, driving w/one headlight, no insurance, $250

Jordan, Wesley Joseph, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, false ID information, $4,000

Joyner, Tabatha Peyton, contempt, $7,500

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Keeton, Jonathon Lloyd, petit larceny, credit card fraud-2nd, $5,500

Kimmons, Keldrick Sanmarcus, domestic violence, $500

Kollat, Jeffrey Steven, expired or altered tag, DUI, $500

Latimer IV, Thomas Newton, contempt, fugitive, $2,500

Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $250

Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0

Lester Sr., Kenneth Rakeem, contempt x2, no license, $5,255

Lurks, Darisha Lachell, contempt x2, $1,000

Lutts, Ashley Leann, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Martin, Michael Wayne, DUI, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $750

Matthews jr., Antoine Mateen, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $500

Matthews, Mykal Detrious, poss. of firearm by convicted felon x5, $25,000

Matthews, Tarus D., contempt, prescription fraud, $0

McCullar, Parker Wayne, contempt x2, $1,225

McDaniels, Tiffany Noel, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $500

McDowell, Decoreion D’Andre, failure to exhibit license, discharging firearm in city, $500

McGaha, Reeshamah Monquie, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $0

McGee, Brandy Alicia, contempt, $317.75

McKinley, Byanks Ashley, contempt, poss. of cocaine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

McNeil, Jarvis J., contempt, $3,000

McWhirter, Tammy, contempt, $5,000

Medlin, Cameron Sean, assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, $500

Milam, Ladaren Dredell, contempt, $5,000

Miles, Stephanie Corin, DUI, $2,000

Miller, Crystal Marie, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, dinted windows, unsafe operation of vehicle, $j0

Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt x2, $0

Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0

Montgomery, Orlanskee Antwan, contempt, $1,000

Moore Sr., Kendrick Ladell, contempt, $100

Moore Sr., Markeus Ladell, contempt, $342.75

Moore, Chad, DUI-2nd, $750

Moorlet Jr., Darnelll Renard, domestic violence, resisting arrest, $0

Morris, T. Adre Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, grand larceny, aggravated assault, $750,000

Mosley, Keith Phillips, no license, careless driving, $500

Murphy, Demetrik J., paraphernalia, $500

Nelson, Tara Nichol, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Netterville, Jackie Lee, contempt, $5,000

Olds, Charles Allen, DUI, profane, indecent, harassing telephone, $1,750

Orpet, Alan, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000

Outlaw, Swanson Deanthony, felony poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $16,000

Padgett, Haven Skyler, contempt x2, $10,000

Pattillo, Austin Luke, careless driving, $0

Pegues, Jessica Latoya, paraphernalia, $500

Pepper, Stacey Dean, public drunk, $250

Perez, Antonio Arellano, no license, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $0

Phillips, Antonia Lynn, DUI, improper lane usage, driving w/o headlights/tail, $2,000

Polk, Marcellus Lasellle, contempt, $5,000

Pounders Jr., Robert Earl, contempt, improper tag, possession of weapon by felon, $12,500

Powers, Jennifer Dyanne, no license, DUI, no insurance, driving w/o headlights, $1,250

Profit, Jonlabarron, petition to revoke bond, $0

Queen, Amy Ruth, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000

Rainey, Faith Lynn, contempt, $806.50

Ramirez, Olga Lopez, shoplifting, fugitive, $500

Rauch, Alyssa Jean-Buck, contempt, $0

Reyes Jr., Jaime, probation violation, $0

Rhodes, Antonio Dejaun, contempt, $5,000

Riley, Albert Keith, DUI, $1,000

Rogers, Lorenzo Martreze, contempt, $5,000

Rowe, Blair Nicole, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Salley, Jo Paige, probation violation, $0

Samson, Antonia Alliyah, contempt, $3,000

Scott, Kyle Cordell, contempt x2, $5,710.25

Sherrod II, Vincent Edward, contempt-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, $0

Shorty, James Carnell, no license, $0

Sizemore, Karie Breanne, contempt, shoplifting, false identifying info, $7,000

Smith, Craig David, paraphernalia, $500

Smith, Dakota Daniel, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,500

Smith, James Andrew, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000

Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Tyrese Lula, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Snooks, Jesse Edwards, transfer/sale/dist. Alprazolam, Etizolam, marijuana, habitual, racketeering, $20,000

Starks Sr., Jonathan Lamar, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, forgery, $22,000

Stewart, Davarius Montrev, contempt, $3,500

Stull, Austin Todd, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000

Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, $500

Taylor, Gary Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., no license, careless driving, speeding, no insurance, $750

Tedford, William Harmon, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750

Thomas, Timothy Alan, DUI-4th-felony, careless driving, $5,000

Todd, Jerry Bryon, public drunk, $250

Vance, Charles Edward, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,250

Walker, Randall Contrail, contempt x2, $0

Warren, Reagan Michelle, no license, $0

Wiggins, Stadarious Tywan, contempt, $1,078.08

Williams Jr., Stephen Guinn, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, $6,250

Williams, Cody Reid, probation violation-felony, $0

Williamson, Cedric Dajur, disturbing peace , $0

Willie, Demetric Marquion, contempt x2, $10,000

Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0

Wilson, Darrell, contempt, DUI, careless driving, $2,386

Wilson, Jauveierre Darrione Jeramiah, attempt to commit offense  (murder/capital murder), malicious mischief-felony, $100,000

Wood, Dorothy Lorene, probation violation, $0

Wright, Greg Lavel, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,500

