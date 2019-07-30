Abram-White, Desiree Cherie, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false ID information, $0
Adams, Ricky, DUI, careless driving, $750
Addison, Jamien Kentrell, probation violation, $0
Aldridge, Devontay Martez, contempt x2, disorderly conduct, $287.75
Ashford, Chad Sylvester, no license, careless driving, possession of a weapon by felon, $1,250
Askew, Chasity Jenise, contempt, $5,000
Austin, Jermaine, contempt, no license, DUI, $7,000
Bacon, Corey Alan, marijuana in vehicle, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, no tail light, $1,000
Bailey, Tradarrius Rydeze, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Barbee, Christopher Lee, probation violation, $0
Baxter, Christian Blake, contempt, $0
Beal, Davida Nicole, grand larceny x2, $10,000
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0
Birgs, Christopher M., contempt x2, $5,000
Bishop, Leonard Thomas, DUI-4th offense-felony, $4,000
Bishop, Theresa Hunt, domestic violence, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Booker, Kenneth Randale, no license, $0
Booker-Davis, Lateta Venkita, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750
Boyce Jr., Anthony Jerome, domestic assault, $3,000
Bozeman, Lauren, simple assault causing bodily injury-negligence, $500
Broome, Dane Marshall, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0
Brown, James David, contempt x2, $10,000
Brown, Steven, no tag, no license, no insurance, running stop sign, poss. of stolen firearm by felon, fleeing law-felony, resisting arrest, $100,000
Brown, Venquavius, paraphernalia, $0
Burnett, Melissa Corinne, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $0
Caffrey, Kaitlin Kayeann, petit larceny, $500
Carey, Marla Joyce, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, careless driving, driving w/o headlights, $5,000
Carroll, Jamarco Leshaun, poss. of weapon by felon, $5,000
Carter, Adrian Lamont, trespassing-larceny, shoplifting, $1,000
Chavez, Matthew Lyle, contempt, no license, DUI-felony, fleeing officer in vehicle, $0
Chorley, John Harold, fraud, making fraudulent statements/representations, $5,000
Clary, Christopher Jason, paraphernalia, DUI, $4,000
Climer, Charles Bryan, making false statements to law enforcement, contempt-felony x2, probation violation, $250
Coleman, Stephanie Michelle, contempt, bad check-felony, $6,000
Cooper, Tequila, shoplifting, $500
Copeland, Joe Milton, public drunk, $250
Corzine, Jeremy Michael, contempt, $1,500
Cowan, Rodrick Donzell, public drunk, $250
Daniel, Timothy Clayton, contempt, $1,500
Davis Jr., L.C., contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Davis, Kathy Mauk, driving while license suspended, $0
Dehaces, Delia, shoplifting, $500
Dehaces, Olga, shoplifting, $500
Dillard, Yolanda Nanette, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Dolquest, Laura Annie, violation of DV-no contact protection order, $1,000
Eldridge, Jessica Berry, contempt, $5,000
Fitzgerald Sr., Demetrius Jacques, contempt x2, $5,000
Fletcher, Joshua Doc, burglary-home invasion, capital murder, $100,000
Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt, $5,000
Franklin, Aaron Kadesh, contempt, $0
Gildon Sr., Brandon Jermain, disturbing peace by offensive conduct, $800
Golden, Mario Montrell, receiving stolen property, $0,000
Goodman, Jerman Levelle, domestic assault, $1,000
Grantham, Marcus Deshawn, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, agg. assault w/weapon, $30,000
Greer, Terry Lee, contempt, poss. w/intent to distribute, no license, DUI, $0
Guidry, Michael Shane, credit card intent to defraud, capital murder, $15,000
Hall III, Wesley Dalton, contempt, $75,000
Hall, Michael, malicious mischief, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,750
Harris, Brack Colby, fugitive, $0
Hathorn, Keith Bernal, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $5,000
Hawkins, Tredarious, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, $3,000
Hayes, Zachary Douglas, larceny, $0
Hightower, Frantiece, public drunk, $250
Hillard Jr., Curess, no license, DUI-2nd, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $3,500
Hogeland, Brittan Marie, trespassing-larceny, $250
Holcombe Jr., Leonard Carnell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Hoskins, Willie James, DUI, speeding, $500
Houston, Katina Loraine, DUI-2nd, $0
Howell Sr., Ray Mack, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, $6,000
Huddleston Jr., Robert Earl, no license, $0
Hyder, Sharon Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, $3,000
Johnson, derrick Duane, failure to register as sex offender, $10,000
Johnson, Kentress Ladarrius, contempt, $2,500
Jones Jr., Charles Edward, DUI, $0
Jones, Braden Ryan, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Jordan Alexander, no license, $0
Jones, Keosha R., no license, driving w/one headlight, no insurance, $250
Jordan, Wesley Joseph, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, false ID information, $4,000
Joyner, Tabatha Peyton, contempt, $7,500
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Keeton, Jonathon Lloyd, petit larceny, credit card fraud-2nd, $5,500
Kimmons, Keldrick Sanmarcus, domestic violence, $500
Kollat, Jeffrey Steven, expired or altered tag, DUI, $500
Latimer IV, Thomas Newton, contempt, fugitive, $2,500
Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $250
Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0
Lester Sr., Kenneth Rakeem, contempt x2, no license, $5,255
Lurks, Darisha Lachell, contempt x2, $1,000
Lutts, Ashley Leann, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Martin, Michael Wayne, DUI, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $750
Matthews jr., Antoine Mateen, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $500
Matthews, Mykal Detrious, poss. of firearm by convicted felon x5, $25,000
Matthews, Tarus D., contempt, prescription fraud, $0
McCullar, Parker Wayne, contempt x2, $1,225
McDaniels, Tiffany Noel, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $500
McDowell, Decoreion D’Andre, failure to exhibit license, discharging firearm in city, $500
McGaha, Reeshamah Monquie, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $0
McGee, Brandy Alicia, contempt, $317.75
McKinley, Byanks Ashley, contempt, poss. of cocaine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
McNeil, Jarvis J., contempt, $3,000
McWhirter, Tammy, contempt, $5,000
Medlin, Cameron Sean, assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, $500
Milam, Ladaren Dredell, contempt, $5,000
Miles, Stephanie Corin, DUI, $2,000
Miller, Crystal Marie, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, dinted windows, unsafe operation of vehicle, $j0
Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt x2, $0
Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0
Montgomery, Orlanskee Antwan, contempt, $1,000
Moore Sr., Kendrick Ladell, contempt, $100
Moore Sr., Markeus Ladell, contempt, $342.75
Moore, Chad, DUI-2nd, $750
Moorlet Jr., Darnelll Renard, domestic violence, resisting arrest, $0
Morris, T. Adre Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, grand larceny, aggravated assault, $750,000
Mosley, Keith Phillips, no license, careless driving, $500
Murphy, Demetrik J., paraphernalia, $500
Nelson, Tara Nichol, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Netterville, Jackie Lee, contempt, $5,000
Olds, Charles Allen, DUI, profane, indecent, harassing telephone, $1,750
Orpet, Alan, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,000
Outlaw, Swanson Deanthony, felony poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $16,000
Padgett, Haven Skyler, contempt x2, $10,000
Pattillo, Austin Luke, careless driving, $0
Pegues, Jessica Latoya, paraphernalia, $500
Pepper, Stacey Dean, public drunk, $250
Perez, Antonio Arellano, no license, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $0
Phillips, Antonia Lynn, DUI, improper lane usage, driving w/o headlights/tail, $2,000
Polk, Marcellus Lasellle, contempt, $5,000
Pounders Jr., Robert Earl, contempt, improper tag, possession of weapon by felon, $12,500
Powers, Jennifer Dyanne, no license, DUI, no insurance, driving w/o headlights, $1,250
Profit, Jonlabarron, petition to revoke bond, $0
Queen, Amy Ruth, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000
Rainey, Faith Lynn, contempt, $806.50
Ramirez, Olga Lopez, shoplifting, fugitive, $500
Rauch, Alyssa Jean-Buck, contempt, $0
Reyes Jr., Jaime, probation violation, $0
Rhodes, Antonio Dejaun, contempt, $5,000
Riley, Albert Keith, DUI, $1,000
Rogers, Lorenzo Martreze, contempt, $5,000
Rowe, Blair Nicole, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Salley, Jo Paige, probation violation, $0
Samson, Antonia Alliyah, contempt, $3,000
Scott, Kyle Cordell, contempt x2, $5,710.25
Sherrod II, Vincent Edward, contempt-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, $0
Shorty, James Carnell, no license, $0
Sizemore, Karie Breanne, contempt, shoplifting, false identifying info, $7,000
Smith, Craig David, paraphernalia, $500
Smith, Dakota Daniel, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,500
Smith, James Andrew, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000
Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Tyrese Lula, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Snooks, Jesse Edwards, transfer/sale/dist. Alprazolam, Etizolam, marijuana, habitual, racketeering, $20,000
Starks Sr., Jonathan Lamar, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, forgery, $22,000
Stewart, Davarius Montrev, contempt, $3,500
Stull, Austin Todd, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000
Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, $500
Taylor, Gary Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., no license, careless driving, speeding, no insurance, $750
Tedford, William Harmon, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750
Thomas, Timothy Alan, DUI-4th-felony, careless driving, $5,000
Todd, Jerry Bryon, public drunk, $250
Vance, Charles Edward, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,250
Walker, Randall Contrail, contempt x2, $0
Warren, Reagan Michelle, no license, $0
Wiggins, Stadarious Tywan, contempt, $1,078.08
Williams Jr., Stephen Guinn, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, $6,250
Williams, Cody Reid, probation violation-felony, $0
Williamson, Cedric Dajur, disturbing peace , $0
Willie, Demetric Marquion, contempt x2, $10,000
Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0
Wilson, Darrell, contempt, DUI, careless driving, $2,386
Wilson, Jauveierre Darrione Jeramiah, attempt to commit offense (murder/capital murder), malicious mischief-felony, $100,000
Wood, Dorothy Lorene, probation violation, $0
Wright, Greg Lavel, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.