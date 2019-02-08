Abbott, Tiffany Gale, contempt, $5,000
Adorno, Felix Antonio, no tag, no license, $1,000
Anthony, Jada Andria, contempt, $2,500
Anthony, Kathryn Anne, DUI, careless driving, $500
Atteberrry III, James William, contempt, no insurance, no license, $5,500
Banks, Marcus Deandre, contempt, domestic assault, $3,712
Barbee, Cheri Alicia, contempt, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false pretenses-habitual, $250
Bell, Angela Carol, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Bell, Christian Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, $2,500
Bevell, Jeremy Shane, paraphernalia, DUI, no license, no insurance, $1,750
Bobo II, Joseph Melvin, DUI, $750
Booker, Amberya Rachel, embezzlement, $0
Brown Jr., Malcolm Earl, contempt, $5,000
Brown, Devontae, DUI, speeding, $100
Brown, Joshua B., domestic violence, $0
Brown, Mardrell Omar, conspiracy, $0
Bryant, Sergi Phillip, careless driving, DUI, false ID information, no insurance, no tag, open container, $2,000
Butler, Carrissa Lampkin, shoplifting, $0
Cain, Robert Neil, public drunk, $250
Campbell Jr., Charles Robert, contempt, $287.75
Carter, Henry L., contempt, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to obey officer, running red light x2, improper passing, $5,250
Chunn Jr., James Hickey, touching, handling, $15,000
Cohn, Haley Renea, contempt, receiving stolen property, $1,500
Colbert, Latasha Lashay, no tag, no license, $1,500
Combs, Marquel Desean, contempt, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, shoplifting-felony, shoplifting less than $1,000, $150,000
Cousin, Bethony Jeanea, domestic assault, $1,000
Crump, Melvin Ray, domestic assault, $0
Cunningham, Anderson Cecil, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $6,750
Davis Jr., Terry Michael, disturbance by offensive conduct, $750
Davis, Morece Hurbert, domestic assault, $1,000
Davis, William Lee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $6,250
Dennie Jaden, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Dishmon Jr., William C., failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Dockery, Mondarrius Dontrell, contempt, $492.75
Elrod, Jernartay Marteneze, contempt, $1,500
Fagan, Diane Ann, trespassing, $0
Fennell, Stephen Michael, contempt, poss. of meth-recidivist, $5,000
Ferguson, R.D., shoplifting, $1,000
Ferguson, Rubin, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $3,000
Freeman, Devin Dewayne, paraphernalia, $500
Freeman, Marquita Karnice, contempt, embezzlement, $10,000
Garner Sr., Frankie Orlando, poss. w/intent to distribute cocaine, weapon in possession, $7,500
Gaxiola, Mark Anthony, paraphernalia, $500
Glover, Shawn Andrew, contempt x2, probation violation, shoplifting, $12,000
Gray, Mallory Juslissa, no tag, no license, no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $600
Green Jr., Anthony Dewayne, contempt x2, $5,500
Green, Eugene, DUI, no insurance, $750
Green, Jamie Bryant, paraphernalia, DUI, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,750
Griffin, Angelo Keith, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Haigler-Rawlinson, Ebony Eyrette, DUI, driving in more than one lane, driving w/only one headlight, $500
Hailey, Ashley Taran, contempt, $5,000
Hall, Robert Earl, failure to dim headlights, poss. of weapon by felon, $50,000
Hancock Jr., Drew N., contempt, $250
Hankins, Justin Heath, conspiracy to commit crime, $100,000
Harris, Carlos Jacory, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine, $0
Harris, Eddie Darnell, contempt, no drivers license, careless driving, $782
Hartsfield, Charles Edwin domestic violence, $1,500
Hignite Jacqueline Diane, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $2,500
Holmes Jr., Derrick Bernard, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Howell, Frederick Antonio, agg. assault w/weapon $0
Hudson Sr., Cedric Letrelle, burglary on dwelling, malicious mischief assault domestic assault, $53,750
Hughes, Anita Marie, shoplifting, $500
Humphreys Jr., Melvin Howard, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $250
Hunt, Quinctus C., contempt x2, no license, no insurance, $4,000
Jackson III, Albert Stanley, disobey traffic control device, DUI, $500
Jackson, Colby Lacharles, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000
Jackson, Tyrone Sentrell, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000
Jenkins, Susan, extortion, $0
Johnson, Carissa Alexandria, DUI, reckless driving, failure to obey order of police officer, $750
Jones, Eric Deshawn, paraphernalia, $500
Jones, Jacqueline Antoninette, contempt, improper tag, no license no insurance, $3,000
Jones, James Cody, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false pretenses, fugitive, $0
Jones, Juriqrius Jamevonta, poss. w/intent to distribute, $50,000
Jones, Preston Corey, DUI, $500
Jones, Richard Leon, no license, $250
Jones, Tamela, improper tag, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Keel, Jennifer Lynn, educational neglect, $0
Keller, Aric Damon, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Kelly, Demetrius Kesean, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
King, Dewayne Lamont, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Lacy, Cherry Annette, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., DUI 2nd, no insurance, $15,000
Lane, John Lewis, contempt, $1,000
Lavender, Jessica, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000
Logan, Billye Ruth, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,000
Lovelace, Elizabeth Anne, false pretenses, $1,500
Luker, Misty Lynn, improper tag, DUI, $2,500
Lunsford, Martha Louise, DUI, careless driving, $0
Luttrell, Brian Michael, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, improper equip., $1,289
Madison, David Wayne, larceny, dog stealing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Magill, Mark Anthony, paraphernalia, $2,000
Maples, Kordae Chevez, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $10,000
Mason, Robert Lanier, child pornography, $500,000
Matheny, Michael Lee, disorderly conduct, $0
Mathews, Dominic D., poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Mayhan, John, DUI, $0
McCarter, Eric Lamar, fugitive, $0
McComas, James Russell, contempt x3, resisting arrest, fleeing, false ID information, $1,800
McGhee Jr., Michael Derelle, domestic assault disorderly conduct, $3,000
McKinney, Carl Lee, contempt, burglary, B&E dwelling, $55,000
Merritt, Marcello Dewayne, no license, speeding, retaliation against public servant, $50,000
Moffitt, Tyron Derone, contempt x2, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, poss. of stolen firearm, $6,223.50
Morris, Jacob William, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, burglary auto x4, $60,000
Nance, Nicholas Michael, domestic violence, $5,000
Nichols Sr., Larrell Lydell, contempt x2, $1,300
Noel, Ulysses Maurice, shoplifting, public drunk, $750
Norphlet, Cecily Charisse, contempt, $1,000
O’Brien, Douglas Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $500
Oxendine, Valerine Ann, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,750
Pepper, Blake Andrew, poss. of sub methamphetamine x2, $0
Petters, Moncheri D., no license, no insurance, $500
Pickard, Kristin, contempt-felony, contempt, $300
Pinkerton, Holly Carol, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $750
Pryor Jr., Danny Laverne, paraphernalia $500
Rauch, Alyssa Jean-Buck, contempt, $5,000
Reddick, Aaron Jerome, contempt, $0
Reed, Jason Dyar, contempt, $0
Richardson, Shavetria Labaishi, shoplifting, $500
Riley, Christopher Randall, contempt, $0
Robertson, Tameka Faynetta, contempt, $2,100
Robinson, George Patrick, probation violation, $0
Rogers, Quinshava Quinshonna, domestic assault, $2,000
Ruiz Lugo, Francisco Alvin, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Russell, Charles Gregory, grand larceny, $7,500
Russell, Tmareya Jvon, contempt, $1,000
Sanders, Deandre, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000
Santillan, Misael Gonzalez, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Sharp, Stephanie Ann, contempt, $5,000
Shope, Eva Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $0
Simmons, Starkeasha Ann, domestic violence, $1,000
Sisk, Reekah Jane, credit card intent to defraud, uttering forgery, $2,500
Smith Jr., Elmer, contempt x2, no license, DUI, child endangerment, running red light, $7,738.35
Smith, Gregory Undra, shoplifting, $500
Smith, Joel E., DUI, no insurance, $1,000
Smith, Victor Lamarus, domestic assault, $1,000
Smothers, John, shoplifting, 2nd, $750
Spradling, Travis Jaryd, poss. weapon by felon, $3,000
Spraggins, Deshaun, DUI, $750
Stang, Robert Heath, contempt x2, $5,000
Steele, Joseph Angel, no tag, no license, lno insurance, failure to yield, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, $750
Stinson Jr., Willie, embezzlement-felony, $50,000
Stokes, Terrance Terell, contempt, DUI, fleeing law enforcement, $0
Stull, Austin Todd, contempt, false info to officer, $500
Suttles, Marvin Ashton, contempt, $10,000
Tate, Eric Dewayne, DUI, no tag, $2,500
Tate, Michael James, contempt, sex offender on school property, no license, $10,250
Tate, Samantha Lashea, contempt x3, assault w/injuries, $29,089.50
Taylor, Jeremy Rashaad, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Quenten Cortez, possession/sale of paraphernalia, $500
Taylor, Stephen Derek, contempt, $1,000
Thomas, Christopher, larceny under lease agreement, $0
Threatt, Chiquitta Lavette, trespassing, $250
Todd, Michael Ray, no tag, paraphernalia, $500
Treadway, Loretta Christine, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0
Tyler, Frederick L., poss. of heroin w/intent-felony, $0
Vaughn Sr., Robert Mitchell, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Vespo, Katie Lea, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Watkins, Shannon Elise, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $2,500
Watson, Elizabeth Kathlyn, DUI-2nd, improper equip., no insurance, $2,000
Webb, Brenda Faye, contempt, $1,000
Williams III, King, paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $500
Williams, Adam Tyler, contempt, $5,000
Williams, Carrell Pashaun, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, $1,000
Williams, Denyne Angelica, shoplifting, $0
Wiseman, Raven Simone, contempt, failure to exhibit D.L. on demand, speeding, $3,500
Wright, Erika, contempt x2, $2,500
Wright, Marvales Dewight, failure to maintain control, no license, leaving scene, property damage, false ID information, $1,000
Wright, Melanie Elizabeth, educational neglect, $0
