Abbott, Tiffany Gale, contempt, $5,000

Adorno, Felix Antonio, no tag, no license, $1,000

Anthony, Jada Andria, contempt, $2,500

Anthony, Kathryn Anne, DUI, careless driving, $500

Atteberrry III, James William, contempt, no insurance, no license, $5,500

Banks, Marcus Deandre, contempt, domestic assault, $3,712

Barbee, Cheri Alicia, contempt, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false pretenses-habitual, $250

Bell, Angela Carol, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Bell, Christian Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, $2,500

Bevell, Jeremy Shane, paraphernalia, DUI, no license, no insurance, $1,750

Bobo II, Joseph Melvin, DUI, $750

Booker, Amberya Rachel, embezzlement, $0

Brown Jr., Malcolm Earl, contempt, $5,000

Brown, Devontae, DUI, speeding, $100

Brown, Joshua B., domestic violence, $0

Brown, Mardrell Omar, conspiracy, $0

Bryant, Sergi Phillip, careless driving, DUI, false ID information, no insurance, no tag, open container, $2,000

Butler, Carrissa Lampkin, shoplifting, $0

Cain, Robert Neil, public drunk, $250

Campbell Jr., Charles Robert, contempt, $287.75

Carter, Henry L., contempt, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to obey officer, running red light x2, improper passing, $5,250

Chunn Jr., James Hickey, touching, handling, $15,000

Cohn, Haley Renea, contempt, receiving stolen property, $1,500

Colbert, Latasha Lashay, no tag, no license, $1,500

Combs, Marquel Desean, contempt, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, shoplifting-felony, shoplifting less than $1,000, $150,000

Cousin, Bethony Jeanea, domestic assault, $1,000

Crump, Melvin Ray, domestic assault, $0

Cunningham, Anderson Cecil, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $6,750

Davis Jr., Terry Michael, disturbance by offensive conduct, $750

Davis, Morece Hurbert, domestic assault, $1,000

Davis, William Lee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $6,250

Dennie Jaden, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Dishmon Jr., William C., failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Dockery, Mondarrius Dontrell, contempt, $492.75

Elrod, Jernartay Marteneze, contempt, $1,500

Fagan, Diane Ann, trespassing, $0

Fennell, Stephen Michael, contempt, poss. of meth-recidivist, $5,000

Ferguson, R.D., shoplifting, $1,000

Ferguson, Rubin, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $3,000

Freeman, Devin Dewayne, paraphernalia, $500

Freeman, Marquita Karnice, contempt, embezzlement, $10,000

Garner Sr., Frankie Orlando, poss. w/intent to distribute cocaine, weapon in possession, $7,500

Gaxiola, Mark Anthony, paraphernalia, $500

Glover, Shawn Andrew, contempt x2, probation violation, shoplifting, $12,000

Gray, Mallory Juslissa, no tag, no license, no insurance, driving w/one headlight, $600

Green Jr., Anthony Dewayne, contempt x2, $5,500

Green, Eugene, DUI, no insurance, $750

Green, Jamie Bryant, paraphernalia, DUI, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,750

Griffin, Angelo Keith, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Haigler-Rawlinson, Ebony Eyrette, DUI, driving in more than one lane, driving w/only one headlight, $500

Hailey, Ashley Taran, contempt, $5,000

Hall, Robert Earl, failure to dim headlights, poss. of weapon by felon, $50,000

Hancock Jr., Drew N., contempt, $250

Hankins, Justin Heath, conspiracy to commit  crime, $100,000

Harris, Carlos Jacory, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine, $0

Harris, Eddie Darnell, contempt, no drivers license, careless driving, $782

Hartsfield, Charles Edwin domestic violence, $1,500

Hignite Jacqueline Diane, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $2,500

Holmes Jr., Derrick Bernard, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500

Howell, Frederick Antonio, agg. assault w/weapon $0

Hudson Sr., Cedric Letrelle, burglary on dwelling, malicious mischief assault domestic assault, $53,750

Hughes, Anita Marie, shoplifting, $500

Humphreys Jr., Melvin Howard, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $250

Hunt, Quinctus C., contempt x2, no license, no insurance, $4,000

Jackson III, Albert Stanley, disobey traffic control device, DUI, $500

Jackson, Colby Lacharles, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000

Jackson, Tyrone Sentrell, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000

Jenkins, Susan, extortion, $0

Johnson, Carissa Alexandria, DUI, reckless driving, failure to obey order of police officer, $750

Jones, Eric Deshawn, paraphernalia, $500

Jones, Jacqueline Antoninette, contempt, improper tag, no license no insurance, $3,000

Jones, James Cody, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false pretenses, fugitive, $0

Jones, Juriqrius Jamevonta, poss. w/intent to distribute, $50,000

Jones, Preston Corey, DUI, $500

Jones, Richard Leon, no license, $250

Jones, Tamela, improper tag, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Keel, Jennifer Lynn, educational neglect, $0

Keller, Aric Damon, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Kelly, Demetrius Kesean, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

King, Dewayne Lamont, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Lacy, Cherry Annette, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., DUI 2nd, no insurance, $15,000

Lane, John Lewis, contempt, $1,000

Lavender, Jessica, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000

Logan, Billye Ruth, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,000

Lovelace, Elizabeth Anne, false pretenses, $1,500

Luker, Misty Lynn, improper tag, DUI, $2,500

Lunsford, Martha Louise, DUI, careless driving, $0

Luttrell, Brian Michael, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, improper equip., $1,289

Madison, David Wayne, larceny, dog stealing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Magill, Mark Anthony, paraphernalia, $2,000

Maples, Kordae Chevez, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $10,000

Mason, Robert Lanier, child pornography, $500,000

Matheny, Michael Lee, disorderly conduct, $0

Mathews, Dominic D., poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Mayhan, John, DUI, $0

McCarter, Eric Lamar, fugitive, $0

McComas, James Russell, contempt x3, resisting arrest, fleeing, false ID information, $1,800

McGhee Jr., Michael Derelle, domestic assault disorderly conduct, $3,000

McKinney, Carl Lee, contempt, burglary, B&E dwelling, $55,000

Merritt, Marcello Dewayne, no license, speeding, retaliation against public servant, $50,000

Moffitt, Tyron Derone, contempt x2, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, poss. of stolen firearm, $6,223.50

Morris, Jacob William, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, burglary auto x4, $60,000

Nance, Nicholas Michael, domestic violence, $5,000

Nichols Sr., Larrell Lydell, contempt x2, $1,300

Noel, Ulysses Maurice, shoplifting, public drunk, $750

Norphlet, Cecily Charisse, contempt, $1,000

O’Brien, Douglas Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $500

Oxendine, Valerine  Ann, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,750

Pepper, Blake Andrew, poss. of sub methamphetamine x2, $0

Petters, Moncheri D., no license, no insurance, $500

Pickard, Kristin, contempt-felony, contempt, $300

Pinkerton, Holly Carol, DUI, disobedience of traffic control devices, $750

Pryor Jr., Danny Laverne, paraphernalia $500

Rauch, Alyssa Jean-Buck, contempt, $5,000

Reddick, Aaron Jerome, contempt, $0

Reed, Jason Dyar, contempt, $0

Richardson, Shavetria Labaishi, shoplifting, $500

Riley, Christopher Randall, contempt, $0

Robertson, Tameka Faynetta, contempt, $2,100

Robinson, George Patrick, probation violation, $0

Rogers, Quinshava Quinshonna, domestic assault, $2,000

Ruiz Lugo, Francisco Alvin, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Russell, Charles Gregory, grand larceny, $7,500

Russell, Tmareya Jvon, contempt, $1,000

Sanders, Deandre, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000

Santillan, Misael Gonzalez, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Sharp, Stephanie Ann, contempt, $5,000

Shope, Eva Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $0

Simmons, Starkeasha Ann, domestic violence, $1,000

Sisk, Reekah Jane, credit card intent to defraud, uttering forgery, $2,500

Smith Jr., Elmer, contempt x2, no license, DUI, child endangerment, running red light, $7,738.35

Smith, Gregory Undra, shoplifting, $500

Smith, Joel E., DUI, no insurance, $1,000

Smith, Victor Lamarus, domestic assault, $1,000

Smothers, John, shoplifting, 2nd, $750

Spradling, Travis Jaryd, poss. weapon by felon, $3,000

Spraggins, Deshaun, DUI, $750

Stang, Robert Heath, contempt x2, $5,000

Steele, Joseph Angel, no tag, no license, lno insurance, failure to yield, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, $750

Stinson Jr., Willie, embezzlement-felony, $50,000

Stokes, Terrance Terell, contempt, DUI, fleeing law enforcement, $0

Stull, Austin Todd, contempt, false info to officer, $500

Suttles, Marvin Ashton, contempt, $10,000

Tate, Eric Dewayne, DUI, no tag, $2,500

Tate, Michael James, contempt, sex offender on school property, no license, $10,250

Tate, Samantha Lashea, contempt x3, assault w/injuries, $29,089.50

Taylor, Jeremy Rashaad, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Quenten Cortez, possession/sale of paraphernalia, $500

Taylor, Stephen Derek, contempt, $1,000

Thomas, Christopher, larceny under lease agreement, $0

Threatt, Chiquitta Lavette, trespassing, $250

Todd, Michael Ray, no tag, paraphernalia, $500

Treadway, Loretta Christine, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0

Tyler, Frederick L., poss. of heroin w/intent-felony, $0

Vaughn Sr., Robert Mitchell, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0

Vespo, Katie Lea, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Watkins, Shannon Elise, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $2,500

Watson, Elizabeth Kathlyn, DUI-2nd, improper equip., no insurance, $2,000

Webb, Brenda Faye, contempt, $1,000

Williams III, King, paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $500

Williams, Adam Tyler, contempt, $5,000

Williams, Carrell Pashaun, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, $1,000

Williams, Denyne Angelica, shoplifting, $0

Wiseman, Raven Simone, contempt, failure to exhibit D.L. on demand, speeding, $3,500

Wright, Erika, contempt x2, $2,500

Wright, Marvales Dewight, failure to maintain control, no license, leaving scene, property damage, false ID information, $1,000

Wright, Melanie Elizabeth, educational neglect, $0

