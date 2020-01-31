Aldridge, Eric Deshoun, no license, $0

Allison, Joseph Taylor, domestic assault, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,166.66

Ambrose, Keadrick Andre, defaced tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,500

Anderson, Crystal Carmelo, contempt, ¢5,000

Angelo, Mary Agnes-Paige, DUI, careless driving, $500

Ashford, Chad Sylvester, contempt-felony, felony poss. of weapon-habitual, felony, $1,250

Askew, Chasity Jenise, contempt, no insurance, receiving stolen property-felony, $9,900

Babich, Michael Lee, fugitive, $0

Bailey, Billy Haywood, domestic violence, $0

Barnes, Lauren Ashley, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Behles, Jacueline Ann, DUI, $1,000

Booker, Ronald Renay, DUI, no insurance switched tag, paraphernalia, $4,000

Boyle, Adrian R., altered tag, paraphernalia, $500

Brooks, Dacari Quinn, DUI, disorderly conduct, $0

Brown, Breone Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $1,000

Brown, Jakulve, family disturbance, $250

Burks, Legarien Montrel, contempt x2, domestic assault, $8,000

Burns, Zachary Kevin, contempt, $0

Butler, Theresa Raquel, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Butts, Quindarius Javinta, domestic violence, violation of protection order, $5,000

Carroll, Michael Wayne, paraphernalia, leaving scene w/property damage, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Carter II, Henry Lee, DUI-2nd, $0

Caseres, Oscar, DUI, fugitive, $0

Cohn Sr., James William, contempt/VOP, $2,500

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Cook Jr., Archie, fugitive, $0

Cooper Jr., Emmanuel Jamal, no license, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750

Cooper, Anthony Roby, contempt, $5,000

Cryer, Tiffany Reshay, no license, $0

Davenport, Iann Quishena, shoplifting-habitual, $5,000

Davis, Cassandra Latris, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000

Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt, $150

Davis, Michael Anthony, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Diaz, Jose, public drunk, fugitive, $0

Dinu, Dipesh Mukeshbhai, DUI-2nd, $750

Dobbs, Jennifer, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Doelling, Destiny Marie, assault, domestic violence, $500

Drummer, Kenwaun Lashawn, contempt, $5,000

Dubose, Tommy Elijah, contempt, $500

Duncan, April Marie, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, failure to yield right of way from private road, no insurance, $6,250

Duncan, Kendrick Deon, contempt x2, $3,500

Dyer, Avery J., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Estes, Jennifer Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Faherty, Edward William, contempt, $250

Farris, Allison Michelle, contempt, $5,000

Fill, Leeann Jean, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Flowers, Damien Damon, disorderly conduct, $250

Gardner III, Edward Park, contempt, fugitive, $0

Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt x3, $5,000

Glover, Brandy Marie, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Gordcon, Patsherette Annfernae, careless driving, DUI, expired tag, $500

Gordon, Steven Dyshawn, DUI, careless driving, $750

Grant, Violet Marie, contempt, $1,500

Gray, Nicola Lynn, contempt-felony, taking of motor vehicle-felony, $0

Hall, Alicia Lavette, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0

Hawkins, Sergio, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper passing, no license, $6,097.50

Hayes, Curtel Lee, contempt x3, $15,000

Hendrix, Nakecia Latonya, contempt x3, $10,000

Hervey, Kevin Andrea, violation of probation, sale of marijuana, $0

Hicks, Samuel, public drunk, $0

Hill, Amanda, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, fugitive, $0

Holden, Lawrence Blain, contempt, burglary-commercial, receiving stolen property-felony, $0

Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt x2, $150

Howard, Aluexs Lashell, contempt, $5,000

Humphrey, Deontavious Dewayne, paraphernalia, auto burglary, disorderly conduct, contributing to delinquency of minor, resisting arrest, $0

Hunter, Joshua Ray, contempt, $3,000

Hurt, Dezmon Demonte, paraphernalia, operating an unsafe vehicle, no license, auto burglary, disorderly conduct, contributing to del. of minor, resisting arrest, $1,250

James, Antonio Demarcus, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Jennings, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, $2,500

Johnson, Baron Lewis, DUI, careless driving, driving on wrong side of road, $750

Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI, $0

Johnson, Rachel Bernice, contempt, $5,000

Jones Jr., Lonnie, contempt, $500

Jones Sr., Terrance Sherrod, violation of post release supervision/shoplifting, $0

Jones, Kenyon Trumon, contempt-felony, auto burglary-felony, $0

Jones, Michael Ray, DUI-felony, $0

Jordan, Wesley Joseph, contempt x4, no license, false identifying info, $4,500

Joyner, Fredarius Landale, statutory rape-felony, contributing to delinquency of minor, $6,000

Lewis, Andrew Wade, contempt x4, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,000

Lowman, Vondell Ladukes, contempt, $0

Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt, $0

Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0

McKinney, William Tate, DUI, obstructing street, $500

Miller, Xaivar Porshun, contempt, $0

Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt x2, cons. to poss./sell cont. sub. in jail, $0

Moffatt, Shana L., poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, improper equip., $5,250

Mohead, Deontavius Montrelis, contempt x2, $1,000

Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0

Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0

Murphy, Toronzo Lavell, DUI, careless driving, $750

Nichols III, Clarence Devonta, armed robbery-felony, $50,000

Nichols, Devonte Cortez, receiving stolen property, $0

Paulino, Joel Christian, DUI, $0

Payne, Cedric Dontrel, contempt, no license, speeding, $0

Peck, Heather Natasha, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $0

Perez, Pedro Manuel, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Pickard, Kristin Michelle, contempt, probation violation/poss. of heroin, $0

Pitchford, Quindarrius Devo, contempt, $0

Pollard, Marcus Andrew, contempt, shoplifting, $0

Pratacher, Shu8nquita Lashay, switched tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000

Price, Demetris Dante, false pretenses, $5,000

Pryor, Darwantae Dyitreybeon, false identifying info, fugitive, $0

Pryor, James Marquiz, careless driving, DUI, $500

Raines, Harison Hunter, domestic assault, $2,500

Ramirez, Julio Cesar, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750

Ramsey, Kendrick Kartrell, no insurance, contempt, defraud in payment of restitution, $1,000

Richardson, Crystal Dawn, poss. of cont. sub., improper vehicle lighting, $500

Robertson, Corey, probation violation, $0

Robinson, Arielle Renee, public drunk, $0

Rogers, Brian Allen, motor vehicle theft, identify theft, fugitive-felony, $25,000

Rogers, Nicholas V., paraphernalia, $0

Sanchez, Juan Manuel, no license, $0

Shaffer, Michael William, malicious mischief, $1,000

Sharp, Brittany Ann, pubic drunk, $0

Sizemore, Karie Breanne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, $5,000

Smith, Tiara Denise, false statement w/intent to fraud, $0

Spore, Kelli Lee, public drunk, $250

Springfield, Rory T., fugitive, $0

Spruill, Reba Ladonna, shoplifting, $0

Straussberger, Eric, exp. Tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $500

Strickland, Lavarus Cortez, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Swopshire, Latrish Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000

Tapley, Alesha Elizabeth, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Devonne Mac, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Leslie William, contempt, violation of probation, sale of cont. sub.-meth., $0

Terrell, John Michael, DUI, $500

Thomas Jr., Gregory Augusta, contempt, false pretense, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretenses, $0

Thompson, Toria Yvette, DUI, open container, speeding, $500

Thompson, Tucker Lamar, receiving stolen property, $0

Thornton, Emmaria Zachari, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $1,250

Trammell, Dorian Jovan, domestic assault, $500

Truelove, Tony Wayne, contempt, no license, DUI-2nd, speeding, $4,000

Turner Jr., Ronald R., felony taking of vehicle, $25,000

Valdes, Kaley K., contempt, $342.75

Vardaman, Kadeja Shardia, contempt, $5,000

Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, violation of probation, poss. of cont. sub.-heroin, $0

Warren, Amber, fugitive, $0

Washington, Danielle Denise, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0

Washington, Matthew Vaughon, no license, $0

Washington, Melvin Roosevelt, public drunk, $0

Watson, Bartholomew Jamar, shoplifting, $500

Wells, Demetrius Thomas, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,500

Wesley, Ronald Kent, receiving stolen property, $888.88

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI, $0

Whitten, Ashlee Dawne, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500

Williams, Aldotfus, contempt x2, $0

Williamson, Erica Darneise, contempt x3, poss. of morphine-habitual, probation violation, $0

Wilson Stanley Lernard, contempt, $5,000

Wood, Kia Colisha, shoplifting, $500

Wright, Brandon Learieus, contempt, probation violation, burglary, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,500

Young, David Todd, contempt, probation violation, $0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.