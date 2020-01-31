Aldridge, Eric Deshoun, no license, $0
Allison, Joseph Taylor, domestic assault, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,166.66
Ambrose, Keadrick Andre, defaced tag, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,500
Anderson, Crystal Carmelo, contempt, ¢5,000
Angelo, Mary Agnes-Paige, DUI, careless driving, $500
Ashford, Chad Sylvester, contempt-felony, felony poss. of weapon-habitual, felony, $1,250
Askew, Chasity Jenise, contempt, no insurance, receiving stolen property-felony, $9,900
Babich, Michael Lee, fugitive, $0
Bailey, Billy Haywood, domestic violence, $0
Barnes, Lauren Ashley, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Behles, Jacueline Ann, DUI, $1,000
Booker, Ronald Renay, DUI, no insurance switched tag, paraphernalia, $4,000
Boyle, Adrian R., altered tag, paraphernalia, $500
Brooks, Dacari Quinn, DUI, disorderly conduct, $0
Brown, Breone Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $1,000
Brown, Jakulve, family disturbance, $250
Burks, Legarien Montrel, contempt x2, domestic assault, $8,000
Burns, Zachary Kevin, contempt, $0
Butler, Theresa Raquel, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Butts, Quindarius Javinta, domestic violence, violation of protection order, $5,000
Carroll, Michael Wayne, paraphernalia, leaving scene w/property damage, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Carter II, Henry Lee, DUI-2nd, $0
Caseres, Oscar, DUI, fugitive, $0
Cohn Sr., James William, contempt/VOP, $2,500
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Cook Jr., Archie, fugitive, $0
Cooper Jr., Emmanuel Jamal, no license, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750
Cooper, Anthony Roby, contempt, $5,000
Cryer, Tiffany Reshay, no license, $0
Davenport, Iann Quishena, shoplifting-habitual, $5,000
Davis, Cassandra Latris, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000
Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt, $150
Davis, Michael Anthony, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Diaz, Jose, public drunk, fugitive, $0
Dinu, Dipesh Mukeshbhai, DUI-2nd, $750
Dobbs, Jennifer, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Doelling, Destiny Marie, assault, domestic violence, $500
Drummer, Kenwaun Lashawn, contempt, $5,000
Dubose, Tommy Elijah, contempt, $500
Duncan, April Marie, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, failure to yield right of way from private road, no insurance, $6,250
Duncan, Kendrick Deon, contempt x2, $3,500
Dyer, Avery J., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Estes, Jennifer Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Faherty, Edward William, contempt, $250
Farris, Allison Michelle, contempt, $5,000
Fill, Leeann Jean, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Flowers, Damien Damon, disorderly conduct, $250
Gardner III, Edward Park, contempt, fugitive, $0
Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt x3, $5,000
Glover, Brandy Marie, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Gordcon, Patsherette Annfernae, careless driving, DUI, expired tag, $500
Gordon, Steven Dyshawn, DUI, careless driving, $750
Grant, Violet Marie, contempt, $1,500
Gray, Nicola Lynn, contempt-felony, taking of motor vehicle-felony, $0
Hall, Alicia Lavette, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0
Hawkins, Sergio, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper passing, no license, $6,097.50
Hayes, Curtel Lee, contempt x3, $15,000
Hendrix, Nakecia Latonya, contempt x3, $10,000
Hervey, Kevin Andrea, violation of probation, sale of marijuana, $0
Hicks, Samuel, public drunk, $0
Hill, Amanda, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, fugitive, $0
Holden, Lawrence Blain, contempt, burglary-commercial, receiving stolen property-felony, $0
Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt x2, $150
Howard, Aluexs Lashell, contempt, $5,000
Humphrey, Deontavious Dewayne, paraphernalia, auto burglary, disorderly conduct, contributing to delinquency of minor, resisting arrest, $0
Hunter, Joshua Ray, contempt, $3,000
Hurt, Dezmon Demonte, paraphernalia, operating an unsafe vehicle, no license, auto burglary, disorderly conduct, contributing to del. of minor, resisting arrest, $1,250
James, Antonio Demarcus, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Jennings, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, $2,500
Johnson, Baron Lewis, DUI, careless driving, driving on wrong side of road, $750
Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI, $0
Johnson, Rachel Bernice, contempt, $5,000
Jones Jr., Lonnie, contempt, $500
Jones Sr., Terrance Sherrod, violation of post release supervision/shoplifting, $0
Jones, Kenyon Trumon, contempt-felony, auto burglary-felony, $0
Jones, Michael Ray, DUI-felony, $0
Jordan, Wesley Joseph, contempt x4, no license, false identifying info, $4,500
Joyner, Fredarius Landale, statutory rape-felony, contributing to delinquency of minor, $6,000
Lewis, Andrew Wade, contempt x4, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,000
Lowman, Vondell Ladukes, contempt, $0
Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt, $0
Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0
McKinney, William Tate, DUI, obstructing street, $500
Miller, Xaivar Porshun, contempt, $0
Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt x2, cons. to poss./sell cont. sub. in jail, $0
Moffatt, Shana L., poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, improper equip., $5,250
Mohead, Deontavius Montrelis, contempt x2, $1,000
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Murphy, Toronzo Lavell, DUI, careless driving, $750
Nichols III, Clarence Devonta, armed robbery-felony, $50,000
Nichols, Devonte Cortez, receiving stolen property, $0
Paulino, Joel Christian, DUI, $0
Payne, Cedric Dontrel, contempt, no license, speeding, $0
Peck, Heather Natasha, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $0
Perez, Pedro Manuel, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Pickard, Kristin Michelle, contempt, probation violation/poss. of heroin, $0
Pitchford, Quindarrius Devo, contempt, $0
Pollard, Marcus Andrew, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Pratacher, Shu8nquita Lashay, switched tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000
Price, Demetris Dante, false pretenses, $5,000
Pryor, Darwantae Dyitreybeon, false identifying info, fugitive, $0
Pryor, James Marquiz, careless driving, DUI, $500
Raines, Harison Hunter, domestic assault, $2,500
Ramirez, Julio Cesar, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750
Ramsey, Kendrick Kartrell, no insurance, contempt, defraud in payment of restitution, $1,000
Richardson, Crystal Dawn, poss. of cont. sub., improper vehicle lighting, $500
Robertson, Corey, probation violation, $0
Robinson, Arielle Renee, public drunk, $0
Rogers, Brian Allen, motor vehicle theft, identify theft, fugitive-felony, $25,000
Rogers, Nicholas V., paraphernalia, $0
Sanchez, Juan Manuel, no license, $0
Shaffer, Michael William, malicious mischief, $1,000
Sharp, Brittany Ann, pubic drunk, $0
Sizemore, Karie Breanne, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, $5,000
Smith, Tiara Denise, false statement w/intent to fraud, $0
Spore, Kelli Lee, public drunk, $250
Springfield, Rory T., fugitive, $0
Spruill, Reba Ladonna, shoplifting, $0
Straussberger, Eric, exp. Tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $500
Strickland, Lavarus Cortez, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250
Swopshire, Latrish Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Tapley, Alesha Elizabeth, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Devonne Mac, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Leslie William, contempt, violation of probation, sale of cont. sub.-meth., $0
Terrell, John Michael, DUI, $500
Thomas Jr., Gregory Augusta, contempt, false pretense, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretenses, $0
Thompson, Toria Yvette, DUI, open container, speeding, $500
Thompson, Tucker Lamar, receiving stolen property, $0
Thornton, Emmaria Zachari, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $1,250
Trammell, Dorian Jovan, domestic assault, $500
Truelove, Tony Wayne, contempt, no license, DUI-2nd, speeding, $4,000
Turner Jr., Ronald R., felony taking of vehicle, $25,000
Valdes, Kaley K., contempt, $342.75
Vardaman, Kadeja Shardia, contempt, $5,000
Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, violation of probation, poss. of cont. sub.-heroin, $0
Warren, Amber, fugitive, $0
Washington, Danielle Denise, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0
Washington, Matthew Vaughon, no license, $0
Washington, Melvin Roosevelt, public drunk, $0
Watson, Bartholomew Jamar, shoplifting, $500
Wells, Demetrius Thomas, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $1,500
Wesley, Ronald Kent, receiving stolen property, $888.88
Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI, $0
Whitten, Ashlee Dawne, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500
Williams, Aldotfus, contempt x2, $0
Williamson, Erica Darneise, contempt x3, poss. of morphine-habitual, probation violation, $0
Wilson Stanley Lernard, contempt, $5,000
Wood, Kia Colisha, shoplifting, $500
Wright, Brandon Learieus, contempt, probation violation, burglary, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,500
Young, David Todd, contempt, probation violation, $0
