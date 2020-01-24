Agner, Courtney Morgan, contempt, $5,000

Alston, Thomas E., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Ambrew, Kendral Jemar, contempt, $2,000

Ayers, Dequindra Shabbar, contempt, $5,000

Banks, Christian, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting-habitual, $0

Barnes, Ashley Marie, contempt, $1,000

Bartlett, Andrew Lee, public drunk, $250

Bassham, Jessica Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, prostitution, $5,000

Beale, Marterious Rashad, poss. of cont. sub., $25,000

Bell Sr., William Joseph, violation of post release supervision, poss. of cocaine, $0

Besinger, Troy Neil, DUI-felony, open container, $250,000

Bianchi, Anthony Nicholas, fleeing, eluding law enforcement, $2,222.22

 Billingsley, Hyaden Mackenzie, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $1,000

Billups, Jarvis Lopez, violation of probation, sale of hydrocodone, fugitive $0

Bishop, Leonard Thomas, disturbing peace, $250

Bogan, Jalisa Jeanette, prostitution, $500

Bolen, Bryant Casey, trespassing willful, $0

Bookout, Catherine, disorderly conduct, failed to comply with req. of officer, resisting arrest, $1,000

Borden, Charles Lewis, paraphernalia, failure to signal lane change, $500

Briggs, Robert Jory, no insurance, running red light, no license, $250

Brint, Christopher Matthew, robbery, $2,500

Brooks, Dacari Quentin, DUI, disorderly conduct, $0

Brown, Beverly Blackwood, public drunk, $250

Brown, Reterio La’Quaz, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250

Brown, Tyler Alexander, contempt, $1,000

Buford, Shericka Latrice, contempt, $1,000

Burkeen, Loretta L., no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $1,000

Byard, Patricia A., disorderly conduct in business, $0

Carey, Albert Booker, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $7,500

Carter II, Henry, DUI-2nd, $0

Christian, Cody Allen, embezzlement-felony, $50,000

Christian, Johnathan, contempt, failure to comply w/drug court, $0

Christian, Johnathan, contempt x2, $550

Cohn, James William, contempt, false identifying info, $1,000

Cole, Cordale Dwayne, domestic assault, $1,000

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Collins, Shannon Taylor, contempt, $300

Cook, Kimberly Ann, harassing phone call, $25

Cooper, Kelsey Jena, contempt, poss. of hydrocodone, $5,000

Cooper, Lydia Amanada, contempt, $300

Craddock, Matthew Anderson, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, disorderly conduct, witness tampering, resisting arrest, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $4,000

Crittle, Jaron Marquis, contempt, $1,068.75

Crocker, James Michael, contempt, switched tag, no license, DUI-2nd, $0

Currie, Carnetta Denise, contempt, $1,000

Dancy, Randall Benjamin, contempt, $100

Daniel, Ashleigh Tiana, contempt, $5,000

Daniel, Michael Lynn, domestic violence, felony, $20,000

Daugherty, Courtavious S., contempt, $250

Dyer, Christopher Allen, contempt, handicapped parking, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $5,000

Eads, Emma Grace, domestic disturbing peace, paraphernalia, $500

Echols, Andre Cortez, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,250

Eddington, Dustan, probation violation, $2,000

Edge, Hunter Crosby, paraphernalia, domestic violence, disturbing family, $500

Estridge, Kimber Shianne, contempt, $500

Evans, Rachel Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $5,500

Fant, Antwan Cortery, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana-habitual, poss. of cocaine-habitual, $30.000

Possett, Glenn, no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $0

Foster, Quinterius Clinton-Ramon, no license, $500

Foy, Jacqueline Katherine, felony poss. of cont. sub., 45,000

Glasper, Howard, domestic violence, physical fear, $1,500

Graham, Loni E., paraphernalia, $500

Gray, Danny Richard, contempt, domestic violence, $5,500

Green, Terron Desha, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $750

Green, Enjelay Ashely, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $1,500

Haney, Katheryn, DUI-2nd, $0

Hardrick, Annluvina Francine, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, fugitive, $7,500

Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Hawkins, Daniel Thomas, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, fleeing law, $750

Haywood, Barbara Jean, no license, DUI-felony, child endangerment, no insurance, careless driving, child restraint law, resisting arrest, fleeing, $2,500

Heard, John McDowell, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,750

Henry, William Clarence, contempt x3, $6,792

Hill, Cody Wesley, contempt, uttering forgery, $0

Hill, John, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., $3,000

Hines, Calvin Ladale, DUI, careless driving, disregard traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency lights, $500

Hollis, Patrick Wayne, credit card intent to fraud, $10,000

Holmes Sr., Larry Deon, disorderly conduct, $500

Hopkins, Lakeisha Minnietta, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000

Hubbard, Michael Larson, poss. of cont. sub., failure to signal lane change, $2,000

Hughey, Tony Leron, contempt, $5,000

Irby, Anna Nicole, failed U/A, $0

Jimenez, Diana Docio, public drunk, $250

Johnson, Jeremiaha Cole, paraphernalia, $0

Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, $0

Jolly, Patrick Lee, contempt x2, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000

Jones, Summer Lynn, DUI, speeding, $500

Joshua, Trakesha Renee, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $2,500

Keeton, Jonathan Lloyd, contempt-felony, credit card fraud-habitual, intent to defraud, shoplifting, $2,000

Kehoe, James Matthew, DUI, $3,000

Kelley, Allison Paige, contempt x2, $2,000

Kelly, Kenny Lakeith, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $4,100

Kimble, Samuel John, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Kirkham III, Alfred, contempt, $489

Klages, Robert Hamer, simple assault, $1,500

Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, $5,000

Ligmaw, Rafas, contempt, $5,000

Lovett, Mark Eugene, paraphernalia, , poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tail light, $3,000

Lynch, Amber Michelle, contempt, $1,500

Malone, James Lee, DUI, child endangerment, $2,000

Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0

McDaniel, Darrion Deshun, shoplifting, $500

Medina, Armando Mayle, contempt, $0

Milam, Dyeshaka, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250

Miller, Shana Leah, prostitution, fugitive, $0

Miranda, Luis Daniel, contempt, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $6,000

Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0

Morgan, Jevon Demon, paraphernalia, no license, running red light, in poss. of stolen firearms, resisting arrest, $5,000

Morris, Xavier Drae, contempt, $5,000

Murphy, Burrell James, contempt, no license, no insurance, breaking into coin machine, $3,500

Nelson, Nathan Brian, DUI-2nd, $0

Nolan, Andrea Jean, contributing to delinquency or neglect of minor, $250

Nolen, Waymond embezzlement, $35,000

Northington, James Edward, contempt, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $5,250

Overton, Sharon, shoplifting, $0

Owens, Curtis, DUI-3rd-felony, driving w/o headlights, $6,000

Owens, Mabon Lendrea, DUI, careless driving, $500

Parker, Larry J., contempt x2, $2,500, cash $628,25

Parsons, Hunter Preston, contempt, $300

Perkins, Tony Terrell, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $1,000

Phillips, Kevin Bernard, contempt, $3,000

Pierce, Bobby Joe, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500

Pious, Steven, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., poss. cont. sub. in county jail, $7,200

Pounders, Nicole Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Ramey, Kaylie Jade, contempt x2, $10,000

Rayborn Jr., Trent Darrell, DUI, obstructing public street, $500

Read, Steve Earl, contempt, no license, $5,000

Redd, Krache Razanae, contempt, false information to officer, $2,250

Reed, Misty Marie, prostitution, fugitive, $0

Rogers, Daphne Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, resisting arrest, fugitive, $7,500

Sanders, James Michael, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying information, $5,500

Saulsberry, Whitney Marshay, contempt, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, $7,000

Scales, Kenayshia N., switched tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500

Schwartz, Lauretta Rebecca, paraphernalia, $500

Sharma, Manish, prostitution-procuring services, $500

Shelton, Bethany Anne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Shipp, Davion Martez, contempt, $1,000

Simmons, Tammy Faye, DUI, $1,000

Smart, Caleb Aaron, DUI, $750

Smith III, Tony, contempt, probation violation, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Smith, Harrison Reid, careless driving, DUI, $1,000

Spencer, Katrina Mashay, prostitution, $500

Spruill, Reba, shoplifting-2nd, $0

Stiff Sr., Jessie James, domestic assault, $2,500

Stuber, Zachary Neil, fugitive, $0

Talley Jr., Charles, violation of bond condition-no contact order, $0

Taylor, David Stephen, prostitution, $500

Taylor, Parys Salina, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $2,750

Terrell, Nicholas Andrew, no insurance, switched tag, no license, $250

Thompson, Whitney Aiessa, conspiracy to commit crime, $500

Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, #$500

Tolbert, Devin, violation of PRS/aggravated assault, $0

Villarreal, Amber Kayle, prostitution, $500

Vortis, Rahkahmeem Ben Israel, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $400

Washington, Derico Terrell, domestic assault, $1,000

Watson, Courtney Jean, contempt, $705

Watson, Kirbi Danielle, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt x2, public drunk, $5,250

Weston, Dario AShon, DUI-2nd, $0

Williams Jr., Larry Donel, DUI, no insurance, running stop sign, improper left turn, $750

Williams, Jamarris Itavious, open container, no license DUI, speeding, $750

Williams, James Erwin Lee, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Williams, Jay Henry, DUI, careless driving, $500

Williams, Jermiah Meshach burglary, $25,000

Wilson, Thomas Edward, domestic assault, $1,500

Wolfe, Zachary Ray, domestic violence, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $750

Wyatt, Jonathan Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,800

Young, Jaleel Marquis, contempt, $125

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.