Agner, Courtney Morgan, contempt, $5,000
Alston, Thomas E., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Ambrew, Kendral Jemar, contempt, $2,000
Ayers, Dequindra Shabbar, contempt, $5,000
Banks, Christian, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting-habitual, $0
Barnes, Ashley Marie, contempt, $1,000
Bartlett, Andrew Lee, public drunk, $250
Bassham, Jessica Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, prostitution, $5,000
Beale, Marterious Rashad, poss. of cont. sub., $25,000
Bell Sr., William Joseph, violation of post release supervision, poss. of cocaine, $0
Besinger, Troy Neil, DUI-felony, open container, $250,000
Bianchi, Anthony Nicholas, fleeing, eluding law enforcement, $2,222.22
Billingsley, Hyaden Mackenzie, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $1,000
Billups, Jarvis Lopez, violation of probation, sale of hydrocodone, fugitive $0
Bishop, Leonard Thomas, disturbing peace, $250
Bogan, Jalisa Jeanette, prostitution, $500
Bolen, Bryant Casey, trespassing willful, $0
Bookout, Catherine, disorderly conduct, failed to comply with req. of officer, resisting arrest, $1,000
Borden, Charles Lewis, paraphernalia, failure to signal lane change, $500
Briggs, Robert Jory, no insurance, running red light, no license, $250
Brint, Christopher Matthew, robbery, $2,500
Brooks, Dacari Quentin, DUI, disorderly conduct, $0
Brown, Beverly Blackwood, public drunk, $250
Brown, Reterio La’Quaz, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Brown, Tyler Alexander, contempt, $1,000
Buford, Shericka Latrice, contempt, $1,000
Burkeen, Loretta L., no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $1,000
Byard, Patricia A., disorderly conduct in business, $0
Carey, Albert Booker, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $7,500
Carter II, Henry, DUI-2nd, $0
Christian, Cody Allen, embezzlement-felony, $50,000
Christian, Johnathan, contempt, failure to comply w/drug court, $0
Christian, Johnathan, contempt x2, $550
Cohn, James William, contempt, false identifying info, $1,000
Cole, Cordale Dwayne, domestic assault, $1,000
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Collins, Shannon Taylor, contempt, $300
Cook, Kimberly Ann, harassing phone call, $25
Cooper, Kelsey Jena, contempt, poss. of hydrocodone, $5,000
Cooper, Lydia Amanada, contempt, $300
Craddock, Matthew Anderson, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, disorderly conduct, witness tampering, resisting arrest, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $4,000
Crittle, Jaron Marquis, contempt, $1,068.75
Crocker, James Michael, contempt, switched tag, no license, DUI-2nd, $0
Currie, Carnetta Denise, contempt, $1,000
Dancy, Randall Benjamin, contempt, $100
Daniel, Ashleigh Tiana, contempt, $5,000
Daniel, Michael Lynn, domestic violence, felony, $20,000
Daugherty, Courtavious S., contempt, $250
Dyer, Christopher Allen, contempt, handicapped parking, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $5,000
Eads, Emma Grace, domestic disturbing peace, paraphernalia, $500
Echols, Andre Cortez, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,250
Eddington, Dustan, probation violation, $2,000
Edge, Hunter Crosby, paraphernalia, domestic violence, disturbing family, $500
Estridge, Kimber Shianne, contempt, $500
Evans, Rachel Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $5,500
Fant, Antwan Cortery, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana-habitual, poss. of cocaine-habitual, $30.000
Possett, Glenn, no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $0
Foster, Quinterius Clinton-Ramon, no license, $500
Foy, Jacqueline Katherine, felony poss. of cont. sub., 45,000
Glasper, Howard, domestic violence, physical fear, $1,500
Graham, Loni E., paraphernalia, $500
Gray, Danny Richard, contempt, domestic violence, $5,500
Green, Terron Desha, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $750
Green, Enjelay Ashely, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $1,500
Haney, Katheryn, DUI-2nd, $0
Hardrick, Annluvina Francine, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, fugitive, $7,500
Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Hawkins, Daniel Thomas, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, fleeing law, $750
Haywood, Barbara Jean, no license, DUI-felony, child endangerment, no insurance, careless driving, child restraint law, resisting arrest, fleeing, $2,500
Heard, John McDowell, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,750
Henry, William Clarence, contempt x3, $6,792
Hill, Cody Wesley, contempt, uttering forgery, $0
Hill, John, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., $3,000
Hines, Calvin Ladale, DUI, careless driving, disregard traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency lights, $500
Hollis, Patrick Wayne, credit card intent to fraud, $10,000
Holmes Sr., Larry Deon, disorderly conduct, $500
Hopkins, Lakeisha Minnietta, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000
Hubbard, Michael Larson, poss. of cont. sub., failure to signal lane change, $2,000
Hughey, Tony Leron, contempt, $5,000
Irby, Anna Nicole, failed U/A, $0
Jimenez, Diana Docio, public drunk, $250
Johnson, Jeremiaha Cole, paraphernalia, $0
Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, $0
Jolly, Patrick Lee, contempt x2, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000
Jones, Summer Lynn, DUI, speeding, $500
Joshua, Trakesha Renee, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $2,500
Keeton, Jonathan Lloyd, contempt-felony, credit card fraud-habitual, intent to defraud, shoplifting, $2,000
Kehoe, James Matthew, DUI, $3,000
Kelley, Allison Paige, contempt x2, $2,000
Kelly, Kenny Lakeith, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $4,100
Kimble, Samuel John, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Kirkham III, Alfred, contempt, $489
Klages, Robert Hamer, simple assault, $1,500
Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, $5,000
Ligmaw, Rafas, contempt, $5,000
Lovett, Mark Eugene, paraphernalia, , poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tail light, $3,000
Lynch, Amber Michelle, contempt, $1,500
Malone, James Lee, DUI, child endangerment, $2,000
Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0
McDaniel, Darrion Deshun, shoplifting, $500
Medina, Armando Mayle, contempt, $0
Milam, Dyeshaka, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Miller, Shana Leah, prostitution, fugitive, $0
Miranda, Luis Daniel, contempt, improper tag, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $6,000
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, paraphernalia, no license, running red light, in poss. of stolen firearms, resisting arrest, $5,000
Morris, Xavier Drae, contempt, $5,000
Murphy, Burrell James, contempt, no license, no insurance, breaking into coin machine, $3,500
Nelson, Nathan Brian, DUI-2nd, $0
Nolan, Andrea Jean, contributing to delinquency or neglect of minor, $250
Nolen, Waymond embezzlement, $35,000
Northington, James Edward, contempt, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $5,250
Overton, Sharon, shoplifting, $0
Owens, Curtis, DUI-3rd-felony, driving w/o headlights, $6,000
Owens, Mabon Lendrea, DUI, careless driving, $500
Parker, Larry J., contempt x2, $2,500, cash $628,25
Parsons, Hunter Preston, contempt, $300
Perkins, Tony Terrell, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $1,000
Phillips, Kevin Bernard, contempt, $3,000
Pierce, Bobby Joe, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500
Pious, Steven, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., poss. cont. sub. in county jail, $7,200
Pounders, Nicole Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Ramey, Kaylie Jade, contempt x2, $10,000
Rayborn Jr., Trent Darrell, DUI, obstructing public street, $500
Read, Steve Earl, contempt, no license, $5,000
Redd, Krache Razanae, contempt, false information to officer, $2,250
Reed, Misty Marie, prostitution, fugitive, $0
Rogers, Daphne Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, resisting arrest, fugitive, $7,500
Sanders, James Michael, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying information, $5,500
Saulsberry, Whitney Marshay, contempt, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, $7,000
Scales, Kenayshia N., switched tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500
Schwartz, Lauretta Rebecca, paraphernalia, $500
Sharma, Manish, prostitution-procuring services, $500
Shelton, Bethany Anne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Shipp, Davion Martez, contempt, $1,000
Simmons, Tammy Faye, DUI, $1,000
Smart, Caleb Aaron, DUI, $750
Smith III, Tony, contempt, probation violation, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Smith, Harrison Reid, careless driving, DUI, $1,000
Spencer, Katrina Mashay, prostitution, $500
Spruill, Reba, shoplifting-2nd, $0
Stiff Sr., Jessie James, domestic assault, $2,500
Stuber, Zachary Neil, fugitive, $0
Talley Jr., Charles, violation of bond condition-no contact order, $0
Taylor, David Stephen, prostitution, $500
Taylor, Parys Salina, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $2,750
Terrell, Nicholas Andrew, no insurance, switched tag, no license, $250
Thompson, Whitney Aiessa, conspiracy to commit crime, $500
Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, #$500
Tolbert, Devin, violation of PRS/aggravated assault, $0
Villarreal, Amber Kayle, prostitution, $500
Vortis, Rahkahmeem Ben Israel, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $400
Washington, Derico Terrell, domestic assault, $1,000
Watson, Courtney Jean, contempt, $705
Watson, Kirbi Danielle, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt x2, public drunk, $5,250
Weston, Dario AShon, DUI-2nd, $0
Williams Jr., Larry Donel, DUI, no insurance, running stop sign, improper left turn, $750
Williams, Jamarris Itavious, open container, no license DUI, speeding, $750
Williams, James Erwin Lee, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Williams, Jay Henry, DUI, careless driving, $500
Williams, Jermiah Meshach burglary, $25,000
Wilson, Thomas Edward, domestic assault, $1,500
Wolfe, Zachary Ray, domestic violence, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $750
Wyatt, Jonathan Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,800
Young, Jaleel Marquis, contempt, $125
