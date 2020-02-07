Akong, Ebone Yodesha, contempt-felony, poss. of marijuana-felony, poss. of tetrahydrocannabinal-felony, $0
Aldridge, Eric Deshoun, no license, $0
Alexander, Dallas Kane, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Allen, Austin Seth, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Alston, Shaquille Steven Montaniu, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Anderson, Aloysious Tarkee, DUI-2nd, $0
Anderson, George Brandon James, contempt, shoplifting, $0
Armstrong, Tabitha Elise, contempt, $1,000
Austin Jr., Willie Lee, failure to register as sex offender, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit crime-murder, murder, $910,666.60
Banks, Harrison Kyle, contempt, $1,000
Barden, Nicholas James, poss.. of tetrahydrocannabinol-felony, $20,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250
Beaver, Robert Claude, contempt, $1,500
Berryman, Taylor Jewel, disorderly conduct, $250
Black, Carol Lynn, contempt, failure to show license, no license, speeding, no insurance, $300
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt, $0
Boyatt, John Wesley, contempt, grand larceny, $2,500
Bozant, Cody Alan, DUI, $0
Bradburn III, Doyle Eugene, no license, $0
Brewer, Adam Gerard, contempt, $0
Brewer, Christopher Alexander, contempt, sale of marijuana-felony, conspiracy to sell marijuana-felony, $7,500
Bridges, Raven Siamon, contempt, simple assault, $5,500
Brooks, Antonio Deaundre, contempt, domestic violence, $1,000
Brooks, Bobby L., contempt, receiving stolen property, $0
Brown Jr., Samuel Kirk, paraphernalia, DIU, careless driving, $1,250
Brown, Douglas Carnell, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., trespassing, $1,250
Brown, Robert shoplifting-2nd offense, theft detection shielding device or remover, disorderly conduct, $15,000
Brown, Terry Latrell, contempt, $0
Brown, Travis O’Neal, motor vehicle theft, $5,000
Brown, Venquavius Cortez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $5,000
Butler, Coy Matthew, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, shooting into a house, $150,000
Butler, Marylynn Michelle contempt, $200
Byrumer, Spencer Davis, aggravated domestic violence,
$100 ,000
Cade, Ryan Conner, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement, $0
Canada, Jonathan William, $1,000
Carlock, Keon Laterio, exhibit weapon, $500
Carraway Jr., Wayne Ray, no license, false pretenses, $750
Carter, Kendaris Cortez, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no tail light, $1,250
Christian III, James Truman, contempt/burglary building x2, poss. of stolen firearm, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana x2, weapon possession, $5,000
Christian, Johnathan Lynn, failure to comply w/non-adjudication/burglary of building, $0
Churchill, Sharon Denise, domestic violence, $1,000
Clark, Patricia Ann, no license, no insurance, $500
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Cooper, Quintaus, contempt, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation x2, disorderly conduct, $2,200
Daniel, Brandon Keith, contempt, DUI-3rd, $5,000
Davis Jr., Johnny Thomas, contempt/transfer/sale of meth x3-habitual, possession of weapon by felon, $20,000
Davis, Jimi Kyle, willful trespass, disorderly conduct, $0
Davis, Jimmy Wayne, public drunk, $250
Derricks, Billy Ray, contempt x2, seatbelt violation, $0
Dickson, China Bonet, paraphernalia, $500
Dingus, Alexandria Marie, failure to comply w/terms of drug court-felony, $0
Dodson, Kenneth, DUI, careless driving, $750
Dreher, Richard Carlton, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Edmond, Qualin, violation of probation/aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit crime, armed robbery, assault, $0
Ellis, Adrain Alexander, contempt x3, default in payment of restitution, $4,000
Ellis, Sidney, careless driving, DUI, $1,200
Embery, Artavias Cortez, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, robbed armed, $25,000
Escalante, Eluid Luna, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, $2,500
Estes, Jennifer Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Finch, Nathan Donnae, paraphernalia, $0
Fitzgibbons, Joseph William, probation violation, uttering forgery, $0
Fitzpatrick, Ann Elizabeth, DUI, failure to maintain control, no insurance, $500
Fly, Derrick Ray, contempt, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,014
Forrest, Jasmine Micsha, contempt, $1,500
Garner, Noah Deangelo, no license, $500
Garrison, Austin Joseph, domestic violence, $0
Garza, Roberto Jordan, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500
Gertz, William Travis, contempt, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine, $0
Giannopulos, Britzen A., DUI-3rd-felony, $3,500
Gilliam, Jeremy Jamaul, contempt, $5,000
Glosson, Jennifer Lynn, DUI, speeding, $750
Glove, Candice C., receiving stolen property, shoplifting 2nd, $1000
Gould, Haley Renee, contempt, $1,500
Green, Pamela Marie, contempt/x3, probation violation, $0
Green, Tiffany Patrice, contempt, $1,000
Griffin III, James, contempt, $5,000
Hall, Jeremy Lawrence, DUI, no insurance, running stop sign, $150
Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0
Harrison, Jessica Presley, contempt/conspiracy to commit possession of meth and methamphetamine,fleeing law, $2,000
Hays, Christopher Allan, domestic assault, $500
Heath II, Robert Gene, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Hegerty, Dana Leigh domestic violence, disturbance of family, $0
Heilman, Morgan, contempt x2, false pretense, shoplifting, $6,000
Henry, Marlann R., cyberstalking-felony, $10,000
Hensley II, Marc Elliot, grand larceny-from building, $0
Herl, Amanda Renee, contempt, transfer/sale of meth, $0
Hicks, Samuel Demetrois, public drunk, $0
Higbite, Jamie Wayne, probation violation, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene of accident, improper turn, $0
Hill, Faith Marie, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,750
Hines, William A., contempt, $3,000
Hopkins. Robert Ladarois. Contempt, $0
Horton, Roger E., m DUI, $750
Howard, Clint Roger, no license, DUI, open container, $4,500
Hughes, Renita Sierra-Shiffon, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana in vehicle, $5,000
Hutchinson, Jeremy Reid, malicious mischief, $500
James, Classie Sherelle Marsha, contempt, $4,000
Johnson, Kevaunn Shuntarious, contempt, $2,000
Johnson, Lecedric Landell, DUI, $500
Johnson, Olin Ray, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Johnson, Richard Seth, poss. of cont. sub., probation violation, $1,500
Jones, Zachary Osborn, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, grand larceny, $0
Joyner, Laterrica Michelle, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $750
Joyner, Remicka, contempt, parole violation, conspiracy to possess marijuana, $0
Judkins, Justin Blaine, contempt, $5,000
Katchens, Michael, domestic violence, $0
Kayed, Miriam, DUI, speeding, $500
King, Kevin Mark, no license, running stop9 sign, $1,000
King, Marjorie Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont., sub.-felony, $1,100
Kirkman, Richard James, DUI-felony, $3,000
Knight, Jeffery Aaron, domestic violence, $0
Lee Jr., Leon, DUI, careless driving, $500
Lee, Ray Charles, contempt x2, $5,000
Lowman, Laura Danielle, contempt, $456
Luellen, Darius Damond, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $10,000
Lynch Jr., Timothy Alan, public drunk, $0
Madison, Jonathan Blaine, contempt x2, $5,100
Malone, Kenny Dewayne, contempt, $2,500
Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Martinez, Elmer Enrique, DUI, paraphernalia, $1,000
Mason, Javaree Monroe, manslaughter, $0
Maxwell, Sharnesha Anjoyletta, poss.
Mays, Christopher Desmond, contempt-felony, domestic violence, habitual-felony, $0
McCoy, James, careless driving, DUI, $2,500
McCrary, Ashley Denise, shoplifting, $0
McDaniel, Euriqueo G., contempt, $647.25
McGinnis, Matthew Ryan, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $0
McIlwain, William, contempt, violation of probation, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
McKinney Jr., Marvil Earl, contempt, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Meeks Jr., Jacob, uttering forgery, $10,000
Meeks, Andrea Lanolta, DUI, $750
Miller, Nicholas Scott, contempt, $5,000
Millington, Colton Frank, contempt x2, $200
Money, Rebeka Alaine, contempt, $0
Moore, W. C. Tyler, public drunk, $250
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Morris, Joseph David, simple assault, domestic disturbance, $1,000
Moten, Jarvis Kantrell, contempt, $5,000
Mugica Jr., Michael Ralph, public drunk, $250
New, Angela, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $5,500
Office, Euniquica Tanette, taking of vehicle-felony, $4,000
Oliver, Oliver Shaneka, shoplifting, $500
Outlaw, Swanson Deanthony, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $20,000
Owen, Jerry M., contempt x2, $1,143.50
Owens, Michael A., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Parker, Sabrina, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,500
Partee, Melvin, contempt, $332
Patton, Tavarus Lerail, contempt, $0
Pena, Andrea, contempt, poss. of heroin, $0
Perry, Derek Dewayne, contempt x4, conspiracy to commit burglary, probation violation, $200
Peters, Larico, switched tag, no license, no insurance, improper passing, $2,000
Phipps, Timothy, switched tag, fleeing law enforcement, $1,200
Pickett, Jeffrey Dewayne, contempt x2, resisting arrest, fleeing, $2,700
Pilgrim, Lynn Renee, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene w/damage, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750
Pitts, Christian Laudious, contempt x2, no license, careless driving, $2,000
Pope, Justin Thomas, careless driving, resisting arrest, DUI, failure to yield to blue lights, siren, $1,500
Ratliff, James, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $500
Rayburn, Amanda Ariel, DUI, no insurance, following too closely, $500
Rogers, Denzel Dewayne, contempt, violation of probation, strong arm robbery, $175
Romedy, Bradley Caleb, DUI, speeding, $750
Ruggiero, Susan Irene, public drunk, $250
Salas-Hernandez, Marco Antonio, no license, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $0
Sales III, Floyd, no license, improper signal, resisting arrest, $0
Santana, Jose Luis, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equip., $500
Seamster, Jerry Dearro, contempt, disorderly conduct, disoberying officer, paraphernalia, $5,750
Selberg, James B., shoplifting, $500
Shipp, Michael Kincaid, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit offense/murder, murder, $1,000,000
Simmons, Jenny Rebecca, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000
Small, Ashley Nakole, contempt, $0
Smith, Andrea Chanelle, educational neglect, $0
Smith, Angelo Demetrious accessory after the fact-felony, $500
Smith, Christopher Frederick, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Smit6h, Cornesa W., contempt, $1,500
Smith, James Curtis, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, speeding, fleeing, $0
Spruill, Reba, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0
Stapleton, Hunter Chase, contempt, poss. of amphetamine, $0
Stevenson, Calvin D., felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Strickland, Jessica Marie, shoplifting, more than $1,000, false identifying information, $0
Sturdivant, Torrence Jerome, paraphernalia, no license, endangering child, DUI, no insurance $0
Swords, Herbert Neal, domestic assault, $1,000
Sykes, Jason Hunter, paraphernalia, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in vehicle, DUI, $2,000
Taggart, Denise Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Tagle, Anthony, DUI, reckless driving, $500
Tamoglia, Stephen Louis, DUI, careless driving, $500
Thomas, Christopher Russell, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Thomas, Jadarius Kentrell, probation violation, methamphetamine, $0
Thompson, James Philipbarr, DUI, $750
Tillery, James Dewayne, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, $5,750
Tran, Uan Thank, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500
Travis, Lazerick Cardell, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, running red light, disorderly conduct, $5,000
Truelove, Justin Tanner, domestic assault, $0
Turner Sr., Gene Earl, DUI, $750
Turner, Keelan, manslaughter-culpable negligence-felony, $0
Twilley, Jaquillna Dewayne, armed robbery, $0
Uselton, Eric Heath, contempt, DUI-2nd, no license, $0
Valentine, Tru R, shoplifting, $5,000
Veasley, Stephen William, contempt x2, $3,000
Wafford, Chadric Deshawn, contempt, $1,000
Walton, Antarius Markel, violation of post release supervision, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault indif. to life, $75,000
Ward Jr., Reginald Markell, contempt x2, domestic assault, $6,300
Watkins, Kimberly Kristen, profane, indecent, harassing telephone, $250
Watkins, Stealth Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, $25,000
Webster, Andrew Lee, resisting arrest, $1,500
West, Jason Dale, DUI, $500
Weston, Dario Ashon, public drunk, $0
White, Nicholas Tyler, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $2,813.50
Williams, Dallas D., contempt, $235
Williams, Lashunda Roneece, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, $750
Williams, Matthew David, probation violation, sale of cont. sub., $0
Williams, Trenton Darby, improper license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, failure to yield to blue light, $750
Williams, Xavier Keeron, motor vehicle theft, $20,000
Willie, Ajecia Murrae, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,000
Wright, Sophia Denise, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $6,250
