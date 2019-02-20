Albury, Jack, domestic assault, $2,000

Alexander, Charlisa Shanice, contempt x2, $2,500

Alonzo, Gaspar Peperaza, contempt (fines), fugitive (ICE hold), $1,000

Banks Jr., Macus Deandre, sale of cont. substance, $0

Barnes Sr., Marquette, contempt, $5,000

Baxter, Lisa Ann, trafficking of cont. sub. $0

Beasley, Kristian Nicholas, contempt, probation violation, domestic assault, $8,500

Becerra, Eloy, DUI, careless driving, $500

Bell, Brandin Michael, contempt, $0

Bell, Kaleb, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,250

Belue, John Austin, contempt, aggravated domestic violence, $135,000

Berniard Jr., George Oscar, armed robbery, $4,444.44

Bland, Fabier Sharnezz, transfer/sell/distribute cont. sub., $30,000

Blaylock, Michael Thomas, transfer, distribute, sale of meth-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime-habitual, $0

Bledsoe, Darius Reshawn, domestic assault, $1,000

Boyd, Samuel Paul, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $750

Brassfield, Matthew Lee, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., probation violation, $5,000

Brown, Alexis Faith, contempt x2, $10,000

Brown, China, expired tag, no license, no insurance, false ID information, $2,500

Brown, Joshua Bryant, domestic assault, contempt, $3,500

Brown, Nicholas Dale, no license, DUI, no insurance obstructing public street, $750

Brunson, Tyrese Lynell, marijuana, trespassing, contributing to neglect/delinquency of child, $1,750

Burnett, Takela Rena, contempt, $5,000

Burns Jr., Darrell Eugene, contempt-felony, $0

Byrd, Maria Elizabeth, contempt, $300

Cagle, Dustin Karl, probation violation, $0

Carruthers Sr., Marcus Antonio, contempt x2, $1,800

Chunn, Ashley Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Clavier, Samantha Michelle, stalking, following, harassing, making threats, $2,500

Collins, Denitria Tameka, no license, switched tag, no insurance, improper equip. false ID information, $750

Collins, Rochelle, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, careless driving, $0

Conrad, Timothy Eric, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $17,000

Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $500

Coughlin, Michael Roland, paraphernalia, $1,000

Crump, Melvin, simple assault, $0

Cummings, Jordan Lovell, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $15,500

Dabney, Jessie E., shoplifting, $500

Davis, Dorean Garland, burglary dwelling, $0

Davis, Zachary Rutherford, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, running red light, failure to yield to emergency lights, $500

Doss, Dorrion Kentrell, contempt x2, $0

Dunklin, Herman William, domestic disturbing peace, false ID information, $3,500

Dunlap, Carly Rose, contempt x2, contempt-feloy, poss. of heroin, methamphetamine false ID information, $5,000

Dunn, Johntavius Lavell, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, $750

Edwards, Anthony, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, fleeing in motor vehicle, $0

Gates, Kendra Domquie, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $0

Geeslin, Nolan Christopher, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime-habitual, $0

Gibson, Cortney Toran, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $5,750

Gossett Jr., Eddie Spencer, embezzlement-felony, $15,000

Gravil, Teresa Lorraine, shoplifting, $0

Hampton, Douglas Cortez, contempt, $5,000

Hankins, Heather Lindsey, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, theft of utilities, $20,000

Hawkins, Shaneka Shontae, domestic assault, $1,000

Hemphill, Robert, fugitive, $0

Henry Jr., Everette Glen, contempt, paraphernalia, false ID information, $5,750

Henry, Terrell Tyeshawn, direct contempt, disorderly conduct, $250

Hinkley, Arneisha Chanel, paraphernalia, $500

Hissong, Dinora Alvarado, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Hodges, George Hunter, domestic disturbance, $3,500

Holden, Lawrence, shoplifting, $500

Holliman, Jacob Samuel, felony poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $7,500

Hollins, Tavist Deshun, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Holloman, Sidney Tray, malicious mischief, $500

Horne, Kimberly Bernice, shoplifting-2nd, $750

Hoskins, Darrell Wayne, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, failure to signal, truck route violation, $5,000

Houghton, John F., contempt, $5,000

Hurley, Jordan, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0

Hurt, Brodrick Lamont, contempt, $3,000

Hymon, Kennedy Leigh, domestic violence, $250

Ingram, Charles Warner, motion to revoke bond, $0

Ingram, Christy Dawn, probation violation, $0

Jackson, Demarcus, armed robbery, domestic assault, $2,500

Jackson, Joshua M., paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, tampering with evidence, $25,000

Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0

Johnson, Leo Curtis, contempt, $0

Jones, Davont Mariell, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,000

Jones, James, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000

Jones, Jerry Ricardo, felony poss. of cont. sub., probation violation, $0

Jordan, Tyler Scott, poss. cont. MMB-FUBINACA/firearm enhancement, resisting arrest, $250

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, Jestin Clay, contempt, $1,500

Kenny Jr., Tommy L., violation of post release supervision-felony, $0

Koczka, Alex David, contempt x2, violation of post release supervision-felony, $5,000

Lakey, Sean Walter, poss. of cont. sub., unsafe operation of vehicle, failure to dim headlights, $1,000

Larabee, Regina, contempt, $500

Lark, Brandon R., contempt, $5,000

Lay, Toney Lemont, motion to revoke bond, $0

Lee, Dedrick Deshawn, disorderly conduct, $0

Lee, Joseph Tyler, contempt, $298.25

Leister, Marli Kristen, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, leaving scene w/property damage, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,250

Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, $10,000

Love, Eddie Lee, contempt, $1,500

Lowell, William T., contempt, assault causing bodily injury, $3,333.33

Marion, Frankie Lamond, contempt, $2,000

Martin, Ashlee Rhea, probation violation, $0

Martin, Skylar Alexander, contempt, strong armed robbery, $50,000

Martin, Vickie Denise, contempt, $0

Matheny, Michael, disorderly conduct, $0

Maxwell, Kevin Rashad, sexual battery, $20,000

McClendon, Brittney Dawn, manufacture and or sale of cont. sub., $0

McGhee Jr., Michael D., domestic violence, $0

McKnight, Timothy Wayne, DUI, running red light, $0

Melton, James Logan, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, $2,000

Milam, Phyllis Stene, DUI, $5,000

Mote, Thomas Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Nabors, James Kerry, poss. of cont. sub., seatbelt violation, improper equip., no insurance, $5,000

Nolen, Delondre Marshawn, probation violation, $j0

Odom, Porcha Chioma, paraphernalia, $500

Oliver, Demetry Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Paige, Charles Donte, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Parker Jr., Leeandrew, contempt, $100

Perez, Cayentano Ovidio, no license, no insurance, $1,500

Perry, Derek Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Pidgette, Stephanie Dawn, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Presley, Nicholas, contempt x2, fleeing officer, resisting arrest, $6,250

Pugh, Russell Lamar, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime-burglary, burglary7 of auto, $5,000

Rankin, Bradley Douglas, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, $50,000

Rayford, Ciara Deshaun, contempt, $0

Reddick, Aaron, contempt, $0

Reed, Johnny Dwayne, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Resendiz-Martinez, Miguel Angel, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Richards, Latasha Denise, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fleeing, $750

Richardson, Jody Lee, grand larceny, weapon possession by felon x2, $17,500

Roddy, Kerry, DUI, $1,000

Rowland, Bryan Gene, shoplifting, $0

Ruben, Omari Leontaye, contempt, $0

Rucker, Mitchell Levarn, contempt, $1,000

Sanders, Dorian D., improper license, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, $2,500

Sanders, Tamera Nicole, contempt, $1,500

Savadphayphane, Ashley Katana, domestic disturbing peace, $3,500

Schooler, Emma Elayne, trafficking of cont. sub., $0

Schruder, Randy Gean, contempt x2-felony, DUI, grand larceny-felony, motor vehicle theft –felony obstructing public street, $5,000

Shelly, Makayla Nicole, shoplifting, $500

Shinfield, Khyle Stephen, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $2,500

Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $0

Simmons, Derrious Trumann, contempt x3, $5,250

Smith, Arthur Harvey, contempt, probation violation, no license, careless driving, DUI-felony, $255,250

Smith, Tony Eugene, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Sorrell, Haley Elizabeth, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, careless driving, $10,000

Sowell, Jacob Field, DUI, $500

Spurlock, Latondra Shanea, contempt, $5,000

Stephens Jr., Stephen Edward, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Stewart, Annie L., bad check, $1,000

Stokes, Terrance, contempt x2, $5,000

Sturden, Lawrence Taylor, domestic assault, $500

Swinford Jr., Johnny Lee, poss. of cont. sub., trespass (joy riding), $5,500

Tate, Scott Anthony-Lamont, receiving stolen property, $15,000

Taylor, Jamaross Antonio, felony fleeing police officer, $33,333.33

Taylor, Luke Ray, probation violation, $0

Thomas, Christopher Charles, probation violation, $1,000

Thomas, Wardell Deandre, paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency lights, no tail light, $500

Thompson, Michael Colby, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Trotter, Marrero Renauld, paraphernalia, $500

Turner, Joshua Emmanuel, restricted drivers license, DUI, $500

Turner, Myesha Marie, disobey traffic control device, no license, no insurance, $2,000

Tutor, Meagan Faith, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering with evidence $75,000

Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, contempt x4, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of cont. sub., no license, seatbelt violation, shoplifting, $18,500

Villalba, Mario Yamir, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,000

Walters, Ronald Scott, exploitation of child-felony, $75,000

Weatherly, Cody Scott, conspiracy to commit crime, first degree murder, $0

Westbrook, Taquilla Shawnae, no license, speeding, $250

Wilson, Arquette Shada, contempt, $5,000

Wilson, Artavious Rasean, held for Marshall County, $0

Wilson, Jason Walter, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, poss. of weapon by felon, false information to officer, $100,000

Winchell, William Carlos, poss. of cont. sub., parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000

Wright, Jawan C., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial, grand larceny, malicious mischief, $0

Wyatt, Jonathan Lee, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, resisting arrest, $30,000

Young, Nancy Faye, violation of supervised probation-felony, $0

