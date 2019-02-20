Albury, Jack, domestic assault, $2,000
Alexander, Charlisa Shanice, contempt x2, $2,500
Alonzo, Gaspar Peperaza, contempt (fines), fugitive (ICE hold), $1,000
Banks Jr., Macus Deandre, sale of cont. substance, $0
Barnes Sr., Marquette, contempt, $5,000
Baxter, Lisa Ann, trafficking of cont. sub. $0
Beasley, Kristian Nicholas, contempt, probation violation, domestic assault, $8,500
Becerra, Eloy, DUI, careless driving, $500
Bell, Brandin Michael, contempt, $0
Bell, Kaleb, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,250
Belue, John Austin, contempt, aggravated domestic violence, $135,000
Berniard Jr., George Oscar, armed robbery, $4,444.44
Bland, Fabier Sharnezz, transfer/sell/distribute cont. sub., $30,000
Blaylock, Michael Thomas, transfer, distribute, sale of meth-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime-habitual, $0
Bledsoe, Darius Reshawn, domestic assault, $1,000
Boyd, Samuel Paul, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $750
Brassfield, Matthew Lee, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., probation violation, $5,000
Brown, Alexis Faith, contempt x2, $10,000
Brown, China, expired tag, no license, no insurance, false ID information, $2,500
Brown, Joshua Bryant, domestic assault, contempt, $3,500
Brown, Nicholas Dale, no license, DUI, no insurance obstructing public street, $750
Brunson, Tyrese Lynell, marijuana, trespassing, contributing to neglect/delinquency of child, $1,750
Burnett, Takela Rena, contempt, $5,000
Burns Jr., Darrell Eugene, contempt-felony, $0
Byrd, Maria Elizabeth, contempt, $300
Cagle, Dustin Karl, probation violation, $0
Carruthers Sr., Marcus Antonio, contempt x2, $1,800
Chunn, Ashley Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Clavier, Samantha Michelle, stalking, following, harassing, making threats, $2,500
Collins, Denitria Tameka, no license, switched tag, no insurance, improper equip. false ID information, $750
Collins, Rochelle, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, careless driving, $0
Conrad, Timothy Eric, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $17,000
Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, $500
Coughlin, Michael Roland, paraphernalia, $1,000
Crump, Melvin, simple assault, $0
Cummings, Jordan Lovell, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $15,500
Dabney, Jessie E., shoplifting, $500
Davis, Dorean Garland, burglary dwelling, $0
Davis, Zachary Rutherford, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, running red light, failure to yield to emergency lights, $500
Doss, Dorrion Kentrell, contempt x2, $0
Dunklin, Herman William, domestic disturbing peace, false ID information, $3,500
Dunlap, Carly Rose, contempt x2, contempt-feloy, poss. of heroin, methamphetamine false ID information, $5,000
Dunn, Johntavius Lavell, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, $750
Edwards, Anthony, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, fleeing in motor vehicle, $0
Gates, Kendra Domquie, contempt x2, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $0
Geeslin, Nolan Christopher, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime-habitual, $0
Gibson, Cortney Toran, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $5,750
Gossett Jr., Eddie Spencer, embezzlement-felony, $15,000
Gravil, Teresa Lorraine, shoplifting, $0
Hampton, Douglas Cortez, contempt, $5,000
Hankins, Heather Lindsey, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, theft of utilities, $20,000
Hawkins, Shaneka Shontae, domestic assault, $1,000
Hemphill, Robert, fugitive, $0
Henry Jr., Everette Glen, contempt, paraphernalia, false ID information, $5,750
Henry, Terrell Tyeshawn, direct contempt, disorderly conduct, $250
Hinkley, Arneisha Chanel, paraphernalia, $500
Hissong, Dinora Alvarado, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Hodges, George Hunter, domestic disturbance, $3,500
Holden, Lawrence, shoplifting, $500
Holliman, Jacob Samuel, felony poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, $7,500
Hollins, Tavist Deshun, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Holloman, Sidney Tray, malicious mischief, $500
Horne, Kimberly Bernice, shoplifting-2nd, $750
Hoskins, Darrell Wayne, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, failure to signal, truck route violation, $5,000
Houghton, John F., contempt, $5,000
Hurley, Jordan, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0
Hurt, Brodrick Lamont, contempt, $3,000
Hymon, Kennedy Leigh, domestic violence, $250
Ingram, Charles Warner, motion to revoke bond, $0
Ingram, Christy Dawn, probation violation, $0
Jackson, Demarcus, armed robbery, domestic assault, $2,500
Jackson, Joshua M., paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, tampering with evidence, $25,000
Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0
Johnson, Leo Curtis, contempt, $0
Jones, Davont Mariell, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,000
Jones, James, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000
Jones, Jerry Ricardo, felony poss. of cont. sub., probation violation, $0
Jordan, Tyler Scott, poss. cont. MMB-FUBINACA/firearm enhancement, resisting arrest, $250
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, Jestin Clay, contempt, $1,500
Kenny Jr., Tommy L., violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
Koczka, Alex David, contempt x2, violation of post release supervision-felony, $5,000
Lakey, Sean Walter, poss. of cont. sub., unsafe operation of vehicle, failure to dim headlights, $1,000
Larabee, Regina, contempt, $500
Lark, Brandon R., contempt, $5,000
Lay, Toney Lemont, motion to revoke bond, $0
Lee, Dedrick Deshawn, disorderly conduct, $0
Lee, Joseph Tyler, contempt, $298.25
Leister, Marli Kristen, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, leaving scene w/property damage, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,250
Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, $10,000
Love, Eddie Lee, contempt, $1,500
Lowell, William T., contempt, assault causing bodily injury, $3,333.33
Marion, Frankie Lamond, contempt, $2,000
Martin, Ashlee Rhea, probation violation, $0
Martin, Skylar Alexander, contempt, strong armed robbery, $50,000
Martin, Vickie Denise, contempt, $0
Matheny, Michael, disorderly conduct, $0
Maxwell, Kevin Rashad, sexual battery, $20,000
McClendon, Brittney Dawn, manufacture and or sale of cont. sub., $0
McGhee Jr., Michael D., domestic violence, $0
McKnight, Timothy Wayne, DUI, running red light, $0
Melton, James Logan, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, $2,000
Milam, Phyllis Stene, DUI, $5,000
Mote, Thomas Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Nabors, James Kerry, poss. of cont. sub., seatbelt violation, improper equip., no insurance, $5,000
Nolen, Delondre Marshawn, probation violation, $j0
Odom, Porcha Chioma, paraphernalia, $500
Oliver, Demetry Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Paige, Charles Donte, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Parker Jr., Leeandrew, contempt, $100
Perez, Cayentano Ovidio, no license, no insurance, $1,500
Perry, Derek Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Pidgette, Stephanie Dawn, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Presley, Nicholas, contempt x2, fleeing officer, resisting arrest, $6,250
Pugh, Russell Lamar, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime-burglary, burglary7 of auto, $5,000
Rankin, Bradley Douglas, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, $50,000
Rayford, Ciara Deshaun, contempt, $0
Reddick, Aaron, contempt, $0
Reed, Johnny Dwayne, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Resendiz-Martinez, Miguel Angel, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Richards, Latasha Denise, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fleeing, $750
Richardson, Jody Lee, grand larceny, weapon possession by felon x2, $17,500
Roddy, Kerry, DUI, $1,000
Rowland, Bryan Gene, shoplifting, $0
Ruben, Omari Leontaye, contempt, $0
Rucker, Mitchell Levarn, contempt, $1,000
Sanders, Dorian D., improper license, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, $2,500
Sanders, Tamera Nicole, contempt, $1,500
Savadphayphane, Ashley Katana, domestic disturbing peace, $3,500
Schooler, Emma Elayne, trafficking of cont. sub., $0
Schruder, Randy Gean, contempt x2-felony, DUI, grand larceny-felony, motor vehicle theft –felony obstructing public street, $5,000
Shelly, Makayla Nicole, shoplifting, $500
Shinfield, Khyle Stephen, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $2,500
Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $0
Simmons, Derrious Trumann, contempt x3, $5,250
Smith, Arthur Harvey, contempt, probation violation, no license, careless driving, DUI-felony, $255,250
Smith, Tony Eugene, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Sorrell, Haley Elizabeth, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, careless driving, $10,000
Sowell, Jacob Field, DUI, $500
Spurlock, Latondra Shanea, contempt, $5,000
Stephens Jr., Stephen Edward, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Stewart, Annie L., bad check, $1,000
Stokes, Terrance, contempt x2, $5,000
Sturden, Lawrence Taylor, domestic assault, $500
Swinford Jr., Johnny Lee, poss. of cont. sub., trespass (joy riding), $5,500
Tate, Scott Anthony-Lamont, receiving stolen property, $15,000
Taylor, Jamaross Antonio, felony fleeing police officer, $33,333.33
Taylor, Luke Ray, probation violation, $0
Thomas, Christopher Charles, probation violation, $1,000
Thomas, Wardell Deandre, paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency lights, no tail light, $500
Thompson, Michael Colby, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Trotter, Marrero Renauld, paraphernalia, $500
Turner, Joshua Emmanuel, restricted drivers license, DUI, $500
Turner, Myesha Marie, disobey traffic control device, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Tutor, Meagan Faith, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, tampering with evidence $75,000
Vaughan, Jessica Leigh, contempt x4, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of cont. sub., no license, seatbelt violation, shoplifting, $18,500
Villalba, Mario Yamir, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,000
Walters, Ronald Scott, exploitation of child-felony, $75,000
Weatherly, Cody Scott, conspiracy to commit crime, first degree murder, $0
Westbrook, Taquilla Shawnae, no license, speeding, $250
Wilson, Arquette Shada, contempt, $5,000
Wilson, Artavious Rasean, held for Marshall County, $0
Wilson, Jason Walter, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, poss. of weapon by felon, false information to officer, $100,000
Winchell, William Carlos, poss. of cont. sub., parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $25,000
Wright, Jawan C., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial, grand larceny, malicious mischief, $0
Wyatt, Jonathan Lee, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, resisting arrest, $30,000
Young, Nancy Faye, violation of supervised probation-felony, $0
