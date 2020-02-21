Adams, Dolan Gray, poss. of cont. sub, no license, receiving stolen property, poss. of weapon by felon, $4,250

Albritton, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, contempt-grand larceny, $5,000

Aldridge, Eric, no license, $0

Anderson, Brad Patric, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,250

Anderson, George Detarion, contempt, $253.50

Ascencio, Alis Letonia, shoplifting, $500

Barnett, William Samuel, agg. assault w/weapon or other means to produce death, $0

Barr, Jennifer Michelle, contempt, $342.75

Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt, $6,000

Benally, Delford B., DUI, careless driving, $750

Black, Jernard Montell, contempt, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Blaine, Cory Stephen, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $3,600

Boatman, Jacoby Tronzell, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000

Bonilla, Jose Erasmo, DUI, $500

Borja, Matilde, DUI-2nd, $0

Bowman, Jimmie Jermaine, contempt, domestic assault, $3,500

Black, Avarla Lashay, contempt, $5,000

Bradburn III, Doyle, no license, $0

Brickley, Richard Floyd, disorderly conduct, $250

Brigman, Melissa Diane, contempt, $5,000

Broerman, Trevor John, embezzlement, $0

Bullock, Thomas Anthony, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $100

Bumpous, Tyler Lee-Petti, contempt, $5,000

Byrd, Kelton Lynn, burglary-dwelling, $0

Byrd, Kylen Marshall, burglary-dwelling, $0

Canady, Kevin, contempt, $0

Carlisle, Calvin, contempt x2, $5,000

Carpenter, Andrea Lashae, no tag, no license, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, no insurance, $1,500

Carpenter, Donald Kevin, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500

Carr, Bennie Darien, domestic disturbing peace, $3,500

Christian, Daniel Joseph, contempt x2, $15,000

Clark, Jonathan Eduardo, sexual battery, $100,000

Clayton, Rahneisha Shankeah, contempt x2, $10,000

Cobb, James Kenneth, contempt, $10,000

Cole, Kameron Michael, domestic assault, $200

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Cook, Logan Andrew, contempt x2m DUI, no insurance, improper passing, $15,000

Cothern, Dillon Wayne, grand larceny, $0

 Crocker, James Michael, domestic disturbing peace, paraphernalia, $500

Cross, Tabitha Whitelow, fugitive, $0

Crouch, Jadie Clifton, DUI, failure to maintain control, $500

Crumb, Marlos Montrez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, felony sale of cont. sub. x2, $24,444.44

Crumpler, Charles Littleton, contempt x2, violation of probation, $8,375.25

Dandridge, Rekeith, contempt, $443.50

Darby, Nichalus A., contempt, $443.50

Dawson, David Benjamin, DUI, careless driving, $500

Deal, Demetrius Armand, contempt, $10,000

Engstrom, Crystal Michelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $11,000

Evans, Sherry6 Lynn, fugitive, $0

Feathers, Joshua, no license, failure to yield right of way, no insurance, $2,500

Ferguson, R.D., no license, DIU, no insurance, $750

Fill, Leeann Jean, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $3,000

Flowers, Ronney, contempt, no license, careless driving, false identifying info, $1,000

Forehand, Amber Lynn, simple assault, $750

French, Loralei Belle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,750

Galloway, Horace Deandre, burglary (motor vehicle), $50,000

Giddens, Joseph, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, no license, disobedience,

Gill, Da Jour M., contempt,  failure to signal lane change, $0

Gillam, Darris, DUI-2nd, $0

Gilliam, Matthew Ian, contempt, $5,000

Gonzalez, Olivia Yamileth, paraphernalia, DUI, obstructing traffic, $1,500

Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, domestic assault, $1,000

Grady, Jessica Corine, violation of domestic violence court order-no contact, protection, $1,000

Green, Chadwin Mykel, contempt, $5,000

Griffin, Shyheim D., failure to yield to blue lights/siren, domestic assault, $2,000

Griffin, Treterian A., contempt, domestic violence, $10,000

Hampton, Shenika Lavon, shoplifting, $5,000

Haney Jenifer, domestic assault $3,000

Hardwick, Stacey Ray, contempt, probation violation-poss. cocaine, $0

Harig, Joey Phillip, paraphernalia, false info to officer, $750

Harris III, Courtney Decor fugitive $0

Henderson, Beyonce Delwini, conspiracy to commit crime, $500

Henderson, Travis Demond, contempt, no tag, no insurance, no license, $7,500

Henson, Keuntray Tyrell, public drunk, $250

Herron, April, contempt, $0

Hill, Isaiah Malik, domestic assault, $50,000

Hill, Raven Danielle, contempt x2, $10,000

Holden, Lawrence, paraphernalia, $500

Hopkins, Robert, contempt, $0

Howell, Steven Lee, contempt, $0

Hudson, Keith Chadwick, DUI, $1,000

Hughes Jr., Leon, probation violation, poss. cocaine, $0

Hunter, Bobby L., cruelty to animal, $20,000

Isom, Susan Sherise, contempt, $143.50

James-Williams, Dawn, shoplifting, $500

Jeter, Tiffany Renee, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Johnson, Scott Anthony, careless driving, DUI, $1,000

Jones Sr., Erik Daniel, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $2,000

Jones, Arthur James, contempt, shoplifting-2nd offense, conspiracy to commit crime, $7,250

Jones, Carmetta Chevette, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Catera Marsahwn, careless driving, DUI, $500

Jones, James, contempt, $1,500

Jones, Krystal Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Jordan, Hannah Patience, contempt, $6,000

Katchens, Michael, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0

Keech, Jeremy Adam, malicious mischief, public drunk, $1,250

Kent, Takeisha Vashay, contempt, $5,000

Korpi, Lee Eric, burglary-home invasion, domestic assault, $20,000

Lamb, David Michael, DUI, $750

Lee Jr., David Charles, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit an offense-felony, $100,000

Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $10,000

Leppert, Thomas, seatbelt violation, disorderly conduct, $250

Lester, Jennifer Le Anna, contempt, $5,000

Lewis, Shalwanda, DUI, no insurance, $500

Lockett, Terry Terrell, contempt, $5,000

Logan, Benjamin Jerome, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, $0

Long Jr., Donnie Joe domestic violence-disturbing peace, $0

Long, Eveart II, contempt, $153.50

Lyons, Vanessa Ranee, fugitive, $0

Malone, Dangelo Cortez, contempt, $500

Malone, William O’Neal, probation violation, armed robbery, $0

Marion, Courvorsier Jacou, shoplifting, $500

Marshall, Robert Alfred, contempt, $5,000

Martindale, Clifton Macwade, contempt, $2,000

Matheny, Dawson, probation violation, $2,000

McClain, Adym Taylor, contempt, $4,000

McCrary, Ashley Denise, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

McGee, Carlos James, probation violation, statutory rape, $0

McKinnie, Dante Douglas, disobey traffic control deice, no license, no insurance, $2,000

McVay Sr., Keltric Joseph, malicious mischief, stalking, $500

Mills, Kendrick Deshun, contempt, probation violation, fleeing law, $6,000

Mink, Andrew Garrett, DUI, no insurance, $2,000

Montgomery, Antonio Dion, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Moore, Bradley Drayton, paraphernalia, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, $1,750

Moore, James Joseph, domestic assault, $500

Moore, Melvyn Sherrod, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $0

Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0

Murphy, Richard Allen, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, $80,000

Neal, Jamie Jabour, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, tinted windows, $10,000

Newman, James Leon, careless driving, DUI, $500

Newsom, Timothy, paraphernalia, $500

Orange, Roderick Jalonzio, contempt, $5,000

Pacheco, Jorge Ernesto, paraphernalia, public drunk, $0

Patterson, Reginald Dewayne, embezzlement, $250

Patterson, Winesha Joyce, contempt, domestic assault, $1,017.50

Payton, Pamela Denese, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Pepper, Blake W., contempt, receiving stolen property, $21,000

Phinizee, Robert Delawrance, attempt to commit offense-murder, $1,000,000

Poindexter, Anthony Deshon, switched tags, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, careless driving, improper equip., $2,500

Pollard, Marcus, shoplifting, $0

Presley, Richard Sanderford, contempt, $1,500

Puckett, Alicia Monique, contempt x3, probation violation, shoplifting-felony, false information to officer conspiracy to commit crime,  $15,750

Quezada-Saenz, Feliciano, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Rhea, Ginger Kay, trespassing, $250

Riley Jr., Albert Keith, contempt, $5,000

Robinson, Samuel Aguilar, fugitive, disobeying traffic control device, DUI, no insurance, no license, open container, $0

Ruffin, Darious Travonte, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, tampering w/physical evidence, $750S

Saine, Julia Lachelle, shoplifting-x2, $500

Sam, Jimmy Sovandara, burglary-house, $0

Scott, Brandon Edward, paraphernalia, fugitive, $500

Shepherd, Devin Ray, contempt, $10,000

Shipp, Barry Wayne, no license, no license, DUI, careless driving, trespassing, no insurance, open container, $5,000

Siga, Rockwell Mauricio, violation of protection order x2, $0

Sims, Coradell Vanta, contempt x2, probation violation, simple assault, $12,500

Slaughter, John Wesley, DUI, careless driving, $500

Small, April Dennice, no license, DUI, endangering a child, no insurance, $3,500

Smith, Andrew Spencer, DUI, $750

Smith, Christopher, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $0

Smith, Jeffery J., contempt, no license, DUI, $3,000

Smith, Lenesha Shante, paraphernalia, $500

Smith, Melvia D., forged prescription, $7,500

Snyder, Bethany Danielle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., heroin, $0

Spruill, Reba, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0

Stewart, Amillia Breyuna, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $1,500

Stewart, Roderick, contempt, $1,000

Stiel, Kayla Marie, paraphernalia,  no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Suggs IV, Moses, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $3,000

Suggs, Donald Ray, enticement of child to produce visual depiction of sexual contact, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $175,000

Thomas, John, DUI, speeding, $750

Thomas, Tyrone Joseph, careless driving, DUI $0

Turner, Jamilya Torraine, contempt, $1,000

Vance, William Cameron, fugitive, $0

Vega, Michael Kevin, probation violation, $0

Walker, Laura Ashley, violation of no-contact order, driving with no license, $1,250

Watts, Pshawn Dewayne, contempt, $1,000

Way, Samuel Roy, fugitive, $0

Weeden, Krystala Lacheall, contempt, $5,000

Wesley, Billy Gene, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $0

Williams, James Edward, contempt, $5,000

Woods, Goldie Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, $6,500

Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, domestic assault, $75,000

Wren, Jessie James, fugitive, $0

Wright, Andrew Lee, weapon poss. by felon, $1,000

Wright, Patricia Dunn, contempt, $97.50

Wright, Taj contempt, contempt-transfer/sale of marijuana, $0

Yon, Dylon Wayne, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000

 Young, Raymond Albert, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes-felony, $80,000

Young, Roderick Montrel, false identifying information, $500

Zapata, Andres, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

