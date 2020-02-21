Adams, Dolan Gray, poss. of cont. sub, no license, receiving stolen property, poss. of weapon by felon, $4,250
Albritton, Kenneth Dewayne, contempt, contempt-grand larceny, $5,000
Aldridge, Eric, no license, $0
Anderson, Brad Patric, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,250
Anderson, George Detarion, contempt, $253.50
Ascencio, Alis Letonia, shoplifting, $500
Barnett, William Samuel, agg. assault w/weapon or other means to produce death, $0
Barr, Jennifer Michelle, contempt, $342.75
Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt, $6,000
Benally, Delford B., DUI, careless driving, $750
Black, Jernard Montell, contempt, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Blaine, Cory Stephen, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $3,600
Boatman, Jacoby Tronzell, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000
Bonilla, Jose Erasmo, DUI, $500
Borja, Matilde, DUI-2nd, $0
Bowman, Jimmie Jermaine, contempt, domestic assault, $3,500
Black, Avarla Lashay, contempt, $5,000
Bradburn III, Doyle, no license, $0
Brickley, Richard Floyd, disorderly conduct, $250
Brigman, Melissa Diane, contempt, $5,000
Broerman, Trevor John, embezzlement, $0
Bullock, Thomas Anthony, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $100
Bumpous, Tyler Lee-Petti, contempt, $5,000
Byrd, Kelton Lynn, burglary-dwelling, $0
Byrd, Kylen Marshall, burglary-dwelling, $0
Canady, Kevin, contempt, $0
Carlisle, Calvin, contempt x2, $5,000
Carpenter, Andrea Lashae, no tag, no license, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, no insurance, $1,500
Carpenter, Donald Kevin, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500
Carr, Bennie Darien, domestic disturbing peace, $3,500
Christian, Daniel Joseph, contempt x2, $15,000
Clark, Jonathan Eduardo, sexual battery, $100,000
Clayton, Rahneisha Shankeah, contempt x2, $10,000
Cobb, James Kenneth, contempt, $10,000
Cole, Kameron Michael, domestic assault, $200
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Cook, Logan Andrew, contempt x2m DUI, no insurance, improper passing, $15,000
Cothern, Dillon Wayne, grand larceny, $0
Crocker, James Michael, domestic disturbing peace, paraphernalia, $500
Cross, Tabitha Whitelow, fugitive, $0
Crouch, Jadie Clifton, DUI, failure to maintain control, $500
Crumb, Marlos Montrez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, felony sale of cont. sub. x2, $24,444.44
Crumpler, Charles Littleton, contempt x2, violation of probation, $8,375.25
Dandridge, Rekeith, contempt, $443.50
Darby, Nichalus A., contempt, $443.50
Dawson, David Benjamin, DUI, careless driving, $500
Deal, Demetrius Armand, contempt, $10,000
Engstrom, Crystal Michelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $11,000
Evans, Sherry6 Lynn, fugitive, $0
Feathers, Joshua, no license, failure to yield right of way, no insurance, $2,500
Ferguson, R.D., no license, DIU, no insurance, $750
Fill, Leeann Jean, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $3,000
Flowers, Ronney, contempt, no license, careless driving, false identifying info, $1,000
Forehand, Amber Lynn, simple assault, $750
French, Loralei Belle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,750
Galloway, Horace Deandre, burglary (motor vehicle), $50,000
Giddens, Joseph, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, no license, disobedience,
Gill, Da Jour M., contempt, failure to signal lane change, $0
Gillam, Darris, DUI-2nd, $0
Gilliam, Matthew Ian, contempt, $5,000
Gonzalez, Olivia Yamileth, paraphernalia, DUI, obstructing traffic, $1,500
Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, domestic assault, $1,000
Grady, Jessica Corine, violation of domestic violence court order-no contact, protection, $1,000
Green, Chadwin Mykel, contempt, $5,000
Griffin, Shyheim D., failure to yield to blue lights/siren, domestic assault, $2,000
Griffin, Treterian A., contempt, domestic violence, $10,000
Hampton, Shenika Lavon, shoplifting, $5,000
Haney Jenifer, domestic assault $3,000
Hardwick, Stacey Ray, contempt, probation violation-poss. cocaine, $0
Harig, Joey Phillip, paraphernalia, false info to officer, $750
Harris III, Courtney Decor fugitive $0
Henderson, Beyonce Delwini, conspiracy to commit crime, $500
Henderson, Travis Demond, contempt, no tag, no insurance, no license, $7,500
Henson, Keuntray Tyrell, public drunk, $250
Herron, April, contempt, $0
Hill, Isaiah Malik, domestic assault, $50,000
Hill, Raven Danielle, contempt x2, $10,000
Holden, Lawrence, paraphernalia, $500
Hopkins, Robert, contempt, $0
Howell, Steven Lee, contempt, $0
Hudson, Keith Chadwick, DUI, $1,000
Hughes Jr., Leon, probation violation, poss. cocaine, $0
Hunter, Bobby L., cruelty to animal, $20,000
Isom, Susan Sherise, contempt, $143.50
James-Williams, Dawn, shoplifting, $500
Jeter, Tiffany Renee, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Johnson, Scott Anthony, careless driving, DUI, $1,000
Jones Sr., Erik Daniel, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Jones, Arthur James, contempt, shoplifting-2nd offense, conspiracy to commit crime, $7,250
Jones, Carmetta Chevette, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Catera Marsahwn, careless driving, DUI, $500
Jones, James, contempt, $1,500
Jones, Krystal Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Jordan, Hannah Patience, contempt, $6,000
Katchens, Michael, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0
Keech, Jeremy Adam, malicious mischief, public drunk, $1,250
Kent, Takeisha Vashay, contempt, $5,000
Korpi, Lee Eric, burglary-home invasion, domestic assault, $20,000
Lamb, David Michael, DUI, $750
Lee Jr., David Charles, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit an offense-felony, $100,000
Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $10,000
Leppert, Thomas, seatbelt violation, disorderly conduct, $250
Lester, Jennifer Le Anna, contempt, $5,000
Lewis, Shalwanda, DUI, no insurance, $500
Lockett, Terry Terrell, contempt, $5,000
Logan, Benjamin Jerome, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, $0
Long Jr., Donnie Joe domestic violence-disturbing peace, $0
Long, Eveart II, contempt, $153.50
Lyons, Vanessa Ranee, fugitive, $0
Malone, Dangelo Cortez, contempt, $500
Malone, William O’Neal, probation violation, armed robbery, $0
Marion, Courvorsier Jacou, shoplifting, $500
Marshall, Robert Alfred, contempt, $5,000
Martindale, Clifton Macwade, contempt, $2,000
Matheny, Dawson, probation violation, $2,000
McClain, Adym Taylor, contempt, $4,000
McCrary, Ashley Denise, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
McGee, Carlos James, probation violation, statutory rape, $0
McKinnie, Dante Douglas, disobey traffic control deice, no license, no insurance, $2,000
McVay Sr., Keltric Joseph, malicious mischief, stalking, $500
Mills, Kendrick Deshun, contempt, probation violation, fleeing law, $6,000
Mink, Andrew Garrett, DUI, no insurance, $2,000
Montgomery, Antonio Dion, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Moore, Bradley Drayton, paraphernalia, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, $1,750
Moore, James Joseph, domestic assault, $500
Moore, Melvyn Sherrod, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $0
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Murphy, Richard Allen, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, $80,000
Neal, Jamie Jabour, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, tinted windows, $10,000
Newman, James Leon, careless driving, DUI, $500
Newsom, Timothy, paraphernalia, $500
Orange, Roderick Jalonzio, contempt, $5,000
Pacheco, Jorge Ernesto, paraphernalia, public drunk, $0
Patterson, Reginald Dewayne, embezzlement, $250
Patterson, Winesha Joyce, contempt, domestic assault, $1,017.50
Payton, Pamela Denese, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Pepper, Blake W., contempt, receiving stolen property, $21,000
Phinizee, Robert Delawrance, attempt to commit offense-murder, $1,000,000
Poindexter, Anthony Deshon, switched tags, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, careless driving, improper equip., $2,500
Pollard, Marcus, shoplifting, $0
Presley, Richard Sanderford, contempt, $1,500
Puckett, Alicia Monique, contempt x3, probation violation, shoplifting-felony, false information to officer conspiracy to commit crime, $15,750
Quezada-Saenz, Feliciano, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Rhea, Ginger Kay, trespassing, $250
Riley Jr., Albert Keith, contempt, $5,000
Robinson, Samuel Aguilar, fugitive, disobeying traffic control device, DUI, no insurance, no license, open container, $0
Ruffin, Darious Travonte, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, tampering w/physical evidence, $750S
Saine, Julia Lachelle, shoplifting-x2, $500
Sam, Jimmy Sovandara, burglary-house, $0
Scott, Brandon Edward, paraphernalia, fugitive, $500
Shepherd, Devin Ray, contempt, $10,000
Shipp, Barry Wayne, no license, no license, DUI, careless driving, trespassing, no insurance, open container, $5,000
Siga, Rockwell Mauricio, violation of protection order x2, $0
Sims, Coradell Vanta, contempt x2, probation violation, simple assault, $12,500
Slaughter, John Wesley, DUI, careless driving, $500
Small, April Dennice, no license, DUI, endangering a child, no insurance, $3,500
Smith, Andrew Spencer, DUI, $750
Smith, Christopher, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $0
Smith, Jeffery J., contempt, no license, DUI, $3,000
Smith, Lenesha Shante, paraphernalia, $500
Smith, Melvia D., forged prescription, $7,500
Snyder, Bethany Danielle, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., heroin, $0
Spruill, Reba, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0
Stewart, Amillia Breyuna, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $1,500
Stewart, Roderick, contempt, $1,000
Stiel, Kayla Marie, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Suggs IV, Moses, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $3,000
Suggs, Donald Ray, enticement of child to produce visual depiction of sexual contact, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $175,000
Thomas, John, DUI, speeding, $750
Thomas, Tyrone Joseph, careless driving, DUI $0
Turner, Jamilya Torraine, contempt, $1,000
Vance, William Cameron, fugitive, $0
Vega, Michael Kevin, probation violation, $0
Walker, Laura Ashley, violation of no-contact order, driving with no license, $1,250
Watts, Pshawn Dewayne, contempt, $1,000
Way, Samuel Roy, fugitive, $0
Weeden, Krystala Lacheall, contempt, $5,000
Wesley, Billy Gene, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $0
Williams, James Edward, contempt, $5,000
Woods, Goldie Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, $6,500
Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, domestic assault, $75,000
Wren, Jessie James, fugitive, $0
Wright, Andrew Lee, weapon poss. by felon, $1,000
Wright, Patricia Dunn, contempt, $97.50
Wright, Taj contempt, contempt-transfer/sale of marijuana, $0
Yon, Dylon Wayne, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000
Young, Raymond Albert, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes-felony, $80,000
Young, Roderick Montrel, false identifying information, $500
Zapata, Andres, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.