Alcantara-Cueva, Beatriz Alexix, domestic assault, $0
Aldridge, Eric Deshoun, no license, $0
Allan, Michael James, child pornography-felony, tampering with physical evidence-felony, $75,000
Alvaro-Amilcar, Bernardo Perez, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $0
Anderson, Felita, probation violation/shoplifting, fugitive, $0
Bagwell, Steven Charles, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,000
Banks, Diva Shontrae, contempt, $1,500
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, shoplifting, public drunk, $0
Bell, Brandin Michael, violation of post release supervision-felony fleeing, $0
Bell, Erika Lawun, contempt, no license, no insurance, $1,700
Bingham, Dreshun Drevon, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order/burglary of dwelling, $0
Bobo, Marco Fashawn, open container, contempt x2, DUI, improper equip., $0
Boughton, Abbeni Ann, failure to comply w/provision of non-adj. order/poss. of cont. sub., $0
Bradburn III, Doyle Eugene, no license, $0
Brown, Beverly Blackwood, probation violation, $2,500
Brown, Fredrick Tyrone, conspiracy to commit a crime, $75,000
Brummett, Brittany Ann, DUI, $750
Burton Jr., Dewayne Eric, careless driving, DUI-2nd, no license, $3,000
Cannon, Stephen Bradley, public drunk, $1,500
Carpenter, John Pierce, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $15,000
Carr, Pyllis Joan, larceny under lease or rental agreement, over $1,000 value felony, $2,500
Carter Arlandre Reshad, contempt, $5,000
Champion, Cordaro Terell, fugitive, $0
Chisom, Lesli Nicole, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, improper e quip., no insurance, $2,500
Claiborne, Keysha Ladawn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,500
Claudio, Tyler Reo, domestic assault, $0
Collins, Georges M., contempt, $0
Cook, Brittany Nicole, domestic assault, $0
Covington, Sharon Loveberry, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equip., disorderly conduct, $500
Cox, Ronald Roderick, contempt, burglary-motor vehicle, $45,000
Crabtrtree, Shawn Matthew, contempt, child exploitation, $0
Crumb, Clifton Antonio, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance $1,000
Cummins, Demarkus Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $0
Cummings, Markieth, DUI, $550
Cunningham, Derek Emanuel, contempt, domestic assault, $500
Davis, Jonathan R., credit card-intent to defraud, $500
Day, David Edward, DUI, $0
Dormayer, Eric O’Neal, marijuana in vehicle, $0
Dyer, John Washington, DUI-2nd, $0
Evans, Marcus Antanio, contempt, $5,000
Evans, Tina Michelle, contempt, $1,000
Everett, Melvon Deante, assault, $999.99
Everett, Monyetta Shaugndrell, assault, $999.99
Felder Jr., Tyrone, contempt x3, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $7,500
Figueroa Jr., Michael Josephy, failure to comply w/pretrial intervention, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000
Fleming, Terry Key, receiving stolen property-felony, $0
Forrest, Franklin Cortez, contempt, expired tag, no license, DUI-felony, $55,000
Franklin, Jennifer Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $200
Giannopulos, Bliten Alexander, DUI-3rd-felony, disorderly conduct obstructing street, resisting arrest, $1,000
Gibson, Dyesha Latesha, stalking, $500
Gibson, Tomarcus O’Brian, stalking, $500
Gist, Rockie Wade, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Godbolt, Willie Cory, capital murder (only here for jury selection), $0
Goforth, Terry James, contempt, grand larceny, $0
Green, William Antonio, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, $250
Greene, Roger Dale, contempt, $5,000
Hall, James Eric, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500
Hamilton, Troy Lee, receiving stolen property, $1,000
Hammond, Zachery Alexander, disorderly conduct, $250
Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0
Harrell, Mason Stanley, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, fugitive, $0
Harris, Jessie Beactrice, pubic disturbance, $0
Harris, Keshun Dejae, disorderly conduct, $250
Hart, Jennifer Megan, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,000
Hatley, Tyler Weston, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Henderson, Thomas David, contempt, $500
Henry, Joshua Earl, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $1,250
Hibbler, Nikiedra Briana, contempt, $5,000
Hicks, Samuel, public drunk, $0
Hill, Jasmine Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, obedience to traffic device, receiving stolen property, fleeing law-felony, $20,000
Holmes, Kyle Jacob, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Hoover, Brittney, contempt, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $200
Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, $0
Hoskins, Johnny Alanzo, domestic assault, $1,000
Houston, Christopher Isaiah, contempt, burglary tools-habitual, $40,000
Hudspeth, Timothy Wayne, burglary-commercial, poss. of burglary tools, $30,000
Hughey, Tracy Keith, contempt, $5,000
Hurt, Rockell Demond, contempt, $5,000
Jackson, Brandon Tavasia, contempt-2nd, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equip., no insurance, $8,000
Jackson, Derrick Dewayne, contempt/poss. of marijuana-recidivist, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Jackson, James Leon, DUI, disobedience of traffic devices, no insurance, $500
Jefferson, Danielle Tari, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Jenkins, Brianna, aggravated domestic violence-felony, $25,000
Jenkins, Emanuel Ernesto, contempt x2, no tag, $5,268.75
Jens, Richard M., domestic assault, $2,000
Johnson, Amber Lynn, DUI, no insurance, $500
Johnson, Justin Ryan, failure to comply w/non-adjudication poss. of cont. sub, $0
Johnson, Quintarus, contempt, domestic assault, $7,500
Johnston, Cody Allen, DUI, driving in center lane, $500
Jones, Antonio Terrell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $50,000
Jones, Jeremy Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Jones, Kelvin Lonterryl, contempt, shoplifting, $7,000
Jones, Kimberly Latrice, contempt, no license, $5,000
Kitchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0
Keating, Ryan Tyson, shoplifting, $500
Keeler, Dontreal Lashon-Defrance, contempt, no license, no insurance, careless driving, no motorcycle crash helmet, $0
Kimmons, Kryschauna Rshae, contempt, $1,000
King, Audrey Lee, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. substance-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-misd., DUI, $5,000
King, Kirk Russell contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Kirk, Stephanie Renee, contempt, $1,000
Lammey, Dean, DUI, $500
Lampkin, Patrick Jerome, no license, DUI, $1,000
Lancaster, Travis Lamar, vehicle theft, $1,500
Lang, James Lamond domestic assault, $150
Lee, Robert Edward, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500
Leonard III, Guy Arnold, domestic assault, $500
Lester, Napolean Earl, contempt, expired tag, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $500
Love, Tomekia Latrice, contempt, $1,500
Loveberry, Classius Keayrius, contempt, $322.75
Magee, Terry Lakeye, public drunk, $250
Maples, Kordae Cheveaz, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Martin, Darrell Devante, contempt, $5,000
McCaskill, Tiffany Leshaun, DUI, careless driving, $500
McCawley, Jameson Cole, obscene electronic communications, $250
McElroy, Katelyn McKenzie, receiving stolen property, $0
McKinney, Ralph Earl, contempt x2, $5,000
Miller, Sherelle Danielle, paraphernalia, DUI, driving on right half of roadway, $1,250
Mills, Monquanisha Nashell, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000
Misher, Ryan Michael, DUI, careless driving, $250
Mitchell, Darian, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, fugitive, $0
Moore II, Burnnie Douglass, DUI, careless driving, $750
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Moreland, Anthony Wayne, fugitive, $0
Morgan, William Michael, domestic violence, family disturbance, $1,000
Nelson, Catonya Lachelle, expired tag, no license, DUI, child endangerment x3, careless driving, child restraint law x3, no insurance, $4,200
Nunnery, Shavedia Shanta, contempt, no license, $2,000
O’Kelly, Nicholas Ray, probation violation, burglary of dwelling, $0
Orejel Sr., Christopher Allen, contempt, poss. w/intent to transfer, $0
Overton, Sharon, shoplifting, $0
Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt x2, domestic violence, $5,000
Pickens, Alexandria Kurstina, contempt, $0
Pittman, Gia, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,222.22
Pollard, Marcus, shoplifting, $0
Ramos, Daren Allen, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, contempt, $7,500
Riddle, Natasha Marie, contempt, methamphetamine, $0
Rieben, Callie Suezanne, contempt, $5,000
Risby Jr., Lawrence Clay, violation of probation, poss. of cocaine, $0
Robertson, Haylee Brooke, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Rovenstine, James Richard, DUI, $750
Sansone, David Michael, assault-to cause bodily injury, $30,000
Schram, Marc Earl, DUI, speeding, $500
Sedgwick, Justin Aaron, contempt, conspiracy to commit burglary, felony taking of vehicle, $5,000
Sellers Jr., Bobby Joe, contempt, false identifying info, $0
Sesson, Sage Gafriel, contempt, $0
Shields, Nicholas Renaldo, contempt, $203.50
Shipp, Kevin Duntrell, contempt, $20,000
Sim, Vuth, DUI, $500
Smith, Michael Dewayne, contempt, violation of post release supervision,
family disturbance, domestic violence, $2,500
Smith, Calvert Demond, contempt, $456.50
Smith, Christopher Fredrick, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $0
Smith, Dominic Damon, contempt, no tag, no license, receiving stolen property, $2,000
Smith, Dominique Desha, paraphernalia, $500
Smith, Jermaine Antonio, contempt, $0
Smith, Jeromy Donald, paraphernalia, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,500
Smith, Mario L., contempt, $0
Smith, Nathan, DUI, $0
Smith, Ricky, careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, no license, $0
Spruill, Reba Ladonna, shoplifting-2nd, $0
Stewart, Lawrence Anthony, malicious mischief, no license, DUI, $2,000
Stewart, Matthew Lewis, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, $10,000
Sullivan, Patrick Thomas, contempt x2, $0
Tate, Lasharay Kiera, contempt x3, paraphernalia, probation violation, $3,200
Taylor, Tracy Faith, contempt, $2,200
Tennial, Antionette Lakeitha, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750
Thomas, Angel, shoplifting, $1,000
Tims, Maurice Deangelo, fugitive, $0
Toliver, Seneca Jamese, contempt x4, armed robbery-felony, $30,000
Turner, Montero Dajour, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, aggravated assault x2, shooting into dwelling, $150,000
Tyson, Britney Nicole, poss. of heroin, probation violation, $0
Walker, Tykiere Exzavion, failure to comply w/non-adjudication/poss. of a controlled substance, $0
Whitehead Jr., Curtis Donte, domestic assault, $500
Wiggins, Shane, contempt, $250
Williams, Deadrick Kentyrell, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime, attempt to commit an offense/murder-felony, murder-felony, $1,000,000
Williams, Latravis Diante, contempt, $0
Williamson, Cedric Dajur, armed robbery, domestic assault, contributing to deliquence /neglect of a child, $0
Williamson, Erica Darneise, public drunk, public profanity, disorderly conduct, $750
Wilson, Eddie Lee, contempt, $5,000
Wilson, Pamela Evon, no license, DUI, child endangerment, improper equip., child restraint law, no insurance, $2,000
Woodruff, Veronica Elena, DUI-2nd, $0
Young, Lazerick Darnell, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $500
Young, Walter Williams, contempt x2, $2,000
