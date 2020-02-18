Alcantara-Cueva, Beatriz Alexix, domestic assault, $0

Aldridge, Eric Deshoun, no license, $0

Allan, Michael James, child pornography-felony, tampering with physical evidence-felony, $75,000

Alvaro-Amilcar, Bernardo Perez, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $0

Anderson, Felita, probation violation/shoplifting, fugitive, $0

Bagwell, Steven Charles, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,000

Banks, Diva Shontrae, contempt, $1,500

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, shoplifting, public drunk, $0

Bell, Brandin Michael, violation of post release supervision-felony fleeing, $0

Bell, Erika Lawun, contempt, no license, no insurance, $1,700

Bingham, Dreshun Drevon, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order/burglary of dwelling, $0

Bobo, Marco Fashawn, open container, contempt x2, DUI, improper equip., $0

Boughton, Abbeni Ann, failure to comply w/provision of non-adj. order/poss. of cont. sub., $0

Bradburn III, Doyle Eugene, no license, $0

Brown, Beverly Blackwood, probation violation, $2,500

Brown, Fredrick Tyrone, conspiracy to commit a crime, $75,000

Brummett, Brittany Ann, DUI, $750

Burton Jr., Dewayne Eric, careless driving, DUI-2nd, no license, $3,000

Cannon, Stephen Bradley, public drunk, $1,500

Carpenter, John Pierce, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $15,000

Carr, Pyllis Joan, larceny under lease or rental agreement, over $1,000 value felony, $2,500

Carter Arlandre Reshad, contempt, $5,000

Champion, Cordaro Terell, fugitive, $0

Chisom, Lesli Nicole, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, improper e  quip., no insurance, $2,500

Claiborne, Keysha Ladawn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,500

Claudio, Tyler Reo, domestic assault, $0

Collins, Georges M., contempt, $0

Cook, Brittany Nicole, domestic assault, $0

Covington, Sharon Loveberry, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equip., disorderly conduct, $500

Cox, Ronald Roderick, contempt, burglary-motor vehicle, $45,000

Crabtrtree, Shawn Matthew, contempt, child exploitation, $0

Crumb, Clifton Antonio, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance $1,000

Cummins, Demarkus Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $0

Cummings, Markieth, DUI, $550

Cunningham, Derek Emanuel, contempt, domestic assault, $500

Davis, Jonathan R., credit card-intent to defraud, $500

Day, David Edward, DUI, $0

Dormayer, Eric O’Neal, marijuana in vehicle, $0

Dyer, John Washington, DUI-2nd, $0

Evans, Marcus Antanio, contempt, $5,000

Evans, Tina Michelle, contempt, $1,000

Everett, Melvon Deante, assault, $999.99

Everett, Monyetta Shaugndrell, assault, $999.99

Felder Jr., Tyrone, contempt x3, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $7,500

Figueroa Jr., Michael Josephy, failure to comply w/pretrial intervention, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000

Fleming, Terry Key, receiving stolen property-felony, $0

Forrest, Franklin Cortez, contempt, expired tag, no license, DUI-felony, $55,000

Franklin, Jennifer Nicole, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $200

Giannopulos, Bliten Alexander, DUI-3rd-felony, disorderly conduct obstructing street, resisting arrest, $1,000

Gibson, Dyesha Latesha, stalking, $500

Gibson, Tomarcus O’Brian, stalking, $500

Gist, Rockie Wade, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Godbolt, Willie Cory, capital murder (only here for jury selection), $0

Goforth, Terry James, contempt, grand larceny, $0

Green, William Antonio, disorderly conduct, failure to comply w/officer, $250

Greene, Roger Dale, contempt, $5,000

Hall, James Eric, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $500

Hamilton, Troy Lee, receiving stolen property, $1,000

Hammond, Zachery Alexander, disorderly conduct, $250

Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0

Harrell, Mason Stanley, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, fugitive, $0

Harris, Jessie Beactrice, pubic disturbance, $0

Harris, Keshun Dejae, disorderly conduct, $250

Hart, Jennifer Megan, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $2,000

Hatley, Tyler Weston, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Henderson, Thomas David, contempt, $500

Henry, Joshua Earl, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $1,250

Hibbler, Nikiedra Briana, contempt, $5,000

Hicks, Samuel, public drunk, $0

Hill, Jasmine Nicole, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, obedience to traffic device, receiving stolen property, fleeing law-felony, $20,000

Holmes, Kyle Jacob, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Hoover, Brittney, contempt, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $200

Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, $0

Hoskins, Johnny Alanzo, domestic assault, $1,000

Houston, Christopher Isaiah, contempt, burglary tools-habitual, $40,000

Hudspeth, Timothy Wayne, burglary-commercial, poss. of burglary tools, $30,000

Hughey, Tracy Keith, contempt, $5,000

Hurt, Rockell Demond, contempt, $5,000

Jackson, Brandon Tavasia, contempt-2nd, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equip., no insurance, $8,000

Jackson, Derrick Dewayne, contempt/poss. of marijuana-recidivist, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Jackson, James Leon, DUI, disobedience of traffic devices, no insurance, $500

Jefferson, Danielle Tari, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Jenkins, Brianna, aggravated domestic violence-felony, $25,000

Jenkins, Emanuel Ernesto, contempt x2, no tag, $5,268.75

Jens, Richard M., domestic assault, $2,000

Johnson, Amber Lynn, DUI, no insurance, $500

Johnson, Justin Ryan, failure to comply w/non-adjudication poss. of cont. sub, $0

Johnson, Quintarus, contempt, domestic assault, $7,500

Johnston, Cody Allen, DUI, driving in center lane, $500

Jones, Antonio Terrell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $50,000

Jones, Jeremy Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Jones, Kelvin Lonterryl, contempt, shoplifting, $7,000

Jones, Kimberly Latrice, contempt, no license, $5,000

Kitchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic assault, $0

Keating, Ryan Tyson, shoplifting, $500

Keeler, Dontreal Lashon-Defrance, contempt, no license, no insurance, careless driving, no motorcycle crash helmet, $0

Kimmons, Kryschauna Rshae, contempt, $1,000

King, Audrey Lee, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. substance-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-misd., DUI, $5,000

King, Kirk Russell contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Kirk, Stephanie Renee, contempt, $1,000

Lammey, Dean, DUI, $500

Lampkin, Patrick Jerome, no license, DUI, $1,000

Lancaster, Travis Lamar, vehicle theft, $1,500

Lang, James Lamond domestic assault, $150

Lee, Robert Edward, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500

Leonard III, Guy Arnold, domestic assault, $500

Lester, Napolean Earl, contempt, expired tag, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $500

Love, Tomekia Latrice, contempt, $1,500

Loveberry, Classius Keayrius, contempt, $322.75

Magee, Terry Lakeye, public drunk, $250

Maples, Kordae Cheveaz, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Martin, Darrell Devante, contempt, $5,000

McCaskill, Tiffany Leshaun, DUI, careless driving, $500

McCawley, Jameson Cole, obscene electronic communications, $250

McElroy, Katelyn McKenzie, receiving stolen property, $0

McKinney, Ralph Earl, contempt x2, $5,000

Miller, Sherelle Danielle, paraphernalia, DUI, driving on right half of roadway, $1,250

Mills, Monquanisha Nashell, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000

Misher, Ryan Michael, DUI, careless driving, $250

Mitchell, Darian, probation violation, poss. of cocaine, fugitive, $0

Moore II, Burnnie Douglass, DUI, careless driving, $750

Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0

Moreland, Anthony Wayne, fugitive, $0

Morgan, William Michael, domestic violence, family disturbance, $1,000

Nelson, Catonya Lachelle, expired tag, no license, DUI, child endangerment x3, careless driving, child restraint law x3, no insurance, $4,200

Nunnery, Shavedia Shanta, contempt, no license, $2,000

O’Kelly, Nicholas Ray, probation violation, burglary of dwelling, $0

Orejel Sr., Christopher Allen, contempt, poss. w/intent to transfer, $0

Overton, Sharon, shoplifting, $0

Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt x2, domestic violence, $5,000

Pickens, Alexandria Kurstina, contempt, $0

Pittman, Gia, receiving stolen property-felony, $2,222.22

Pollard, Marcus, shoplifting, $0

Ramos, Daren Allen, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, contempt, $7,500

Riddle, Natasha Marie, contempt, methamphetamine, $0

Rieben, Callie Suezanne, contempt, $5,000

Risby Jr., Lawrence Clay, violation of probation, poss. of cocaine, $0

Robertson, Haylee Brooke, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Rovenstine, James Richard, DUI, $750

Sansone, David Michael, assault-to cause bodily injury, $30,000

Schram, Marc Earl, DUI, speeding, $500

Sedgwick, Justin Aaron, contempt, conspiracy to commit burglary, felony taking of vehicle, $5,000

Sellers Jr., Bobby Joe, contempt, false identifying info, $0

Sesson, Sage Gafriel, contempt, $0

Shields, Nicholas Renaldo, contempt, $203.50

Shipp, Kevin Duntrell, contempt, $20,000

Sim, Vuth, DUI, $500

Smith, Michael Dewayne, contempt, violation of post release supervision,

family disturbance, domestic violence, $2,500

Smith, Calvert Demond, contempt, $456.50

Smith, Christopher Fredrick, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $0

Smith, Dominic Damon, contempt, no tag, no license, receiving stolen property, $2,000

Smith, Dominique Desha, paraphernalia, $500

Smith, Jermaine Antonio, contempt, $0

Smith, Jeromy Donald, paraphernalia, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,500

Smith, Mario L., contempt, $0

Smith, Nathan, DUI, $0

Smith, Ricky, careless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, no license, $0

Spruill, Reba Ladonna, shoplifting-2nd, $0

Stewart, Lawrence Anthony, malicious mischief, no license, DUI, $2,000

Stewart, Matthew Lewis, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, $10,000

Sullivan, Patrick Thomas, contempt x2, $0

Tate, Lasharay Kiera, contempt x3, paraphernalia, probation violation, $3,200

Taylor, Tracy Faith, contempt, $2,200

Tennial, Antionette Lakeitha, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,750

Thomas, Angel, shoplifting, $1,000

Tims, Maurice Deangelo, fugitive, $0

Toliver, Seneca Jamese, contempt x4, armed robbery-felony, $30,000

Turner, Montero Dajour, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, aggravated assault x2, shooting into dwelling, $150,000

Tyson, Britney Nicole, poss. of heroin, probation violation, $0

Walker, Tykiere Exzavion, failure to comply w/non-adjudication/poss. of a controlled substance, $0

Whitehead Jr., Curtis Donte, domestic assault, $500

Wiggins, Shane, contempt, $250

Williams, Deadrick Kentyrell, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime, attempt to commit an offense/murder-felony, murder-felony, $1,000,000

Williams, Latravis Diante, contempt, $0

Williamson, Cedric Dajur, armed robbery, domestic assault, contributing to deliquence /neglect of a child, $0

Williamson, Erica Darneise, public drunk, public profanity, disorderly conduct, $750

Wilson, Eddie Lee, contempt, $5,000

Wilson, Pamela Evon, no license, DUI, child endangerment, improper equip., child restraint law, no insurance, $2,000

Woodruff, Veronica Elena, DUI-2nd, $0

Young, Lazerick Darnell, no license, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $500

Young, Walter Williams, contempt x2, $2,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.