Allen, Carolyn Marie, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000

Ammons, Cynthia Dee, contempt x2, false identifying info, fugitive, $9,000

Anderson, Leykishia Aretha, shoplifting, 3rd offense, $50,000

Bailey, Haley Marie, probation violation, $2,000

Banis, Keith Kurnard, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0

Benedict, Wesley Alan, contempt, false pretenses, $500

Bilbro, Katrina Rena, contempt, $1,000

Bittenbender, Megan Lynn, domestic assault, $250

Blankenship, Brandy Lee, DUI, careless driving, $500

Boyd, Zachary Austin, contempt-felony, $0

Britt, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, marijuana, $0

Brocato, Nathan Whesley, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000

Brogdon, Michael V., DUI, no insurance, $750

Brown, Jessica Ann, no license, $0

Brown, Johnna Ann, contributing to neglect or delinquency of child, $0

Brown, Luciana Denise, domestic assault, $100

Brunner, Christopher Barrot, DUI, running red light, $750

Cady, Shawn Olson, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, driving w/o headlights, $250

Calvin, Justin Ahmad, failure to comply w/terms of drug court, resisting arrest, $1,500

Campbell, Charles Robert, trespassing, shoplifting, public drunk, $1,000

Carden, Jeffrey Dale, violation of post release supervision, $0

Casey, Heather Lynn, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $100

Channell, Michele, contempt, $300

Clark, Rodney Allen, armed robbery, $20,000

Crocker, James Michael, contempt, $5,000

Crump, Melvin Ray, domestic assault, $0

Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, poss. of cont. sub., disturbing peace, $10,000

Cryer, Christopher Michael, DUI 2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Davis Sr., Christopher Earl, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Davis, Eddie Myshun, probation violation, $0

Davis, Jesse Jordan, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery-felony, petit larceny-bicycle, $0

Davis, Timothy Hunter, poss. of cont. sub., running stop sign, careless driving, $2000

Deisch, Adrunia Lashay, contempt, $1,000

Demint, Douglas Duane, public drunk, $250

Dowell, Richard L., no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, improper lighting, false information to officer, $1,000

Dunn, Dalen L., disorderly conduct, $200

Fason, Steven Vincent, DUI, $750

Ferguson, Jack Alan, DUI, receiving stolen property, $2,000

Finkley, Margaret Ann, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $750

Fortner, April Marie, domestic assault, $1,999.99

Fulcher, Brandon Van, trespassing, family disturbance, $1,000

Furnish, Justin Wade, contept-felony, receiving stolen property-habitual, $10,000

Gant Jr., Terry Bramlette, DUI 2nd, $0

Garrison Jr., Kenneth Lamar, contempt x2-felony, poss. of heroin and fentanyl, $300

Gary Jr., Michael L., contempt, $2,000

Gatewood, Karen Michelle, DUI, endangering child by DUI, careless driving, $0

Gearin, Daniel Brian, domestic assault, $100

Giddens, Shy Ann, paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of child or neglect, $750

Gordon, Winston Anothy, no insurance, no license, $2,000

Granger, Rodney David-Pail, armed robbery, agg. assault w/weapon, $175,000

Gravil, Teresa Lorraine, shoplifting 2nd, $750

Hall, Tiffany Lynn, DUI, disobey traffic control device, driving w/o headlights, $500

Hall, Verkedra Artise, contempt, $3,000

Harmon, Kelly Jo, felony poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, seatbelt violation, $5,000

Harper, Kendrick Lydell, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $750

Hemmingway, Kristan L., contempt, $4,000

Higuera-Salinas, Miguel Angel, paraphernalia, failure to yield right of way, no insurance, $2,000

Holly, Jamal Shamar, domestic assault, $3,500

Hoover, Brittney McKenzie, poss. of meth, conspiracy to commit, $25,000

Hopson, Carlo Deangelo, contempt, $0

Horton, Joshua, paraphernalia, no license, DUI driving in more than one lane, $1,250

Householder, Tyler Lee, paraphernalia, DUI, reckless driving, $500

Houston, Hartley Brittie, DUI, $500

Huckaby, Michael Brent, contempt, $0

Hymon, Michael Andre, no license, no license, receiving stolen property, $500

Jeans, Matthew James, probation violation, $0

Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0

Johnson Jr., Tem, contempt x2, probation violation, no license, driving with one headlight, $5,000

Johnson, Damion Devante, DUI-felony, noise ordinance, open container, no license, $5,250

Johnson, Gregory Lee, child neglect, $2,500

Johnson, Jamie Lynn, child neglect, $2,500

Johnson, Tishanna Antrinette, false pretense, $2,500

Johnson, Tredarius Lakeitric, failure to dim headlights, false ID information, $250

Johnston, Kristina Marie, shoplifting, $500

Jones, Charles Edward, DUI, no license, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, $750

Jones, Miguel Montez, aggravated domestic violence, $5,555.55

Jones, Natalie Denise, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Patrice Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0

Jones, Tamarius Jamal, contempt, $250

Jones, Zachery Christian, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $3,000

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0

Kelso, Adrienne Kay, simple assault/pointing and aim, $3,000

Key, Terry D., improper tag, no license, no insurance, malicious mischief, possession of weapon by felon, false ID information, $5,500

Lebo, Cody Allen, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Lee, Juan, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,750

Lewis, Timothy Joe, public drunk, $0

Love, Marcus Dywane,  no tag, paraphernalia x2, no license, no insurance, weapon poss. by felon, $2,750

Martin, Ashlee R., probation violation, $0

Martin, Charles B., contempt/fines x2, $776.50

Matheny, Michael Lee, disorderly conduct, $0

Matthews-Caudle, Jalen Asir, here for trial, $0

McCandless, Melissa Jo, shoplifting, $0

McGloson Jr., Johnny Lee, contempt, $300

Miles, Lawanda Yvette, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprises, $0

Miller, Wesley Austin, contempt, $1,000

Mills, Brittney Ann, disturbance by offensive conduct, $1,000

Moffitt, Valtarius Donntrell, contempt x2, $5,000

Moltz, Robert Lee, contempt, $0

Montgomery, Hilkairan Elikim-Keleseya, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, improper lighting, $12,500

Moore, Dusty Lynne, DUI, careless driving, $0

Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $0

Nanney, James Ray, uttering forgery, $1,000

Newby, Daniel Lee, uttering forgery, $25,000

Newsome, John Michael, DUI, careless driving, $750

Newton, Brittney Lashae, shoplifting, $500

Norman, Alihondra, shoplifting, $500

Nostrud, Karyn Lea, contempt, $5,000

Obannon, Eddie Dewight, DUI, $0

Obrien, Patrick Mitchell, DUI, domestic assault, $2,000

Parker, Gardenia, domestic assault, $5,000

Parker, Quintorris Connell, simple assault, $750

Patterson, Zachary Allen, contempt, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0

Peete III, Robert Lee, altered tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Pepper, Blake Andrew, paraphernalia, weapon poss. by felon-felony, $500

Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Rainey, Ryan Christopher, contempt, $5,000

Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, domestic assault, $1,000

Randolph, Deandre Lequinn, no insurance, speeding, poss. w/intent to distribute, $25,000

Ray, Clifford Tyrone, poss. of methamphetamine while in poss . of firearm, $0

Raygoza, Robert Mitchell, contempt, $5,000

Raynor, Andre B., contempt, $500

Rios, Ana Faustina, domestic assault, $500

Roberts, Franklin Adam, disorderly conduct, $200

Robinson, Leslie C., probation violation, $0

Ruben, Omari Leontaye, contempt, $0

Rucker, Kietrich Kendrell, contempt, $302.75

Scott, Michael D., DUI, no insurance, failure to yield right of way, $500

Sedgwick, Justin Aaron, contempt x2, probation violation-felony, $0

Shavers, Rikki Lampamela, no license, $0

Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $5,000

Shelton, Jarterious Tykevion, contempt, $500

Shields, Jerome Benard, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,250

Shofner, Ryan Mathew, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Sides, Samantha, contempt, $0

Sisk, Rebekah Jane, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $1,000

Smathers, Dustin Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Christalyn L., poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contributing to delinquency of minor, $750

Smith, Nicholas Edward, contempt, $1,500

Smith, Rene Louise poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, window tint law, $1,000

Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, $5,000

Smith-Dytavio, Remond Lamonte, false identifying information, $250

Sterrett, Stormee Kdawn, contempt, $5,000

Stokes, Terrance, contempt, $0

Taylor, Joshua Kyle, paraphernalia, DUI, no tag, $500

Theiss, Kareese Diane, DUI, $750

Tims, Macjavoris Christopher, manufacture/and or sale of cont. sub., $0

Tindall, Douglas, contempt x3, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $0

Tolbert, Cedric Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $2,300

Watkins, Jeremy Shane, probation violation, $0

Weathers, Jiyee Jukwanze, paraphernalia, $500

Webber, Thomas Carnell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, domestic assault, $22,522.22

West, Cendarrious Latray, felony sale of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $25,000

Williams Sr., James Erwin Lee, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750

Williams, Hayden Lynn, parole violation, $0

Williams, Maurice Eugene, weapon poss. by felon, $0

Williams, Willie B., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Willis, David Jerome, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance $1,250

Wood, Micheal Ryan, paraphernalia, probation violation, DUI, $3,750

Wooten, Marco Latrell, contempt, $794

