Allen, Carolyn Marie, receiving stolen property-felony, $10,000
Ammons, Cynthia Dee, contempt x2, false identifying info, fugitive, $9,000
Anderson, Leykishia Aretha, shoplifting, 3rd offense, $50,000
Bailey, Haley Marie, probation violation, $2,000
Banis, Keith Kurnard, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0
Benedict, Wesley Alan, contempt, false pretenses, $500
Bilbro, Katrina Rena, contempt, $1,000
Bittenbender, Megan Lynn, domestic assault, $250
Blankenship, Brandy Lee, DUI, careless driving, $500
Boyd, Zachary Austin, contempt-felony, $0
Britt, Kimberly Nicole, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, marijuana, $0
Brocato, Nathan Whesley, fleeing officer in vehicle, $5,000
Brogdon, Michael V., DUI, no insurance, $750
Brown, Jessica Ann, no license, $0
Brown, Johnna Ann, contributing to neglect or delinquency of child, $0
Brown, Luciana Denise, domestic assault, $100
Brunner, Christopher Barrot, DUI, running red light, $750
Cady, Shawn Olson, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, driving w/o headlights, $250
Calvin, Justin Ahmad, failure to comply w/terms of drug court, resisting arrest, $1,500
Campbell, Charles Robert, trespassing, shoplifting, public drunk, $1,000
Carden, Jeffrey Dale, violation of post release supervision, $0
Casey, Heather Lynn, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $100
Channell, Michele, contempt, $300
Clark, Rodney Allen, armed robbery, $20,000
Crocker, James Michael, contempt, $5,000
Crump, Melvin Ray, domestic assault, $0
Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, poss. of cont. sub., disturbing peace, $10,000
Cryer, Christopher Michael, DUI 2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Davis Sr., Christopher Earl, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Davis, Eddie Myshun, probation violation, $0
Davis, Jesse Jordan, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery-felony, petit larceny-bicycle, $0
Davis, Timothy Hunter, poss. of cont. sub., running stop sign, careless driving, $2000
Deisch, Adrunia Lashay, contempt, $1,000
Demint, Douglas Duane, public drunk, $250
Dowell, Richard L., no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, improper lighting, false information to officer, $1,000
Dunn, Dalen L., disorderly conduct, $200
Fason, Steven Vincent, DUI, $750
Ferguson, Jack Alan, DUI, receiving stolen property, $2,000
Finkley, Margaret Ann, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $750
Fortner, April Marie, domestic assault, $1,999.99
Fulcher, Brandon Van, trespassing, family disturbance, $1,000
Furnish, Justin Wade, contept-felony, receiving stolen property-habitual, $10,000
Gant Jr., Terry Bramlette, DUI 2nd, $0
Garrison Jr., Kenneth Lamar, contempt x2-felony, poss. of heroin and fentanyl, $300
Gary Jr., Michael L., contempt, $2,000
Gatewood, Karen Michelle, DUI, endangering child by DUI, careless driving, $0
Gearin, Daniel Brian, domestic assault, $100
Giddens, Shy Ann, paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of child or neglect, $750
Gordon, Winston Anothy, no insurance, no license, $2,000
Granger, Rodney David-Pail, armed robbery, agg. assault w/weapon, $175,000
Gravil, Teresa Lorraine, shoplifting 2nd, $750
Hall, Tiffany Lynn, DUI, disobey traffic control device, driving w/o headlights, $500
Hall, Verkedra Artise, contempt, $3,000
Harmon, Kelly Jo, felony poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, seatbelt violation, $5,000
Harper, Kendrick Lydell, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $750
Hemmingway, Kristan L., contempt, $4,000
Higuera-Salinas, Miguel Angel, paraphernalia, failure to yield right of way, no insurance, $2,000
Holly, Jamal Shamar, domestic assault, $3,500
Hoover, Brittney McKenzie, poss. of meth, conspiracy to commit, $25,000
Hopson, Carlo Deangelo, contempt, $0
Horton, Joshua, paraphernalia, no license, DUI driving in more than one lane, $1,250
Householder, Tyler Lee, paraphernalia, DUI, reckless driving, $500
Houston, Hartley Brittie, DUI, $500
Huckaby, Michael Brent, contempt, $0
Hymon, Michael Andre, no license, no license, receiving stolen property, $500
Jeans, Matthew James, probation violation, $0
Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0
Johnson Jr., Tem, contempt x2, probation violation, no license, driving with one headlight, $5,000
Johnson, Damion Devante, DUI-felony, noise ordinance, open container, no license, $5,250
Johnson, Gregory Lee, child neglect, $2,500
Johnson, Jamie Lynn, child neglect, $2,500
Johnson, Tishanna Antrinette, false pretense, $2,500
Johnson, Tredarius Lakeitric, failure to dim headlights, false ID information, $250
Johnston, Kristina Marie, shoplifting, $500
Jones, Charles Edward, DUI, no license, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, $750
Jones, Miguel Montez, aggravated domestic violence, $5,555.55
Jones, Natalie Denise, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Patrice Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0
Jones, Tamarius Jamal, contempt, $250
Jones, Zachery Christian, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $3,000
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0
Kelso, Adrienne Kay, simple assault/pointing and aim, $3,000
Key, Terry D., improper tag, no license, no insurance, malicious mischief, possession of weapon by felon, false ID information, $5,500
Lebo, Cody Allen, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Lee, Juan, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,750
Lewis, Timothy Joe, public drunk, $0
Love, Marcus Dywane, no tag, paraphernalia x2, no license, no insurance, weapon poss. by felon, $2,750
Martin, Ashlee R., probation violation, $0
Martin, Charles B., contempt/fines x2, $776.50
Matheny, Michael Lee, disorderly conduct, $0
Matthews-Caudle, Jalen Asir, here for trial, $0
McCandless, Melissa Jo, shoplifting, $0
McGloson Jr., Johnny Lee, contempt, $300
Miles, Lawanda Yvette, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprises, $0
Miller, Wesley Austin, contempt, $1,000
Mills, Brittney Ann, disturbance by offensive conduct, $1,000
Moffitt, Valtarius Donntrell, contempt x2, $5,000
Moltz, Robert Lee, contempt, $0
Montgomery, Hilkairan Elikim-Keleseya, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, improper lighting, $12,500
Moore, Dusty Lynne, DUI, careless driving, $0
Morrison, Brice Bradley, contempt, $0
Nanney, James Ray, uttering forgery, $1,000
Newby, Daniel Lee, uttering forgery, $25,000
Newsome, John Michael, DUI, careless driving, $750
Newton, Brittney Lashae, shoplifting, $500
Norman, Alihondra, shoplifting, $500
Nostrud, Karyn Lea, contempt, $5,000
Obannon, Eddie Dewight, DUI, $0
Obrien, Patrick Mitchell, DUI, domestic assault, $2,000
Parker, Gardenia, domestic assault, $5,000
Parker, Quintorris Connell, simple assault, $750
Patterson, Zachary Allen, contempt, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
Peete III, Robert Lee, altered tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Pepper, Blake Andrew, paraphernalia, weapon poss. by felon-felony, $500
Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Rainey, Ryan Christopher, contempt, $5,000
Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, domestic assault, $1,000
Randolph, Deandre Lequinn, no insurance, speeding, poss. w/intent to distribute, $25,000
Ray, Clifford Tyrone, poss. of methamphetamine while in poss . of firearm, $0
Raygoza, Robert Mitchell, contempt, $5,000
Raynor, Andre B., contempt, $500
Rios, Ana Faustina, domestic assault, $500
Roberts, Franklin Adam, disorderly conduct, $200
Robinson, Leslie C., probation violation, $0
Ruben, Omari Leontaye, contempt, $0
Rucker, Kietrich Kendrell, contempt, $302.75
Scott, Michael D., DUI, no insurance, failure to yield right of way, $500
Sedgwick, Justin Aaron, contempt x2, probation violation-felony, $0
Shavers, Rikki Lampamela, no license, $0
Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $5,000
Shelton, Jarterious Tykevion, contempt, $500
Shields, Jerome Benard, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,250
Shofner, Ryan Mathew, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Sides, Samantha, contempt, $0
Sisk, Rebekah Jane, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $1,000
Smathers, Dustin Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Christalyn L., poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contributing to delinquency of minor, $750
Smith, Nicholas Edward, contempt, $1,500
Smith, Rene Louise poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, window tint law, $1,000
Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt, shoplifting, $5,000
Smith-Dytavio, Remond Lamonte, false identifying information, $250
Sterrett, Stormee Kdawn, contempt, $5,000
Stokes, Terrance, contempt, $0
Taylor, Joshua Kyle, paraphernalia, DUI, no tag, $500
Theiss, Kareese Diane, DUI, $750
Tims, Macjavoris Christopher, manufacture/and or sale of cont. sub., $0
Tindall, Douglas, contempt x3, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $0
Tolbert, Cedric Dewayne, contempt, probation violation, $2,300
Watkins, Jeremy Shane, probation violation, $0
Weathers, Jiyee Jukwanze, paraphernalia, $500
Webber, Thomas Carnell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, domestic assault, $22,522.22
West, Cendarrious Latray, felony sale of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $25,000
Williams Sr., James Erwin Lee, no license, DUI, no insurance, $750
Williams, Hayden Lynn, parole violation, $0
Williams, Maurice Eugene, weapon poss. by felon, $0
Williams, Willie B., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Willis, David Jerome, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance $1,250
Wood, Micheal Ryan, paraphernalia, probation violation, DUI, $3,750
Wooten, Marco Latrell, contempt, $794
