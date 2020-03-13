Anderson, Cedric Michael, domestic assault, $2,500

Anderson, Damien Demarcus, trafficking in drugs, poss. of weapon by felon, $25,000

Anderson, Lorenzo Chrishun, contempt, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, $55,750

Armstead, Cory Cortez, contempt x2, false pretenses, uttering forgery, $5,500

Banks, Doneshia Arkese, contempt, paraphernalia, $800

Beard, Major Reginald, fugitive, $0

Billups, Joshua Lamonte, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, careless driving, $5,750

Bingham, Tevin Marquarius, no license, DUI, $1,000

Blackshire, Ladarius Deadre, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, obstructed view, $1,000

Bland, Joya Laverne, paraphernalia, no license, no insjurance, improper equipment, $750

Borja Jr., Matildde Alonzo, DUI-2nd, $0

Broadnax, Travis Sintrell, felon in poss. of weapon-felony. $0

Brower, Billy Joe, fugitive, $0

Brown, Austin Lee, domestic assault, $500

Brown, Donquavius Stephon, paraphernalia, $2,000

Brown, Rico Marquis, public drunk, $0

Brown, Tommy, marijuana in vehicle, no license, $750

Buford, Jerika Monique, contempt, $1,000

Burchette, Marque Lashuan, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Burnett, Tavarus Oshay, contempt x3, $0

Burt, Zaylon Terrell, contributing to delinquency of minor, $250

Busby, Joshua Wade, contempt x2, $3,175

Byford, Ashley Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Cage, Desmond Jevon, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,500

Cain, Shavonn Latiere, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $1,000

Calkins, Bi]rattan Marie, contempt x3, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, extortion-felony, $5,000

Campbell, Rico Demaris, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Carr, Houston Lane, DUI, careless driving, $500

Clark Jr., Fabian Lewis, aggravated assault-felony, $75,000

Clash, Kathleen Domonique, contempt, probation violation, $2,300

Cole, Markel Anthony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

Cole, Marqvion, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Collier, Daryl Rea, contempt, $500

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Cook, Brian William, contempt, poss. of heroin, conspiracy to poss. heroin, violation of post release supervision, $0

Daniel, Timothy Clayton, contempt x2, $2,500

Daughtry, Parks John, poss. of methamphetamine, $2,000

Davis, Lakisha, contempt, $1,000

Davis, Stanley, contempt, $250

Dean, Chivano Jason, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0

Dickson, Dennis K., no license, no insurance, $1,000

Doss III, Timothy Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $10,000

Dotson, Charlie Benjamie, switched tag, no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750

Dumas, James Laneil, contempt, switched tags paraphernalia, no license, $5,000

Eason, Hailey Nicholle, contempt, $0

Eggleston, Lydia Marie, motor vehicle theft, $10,000

Ellis, Tamarra Kanae, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $1,190.25

Elrod, Jermarkius Martez, contempt, $5,000

Emanus, Stephan Clayton, simple assault, family disturbance, $1,500

Erskine, Robert Massey, assault with injuries, $1,000

Evans, Samuel Ventez, contempt, $1,500

Fant, Katrina Nicole, no license, speeding, contempt,  $1,000

Ferzacca, James L., no license, DUI, unsafe vehicle operation, $750

Findley, Mario Danyell, contempt, $5,000

First, Antonio Dewayne, contempt, $0

Fletcher, Antravious Keshaun, contempt, poss. w/intent, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,592.75

Ford, Brittany Riccole, contempt, $692

Ford, Joshua, contempt, paraphernalia, improper equip., $907.75

Foster, Trumaine, insurance fraud, tampering with evidence, $20,000

Gann, Raymond Odell, DUI, careless driving, $500

Gayden, Richard Lowell, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt, $5,000

Giannopulos, Blitzen Alexander, disorderly conduct, $0

Gill, Jordan J., paraphernalia, $500

Gillam, Darris Leaujndreau, DUI-2nd, $0

Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000

Gordon, Timothy Antwon, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $0

Goudy, Brittany Maria, paraphernalia, $500

Gray, Conrad, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt, trespassing, $13,000

Griffin, Jacardius Rahiem, expired tag, no license, DUI, improper equipment, $2,000

Guillory, Caitlin Nicole, paraphernalia, $500

Guy, Renisha Lashea, probation violation, shooting into dwelling, $0

Hailey Jr., Kenneth Darrel, contempt, fugitive, $0

Hall, Michael, DUI, 2nd, $0

Hampton, Keysha Karon, DUI-2nd, $750

Harbin III, Buford, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,200

Hawkins, Trendarious, contempt, $2,000

Hayes, Tendra Talniqua, contempt, $10,000

Henrriques Gutierrez, Jose Orlando, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $1,000

Hernandez, Heather Lynn, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine/recidivist, $0

Higgins, Terry Buford, contempt, $5,000

Hinton, Dalton Michael, contempt, $5,000

Holloway, Lee Thomas, public drunk, $250

Hopkins, Robert, contempt, $0

Horn, Dustin Lee, contempt, $0

Houston, Vallon Nicole, accessory after fact, $50,000

Huffman, Arron Lee, contempt, $5,000

Hunt, Delexionne Arshae, contempt, $5,000

Isom, Kurt Charles, paraphernalia, $0

Jackson, Brenda, contempt, receiving stolen property, $550

Jenskins, Timothy Dustin, shoplifting, $750

Johnson, Johnny Ray, DUIl-3rd, here for court, $0

Johnson, Linda, DUI, careless driving, $750

Johnson, Nathaniel Wylie, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0

Johnson, Randy Weatherall, DUI, $500

Jones, Erika Letrice, contempt, $264

Jones, Tavier Dewitte, contempt x2, $3,500

Jones, Taylor Alese, probation violation, sale of hydrocodone, $0

 Katchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic violence, $0

Kyles, Kandice, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, $1,500

Lanahan, Robert Emmett, DUI, indecent exposure, $3,000

Layrock, Montoria, violation of protection order, $3,500

Leavy, Treveno Montez, contempt, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $6,000

Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt x2, $5,000

Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0

Lenair, Scarlett Reshire, contempt x, $6,102.50

Lindsey, Christian Taylor, careless driving, DUI, $1,500

Long, Bobby Douglas, contempt, grand larceny-felony, $0

Lott, Becky Jo, contempt x3, $7,517.75

Love, Alfadronia Telavonshea, contempt, driving with one headlight, $5,000

Lowery, Dametria Terese, no license, no insurance, careless driving, improper equip., child restraint law, $500

Lucas, Charles Anthony, speeding, $0

Luster, Kedrian Jaquil, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500

Magee Jr., Terry L., contempt, $2,500

Mallard, Laderrick Keshawn, contempt, $5,000

Marshall Jr., Edward Louis, public drunk, $0

Mason, Victor Lee, DUI, speeding, $500

Massey, Adrian J., contempt x2, $4,000

Mayhane, Shanavia Mikel, contempt, $5,000

McCord, Jonathan, contempt x2, $5,500

McGhee, Michael D., contempt x2, $1,500

McKinley, Jazmyn Kierra, no license, no insurance, speeding, driving in center of highway, refusal to turn, $500

 Meredith, April Marie, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500

Miller, Brenda Leshelle, contempt, $5,000

Miller, Stephanie R., contempt, probation violation, child neglect resulting in harm, $0

Mitchell, Samuel Keith, shoplifting, $500

Montgomery, Ricky Lee, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Moore, Kristy Michelle, DUI, careless driving, running red light, $500

Moore, Sierra Nykia Dyania, contempt, $3,000

Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0

Morris, Jacob William, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000

Morton, Wayne E., DUI, $500

Newby, Cameron Marshun, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Newson, Shawn Ramel, poss. w/intent to distribute x2, false identifying info, $55,000

Nunn, Joselyn Dyshel, shoplifting, $500

Oliver, Adorius Dewitt, paraphernalia, $1,500

Pannell, Jerry Ray, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adudication order, poss. of methamphetamine, contempt, $2,000

Parker Jr., Leeandrew, contempt x3, $6,496.50

Parker, Antonia M., Aggravated domestic violence, $0

Pearl, Sean Brown, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $500

Pendleton, Kavortarus Michael, aggravated domestic assault, $3,000

Perry, Brandon Jerard, contempt, $3,500

Powers, Kevin Dewayne, contempt, $100

Puckett, Alicia Monique, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, false identifying info, $7,000

Pugh, Kathryn Alisha, simple assault, $750

Rasmussen, Kajden Mark Bjarne, shoplifting, $0

Repulp, James Bonner, contempt, $5,000

Richardson, Martavius Rashad, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750

Rikard, Russell William, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, methamphetamine, no license, move over lane, $6,000

Roberts, Lindsey Faye, assault on public servant & person over 65 years old, $2,500

Robertson, Teresa Shantell, shoplifting, $750

Robinson, Justin Wade, contempt, $10,000

Rounds, Antonio Markee, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, running stop sign, reckless driving, driving without headlights, leaving scene w/injuries, felony taking of vehicle, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, fleeing law, $39,000

Rucker, Candaisha Jarnea, contempt x3, credit card, intent to defraud, $11,200

Ruiz, Christian, paraphernalia, $500

Rushdan, Leandra Rochelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $6,000

Samolyuk, Brianna Lynn, contempt x2, $5,000

Sample II, Robert Lee, contempt x2, $5,000

Sanford, Alexuis Donyellantion, poss. w/intent to distribute x2, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $27,000

Schnidt, Christopher James, failure to comply w/terms of drug court/receiving stolen property, $0

Sell, Matthew Lee, domestic assault, $500

Sessom, Jonathan Jamal, felony sale of cont. sub., paraphernalia, speeding, $5,500

Sharp Jr., Ezell Quarte, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Simpson, Zachary Dan, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000

Smith III, Christopher Fredrick, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene w/injuries, $0

Smith, Cordale T., DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Smith, Mikisha Ladell, DUI, $750

Spears, Akelra Bashon, contempt, $575

Spears, Kimiesha Ukala, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell meth, $50,000

Spees, Tina, direct contempt, $0

Stamm, William Joseph, contempt x2, $10,000

Starks, Joshua Dereon, paraphernalia, improper lighting, $2,000

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, failure to comply w/court order, $5,000

Summers, Cheryl Denise, domestic assault, $2,200

Tayor, Martello Demetius, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,500

Tedfder, Austin Wayne, domestic assault, $1,000

Thomas, Kathleen Rosemarie, DUI, child endangerment x2, no insurance, child restraint law, $2,750

Truitt, Brandon Dewayne, contempt, $486.50

Turner, Cordell Vontray, DUI, careless driving, $750

Walker, Keith A., public drunk, $250

Walker, Luwegi D., domestic assault, $250

Warren, Charles Ray, contempt, poss./sale of paraphernalia, domestic disturbing peace, $5,500

Watkins-Kunkle, Ashley Nicole, aggravated assault, $25,000

Watson, Joshua Allen, embezzlement, $7,500

Watts, Dansheka Monique, contempt, $0

Welch, Arnitta Darchalle, contempt, $5,000

 West, Bryson Allen, contempt, $200

White, Tommy Dewayne, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $3,000

Wilbourn Jr., Calvin, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, improper equip., $10,000

Wilbourn, Trace E., contempt, poss. w/intent, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, fleeing officer, $12,500

Williams Sr., Marvell Joe, no license, $0

Williams, Antwone Deran, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Williams, Henry Lee, contempt, $456.50

Williams, Jamal David, contempt, $3,500

Wilson Jr., Willie Edward, contempt x2, no license, $690

Wilson Sr., John Michael, contempt, $2,500

Wright, Sammie Lee, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $50,000

Young, Fredrick Ray, altered tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,250

Young, Kristen Danielle, probation violation, $0

