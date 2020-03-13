Anderson, Cedric Michael, domestic assault, $2,500
Anderson, Damien Demarcus, trafficking in drugs, poss. of weapon by felon, $25,000
Anderson, Lorenzo Chrishun, contempt, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, $55,750
Armstead, Cory Cortez, contempt x2, false pretenses, uttering forgery, $5,500
Banks, Doneshia Arkese, contempt, paraphernalia, $800
Beard, Major Reginald, fugitive, $0
Billups, Joshua Lamonte, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, careless driving, $5,750
Bingham, Tevin Marquarius, no license, DUI, $1,000
Blackshire, Ladarius Deadre, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, obstructed view, $1,000
Bland, Joya Laverne, paraphernalia, no license, no insjurance, improper equipment, $750
Borja Jr., Matildde Alonzo, DUI-2nd, $0
Broadnax, Travis Sintrell, felon in poss. of weapon-felony. $0
Brower, Billy Joe, fugitive, $0
Brown, Austin Lee, domestic assault, $500
Brown, Donquavius Stephon, paraphernalia, $2,000
Brown, Rico Marquis, public drunk, $0
Brown, Tommy, marijuana in vehicle, no license, $750
Buford, Jerika Monique, contempt, $1,000
Burchette, Marque Lashuan, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Burnett, Tavarus Oshay, contempt x3, $0
Burt, Zaylon Terrell, contributing to delinquency of minor, $250
Busby, Joshua Wade, contempt x2, $3,175
Byford, Ashley Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Cage, Desmond Jevon, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $2,500
Cain, Shavonn Latiere, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $1,000
Calkins, Bi]rattan Marie, contempt x3, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, extortion-felony, $5,000
Campbell, Rico Demaris, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Carr, Houston Lane, DUI, careless driving, $500
Clark Jr., Fabian Lewis, aggravated assault-felony, $75,000
Clash, Kathleen Domonique, contempt, probation violation, $2,300
Cole, Markel Anthony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Cole, Marqvion, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Collier, Daryl Rea, contempt, $500
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Cook, Brian William, contempt, poss. of heroin, conspiracy to poss. heroin, violation of post release supervision, $0
Daniel, Timothy Clayton, contempt x2, $2,500
Daughtry, Parks John, poss. of methamphetamine, $2,000
Davis, Lakisha, contempt, $1,000
Davis, Stanley, contempt, $250
Dean, Chivano Jason, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0
Dickson, Dennis K., no license, no insurance, $1,000
Doss III, Timothy Dewayne, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $10,000
Dotson, Charlie Benjamie, switched tag, no license, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750
Dumas, James Laneil, contempt, switched tags paraphernalia, no license, $5,000
Eason, Hailey Nicholle, contempt, $0
Eggleston, Lydia Marie, motor vehicle theft, $10,000
Ellis, Tamarra Kanae, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $1,190.25
Elrod, Jermarkius Martez, contempt, $5,000
Emanus, Stephan Clayton, simple assault, family disturbance, $1,500
Erskine, Robert Massey, assault with injuries, $1,000
Evans, Samuel Ventez, contempt, $1,500
Fant, Katrina Nicole, no license, speeding, contempt, $1,000
Ferzacca, James L., no license, DUI, unsafe vehicle operation, $750
Findley, Mario Danyell, contempt, $5,000
First, Antonio Dewayne, contempt, $0
Fletcher, Antravious Keshaun, contempt, poss. w/intent, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,592.75
Ford, Brittany Riccole, contempt, $692
Ford, Joshua, contempt, paraphernalia, improper equip., $907.75
Foster, Trumaine, insurance fraud, tampering with evidence, $20,000
Gann, Raymond Odell, DUI, careless driving, $500
Gayden, Richard Lowell, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt, $5,000
Giannopulos, Blitzen Alexander, disorderly conduct, $0
Gill, Jordan J., paraphernalia, $500
Gillam, Darris Leaujndreau, DUI-2nd, $0
Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000
Gordon, Timothy Antwon, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $0
Goudy, Brittany Maria, paraphernalia, $500
Gray, Conrad, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt, trespassing, $13,000
Griffin, Jacardius Rahiem, expired tag, no license, DUI, improper equipment, $2,000
Guillory, Caitlin Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Guy, Renisha Lashea, probation violation, shooting into dwelling, $0
Hailey Jr., Kenneth Darrel, contempt, fugitive, $0
Hall, Michael, DUI, 2nd, $0
Hampton, Keysha Karon, DUI-2nd, $750
Harbin III, Buford, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,200
Hawkins, Trendarious, contempt, $2,000
Hayes, Tendra Talniqua, contempt, $10,000
Henrriques Gutierrez, Jose Orlando, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $1,000
Hernandez, Heather Lynn, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine/recidivist, $0
Higgins, Terry Buford, contempt, $5,000
Hinton, Dalton Michael, contempt, $5,000
Holloway, Lee Thomas, public drunk, $250
Hopkins, Robert, contempt, $0
Horn, Dustin Lee, contempt, $0
Houston, Vallon Nicole, accessory after fact, $50,000
Huffman, Arron Lee, contempt, $5,000
Hunt, Delexionne Arshae, contempt, $5,000
Isom, Kurt Charles, paraphernalia, $0
Jackson, Brenda, contempt, receiving stolen property, $550
Jenskins, Timothy Dustin, shoplifting, $750
Johnson, Johnny Ray, DUIl-3rd, here for court, $0
Johnson, Linda, DUI, careless driving, $750
Johnson, Nathaniel Wylie, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0
Johnson, Randy Weatherall, DUI, $500
Jones, Erika Letrice, contempt, $264
Jones, Tavier Dewitte, contempt x2, $3,500
Jones, Taylor Alese, probation violation, sale of hydrocodone, $0
Katchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, domestic violence, $0
Kyles, Kandice, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, $1,500
Lanahan, Robert Emmett, DUI, indecent exposure, $3,000
Layrock, Montoria, violation of protection order, $3,500
Leavy, Treveno Montez, contempt, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $6,000
Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt x2, $5,000
Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0
Lenair, Scarlett Reshire, contempt x, $6,102.50
Lindsey, Christian Taylor, careless driving, DUI, $1,500
Long, Bobby Douglas, contempt, grand larceny-felony, $0
Lott, Becky Jo, contempt x3, $7,517.75
Love, Alfadronia Telavonshea, contempt, driving with one headlight, $5,000
Lowery, Dametria Terese, no license, no insurance, careless driving, improper equip., child restraint law, $500
Lucas, Charles Anthony, speeding, $0
Luster, Kedrian Jaquil, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Magee Jr., Terry L., contempt, $2,500
Mallard, Laderrick Keshawn, contempt, $5,000
Marshall Jr., Edward Louis, public drunk, $0
Mason, Victor Lee, DUI, speeding, $500
Massey, Adrian J., contempt x2, $4,000
Mayhane, Shanavia Mikel, contempt, $5,000
McCord, Jonathan, contempt x2, $5,500
McGhee, Michael D., contempt x2, $1,500
McKinley, Jazmyn Kierra, no license, no insurance, speeding, driving in center of highway, refusal to turn, $500
Meredith, April Marie, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Miller, Brenda Leshelle, contempt, $5,000
Miller, Stephanie R., contempt, probation violation, child neglect resulting in harm, $0
Mitchell, Samuel Keith, shoplifting, $500
Montgomery, Ricky Lee, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Moore, Kristy Michelle, DUI, careless driving, running red light, $500
Moore, Sierra Nykia Dyania, contempt, $3,000
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0
Morris, Jacob William, contempt, violation of post release supervision, $5,000
Morton, Wayne E., DUI, $500
Newby, Cameron Marshun, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Newson, Shawn Ramel, poss. w/intent to distribute x2, false identifying info, $55,000
Nunn, Joselyn Dyshel, shoplifting, $500
Oliver, Adorius Dewitt, paraphernalia, $1,500
Pannell, Jerry Ray, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adudication order, poss. of methamphetamine, contempt, $2,000
Parker Jr., Leeandrew, contempt x3, $6,496.50
Parker, Antonia M., Aggravated domestic violence, $0
Pearl, Sean Brown, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $500
Pendleton, Kavortarus Michael, aggravated domestic assault, $3,000
Perry, Brandon Jerard, contempt, $3,500
Powers, Kevin Dewayne, contempt, $100
Puckett, Alicia Monique, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, false identifying info, $7,000
Pugh, Kathryn Alisha, simple assault, $750
Rasmussen, Kajden Mark Bjarne, shoplifting, $0
Repulp, James Bonner, contempt, $5,000
Richardson, Martavius Rashad, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750
Rikard, Russell William, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, methamphetamine, no license, move over lane, $6,000
Roberts, Lindsey Faye, assault on public servant & person over 65 years old, $2,500
Robertson, Teresa Shantell, shoplifting, $750
Robinson, Justin Wade, contempt, $10,000
Rounds, Antonio Markee, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, running stop sign, reckless driving, driving without headlights, leaving scene w/injuries, felony taking of vehicle, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, fleeing law, $39,000
Rucker, Candaisha Jarnea, contempt x3, credit card, intent to defraud, $11,200
Ruiz, Christian, paraphernalia, $500
Rushdan, Leandra Rochelle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $6,000
Samolyuk, Brianna Lynn, contempt x2, $5,000
Sample II, Robert Lee, contempt x2, $5,000
Sanford, Alexuis Donyellantion, poss. w/intent to distribute x2, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $27,000
Schnidt, Christopher James, failure to comply w/terms of drug court/receiving stolen property, $0
Sell, Matthew Lee, domestic assault, $500
Sessom, Jonathan Jamal, felony sale of cont. sub., paraphernalia, speeding, $5,500
Sharp Jr., Ezell Quarte, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Simpson, Zachary Dan, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000
Smith III, Christopher Fredrick, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene w/injuries, $0
Smith, Cordale T., DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Smith, Mikisha Ladell, DUI, $750
Spears, Akelra Bashon, contempt, $575
Spears, Kimiesha Ukala, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell meth, $50,000
Spees, Tina, direct contempt, $0
Stamm, William Joseph, contempt x2, $10,000
Starks, Joshua Dereon, paraphernalia, improper lighting, $2,000
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, failure to comply w/court order, $5,000
Summers, Cheryl Denise, domestic assault, $2,200
Tayor, Martello Demetius, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,500
Tedfder, Austin Wayne, domestic assault, $1,000
Thomas, Kathleen Rosemarie, DUI, child endangerment x2, no insurance, child restraint law, $2,750
Truitt, Brandon Dewayne, contempt, $486.50
Turner, Cordell Vontray, DUI, careless driving, $750
Walker, Keith A., public drunk, $250
Walker, Luwegi D., domestic assault, $250
Warren, Charles Ray, contempt, poss./sale of paraphernalia, domestic disturbing peace, $5,500
Watkins-Kunkle, Ashley Nicole, aggravated assault, $25,000
Watson, Joshua Allen, embezzlement, $7,500
Watts, Dansheka Monique, contempt, $0
Welch, Arnitta Darchalle, contempt, $5,000
West, Bryson Allen, contempt, $200
White, Tommy Dewayne, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $3,000
Wilbourn Jr., Calvin, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, no insurance, improper equip., $10,000
Wilbourn, Trace E., contempt, poss. w/intent, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, disorderly conduct, poss. of stolen firearm, fleeing officer, $12,500
Williams Sr., Marvell Joe, no license, $0
Williams, Antwone Deran, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Williams, Henry Lee, contempt, $456.50
Williams, Jamal David, contempt, $3,500
Wilson Jr., Willie Edward, contempt x2, no license, $690
Wilson Sr., John Michael, contempt, $2,500
Wright, Sammie Lee, DUI, child endangerment, speeding, $50,000
Young, Fredrick Ray, altered tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,250
Young, Kristen Danielle, probation violation, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.