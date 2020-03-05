Albauer, Brooke Lynn Nancy, contempt, paraphernalia, speeding, $1,500

Albers, Todd Allen, shoplifting, $500

Aldridge, Eric Deshaun, no license, $0

Anderson, Terrance Lamar, contempt, $443.50

Balfour Jr., Louis, no license, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750

Barre Sr., Lawrence Christopher, DUI, careless driving, $750

Barron, Hannah Elaine, domestic assault, $0

Beasley, Joshua Michael, contempt, $5,000

Beck, John David, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, $750

Bell, Dontavius Jerez, paraphernalia, domestic assault-felony, disturbing peace, $2,000

Bell, Thomas Edward, public drunk, $250

Bell, Virneal, conspiracy to commit crime, grand larceny of vehicle parts, $7,500

Bennett, Johnny Ray, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, motor theft, $0

Binkley, Christopher Michael, contempt, $5,000

Bohanna, Chris Anthony, DUI, obstructing traffic, $250

Bonds, Brandon Lee, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit crime, sale of marijuana, $0

Borja Jr., Matilde Alonzo, DUI-2nd, $0

Bowen, Anthony Jerome, burglary-home, $50,000

Bowman, Eddie Frazier, contempt, $3,000

Brady, Abigail Olivia, no license, DUI-3rd, $7,500

Brassfield, Matthew Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, $500

Brassfield, Ralph Scott, poss. of Schedule III, IV, V drugs, parole violation, DUI-felony, child endangerment, $101,250

Brawley Jr., Robert Joe, contempt, domestic violence-multiple offenses, $1,000

Brewer, Herb Lester, embezzlement, $25,000

Brown, Andrew Michael, altered/expired tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, window tint law, $15,000

Brown, Vernon, Verndez, contempt, $6,000

Bubbington, Mario Lashon, no license, DUI, $1,250

Butler, Theresa Raquel, malicious mischief, $5,000

Byars, Angel, contempt, no license, DUI, improper equip., assault on law enforcement officer, $0

Campbell, Corey Joe, contempt, $310.25

Castle, Amber Nicole, contempt x2, $5,241.50

Chambers, William Lee, no license, DUI, $1,500

Childers, Tyler Gregory, contempt-felony, $5,000

Christon, Kenson Edward, contempt, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,336.50

Clark, Douglas Michael, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $5,500

Clay, Darryl Keith, DUI, $2,000

Clayton, Neal Dion, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny, auto parts, $7,500

Clement, Brandon James, DUI, careless driving, $750

Cody, Moses Lafrenya, contempt, contempt 2nd, $7,000

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Collins, Kenneth Jarrett, contempt x2, no license, no insurance, $4,000

Collins, Robert Earl, contempt x2, $9,000

Coltharp, Edward Moore, fondling, $25,000

Conner, Cher, parole violation-felony, $0

Cornett, Magdalena Christina, DUI 2nd, $0

Corrales, Miguel, probation violation, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Crick, Mallorie Crystal, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, burglary, $25,000

Cummins, George Irwin, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $500

Danner, Keshawn Kentrell, contempt, $5,000

Dennie, Jaden Cole, contempt, domestic assault, aggravated domestic violence, fleeing law officer, $2,000

Eddie, Matthew Daniel, domestic assault, $500

Eddington, Deonna Rosemarie, domestic violence, $1,500

Edwards, DeRico Earl, shoplifting, $0

Elrod, Jernario Jernell, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500

Finch, Nathan Donnea, shoplifting-3rd, $15,000

Fisk, Amanda Marie, contempt, $335

Foster, Joshua Kaleb, poss. with intent-habitual, receiving stolen property-felony, contempt, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Frickey, Vanessa Rachelle, expired tag, no license, $1,500

Gaines, Renecia Renee, DUI, no insurance, $2,000

Galloway, Monica, contempt, $1,500

Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt, trespassing, $0

Gillam, Darris Leaundreau, DUI 2nd, $0

Gipson, Terry Alonzo, contempt, $291

Golden Jr., Charles Antonio, contempt x2, $5,000

Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, violation of no contact protection order, domestic violence, $0

Griffin Jr., Edward Ray, probation violation 3rd, $0

Grimes, Eugene, expired/altered tag, DUI, following too closely, $750

Gross, Candace Lynn, DUI, $2,500

Hall, Alicia Lavette, contempt, disturbing peace, $5,000

Hawkins, Todd Anthony, DUI, careless driving, $750

Haynes, Noah Thomas, domestic assault, $1,500

Heck, Christopher Debert, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-felony, $10,000

Heffner, Charles Justin, identity theft, $0

Henderson, Shawn Sherrill, poss. of cocaine, methamphetamine, fugitive, $30,000

Hernandez, German Perez, DUI, $0

Hickman, Jeffrey Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Hines Sr., Marcus Contrell, contempt x2, $6,000

Hobbs, William Thomas, sexual battery, molesting-touching, handling, etc, $400,000

Hodges, James Albert, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000

Holmes, Johvone Christopher, attempted murder, $150,000

Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, $0

Howell, Demarcus A., conspiracy to commit crime, $500

Huddleston, Alexander Corndiuos, contempt, $2,000

Hunter, Anthony Lee, disturbing peace, $0

Johns, Zachery Thomas, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,000

Johnson-Lofton, Morris See, no license, DUI, improper passing, no insurance, $1,000

Johnson, James Mathew, DUI, $500

Jones, Octobrea Kaashe, contempt, $15,000

Justice, William Brooks, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, improper equip., $1,500

Katchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, simple assault, $0

Kendrick, James Pierce, sexual battery, $3,750

Keys, Anthony Deshaun, concealed weapon, $500

Lampkin, Ashley Kimbrea, aggravated assault, , malicious mischief-felony, receiving stolen property, robbery-felony, fleeing law-felony, $240,000

Lang, Derek Dwayne, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $50,000

Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0

Legins, Kenneth Joseph, failure to comply w/provisions of non adjudication order, possession of cont. sub., $0

Lopez, Julio Cesar, DUI, $750

Lott, Justin Jamarielle, contempt x2, $0

Lynch, Timothy Allan, trespassing, $0

Malchow, Erin Elizabeth, public drunk, $0

Malone, Bryant Banard, DUI, $1,000

Manis, Edward Gerald, contempt, $10,000

Marco, Kevin Jon, expired tag, DUI, $750

Marcoulier, Joshua Joseph, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500

Marshall Jr., Edward Louis, DUI, $0

Martin-Lopez, Edgar Antonio, domestic violence, simple assault, $500

McBride, Romundi Jauese, contempt, expired tag, probation violation, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $6,000

McDaniel, Dennis Wayne, contempt, fugitive, $0

McKinney Sr., Charles Maurice, public drunk, $0

Mears, Alyson Irby, simple assault, domestic violence, $500

Mills, Jaime Marie, probation, conspiracy to commit crime, sale of cont. sub., l$0

Monroe, Cody Demar, public disturbance, $250

Moore Sr., Calvin, contempt, $5,000

Moore, Hakiem Keone, contempt, $200

Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0

Morgan Sr., Kenneth Eugene, DUI, $0

Murchison, Margaret Renee, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $4,333.33

Naren, Patel, public drunk, $250

Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public drunk, $250

Norwood, Kenny Allen, contempt, $5,000

O’Neal, Dearious Ahmoni, no insurance, no license, speeding, $1,000

Osbirn Jr., Jimmy Dale, contempt, $0

Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $0

Owens, Adrianne N., aggravated assault, domestic violence-felony, $250,000

Pollard, Marcus Andrew, shoplifting, $0

Powell, Shamar Eric, contempt, $5,000

Preston, Cheryl Ann, public drunk, $0

Randle, Moriquis Montrez, contempt x3, $0

Rankins, Andre Lemont, contempt x2, $16,115

Rayford, Jamarco Lakeel, contempt, $243.50

Reddick, Kenisha Dailon, contempt, $6,000

Richardson, Jody Lee, contempt, grand larceny, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Riley, Bryan David, contempt/child desertion, contempt, $0

Roberts, John Bradley, contempt, $0

Robinson, Dietrick Duvonte, contempt x3, expired tags, no license, no insurance, $0

Rutledge, William Wayne, contempt, $0

Sanford, William David, contempt, $0

Sartin, Kenya Jaknoba, paraphernalia, in poss. of stolen firearms (theft of), $50,500

Scott Sr., Marcus Matthew, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $500

Scruggs, Curtis Wade, contempt, $500

Sedgwick, Johnathon Alexander, vehicular homicide, $25,000

Sheegog, Lashun Datrell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,750

Shelton, Jeremy, contempt, $5,000

Smith III, Christopher Fredrick, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Smith, Angela Gail, DUI-2nd, public drunk, $250

Smith, Dominique Latonya, contempt, defrauding innkeeper, $0

Smith, Justin Carlton, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000

Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, domestic assault, $500

Smith, Michael Lee, contempt, $500

Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, $0

Sparks, Jeremiah Quintarus, burglary dwelling-felony, grand larceny-felony, $25,000

Spates, Perry, open container, DUI, $2,500

Stafford, Reginald Lynn, sexual battery, $25,000

Stark, Nathaniel Lee, contempt, theft of rental property, $2,500

Starks, Jonathan Lamar, contempt x2, fugitive, $0

Stringer, Eric, contempt, DUI, no license, $0

Stuber, Zachary Neil, contempt, $250

Taylor, Joseph Adam, no license, DUI, running stop sign, failure to signal lane change, no insurance, fleeing law, $0

Taylor, Quenten Cortez, assault to cause bodily injury, $100

Thomas, Corderin Deandre, failure to comply w/provisions of nonadjudication/conspiracy to commit burglary-auto, $0

Tunstall Jr., Shewron Lemill, contempt, fugitive, $0

Tunstall, Montrell Corderra, contempt x2, $150

Valdes, Kaley Kristine, contempt, no license, $2,500

Vansickle, Carl Wayne, contempt, $1,000

Warner II, Robert Everette, contempt/child desertion, $0

Watkins, James Lee, contempt x4, burglary of grand larceny, shoplifting, $0

Wentworth, Matthew Alvin, domestic violence, aggravated assault-felony, $0

White, Markeyanna Keysha, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to change lanes for emergency vehicle, $1,250

White, Nova Snow, domestic assault, $500

Williams, Christina Nicole, DUI, careless driving, $750

Williams, Damien Nyron, conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary-dwelling, aggravated assault, $100,000

Williams, Martin Sean, probation violation, $0

Williams, Ricardo Dashun, no license, DUI 2nd, child endangerment, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency lights, child restraint law, $8,000

Willis, Courtney Dewayne, simple assault, domestic violence, $3,000

Wilson, Jeffifer Ann, contempt, $0

Wilson, Justin Blake, burglary-house, $20,000

Winn, John Cornelius, contempt, $1,000

Wooten, Shamonie Shana, contempt, $672

