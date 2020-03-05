Albauer, Brooke Lynn Nancy, contempt, paraphernalia, speeding, $1,500
Albers, Todd Allen, shoplifting, $500
Aldridge, Eric Deshaun, no license, $0
Anderson, Terrance Lamar, contempt, $443.50
Balfour Jr., Louis, no license, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750
Barre Sr., Lawrence Christopher, DUI, careless driving, $750
Barron, Hannah Elaine, domestic assault, $0
Beasley, Joshua Michael, contempt, $5,000
Beck, John David, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, $750
Bell, Dontavius Jerez, paraphernalia, domestic assault-felony, disturbing peace, $2,000
Bell, Thomas Edward, public drunk, $250
Bell, Virneal, conspiracy to commit crime, grand larceny of vehicle parts, $7,500
Bennett, Johnny Ray, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, motor theft, $0
Binkley, Christopher Michael, contempt, $5,000
Bohanna, Chris Anthony, DUI, obstructing traffic, $250
Bonds, Brandon Lee, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit crime, sale of marijuana, $0
Borja Jr., Matilde Alonzo, DUI-2nd, $0
Bowen, Anthony Jerome, burglary-home, $50,000
Bowman, Eddie Frazier, contempt, $3,000
Brady, Abigail Olivia, no license, DUI-3rd, $7,500
Brassfield, Matthew Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, $500
Brassfield, Ralph Scott, poss. of Schedule III, IV, V drugs, parole violation, DUI-felony, child endangerment, $101,250
Brawley Jr., Robert Joe, contempt, domestic violence-multiple offenses, $1,000
Brewer, Herb Lester, embezzlement, $25,000
Brown, Andrew Michael, altered/expired tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no insurance, window tint law, $15,000
Brown, Vernon, Verndez, contempt, $6,000
Bubbington, Mario Lashon, no license, DUI, $1,250
Butler, Theresa Raquel, malicious mischief, $5,000
Byars, Angel, contempt, no license, DUI, improper equip., assault on law enforcement officer, $0
Campbell, Corey Joe, contempt, $310.25
Castle, Amber Nicole, contempt x2, $5,241.50
Chambers, William Lee, no license, DUI, $1,500
Childers, Tyler Gregory, contempt-felony, $5,000
Christon, Kenson Edward, contempt, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,336.50
Clark, Douglas Michael, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $5,500
Clay, Darryl Keith, DUI, $2,000
Clayton, Neal Dion, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny, auto parts, $7,500
Clement, Brandon James, DUI, careless driving, $750
Cody, Moses Lafrenya, contempt, contempt 2nd, $7,000
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Collins, Kenneth Jarrett, contempt x2, no license, no insurance, $4,000
Collins, Robert Earl, contempt x2, $9,000
Coltharp, Edward Moore, fondling, $25,000
Conner, Cher, parole violation-felony, $0
Cornett, Magdalena Christina, DUI 2nd, $0
Corrales, Miguel, probation violation, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Crick, Mallorie Crystal, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, burglary, $25,000
Cummins, George Irwin, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $500
Danner, Keshawn Kentrell, contempt, $5,000
Dennie, Jaden Cole, contempt, domestic assault, aggravated domestic violence, fleeing law officer, $2,000
Eddie, Matthew Daniel, domestic assault, $500
Eddington, Deonna Rosemarie, domestic violence, $1,500
Edwards, DeRico Earl, shoplifting, $0
Elrod, Jernario Jernell, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Finch, Nathan Donnea, shoplifting-3rd, $15,000
Fisk, Amanda Marie, contempt, $335
Foster, Joshua Kaleb, poss. with intent-habitual, receiving stolen property-felony, contempt, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Frickey, Vanessa Rachelle, expired tag, no license, $1,500
Gaines, Renecia Renee, DUI, no insurance, $2,000
Galloway, Monica, contempt, $1,500
Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt, trespassing, $0
Gillam, Darris Leaundreau, DUI 2nd, $0
Gipson, Terry Alonzo, contempt, $291
Golden Jr., Charles Antonio, contempt x2, $5,000
Gordon, Burnell Cleodis, violation of no contact protection order, domestic violence, $0
Griffin Jr., Edward Ray, probation violation 3rd, $0
Grimes, Eugene, expired/altered tag, DUI, following too closely, $750
Gross, Candace Lynn, DUI, $2,500
Hall, Alicia Lavette, contempt, disturbing peace, $5,000
Hawkins, Todd Anthony, DUI, careless driving, $750
Haynes, Noah Thomas, domestic assault, $1,500
Heck, Christopher Debert, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-felony, $10,000
Heffner, Charles Justin, identity theft, $0
Henderson, Shawn Sherrill, poss. of cocaine, methamphetamine, fugitive, $30,000
Hernandez, German Perez, DUI, $0
Hickman, Jeffrey Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Hines Sr., Marcus Contrell, contempt x2, $6,000
Hobbs, William Thomas, sexual battery, molesting-touching, handling, etc, $400,000
Hodges, James Albert, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000
Holmes, Johvone Christopher, attempted murder, $150,000
Hopkins, Robert Kadarius, contempt, $0
Howell, Demarcus A., conspiracy to commit crime, $500
Huddleston, Alexander Corndiuos, contempt, $2,000
Hunter, Anthony Lee, disturbing peace, $0
Johns, Zachery Thomas, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $5,000
Johnson-Lofton, Morris See, no license, DUI, improper passing, no insurance, $1,000
Johnson, James Mathew, DUI, $500
Jones, Octobrea Kaashe, contempt, $15,000
Justice, William Brooks, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, improper equip., $1,500
Katchens, Michael Leroy, DUI, no insurance, simple assault, $0
Kendrick, James Pierce, sexual battery, $3,750
Keys, Anthony Deshaun, concealed weapon, $500
Lampkin, Ashley Kimbrea, aggravated assault, , malicious mischief-felony, receiving stolen property, robbery-felony, fleeing law-felony, $240,000
Lang, Derek Dwayne, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $50,000
Lee, Blake Cordell, contempt, $0
Legins, Kenneth Joseph, failure to comply w/provisions of non adjudication order, possession of cont. sub., $0
Lopez, Julio Cesar, DUI, $750
Lott, Justin Jamarielle, contempt x2, $0
Lynch, Timothy Allan, trespassing, $0
Malchow, Erin Elizabeth, public drunk, $0
Malone, Bryant Banard, DUI, $1,000
Manis, Edward Gerald, contempt, $10,000
Marco, Kevin Jon, expired tag, DUI, $750
Marcoulier, Joshua Joseph, DUI, failure to yield right of way, $500
Marshall Jr., Edward Louis, DUI, $0
Martin-Lopez, Edgar Antonio, domestic violence, simple assault, $500
McBride, Romundi Jauese, contempt, expired tag, probation violation, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $6,000
McDaniel, Dennis Wayne, contempt, fugitive, $0
McKinney Sr., Charles Maurice, public drunk, $0
Mears, Alyson Irby, simple assault, domestic violence, $500
Mills, Jaime Marie, probation, conspiracy to commit crime, sale of cont. sub., l$0
Monroe, Cody Demar, public disturbance, $250
Moore Sr., Calvin, contempt, $5,000
Moore, Hakiem Keone, contempt, $200
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0
Morgan Sr., Kenneth Eugene, DUI, $0
Murchison, Margaret Renee, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $4,333.33
Naren, Patel, public drunk, $250
Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public drunk, $250
Norwood, Kenny Allen, contempt, $5,000
O’Neal, Dearious Ahmoni, no insurance, no license, speeding, $1,000
Osbirn Jr., Jimmy Dale, contempt, $0
Overton, Sharon Denise, shoplifting, $0
Owens, Adrianne N., aggravated assault, domestic violence-felony, $250,000
Pollard, Marcus Andrew, shoplifting, $0
Powell, Shamar Eric, contempt, $5,000
Preston, Cheryl Ann, public drunk, $0
Randle, Moriquis Montrez, contempt x3, $0
Rankins, Andre Lemont, contempt x2, $16,115
Rayford, Jamarco Lakeel, contempt, $243.50
Reddick, Kenisha Dailon, contempt, $6,000
Richardson, Jody Lee, contempt, grand larceny, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Riley, Bryan David, contempt/child desertion, contempt, $0
Roberts, John Bradley, contempt, $0
Robinson, Dietrick Duvonte, contempt x3, expired tags, no license, no insurance, $0
Rutledge, William Wayne, contempt, $0
Sanford, William David, contempt, $0
Sartin, Kenya Jaknoba, paraphernalia, in poss. of stolen firearms (theft of), $50,500
Scott Sr., Marcus Matthew, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $500
Scruggs, Curtis Wade, contempt, $500
Sedgwick, Johnathon Alexander, vehicular homicide, $25,000
Sheegog, Lashun Datrell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,750
Shelton, Jeremy, contempt, $5,000
Smith III, Christopher Fredrick, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Smith, Angela Gail, DUI-2nd, public drunk, $250
Smith, Dominique Latonya, contempt, defrauding innkeeper, $0
Smith, Justin Carlton, felony poss. of cont. sub., $4,000
Smith, Kimberly Kathleen, domestic assault, $500
Smith, Michael Lee, contempt, $500
Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, $0
Sparks, Jeremiah Quintarus, burglary dwelling-felony, grand larceny-felony, $25,000
Spates, Perry, open container, DUI, $2,500
Stafford, Reginald Lynn, sexual battery, $25,000
Stark, Nathaniel Lee, contempt, theft of rental property, $2,500
Starks, Jonathan Lamar, contempt x2, fugitive, $0
Stringer, Eric, contempt, DUI, no license, $0
Stuber, Zachary Neil, contempt, $250
Taylor, Joseph Adam, no license, DUI, running stop sign, failure to signal lane change, no insurance, fleeing law, $0
Taylor, Quenten Cortez, assault to cause bodily injury, $100
Thomas, Corderin Deandre, failure to comply w/provisions of nonadjudication/conspiracy to commit burglary-auto, $0
Tunstall Jr., Shewron Lemill, contempt, fugitive, $0
Tunstall, Montrell Corderra, contempt x2, $150
Valdes, Kaley Kristine, contempt, no license, $2,500
Vansickle, Carl Wayne, contempt, $1,000
Warner II, Robert Everette, contempt/child desertion, $0
Watkins, James Lee, contempt x4, burglary of grand larceny, shoplifting, $0
Wentworth, Matthew Alvin, domestic violence, aggravated assault-felony, $0
White, Markeyanna Keysha, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to change lanes for emergency vehicle, $1,250
White, Nova Snow, domestic assault, $500
Williams, Christina Nicole, DUI, careless driving, $750
Williams, Damien Nyron, conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary-dwelling, aggravated assault, $100,000
Williams, Martin Sean, probation violation, $0
Williams, Ricardo Dashun, no license, DUI 2nd, child endangerment, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency lights, child restraint law, $8,000
Willis, Courtney Dewayne, simple assault, domestic violence, $3,000
Wilson, Jeffifer Ann, contempt, $0
Wilson, Justin Blake, burglary-house, $20,000
Winn, John Cornelius, contempt, $1,000
Wooten, Shamonie Shana, contempt, $672
