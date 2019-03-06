Allen, Joseph Michael, contempt, $2,500
Allen, Michelle Marie, fugitive, $0
Allen, Tedarrius Keishawn, receiving stolen property-felony, disorderly conduct x2, failure to stop vehicle with officer signal-felony, resisting arrest, fugitive, $0
Allen-Jackson, Latricia Quatizse, contempt, unlawful poss. of hydrocodone, $0
Anderson, Rashard Amard, contempt x2, $706.50
Ashford, Tiffany Reann, contempt, $2,500
Bailey, Laderian Teyon, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper left turn, $10,000
Banks, Bobby Lee, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Beard, Hailey Ann, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Bell, Matthew Tyler, fugitive, $0
Blake, Rachel Christine, no tag, no insurance, no license, $2,500
Bly, Destiny Hope, contempt, careless driving, no insurance, 5,000
Boe, Timothy Lee, public drunk, $250
Booker III, Benjamin Roosevelt, domestic assault, $1,500
Boone, Tra Marious Montrell, disturbing peace/school property, $250
Boone, William Allen, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Bowles, Brian Quintele, improper tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Boxley, Ladarius Deshaun, paraphernalia, no tag, no license, careless driving, no insurance, $3,500
Boyd, Maceo Armani, paraphernalia, $500
Boyd, Tamela Cheri, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, no license $750
Brewer, Heather Nicole, contempt, $1,600
Brooks, Quintae Dorell, no license, DUI-felony, careless driving, $10,250
Brown, Qushana Ethel, domestic disturbance, $250
Brown, Robert, contempt, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, seatbelt violation, $6,500
Brown, Taron Montrey, disorderly conduct, $250
Bryant, Henry Lee, contempt, $909
Bryant, Jared Ryan, contempt x23, $10,000
Bryant, Jason Christopher, contempt, $3,500
Butler, Blake Edward, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Byars, Anel Dawn, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $2,500
Cagle, Stella Calille, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, no tail lights, $500
Callicutt Jeffrey Scott, contempt, probation violation, $6,000
Calloway Jr., James, fugitive, $0
Campbell, Corey Joe, paraphernalia, improper equip., no insurance, $500
Cason, Kiru Malik, false information to officer, $250
Castor, Natanael Junior, probation violation, shoplifting, $2,750
Cathey, Cornelious Torshun, contempt, $4,000
Chambers, William Lee, weapon possession by felon, $0
Chapman, Shon Amon, leaving scene of accident/attended vehicle, $250
Cilva, Rachel, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $500
Clemons, Lisa Marie, contempt x34, no license, paraphernalia, no insurance, grand larceny, larceny, poss. of stolen property, $18,000
Cleveland, Romeka Latrice, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $2,500
Collins, Eric, fugitive, $0
Collins, Krislynn Iva, contempt, $283.50
Cooperwood, Keonne Lorenzo, contempt x2, poss./receive/obtain stolen firearm, false ID information, no insurance, paraphernalia, no license, $5,250
Copeland, Charles Thomas, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,000
Crump, Melvin, assault, $0
Culp, Darrian Kentrell, fugitive, $0
Daley, Ladurrius Antron, violation of post release supervision, $0
Davis, Randy Dean, domestic assault, $500
De La Riva Rivera, Mario, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $1,000
Dear, Walter Kevin, stalking, domestic assault, $3,000
Dickey, Brandon L., receiving stolen property-felony, fleeing law enforcement officer, $4,000
Duke, Dylan Wade, contempt, $500
Edwards, Faren Shane, probation violation, $2,500
Essex, Martha Crawford, DUI, child endangerment, $1,250
Evans, Samuel Ventez, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $1,250
Fair, Shyquan Henry, paraphernalia, $500
Figuerod, Omar Arturo, no tag, no license, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, false ID information, $250
Fletcher, Angela Michelle, contempt, paraphernalia, $1,000
Flores, Brenda Mia, contempt, $10,000
Furnish, Kenny Michael, grand larceny, poss. of stolen property, $25,000
Gallion, Donovon Terell, contempt, $5,000
Gant Jr., Terry Bramlette, DUI, 2nd, $0
Garling, Anthony Lewis, DUI, reckless driving, no license, no insurance, $3,500
Garrett, Frederick Wayne, disorderly conduct, $250
Gary, Michael Lee, altered tag, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $250
Gathings, Brandon Cortez, disorderly conduct, $0
Gatlin, Steven Austin, contempt, probation violation, exploitation of child, $0
Ginn, Jennifer Ashley, contempt-felony, bad check felony, $0
Given, Keri Rose, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., methamphetamine-felony, paraphernalia, shoplifting 2nd offense, $7,000
Goff, Joey Christopher, contempt x2, $6,500
Goudy, Brittany Marie, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Grant, Xavion Jermaine, probation violation, fugitive, $0
Gravil, Teresa Loraine, shoplifting, $0
Gray, Gregory Allen, defaced tag, improper lights, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $15,000
Green, Darenda Crystal, contempt, $342.75
Gregory, Michael Anthony, domestic assault, $4,500
Griffin, Billy Walker, poss. of cont. sub., $15,000
Griggs, Brianna Sherrice, contempt x2, no license, $11,250
Hanacek, Kenneth Anthony, no license, DUI 2nd, improper left turn, driving w/one headlight, no insurance, $1,000
Harbin, Danielle M., domestic assault, $100
Harmon, Dominique Earl, manufacture or sale of cont. sub., $0
Harris, Carson Dunn, EUI, $3,000
Harris, Jan Marie, simple assault, $750
Harris, William Matthew, contempt, probation violation, motor vehicle theft, $5,500
Hart, Corbett Lee, DUI, no insurance, $500
Hartwig, Joshua Kevan, assault w/deadly weapon, $0
Hebron, Christopher Eric, contempt, $5,000
Hedrick, Ethan Allen, paraphernalia, $500
Hellums, Andrew Prentiss, fugitive, $0
Hite, Taylor Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Hogan, Terry James, contempt, $0
Holland, Alvin Donald, domestic assault, $500
Hopson, Carlo Deangelo, contempt, domestic violence, $0
Howard, Rodshekia Lasha, felony sale of cont. sub. w/intent, $7,500
Huber, Justin Michael, altered tag, DUI, no insurance, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Huddleston, Robert Earl, contempt, no license, no insurance, child restraint law, $1,500
Hunt, Robert Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Huntley, Thomas Douglas, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $1,500
Hutchison, Jeremy Reid, domestic assault, $2,500
Ingram, Demorn Vantrez, DUI, careless driving, $500
Insco, Alan Ray, shoplifting, $500
Jaco, Janie Louisa, contempt-felony, no license, improper equip., no insurance, false ID information, $1,000
Jamenez Golanos, Mauricio, improper tag, switched tag, no license, careless driving, $250
Jenkins, Jailyn Tyree, poss. of cont. sub./w/intent, $12,000
Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0
Johnson, Darrius Dante, contempt, $1,500
Jones, Kelvin Lonterryl, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Jones, Octobrea Kaashe, contempt, $10,000
Jones, Sinjayvious Alikendro Joequan, contempt, $2,500
Jordan, Wesley Joseph, contempt, $1,300
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, educational neglect, $0
Kennedy, Bryant Joshua, disturbing peace, $1,000
Key, Terry D., paraphernalia, failure to obey officer, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting, $1,750
Knox, Tarquinnis Jarquawn, no license, no insurance, $500
Lampkin, Patrick, contempt, $100
Laughter, James Walter, DUI 3rd, felony, $5,000
Leal, Theresa Ann, contempt, $830
Lee, Ray Charles, contempt, $5,000
Leon, Daylin Vanessa, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, $100,000
Leon, Marcos Alejandro-Olivera, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, identity theft, $100,000
Lillo, Michael, contempt, methamphetamine, fleeing officer, $0
Linder, Qavus Devon, trespassing, $1,200
Little, Michael Abraham, contempt, $491.50
Madison, Jonathan Blaine, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Malone, Bionka Lasha, contempt, $1,000
Manuel, Zachary James, contempt, poss. cont. sub.-methamphetamine, $10,000
Marks, Christopher Adams, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500
Massey, Luke Tyler, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Matheny, Michael, disorderly conduct, $0
Matthews, Bianca Lavonne, contempt, $100
Matthon, Lakeisha, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, false ID information, $11,000
McCammon, Tindall James, contempt, $342.75
McCline Jr., Willie Melvin, contempt, $500
McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt, paraphernalia, $7,500
McFerrin, Mario Dewayne, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Milam, Flavous Martinez, paraphernalia, driving w/one headlight, $500
Milam, Ladaren Dredell, contempt, $5,000
Miller, Corbin Denzil, paraphernalia, DUI, child endangerment, failure to maintain control, child restraint law, $1,750
Mitchell, Fredrick Dewayne, contempt x2, $3,000
Mitchell, Jacob Dalton, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Mitchell, Samuel Keith, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Moody, Robin Larave, no license, no insurance, improper equip., receiving stolen property-felony, $5,250
Moore, Allan Ray, motor vehicle theft-felony, $25,000
Moore, Bridget Faye, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Moore, Gregory Octavius, contempt x2, unlawful poss. of hydrocodone, $6,579
Murry, Deserae Latrice, contempt, $5,000
Myrick, Bryan Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Norris, John Matthew, disorderly conduct, $0
Paseur, Jason Christopher, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Payne, Alvertis Thomas, public drunk, $250
Pegues, Carlotte, contempt, $967
Pickins, Danielle Cantrell, no license, seatbelt violations 4 counts, child restraint law, false ID, $750
Pine, April Marie, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Polk Jr., Bryan Terrell, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250
Powers, Latondria Tashae, contempt x2, $5,500
Ragland, April Dawn, educational neglect, $0
Reed, Ashley Elizabeth, contempt x2, DUI-3rd, $0
Reed, James, no license, $500
Reed, Melvin Earl, contempt, no license, no insurance, $200
Rehmel, Brian Jacob, poss. of cont. sub., DUI-2nd, careless driving, $916,666
Riley, Devine Anthony, DUI, child endangerment, improper equip., no insurance, paraphernalia, $0
Ritter, William Nicholas, weapon-discharging firearm in city, $1,000
Rivera, Mario, no license, improper equip. $500
Roberson, Amanda Gail, paraphernalia, probation violation, $1,547
Roberts, Justin Henry, receiving stolen property, $500
Rogers, Melody Quay, paraphernalia, $500
Rojas, Daniel, shoplifting, $1,000
Rojas, Fidel, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750
Romero-Velazquez, Henry Ernesto, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, $100,000
Rubin, Taurus Dejuan, contempt, $2,500
Sanchez, Heather Lynn, contempt, probation violation, $0
Sanders, Tiesha M., shoplifting, $500
Sides, Samantha Grace, contempt, $0
Sims, William Carl, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Smith, Larry L., no license, $1,000
Smith, Michael Lee, contempt x3, methamphetamine, probation violation, conspiracy to commit crime, fugitive, $16,312.75
Smith, Tara Deanne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Stephens, Jimmy Allen, DUI, $500
Stevens, Samantha Anne, no license, DUI, $750
Stokes, Terrance, contempt, $0
Summers, Britteny Charisa, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0
Swift Jr., Joe, contempt, $3,000
Taylor, Lucious Edward, DUI-2nd, no license, $3,000
Terry, Douglas A., DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Thomas, Darwin Paul, contempt, $7,000
Thompson, Ashley Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Toombs, Nataidra Jeneriae, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $2,500
Tutor, Ronald Lewis, DUI, $500
Walton III, Abraham, fugitive, $0
Watkins, John Ray, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $5,000
Watson, Michael Gabriel, no tag, no license, no insurance, $2,500
Watt, Jennald Orlando, probation violation, embezzlement-felony, $27,000
Webb, Patricia Estalee, failure to comply w/terms of drug court, $0
Weber, Jennifer Lynne, DUI, running red light, no insurance, $2,500
White, Barbara Rose Marie, contempt, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
Williams, Kendrick Trenell, paraphernalia, $1,000
Williams, Shanin Jarrod, paraphernalia, $500
Witte, Sean Maurice, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Womble, Gary Dale, no license, $0
Wright, Brandy Lynn, contempt, $300
Wright, Landeon Markee, marijuana possession, $5,000
Young, Barry Lee, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., $9,000
Young, Walter W., obscene electronic communications, $500
Young, Zachary Cole, violation of protection order, $0
