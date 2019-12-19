Abram, Calvin, contempt, $1,500

Abstan, Antonio Deshaun, shoplifting, $500

Ash, Jamie Shantay, contempt, $5,000

Avant, Jearl, contempt x2, $10,000

Baker, Rita Kay, DUI, $750

Banis, James Lee, improper tag, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, $3,000

Banzant Jr., Kevin Derrell, domestic assault, $2,222.22

Barber Jr., Robert Lynn, DUI, $750

Barnes, Raymond Jr., contempt, $552

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250

Bell, Jaylen Lamont, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, aggravated assault, shooting into house-felony, $120,000

Billings, Thomas Edward, contempt x2, $11,000

Boles, Steve Allen, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Bowden, Kendrick Sherod, aggravated assault on police officer, receiving stolen property, fleeing officer in vehicle, $100,000

Bowen, Destiny Akyria, contempt, no tag, $5,000

Bowen, Justin Perrion, paraphernalia, no license, $750

Boyd, Quaneshia, disorderly conduct, failure to obey officer, $0

Brack, James Lamont, domestic assault, $1,000

Brawley, Larry Charles, home repair fraud, $2,222.22

Brewster, Jennifer Suzette, contempt x2, $5,287.50

Brown, Lamarcus, contempt, $512.50

Brown, Luciana, domestic assault, $1,000

Brown, Luciana Denise, DUI, $500

Brown, Michael Markeavius, shoplifting-felony x4-felony, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, fugitive, $81,000

Brucker, Phillip David, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Burrow, Gilbert Michael, contempt, $0

Byrd, James Waddell, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000

Byrd, Mindy Sue, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,342.75

Cahill, Nicki Myers, contempt, $3,000

Chambers, Kalen Terrell, paraphernalia, driving w/o head/tail lights, $500

Chapman, Brandon Markeith, contempt, $10,000

Chism, Jessica Elaine, poss. of stolen firearm, $5,000

Cilerin, Hugo, contempt, $2,500

Clemmer, Gary, trespassing, shoplifting, $500

Coleman, Albert Whitmore, contempt, $393.50

Collins, Christopher, fugitive, $0

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Collins-McKinnie, Robkeshia Keeshay, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Corbin, Jerome Lovell, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250

Craft, Cykeithia Lashay, shoplifting, $500

Crawford, Correy E., paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Davis, Donnie, contempt, $150

Davis, William Charles, no license, DUI, obstructing streetway, $1,250

Dees, Robert R., fugitive, $0

Delbridge, Keshawn, contempt, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper equip., $2,000

Dixon, Taft Booth, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Dockery, Antwan Jarvis, contempt, sexual battery, $51,500

Dodson, Byron Eugene, contempt, $5,000

Dogan, Darion Lajames, fugitive, $0

Dorsey, Bryson Decort, contempt, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, $0

Dotson, Authury Jerome, aggravated assault on police/fire/school officer w/weapon-felony, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $300,000

Dukes, Jason Deniro Tyrail, attempt to commit an offense, $25,000

Dunklin, Herman William, contempt x2, domestic disturbance, $15,000

Eddings, William Deroy, contempt, $6,000

Edwards, Derena Kay, contempt, petit larceny, $2,500

Farley, Michael, expired tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750

Farmer Lisa, unlawful taking of motor vehicle-felony, $5,000

Farris, Tonya Lashawn, trespass-joy riding, $1,000

Finelli, Anthony Joseph, contempt, $4,000

Fitzwater, Richard Drew, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,500

Foster, Meghan Rachelle, DUI, child endangerment, failure to yield from private driveway, no insurance, $1,250

Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0

Geeslin, Nolan Christopher, fugitive, $0

Gillispie, Tyler Larenz Ivan, contempt x2, $5,000

Gilmar, Kathy Gulod, domestic assault, $1,000

Gilmore, Joseph Earl, trespassing, $0

Glover, Candice C., shoplifting, $500

Gomez, Daniel Dejesus, ICE, careless driving, no license, $250

Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0

Goodson, Jerry Wayne, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Gossett Jr., Eddie Spencer, contempt, $0

Grayson, Autumn Michelle, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000

Green, Kindar Andre, domestic assault, $25,000

Hampton, Douglas Cortez, contempt x2, $200

Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0

Harris, Alfred, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, $0

Harris, Derrick Demond, no license, DUI, move over law, no insurance, $0

Hearn Jr., Arthur Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Henderson, Ashley Nicole, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order-felony, $0

Henry, Tamisha, DUI-2nd, $0

Hibbler, Johnny Be., contempt, $443.50

Hopkins, George Gibson, no license, no insurance, child restraint law, improper equip., $500

Hopkins, Reginald, DUI-2nd, $0

Hudson, Kevin Murray, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000

Hughes, Richard, fugitive, $0

Hull, Miguel, simple assault, $500

Jackson, Stacy Vanessa, fugitive, $0

James, Ahmad Rashad, contempt, $5,000

Johnson, Ebony Jeitonne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Johnson, Eric Stefan, domestic assault, $500

Johnson, Joshua Jamal, paraphernalia, $500

Johnson, Lando Calrissian, domestic assault, $1,000

Jones, Alvin Kenneth, uttering forgery-felony, $0

Jones, Jailen, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, $500

Jones, Shankeitha, paraphernalia, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $750

Joslin, Zariah Nicole, paraphernalia, $500

Kirkland III, Glasper, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,500

Lara Torres, Oscar Ivan, altered identification, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, fugitive, $0

Larsen, Kristina Ashley, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, $1,500

Lassiter, Jerry David, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0

Latimer, Teresa Lynn, contempt, credit card fraud, $0

Leon, Marcos, identify theft-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, fugitive, $0

Lewis, James D., failure to keep in proper lane, $0

Long, Cari Lynn, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Martin, Amanda Marie, paraphernalia, DUI, $500

McCool, Glen Allen, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,000

McCool, Lynzie Michelle, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $1,000

McCord, Clarence Rodell, contempt, $201.50

McCoy, Dominique Rochelle, contempt x4, $5,250

McDonald, Patricia Jean, domestic assault, physical fear, $1,000

McGee, Amber Shane, contempt, shoplifting-felony, $2,000

McGee, Olivia Van Shanique, domestic assault, $1,000

McLean, Tyler Deshawn, domestic assault, $5,000

McNutt, Sabrina Shantea, contempt, $500

McWhirter, Christopher Keith, no insurance, no license, $500

Medlin II, Randle James, contempt, $226

Melendez, Joel Aldridge, no license, no tag, $500

Merriweather, Kedric Geraud, no license, DUI, improper equip., $500

Montague, Demario Marquez, contempt, improper tag, no insurance, $5,000

Morgan, David Bruce, contempt, $0

Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0

Morman, Michelle Denise, cyberstalking (email, threats, harassment), $10,000

Morris, Lance Jay, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Murphy, Demetrik Juvan, contempt, $5,000

Myrick, Bryan Andrew, domestic assault, $1,000

Newcomb, Lindsey Anne, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Nichols, Phillip J., domestic assault, $1,000

Norman, Markelon, fugitive x2, $0

Norment, Timothy Bernard, domestic assault, $25,000

Odom, Cleo Antonio, contempt x2, $5,000

O’Neal, Otha Lee, switched tag, DUI, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light, speeding, $500

Orellana, Eddy Joel, paraphernalia, no license, failure to dim lights, $750

Ozment, Brittany, contempt, $1,500

Page, Gary Brice, contempt, $500

Parker, Kayla Rae, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Pate, Lucinda, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, $0

Pinion, Timothy, fugitive, $0

Pollard, Carlos, paraphernalia, domestic disturbance, poss. weapon by felon-felony, $500

Porchia, Jareesa Jasani, fugitive, $0

Powell, Devin Jevon, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equipment, $1,250

Privett, Heather Michelle, contempt, paraphernalia, parole violation-felony, $5,000

Pugram, Jim, contempt, $5,000

Rakestraw, Corey Wiseman, contempt, $519.25

Rankin, James Darnell, improper display, no license, no insurance, , fugitive, $0

Reed, Michael Earl, contempt, $6,000

Reed, Timothy Taquan, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000

Reynolds, Jordan Spincer, domestic assault-2nd offense, $3,000

Roark, Stefan, domestic assault, $500

Robinson, Stephanie Yvette, contempt. $5,000

Rochelle, Don Franklin, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Romero-Velasquez, Henry Ernesto, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, credit card intent to defraud, fugitive, $0

Ross, Jelin, contempt, poss. cont. sub.-methamphetamine/gun enhanced, domestic assault, $0

Rowe, Blair Nicole, contempt, violation of probation-felony, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Ruben, Kobe Bryant, contempt, $5,000

Saenz, Myrka Soto, DUI, careless driving, $750

Santana Jr., Antonio, DUI, careless driving, $500

Saulter, Jenario Terize, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, contempt, $2,500

Schillesci, Sonia Beatriz Romero, DUI, careless driving, $500

Scruggs, Kenneth Derrell, contempt, felony taking/possessing, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $3,500

Seiver, Eddie, contempt, embezzlement, $0

Self, Crystal Lavora, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $3,000

Sims II, Terry Lee, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Nastasha Lee, contempt, $287.75

Stevens, Joshua D., no tag, no license, trespass/larceny, fugitive, $250

Stewart, William Anthony, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000

Stokes, Aizjajah, no license, $0

Strong, Christopher, contempt, $150

Strong, Markham Deangelo, shoplifting, $750

Taylor, Jonathan Deundra, fugitive, $0

Taylor, Joseph Ryan, public drunk, $250

Taylor, Timothy Dewayne, probation violation, armed robbery, $0

Thomas Sr., Larry Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $1,750

Thomas, David Gregory, careless driving, DUI, $500

Thomas, Morgan Tahnee, disorderly conduct,

Thomas, Rodkeevian Kareeem-Malik, contempt, $5,000

Tims, Maurice Deangelo, contempt, $555.55

Turner, Kennedy A., contempt, $7,000

Unglesby Jr., Lewis Owens, no license, DUI-2nd, resisting arrest, $10,000

Vanderburg, Joshua Clay, DUI-2nd, $2,000

Ware, Nathan Lance, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Warren, Jacinda Ann, contempt, $5,000

Watson II, Joseph Carl, assault-physical fear, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,000

Webster, Donnica Danielle, paraphernalia, $500

Wenzler, David, contempt, $5,000

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0

White, Eddie, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting, fugitive, $7,000

White, Jamien Dejuan, code enforcement violation, $0

Whitehead, Stephen L., contempt, $500

Williams II, Charles Hernando, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial, $10,000

Williams, Demarous Laver n, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $2,202.50

Williams, Jonathan, conspiracy to commit crime, $500

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0

Wills, Samantha Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Windfield, Latoya, no license, $0

Wright, Greg Lavel, contempt x2, $11,000

Wright, Mishad Delean, robbery, $50,000

