Abram, Calvin, contempt, $1,500
Abstan, Antonio Deshaun, shoplifting, $500
Ash, Jamie Shantay, contempt, $5,000
Avant, Jearl, contempt x2, $10,000
Baker, Rita Kay, DUI, $750
Banis, James Lee, improper tag, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, $3,000
Banzant Jr., Kevin Derrell, domestic assault, $2,222.22
Barber Jr., Robert Lynn, DUI, $750
Barnes, Raymond Jr., contempt, $552
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250
Bell, Jaylen Lamont, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, aggravated assault, shooting into house-felony, $120,000
Billings, Thomas Edward, contempt x2, $11,000
Boles, Steve Allen, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Bowden, Kendrick Sherod, aggravated assault on police officer, receiving stolen property, fleeing officer in vehicle, $100,000
Bowen, Destiny Akyria, contempt, no tag, $5,000
Bowen, Justin Perrion, paraphernalia, no license, $750
Boyd, Quaneshia, disorderly conduct, failure to obey officer, $0
Brack, James Lamont, domestic assault, $1,000
Brawley, Larry Charles, home repair fraud, $2,222.22
Brewster, Jennifer Suzette, contempt x2, $5,287.50
Brown, Lamarcus, contempt, $512.50
Brown, Luciana, domestic assault, $1,000
Brown, Luciana Denise, DUI, $500
Brown, Michael Markeavius, shoplifting-felony x4-felony, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, fugitive, $81,000
Brucker, Phillip David, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Burrow, Gilbert Michael, contempt, $0
Byrd, James Waddell, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000
Byrd, Mindy Sue, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,342.75
Cahill, Nicki Myers, contempt, $3,000
Chambers, Kalen Terrell, paraphernalia, driving w/o head/tail lights, $500
Chapman, Brandon Markeith, contempt, $10,000
Chism, Jessica Elaine, poss. of stolen firearm, $5,000
Cilerin, Hugo, contempt, $2,500
Clemmer, Gary, trespassing, shoplifting, $500
Coleman, Albert Whitmore, contempt, $393.50
Collins, Christopher, fugitive, $0
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Collins-McKinnie, Robkeshia Keeshay, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Corbin, Jerome Lovell, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,250
Craft, Cykeithia Lashay, shoplifting, $500
Crawford, Correy E., paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Davis, Donnie, contempt, $150
Davis, William Charles, no license, DUI, obstructing streetway, $1,250
Dees, Robert R., fugitive, $0
Delbridge, Keshawn, contempt, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper equip., $2,000
Dixon, Taft Booth, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Dockery, Antwan Jarvis, contempt, sexual battery, $51,500
Dodson, Byron Eugene, contempt, $5,000
Dogan, Darion Lajames, fugitive, $0
Dorsey, Bryson Decort, contempt, conspiracy to commit auto burglary, $0
Dotson, Authury Jerome, aggravated assault on police/fire/school officer w/weapon-felony, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $300,000
Dukes, Jason Deniro Tyrail, attempt to commit an offense, $25,000
Dunklin, Herman William, contempt x2, domestic disturbance, $15,000
Eddings, William Deroy, contempt, $6,000
Edwards, Derena Kay, contempt, petit larceny, $2,500
Farley, Michael, expired tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $750
Farmer Lisa, unlawful taking of motor vehicle-felony, $5,000
Farris, Tonya Lashawn, trespass-joy riding, $1,000
Finelli, Anthony Joseph, contempt, $4,000
Fitzwater, Richard Drew, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,500
Foster, Meghan Rachelle, DUI, child endangerment, failure to yield from private driveway, no insurance, $1,250
Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0
Geeslin, Nolan Christopher, fugitive, $0
Gillispie, Tyler Larenz Ivan, contempt x2, $5,000
Gilmar, Kathy Gulod, domestic assault, $1,000
Gilmore, Joseph Earl, trespassing, $0
Glover, Candice C., shoplifting, $500
Gomez, Daniel Dejesus, ICE, careless driving, no license, $250
Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0
Goodson, Jerry Wayne, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Gossett Jr., Eddie Spencer, contempt, $0
Grayson, Autumn Michelle, domestic disturbing peace, $1,000
Green, Kindar Andre, domestic assault, $25,000
Hampton, Douglas Cortez, contempt x2, $200
Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0
Harris, Alfred, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, $0
Harris, Derrick Demond, no license, DUI, move over law, no insurance, $0
Hearn Jr., Arthur Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Henderson, Ashley Nicole, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order-felony, $0
Henry, Tamisha, DUI-2nd, $0
Hibbler, Johnny Be., contempt, $443.50
Hopkins, George Gibson, no license, no insurance, child restraint law, improper equip., $500
Hopkins, Reginald, DUI-2nd, $0
Hudson, Kevin Murray, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, no insurance, $5,000
Hughes, Richard, fugitive, $0
Hull, Miguel, simple assault, $500
Jackson, Stacy Vanessa, fugitive, $0
James, Ahmad Rashad, contempt, $5,000
Johnson, Ebony Jeitonne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Johnson, Eric Stefan, domestic assault, $500
Johnson, Joshua Jamal, paraphernalia, $500
Johnson, Lando Calrissian, domestic assault, $1,000
Jones, Alvin Kenneth, uttering forgery-felony, $0
Jones, Jailen, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, $500
Jones, Shankeitha, paraphernalia, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $750
Joslin, Zariah Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Kirkland III, Glasper, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $1,500
Lara Torres, Oscar Ivan, altered identification, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, fugitive, $0
Larsen, Kristina Ashley, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, $1,500
Lassiter, Jerry David, domestic violence, disturbing family, $0
Latimer, Teresa Lynn, contempt, credit card fraud, $0
Leon, Marcos, identify theft-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, fugitive, $0
Lewis, James D., failure to keep in proper lane, $0
Long, Cari Lynn, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Martin, Amanda Marie, paraphernalia, DUI, $500
McCool, Glen Allen, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,000
McCool, Lynzie Michelle, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $1,000
McCord, Clarence Rodell, contempt, $201.50
McCoy, Dominique Rochelle, contempt x4, $5,250
McDonald, Patricia Jean, domestic assault, physical fear, $1,000
McGee, Amber Shane, contempt, shoplifting-felony, $2,000
McGee, Olivia Van Shanique, domestic assault, $1,000
McLean, Tyler Deshawn, domestic assault, $5,000
McNutt, Sabrina Shantea, contempt, $500
McWhirter, Christopher Keith, no insurance, no license, $500
Medlin II, Randle James, contempt, $226
Melendez, Joel Aldridge, no license, no tag, $500
Merriweather, Kedric Geraud, no license, DUI, improper equip., $500
Montague, Demario Marquez, contempt, improper tag, no insurance, $5,000
Morgan, David Bruce, contempt, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Morman, Michelle Denise, cyberstalking (email, threats, harassment), $10,000
Morris, Lance Jay, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Murphy, Demetrik Juvan, contempt, $5,000
Myrick, Bryan Andrew, domestic assault, $1,000
Newcomb, Lindsey Anne, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Nichols, Phillip J., domestic assault, $1,000
Norman, Markelon, fugitive x2, $0
Norment, Timothy Bernard, domestic assault, $25,000
Odom, Cleo Antonio, contempt x2, $5,000
O’Neal, Otha Lee, switched tag, DUI, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light, speeding, $500
Orellana, Eddy Joel, paraphernalia, no license, failure to dim lights, $750
Ozment, Brittany, contempt, $1,500
Page, Gary Brice, contempt, $500
Parker, Kayla Rae, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Pate, Lucinda, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, $0
Pinion, Timothy, fugitive, $0
Pollard, Carlos, paraphernalia, domestic disturbance, poss. weapon by felon-felony, $500
Porchia, Jareesa Jasani, fugitive, $0
Powell, Devin Jevon, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equipment, $1,250
Privett, Heather Michelle, contempt, paraphernalia, parole violation-felony, $5,000
Pugram, Jim, contempt, $5,000
Rakestraw, Corey Wiseman, contempt, $519.25
Rankin, James Darnell, improper display, no license, no insurance, , fugitive, $0
Reed, Michael Earl, contempt, $6,000
Reed, Timothy Taquan, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $2,000
Reynolds, Jordan Spincer, domestic assault-2nd offense, $3,000
Roark, Stefan, domestic assault, $500
Robinson, Stephanie Yvette, contempt. $5,000
Rochelle, Don Franklin, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Romero-Velasquez, Henry Ernesto, organized theft or fraud enterprise-felony, credit card intent to defraud, fugitive, $0
Ross, Jelin, contempt, poss. cont. sub.-methamphetamine/gun enhanced, domestic assault, $0
Rowe, Blair Nicole, contempt, violation of probation-felony, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Ruben, Kobe Bryant, contempt, $5,000
Saenz, Myrka Soto, DUI, careless driving, $750
Santana Jr., Antonio, DUI, careless driving, $500
Saulter, Jenario Terize, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, contempt, $2,500
Schillesci, Sonia Beatriz Romero, DUI, careless driving, $500
Scruggs, Kenneth Derrell, contempt, felony taking/possessing, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, $3,500
Seiver, Eddie, contempt, embezzlement, $0
Self, Crystal Lavora, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $3,000
Sims II, Terry Lee, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Nastasha Lee, contempt, $287.75
Stevens, Joshua D., no tag, no license, trespass/larceny, fugitive, $250
Stewart, William Anthony, violation of no contact protection order, $1,000
Stokes, Aizjajah, no license, $0
Strong, Christopher, contempt, $150
Strong, Markham Deangelo, shoplifting, $750
Taylor, Jonathan Deundra, fugitive, $0
Taylor, Joseph Ryan, public drunk, $250
Taylor, Timothy Dewayne, probation violation, armed robbery, $0
Thomas Sr., Larry Lee, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $1,750
Thomas, David Gregory, careless driving, DUI, $500
Thomas, Morgan Tahnee, disorderly conduct,
Thomas, Rodkeevian Kareeem-Malik, contempt, $5,000
Tims, Maurice Deangelo, contempt, $555.55
Turner, Kennedy A., contempt, $7,000
Unglesby Jr., Lewis Owens, no license, DUI-2nd, resisting arrest, $10,000
Vanderburg, Joshua Clay, DUI-2nd, $2,000
Ware, Nathan Lance, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Warren, Jacinda Ann, contempt, $5,000
Watson II, Joseph Carl, assault-physical fear, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,000
Webster, Donnica Danielle, paraphernalia, $500
Wenzler, David, contempt, $5,000
Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0
White, Eddie, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting, fugitive, $7,000
White, Jamien Dejuan, code enforcement violation, $0
Whitehead, Stephen L., contempt, $500
Williams II, Charles Hernando, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial, $10,000
Williams, Demarous Laver n, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $2,202.50
Williams, Jonathan, conspiracy to commit crime, $500
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0
Wills, Samantha Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Windfield, Latoya, no license, $0
Wright, Greg Lavel, contempt x2, $11,000
Wright, Mishad Delean, robbery, $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.