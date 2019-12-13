Abram, Abdul Majied, contempt x2, $5,0677.50

Addison, Corero Deandre, contempt, $5,000

Addison, Quentin Lamar, paraphernalia, $500

Albritton, Jabari Sinclair, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,000

Alderman, Brett Thomas, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fugitive, $0

Alexander, Tremaine, contempt, probation violation, racketeering related to shoplifting, $0

Anderson, Brandi Mae, contempt, $2,000

Anglin, Chase Elliott, failure to maintain control, DUI, malicious mischief, $1,000

Anglin, Cody Dean, contempt x2, $6,000

Anglin, Michael Vincent, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, fugitive, $6,000

Ankston, Johnathan Pierre, contempt, violation of terms of intensive supervision program, $0

Ashby, Christopher Lee, paraphernalia, child pornography (producing, sending, receiving or possession), $74,500

Batts, Jarrick Marchai, shoplifting, $1,000

Bean, Reginald Markee, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $1,000

Belcher, Christopher Shane, no tag, paraphernalia, $500

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $2,000

Benson, Chasity Monique, grand larceny, $5,000

Borders, Makaylia, domestic assault, $1,000

Boyd, Quaneshia Renee, disorderly conduct, $0

Boyette, Kristen Haley, failure to comply w/terms of drug court, $0

Branch, Quintel Lashona, violation of probation, poss. of cocaine, $0

Brock, Daniel Sidney, contempt, $1,500

Brooks, Linnie, shoplifting, $500

Byers, Santana Kaval, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $0

Carraway, Millus, contempt, $500

Chandler, Don Finis, contempt, $1,000

Cole, Keath Bernard, DUI-2nd, $2,500

Cole, Ronnie, contempt, no insurance, $193.50

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt x2, $0

Collums, David, domestic assault, $0

Comer, Seth Andrew, fugitive, $0

Conner, Kattie Denise, contempt, $200

Cook, Jeanette Natasha, domestic assault, $0

Cristobal, Ernesto Amador-Durom, fugitive, $0

Crocker, James Michael, public drunk, $0

Crump, Amanda Latoria, contempt, $5,000

Crumpton, Dalton Andrew, contempt, $5,000

Davies, Gina, identification fraud to obtain goods-felony, $10,000

Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt, trespass on land of another, $200

Davis, Terrance Terrell, violation of protection order, $3,333

Dennie, Jaden Cole, aggravated domestic violence, $40,000

Denton Jr., John William, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Dockery, Victor Tremaine, DUI, $500

Dotson, Lauteshia Shanel, shoplighting-2nd offense, theft detection shielding device or remover, $1,250

Eddy IV, Joseph Gregory, domestic assault, $500

Eggers, Tony Eugene, contempt, fugitive, $0

Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, violation of parole agreement-felony, $0

Fenn, Felicia Lesha, shoplifting, $500

Foxx, Jarvis Charvell, paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $500

Freeman, Christopher Thomas, probation violation-3rd, $0

Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0

Gearin, Daniel Brain, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0

Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt x6, poss. of hydromorphome, poss. of burglary tools, trespassing, $6,387,25

Green, Kimberly Shere, contempt, $2,000

Gross, Kierra Nicole, contempt x4, $5,000

Haygood III, Guy Marion, violation of probation/poss. of precursor chemicals, $0

Hall, Hailey Rene, aggravated assault-felony, $150,000

Hall, Kyone Kenthae, contempt, $7,000

Ham, Lesley D., contempt, $750

Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0

Hardiman, Simba Jelani, contempt x2, $5,115

Harper, Winfred, DUI, open container, $500

Harris, Alfred, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Hartley, Sara Maryeha, contempt, shoplifting, $3,500

Hayes, Anthony, contempt x2, $6,000

Hayes, James Orlando, paraphernalia, $500

Henry, Tamisha Lachell, DUI-2nd, $0

Hill Jr., James Balious, contempt, petit larceny, $897.25

Hill, Ladarius Montrelle, contempt, $475

Hilliard, Rico Martez, domestic assault, $1,500

Hogeland, Brittan Marie, contempt, $5,000

Holmes, Dailaun Niejoi, no license, $0

Holst, Zain Osman, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $750

Hubbard, Antwon Leshun, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Hull, Tatika Marshelle, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $0

Humphrey, Eneso Alando, disturbing peace, $250

Hunter, Sheronte Excellmare, no license, $0

Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Jackson, Devoyae James, poss. w/intent: hydrocodone, marijuana, methylphenidate, oxycodone, $20,000

Jackson, Johnnie Emil, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Jackson, Nakia Dewayne, probation violation x2, $0

Jackson, Roy Lamond, contempt x2, $6,000

Jefferson, Rashodd Cartrell, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $15,750

Johnson, Keshondra Kantreele, shoplifting, $500

Johnson, Lakeceia Falon, conspiracy to commit crime, $500

Jones, Daron William, no license, $500

Jones, Zackery Christian, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., credit card (use to defraud) x2, domestic violence cyberstalking, contributing to neglect, $17,055

Kelley, John Garrett, bad check, $1,000

Kelly, Robert David, domestic disturbance, $0

Kernodle, Victoria, domestic assault, $0

Kernodle, Virginia Lee, domestic assault, $0

Kimbrough, Kenneth James, DUI, careless driving, $500

Kline, Sadie, contempt x2, $5,500

Langley, Brandon Clifton, contempt, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500

Latson, Andrea, domestic assault, $1,000

Layrock, Montario, no license, DUI, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, improper turn, improper equip., domestic violence, disturbing peace, $4,500

Love, Ladavious Kierre, contempt, $5,000

Love, Tevin Terrell, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,500

Loveberry, Camren Jershun, burglary-commercial, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $61,111.10

Mack, Jeremiah Eddie, contempt x2, $500

Maclin, Purvis Lewis, contempt x2, $3,600

Markarian, Teresa Lovelle, open container, DUI, $1,500

Mason, Stevan Michael, no license, $0

Matheny, Dawson, contempt (uttering forgery) felony, $0

Mays, Curtis, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $5,250

McClain, Stolich Sebastiani, contempt x3, $5,000

McClendon, Madison Monet, assault on police officer-felony, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,750

McClinton, Letisha Mengo, DUI, careless driving, $750

McKinney Jr., Carl, violation of terms of intensive supervision program/sale of cocaine, $0

Meeks, Steven Durrell, contempt, $5,000

Mera, Ray, contempt, no license, speeding, $5,000

Miller, Keithrin Kentrell, contempt, $200

Mitchell, Darius M., contempt x2, $2,335

Moore, Kendrick Ladell, contempt, credit card, intent to defraud, $500

Mora, Meika A., contempt x3, $5,100

Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0

Morgan, Richard Early, contempt x3, conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, following too closely, $2,200

Moss, Trent Dane, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI-2nd, failure to yield right of way, $2,500

Neely, Jamie L., domestic disturbance, $500

Netterville, Jackie, contempt-felony, contempt x3, possession of stolen firearm, $5,000

Norris, Nicholas Brandon, contempt, disorderly conduct, $5,000

Norwood, Gregory Pearce, sexual battery, $0

Oakes, Joshua Curtis, contempt, $0

O’Mayers Jr., Fredrick Williams., contempt x2, no tag, no insurance, $1,200

O’Neal, Kaeleigh Ryeanne, DUI, $0

Page, Marvin, bad check, $0

Parker Jr., Cedric, contempt, $0

Pearson, Chelsea Diane, DUI, child endangerment, driving on wrong side of road, $1,750

Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt, $0

Polanco, Byron Daniel, contempt, ICE hold, $0

Qualls, Audrell, contempt-contempt, contempt-misd., disorderly conduct, fleeing law-felony, resisting arrest, false identifying info, $5,750

Ragin, Marchello Armonte, fugitive, $0

Rakestraw, Dawn Michelle, contempt, $372.75

Ratliff III, Darius, burglary-dwelling, grand larceny, $30,000

Rayford, Rodrick Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony x2, $10,000

Reber, Mason Allen, contempt, $0

Roberson, Kentavius Trevon, paraphernalia, $750

Ross, Shelby, paraphernalia, $500

Schappach, Joseph Frances, contempt, $884

Schurawel, Marianne, contempt, $0

Scott, Alshontas Dejuan, contempt x2, $5,150

Seals, Kori Dim, contempt, $0

Shamp, Jerome Ray, disorderly conduct, $250

Shaw, Ebony Shatarai, paraphernalia, driving w/only one headlight, $500

Shorter, Harrison Jerrod, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, parole violation, poss. weapon by felon, $20,000

Simmons, Donta Deshun, no tag, no license, no insurance, improper turning, failure to signal lane change, $500

Simmons, Melissa Dawn, probation violation, disturbance in public place, $250

Simon, Daniel Christopher, expired license, DUI, $500

Simpson, Syrena Marie, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Alexander Randall, open container, DUI, speeding, $500

Smith, Craig David, contempt, $0

Smith, Elizabeth Ashley, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Robert Lee, contempt, shoplifting, $1,500

Smith, Tamecia Michelle, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime, $5,500

Smith, Victoria Ashanti, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, false information to officer, $5,250

Smith, William Brent, shoplifting, $500

Stacks, Brandy Marie, public drunk, $250

Stang, Robert Heath, contempt x2, $5,000

Tate, Kimberly Michelle, contempt x2, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $10,250

Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, poss. of meth, $0

Treadway, Luke Harrison, paraphernalia, DUI, $0

Triplett, Demetrius Lavelle, contempt, dist./sale cocaine, $0

Trotter, Marrero Renauld, domestic assault, $1,000

Tuggle, James Earnest, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,750

Valentine, Tru Reneyl, receiving stolen property, shopliftingx4, $9,500

Velasquez, Maria, shoplifting, $0

Walker, Jason Douglas, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive,

Washington, James Fitzgerald, embezzlement, $2,500

Webb, Tavis, contempt, $500

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0

White, Bonnie, shoplifting, $0

Wilder, Timothy Brandon, contempt x6, poss. of methamphetamine , DUI 2nd, trespassing, $1,000

Wildmon, Martha Lynn, DUI, $500

Williams, Kaylee Christine, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Williams, Matthew, DUI-2nd, $0

Williams, Pharis Monjanique, no license, $0

Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0

Wills, Courtney Auntae, domestic disturbing peace, poss./sale of stolen firearm, $6,500

Wilson, Willie Edward, no license, $0

Wright, Marvales Dewight, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, $6,250

Young III, Albert, domestic violence, $1,500

Yount, Johnny Michael, DUI, obstructing traffic, $500

