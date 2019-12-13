Abram, Abdul Majied, contempt x2, $5,0677.50
Addison, Corero Deandre, contempt, $5,000
Addison, Quentin Lamar, paraphernalia, $500
Albritton, Jabari Sinclair, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, $2,000
Alderman, Brett Thomas, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fugitive, $0
Alexander, Tremaine, contempt, probation violation, racketeering related to shoplifting, $0
Anderson, Brandi Mae, contempt, $2,000
Anglin, Chase Elliott, failure to maintain control, DUI, malicious mischief, $1,000
Anglin, Cody Dean, contempt x2, $6,000
Anglin, Michael Vincent, poss. of cont. sub., domestic assault, fugitive, $6,000
Ankston, Johnathan Pierre, contempt, violation of terms of intensive supervision program, $0
Ashby, Christopher Lee, paraphernalia, child pornography (producing, sending, receiving or possession), $74,500
Batts, Jarrick Marchai, shoplifting, $1,000
Bean, Reginald Markee, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $1,000
Belcher, Christopher Shane, no tag, paraphernalia, $500
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $2,000
Benson, Chasity Monique, grand larceny, $5,000
Borders, Makaylia, domestic assault, $1,000
Boyd, Quaneshia Renee, disorderly conduct, $0
Boyette, Kristen Haley, failure to comply w/terms of drug court, $0
Branch, Quintel Lashona, violation of probation, poss. of cocaine, $0
Brock, Daniel Sidney, contempt, $1,500
Brooks, Linnie, shoplifting, $500
Byers, Santana Kaval, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $0
Carraway, Millus, contempt, $500
Chandler, Don Finis, contempt, $1,000
Cole, Keath Bernard, DUI-2nd, $2,500
Cole, Ronnie, contempt, no insurance, $193.50
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt x2, $0
Collums, David, domestic assault, $0
Comer, Seth Andrew, fugitive, $0
Conner, Kattie Denise, contempt, $200
Cook, Jeanette Natasha, domestic assault, $0
Cristobal, Ernesto Amador-Durom, fugitive, $0
Crocker, James Michael, public drunk, $0
Crump, Amanda Latoria, contempt, $5,000
Crumpton, Dalton Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Davies, Gina, identification fraud to obtain goods-felony, $10,000
Davis, Eric Christopher, contempt, trespass on land of another, $200
Davis, Terrance Terrell, violation of protection order, $3,333
Dennie, Jaden Cole, aggravated domestic violence, $40,000
Denton Jr., John William, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Dockery, Victor Tremaine, DUI, $500
Dotson, Lauteshia Shanel, shoplighting-2nd offense, theft detection shielding device or remover, $1,250
Eddy IV, Joseph Gregory, domestic assault, $500
Eggers, Tony Eugene, contempt, fugitive, $0
Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, violation of parole agreement-felony, $0
Fenn, Felicia Lesha, shoplifting, $500
Foxx, Jarvis Charvell, paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $500
Freeman, Christopher Thomas, probation violation-3rd, $0
Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0
Gearin, Daniel Brain, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0
Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt x6, poss. of hydromorphome, poss. of burglary tools, trespassing, $6,387,25
Green, Kimberly Shere, contempt, $2,000
Gross, Kierra Nicole, contempt x4, $5,000
Haygood III, Guy Marion, violation of probation/poss. of precursor chemicals, $0
Hall, Hailey Rene, aggravated assault-felony, $150,000
Hall, Kyone Kenthae, contempt, $7,000
Ham, Lesley D., contempt, $750
Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0
Hardiman, Simba Jelani, contempt x2, $5,115
Harper, Winfred, DUI, open container, $500
Harris, Alfred, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Hartley, Sara Maryeha, contempt, shoplifting, $3,500
Hayes, Anthony, contempt x2, $6,000
Hayes, James Orlando, paraphernalia, $500
Henry, Tamisha Lachell, DUI-2nd, $0
Hill Jr., James Balious, contempt, petit larceny, $897.25
Hill, Ladarius Montrelle, contempt, $475
Hilliard, Rico Martez, domestic assault, $1,500
Hogeland, Brittan Marie, contempt, $5,000
Holmes, Dailaun Niejoi, no license, $0
Holst, Zain Osman, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $750
Hubbard, Antwon Leshun, contempt, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Hull, Tatika Marshelle, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $0
Humphrey, Eneso Alando, disturbing peace, $250
Hunter, Sheronte Excellmare, no license, $0
Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Jackson, Devoyae James, poss. w/intent: hydrocodone, marijuana, methylphenidate, oxycodone, $20,000
Jackson, Johnnie Emil, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Jackson, Nakia Dewayne, probation violation x2, $0
Jackson, Roy Lamond, contempt x2, $6,000
Jefferson, Rashodd Cartrell, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $15,750
Johnson, Keshondra Kantreele, shoplifting, $500
Johnson, Lakeceia Falon, conspiracy to commit crime, $500
Jones, Daron William, no license, $500
Jones, Zackery Christian, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., credit card (use to defraud) x2, domestic violence cyberstalking, contributing to neglect, $17,055
Kelley, John Garrett, bad check, $1,000
Kelly, Robert David, domestic disturbance, $0
Kernodle, Victoria, domestic assault, $0
Kernodle, Virginia Lee, domestic assault, $0
Kimbrough, Kenneth James, DUI, careless driving, $500
Kline, Sadie, contempt x2, $5,500
Langley, Brandon Clifton, contempt, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500
Latson, Andrea, domestic assault, $1,000
Layrock, Montario, no license, DUI, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, improper turn, improper equip., domestic violence, disturbing peace, $4,500
Love, Ladavious Kierre, contempt, $5,000
Love, Tevin Terrell, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $5,500
Loveberry, Camren Jershun, burglary-commercial, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $61,111.10
Mack, Jeremiah Eddie, contempt x2, $500
Maclin, Purvis Lewis, contempt x2, $3,600
Markarian, Teresa Lovelle, open container, DUI, $1,500
Mason, Stevan Michael, no license, $0
Matheny, Dawson, contempt (uttering forgery) felony, $0
Mays, Curtis, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $5,250
McClain, Stolich Sebastiani, contempt x3, $5,000
McClendon, Madison Monet, assault on police officer-felony, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,750
McClinton, Letisha Mengo, DUI, careless driving, $750
McKinney Jr., Carl, violation of terms of intensive supervision program/sale of cocaine, $0
Meeks, Steven Durrell, contempt, $5,000
Mera, Ray, contempt, no license, speeding, $5,000
Miller, Keithrin Kentrell, contempt, $200
Mitchell, Darius M., contempt x2, $2,335
Moore, Kendrick Ladell, contempt, credit card, intent to defraud, $500
Mora, Meika A., contempt x3, $5,100
Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0
Morgan, Richard Early, contempt x3, conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, following too closely, $2,200
Moss, Trent Dane, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI-2nd, failure to yield right of way, $2,500
Neely, Jamie L., domestic disturbance, $500
Netterville, Jackie, contempt-felony, contempt x3, possession of stolen firearm, $5,000
Norris, Nicholas Brandon, contempt, disorderly conduct, $5,000
Norwood, Gregory Pearce, sexual battery, $0
Oakes, Joshua Curtis, contempt, $0
O’Mayers Jr., Fredrick Williams., contempt x2, no tag, no insurance, $1,200
O’Neal, Kaeleigh Ryeanne, DUI, $0
Page, Marvin, bad check, $0
Parker Jr., Cedric, contempt, $0
Pearson, Chelsea Diane, DUI, child endangerment, driving on wrong side of road, $1,750
Phillips, Michael Wayne, contempt, $0
Polanco, Byron Daniel, contempt, ICE hold, $0
Qualls, Audrell, contempt-contempt, contempt-misd., disorderly conduct, fleeing law-felony, resisting arrest, false identifying info, $5,750
Ragin, Marchello Armonte, fugitive, $0
Rakestraw, Dawn Michelle, contempt, $372.75
Ratliff III, Darius, burglary-dwelling, grand larceny, $30,000
Rayford, Rodrick Lee, poss. of cont. sub.-felony x2, $10,000
Reber, Mason Allen, contempt, $0
Roberson, Kentavius Trevon, paraphernalia, $750
Ross, Shelby, paraphernalia, $500
Schappach, Joseph Frances, contempt, $884
Schurawel, Marianne, contempt, $0
Scott, Alshontas Dejuan, contempt x2, $5,150
Seals, Kori Dim, contempt, $0
Shamp, Jerome Ray, disorderly conduct, $250
Shaw, Ebony Shatarai, paraphernalia, driving w/only one headlight, $500
Shorter, Harrison Jerrod, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, parole violation, poss. weapon by felon, $20,000
Simmons, Donta Deshun, no tag, no license, no insurance, improper turning, failure to signal lane change, $500
Simmons, Melissa Dawn, probation violation, disturbance in public place, $250
Simon, Daniel Christopher, expired license, DUI, $500
Simpson, Syrena Marie, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Alexander Randall, open container, DUI, speeding, $500
Smith, Craig David, contempt, $0
Smith, Elizabeth Ashley, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Robert Lee, contempt, shoplifting, $1,500
Smith, Tamecia Michelle, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime, $5,500
Smith, Victoria Ashanti, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, false information to officer, $5,250
Smith, William Brent, shoplifting, $500
Stacks, Brandy Marie, public drunk, $250
Stang, Robert Heath, contempt x2, $5,000
Tate, Kimberly Michelle, contempt x2, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $10,250
Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, poss. of meth, $0
Treadway, Luke Harrison, paraphernalia, DUI, $0
Triplett, Demetrius Lavelle, contempt, dist./sale cocaine, $0
Trotter, Marrero Renauld, domestic assault, $1,000
Tuggle, James Earnest, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,750
Valentine, Tru Reneyl, receiving stolen property, shopliftingx4, $9,500
Velasquez, Maria, shoplifting, $0
Walker, Jason Douglas, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive,
Washington, James Fitzgerald, embezzlement, $2,500
Webb, Tavis, contempt, $500
Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0
White, Bonnie, shoplifting, $0
Wilder, Timothy Brandon, contempt x6, poss. of methamphetamine , DUI 2nd, trespassing, $1,000
Wildmon, Martha Lynn, DUI, $500
Williams, Kaylee Christine, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Williams, Matthew, DUI-2nd, $0
Williams, Pharis Monjanique, no license, $0
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0
Wills, Courtney Auntae, domestic disturbing peace, poss./sale of stolen firearm, $6,500
Wilson, Willie Edward, no license, $0
Wright, Marvales Dewight, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, $6,250
Young III, Albert, domestic violence, $1,500
Yount, Johnny Michael, DUI, obstructing traffic, $500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.