Ainsworth Sr., Benny Earl, running red light, DUI, $500

Anderson, Christopher Michael, DUI, careless driving, $750

Armendariz, Gerardo, bad check, $1,000

Baldwin, Tabitha Nicole, disturbing peace, false identifying info, $2,000

Ball, Cortez Nevaro,  DUI, domestic disturbing peace, open container, $1,500

Banks, Markavis Pierre, contempt, $5,000

Bates, Taquonn D., shoplifting, $500

Beasley, Madison Claire, domestic assault, $0

Birmingham, Jerry Birten, contempt x2, $4,500

Bishop, Bryan C., disturbing peace-domestic violence $500

Boone, Martin Earl, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Bowden, Jeremy Demond, paraphernalia, no license, dui, $1,750

Boyer, Patricia Nicole, shoplifting, fugitive, $500

Brady, Brandon Keith, domestic violence, assault, physical fear, $500

Bramlett, Jennifer Holly, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $3,000

Bridges, Jennifur Nicole, paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Brower, Dylan Brantley, contempt, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $5,250

Brown III, William Holland, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. subs., fugitive, $0

Brown, Demarcus O’Bryant, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic assault, $1,000

Butler, Anthony Wayne, public drunk, $0

Butler, Terrell Franklin, in poss. of stolen firearms-felony, $5,000

Calvin, Darius La-Shun, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1,050

Carter Jr., Henry L., DUI-2nd, contempt, $200

Carter, Shundarius Kintavious, DUI, $500

Castro-Mateo, Jose, DUI, fugitive, $0

Chadwell, John Marshall, contempt, violation of post-released supervision, poss. of controlled substance, $0

Chapman Jr., Andrew Junior Lee, contempt, $407.50

Claunch, Zachary Richard, contempt, domestic assault, $500

Colbert, William, willful trespass, public drunk, $1,000

Coleman, Carlos D., domestic assault, disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapon, $1,500

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Conley, Broderick Terrance, no tag, DUI, no license, no insurance, careless driving, littering, $1,250

Cooper, Ronald, no license, DUI, $2,000

Cooperwood, Jermaine Evans, contempt, $363.50

Darling, Lauren Nicole, paraphernalia, $500

Davis Sr. Kefin Jermaine, contempt, paraphernalia, $0

Deangelo, Jackson, dis. conduct-failed to comply w/reg. of police officer, $500

Diaz, Jose A., sexual battery, $500,000

Dugan, Shawn Douglas, contempt, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $6,250

Dunlap, Simone S., contempt, $500

Durand, Lori Greer, failure to dim headlights, DUI, $1,500

Easley, Joshua Michael, murder, $0

Edwards, Bryan James, DUI, $750

Epps, Ira Derrell, DUI, $2,000

Ervin, Jana Nicole, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Fifer, Homer Carderi, contempt, no license, $0

Fisk, Matthew, disturbing peace, $1,000

Fossett, Glenn Dewayne, no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $0

Fulwood, Christopher James, paraphernalia, improper equip., DUI, $750

Galloway, Brandon Shane, contempt, $5,000

Garcia, Stephanie, contempt, educational neglect, $1,000

Gardner, Jarvis Donatello, contempt, $5,000

Gillard, Brenzo Montez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, possession, sale, transfer of stolen firearm, $15,000

Gingras, Jeffrey Garrett, DUI careless driving, $500

Given, Keri Rose, contempt, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,250

Glass, Asbe Terrell, contempt, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $1,000

Glover Demarcus Devane, marijuana, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $1,250

Gonzalez, Adolfo Jimenez, DUI-2nd, $0

Grear, Michael Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Griggin, Tyale Slaik, possession of stolen property, fleeing law enforcement officer, $2,000

Grisanti, John Anthony, poss. marijuana in vehicle, DUI, reckless, disobey traffic control device, $2,000

Hall, Michael, no license, nDUI-2nd, reckless driving, running red light, no insurance, $1,500

Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0

Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Harris, Xavier Jarrod, contempt x2, $10,000

Harwell, William, contempt, strong-armed robbery, $0

Henderson, Robert Gage, poss. of cont. sub., stalking, $2,500

Hess, Matthew John, domestic assault, $2,500

Hicks, Sequinna Rena, contempt x2, escape & malicious mischief $5,000

Higgins Jr., Terry Buford, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Hillard Sr., Charles, contempt, uttering forgery, $0

Holloway, Lee Thomas, contempt, $5,000

Hudson, Tracy Benjamin, burglary-felony, burglary, commercial bldg.., petit larceny from building disorderly conduct, $3,250

Hunt, Keon Khristopher, no license, improper equipment, $500

Hurst, Alisha Shantel, domestic assault, $1,000

Hurst, William Elton, DUI, $1,000

Husband, Charles C., credit card intent to defraud, fugitive, $8,000

Irby, Calvin, contempt, x2, conspiracy to possess cocaine, $0

Johnson, Deangelo Deron, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $1000

Johnson, Derrick Duwan, contempt-VOP, shoplifting, $3,000

Johnson, Heather Ann, contempt, $20,000

Johnson, Kimberly Kathryn, credit card, intent to defraud $10,000

Johnson, Tony Benard, DUI, expired tag, no license, $750

Jones, Jacob Austin, domestic disturbing the peace, $2,000

Jones, Janayla Deshundria, shoplifting, $500

Jones, Zachary Osborn, contempt x2, grand larceny-felony, $25,000

Karst, Megan Michelle, domestic assault, $1,500

Keech, Jeremy Adam, public drunk, $100

Kennene, Joshua Michael, domestic violence, disturbance of family peace, $250

Lacy, Semajai Deamrio, contempt, driving without brake lights, no insurance, $5,000

Lawson, Brady Smith, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest,  $1,500

Lester, Baillie Elizabeth, contempt, $2,500

Lopez, Carlos Javier Portillo, fugitive, no license, no insurance, $0

Lott, Tyrone Tyronza, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Lurks, Darisha Lachelle, contempt, $10,000

Malnar, Jason Vaughn, contempt, $0

Manning, Myhayla Hennessey, contempt, $5,000

Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Martin, Amanda Marie, domestic assault, $1,000

Maxwell, Ricardo Jerome, DUI, speeding, $500

Maxwell-Jones, Kimberly Denise, domestic assault, $500

Mayen, Abraham Josue, public drunk, $250

McCAin, William Robert, improper tag, DFUI, careless driving, $750

McGee, Cornelius Devell, no license, careless driving, $250

McNeil, Blake Allen, poss. of cont. sub., domestic violence, $500

Melder, Alex, contempt, no license, domestic assault, $5000

Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no tail light no insurance, $250

Millon, Vincent Bernard, DUI, $500

Mister, Marvin Undria, DUI, $1,500

Moore, Gabriel L., public drunk, $250

Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0

Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0

Munday II, Ronald Dean, contempt-felony, tampering with physical evidence-habitual, $0

Nelson, Nathan Brian, DUI-2nd, running red light, $750

Newton, Teresa, domestic violent, $500

Oaks, Joshua Curtis, contempt, $0

O’Neal, Devarious Tyrell, contempt, no seatbelt, $97. 50

Orange Sr., Deidrick Correll, defaced tag, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, disobedience of traffic control devices x3, improper passing, failure to signal, improper equipment, fleeing/eluding officer in vehicle, $1,250

Ortego, Jeremy M., domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Owens, Decorius Machen, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Parker, Monaco Shantel, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,250

Parson, Terrance R., paraphernalia, contempt, $1,500

Payne, Shannon Mercedes, contempt, $5,000

Perry, Jeffrey Tomas, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Pierce, Contina Lechic, no license, no insurance, $500

Pierce, Richard Ward, contempt, $5,000

Pope, Reno Devin, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $,500

Pounders, Christy Ann, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

Quinn, Tiffany Latarsha, no tag, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

Ramey, Kayla, contempt x2-felony, poss. of stolen property-felony, $5,000

Renix, Terrance Terrell, contempt, $5,000

Reynolds, Zykeese Antwon, contempt, DUI/drugs, $5,500

Rhoades, Taylor David, burglary-inhabited dwelling, domestic assault, $0

Ross, Jermese Leshandfrel, driving w/o headlights, DUI-drugs, no insurance, $500

Russell, Aldrick Keon, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250

Saffold, Flornell William, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, $150

Samuels, Arthur Blair, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0

Saunders, Brandon Christopher, disturbance in public place, $250

Scurlock Jr., Tracey Bernard, contempt, $1,500

Simmons, Donta Deshun, domestic assault, $3,500

Simmons, Jonathan Lashaun, domestic disturbing peace, $2,500

Smith, James Andrew, DUI, improper equipment, $500

Sokolowski, Roshaise Emaya, fugitive, $0

Stephens, Jacob Hayden, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Stepp, Kyle William, contempt, $500

Stevison, Gerald Lynn, contempt x2, $7,000

Stewart, Mary Elizabeth, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit sale marijuana, $0

Stewart, Michael Thomas, contempt 2, probation violation, fugitive, $5,000

Summerhill, Justin Colter, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, improper turn, improper equip., $1,000

Taylor III, Thomas Murrell, contempt, $500

Thomas, Fredrick Dewayne, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $5,000

Wade, Sterling Quantavius, contempt, $8,000

Walker, Luwegi Divecouo, contempt, $5,000

Warren, Joseph Kahler, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250

Watson, Anthony Cordarren, fugitive $0

Wtson, Emonte Lashanta, contempt x2, $10,000

West, Jasmine Rochelle, shoplifting, $500

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0

Wheeler, Justin Shane, domestic assault, $1,500

White, Kendrick Rodregus, open container, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to stop for blue lights, siren, driving on wrong side of road, $1,750

Wilbanks, Joshua Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500

Willingham Jr., Richard  Clay, no tag, DUI, no insurance, $500

Willingham, Markkellus Ralphael, contempt, $5,000

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0

Wilson, Barshay Jemil, paraphernalia, improper equipment, no insurance, $500

Winston III, Willie Ezell, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $2,000

Woodard, Darryl, public drunk, $0

Wyatt, Mellissa Rochelle, shoplifting, $500

