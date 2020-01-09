Ainsworth Sr., Benny Earl, running red light, DUI, $500
Anderson, Christopher Michael, DUI, careless driving, $750
Armendariz, Gerardo, bad check, $1,000
Baldwin, Tabitha Nicole, disturbing peace, false identifying info, $2,000
Ball, Cortez Nevaro, DUI, domestic disturbing peace, open container, $1,500
Banks, Markavis Pierre, contempt, $5,000
Bates, Taquonn D., shoplifting, $500
Beasley, Madison Claire, domestic assault, $0
Birmingham, Jerry Birten, contempt x2, $4,500
Bishop, Bryan C., disturbing peace-domestic violence $500
Boone, Martin Earl, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Bowden, Jeremy Demond, paraphernalia, no license, dui, $1,750
Boyer, Patricia Nicole, shoplifting, fugitive, $500
Brady, Brandon Keith, domestic violence, assault, physical fear, $500
Bramlett, Jennifer Holly, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, $3,000
Bridges, Jennifur Nicole, paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Brower, Dylan Brantley, contempt, expired tag, no license, no insurance, $5,250
Brown III, William Holland, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. subs., fugitive, $0
Brown, Demarcus O’Bryant, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic assault, $1,000
Butler, Anthony Wayne, public drunk, $0
Butler, Terrell Franklin, in poss. of stolen firearms-felony, $5,000
Calvin, Darius La-Shun, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1,050
Carter Jr., Henry L., DUI-2nd, contempt, $200
Carter, Shundarius Kintavious, DUI, $500
Castro-Mateo, Jose, DUI, fugitive, $0
Chadwell, John Marshall, contempt, violation of post-released supervision, poss. of controlled substance, $0
Chapman Jr., Andrew Junior Lee, contempt, $407.50
Claunch, Zachary Richard, contempt, domestic assault, $500
Colbert, William, willful trespass, public drunk, $1,000
Coleman, Carlos D., domestic assault, disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapon, $1,500
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Conley, Broderick Terrance, no tag, DUI, no license, no insurance, careless driving, littering, $1,250
Cooper, Ronald, no license, DUI, $2,000
Cooperwood, Jermaine Evans, contempt, $363.50
Darling, Lauren Nicole, paraphernalia, $500
Davis Sr. Kefin Jermaine, contempt, paraphernalia, $0
Deangelo, Jackson, dis. conduct-failed to comply w/reg. of police officer, $500
Diaz, Jose A., sexual battery, $500,000
Dugan, Shawn Douglas, contempt, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $6,250
Dunlap, Simone S., contempt, $500
Durand, Lori Greer, failure to dim headlights, DUI, $1,500
Easley, Joshua Michael, murder, $0
Edwards, Bryan James, DUI, $750
Epps, Ira Derrell, DUI, $2,000
Ervin, Jana Nicole, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Fifer, Homer Carderi, contempt, no license, $0
Fisk, Matthew, disturbing peace, $1,000
Fossett, Glenn Dewayne, no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $0
Fulwood, Christopher James, paraphernalia, improper equip., DUI, $750
Galloway, Brandon Shane, contempt, $5,000
Garcia, Stephanie, contempt, educational neglect, $1,000
Gardner, Jarvis Donatello, contempt, $5,000
Gillard, Brenzo Montez, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, possession, sale, transfer of stolen firearm, $15,000
Gingras, Jeffrey Garrett, DUI careless driving, $500
Given, Keri Rose, contempt, shoplifting-2nd offense, $1,250
Glass, Asbe Terrell, contempt, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $1,000
Glover Demarcus Devane, marijuana, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $1,250
Gonzalez, Adolfo Jimenez, DUI-2nd, $0
Grear, Michael Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Griggin, Tyale Slaik, possession of stolen property, fleeing law enforcement officer, $2,000
Grisanti, John Anthony, poss. marijuana in vehicle, DUI, reckless, disobey traffic control device, $2,000
Hall, Michael, no license, nDUI-2nd, reckless driving, running red light, no insurance, $1,500
Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0
Harris, Alfred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Harris, Xavier Jarrod, contempt x2, $10,000
Harwell, William, contempt, strong-armed robbery, $0
Henderson, Robert Gage, poss. of cont. sub., stalking, $2,500
Hess, Matthew John, domestic assault, $2,500
Hicks, Sequinna Rena, contempt x2, escape & malicious mischief $5,000
Higgins Jr., Terry Buford, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Hillard Sr., Charles, contempt, uttering forgery, $0
Holloway, Lee Thomas, contempt, $5,000
Hudson, Tracy Benjamin, burglary-felony, burglary, commercial bldg.., petit larceny from building disorderly conduct, $3,250
Hunt, Keon Khristopher, no license, improper equipment, $500
Hurst, Alisha Shantel, domestic assault, $1,000
Hurst, William Elton, DUI, $1,000
Husband, Charles C., credit card intent to defraud, fugitive, $8,000
Irby, Calvin, contempt, x2, conspiracy to possess cocaine, $0
Johnson, Deangelo Deron, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $1000
Johnson, Derrick Duwan, contempt-VOP, shoplifting, $3,000
Johnson, Heather Ann, contempt, $20,000
Johnson, Kimberly Kathryn, credit card, intent to defraud $10,000
Johnson, Tony Benard, DUI, expired tag, no license, $750
Jones, Jacob Austin, domestic disturbing the peace, $2,000
Jones, Janayla Deshundria, shoplifting, $500
Jones, Zachary Osborn, contempt x2, grand larceny-felony, $25,000
Karst, Megan Michelle, domestic assault, $1,500
Keech, Jeremy Adam, public drunk, $100
Kennene, Joshua Michael, domestic violence, disturbance of family peace, $250
Lacy, Semajai Deamrio, contempt, driving without brake lights, no insurance, $5,000
Lawson, Brady Smith, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Lester, Baillie Elizabeth, contempt, $2,500
Lopez, Carlos Javier Portillo, fugitive, no license, no insurance, $0
Lott, Tyrone Tyronza, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Lurks, Darisha Lachelle, contempt, $10,000
Malnar, Jason Vaughn, contempt, $0
Manning, Myhayla Hennessey, contempt, $5,000
Maples, Kordae Chevez, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Martin, Amanda Marie, domestic assault, $1,000
Maxwell, Ricardo Jerome, DUI, speeding, $500
Maxwell-Jones, Kimberly Denise, domestic assault, $500
Mayen, Abraham Josue, public drunk, $250
McCAin, William Robert, improper tag, DFUI, careless driving, $750
McGee, Cornelius Devell, no license, careless driving, $250
McNeil, Blake Allen, poss. of cont. sub., domestic violence, $500
Melder, Alex, contempt, no license, domestic assault, $5000
Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no tail light no insurance, $250
Millon, Vincent Bernard, DUI, $500
Mister, Marvin Undria, DUI, $1,500
Moore, Gabriel L., public drunk, $250
Moorehead, Terrell Lamont, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Munday II, Ronald Dean, contempt-felony, tampering with physical evidence-habitual, $0
Nelson, Nathan Brian, DUI-2nd, running red light, $750
Newton, Teresa, domestic violent, $500
Oaks, Joshua Curtis, contempt, $0
O’Neal, Devarious Tyrell, contempt, no seatbelt, $97. 50
Orange Sr., Deidrick Correll, defaced tag, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, disobedience of traffic control devices x3, improper passing, failure to signal, improper equipment, fleeing/eluding officer in vehicle, $1,250
Ortego, Jeremy M., domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Owens, Decorius Machen, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Parker, Monaco Shantel, DUI, child endangerment, careless driving, $1,250
Parson, Terrance R., paraphernalia, contempt, $1,500
Payne, Shannon Mercedes, contempt, $5,000
Perry, Jeffrey Tomas, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Pierce, Contina Lechic, no license, no insurance, $500
Pierce, Richard Ward, contempt, $5,000
Pope, Reno Devin, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $,500
Pounders, Christy Ann, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Quinn, Tiffany Latarsha, no tag, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
Ramey, Kayla, contempt x2-felony, poss. of stolen property-felony, $5,000
Renix, Terrance Terrell, contempt, $5,000
Reynolds, Zykeese Antwon, contempt, DUI/drugs, $5,500
Rhoades, Taylor David, burglary-inhabited dwelling, domestic assault, $0
Ross, Jermese Leshandfrel, driving w/o headlights, DUI-drugs, no insurance, $500
Russell, Aldrick Keon, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250
Saffold, Flornell William, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, $150
Samuels, Arthur Blair, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0
Saunders, Brandon Christopher, disturbance in public place, $250
Scurlock Jr., Tracey Bernard, contempt, $1,500
Simmons, Donta Deshun, domestic assault, $3,500
Simmons, Jonathan Lashaun, domestic disturbing peace, $2,500
Smith, James Andrew, DUI, improper equipment, $500
Sokolowski, Roshaise Emaya, fugitive, $0
Stephens, Jacob Hayden, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Stepp, Kyle William, contempt, $500
Stevison, Gerald Lynn, contempt x2, $7,000
Stewart, Mary Elizabeth, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, conspiracy to commit sale marijuana, $0
Stewart, Michael Thomas, contempt 2, probation violation, fugitive, $5,000
Summerhill, Justin Colter, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, improper turn, improper equip., $1,000
Taylor III, Thomas Murrell, contempt, $500
Thomas, Fredrick Dewayne, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $5,000
Wade, Sterling Quantavius, contempt, $8,000
Walker, Luwegi Divecouo, contempt, $5,000
Warren, Joseph Kahler, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Watson, Anthony Cordarren, fugitive $0
Wtson, Emonte Lashanta, contempt x2, $10,000
West, Jasmine Rochelle, shoplifting, $500
Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, $0
Wheeler, Justin Shane, domestic assault, $1,500
White, Kendrick Rodregus, open container, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to stop for blue lights, siren, driving on wrong side of road, $1,750
Wilbanks, Joshua Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500
Willingham Jr., Richard Clay, no tag, DUI, no insurance, $500
Willingham, Markkellus Ralphael, contempt, $5,000
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0
Wilson, Barshay Jemil, paraphernalia, improper equipment, no insurance, $500
Winston III, Willie Ezell, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $2,000
Woodard, Darryl, public drunk, $0
Wyatt, Mellissa Rochelle, shoplifting, $500
