Alderman, Jane Lawson, violation of no contact order, $0

Allison, Abbigail Elizabeth, probation violation, grand larceny, $10,000

Anders, Michelle Suzanne, DUI-felony, $5,000

Barnes, Devon Tray, child abuse, $300,000

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250

Beasley, Charles Thomas, contempt x3, $10,000

Berryhill, Robyn Abigail, domestic assault, $1,000

Bickers, Leslie Brianne, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, grand larceny, $12,500

Birge, Demetrius, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $2,000

Blanco, Vennessa, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000

Bolden, Tramone, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement-felony, $0

Booth, Savanna Lynn, disturbance-offensive conduct, $750

Boss, William, domestic assault, $2,000

Boswell, Preston Kees, contempt, $2,100

Bryan, Adrian R., contempt, $10,000

Bush Martavious, receiving stolen property, $15,000

Butler, Terry Braxton, burglary-dwelling, $%75,000

Butts, Chadwick Edward, poss. marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Byrd, Kevin Michael, receiving stolen property x2, $10,000

Campbell, Charles Robert, contempt x2, probation violation, false identifying info, $5,000

Chambers, Lamar Franklin, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000

Chaney, Jodee Elizabeth, contributing to child delinquency/neglect-felony, $50,000

Chapman, Brandon Markeith, contempt, $500

Coats, Jeffrey Alan, poss. of controlled sub.-felony, $7,000

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Crawford, Perrian Christopher, contempt, $0

Daniel, Robert J., contempt, DUI-felony, careless driving, fugitive, $5,000

Dantzson, Shakayla Rashad, contempt, $0

Darling, Catherine Leanne, uttering forgery x2, $7,000

Daughtry, Heath Everett, DUI, $500

Davidson, Jermario Terell, contempt, $0

Davis, Christopher Neal, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, fugitive, $5,000

Delee, Holly Rae, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Dixon-Smith, Calvarius, conspiracy to commit crime, burglary-auto, $7,500

Dortman, Davey Dean, switched tag,, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, running stop sign, no insurance, $5,000

Douglas, Dewayne Danyelle, false pretense, $1,000

Dreyfus, Sherrie, contempt, $0

Dunlap0, Andrea Dewayne, DUI-habitual, $50,000

Dunlap, Hakem Dreon, contempt, $2,500

Edwards, John Richard, contempt x3, paraphernalia, DUI x3-felony, careless driving, $37000

Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI, $0

Fant, Antwan Courtery, contempt x2, $556.25

Fauchier, Victoria Lane, probation violation, $0

Ferguson, Kierara, paraphernalia, $500

Fifer, Jawaun Antonio, contempt, improper equip., paraphernalia, no license, $1,750

Finelli, Antony Joseph, contempt, $2,000

Flannel, Takuska Bernice, no license, DUI, improper equip., open container, $1,750

Fletcher, James David receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $5,000

Fondren, Gregory Malcolm, contempt, probation violation, petit larceny, malicious mischief, $ 0

Ford, Jason Edsel, contempt, $5,000

Freeman, Christopher Thomas, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, $1,250

Gatewood, Ahmad J., receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $1,000

Gillispie, Tyler Larenz Ivan, contempt x3, conspiracy to commit crime, burglary, grand larceny, $5,000

Givens, Mysheal, contempt, no license, no insurance, $882.50

Goodson, Jerry, improper tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, $150

Gray, Kimberly Danielle, removal of encumbered property, $10,000

Green, Robert Clifton, DUI, speeding, $750

Greenwell, Donna Nell, domestic assault, false information to officer, $1,250

Gross, Wesley Montana, contempt, $5,000

Grubbs, Daniel Wayne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, careless driving, $2,500

Guilolen, Jose, contempt, marijuana, poss. w/intent to sell/distribute cocaine, dimethyltriptamine, lysergic acid diethylamide, methamphetamine, $30,000

Hale, Steven Reshald, probation violation, $0

Haley, Perez Antedis, no license, false identifying info, $2,000

Hall, Phillip Stanley, contempt, $5,000

Harbison, Stephanie Renee, contempt $0

Harris, Diamond Denise, contempt, $5,000

Harris, Tamala, shoplifting, $0

Harvey, Shyneicia Teshonna, contempt, $5,000

Hathaway, Tristan Deangelo, paraphernalia, $0

Hayes, Terry Lee, fleeing law enforcement, $0

Henderson, Christopher Lee, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $500

Henderson, Devontae Sharmane, no license, no tag, $2,000

Hill, Jermaine Brett, domestic assault, $0

Holland, Russell Loren, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Holm, Megan Nicole, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500

Holmes, Johvone Christoper, no license, running stop sign, simple assault, reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement $7,000

Hooker, Bradley Russell, paraphernalia, improper equip., no insurance, $1,000

Howard, James, contempt, disturbing peace, $1,500

Hubbard, Gregory, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, $10,000

Huff, Ondrea Camille, disorderly conduct in business, $250

Huffman, Aaron Lee, parole violation, $0

Hunter Jr., Cedric Dewone, expired tag, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, seatbelt violation x2, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500

Husbands, Shelley Marie, contempt, $4,000

Huynh, Quy, public drunk, $0

Ingram, Lauren Brandi, contempt-felony, $0

Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt x2, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $0

James, Antonio, DUI-2nd, $0

Jicks, Courtney Olivia, poss. of schedule III, IV, V drugs, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,250

Johns, Haley M., poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no tail light, $1,000

Johnson, Christina Troi, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Jones, Mashun Akil, contempt, paraphernalia, traffic ordinance violation, $5,500

Joy, Trekia Nicole, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750

Justice, Elizabeth Nicole, domestic assault, $0

Keel, Jennifer Lynn, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, Zavian Tyrese, switched tag, no license, no insurance, marijuana poss., $2,000

King, Megan Joanne, contempt, $1,500

Kirby, Derrion Deverdrick, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., $6,153

Lee, Monuel Deshawn, contempt, $500

Lewis, Lisa Renee, contempt, $500

Lloyd, Jonathan Davis, contempt, $937.50

Long, Bridgette Maree, poss. of cont. sub., w/intent-felony, weapon possession by felon, $7,000

Love, Tomekia Latrice, contempt, $1,000

Luellen, Ronnie, domestic assault, physical fear, $2,500

Lynch Jr., Timothy Alan, pubic drunk, $250

Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt x2, $5,312.75

Maclin, Dequalus Latrell, parole violation, $0

Malone, Donna Bell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,000

Mangrum, William Paten, contempt x4, $5,000

Mann, Colton Dean, no license, DUI-2nd, leaving scene of accident, speeding, no insurance, $1,750

Manuel, Lyndon Wayne, careless driving, DUI, $100,000

Martie, Jessica Rocio, DUI, careless driving, $750

Martin, Asia M., paraphernalia, $100

Martinez, Juan, educational neglect, $0

Mata, Luis Gerardo-Arvizo, no license, no insurance, speeding, $0

May, Charles Philip, DUI, one headlight, $500

McClam, Jabari Anderson, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, shoplifting, $12,500

McCoy, Amanda Francis, contempt-felony, paraphernalia, no license, DUI-3rd, child endangerment, careless driving,  $0

McCraney, Mardreka Latreasa, no insurance, no license, $2,000

McGill, David Matth4ew, poss. of stolen property-felony, fugitive, $5,000

McGovern, Peter Thomas, contempt, $5,000

McGregory, Jessica Monique, contempt, $423.50

Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, no tag, no insurance, $500

Millican, Dustin Lee, weapon be felon, $10,000

Moon, Joe Thomas, shoplifting-3rd, $10,000

Moore, Mondrecus, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $6,000

Morgan, Aaron Eugene, contempt, $5,000

Morgan, Anna Victoria, contempt, $432.50

Nail, Christopher Paul, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Nelson, Bobbie Annette, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, assault/physical fear, $12,500

Nicholas, Gregory Clay, public drunk, $250

Norwood, Porsha, assault attempt by physical menace/create fear, 4250

Obryant, Shelia Jo, poss. cont. sub., DUI, $10,000

Olea-Miranda, Yosmar, DUI, fugitive, $500

Ores Jr., Charles Anthony, contempt x2, probation violation, $1,000

Owens, Jackieena, disturbing peace, $250

Patterson, Jonathan Davarius, DUI, careless driving, $750

Pegues, Lee Matthew, receiving stolen property-felony, $3,000

Pestan, Sean Michael, careless driving DUI-2nd, paraphernalia, $2,500

Pope, Stephen an, contempt, $1,000

Porter, Michael Landricx, false identifying to officer, $0

Randle, Jo Elizabeth, contempt, $0

Ratliff-Felix, Deantrum Monolito, expired tag, no insurance, paraphernalia, no license, $5,000

Ray, Sean Erin, DUI, seatbelt violation, $500

Reed, Christopher Michael, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Rhynes, Freeman, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

Roberts, Darrell Dejuan, DUI, $1,500

Roberts, Dezmon Martez, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,630

Roberts, Gavin Jaworski, simple assault, $500

Robinson, Harold Edward, poss. w/intent to distribute, $10,000

Robinson, Jeremy D., paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Sanchez, Samantha, contempt, $0

Scott, Marcus Matthew, public drunk, $0

Shaw, Traci Shania, shoplifting, $0

Singley, Amanda Gail, contempt x2, felony poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info, $10,000

Smith, Darries Leon, contempt, probation violation, $300

Smith, James Daryl, contempt, $1,757.25

Smith, Mazio Lavon, contempt x2, $10,000

Smith, Michael David, DUI-3rd, $25,000

Spies, Debra Lynn, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false ID, fraudulently obtaining goods x2, uttering forgery x2-felony, $28,235

St. John, Cody Mathew, probation violation, $0

Stewart, William Anthony, domestic assault, $3,500

Street, Janarius Montreal, contempt, $500

Tate, Kimberly L., exploitation of a vulnerable adult, $25,000

Taylor, Amber Laquishia, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Deandrew Quantavious, contempt, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $0

Taylor, Travis Cortez, DUI, careless driving, $750

Thompson, Gerica Elaine, disturbing peace, $250

Thompson, Nicholas Shane, felony poss. of heroin, no license, careless driving, $8,000

Tims, Maurice Deangelo, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, only one headlight, no tail light, $1,250

Todd, Bobby Lee, DUI, careless driving, $750

Tomsen, Mona, shoplifting, $0

Tunnell, Melissa Fay, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, sale/use/possession of cont. sub. within penal facility, $9,500

Vaughan Sr., Robert Mitchill, contempt, public drunk, $5,250

Vega, Zachery Daniel, possession of tetrehydrocannabinol x2, $7,500

Washington Jr., Carl Leon, contempt, $1,000

Watkins, Donlee Ladarvis, contempt, $0

Watson, Melissa Anne, domestic assault, $1,000

Weston, Brandon Kendell, contempt, $5,000

Whitfield, Andrae R., contempt, no license, $842.75

Wilemon, Michael Ryan, contempt, probation violation, $0

Wilkes, Joshua Maurice, petit larceny, $1,000

Williams, Diane Evon, domestic assault, $1,000

Williams, Kaylee Christine, contempt, no tag, no insurance, burglary-home, burglary-auto, grand larceny, $5,000

Williams, Myles Jamal, disorderly conduct, $500

Williams, Rachel D., contempt, $5,000

Wilson, Tiea Racquel, contempt, probation violation, $6,000

Wood, Ashton, probation violation, $0

Woodruff, Veronica Elena, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, no insurance, $2,000

Wright, Rhen Denzel, DUI-2nd, $0

Young, Zachary Cole, knowing violation of domestic abuse protection order, $1,000

