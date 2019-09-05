Alderman, Jane Lawson, violation of no contact order, $0
Allison, Abbigail Elizabeth, probation violation, grand larceny, $10,000
Anders, Michelle Suzanne, DUI-felony, $5,000
Barnes, Devon Tray, child abuse, $300,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $250
Beasley, Charles Thomas, contempt x3, $10,000
Berryhill, Robyn Abigail, domestic assault, $1,000
Bickers, Leslie Brianne, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, grand larceny, $12,500
Birge, Demetrius, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $2,000
Blanco, Vennessa, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000
Bolden, Tramone, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement-felony, $0
Booth, Savanna Lynn, disturbance-offensive conduct, $750
Boss, William, domestic assault, $2,000
Boswell, Preston Kees, contempt, $2,100
Bryan, Adrian R., contempt, $10,000
Bush Martavious, receiving stolen property, $15,000
Butler, Terry Braxton, burglary-dwelling, $%75,000
Butts, Chadwick Edward, poss. marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Byrd, Kevin Michael, receiving stolen property x2, $10,000
Campbell, Charles Robert, contempt x2, probation violation, false identifying info, $5,000
Chambers, Lamar Franklin, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000
Chaney, Jodee Elizabeth, contributing to child delinquency/neglect-felony, $50,000
Chapman, Brandon Markeith, contempt, $500
Coats, Jeffrey Alan, poss. of controlled sub.-felony, $7,000
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Crawford, Perrian Christopher, contempt, $0
Daniel, Robert J., contempt, DUI-felony, careless driving, fugitive, $5,000
Dantzson, Shakayla Rashad, contempt, $0
Darling, Catherine Leanne, uttering forgery x2, $7,000
Daughtry, Heath Everett, DUI, $500
Davidson, Jermario Terell, contempt, $0
Davis, Christopher Neal, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, fugitive, $5,000
Delee, Holly Rae, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Dixon-Smith, Calvarius, conspiracy to commit crime, burglary-auto, $7,500
Dortman, Davey Dean, switched tag,, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, running stop sign, no insurance, $5,000
Douglas, Dewayne Danyelle, false pretense, $1,000
Dreyfus, Sherrie, contempt, $0
Dunlap0, Andrea Dewayne, DUI-habitual, $50,000
Dunlap, Hakem Dreon, contempt, $2,500
Edwards, John Richard, contempt x3, paraphernalia, DUI x3-felony, careless driving, $37000
Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI, $0
Fant, Antwan Courtery, contempt x2, $556.25
Fauchier, Victoria Lane, probation violation, $0
Ferguson, Kierara, paraphernalia, $500
Fifer, Jawaun Antonio, contempt, improper equip., paraphernalia, no license, $1,750
Finelli, Antony Joseph, contempt, $2,000
Flannel, Takuska Bernice, no license, DUI, improper equip., open container, $1,750
Fletcher, James David receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $5,000
Fondren, Gregory Malcolm, contempt, probation violation, petit larceny, malicious mischief, $ 0
Ford, Jason Edsel, contempt, $5,000
Freeman, Christopher Thomas, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, $1,250
Gatewood, Ahmad J., receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $1,000
Gillispie, Tyler Larenz Ivan, contempt x3, conspiracy to commit crime, burglary, grand larceny, $5,000
Givens, Mysheal, contempt, no license, no insurance, $882.50
Goodson, Jerry, improper tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, $150
Gray, Kimberly Danielle, removal of encumbered property, $10,000
Green, Robert Clifton, DUI, speeding, $750
Greenwell, Donna Nell, domestic assault, false information to officer, $1,250
Gross, Wesley Montana, contempt, $5,000
Grubbs, Daniel Wayne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, careless driving, $2,500
Guilolen, Jose, contempt, marijuana, poss. w/intent to sell/distribute cocaine, dimethyltriptamine, lysergic acid diethylamide, methamphetamine, $30,000
Hale, Steven Reshald, probation violation, $0
Haley, Perez Antedis, no license, false identifying info, $2,000
Hall, Phillip Stanley, contempt, $5,000
Harbison, Stephanie Renee, contempt $0
Harris, Diamond Denise, contempt, $5,000
Harris, Tamala, shoplifting, $0
Harvey, Shyneicia Teshonna, contempt, $5,000
Hathaway, Tristan Deangelo, paraphernalia, $0
Hayes, Terry Lee, fleeing law enforcement, $0
Henderson, Christopher Lee, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $500
Henderson, Devontae Sharmane, no license, no tag, $2,000
Hill, Jermaine Brett, domestic assault, $0
Holland, Russell Loren, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Holm, Megan Nicole, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,500
Holmes, Johvone Christoper, no license, running stop sign, simple assault, reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement $7,000
Hooker, Bradley Russell, paraphernalia, improper equip., no insurance, $1,000
Howard, James, contempt, disturbing peace, $1,500
Hubbard, Gregory, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, $10,000
Huff, Ondrea Camille, disorderly conduct in business, $250
Huffman, Aaron Lee, parole violation, $0
Hunter Jr., Cedric Dewone, expired tag, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, seatbelt violation x2, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500
Husbands, Shelley Marie, contempt, $4,000
Huynh, Quy, public drunk, $0
Ingram, Lauren Brandi, contempt-felony, $0
Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt x2, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $0
James, Antonio, DUI-2nd, $0
Jicks, Courtney Olivia, poss. of schedule III, IV, V drugs, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,250
Johns, Haley M., poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no tail light, $1,000
Johnson, Christina Troi, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Jones, Mashun Akil, contempt, paraphernalia, traffic ordinance violation, $5,500
Joy, Trekia Nicole, no license, DUI, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750
Justice, Elizabeth Nicole, domestic assault, $0
Keel, Jennifer Lynn, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, Zavian Tyrese, switched tag, no license, no insurance, marijuana poss., $2,000
King, Megan Joanne, contempt, $1,500
Kirby, Derrion Deverdrick, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., $6,153
Lee, Monuel Deshawn, contempt, $500
Lewis, Lisa Renee, contempt, $500
Lloyd, Jonathan Davis, contempt, $937.50
Long, Bridgette Maree, poss. of cont. sub., w/intent-felony, weapon possession by felon, $7,000
Love, Tomekia Latrice, contempt, $1,000
Luellen, Ronnie, domestic assault, physical fear, $2,500
Lynch Jr., Timothy Alan, pubic drunk, $250
Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, contempt x2, $5,312.75
Maclin, Dequalus Latrell, parole violation, $0
Malone, Donna Bell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,000
Mangrum, William Paten, contempt x4, $5,000
Mann, Colton Dean, no license, DUI-2nd, leaving scene of accident, speeding, no insurance, $1,750
Manuel, Lyndon Wayne, careless driving, DUI, $100,000
Martie, Jessica Rocio, DUI, careless driving, $750
Martin, Asia M., paraphernalia, $100
Martinez, Juan, educational neglect, $0
Mata, Luis Gerardo-Arvizo, no license, no insurance, speeding, $0
May, Charles Philip, DUI, one headlight, $500
McClam, Jabari Anderson, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, shoplifting, $12,500
McCoy, Amanda Francis, contempt-felony, paraphernalia, no license, DUI-3rd, child endangerment, careless driving, $0
McCraney, Mardreka Latreasa, no insurance, no license, $2,000
McGill, David Matth4ew, poss. of stolen property-felony, fugitive, $5,000
McGovern, Peter Thomas, contempt, $5,000
McGregory, Jessica Monique, contempt, $423.50
Miller, Jonathan Wesley, contempt, no tag, no insurance, $500
Millican, Dustin Lee, weapon be felon, $10,000
Moon, Joe Thomas, shoplifting-3rd, $10,000
Moore, Mondrecus, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $6,000
Morgan, Aaron Eugene, contempt, $5,000
Morgan, Anna Victoria, contempt, $432.50
Nail, Christopher Paul, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Nelson, Bobbie Annette, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, assault/physical fear, $12,500
Nicholas, Gregory Clay, public drunk, $250
Norwood, Porsha, assault attempt by physical menace/create fear, 4250
Obryant, Shelia Jo, poss. cont. sub., DUI, $10,000
Olea-Miranda, Yosmar, DUI, fugitive, $500
Ores Jr., Charles Anthony, contempt x2, probation violation, $1,000
Owens, Jackieena, disturbing peace, $250
Patterson, Jonathan Davarius, DUI, careless driving, $750
Pegues, Lee Matthew, receiving stolen property-felony, $3,000
Pestan, Sean Michael, careless driving DUI-2nd, paraphernalia, $2,500
Pope, Stephen an, contempt, $1,000
Porter, Michael Landricx, false identifying to officer, $0
Randle, Jo Elizabeth, contempt, $0
Ratliff-Felix, Deantrum Monolito, expired tag, no insurance, paraphernalia, no license, $5,000
Ray, Sean Erin, DUI, seatbelt violation, $500
Reed, Christopher Michael, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Rhynes, Freeman, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Roberts, Darrell Dejuan, DUI, $1,500
Roberts, Dezmon Martez, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,630
Roberts, Gavin Jaworski, simple assault, $500
Robinson, Harold Edward, poss. w/intent to distribute, $10,000
Robinson, Jeremy D., paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Sanchez, Samantha, contempt, $0
Scott, Marcus Matthew, public drunk, $0
Shaw, Traci Shania, shoplifting, $0
Singley, Amanda Gail, contempt x2, felony poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info, $10,000
Smith, Darries Leon, contempt, probation violation, $300
Smith, James Daryl, contempt, $1,757.25
Smith, Mazio Lavon, contempt x2, $10,000
Smith, Michael David, DUI-3rd, $25,000
Spies, Debra Lynn, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, false ID, fraudulently obtaining goods x2, uttering forgery x2-felony, $28,235
St. John, Cody Mathew, probation violation, $0
Stewart, William Anthony, domestic assault, $3,500
Street, Janarius Montreal, contempt, $500
Tate, Kimberly L., exploitation of a vulnerable adult, $25,000
Taylor, Amber Laquishia, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Deandrew Quantavious, contempt, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $0
Taylor, Travis Cortez, DUI, careless driving, $750
Thompson, Gerica Elaine, disturbing peace, $250
Thompson, Nicholas Shane, felony poss. of heroin, no license, careless driving, $8,000
Tims, Maurice Deangelo, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, only one headlight, no tail light, $1,250
Todd, Bobby Lee, DUI, careless driving, $750
Tomsen, Mona, shoplifting, $0
Tunnell, Melissa Fay, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, sale/use/possession of cont. sub. within penal facility, $9,500
Vaughan Sr., Robert Mitchill, contempt, public drunk, $5,250
Vega, Zachery Daniel, possession of tetrehydrocannabinol x2, $7,500
Washington Jr., Carl Leon, contempt, $1,000
Watkins, Donlee Ladarvis, contempt, $0
Watson, Melissa Anne, domestic assault, $1,000
Weston, Brandon Kendell, contempt, $5,000
Whitfield, Andrae R., contempt, no license, $842.75
Wilemon, Michael Ryan, contempt, probation violation, $0
Wilkes, Joshua Maurice, petit larceny, $1,000
Williams, Diane Evon, domestic assault, $1,000
Williams, Kaylee Christine, contempt, no tag, no insurance, burglary-home, burglary-auto, grand larceny, $5,000
Williams, Myles Jamal, disorderly conduct, $500
Williams, Rachel D., contempt, $5,000
Wilson, Tiea Racquel, contempt, probation violation, $6,000
Wood, Ashton, probation violation, $0
Woodruff, Veronica Elena, DUI, child endangerment, child restraint law, no insurance, $2,000
Wright, Rhen Denzel, DUI-2nd, $0
Young, Zachary Cole, knowing violation of domestic abuse protection order, $1,000
