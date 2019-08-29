Ailsworth, Robert Perry, fugitive, $0

Ali, Hasan Ibn, public drunk, domestic disturbing peace, $1,750

Allen, Kirrea Shrell, expired license, $0

Allen, Memorie Ruthann, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Amos, Jessikah Gabrielle, no license, disobey traffic control devices, no insurance, $500

Barnes, Vincent Edward, DUI, improper equipment, $500

Belcher, Christopher Shane, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500

Bender, Josephine Howard, contempt, $5,000

Black, Jada Deashaun Louise, no tag, no license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Bland, Teresa Marie, contempt, $300

Bohanna, Jessica Branae, contempt, $2,000

Braddock, Valarie Marie, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, $5,750

Brink, Christopher Matthew, aggravated domestic assault, $2,500

Brooks, Richard Lee, domestic assault, $1,000

Brown, George Jarquez, contempt, $1,500

Buford, Sarah Za’Kiyyah, paraphernalia, $500

Butler, Jarvis Tryvon, contempt x2, $5,000

Butts, Chadwick Edward, probation violation, $0

Carpenter, Johnny Lee, embezzlement, $5,000

Carter Jr., Henry, contempt, $1,500

Casey, Marvin Jermain, contempt, $2,500

Chalmers, Kirvacious Reshay, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, shoplifting, $0

Chatmon, Jalen, poss. of alcohol under 21, $250

Christopher III, Ronald Edward, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $20,000

Clemons, Lisa Marie, contempt x2, paraphernalia x2, poss. of cont. sub. x2, no insurance, conspiracy to commit crime, grand larceny, felony taking of vehicle, $0

Cole, Wesley Auston, fugitive, $0

Collier, Martez Ramon, $850

Cook, Brian Shane, public drunk, $250

Cruz, Roberto, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0

Cubbage, Joelle Alyssa, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000

Currie, Christopher Rowne, contempt, $2,500

Curtiss, Morgan Ethan, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $3,000

Dandridge, Darnell Turner, contempt, public drunk, $50

Davis Jr., Terry Michael, contempt x2, $10,000

Davis, Dylan Matthew, contempt x2, improper equip., $2,000

Dennard Jr., James Edward, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,000

Dennis, Brian Keith, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $500

Divelbiss, Jeffery S., domestic assault, $1,000

Dolquest, Laura Anne, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0

Douglas-Jones, April Denise contempt, $500

Dunn, Tiffany Denise, fugitive, $0

Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2Nd, $0

Engstrom, Angie Marie, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Flake, Erica Rachell, probation violation, no license, failure to yield, no insurance, $500

Ford, Joseph Dowann, DUI, careless driving, $500

Foster, Joshua Kaleb, probation violation, $0

Gilbert, Christopher Marcellus, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Goudge, Jason Scott, contempt, $0

Green Jr., George, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $25,000

Guerra, Juan Jose Arita, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, fugitive, $2,000

Hammer, Teresa Jean, contempt, $0

Hardiman, Desmond, grand larceny, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,000

Harris, Kordelro Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Harris, Marlon Charles, no tag, DUI, no insurance, tampering, circumventing or attempting to tamper (no DL), $1,000

Harris, Tamala Nicole, shoplifting, $0

Harris, William Mathew, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, $0

Havens, Mekayne, fugitive, $0

Henry, Aaron Jamal, contempt, no insurance, $184.75

Herron, Da’Quawn Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tag, no insurance, $9,777.77

Hill, Corvin Terez, domestic violence, poss. of firearm by felon, $10,000

Hill, Isaiah Malik, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $13,250

Holland, Carolanne M., receiving stolen property-felony, assault (officer), fleeing law enforcement, $3,000

Holley, William Murry, contempt, $5,000

Holpe, Leslie Kenwayne, contempt, $423.50

Hopper, Alexis Dawn domestic assault, $1,500

Howell, Steven Lee, contempt, altered tag, $5,000

Huckaby, Amanda Parrish, burglary/home invasion-felony, domestic assault, $50,000

Hudson, Courtney Rashaud, contempt, $0

Hunter, Teairra Nicole, contempt, $500

Hutson, Chrisie Neese, unlawful taking of vehicle, petit larceny, trespassing, $20,000

Huynh, Quy, paraphernalia, $0

Jackson, Loria Shantrell, domestic assault, $1,000

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Johnson, Sedrick Lagerald, contempt x2, fugitive, $5,000

Jones, Deidre Brittany, probation violation, $0

Jones, Evan Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $25,000

Jones, Tracy Lamonte, public drunk, public disturbance, $0

Jones, Tunisia Alexandria Ja’Nay, contempt, $5,000

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Keeton, Amanda Burnett, DUI, $750

Key, Jeffrey Lloyd, contempt, $0

Lamer, Ryan Michael, contempt, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $300,000

Lancaster, Charles Ransom, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,000

Land, William Lee, seatbelt violation, DUI, $1,000

Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $0

Lee, Ray Charles, contempt x2, $5,000

Lewis, Terry Dewayne, no license, fugitive, $0

Love Jr., Ricky Leon, no license, $0

Luttrell, Brian Michael, no license, $0

Maglior, Nicholas Myles, DUI, leaving scene, disorderly conduct, $1,250

Manuel Jr., Jimmy Darrell, burglary-commercial, false identifying info, $6,000

Marion Jr., Frankie W., probation violation, $3,000

Marion, Jamel Davonta, domestic assault, $1,500

Marshall, Jocelyn Marie, contempt, $1,500

Martin II, Oscar, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $500

Martin, Jeremy N., paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, auto burglary, poss. of counterfeit bank notes, contempt, $28,000

Martinez, Juan Ramarez, educational neglect, $0

Massie, Franchesta Sherice, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $750

McFarland, Kentrell Dewayne, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,250

Melder, Alex Henry, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, obstructing traffic, resisting arrest, $10,000

Mendoza, Juan, no tag, no license, DUI, running red light, $0

Middleton, John Bryan, contempt, disturbing peace, $250

Milam, Candace, contempt, $5,000

Miller, Audra, paraphernalia, running stop sign, $500

Milligan, Tanisha Shunta, contempt, $5,000

Minter, Angel Kenisha, no tag, no license, no insurance, child restraint law, false identifying info, $750

Mize, Jeremy Dean, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $2,500

Moffitt, Tyron Jerone, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance,, $5,000

Montgomery, Jason, contempt, no license, $2,000

Moore Sr., Dameko Monquill, domestic assault, $1,500

Moore, Jerrious Kerron, paraphernalia, running red light, possession of stolen firearm, $50,000

Moore, Kendrick Ladell, contempt, no license, $5,000

Moore, Summer S., paraphernalia, $0

Moore, Tracy Lavonne, trespassing, $250

Morris, Ethan J., DUI, careless driving, alcohol under 21, $1,000

Ngo, Quoc Thinh, failure to stop when officer signals, speeding, $0

Patterson, Mario Deandre, parole violation, $0

Payton, Curtis Manning, DUI, $750

Posner, David H., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $25,000

Presley Jr., Rodney Ray, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, $7,500

Pruitt, Desmond Novel, contempt, $9,000

Pryor, Ellis Dewayne, marijuana in vehicle, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Ragsdale, James Michael, violation of post release supervision, $0

Randle, Moriquis Montrez contempt-3rd, $0

Remak, Jason Anthony, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $0

Roberson, Ashley V., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Robinson, Dietrick Duvonte, simple assault, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, $750

Robinson, Lakeidra Money, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Rockmore Jr., Hubert Earl, contempt, no license, no insurance, $4,000

Rowe, Dillon Murphy, contempt x2, $5,000

Russell, Jennifer Jean, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, no insurance, $1,750

Salinas, Angel Alcocer, no license, DUI, fugitive, $750

Shipp, Tyasheama Lekyia, contempt, $356.25

Smith, Angela Renee, domestic assault, $500

Smith, Brittany Summer, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $6,000

Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt x2, probation violation, $0

Stacks, Saja Marie, contempt, $5,000

Stepp Jr., James Andrew, open container, city ordinance violation, DUI-felony, $25,000

Stewart, Michael Thomas, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $0

Storey, Clayton Taylor, contempt, $1,500

Strong, Shannon Renne, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, trespassing, $0

Sykes Jr., Marvin L., no tag, no license, DUI, $750

Taylor, Floyd Harrison, contempt, $0

Taylor, Leslie William, possession of cont. sub.-felony, post release supervision violation, $10,000

Terrell, Katelyn Romelle, failed U/A, contempt, $0

Thomas, Earl F., contempt, $5,000

Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $4,000

Tillman, Terrence, contempt, no license, no insurance, driving in center of three lanes,  $943.50

Townsend, Marvin Dwayne, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,000

Tucker, Yolanda Rochelle, contempt, $5,000

Vanderford, Jessica Lauren, poss. of cont. substance, 45,000

Victoriano Jr., Merlin Thomas, indecent exposure, $500

Vidija, Nicole Kazira, probation violation, $23,000

Ware, Marcus Durell, domestic assault, $2,500

Warner, Phillip John, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Washington, Jonte, contempt, $0

Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt, DUI, $6,500

Wesley, Terence Shonte, public drunk, $250

White Jr., Ples, DUI-2nd, $0

Williams, Scott, transfer/distribute/sale of marijuana-habitual, no license, speeding, $15,500

Wilson Sr., Bernard Echols, probation violation, $0

Williams, Ladarris Dwae, contempt, $5,000

Woodward, Christopher Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia x2, $6,000

Wright, Leonard, contempt, $1,000

Wright, Rhen Denzel, DUI-2nd, $0

Young, Antwon Dermont, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $0

