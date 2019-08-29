Ailsworth, Robert Perry, fugitive, $0
Ali, Hasan Ibn, public drunk, domestic disturbing peace, $1,750
Allen, Kirrea Shrell, expired license, $0
Allen, Memorie Ruthann, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Amos, Jessikah Gabrielle, no license, disobey traffic control devices, no insurance, $500
Barnes, Vincent Edward, DUI, improper equipment, $500
Belcher, Christopher Shane, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500
Bender, Josephine Howard, contempt, $5,000
Black, Jada Deashaun Louise, no tag, no license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Bland, Teresa Marie, contempt, $300
Bohanna, Jessica Branae, contempt, $2,000
Braddock, Valarie Marie, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, $5,750
Brink, Christopher Matthew, aggravated domestic assault, $2,500
Brooks, Richard Lee, domestic assault, $1,000
Brown, George Jarquez, contempt, $1,500
Buford, Sarah Za’Kiyyah, paraphernalia, $500
Butler, Jarvis Tryvon, contempt x2, $5,000
Butts, Chadwick Edward, probation violation, $0
Carpenter, Johnny Lee, embezzlement, $5,000
Carter Jr., Henry, contempt, $1,500
Casey, Marvin Jermain, contempt, $2,500
Chalmers, Kirvacious Reshay, contempt, probation violation, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, shoplifting, $0
Chatmon, Jalen, poss. of alcohol under 21, $250
Christopher III, Ronald Edward, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, fugitive, $20,000
Clemons, Lisa Marie, contempt x2, paraphernalia x2, poss. of cont. sub. x2, no insurance, conspiracy to commit crime, grand larceny, felony taking of vehicle, $0
Cole, Wesley Auston, fugitive, $0
Collier, Martez Ramon, $850
Cook, Brian Shane, public drunk, $250
Cruz, Roberto, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0
Cubbage, Joelle Alyssa, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., $3,000
Currie, Christopher Rowne, contempt, $2,500
Curtiss, Morgan Ethan, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $3,000
Dandridge, Darnell Turner, contempt, public drunk, $50
Davis Jr., Terry Michael, contempt x2, $10,000
Davis, Dylan Matthew, contempt x2, improper equip., $2,000
Dennard Jr., James Edward, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,000
Dennis, Brian Keith, DUI, driving in more than one lane, $500
Divelbiss, Jeffery S., domestic assault, $1,000
Dolquest, Laura Anne, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0
Douglas-Jones, April Denise contempt, $500
Dunn, Tiffany Denise, fugitive, $0
Ekwall, Amanda Lynn, DUI-2Nd, $0
Engstrom, Angie Marie, poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Flake, Erica Rachell, probation violation, no license, failure to yield, no insurance, $500
Ford, Joseph Dowann, DUI, careless driving, $500
Foster, Joshua Kaleb, probation violation, $0
Gilbert, Christopher Marcellus, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Goudge, Jason Scott, contempt, $0
Green Jr., George, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $25,000
Guerra, Juan Jose Arita, no license, no insurance, driving on wrong side of road, fugitive, $2,000
Hammer, Teresa Jean, contempt, $0
Hardiman, Desmond, grand larceny, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,000
Harris, Kordelro Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Harris, Marlon Charles, no tag, DUI, no insurance, tampering, circumventing or attempting to tamper (no DL), $1,000
Harris, Tamala Nicole, shoplifting, $0
Harris, William Mathew, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, $0
Havens, Mekayne, fugitive, $0
Henry, Aaron Jamal, contempt, no insurance, $184.75
Herron, Da’Quawn Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no tag, no insurance, $9,777.77
Hill, Corvin Terez, domestic violence, poss. of firearm by felon, $10,000
Hill, Isaiah Malik, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $13,250
Holland, Carolanne M., receiving stolen property-felony, assault (officer), fleeing law enforcement, $3,000
Holley, William Murry, contempt, $5,000
Holpe, Leslie Kenwayne, contempt, $423.50
Hopper, Alexis Dawn domestic assault, $1,500
Howell, Steven Lee, contempt, altered tag, $5,000
Huckaby, Amanda Parrish, burglary/home invasion-felony, domestic assault, $50,000
Hudson, Courtney Rashaud, contempt, $0
Hunter, Teairra Nicole, contempt, $500
Hutson, Chrisie Neese, unlawful taking of vehicle, petit larceny, trespassing, $20,000
Huynh, Quy, paraphernalia, $0
Jackson, Loria Shantrell, domestic assault, $1,000
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Johnson, Sedrick Lagerald, contempt x2, fugitive, $5,000
Jones, Deidre Brittany, probation violation, $0
Jones, Evan Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $25,000
Jones, Tracy Lamonte, public drunk, public disturbance, $0
Jones, Tunisia Alexandria Ja’Nay, contempt, $5,000
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Keeton, Amanda Burnett, DUI, $750
Key, Jeffrey Lloyd, contempt, $0
Lamer, Ryan Michael, contempt, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $300,000
Lancaster, Charles Ransom, careless driving, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,000
Land, William Lee, seatbelt violation, DUI, $1,000
Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $0
Lee, Ray Charles, contempt x2, $5,000
Lewis, Terry Dewayne, no license, fugitive, $0
Love Jr., Ricky Leon, no license, $0
Luttrell, Brian Michael, no license, $0
Maglior, Nicholas Myles, DUI, leaving scene, disorderly conduct, $1,250
Manuel Jr., Jimmy Darrell, burglary-commercial, false identifying info, $6,000
Marion Jr., Frankie W., probation violation, $3,000
Marion, Jamel Davonta, domestic assault, $1,500
Marshall, Jocelyn Marie, contempt, $1,500
Martin II, Oscar, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $500
Martin, Jeremy N., paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, auto burglary, poss. of counterfeit bank notes, contempt, $28,000
Martinez, Juan Ramarez, educational neglect, $0
Massie, Franchesta Sherice, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $750
McFarland, Kentrell Dewayne, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,250
Melder, Alex Henry, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, obstructing traffic, resisting arrest, $10,000
Mendoza, Juan, no tag, no license, DUI, running red light, $0
Middleton, John Bryan, contempt, disturbing peace, $250
Milam, Candace, contempt, $5,000
Miller, Audra, paraphernalia, running stop sign, $500
Milligan, Tanisha Shunta, contempt, $5,000
Minter, Angel Kenisha, no tag, no license, no insurance, child restraint law, false identifying info, $750
Mize, Jeremy Dean, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $2,500
Moffitt, Tyron Jerone, contempt, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance,, $5,000
Montgomery, Jason, contempt, no license, $2,000
Moore Sr., Dameko Monquill, domestic assault, $1,500
Moore, Jerrious Kerron, paraphernalia, running red light, possession of stolen firearm, $50,000
Moore, Kendrick Ladell, contempt, no license, $5,000
Moore, Summer S., paraphernalia, $0
Moore, Tracy Lavonne, trespassing, $250
Morris, Ethan J., DUI, careless driving, alcohol under 21, $1,000
Ngo, Quoc Thinh, failure to stop when officer signals, speeding, $0
Patterson, Mario Deandre, parole violation, $0
Payton, Curtis Manning, DUI, $750
Posner, David H., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $25,000
Presley Jr., Rodney Ray, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, seatbelt violation, $7,500
Pruitt, Desmond Novel, contempt, $9,000
Pryor, Ellis Dewayne, marijuana in vehicle, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Ragsdale, James Michael, violation of post release supervision, $0
Randle, Moriquis Montrez contempt-3rd, $0
Remak, Jason Anthony, enticement of child to meet for sexual purposes, $0
Roberson, Ashley V., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Robinson, Dietrick Duvonte, simple assault, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, $750
Robinson, Lakeidra Money, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Rockmore Jr., Hubert Earl, contempt, no license, no insurance, $4,000
Rowe, Dillon Murphy, contempt x2, $5,000
Russell, Jennifer Jean, no license, DUI, driving w/o headlights, no insurance, $1,750
Salinas, Angel Alcocer, no license, DUI, fugitive, $750
Shipp, Tyasheama Lekyia, contempt, $356.25
Smith, Angela Renee, domestic assault, $500
Smith, Brittany Summer, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $6,000
Smith, Shannon Nicole, contempt x2, probation violation, $0
Stacks, Saja Marie, contempt, $5,000
Stepp Jr., James Andrew, open container, city ordinance violation, DUI-felony, $25,000
Stewart, Michael Thomas, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $0
Storey, Clayton Taylor, contempt, $1,500
Strong, Shannon Renne, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, trespassing, $0
Sykes Jr., Marvin L., no tag, no license, DUI, $750
Taylor, Floyd Harrison, contempt, $0
Taylor, Leslie William, possession of cont. sub.-felony, post release supervision violation, $10,000
Terrell, Katelyn Romelle, failed U/A, contempt, $0
Thomas, Earl F., contempt, $5,000
Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $4,000
Tillman, Terrence, contempt, no license, no insurance, driving in center of three lanes, $943.50
Townsend, Marvin Dwayne, no license, improper equipment, no insurance, $1,000
Tucker, Yolanda Rochelle, contempt, $5,000
Vanderford, Jessica Lauren, poss. of cont. substance, 45,000
Victoriano Jr., Merlin Thomas, indecent exposure, $500
Vidija, Nicole Kazira, probation violation, $23,000
Ware, Marcus Durell, domestic assault, $2,500
Warner, Phillip John, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Washington, Jonte, contempt, $0
Wells, Reco Jermaine, contempt, DUI, $6,500
Wesley, Terence Shonte, public drunk, $250
White Jr., Ples, DUI-2nd, $0
Williams, Scott, transfer/distribute/sale of marijuana-habitual, no license, speeding, $15,500
Wilson Sr., Bernard Echols, probation violation, $0
Williams, Ladarris Dwae, contempt, $5,000
Woodward, Christopher Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia x2, $6,000
Wright, Leonard, contempt, $1,000
Wright, Rhen Denzel, DUI-2nd, $0
Young, Antwon Dermont, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.