Adams, Brayden Aleander, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt x2, $10,000

Archer, Ryan Scott, shoplifting, $1,000

Bailey, Haley Marie, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250

Barker, Jennifer Michelle, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, receiving stolen property, $5,250

Beake III Jesse Emmett, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500

Benson Jr, Ozene Eshawn, contempt x2, probation violation, $13,000

Bianchi, Karen Cole, poss. of methamphetamine, $7,500

Bickham, Darrick Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, $1,000

Booker III, Benjamin R., contempt-no contact order, $500

Booker, Eric Levunta, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $2,075

Borders, Michael Delaney, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Boyd, Accacia, probation violation, $5,000

Brock, Patrick Wilson, domestic assault, $500

Brooks, Yotesha Ethel, no license, $250

Brown, Jermesha Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $20,000

Brown, Shunqualis Deshon, contempt, $5,000

Buredss, Jalen Jamal, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Burge, Kristin Nicole, contempt x2, $0

Burks, Mary Ann, trespassing, shoplifting, $2,500

Burton, Shakeria Renee, shoplifting, assault, false identifying info, $1,250

Cambron, Jose Herrera, no license, $0

Camburn, Randall Keith, poss. of cont. sub, $500

Chamblee, Robert Allen, public drunk, domestic assault, $3,750

Clark, Kikela M., no license, speeding, no insurance, $250

Clayborn, Jarvis D., contempt, $10,000

Cooper, Kelcey Raye, shoplifting, $500

Cooper, Tiger Joe, assault, $0

Crudup, Tyler Jaleel, fugitive, $0

Cryer, Christopher Michael, DUI-2nd, $0

Dantzson, Sharon Denes, contempt, $317.75

Daugherty, Johnny Thomas, contempt, conspiracy to take vehicle, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Davis, Damaikual Leshun, contempt, disturbing peace, $150

Davis, Kathy, no license, $0

Dean Jr., Antonio Deshaun, disturbing peace, carry concealed weapon, $500

Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Dennis, Rhondarius, contempt, $5,000

Dennis, Travis Dewayne, contempt, $0

Denton, Reginald Laurez, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, $1,500

Doss, Jeremy Juwan, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0

Dwyer, Barbara Ellen, shoplifting, $500

Dyson, Paul Rozal, contempt, $105.25

Eason, Bradley Aaron, public drunk, $250

Edwards, Jahcoby Lavarious, marijuana, no tag light, no insurance, $500

Eggleston, Kenny, DUI, $0

Ervin Jr., Deginald Lewis, domestic assault, $3,500

Essex, Martha, DUI, $0

Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, contempt x2, probation violation, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $14,500

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Fitzpatrick, Kevin Allen, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, no insurance, improper equip., $34,833.33

Foster, William Russell, public drunk, $250

Fowler, Brandon D., DUI-3rd-felony, $0

Fowler, David Keith, DUI, careless driving, $3,000

Frost, Tanesha Callandra, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Gibson, Cortney Toran, contempt x3, no tag, paraphernalia x2, no license, $11,055.50

Goodwin, Brittney Lynn, contempt, $5,000

Goodwin, Jason Ronald, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt, seatbelt violation, $5,000

Green, Andre D., fugitive, $0

Greer, Brandel Craig, contempt, $4,000

Grisham, Jeremy Joe, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $15,000

Harris, Tiffany Annette, shoplifting, $10,000

Hartman, Kristopher Marshall, paraphernalia, $500

Hawkins, Chadwick Michael, contempt x2, $250

Hayes, Terrance lee, contempt x2, assault/physical fear, $10,000

Hayes, Zyterrius Dewon, paraphernalia, $500

Hendrix, Nakecia, contempt x2, embezzlement, $5,500

Hernandez, Maria Del Pilar Moreno, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000

Hester, Waukee Elan, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting-2nd, false identifying info, $8,000

Hightower, Shannon Lynn, public drunk, $250

Hillard, Charles, uttering forgery, $5,000

Hillard, Darrien, DUI-2nd, $0

Holmes, Shemeka, educational neglect, $0

Hooker, Morrell Elaine, contempt, $400

Hooks Jr., Frank Earl, contempt, $0

Houston, Russell Emez, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, no tail light, $1,000

Howard, Michael Anthony, DUI, $0

Howell, Norma J., shoplifting, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, attempt to commit an offense-felony, $25,500

Hughes, Ashley Faith, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Ireland, La, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt x3, public drunk, $5,250

Jackson, Derrick Frank, shoplifting, $500

Jeter, Paul Allen, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Johnson, Kaylen Kyauna, simple assault, $0

Johnson, Lasalle Lachristian, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Jones Jr., Ronnie B., violation of terms and conditions of drug court, $0

Jones, Edward, no license, $0

Jones, Tony Edward, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper start from parked position, $1,250

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Keeton, Amanda Burnett, domestic assault, $0

Knox, Tavarlus Trevor, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, false identifying info, $5,500

Kollat, Luke Roger, paraphernalia, domestic assault, $1,500

Lacefield, Michael Shawn, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000

Land, Jacob Riley, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,500

Lee Jr., Eddie Deundre, contempt, $1,200

Lewis, Eric Nathaniel, contempt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Lewis, Kirnesia Yvette, no license, $0

Lewis, Marcus Allen, parole violation, domestic assault, $2,500

Little, Krysta Lee, contempt x2, $3,500

Lofton, Adreon Deshun, contempt, $5,000

Long, Donnie Joe, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $5,000

Looney, Joseph Wayne, no insurance, leaving scene, $250

Lowe, Kristine Michelle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit crime, $750

Malcom, Kyra Nicole, fugitive, $0

Malone, Matthew Arnold, contempt, $2,000

Manuel, Zachary James, contempt-felony, $0

Martin, Ragan Alan, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500

McCray Jr., Wendell Conel Braxton, attempt to commit murder, $0

McKinley, Corderrious Deshawn, fondling, $0

Mercedes, Angel Ramon, racketeering, $0

Merrill, Sheldoneeq Lydellua, contempt, $5,000

Miles, Quinterrious Tyrik, domestic assault, violation of non-contact order, trespassing $4,000

Miller, George C., contempt, $5,000

Miller, Lyndee, contempt, $454

Mills, Gary Louis, removal/selling personal property under lien, $0

Mitchell, Margary Barnell, no license, DUI, $750

Mobley, Lazarus Terrence, fugitive, $0

Murphy, Jamie Dale, contempt, $1,762

Myrick, Jimmy Fitzgerald, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Neely, Christopher, no license, no insurance, improper passing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, false info to officer, $1,000

Odom, James Garvin, domestic assault, $500

Paisley, Jackie Ray, contempt, $200

Palmoore, Clayton Benjamin, DUI, reckless driving, $1,500

Parker, John Michael, fugitive, $0

Perry, Charmayne, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0

Phillips Amanda Ferguson, paraphernalia, $500

Phillips, Michael Newton, public drunk, $250

Phillips, Samantha Sue, shoplifting $750

Pierce, Sandy Kay, shoplifting, $1,500

Pilgrim, Ezellia, shoplifting, $15,000

Pollock, Kevin Ray, contempt x2, $5,400

Puckett, Robert Allen, cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute-Alprazolam x2, $15,000

Qualls, Audrell R., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, false ID, $750

Ramirez, Orlando Manuel, contempt, no license, no license, seatbelt violation, $5,075

Rhines, Jack Casey, violated terms of post release supervision, $0

Riley, Ashton Nicole, contempt, $3,000

Robbins, Tequazie Aquanane, contempt, shoplifting, false ID, $2,000

Roberson, Kentavious Trevon, marijuana, $500

Roberts, John Thomas, domestic assault, $0

Robertson, Haylee Brooke, assault, $0

Roney, Casery Lynn, shoplifting, $500

Samuels, Chriszale Karico, contempt-felony, probation violation-felony, $0

Saulsberry, Anthony Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Scaife, Dna Nicole, simple assault, domestic assault, $15,000

Sedgwick Jr., Joseph, contempt, fugitive, $0

Shelby, Bradley Ryan, poss. of methamphetamine, $5,000

Shipp, Tavarius Deshun, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, receiving stolen property, $30,000

Smith, Christalyn Leron, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Smith, Decorrian Jacquil, shoplifting, $500

Smith, Jason Allen, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Levandrick Nukris, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation x3, $1,500

Soileau, Nason Joseph, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $10,750

Steavens, Greg Alan, contempt x2-fines, $250

Stevens, Joshua David, fugitive, $0

Strickland, Lorie Denise, assault, $500

Studaway, Adrian Damone, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Talley, John Anthony, no insurance, violation of protection order, $0

Tate, Beverly Ann, DUI, $3,500

Telles, Jeyson Lee, felony possession of cont. substance, DUI, careless driving, $3,000

Terry, Dougas Allen, careless driving, DUI-felony, open container, no license, $50,250

Thornton, Derrius Dewayne, simple assault, $7,500

Thornton, Michael Khalil-Ari, altered tag, no license, $250

Toolie, Tybalus Javon, contempt x2, $2,000

Tower, Peyton Aliene, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Trubey, Stuart Kirk, domestic assault, $1,500

Upshaw, Maya, shoplifting, $500

Uselton, Angela Marlene, embezzlement-felony, $5,000

Valencia, William Vance, contempt-felony x2, contempt-misd. X2, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, $1,000

Versell, Kimberly Renee, child abuse, $10,000

Villareal, Antonio, DUI, driving in center lane, $500

Ware Jr., Roderick Eugene, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250

Whitaker, Gerald Nathaniel, child pornography x3, $300,000

Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0

Williams, Rickie Pierre, no license, speeding, $250

Williams, Thomas Phillip, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, $6,000

Williams Tora L., DUI, $1,000

Wolfe, Nicholas Stone, DUI, endangering a child by DUI, $4,750

Wooten, Nicholas Kenneth, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Wright Sr., Christian D., shoplifting, $500

Wright, Marvales Dewight, failure to maintain control, no license, leaving scene w/damage, false identifying info, $0

