Adams, Brayden Aleander, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt x2, $10,000
Archer, Ryan Scott, shoplifting, $1,000
Bailey, Haley Marie, no tag, no license, no insurance, $250
Barker, Jennifer Michelle, contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, receiving stolen property, $5,250
Beake III Jesse Emmett, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500
Benson Jr, Ozene Eshawn, contempt x2, probation violation, $13,000
Bianchi, Karen Cole, poss. of methamphetamine, $7,500
Bickham, Darrick Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, $1,000
Booker III, Benjamin R., contempt-no contact order, $500
Booker, Eric Levunta, no license, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $2,075
Borders, Michael Delaney, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Boyd, Accacia, probation violation, $5,000
Brock, Patrick Wilson, domestic assault, $500
Brooks, Yotesha Ethel, no license, $250
Brown, Jermesha Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting, $20,000
Brown, Shunqualis Deshon, contempt, $5,000
Buredss, Jalen Jamal, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Burge, Kristin Nicole, contempt x2, $0
Burks, Mary Ann, trespassing, shoplifting, $2,500
Burton, Shakeria Renee, shoplifting, assault, false identifying info, $1,250
Cambron, Jose Herrera, no license, $0
Camburn, Randall Keith, poss. of cont. sub, $500
Chamblee, Robert Allen, public drunk, domestic assault, $3,750
Clark, Kikela M., no license, speeding, no insurance, $250
Clayborn, Jarvis D., contempt, $10,000
Cooper, Kelcey Raye, shoplifting, $500
Cooper, Tiger Joe, assault, $0
Crudup, Tyler Jaleel, fugitive, $0
Cryer, Christopher Michael, DUI-2nd, $0
Dantzson, Sharon Denes, contempt, $317.75
Daugherty, Johnny Thomas, contempt, conspiracy to take vehicle, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Davis, Damaikual Leshun, contempt, disturbing peace, $150
Davis, Kathy, no license, $0
Dean Jr., Antonio Deshaun, disturbing peace, carry concealed weapon, $500
Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Dennis, Rhondarius, contempt, $5,000
Dennis, Travis Dewayne, contempt, $0
Denton, Reginald Laurez, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, $1,500
Doss, Jeremy Juwan, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0
Dwyer, Barbara Ellen, shoplifting, $500
Dyson, Paul Rozal, contempt, $105.25
Eason, Bradley Aaron, public drunk, $250
Edwards, Jahcoby Lavarious, marijuana, no tag light, no insurance, $500
Eggleston, Kenny, DUI, $0
Ervin Jr., Deginald Lewis, domestic assault, $3,500
Essex, Martha, DUI, $0
Farris Jr., Robert Eugene, contempt x2, probation violation, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $14,500
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Fitzpatrick, Kevin Allen, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, no insurance, improper equip., $34,833.33
Foster, William Russell, public drunk, $250
Fowler, Brandon D., DUI-3rd-felony, $0
Fowler, David Keith, DUI, careless driving, $3,000
Frost, Tanesha Callandra, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Gibson, Cortney Toran, contempt x3, no tag, paraphernalia x2, no license, $11,055.50
Goodwin, Brittney Lynn, contempt, $5,000
Goodwin, Jason Ronald, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Gray, Thomas Ray, contempt, seatbelt violation, $5,000
Green, Andre D., fugitive, $0
Greer, Brandel Craig, contempt, $4,000
Grisham, Jeremy Joe, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $15,000
Harris, Tiffany Annette, shoplifting, $10,000
Hartman, Kristopher Marshall, paraphernalia, $500
Hawkins, Chadwick Michael, contempt x2, $250
Hayes, Terrance lee, contempt x2, assault/physical fear, $10,000
Hayes, Zyterrius Dewon, paraphernalia, $500
Hendrix, Nakecia, contempt x2, embezzlement, $5,500
Hernandez, Maria Del Pilar Moreno, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,000
Hester, Waukee Elan, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting-2nd, false identifying info, $8,000
Hightower, Shannon Lynn, public drunk, $250
Hillard, Charles, uttering forgery, $5,000
Hillard, Darrien, DUI-2nd, $0
Holmes, Shemeka, educational neglect, $0
Hooker, Morrell Elaine, contempt, $400
Hooks Jr., Frank Earl, contempt, $0
Houston, Russell Emez, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, no tail light, $1,000
Howard, Michael Anthony, DUI, $0
Howell, Norma J., shoplifting, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Hughes Jr., Toney Renel, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, attempt to commit an offense-felony, $25,500
Hughes, Ashley Faith, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Ireland, La, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Isham, Phillip Lee, contempt x3, public drunk, $5,250
Jackson, Derrick Frank, shoplifting, $500
Jeter, Paul Allen, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Johnson, Kaylen Kyauna, simple assault, $0
Johnson, Lasalle Lachristian, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Jones Jr., Ronnie B., violation of terms and conditions of drug court, $0
Jones, Edward, no license, $0
Jones, Tony Edward, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper start from parked position, $1,250
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Keeton, Amanda Burnett, domestic assault, $0
Knox, Tavarlus Trevor, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, false identifying info, $5,500
Kollat, Luke Roger, paraphernalia, domestic assault, $1,500
Lacefield, Michael Shawn, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $1,000
Land, Jacob Riley, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,500
Lee Jr., Eddie Deundre, contempt, $1,200
Lewis, Eric Nathaniel, contempt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Lewis, Kirnesia Yvette, no license, $0
Lewis, Marcus Allen, parole violation, domestic assault, $2,500
Little, Krysta Lee, contempt x2, $3,500
Lofton, Adreon Deshun, contempt, $5,000
Long, Donnie Joe, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $5,000
Looney, Joseph Wayne, no insurance, leaving scene, $250
Lowe, Kristine Michelle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit crime, $750
Malcom, Kyra Nicole, fugitive, $0
Malone, Matthew Arnold, contempt, $2,000
Manuel, Zachary James, contempt-felony, $0
Martin, Ragan Alan, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, $500
McCray Jr., Wendell Conel Braxton, attempt to commit murder, $0
McKinley, Corderrious Deshawn, fondling, $0
Mercedes, Angel Ramon, racketeering, $0
Merrill, Sheldoneeq Lydellua, contempt, $5,000
Miles, Quinterrious Tyrik, domestic assault, violation of non-contact order, trespassing $4,000
Miller, George C., contempt, $5,000
Miller, Lyndee, contempt, $454
Mills, Gary Louis, removal/selling personal property under lien, $0
Mitchell, Margary Barnell, no license, DUI, $750
Mobley, Lazarus Terrence, fugitive, $0
Murphy, Jamie Dale, contempt, $1,762
Myrick, Jimmy Fitzgerald, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Neely, Christopher, no license, no insurance, improper passing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, false info to officer, $1,000
Odom, James Garvin, domestic assault, $500
Paisley, Jackie Ray, contempt, $200
Palmoore, Clayton Benjamin, DUI, reckless driving, $1,500
Parker, John Michael, fugitive, $0
Perry, Charmayne, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $0
Phillips Amanda Ferguson, paraphernalia, $500
Phillips, Michael Newton, public drunk, $250
Phillips, Samantha Sue, shoplifting $750
Pierce, Sandy Kay, shoplifting, $1,500
Pilgrim, Ezellia, shoplifting, $15,000
Pollock, Kevin Ray, contempt x2, $5,400
Puckett, Robert Allen, cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute-Alprazolam x2, $15,000
Qualls, Audrell R., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, false ID, $750
Ramirez, Orlando Manuel, contempt, no license, no license, seatbelt violation, $5,075
Rhines, Jack Casey, violated terms of post release supervision, $0
Riley, Ashton Nicole, contempt, $3,000
Robbins, Tequazie Aquanane, contempt, shoplifting, false ID, $2,000
Roberson, Kentavious Trevon, marijuana, $500
Roberts, John Thomas, domestic assault, $0
Robertson, Haylee Brooke, assault, $0
Roney, Casery Lynn, shoplifting, $500
Samuels, Chriszale Karico, contempt-felony, probation violation-felony, $0
Saulsberry, Anthony Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Scaife, Dna Nicole, simple assault, domestic assault, $15,000
Sedgwick Jr., Joseph, contempt, fugitive, $0
Shelby, Bradley Ryan, poss. of methamphetamine, $5,000
Shipp, Tavarius Deshun, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, receiving stolen property, $30,000
Smith, Christalyn Leron, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Smith, Decorrian Jacquil, shoplifting, $500
Smith, Jason Allen, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Levandrick Nukris, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation x3, $1,500
Soileau, Nason Joseph, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $10,750
Steavens, Greg Alan, contempt x2-fines, $250
Stevens, Joshua David, fugitive, $0
Strickland, Lorie Denise, assault, $500
Studaway, Adrian Damone, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Talley, John Anthony, no insurance, violation of protection order, $0
Tate, Beverly Ann, DUI, $3,500
Telles, Jeyson Lee, felony possession of cont. substance, DUI, careless driving, $3,000
Terry, Dougas Allen, careless driving, DUI-felony, open container, no license, $50,250
Thornton, Derrius Dewayne, simple assault, $7,500
Thornton, Michael Khalil-Ari, altered tag, no license, $250
Toolie, Tybalus Javon, contempt x2, $2,000
Tower, Peyton Aliene, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Trubey, Stuart Kirk, domestic assault, $1,500
Upshaw, Maya, shoplifting, $500
Uselton, Angela Marlene, embezzlement-felony, $5,000
Valencia, William Vance, contempt-felony x2, contempt-misd. X2, no license, DUI-3rd-felony, $1,000
Versell, Kimberly Renee, child abuse, $10,000
Villareal, Antonio, DUI, driving in center lane, $500
Ware Jr., Roderick Eugene, domestic violence, family disturbance, $250
Whitaker, Gerald Nathaniel, child pornography x3, $300,000
Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0
Williams, Rickie Pierre, no license, speeding, $250
Williams, Thomas Phillip, contempt, grand larceny-habitual, $6,000
Williams Tora L., DUI, $1,000
Wolfe, Nicholas Stone, DUI, endangering a child by DUI, $4,750
Wooten, Nicholas Kenneth, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Wright Sr., Christian D., shoplifting, $500
Wright, Marvales Dewight, failure to maintain control, no license, leaving scene w/damage, false identifying info, $0
