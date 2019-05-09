Aldridge, Stoney Jermain, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Anderson, Aloysious T., contempt, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $8,000
Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt x2, no tag, no license, $2,750
Beaulieu, Kayla Leighanne, contempt-felony, assault against law enforcement, $0
Bell, Vincent Dewayne, domestic assault, $500
Boyce, Anthony Jerome, domestic assault, $1,500
Boyd, Victoria Raven, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $25,500
Breedlove, Jessica Nicole, contempt, $1,500
Brewer, Justin Andrew, harassing phone calls, stalking-felony, cyberstalking, $5,000
Briggs, Corkeithya Michelle, no tag, DUI, $500
Brock, Brandon, Clarence, contempt, $5,000
Brown Jr., Harry Joyner, domestic assault, $1,000
Brown, Alaina Danee, no license, $250
Brown, Eric Bernard, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0
Bustillos, Javier Jose, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Canada, Datoya Mechelle, contempt x3, $5,500
Cancellara, Glenn Patrick, assault, $1,500
Chavez, Matthew Lyle, contempt, $0
Cole, Noah Benjamin, paraphernalia, DUI, $0
Collins, Brandi Lacreese, no license, $1,500
Cooper, Tiger, assault, $0
Cooperwood, Jermaine Evans, contempt, $500
Davis, Alisha Richell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $5,750
Davis, Kathy Mack, no license, $0
Davis, Tyrone, public drunk, $0
Dean, Jason Christopher, contempt, probation violation, breaking and entering-dwelling, burglary, grand larceny, $75,000
Dedios, Erik Fidel, contempt x2, no license, unsafe operation of vehicle, contempt-default in payment of restitution, $7,250
Dement, Andriano Lane, DUI, speeding, $1,000
Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Donald, Anna Cagle, domestic assault, $150
Downs, Timmy Lane, domestic violence, $2,500
Eggleston, Kenny, DUI, $0
Ellis, Julie, violation of post release supervision, $0
Epps, Ira Derrell, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,500
Ervin, Arlene Amanda, abuse of vulnerable adult, forgery-uttering, $10,000
Escobar, Juan Manuel Roman, no license, interfering with driver’s view, oversized unsecured load, no insurance, $1,500
Essex, Martha Crawford, DUI, $0
Farmer, Jeremy Terrell, contempt, $116
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Fowler, James Scott, contempt, $500
France, Rashe Jamal, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, false ID info, $1,500
Frances, Larry, contempt, $500
Frazier, Xavion Deonta, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0
Gambell, Patrick Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. x2, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $12,000
Gilbreath, Donald Bryon, fondling-felony, $0
Grant Jr., Vincent Earl, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, $1,000
Gray Sr., Artez Terrell, fugitive, $0
Green, Kefele Monet, no tag, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, no license, false ID information, $1,000
Greer, Shelia Marie, contempt, $500
Grigsby, Briana Elizabeth, domestic assault, $2,000
Groff, Courtney Danyelle, paraphernalia, petit larceny, $250
Hall, Michael, disorderly conduct, failed to comply w/req. of officer, $500
Hamilton, Timothy Lee, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,750
Harris, Joshua Richard, attempt to commit offense-murder x2, $600,000
Harris, Terry, no license, speeding, $250
Harris, William Mathew, no license, improper equip., $0
Hawkins Jr., Edward, credit card, intent to defraud-felony, identity fraud-felony, $10,000
Hawkins, Artavious D., cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute, poss., $15,000
Hawkins, Unterio Deshawn, simple assault, $500
Heffron, Mary, DUI, $500
Hewett, Aaron Joseph, DUI, obstructing public street, $500
Hibbler, Nyisha Rymone, contempt, disturbance of a business, $2,168
Hill, Brandon Lee, failure to register as sex offender, $0
Holmes, Shemeka, child neglect-educational, $0
Hood, Thomas Ivy, DUI, careless driving, $500
Hooten, Micheal Shane, contempt, $500
Hopkins, Brittany Taylor, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, $0
Hubbard, Leon Deshon, fugitive, contempt, $0
Hunter, Jason Wayne, contempt, $10,500
Irby, Joseph Byron, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500
Iverson, Matthew K., shoplifting, $1,500
Jackson Sr., Darius Dequaz, contempt, petit larceny, $3,650
Jackson Sr., Jartayvious Jushawn, contempt, $15,000
Jackson, James Nicavian, contempt x2, $7,500
Johnson, Devonte Artiva, contempt, burglary-dwelling, identity theft, $0
Johnson, Lyndsay H., shoplifting, $500
Johnston, Christina, contempt, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $800
Jones, Brandon Jermaine, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000
Jones, Jalen Jaun, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Jamar W., transfer/distribute/sale of cocaine & marijuana, child endangerment, $0
Jones, Tevin Terrell, domestic assault, $2,500
Joyner, Richard Lee, DUI-3rd, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $15,000
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, educational, $0
Kelly, Patrick Deshon, contempt x2, $150
Klages, Rogert Hamer, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Knight, Ashley Michaela, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Land, Jordan Kyle, leaving scene w/property damage, conspiracy to commit crime, $0
Lemons, John Forrest, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,284.75
Lentz, Meredith Dell, DUI, $2,000
Littlepage, Robert Charles, grand larceny, taking of motor vehicle, $15,000
Luttrell, Brian Michael, shoplifting, hindering prosecution, 2nd degree, $750
Lynn IV, Michael Edward, violation of protection order, $500
Lynn Jr., Orlandas Q., no license, $1,000
Lyons, Jaliyah Chrimere, contempt, seatbelt violation, $2,000
Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, shoplifting, domestic assault, $1,000
Madison, Jonathan Blaine, marijuana, $500
Mansfield, Christopher Michael, not yielding right of way to emergency vehicle, fugitive, $0
Marcus, Steven Shane, contempt, extortion-felony, $30,000
Mason, Mario Antonio, poss. of stolen property, $25,000
Mathieu, Crystal Gayle, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $0
McPhail, John Patrick, DUI, $0
Meeks, Karissa Michele, shoplifting, $500
Mendoza, Christina Marie, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Milam, Brittany, contempt, $0
Mooney, James Robert, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, improper equipment, $5,000
Morris Jr., Nathaniel, false statement w/intent to defraud, $0
Mueller, Karen Curtis, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., DUI-2nd, no brake lights, $750
Murphy, Demetrik Juvan, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Nash, Kiara Rena, contempt, $500
Neal, Gary Steven, contempt, $5,000
Nelson, Michael Ray, DUI-4th, $0
Newson, Adrian Sentrell, fugitifve-felony, $0
Norman, Alihondra, contempt x2, $5,000
Norman, Ronald Edward, shoplifting, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000
O’Neal, Joshua Kyle, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750
Owens, Marcus Kyle, contempt, $0
Patterson, Jazzmus Joplin, contempt x2, $5,643.50
Payne, Lisa Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,555.55
Petty, Tyrone, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,500
Phillips, Kevin Barnard, contempt, $1,500
Phillips, Tonnerrio Lorenz, contempt x2, $2,150
Price, Kenneth Ray, switched tag, no license, $0
Ragland, John Trezvant, public drunk, $250
Raines, Jim, fugitive, $0
Raiteri, Rusty Allen, paraphernalia, DUI, assault on officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $7,000
Reed, Sabrena Marie, contempt, $5,000
Rice, Cedrick Kareen, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500
Rigsby, Lisa Lynn, contempt x2, $0
Rockett, Luigi, contempt, $0
Romero, Kimberly Faye, contributing to delinquency of minor, $2,500
Sargent, Shannon Casey, contempt, violation of post release supervision-felony, $100
Scott, Charles Creekmore, poss. of heroin-habitual, felony, $0
Seals, Spenser Robert, DUI, reckless driving, $750
Shegog-King, Geraud D., paraphernalia, poss. of benzylpiperazine, $10,000
Shepherd, Isaiah Anderson, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Sherrod, Leonard Miller, paraphernalia, $75
Simpson, Todd Douglas, public drunk, $500
Slavick, Brittney Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Slay, William Mark, fugitive, $0
Sledge, Antonio, violation of intensive supervision agreement, $0
Smith, Jeremy Lavarius, contempt x3, $1,653.50
Smith, Marquis Wain, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Smith, Noah Lee, attempt to commit offense-murder x2, $75,000
Smith, Stefanie Jean, contempt x3, petit larceny, $10,000
Smith, Unethia Shanicka, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $15,000
Snerling, Rickey Dewayne, domestic assault, $2,500
Stallings, Duylan Blake, attempt to commit offense-murder, $25,000
Stevens, Alfred William, sexual battery x2-felony, $100,000
Stitts, Daniel Kyle, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Stull, Austin Todd, shoplifting, $0
Swain, Madison, contempt-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0
Sykes, Alicia Yolanda, contempt-felony, contempt, probation violation, credit card intent to defraud, indentification fraud, $0
Taylor, Antonio Tareek, contempt, transfer/sale of meth, probation violation, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, $0
Taylor, Jamario Curton-Lamar, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Joshua Farrell, contempt, $500
Taylor, Nicole Michelle, obstructing public street, false ID information, fugitive, $500
Taylor, Tracy F., contempt, $1,800
Thomas, Wardell D., contempt, paraphernalia, $342.75
Tindall, Douglas, shoplifting-habitual, $0
Toscano, Julieth Katherine, domestic disturbance, $0
Triolo, Gina Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Trotter, Marrero Renauld, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750
Trull, Brandi Nicole, trespassing, shoplifting, $500
Tutwiler, James Mitchell, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $3,000
Uzner, Brianna Marie, contempt, $5,000
Vaughn, Lashonda Kensha, no license, no insurance, failure to yield right of way, $250
Walls, Kinnie Lee, sexual battery, molesting (touching child for lustful purposes), $20,000
Warax, Chelsie Lee, paraphernalia, $0
Ward, Jason Ray, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, false ID information, $20,000
Whitaker, Georgette Nicole, child exploitation/distribution, possession, receiving-felony, $300,000
Whittaker, Silvester Charles, public drunk, $250
Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene w/injuries, failure to yield, child restraint law, $1,500
Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0
Williams, derrick Martrell, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,500
Wilson Jr., Jack, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, contempt-felony, no license, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tag, disobey traffic control devices, no insurance, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.