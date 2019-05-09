Aldridge, Stoney Jermain, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Anderson, Aloysious T., contempt, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $8,000

Bean, Reginold Markee, contempt x2, no tag, no license, $2,750

Beaulieu, Kayla Leighanne, contempt-felony, assault against law enforcement, $0

Bell, Vincent Dewayne, domestic assault, $500

Boyce, Anthony Jerome, domestic assault, $1,500

Boyd, Victoria Raven, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $25,500

Breedlove, Jessica Nicole, contempt, $1,500

Brewer, Justin Andrew, harassing phone calls, stalking-felony, cyberstalking, $5,000

Briggs, Corkeithya Michelle, no tag, DUI, $500

Brock, Brandon, Clarence, contempt, $5,000

Brown Jr., Harry Joyner, domestic assault, $1,000

Brown, Alaina Danee, no license, $250

Brown, Eric Bernard, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0

Bustillos, Javier Jose, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Canada, Datoya Mechelle, contempt x3, $5,500

Cancellara, Glenn Patrick, assault, $1,500

Chavez, Matthew Lyle, contempt, $0

Cole, Noah Benjamin, paraphernalia, DUI, $0

Collins, Brandi Lacreese, no license, $1,500

Cooper, Tiger, assault, $0

Cooperwood, Jermaine Evans, contempt, $500

Davis, Alisha Richell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $5,750

Davis, Kathy Mack, no license, $0

Davis, Tyrone, public drunk, $0

Dean, Jason Christopher, contempt, probation violation, breaking and entering-dwelling, burglary, grand larceny, $75,000

Dedios, Erik Fidel, contempt x2, no license, unsafe operation of vehicle, contempt-default in payment of restitution, $7,250

Dement, Andriano Lane, DUI, speeding, $1,000

Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Donald, Anna Cagle, domestic assault, $150

Downs, Timmy Lane, domestic violence, $2,500

Eggleston, Kenny, DUI, $0

Ellis, Julie, violation of post release supervision, $0

Epps, Ira Derrell, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,500

Ervin, Arlene Amanda, abuse of vulnerable adult, forgery-uttering, $10,000

Escobar, Juan Manuel Roman, no license, interfering with driver’s view, oversized unsecured load, no insurance, $1,500

Essex, Martha Crawford, DUI, $0

Farmer, Jeremy Terrell, contempt, $116

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Fowler, James Scott, contempt, $500

France, Rashe Jamal, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, false ID info, $1,500

Frances, Larry, contempt, $500

Frazier, Xavion Deonta, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0

Gambell, Patrick Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. x2, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $12,000

Gilbreath, Donald Bryon, fondling-felony, $0

Grant Jr., Vincent Earl, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, DUI, $1,000

Gray Sr., Artez Terrell, fugitive, $0

Green, Kefele Monet, no tag, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, no license, false ID information, $1,000

Greer, Shelia Marie, contempt, $500

Grigsby, Briana Elizabeth, domestic assault, $2,000

Groff, Courtney Danyelle, paraphernalia, petit larceny, $250

Hall, Michael, disorderly conduct, failed to comply w/req. of officer, $500

Hamilton, Timothy Lee, contempt, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,750

Harris, Joshua Richard, attempt to commit offense-murder x2, $600,000

Harris, Terry, no license, speeding, $250

Harris, William Mathew, no license, improper equip., $0

Hawkins Jr., Edward, credit card, intent to defraud-felony, identity fraud-felony, $10,000

Hawkins, Artavious D., cont. sub.-sell, transfer, distribute, poss., $15,000

Hawkins, Unterio Deshawn, simple assault, $500

Heffron, Mary, DUI, $500

Hewett, Aaron Joseph, DUI, obstructing public street, $500

Hibbler, Nyisha Rymone, contempt, disturbance of a business, $2,168

Hill, Brandon Lee, failure to register as sex offender, $0

Holmes, Shemeka, child neglect-educational, $0

Hood, Thomas Ivy, DUI, careless driving, $500

Hooten, Micheal Shane, contempt, $500

Hopkins, Brittany Taylor, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, $0

Hubbard, Leon Deshon, fugitive, contempt, $0

Hunter, Jason Wayne, contempt, $10,500

Irby, Joseph Byron, poss. of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $500

Iverson, Matthew K., shoplifting, $1,500

Jackson Sr., Darius Dequaz, contempt, petit larceny, $3,650

Jackson Sr., Jartayvious Jushawn, contempt, $15,000

Jackson, James Nicavian, contempt x2, $7,500

Johnson, Devonte Artiva, contempt, burglary-dwelling, identity theft, $0

Johnson, Lyndsay H., shoplifting, $500

Johnston, Christina, contempt, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $800

Jones, Brandon Jermaine, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000

Jones, Jalen Jaun, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Jamar W., transfer/distribute/sale of cocaine & marijuana, child endangerment, $0

Jones, Tevin Terrell, domestic assault, $2,500

Joyner, Richard Lee, DUI-3rd, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $15,000

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, educational, $0

Kelly, Patrick Deshon, contempt x2, $150

Klages, Rogert Hamer, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Knight, Ashley Michaela, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $2,000

Land, Jordan Kyle, leaving scene w/property damage, conspiracy to commit crime,  $0

Lemons, John Forrest, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,284.75

Lentz, Meredith Dell, DUI, $2,000

Littlepage, Robert Charles, grand larceny, taking of motor vehicle, $15,000

Luttrell, Brian Michael, shoplifting, hindering prosecution, 2nd degree, $750

Lynn IV, Michael Edward, violation of protection order, $500

Lynn Jr., Orlandas Q., no license, $1,000

Lyons, Jaliyah Chrimere, contempt, seatbelt violation, $2,000

Mabry, Dantavious Shamere, shoplifting, domestic assault, $1,000

Madison, Jonathan Blaine, marijuana, $500

Mansfield, Christopher Michael, not yielding right of way to emergency vehicle, fugitive, $0

Marcus, Steven Shane, contempt, extortion-felony, $30,000

Mason, Mario Antonio, poss. of stolen property, $25,000

Mathieu, Crystal Gayle, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $0

McPhail, John Patrick, DUI, $0

Meeks, Karissa Michele, shoplifting, $500

Mendoza, Christina Marie, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Milam, Brittany, contempt, $0

Mooney, James Robert, contempt x2, paraphernalia, no license, improper equipment, $5,000

Morris Jr., Nathaniel, false statement w/intent to defraud, $0

Mueller, Karen Curtis, no tag, poss. of cont. sub., DUI-2nd, no brake lights, $750

Murphy, Demetrik Juvan, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Nash, Kiara Rena, contempt, $500

Neal, Gary Steven, contempt, $5,000

Nelson, Michael Ray, DUI-4th, $0

Newson, Adrian Sentrell, fugitifve-felony, $0

Norman, Alihondra, contempt x2, $5,000

Norman, Ronald Edward, shoplifting, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000

O’Neal, Joshua Kyle, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750

Owens, Marcus Kyle, contempt, $0

Patterson, Jazzmus Joplin, contempt x2, $5,643.50

Payne, Lisa Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,555.55

Petty, Tyrone, contempt, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,500

Phillips, Kevin Barnard, contempt, $1,500

Phillips, Tonnerrio Lorenz, contempt x2, $2,150

Price, Kenneth Ray, switched tag, no license, $0

Ragland, John Trezvant, public drunk, $250

Raines, Jim, fugitive, $0

Raiteri, Rusty Allen, paraphernalia, DUI, assault on officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $7,000

Reed, Sabrena Marie, contempt, $5,000

Rice, Cedrick Kareen, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500

Rigsby, Lisa Lynn, contempt x2, $0

Rockett, Luigi, contempt, $0

Romero, Kimberly Faye, contributing to delinquency of minor, $2,500

Sargent, Shannon Casey, contempt, violation of post release supervision-felony, $100

Scott, Charles Creekmore, poss. of heroin-habitual, felony, $0

Seals, Spenser Robert, DUI, reckless driving, $750

Shegog-King, Geraud D., paraphernalia, poss. of benzylpiperazine, $10,000

Shepherd, Isaiah Anderson, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Sherrod, Leonard Miller, paraphernalia, $75

Simpson, Todd Douglas, public drunk, $500

Slavick, Brittney Michelle, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Slay, William Mark, fugitive, $0

Sledge, Antonio, violation of intensive supervision agreement, $0

Smith, Jeremy Lavarius, contempt x3, $1,653.50

Smith, Marquis Wain, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Smith, Noah Lee, attempt to commit offense-murder x2, $75,000

Smith, Stefanie Jean, contempt x3, petit larceny, $10,000

Smith, Unethia Shanicka, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $15,000

Snerling, Rickey Dewayne, domestic assault, $2,500

Stallings, Duylan Blake, attempt to commit offense-murder, $25,000

Stevens, Alfred William, sexual battery x2-felony, $100,000

Stitts, Daniel Kyle, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Stull, Austin Todd, shoplifting, $0

Swain, Madison, contempt-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, $0

Sykes, Alicia Yolanda, contempt-felony, contempt, probation violation, credit card intent to defraud, indentification fraud, $0

Taylor, Antonio Tareek, contempt, transfer/sale of meth, probation violation, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, $0

Taylor, Jamario Curton-Lamar, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Joshua Farrell, contempt, $500

Taylor, Nicole Michelle, obstructing public street, false ID information, fugitive, $500

Taylor, Tracy F., contempt, $1,800

Thomas, Wardell D., contempt, paraphernalia, $342.75

Tindall, Douglas, shoplifting-habitual, $0

Toscano, Julieth Katherine, domestic disturbance, $0

Triolo, Gina Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Trotter, Marrero Renauld, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $750

Trull, Brandi Nicole, trespassing, shoplifting, $500

Tutwiler, James Mitchell, contempt, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $3,000

Uzner, Brianna Marie, contempt, $5,000

Vaughn, Lashonda Kensha, no license, no insurance, failure to yield right of way, $250

Walls, Kinnie Lee, sexual battery, molesting (touching child for lustful purposes), $20,000

Warax, Chelsie Lee, paraphernalia, $0

Ward, Jason Ray, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, false ID information, $20,000

Whitaker, Georgette Nicole, child exploitation/distribution, possession, receiving-felony, $300,000

Whittaker, Silvester Charles, public drunk, $250

Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene w/injuries, failure to yield, child restraint law, $1,500

Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0

Williams, derrick Martrell, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,500

Wilson Jr., Jack, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, contempt-felony, no license, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tag, disobey traffic control devices, no insurance, $0

