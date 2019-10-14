Adams, Damarius Nicholas, domestic violence w/warrant, $2,000
Alhalemi, Ali Tareq, improper tag, DUI, $750
Allen, Troy Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/no headlights, no insurance, $1,000
Archibald, Katherine Doebler, contempt, $620
Atkinson, Megan E., poss. of cont. sub.,-felony, $5,000
Bailey, Dentell Marquette, handicapped parking, paraphernalia, resisting arrest, $750
Baker, Desirea Lashea, prostitution, $500
Baker, Jonah Trevor, DUI, following too closely, $500
Ball, Cortez Nevarol, expired tag, no license, DUI, $1,000
Bannister, Jason Shawn, violation of parole agreement-felony, $0
Barlow, Anita Lynn, probation violation, $0
Bean, Reginald Markee, contempt, $5,000
Bell, Cadeem Lamar, contempt, $1,500
Bell, Clinton Omar, contempt, $5,000
Bennett, John Henry, no license, DUI, no insurance, $500
Billups, Kiara Lashay, Laundering of monetary instrument, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $50,000
Bohannon, Darien Rashun, probation violation, $0
Booker, Eric Levunta, contempt x2, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $9,900
Boswell, Preston Kees, domestic assault, $0
Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, no license, $0
Brea, Steven Garrett, contempt x2, probation violation, $32,000
Brown Jr., Antoin Dante, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Brown Jr., Richard L., shoplifting x4, $4,500
Brown, Nicholas Dale, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Bumpous, Christopher Stanley, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Callaway, Marcellouis Deangelo, contempt, no license, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Chester, Kenneth Darion, DUI, $1,000
Childs, Lovie Mae, prostitution, $500
Chorley, Stevi Lauren, paraphernalia, prostitution, $1,000
Cole, Victor Renaldo, DUI, careless driving, $750
Coleman, Alesia Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., prostitution, $500
Coleman, Rebekah Lavette, contempt, $0
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Collins, Robert Earl, contempt, $2,000
Conley II, Ricky Alan poss. of cont. sub. x4, $500
Cooper, Kelsey Jena, contempt, unlawful poss. of hydrocodone, probation violation, $12,000
Copeland, Monica Shanise, burglary of building, $10,000
Craig, Jarvis Antonio, DUI-2nd, careless driving, improper equip., $1,000
Crawford Jr., Daryl Lamond, contempt, $1,500
Crocker Sr., James Michael, contempt, $5,000
Crump, Shaun Carnell, domestic assault, $3,500
Davis, John Bryant, contempt, domestic violence, assault, physical fear, $11,500
Davis, Stanley, contempt, $5,000
Derrick, Arvie Dylan, DUI, $500
Deschaine, Kingsley Drake, animal cruelty, $1,500
Dickerson Jr., Daniel, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000
Dover, Brian Keith, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Eads, Jeffrey Ray, contempt x2, $0
Eddings, Chasity, contempt, aggravated stalking, $10,000
Ellington, Anthony Ray, prostitution-procuring of services, $250
Evans, Benjamin Clyde, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, $9,000
Evans, Cameron Wayne, DUI, child endangerment, littering, no insurance, $1,750
Farmer, Rashad Marshun, receiving stolen property, $555.55
Feathers, Deborah Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $500
Fennell, Stephen Michael, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub.-methamphetamine-recidivist, $0
Fields, Katie Lesha, shoplifting, $500
Fisk, Jonathan, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $2,500
Gale, Wildarius Vantress, contempt, poss. of marijuana, probation violation, poss. of stolen firearm, $7,500
Gardner, Keoshia, contempt x3, $5,750
Garroutte, Cory Allen, child pornography, $1,000,000
Gonzalez, Aldolfo Jimenez, open container, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Goode, Melodi Jean, paraphernalia, $0
Graham, Christopher Thomas, simple assault, $1,500
Grauer, Ian Shea, contempt, $0
Green, Darnesha Lashella, domestic assault, $2,500
Hall, Christopher, domestic assault, $1,000
Hamilton Sr., Lorenzo Andrae, contempt, $1,000
Hankins, Antoin Jamale, felony poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $10,000
Hankins, Artavious Naytwon, contempt, petit larceny, $367.75
Hargrove, Stephen Duane, contempt x2, $10,000
Harrison, Charlene Deanne, contempt, $500
Haynes, William Virgil, no license, DUI, running stop sign, $500
Hendon, James P., altered tag, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $0
Henry, Abriana Labresha, contempt x3, false identifying info, $15,750
Herron, Bethany Leighann, paraphernalia, $500
Hill, Alexandra Dalton, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $2,500
Hill, Ariel Cassie, prostitution, $250
Holland, Ian Mitchell, paraphernalia, $500
Holliday, Malika L., DUI, improper equipment, $750
Holmes, Kyle Jacob, DUI-felony, fleeing officer-habitual offender, $15,000
Holpe, Xzadria T., poss. of cont. sub.-felony $7,000
Hull, Nicholas A., prostitution, $500
Humphrey, Raymond Douglas, contempt, domestic assault aggravated, $25,000
Hunt, Laquita, contempt, $500
Jackson Jr., Terry, paraphernalia, $500
Johnson, Chartris Shantee, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500
Johnson, Kenneth Curtis, disorderly conduct, $500
Johnson, Marquis Renshad, paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $20,000
Johnston, Christina Marie, probation violation, $2,000
Jones, Calvin D., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Jones, Jerrod Jaunte, poss. of cont. sub., failure to yield right of way from private road, resisting arrest, $6,500
Jones, Parrish Terrell, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Renice, contempt x3, $1,372.75
Jones, Stacey Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $650
Jones, Tamarius Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Jordan, Brianna C., contempt, sale of cont. sub., $0
Key, Xavier O’Neal, child exploitation-felony
King, Henry Lee, contempt, $5,000
Kirk, Wayland Edmond, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to dim headlights, $1,250
Kistler, Lisa French, DUI, careless driving, $1,200
Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI-2dn, $0
Laury, Nohj Vrine, contempt-felony, conspiracy to unlawfully possess a vehicle-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $0
Lee, Demarcua, contempt, $5,000
Littlejohn, Bryan C., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Luna, April Leigh, careless driving, DUI, $1,500
Mamczur, Kellie Michelle, contempt, $5,000
Markarian, Teresa Lovelle, public drunk, $250
Marrow, Nathan Alan, DUI, $0
Mauldin, Dallas Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $750
McCleer, Cully Dywane, contempt, marijuana, sale of marijuana, sale of MDPV, $0
McCraney, Rodney Reshaun, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
McGhee Jr, Michael D., false identifying info, $100
McGhee, Emmanuel James-Lavar, contempt, domestic assault, $27,000
McGloson, Israel, contempt, $348.50
McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0
McNeil, Jovondy Denell, DUI, $750
McRary, Jocob Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Medlin, Randall James, contempt, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Melton, Tommy Andre, no license, $0
Miller, Sonny Qua, open container, DUI, displaying blue/red lights, disorderly conduct, fugitive (Shelby Co.), $0
Myrick, Bryan Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Newsom III, Roosevelt, contempt, $1,000
O’Connor, Margaret Ann, educational neglect, $0
Orr, Donnie Lee, contempt, $1,000
Parker, Justin Parrish, contempt, $0
Patterson, Antyresia Lashay, prostitution, $250
Perez, Mateo Alonzo, public drunk, fugitive, $0
Peterson, Cole Rafiqrandolph, probation violation, $2,000
Phillips, Natalie, probation violation-felony, $0
Phipps, Gervis, DUI, $500
Pierce, Brittany Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Powers, Carl McCray, no tag, DUI, $1,200
Ramsey, Phyllis Marie, no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $500
Ratcliffe, Carl C., DUI, $0
Rayford, Jerett Jermaine, contempt, $118.50
Repult III, James Bonner, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of stolen firearms, identification fraud x5, $0
Richardson, Cedric Lewis, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $3,000
Rigger, Sydney Jo, prostitution, $250
Riley, Bryan David, no license, improper turning at intersection, $500
Robinson, Karif Alejandro, domestic assault, $1,500
Robinson, Tyler Channing, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Rowe, Dillon Murphy, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Rscobar-Delcid, Jose Jeronimo, DUI, $0
Ruffin, Darious Travontae, trespassing, disturbing peace, $250
Rushing, Anthony Terrell, contempt, domestic assault, $1,519
Samudio, Blaine Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Sanders, Eric Lamar, burglary-commercial building, $2,500
Sanders, Kary Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Scott, Jmon Jamoris, poss. marijuana, $500
Scott, Wade Lakendrix, contempt, $5,000
Shaw, Calvin Lamont, contempt x2, switched tag, $450
Simmons, Derrious Truman, sex offender registration failure, $10,000
Sims, Darnisha Lashell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0
Smith, Andrea Dhanelle, contempt, $100
Smith, Dominic Damon, contempt, malicious mischief, domestic assault, $3,000
Smith, Herbert Dakota, paraphernalia, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, littering, $1,000
Smith, Jamita Marie, contempt, $1,000
Smith, Myron Brenelle, fugitive, $0
Sowell, Mark Steven, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Spratt, Nelvis Jimnelius, fugitive, $0
Spurlock Jr., Charles Ermon, no license, $0
Stafford, Kenneth E., false info to officer, $250
Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Standberry, Christopher Tyrone, switched tag, seatbelt violation, improper lane usage, child restraint law, no insurance, fleeing law officer, $0
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0
Stewart, Roy Franklin, probation violation, $0
Stidmon, Allen Ray, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Strawn, Hershel Dylan, burglary-house, grand larceny attempt to commit offense, $9,999.99
Strider, Jacob Dalton, contempt, $5,000
Stubbs, Alton L., probation violation, $0
Taylor, Christopher Bernard, contempt, $2,500
Teague, Karrie Breanne, contempt x3, paraphernalia, shoplifting, poss. of schedule III, IV drugs, false identifying info, $7,000
Thomas, Cicely Yaminah, poss. of cont. sub. x2, paraphernalia, no license, driving w/o headlight/tail, $4,000
Thomas, Lisa Marie, endangering child by DUI, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,250
Thompson, Stephen Alan, contempt, $0
Thornton, David Lee, failure to register as sex offender, $10,000
Tinnin, Cornelius Sanchase, probation violation, $0
Toolie, Tybalus Javon, contempt, $2,500
Townes, Kyondric Rashad, DUI, altered/fraudulent ID, $750
Travis, Eric Freone, contempt x2, $5,500
Traylor, Ariel Alta, domestic assault, $1,500
Tribbit, Chryshaun Javay, simple assault, $750
Tutor, Christopher Eugene, contempt, poss. cont. substance, $5,500
Valencia-Barbos, Gullermo, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device failure to signal lane change, $2,000
Vaneaton, Barbara Carter, DUI, $1,000
Vaughn, Latashall, contempt, $0
Watson, Brandon Wayne, fugitive, $0
Watson, Joseph Andrew, DUI, $3,000
Watson, Nicholas Eric, paraphernalia, DUI, $700
Webb, Courtney Quay, uttering forgery-felony, $0
Weiman, Steven Drew, contempt, $5,000
Westbrook, Dedrick Deundrae, defaced tag, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750
White, Bradin, contempt, $0
Whitfield, Shaun Eldon, probation violation, $0
Williams, Lorne Santee, no tag, DUI, driving w/o headlights, no insurance, $500
Williams, Tauris Terlle, contempt, $2,500
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, disorderly conduct, $0
Wilson, David Marlin, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $3,000
Wilson, Guybrielle Renee, probation violation, $0
Wilson, Laqujesha S., no license, DUI, driving in center lane, no insurance, $1,250
Woodard, James, DUI, careless driving, $500
Woodard, Tanya Lynn, contempt, no license, $700
Woods Jr., Lorenzo Anton, probation violation, DUI, $0
Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, paraphernalia, $0
Wright Jr., Johnny Earl, contempt, $231.50
Young, Michael Reginald, paraphernalia, $0
Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0
