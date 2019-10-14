Adams, Damarius Nicholas, domestic violence w/warrant, $2,000

Alhalemi, Ali Tareq, improper tag, DUI, $750

Allen, Troy Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/no headlights, no insurance, $1,000

Archibald, Katherine Doebler, contempt, $620

Atkinson, Megan E., poss. of cont. sub.,-felony, $5,000

Bailey, Dentell Marquette, handicapped parking, paraphernalia, resisting arrest, $750

Baker, Desirea Lashea, prostitution, $500

Baker, Jonah Trevor, DUI, following too closely, $500

Ball, Cortez Nevarol, expired tag, no license, DUI, $1,000

Bannister, Jason Shawn, violation of parole agreement-felony, $0

Barlow, Anita Lynn, probation violation, $0

Bean, Reginald Markee, contempt, $5,000

Bell, Cadeem Lamar, contempt, $1,500

Bell, Clinton Omar, contempt, $5,000

Bennett, John Henry, no license, DUI, no insurance, $500

Billups, Kiara Lashay, Laundering of monetary instrument, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $50,000

Bohannon, Darien Rashun, probation violation, $0

Booker, Eric Levunta, contempt x2, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $9,900

Boswell, Preston Kees, domestic assault, $0

Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, no license, $0

Brea, Steven Garrett, contempt x2, probation violation, $32,000

Brown Jr., Antoin Dante, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Brown Jr., Richard L., shoplifting x4, $4,500

Brown, Nicholas Dale, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Bumpous, Christopher Stanley, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Callaway, Marcellouis Deangelo, contempt, no license, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Chester, Kenneth Darion, DUI, $1,000

Childs, Lovie Mae, prostitution, $500

Chorley, Stevi Lauren, paraphernalia, prostitution, $1,000

Cole, Victor Renaldo, DUI, careless driving, $750

Coleman, Alesia Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., prostitution, $500

Coleman, Rebekah Lavette, contempt, $0

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Collins, Robert Earl, contempt, $2,000

Conley II, Ricky Alan poss. of cont. sub. x4, $500

Cooper, Kelsey Jena, contempt, unlawful poss. of hydrocodone, probation violation, $12,000

Copeland, Monica Shanise, burglary of building, $10,000

Craig, Jarvis Antonio, DUI-2nd, careless driving, improper equip., $1,000

Crawford Jr., Daryl Lamond, contempt, $1,500

Crocker Sr., James Michael, contempt, $5,000

Crump, Shaun Carnell, domestic assault, $3,500

Davis, John Bryant, contempt, domestic violence, assault, physical fear, $11,500

Davis, Stanley, contempt, $5,000

Derrick, Arvie Dylan, DUI, $500

Deschaine, Kingsley Drake, animal cruelty, $1,500

Dickerson Jr., Daniel, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000

Dover, Brian Keith, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Eads, Jeffrey Ray, contempt x2, $0

Eddings, Chasity, contempt, aggravated stalking, $10,000

Ellington, Anthony Ray, prostitution-procuring of services, $250

Evans, Benjamin Clyde, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, $9,000

Evans, Cameron Wayne, DUI, child endangerment, littering, no insurance, $1,750

Farmer, Rashad Marshun, receiving stolen property, $555.55

Feathers, Deborah Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $500

Fennell, Stephen Michael, probation violation, poss. of cont. sub.-methamphetamine-recidivist, $0

Fields, Katie Lesha, shoplifting, $500

Fisk, Jonathan, contempt, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $2,500

Gale, Wildarius Vantress, contempt, poss. of marijuana, probation violation, poss. of stolen firearm, $7,500

Gardner, Keoshia, contempt x3, $5,750

Garroutte, Cory Allen, child pornography, $1,000,000

Gonzalez, Aldolfo Jimenez, open container, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Goode, Melodi Jean, paraphernalia, $0

Graham, Christopher Thomas, simple assault, $1,500

Grauer, Ian Shea, contempt, $0

Green, Darnesha Lashella, domestic assault, $2,500

Hall, Christopher, domestic assault, $1,000

Hamilton Sr., Lorenzo Andrae, contempt, $1,000

Hankins, Antoin Jamale, felony poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $10,000

Hankins, Artavious Naytwon, contempt, petit larceny, $367.75

Hargrove, Stephen Duane, contempt x2, $10,000

Harrison, Charlene Deanne, contempt, $500

Haynes, William Virgil, no license, DUI, running stop sign, $500

Hendon, James P., altered tag, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $0

Henry, Abriana Labresha, contempt x3, false identifying info, $15,750

Herron, Bethany Leighann, paraphernalia, $500

Hill, Alexandra Dalton, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, $2,500

Hill, Ariel Cassie, prostitution, $250

Holland, Ian Mitchell, paraphernalia, $500

Holliday, Malika L., DUI, improper equipment, $750

Holmes, Kyle Jacob, DUI-felony, fleeing officer-habitual offender, $15,000

Holpe, Xzadria T., poss. of cont. sub.-felony $7,000

Hull, Nicholas A., prostitution, $500

Humphrey, Raymond Douglas, contempt, domestic assault aggravated, $25,000

Hunt, Laquita, contempt, $500

Jackson Jr., Terry, paraphernalia, $500

Johnson, Chartris Shantee, domestic disturbing peace, $1,500

Johnson, Kenneth Curtis, disorderly conduct, $500

Johnson, Marquis Renshad, paraphernalia, poss. of stolen firearm, $20,000

Johnston, Christina Marie, probation violation, $2,000

Jones, Calvin D., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Jones, Jerrod Jaunte, poss. of cont. sub., failure to yield right of way from private road, resisting arrest, $6,500

Jones, Parrish Terrell, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Renice, contempt x3, $1,372.75

Jones, Stacey Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $650

Jones, Tamarius Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Jordan, Brianna C., contempt, sale of cont. sub., $0

Key, Xavier O’Neal, child exploitation-felony

King, Henry Lee, contempt, $5,000

Kirk, Wayland Edmond, felony poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to dim headlights, $1,250

Kistler, Lisa French, DUI, careless driving, $1,200

Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI-2dn, $0

Laury, Nohj Vrine, contempt-felony, conspiracy to unlawfully possess a vehicle-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-felony, $0

Lee, Demarcua, contempt, $5,000

Littlejohn, Bryan C., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Luna, April Leigh, careless driving, DUI, $1,500

Mamczur, Kellie Michelle, contempt, $5,000

Markarian, Teresa Lovelle, public drunk, $250

Marrow, Nathan Alan, DUI, $0

Mauldin, Dallas Wayne, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., $750

McCleer, Cully Dywane, contempt, marijuana, sale of marijuana, sale of MDPV, $0

McCraney, Rodney Reshaun, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

McGhee Jr, Michael D., false identifying info, $100

McGhee, Emmanuel James-Lavar, contempt, domestic assault, $27,000

McGloson, Israel, contempt, $348.50

McNeary, Demarcus Jushawn, probation violation, $0

McNeil, Jovondy Denell, DUI, $750

McRary, Jocob Andrew, contempt, $5,000

Medlin, Randall James, contempt, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Melton, Tommy Andre, no license, $0

Miller, Sonny Qua, open container, DUI, displaying blue/red lights, disorderly conduct, fugitive (Shelby Co.), $0

Myrick, Bryan Andrew, contempt, $5,000

Newsom III, Roosevelt, contempt, $1,000

O’Connor, Margaret Ann, educational neglect, $0

Orr, Donnie Lee, contempt, $1,000

Parker, Justin Parrish, contempt, $0

Patterson, Antyresia Lashay, prostitution, $250

Perez, Mateo Alonzo, public drunk, fugitive, $0

Peterson, Cole Rafiqrandolph, probation violation, $2,000

Phillips, Natalie, probation violation-felony, $0

Phipps, Gervis, DUI, $500

Pierce, Brittany Nicole, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Powers, Carl McCray, no tag, DUI, $1,200

Ramsey, Phyllis Marie, no license, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $500

Ratcliffe, Carl C., DUI, $0

Rayford, Jerett Jermaine, contempt, $118.50

Repult III, James Bonner, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of stolen firearms, identification fraud x5, $0

Richardson, Cedric Lewis, paraphernalia, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $3,000

Rigger, Sydney Jo, prostitution, $250

Riley, Bryan David, no license, improper turning at intersection, $500

Robinson, Karif Alejandro, domestic assault, $1,500

Robinson, Tyler Channing, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Rowe, Dillon Murphy, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Rscobar-Delcid, Jose Jeronimo, DUI, $0

Ruffin, Darious Travontae, trespassing, disturbing peace, $250

Rushing, Anthony Terrell, contempt, domestic assault, $1,519

Samudio, Blaine Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Sanders, Eric Lamar, burglary-commercial building, $2,500

Sanders, Kary Leshun, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Scott, Jmon Jamoris, poss. marijuana, $500

Scott, Wade Lakendrix, contempt, $5,000

Shaw, Calvin Lamont, contempt x2, switched tag, $450

Simmons, Derrious Truman, sex offender registration failure, $10,000

Sims, Darnisha Lashell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0

Smith, Andrea Dhanelle, contempt, $100

Smith, Dominic Damon, contempt, malicious mischief, domestic assault, $3,000

Smith, Herbert Dakota, paraphernalia, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, littering, $1,000

Smith, Jamita Marie, contempt, $1,000

Smith, Myron Brenelle, fugitive, $0

Sowell, Mark Steven, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Spratt, Nelvis Jimnelius, fugitive, $0

Spurlock Jr., Charles Ermon, no license, $0

Stafford, Kenneth E., false info to officer, $250

Stafford, Steven Wesley, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Standberry, Christopher Tyrone, switched tag, seatbelt violation, improper lane usage, child restraint law, no insurance, fleeing law officer, $0

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt, $0

Stewart, Roy Franklin, probation violation, $0

Stidmon, Allen Ray, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Strawn, Hershel Dylan, burglary-house, grand larceny attempt to commit offense,  $9,999.99

Strider, Jacob Dalton, contempt, $5,000

Stubbs, Alton L., probation violation, $0

Taylor, Christopher Bernard, contempt, $2,500

Teague, Karrie Breanne, contempt x3, paraphernalia, shoplifting, poss. of schedule III, IV drugs, false identifying info, $7,000

Thomas, Cicely Yaminah, poss. of cont. sub. x2, paraphernalia, no license, driving w/o headlight/tail, $4,000

Thomas, Lisa Marie, endangering child by DUI, DUI, paraphernalia, $2,250

Thompson, Stephen Alan, contempt, $0

Thornton, David Lee, failure to register as sex offender, $10,000

Tinnin, Cornelius Sanchase, probation violation, $0

Toolie, Tybalus Javon, contempt, $2,500

Townes, Kyondric Rashad, DUI, altered/fraudulent ID, $750

Travis, Eric Freone, contempt x2, $5,500

Traylor, Ariel Alta, domestic assault, $1,500

Tribbit, Chryshaun Javay, simple assault, $750

Tutor, Christopher Eugene, contempt, poss. cont. substance, $5,500

Valencia-Barbos, Gullermo, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, disobey traffic control device failure to signal lane change, $2,000

Vaneaton, Barbara Carter, DUI, $1,000

Vaughn, Latashall, contempt, $0

Watson, Brandon Wayne, fugitive, $0

Watson, Joseph Andrew, DUI, $3,000

Watson, Nicholas Eric, paraphernalia, DUI, $700

Webb, Courtney Quay, uttering forgery-felony, $0

Weiman, Steven Drew, contempt, $5,000

Westbrook, Dedrick Deundrae, defaced tag, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750

White, Bradin, contempt, $0

Whitfield, Shaun Eldon, probation violation, $0

Williams, Lorne Santee, no tag, DUI, driving w/o  headlights, no insurance, $500

Williams, Tauris Terlle, contempt, $2,500

Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, disorderly conduct, $0

Wilson, David Marlin, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, $3,000

Wilson, Guybrielle Renee, probation violation, $0

Wilson, Laqujesha S., no license, DUI, driving in center lane, no insurance, $1,250

Woodard, James, DUI, careless driving, $500

Woodard, Tanya Lynn, contempt, no license, $700

Woods Jr., Lorenzo Anton, probation violation, DUI, $0

Woods, Shaneisha Dajour, paraphernalia, $0

Wright Jr., Johnny Earl, contempt, $231.50

Young, Michael Reginald, paraphernalia, $0

Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0

