Abram, Lenneth Cordell, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Akins, Bandon Deon, contempt, fugitive (Byhalia), $2,500
Allen, Ramone Evan, contempt, $3,000
Ballard, Tasha Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $5,000
Barry, Mamadou, DUI, careless driving, $750
Basinger, Brick Elliott, stalking repeatedly following, harassing or making threats, $2,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchai, public drunk, $250
Beard, Brian Montell, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,000
Benford, Anthony Cordell, contempt, no license, DUI-3rd felony, child restraint law, child endangerment, $5,500
Bing, Bradley Duwayne, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,500
Blanche, Terrace Christian, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Boatright, Tauynya Kerri, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,500
Bodies III, George Williams, DUI, $50
Bogle, Sherri, contempt x2, $8,000
Bounmy, Southcay, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250
Brock, Joseph Alan, burglary dwelling house x2, $0
Brummett, Brittany Anne, public, disorderly conduct, $500
Burnett, Larissa Sharay, disturbing peace, $1,500
Callicutt, Jeffrey Scott, contempt, parole violation-embezzlement, $0
Canada, Dattonya Mechelle, contempt x4, $8,500
Carmicle, Quentin Davell, DUI, resisting arrest, domestic disturbance, $4,000
Caudell, Eric, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750
Cleaves, Marvin L., public drunk, $0
Clemons, Kevin Keith, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, driving with one headlight, $5,000
Clifford, Steven Walter, DUI, following too closely, $1,500
Cole, Julie Lynne, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Cox, Abraham C., no license, child endangerment, DUI, seatbelt violation, $2,250
Cruz, Aldair Sergio, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $0
Currie, Lorious Renalda, contempt, $1,500
Curtis, Charles Henry, shoplifting, paraphernalia, $1,000
Deschaine, Kingsley Drake, family disturbance, domestic violence-2nd, $500
Drummond, Lawrence, contempt x2, $4,000
Eckert, Cynthia Ann, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, poss. of controlled sub., $0
Edmond, Frank, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $500
Evans, Breuna Tanequa, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, $0
Fairchild, Robert Richard, sexual battery-felony, $5,000
Fifer, Vernie Bernard, contempt x2, $5,000
Franklin, Aarton Kadesh, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,000
Freeman, Terron Christopher, contempt, paraphernalia, transfer/sale/dist. Marijuana-habitual, $0
Fulcher, Britany Joi, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $1,250
Fuller, Tray Demetrick, marijuana, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $6,000
Funes, Henriquez, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000
Galloway, Monica Rae, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, $7,500
Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0
Gardner, Latosha Renee, contempt x2, $5,000
Gartrell, Madison Diane, contempt $5,000
Geharig, John Louis, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt x2, violation of probation, $7,000
Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI, 2nd offense, $0
Goolsby, Matthews Lonnie, grand larceny, $5,000
Gowdy, Cristin Ashley, conspiracy to unlawfully possess an automobile, unlawful taking of motor vehicle, $20,000
Grace, Sal Lamontae, paraphernalia, $1,000
Grandberry, Kelon Bernard, DUI-2nd offense, careless driving, $1,000
Greenslade, Ronald Wayne, contempt, DUI, $1,074
Gross, Candace Lyn, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750
Gurney, Geoffrey Scott, paraphernalia, false identifying info to officer, $2,000
Hall Jr., Wesley contempt x2, $4,000
Hall, Stankeyston Markay, contempt x3, domestic assault, $6,000
Hamnlet, Ronald Darell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0
Harris, Aldred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Hernandez, Christian, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $0
Hernandez, Jesslyn Hope, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,050
Hicks, Daniel Green, DUI, careless driving $750
Holliday, Stacey, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Holloway Jr., Dempsey Lee, DUI, careless driving, $500
Hoover, Jared Ryan, DUI, $500
House, Deondre Lashon, burglary, commercial-felony, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $61,111.10
Houston, Jessie James, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,000
Howell, Jody, contempt, $5,000
Hulett, Marcus Dashun, paraphernalia, $500
Humphrees, Derick Ray, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, $1,500
Hunt, Corey Mackenzie, contempt x2, $2,500
Hurley, Kevin Edward, contempt, domestic violence-aggravated assault, habitual, $5,000
lohnson, George Jr., seatbelt violation, assault, $5,000
Johnson, Lazario Jaquell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $2,250
Johnson, Mark, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $5,000
Johnson, Myeshia Terria, contempt, $5,000
Johnson, Teyanna Shuntay, domestic assault, $5,000
Jones, Christopher Craig, DUI, 0
Jones, Ketrick Dewane, public drunk, $250
Jones, Sammy Lewis, contempt, malicious mischief, shoplifting, public disturbance, $5,000
Kelly, Ron Dwayne contempt x2, $5,200
King, Ayana Nneka, contempt x2-felony, embezzlement, $1,000
Lark, Brandon Raynard, contempt, $5,000
Lee, Eddie Deaudre, contempt, $2,000
Littlepage, Robert Charles, contempt-felony, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order-felony, grand larceny-felony, taking motor vehicle-felony, $0
Lovett, Cash James, DUI, $500
Maness Jr., Robert Dewayne contempt, false identifying info, $6,000
Martin, Mark Edward, conspiracy to commit grand larceny-habitual, $75,000
McClain, Adym Taylor, domestic assault-felony, $500
McClaine, Travis Terrell, contempt, $0
McCrary, Ashley, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Moore, Mitori Dariel paraphernalia, failure to clear center lane $500
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Nabors, Dale Emerson, domestic assault, $1,500
Newsom, Kiauana L., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, robbery, $45,000
Nickelberry, Mark Edmond, DUI, $500
Osborne, Edward Wright, DUI, $500
Parker Jr., Van Newel, no license, receiving stolen property, $10,250
Parker, John Michael, contempt, $1,500
Pegram, Leonard Calvin, contempt x2, $5,000
Perkins, Paul Kenyata, DUI, no insurance, $1,500
Petties, Jerome, contempt x, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,500
Pickens, Alexandria, contempt x2, $1,927.50
Pollard, William Andrew, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,750
Porter, Quindariues Barshun, contempt x2, $2,000
Randle, Quincy Pertell, disturbing peace, $250
Reesor, Jay Terry, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $250
Roberts, Brittany Nicole, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, destroying public property, disorderly conduct, $1750
Roden, Megan Dale, domestic violence, $1,500
Rowell, Jonathan Taylor, DUI, improper equip., $500
Rucker, Lynesha Denell, DUI improper equip., careless driving, $750
Sall Samba, paraphernalia, $750
Saxton, Mark Anthony, contempt, domestic violence, $5,250
Scott III, Tommy James, contempt x2, $6,500
Sechrist, Richard Marshall, contempt, $67.50
Shorter, Betty Ann, domestic assault, $1,500
Sigman, Brandon Scott, paraphernalia, right turn at intersection-improper turn, $0
Smith, Dewayne Anthony, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750
Smith, Jermaine Banard, disorderly conduct, $250
Smith, McKenzey Anna-Jean, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,500
Smith, Perry Wayne, contempt x2, $1,095.75
Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $2,500
Spruill, Reba Ladonna, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, grand larceny, $0
Star II, Rayford Antione, domestic assault, $0
Stevenson, Henry Earl, contempt, improper equip., $443.50
Stiles, Gregory Thomas, no license, DUI-felony, speeding, $2,750
Suaste, Mauricio Ramirez, DUI, careless driving, fugitive $0
Talley, Charles William, simple assault, fleeing law enforcement, $1,500
Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, marijuana in car, $0
Tate, Makayla Denica, shoplifting, $500
Taylor, Brenton Samuel, contempt, conspiracy to sell counterfeit mdse., $0
Tellez-Tornero, Joseph open container, DUI, fugitive, $0
Terry, Cedric Desean, DUI, careless driving, $500
Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, $500
Thornton Jr., Christopher Antonio, contempt, $0
Tomlin, Addison Woods, DUI, $1,200
Truelove, Justin Tanner, contempt, $5,000
Tubbs. Danny O’Neal, contempt x2, motor theft-felony, $55,000
Tucker, Rachel Elizabeth, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-felony, conspiracy to poss./intent to sell methamphetamine-felony, $0
Turner, Jody Eugene, paraphernalia, poss. –control sub. misdemeanor, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Veasley, Stephen William, disturbing peace, $500
Wade, Lakita Shantel, contempt x2, $8,000
Wade, Linda Joyce, domestic assault, $1,000
Walker, Keith A., DUI, assault on public servant, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, false info to officer, $1,750
Wallace, Blake Anthony, domestic assault-felony, $50,000
Walls, Darrick, contempt, $464
Ware, Kimberly Lashea, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500
Watson, Curtis Raken, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Weston, Dario Asahon, DUI-2nd, $0
White Jr., Jerry Lee, DUI, speeding, $500
White, Antwain, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,750
White, Maniyah Elease, paraphernalia, DUI, $3,500
Wilkinson, Charles Goebel, DUI, speeding, $750
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0
Womack IV, Ernest Austin, contempt x2-felony, $0
Wright, Cortland Cortez, contempt, $500
Wright, Tommy Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $2,500
Young, Roosevelt O’Neal, contempt, $2,000
