Abram, Lenneth Cordell, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Akins, Bandon Deon, contempt, fugitive (Byhalia), $2,500

Allen, Ramone Evan, contempt, $3,000

Ballard, Tasha Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. x2, $5,000

Barry, Mamadou, DUI, careless driving, $750

Basinger, Brick Elliott, stalking repeatedly following, harassing or making threats, $2,000

Batts, Jarrick Marchai, public drunk, $250

Beard, Brian Montell, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,000

Benford, Anthony Cordell, contempt, no license, DUI-3rd felony, child restraint law, child endangerment, $5,500

Bing, Bradley Duwayne, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,500

Blanche, Terrace Christian, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0

Boatright, Tauynya Kerri, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,500

Bodies III, George Williams, DUI, $50

Bogle, Sherri, contempt x2, $8,000

Bounmy, Southcay, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,250

Brock, Joseph Alan, burglary dwelling house x2, $0

Brummett, Brittany Anne, public, disorderly conduct, $500

Burnett, Larissa Sharay, disturbing peace, $1,500

Callicutt, Jeffrey Scott, contempt, parole violation-embezzlement, $0

Canada, Dattonya Mechelle, contempt x4, $8,500

Carmicle, Quentin Davell, DUI, resisting arrest, domestic disturbance, $4,000

Caudell, Eric, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750

Cleaves, Marvin L., public drunk, $0

Clemons, Kevin Keith, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2, driving with one headlight, $5,000

Clifford, Steven Walter, DUI, following too closely, $1,500

Cole, Julie Lynne, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Cox, Abraham C., no license, child endangerment, DUI, seatbelt violation, $2,250

Cruz, Aldair Sergio, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, fugitive, $0

Currie, Lorious Renalda, contempt, $1,500

Curtis, Charles Henry, shoplifting, paraphernalia, $1,000

Deschaine, Kingsley Drake, family disturbance, domestic violence-2nd, $500

Drummond, Lawrence, contempt x2, $4,000

Eckert, Cynthia Ann, contempt x2, poss. of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, poss. of controlled sub., $0

Edmond, Frank, paraphernalia, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $500

Evans, Breuna Tanequa, contempt, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, $0

Fairchild, Robert Richard, sexual battery-felony, $5,000

Fifer, Vernie Bernard, contempt x2, $5,000

Franklin, Aarton Kadesh, assault on police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,000

Freeman, Terron Christopher, contempt, paraphernalia, transfer/sale/dist. Marijuana-habitual, $0

Fulcher, Britany Joi, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, speeding, $1,250

Fuller, Tray Demetrick, marijuana, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $6,000

Funes, Henriquez, no license, DUI, speeding, $1,000

Galloway, Monica Rae, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, $7,500

Garcia, Stephanie Rene, educational neglect, $0

Gardner, Latosha Renee, contempt x2, $5,000

Gartrell, Madison Diane, contempt  $5,000

Geharig, John Louis, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, contempt x2, violation of probation, $7,000

Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI, 2nd offense, $0

Goolsby, Matthews Lonnie, grand larceny, $5,000

Gowdy, Cristin Ashley, conspiracy to unlawfully possess an automobile, unlawful taking of motor vehicle, $20,000

Grace, Sal Lamontae, paraphernalia, $1,000

Grandberry, Kelon Bernard, DUI-2nd offense, careless driving, $1,000

Greenslade, Ronald Wayne, contempt, DUI, $1,074

Gross, Candace Lyn, paraphernalia, public drunk, $750

Gurney, Geoffrey Scott, paraphernalia, false identifying info to officer, $2,000

Hall Jr., Wesley contempt x2, $4,000

Hall, Stankeyston Markay, contempt x3, domestic assault, $6,000

Hamnlet, Ronald Darell, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Haney, Kathryn, DUI-2nd, $0

Harris, Aldred, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Hernandez, Christian, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $0

Hernandez, Jesslyn Hope, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,050

Hicks, Daniel Green, DUI, careless driving $750

Holliday, Stacey, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Holloway Jr., Dempsey Lee, DUI, careless driving, $500

Hoover, Jared Ryan, DUI, $500

House, Deondre Lashon, burglary, commercial-felony, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indif. To life, $61,111.10

Houston, Jessie James, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,000

Howell, Jody, contempt, $5,000

Hulett, Marcus Dashun, paraphernalia, $500

Humphrees, Derick Ray, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, $1,500

Hunt, Corey Mackenzie, contempt x2, $2,500

Hurley, Kevin Edward, contempt, domestic violence-aggravated assault, habitual, $5,000

lohnson, George Jr., seatbelt violation, assault, $5,000

Johnson, Lazario Jaquell, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $2,250

Johnson, Mark, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $5,000

Johnson, Myeshia Terria, contempt, $5,000

Johnson, Teyanna Shuntay, domestic assault, $5,000

Jones, Christopher Craig, DUI, 0

Jones, Ketrick Dewane, public drunk, $250

Jones, Sammy Lewis, contempt, malicious mischief, shoplifting, public disturbance, $5,000

Kelly, Ron Dwayne contempt x2, $5,200

King, Ayana Nneka, contempt x2-felony, embezzlement, $1,000

Lark, Brandon Raynard, contempt, $5,000

Lee, Eddie Deaudre, contempt, $2,000

Littlepage, Robert Charles, contempt-felony, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adj. order-felony, grand larceny-felony, taking motor vehicle-felony, $0

Lovett, Cash James, DUI, $500

Maness Jr., Robert Dewayne contempt, false identifying info, $6,000

Martin, Mark Edward, conspiracy to commit grand larceny-habitual, $75,000

McClain, Adym Taylor, domestic assault-felony, $500

McClaine, Travis Terrell, contempt, $0

McCrary, Ashley, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Moore, Mitori Dariel paraphernalia, failure to clear center lane $500

Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0

Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0

Nabors, Dale Emerson, domestic assault, $1,500

Newsom, Kiauana L., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, robbery, $45,000

Nickelberry, Mark Edmond, DUI, $500

Osborne, Edward Wright, DUI, $500

Parker Jr., Van Newel, no license, receiving stolen property, $10,250

Parker, John Michael, contempt, $1,500

Pegram, Leonard Calvin, contempt x2, $5,000

Perkins, Paul Kenyata, DUI, no insurance, $1,500

Petties, Jerome, contempt x, no license, DUI-2nd, $1,500

Pickens, Alexandria, contempt x2, $1,927.50

Pollard, William Andrew, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,750

Porter, Quindariues Barshun, contempt x2, $2,000

Randle, Quincy Pertell, disturbing peace, $250

Reesor, Jay Terry, leaving scene of accident w/injuries, $250

Roberts, Brittany Nicole, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, destroying public property, disorderly conduct, $1750

Roden, Megan Dale, domestic violence, $1,500

Rowell, Jonathan Taylor, DUI, improper equip., $500

Rucker, Lynesha Denell, DUI improper equip., careless driving, $750

Sall Samba, paraphernalia, $750

Saxton, Mark Anthony, contempt, domestic violence, $5,250

Scott III, Tommy James, contempt x2, $6,500

Sechrist, Richard Marshall, contempt, $67.50

Shorter, Betty Ann, domestic assault, $1,500

Sigman, Brandon Scott, paraphernalia, right turn at intersection-improper turn, $0

Smith, Dewayne Anthony, DUI, failure to yield to emergency lights, $750

Smith, Jermaine Banard, disorderly conduct, $250

Smith, McKenzey Anna-Jean, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,500

Smith, Perry Wayne, contempt x2, $1,095.75

Smith, Tara Deanne, contempt, $2,500

Spruill, Reba Ladonna, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, grand larceny, $0

Star II, Rayford Antione, domestic assault, $0

Stevenson, Henry Earl, contempt, improper equip., $443.50

Stiles, Gregory Thomas, no license, DUI-felony, speeding, $2,750

Suaste, Mauricio Ramirez, DUI, careless driving, fugitive $0

Talley, Charles William, simple assault, fleeing law enforcement, $1,500

Tanner, Olajuwon Jakedrick, marijuana in car, $0

Tate, Makayla Denica, shoplifting, $500

Taylor, Brenton Samuel, contempt, conspiracy to sell counterfeit mdse., $0

Tellez-Tornero, Joseph open container, DUI, fugitive, $0

Terry, Cedric Desean, DUI, careless driving, $500

Thornell, Brandon Blake, shoplifting, $500

Thornton Jr., Christopher Antonio, contempt, $0

Tomlin, Addison Woods, DUI, $1,200

Truelove, Justin Tanner, contempt, $5,000

Tubbs. Danny O’Neal, contempt x2, motor theft-felony, $55,000

Tucker, Rachel Elizabeth, contempt-felony, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-felony, conspiracy to poss./intent to sell methamphetamine-felony, $0

Turner, Jody Eugene, paraphernalia, poss. –control sub. misdemeanor, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Veasley, Stephen William, disturbing peace, $500

Wade, Lakita Shantel, contempt x2, $8,000

Wade, Linda Joyce, domestic assault, $1,000

Walker, Keith A., DUI, assault on public servant, disorderly conduct, fleeing law, resisting arrest, false info to officer, $1,750

Wallace, Blake Anthony, domestic assault-felony, $50,000

Walls, Darrick, contempt, $464

Ware, Kimberly Lashea, no license, speeding, no insurance, $2,500

Watson, Curtis Raken, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Weston, Dario Asahon, DUI-2nd, $0

White Jr., Jerry Lee, DUI, speeding, $500

White, Antwain, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,750

White, Maniyah Elease, paraphernalia, DUI, $3,500

Wilkinson, Charles Goebel, DUI, speeding, $750

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault,  $0

Womack IV, Ernest Austin, contempt x2-felony, $0

Wright, Cortland Cortez, contempt, $500

Wright, Tommy Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $2,500

Young, Roosevelt O’Neal, contempt, $2,000

enry, shopliftingHen

