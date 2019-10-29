Alliston, Joseph William, paraphernalia, $500

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt x2, false info to officer, $8,000

Belgon, Nicholas Ki Mon, embezzlement, $500

Bell, Jeremy Glen, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $5,000

Benson, George Douglas, domestic violence, 41,000

Bonds, Robert Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, shoplifting, $20,000

Bowens, Starr Marie, no license, speeding, $500

Bowman, Trevor Lequez, probation violation, $0

Boyd, Alex Shane, contempt x2, probation violation, $0

Boyd, Antavious Cyruntae, contempt x2, altered tag, poss. of meth w/firearm, poss. w/intent marijuana while in poss. of firearm, no license, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, no insurance, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $6,600

Bradley, Arroyo Angel, contempt, $489

Brooks, Courtnee Cierra, no tag, no license, no insurance, improper equip., obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Brown, Timothy Tyrone, failure to register as sex offender, $0

Burkett, Michael Chad, contempt, no license, DUI, no insurance, following too closely, $5,750

Callahan, Austin, public drunk, $250

Carroll, Courtney Michelle, contempt x2, $10,000

Carter, Christopher Lee, contempt, $5,000

Carter, Ronald Bernard, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $5,000

Casey, James Cole, domestic disturbance, $250

Chandler, Dennis J., contempt, $2,000

Clary, Christopher Jason, attempt to commit offense, $25,000

Clevenger, Leon Ray, paraphernalia, open container, public drunk, $750

Coburn, Ivy L., false identifying info, fugitive, $0

Coleman, David Anthony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $35,000

Coleman, Marcus Dewayne, handicapped parking, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, poss of cont. sub., no license, DUI, running red light, driving w/o headlights, fleeing officer, fugitive, $0

Coley, Shawn Michael, contempt, $5,000

Collins, Robert Joseph, fugitive (from Shelby Co.), $0

Combs, Kristopher Stephen, contempt, uttering forgery, $7,000

Cooper, Kelsey Jena, paraphernalia, $500

Copeland, Dodie Garner, contempt, $1,500

Cox, Jeffery Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Crawford, Xavieria Patrice, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $750

Daniel, Ray Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Davis, Timothy Mike, shoplifting, $0

Dean, Jason Christopher, false info to officer, $250

Dickerson, Fletcher B., paraphernalia, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, $500

Dowell, Jennifer Lynn, shoplifting, $1,000

Doyle, Shannon Nicole, contempt x2, shoplifting, $8,500

Dunlap, Kyle Maurice, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, open container, speeding, $500

Easterwood, Kariann Marie, public drunk, open container, $250

Emry, James Jody-Danyel, domestic assault, $500

Galloway, Denerio Shonnel, contempt, $7,000

Games, Jerry Lee, contempt, $250

Grant, Allyssa Marie, shoplifting, $500

Gray, Avery Laydell, manufacture/and or sale of cont. sub., $0

Green, Michael Glen, contempt, $486.50

Gross, Kierra Nichole, contempt, fugitive from Lauderdale Co., Tenn., $5,000

Gunn, Jerry, no license, no insurance, assault on public servant x2, $10,000

Gunn, Tyrone Demetriquc, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0

Hamilton, Jams Alexander, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000

Hammond, Crystal Lynn, fugitive, $0

Hargraves IV, Wesley Barker, domestic assault, $5,000

Harmon, Jacquelyn Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Hawkins, Tameka Antonet, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $3,100

Hemingway, Kristan L., contempt, $2,000

Henderson, Todd Albert, larceny under lease agreement, $5,000

Henry, Najeh Jerrell, disobey traffic control device, no license, $1,500

Herring, Cedric Wendell, public intoc., $600

Herron, Terry Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500

Hester, Jeremy Lynn, family disturbance, $2,500

Hill, Brandon Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Hill, Lynette Earnestine, shoplifting, $500

Holms, Corey Heath, assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, $2,000

Hudgens, Christopher Michael, parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, aggravated domestic violence x2, robbery, witness tampering, $750,000

Hudson, Shalonda Yvette, shoplifting, $500

Hughs, Felicia Maria, shoplifting, $500

Hunt, John Henry, contempt, fugitive, $0

Hurt, Brodrich Lamont, contempt x2, $6,500

Jackson, Larry Tywon, probation violation, $0

Jeter, Angela Crystine, contempt, $500

Jimene, Juan Carlos, public drunk, $250

Jones, Conterry Domar, open container, DUI, handicapped parking, $500

Jones, Patrice Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, petit larceny-felony, shoplifting x3-felony, fleeing law-felony, $35,000

Jordan, Marquita Vonquerl, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, $0

Judd, Henry Lashawn, probation violation, $0

Kuh, Robert Joseph, child, enticement to product visual depiction of sexual conduct, $500,000

Kyle, Kimberly Beth, aggravated assault, $5,000

Lawson, Samuel Christopher, public drunk, $250

Lee, Nicholus Terel, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000

Lester, Calvin Earl, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $5,000

Lester, Shundarrius Kenyon, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $4,450

Loden, Ronda Builimore, aggravated domestic violence, $0

Lomax, Mario Dewayne, contempt, $0

Luckett, Edward Lee, paraphernalia, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $1,500

Luo, Anfei Luo, malicious mischief-felony, intimidating witness-felony, $5,000

Macedo, Pedro Reynoso, domestic assault, fugitive, $0

Madison, David Wayne, contempt, $100

Mamon, Masheema Denise, paraphernalia, $200

Martin, Donnie A., contempt, $1,200

Martin, Skylar Alexander, contempt, $5,000

Mays, Clarence Aldric, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,500

McCracken, Alexis, no license, no insurance, speeding, $250

McElhaney, Lisa Ann, no license, no insurance, no tail light, $250

McKinney, Darian Montrell, hold for Marshall County, $0

McKinney, Leon Washington, paraphernalia, no license, $750

McKnuckles, Brandy Tamara, paraphernalia, $0

Melton, Michael Riley, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, poss. of precursor chemical, $0

Messina, Jessica Megan, paraphernalia, $500

Milam, Ladaren Dredell, contempt, $500

Miles, Lawanda Yvette, conspiracy to commit crime- felony x3, shoplifting x2, fleeing officer in vehicle, $35,000

Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt, attempt to possess or sale diazepam in jail x2, conspiracy to commit crime, $15,000

Mitchum, Norman Luther, public drunk, $250

Moore Jr., Terry, no license, $0

Moorehead, Charles Nicholas, DU reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, $1,000

Morales-Torres, Juan, disobey traffic control devices, $0

Mubarez, Ali Thabet, careless driving, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, $500

Murray, Shoshana Patrice, contempt, $5,000

Norman, Melvin Jaqual, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000

Oliveria, Jeremy Benton, violation of protective order, $0

Osby, Lakendria Dominique, shoplifting, $500

Ostrand Jr., Robert Gerald, DUI-4th, driving on wrong side of road, $50,000

Owens, Dorissa Louise, fugitive, $0

Palmoore Jr., Clayton Benjamin, no license, $500

Phillips, Kedra Kerica, domestic disturbance, $1,000

Plante, Erik Gilbert, contempt, $312.72

Pollard, Marcus Andrew, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting x2, bond surrender, $5,000

Potlow, Douglas Ondra, no license, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $3,750

Raley, Matthew Ryan, shoplifting, $500

Reddick, Kenisha, hindering prosecution, $1,000

Reed, Anthony Dewayne, contempt, $7,500

Rhodes, Demorris Ladell, public drunk, $250

Richmond, Jyrome, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Richmond, Maya Victoria, disturbance in pubic place, resisting arrest, $500

Ricks, Robert A., controlled sub., $7,777

Ridgeway, Thomas Jerome, fugitive, $0

Roberson, James Arthur, contempt, $10,000

Robinson, Christopher Montel, domestic assault, $1,000

Rogers, Rodney Donte, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, $35,000

Sanders, James Dylan, public drunk, $250

Scott, Leeann Lou, marijuana, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper license, careless driving, $5,000

Scott, Russell Tillman, contempt, $1,000

Seay, Demtrius, no license, no insurance, false identifying info, $1,100

Simmons, Bradley Christopher, probation violation, $0

Spears, Detavious Leshawn, contempt x3, $10,125

Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000

Stewart, Willie, contempt, $0

Taylor, Antonio Tareek, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Terry, Rapheal Defondvey, contempt, $500

Thomas, Christopher Charles, contempt, $1,000

Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000

Tillery, James Dewayne, contempt, no license, disobey traffic control device, $750

Tollilver, Marion Dewayne, shoplifting, $500

Toral, Jesus Guillermo, burglary-tools, receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, $100,000

Vandyke, Dylan James, no license, no tag, no insurance, $2,500

Wardlaw, Devin Christopher, no tag, DUI, $500

Warren, Delandrus Terell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit crime, $3,500

Webb, Knoxie Vernell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $10,000

White, Detieshay Shaymmette, contempt, $200

White, Justin Barry, open container, public drunk, $250

White, Ledarrius Pierre, paraphernalia, $500

Whitsy, Brandon Rashad, fugitive, $0

Williams III, Matthew, domestic assault, $2,000

Williams, Ashley Sherrie, poss. of cont. sub., unsafe operation of vehicle, $25,000

Williams, James Michael, child pornography, $0

Wilson, Gregory Bernard, fugitive, $0

Wilson, Keshia Regal, trespass, shoplifting, $750

Wilson, Michael Jamal, contempt, $5,000

Wood, Amy Elizabeth, contempt, $138.75

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.