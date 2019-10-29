Alliston, Joseph William, paraphernalia, $500
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt x2, false info to officer, $8,000
Belgon, Nicholas Ki Mon, embezzlement, $500
Bell, Jeremy Glen, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $5,000
Benson, George Douglas, domestic violence, 41,000
Bonds, Robert Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, shoplifting, $20,000
Bowens, Starr Marie, no license, speeding, $500
Bowman, Trevor Lequez, probation violation, $0
Boyd, Alex Shane, contempt x2, probation violation, $0
Boyd, Antavious Cyruntae, contempt x2, altered tag, poss. of meth w/firearm, poss. w/intent marijuana while in poss. of firearm, no license, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, no insurance, disorderly conduct, fleeing law enforcement, $6,600
Bradley, Arroyo Angel, contempt, $489
Brooks, Courtnee Cierra, no tag, no license, no insurance, improper equip., obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Brown, Timothy Tyrone, failure to register as sex offender, $0
Burkett, Michael Chad, contempt, no license, DUI, no insurance, following too closely, $5,750
Callahan, Austin, public drunk, $250
Carroll, Courtney Michelle, contempt x2, $10,000
Carter, Christopher Lee, contempt, $5,000
Carter, Ronald Bernard, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $5,000
Casey, James Cole, domestic disturbance, $250
Chandler, Dennis J., contempt, $2,000
Clary, Christopher Jason, attempt to commit offense, $25,000
Clevenger, Leon Ray, paraphernalia, open container, public drunk, $750
Coburn, Ivy L., false identifying info, fugitive, $0
Coleman, David Anthony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $35,000
Coleman, Marcus Dewayne, handicapped parking, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, poss of cont. sub., no license, DUI, running red light, driving w/o headlights, fleeing officer, fugitive, $0
Coley, Shawn Michael, contempt, $5,000
Collins, Robert Joseph, fugitive (from Shelby Co.), $0
Combs, Kristopher Stephen, contempt, uttering forgery, $7,000
Cooper, Kelsey Jena, paraphernalia, $500
Copeland, Dodie Garner, contempt, $1,500
Cox, Jeffery Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Crawford, Xavieria Patrice, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, $750
Daniel, Ray Anthony, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Davis, Timothy Mike, shoplifting, $0
Dean, Jason Christopher, false info to officer, $250
Dickerson, Fletcher B., paraphernalia, no insurance, disobey traffic control devices, $500
Dowell, Jennifer Lynn, shoplifting, $1,000
Doyle, Shannon Nicole, contempt x2, shoplifting, $8,500
Dunlap, Kyle Maurice, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, open container, speeding, $500
Easterwood, Kariann Marie, public drunk, open container, $250
Emry, James Jody-Danyel, domestic assault, $500
Galloway, Denerio Shonnel, contempt, $7,000
Games, Jerry Lee, contempt, $250
Grant, Allyssa Marie, shoplifting, $500
Gray, Avery Laydell, manufacture/and or sale of cont. sub., $0
Green, Michael Glen, contempt, $486.50
Gross, Kierra Nichole, contempt, fugitive from Lauderdale Co., Tenn., $5,000
Gunn, Jerry, no license, no insurance, assault on public servant x2, $10,000
Gunn, Tyrone Demetriquc, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $0
Hamilton, Jams Alexander, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,000
Hammond, Crystal Lynn, fugitive, $0
Hargraves IV, Wesley Barker, domestic assault, $5,000
Harmon, Jacquelyn Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Hawkins, Tameka Antonet, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $3,100
Hemingway, Kristan L., contempt, $2,000
Henderson, Todd Albert, larceny under lease agreement, $5,000
Henry, Najeh Jerrell, disobey traffic control device, no license, $1,500
Herring, Cedric Wendell, public intoc., $600
Herron, Terry Wayne, domestic assault, $2,500
Hester, Jeremy Lynn, family disturbance, $2,500
Hill, Brandon Cortez, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Hill, Lynette Earnestine, shoplifting, $500
Holms, Corey Heath, assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, $2,000
Hudgens, Christopher Michael, parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, aggravated domestic violence x2, robbery, witness tampering, $750,000
Hudson, Shalonda Yvette, shoplifting, $500
Hughs, Felicia Maria, shoplifting, $500
Hunt, John Henry, contempt, fugitive, $0
Hurt, Brodrich Lamont, contempt x2, $6,500
Jackson, Larry Tywon, probation violation, $0
Jeter, Angela Crystine, contempt, $500
Jimene, Juan Carlos, public drunk, $250
Jones, Conterry Domar, open container, DUI, handicapped parking, $500
Jones, Patrice Lashay, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, petit larceny-felony, shoplifting x3-felony, fleeing law-felony, $35,000
Jordan, Marquita Vonquerl, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, $0
Judd, Henry Lashawn, probation violation, $0
Kuh, Robert Joseph, child, enticement to product visual depiction of sexual conduct, $500,000
Kyle, Kimberly Beth, aggravated assault, $5,000
Lawson, Samuel Christopher, public drunk, $250
Lee, Nicholus Terel, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,000
Lester, Calvin Earl, contempt x2, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $5,000
Lester, Shundarrius Kenyon, felony poss. of cont. sub., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $4,450
Loden, Ronda Builimore, aggravated domestic violence, $0
Lomax, Mario Dewayne, contempt, $0
Luckett, Edward Lee, paraphernalia, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $1,500
Luo, Anfei Luo, malicious mischief-felony, intimidating witness-felony, $5,000
Macedo, Pedro Reynoso, domestic assault, fugitive, $0
Madison, David Wayne, contempt, $100
Mamon, Masheema Denise, paraphernalia, $200
Martin, Donnie A., contempt, $1,200
Martin, Skylar Alexander, contempt, $5,000
Mays, Clarence Aldric, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $1,500
McCracken, Alexis, no license, no insurance, speeding, $250
McElhaney, Lisa Ann, no license, no insurance, no tail light, $250
McKinney, Darian Montrell, hold for Marshall County, $0
McKinney, Leon Washington, paraphernalia, no license, $750
McKnuckles, Brandy Tamara, paraphernalia, $0
Melton, Michael Riley, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine-felony, poss. of precursor chemical, $0
Messina, Jessica Megan, paraphernalia, $500
Milam, Ladaren Dredell, contempt, $500
Miles, Lawanda Yvette, conspiracy to commit crime- felony x3, shoplifting x2, fleeing officer in vehicle, $35,000
Mitchell, Stephanie Dawn, contempt, attempt to possess or sale diazepam in jail x2, conspiracy to commit crime, $15,000
Mitchum, Norman Luther, public drunk, $250
Moore Jr., Terry, no license, $0
Moorehead, Charles Nicholas, DU reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, $1,000
Morales-Torres, Juan, disobey traffic control devices, $0
Mubarez, Ali Thabet, careless driving, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, $500
Murray, Shoshana Patrice, contempt, $5,000
Norman, Melvin Jaqual, contempt, petit larceny, $5,000
Oliveria, Jeremy Benton, violation of protective order, $0
Osby, Lakendria Dominique, shoplifting, $500
Ostrand Jr., Robert Gerald, DUI-4th, driving on wrong side of road, $50,000
Owens, Dorissa Louise, fugitive, $0
Palmoore Jr., Clayton Benjamin, no license, $500
Phillips, Kedra Kerica, domestic disturbance, $1,000
Plante, Erik Gilbert, contempt, $312.72
Pollard, Marcus Andrew, contempt, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting x2, bond surrender, $5,000
Potlow, Douglas Ondra, no license, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $3,750
Raley, Matthew Ryan, shoplifting, $500
Reddick, Kenisha, hindering prosecution, $1,000
Reed, Anthony Dewayne, contempt, $7,500
Rhodes, Demorris Ladell, public drunk, $250
Richmond, Jyrome, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Richmond, Maya Victoria, disturbance in pubic place, resisting arrest, $500
Ricks, Robert A., controlled sub., $7,777
Ridgeway, Thomas Jerome, fugitive, $0
Roberson, James Arthur, contempt, $10,000
Robinson, Christopher Montel, domestic assault, $1,000
Rogers, Rodney Donte, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, $35,000
Sanders, James Dylan, public drunk, $250
Scott, Leeann Lou, marijuana, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper license, careless driving, $5,000
Scott, Russell Tillman, contempt, $1,000
Seay, Demtrius, no license, no insurance, false identifying info, $1,100
Simmons, Bradley Christopher, probation violation, $0
Spears, Detavious Leshawn, contempt x3, $10,125
Starr, Cassidy Breanna, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000
Stewart, Willie, contempt, $0
Taylor, Antonio Tareek, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Terry, Rapheal Defondvey, contempt, $500
Thomas, Christopher Charles, contempt, $1,000
Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, poss. of cont. sub., $1,000
Tillery, James Dewayne, contempt, no license, disobey traffic control device, $750
Tollilver, Marion Dewayne, shoplifting, $500
Toral, Jesus Guillermo, burglary-tools, receiving stolen property-felony, false identifying info, $100,000
Vandyke, Dylan James, no license, no tag, no insurance, $2,500
Wardlaw, Devin Christopher, no tag, DUI, $500
Warren, Delandrus Terell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, attempt to commit crime, $3,500
Webb, Knoxie Vernell, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $10,000
White, Detieshay Shaymmette, contempt, $200
White, Justin Barry, open container, public drunk, $250
White, Ledarrius Pierre, paraphernalia, $500
Whitsy, Brandon Rashad, fugitive, $0
Williams III, Matthew, domestic assault, $2,000
Williams, Ashley Sherrie, poss. of cont. sub., unsafe operation of vehicle, $25,000
Williams, James Michael, child pornography, $0
Wilson, Gregory Bernard, fugitive, $0
Wilson, Keshia Regal, trespass, shoplifting, $750
Wilson, Michael Jamal, contempt, $5,000
Wood, Amy Elizabeth, contempt, $138.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.