Adams, Semanvckoce Star, probation violation, $0

Alexander, Dontavius Deshaun, no license, speeding, $1,500

Allen, Zachary, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $10,500

Armstrong, Lakima, paraphernalia, false identifying information, $1,000

Baker, Roberta Eileen, DUI, $2,000

Barber, James Lewis, no license, no insurance, $500

Belcher, Christopher Shane, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, running red light, $500

Bell, James Clay, DUI, failure to signal lane change, $1,500

Berryhill, Trevor Matthew, DUI, running stop sign, $3,000

Bias, Richard Ray, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000

Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0

Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, $10,000

Boose, Joselyn Victoria, no license, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000

Boyd, Marcus Duntae, paraphernalia, $500

Brassfield, Ralph Scott, felony DUI, $15,000

Bryant, Steven Kourvoisser, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary of automobile-felony, $0

Buford, Jerika Monique, contempt, $500

Cagle, Lesa Frances, shoplifting, $0

Campbell, Lashandre Reshea, shoplifting, $500

Catling Sr., Joseph Terrell, probation violation, $0

Clayton, Rahneisha Shankeah, contempt, shoplifting, paraphernalia, $6,000

Colby, Steven, fondling by person of position of trust, $0

Cook, Brian George-William, contempt, parole violation, $0

Cooper, Tiger Joe, assault, $0

Copeland, Teniqueie Latrice, paraphernalia, $500

Cox, Emily Deshiel, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250

Crawford, Deshane, paraphernalia, $500

Crocker, James Michael, contempt, $5,000

Crockett, Datreion Jernard, no insurance, pubic drunk, $500

Crudup, Curtis Lee, contempt x4, probation violation, $10,000

Crudup, Demetrius Antouan, contempt, probation violation, $0

Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, contempt, $1,000

Curry, Eddie Terrelle, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Curtis, Michael, no license, no insurance, only one headlight, $250

Dahlgren, Dylan Tyler, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Daniel, Alfonzo Lucurt, contempt, $500

Daniel, Ashleigh Tiana, no license, DUI, $1,250

Danley, Brandon Deon, contempt, $2,000

Darnell, Trey Christian, contempt x2, $0

Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0

Davis, Shawanda, petit larceny, $0

Davis, Steven Lee, pubic drunk, $250

Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Desgrosiellier, Nicole M., willful trespassing, $75

Dickson, Henry Jeff, DUI, $500

Dingus, Stacey Ann, contempt, $5,000

Dismuke, Nikki Tadondress, domestic disturbing peace, $2,500

Donahue, Antonio, contempt, $1,000

Easterling, Ethan Todd, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Edlin, Kelsey Brooke, contempt, $0

Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, paraphernalia, $500

Elkins, Bobby Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Ellis, Adrain Alexander, contempt x2, $7,000

Ely, Amber Jenece, DUI, no insurance, $500

Emry, James Jody-Danyel, contempt, $1,000

English, Kenneth Cale, manufacturing/sale of cont. sub., $0

Fairlee, Ryanesha Christina, shoplifting, $500

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0

Flemming, Edward Daniel, contempt x2, $10,000

Flemon, Willie Cleve, contempt, $342.75

Ford, Raven Lee, paraphernalia, $500

Gallion, Donovon Terell, contempt, $5,000

Garrison, Steven A., manufacture/sale of controlled sub., $0

Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt x2, $5,000

Gathings, Brandon Cortez, possession of stolen firearm, $0

Gilmore, Kenneth Lamorte, DUI, speeding, $500

Glasgow Jr., David Phillips, contempt, parole violation, $6,000

Gould, Haley Renee, contempt, $500

Griffin, Matthew Allen, home repair fraud-felony, $0

Gross, Teresa Lyn, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Guyblack, John Darren, contempt, $5,000

Guyton, Oliver, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000

Hall, Wesley Eugene, felon in possession of a weapon, $0

Hanacek, Kenneth Anthony, public drunk, $0

Haymer, Mekhi Shamori, contempt, $5,000

Hearn, Christopher Latrell, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $3,500

Henley III, Johnnie Lee, assault, $750

Herring, Orthia, DUI, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750

Hill, Donny Aaron, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0

Holmes, Harrance Oliver, DUI, $750

Holmes, Rhonda Renee, probation violation, $0

Holmes, Shemeka, contributing to the neglect of child, $0

Holpe, Quintina Lashae, contributing to delinquency/neglect of child, $0

House, Dionte Xazaven, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $3,500

Huddleston Jr., Robert Earl, contempt x4, driving while license suspended, $4,000

Hudson, Aasia C., contempt, $0

Hudson, Diasha Fransae, shoplifting, $0

Humphery, Cameron, contempt, no license, expired tag, speeding, $4,000

Hunter, Patrick Dewayne, contempt x3, post release supervision violation, $10,000

Isaac, Charles Bradley, DUI, careless driving, $500

James, Antonio Demarcus, marijuana, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,500

Jones Jr., Darryle Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Jones, Justin Allen, contempt-felony, $0

Jones, Sinjayvious Alikendro Joequ, contempt, $5,000

Keech, Jeremy Adam, contempt x2, $5,342.75

Keel, Jennifer, contributing to neglect of child, $0

Kelley, Allison Paige, contempt, $1,500

Kenny, Michael Aaron, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Khalil, Nancy, no license tag, marijuana, no license, speeding, $3,000

Koger, Meghan Michelle, domestic violence, $500

Leach, Brooke Nicole, domestic assault, $500

Leflore, Darius Martez, no license, no insurance, $100

Leon, Bonnie Joe, contempt, shoplifting, $500

Linville, Steven Ray, DUI-death, $0

Logsdon, Leon Neal, DUI, $750

Lopez, Martin, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Lott, Franklin Edward, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $8,500

Lucas, Cody Dione, contempt, $11,000

Lynch, Timothy Alan, shoplifting, $1,000

Lynn, Stanlen Martez, improper tag, driving w/one headlight, receiving stolen property-felony, $500

Lyons, Christopher Steven, contempt x2, $0

Magee, Terry Lakeye, no licenser, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Mason, Dennis Edward, no license, DUI, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1,750

Masters, Caitlen Joyln, contempt of court/fines, $3,500

McClinton, Rickey, public drunk, $250

McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt, $1,000

McCullar, Nicholas Ray, contempt-felony, $0

McElhaney, Kelley Ann, contempt, $500

McGan, James Vernon, switched tag, improper tag or decal, no license, no insurance, $250

McGehee, Erin Leanne, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, driving with one headlight, $1,000

McMillon, Jason Arguster, DUI, driving in center lane of three lanes, no insurance, $750

McNeil, Jarvis J., contempt, $1,500

McShane, Marterius Deshawn, paraphernalia, $500

Mickens, Timothy Jerome, domestic assault, $0

Mickens, Verlena Muriel, domestic assault, $0

Miles, Charlisa Monique, contempt, $0

Miller, Jimmy Lee, public drunk, $0

Miller, Tiffany Joe, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $200

Miranda, Jun K., paraphernalia, $500

Mitchell, Samuel Keith, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stolen property, trespassing, $3,750

Montgomery, Lingo Markesh, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in vehicle, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,750

Montgomery, Octavrius Terrell, noise ordinance, no license, DUI, $750

Moore, Larry Scott, contempt, $832

Moss, Antonio Dewayne, DUI-4th, $0

Murphree, Thomas Dean, assault by threat, $1,500

Murray, Cynthia Helen, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, $0

Myrick, Bryan Andrew, contempt, $5,000

Myrick, Zachary William, open container, DUI, careless driving, $500

Napper, Erica Rhea, harassing phone calls, $500

New Jr., Christopher Lee, contempt x3, possession of weapon by felon, $5,000

Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public drunk, $250

Offord, Mweyeeria Shonnice, hindering prosecution-2nd degree, resisting arrest, $750

Offord, Shonniti Anywar, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500

Osborn, Dori Amelia, DUI, child endangerment, unsafe operation of vehicle, $1,250

Parker, Gregory Alexis, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $250

Partee, Bobby Lanier, aggravated assault-use of deadly weapon to product death, $0

Pollard, Timothy Wesley, DUI, careless driving, following too closely, $750

Powell, Rodtavious Keyshand, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Pritchard III, John Woody, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, paraphernalia, $5,500

Reaves, Skylar Morgan, DUI, $750

Reesor J. Terry, burglary-commercial bldg.., $20,000

Reynolds, Jordan Spincer, domestic violence-3rd offense-felony, $6,000

Robinson, Eddie, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretense, wire fraud, embezzlement, $90,000

Russell Michael Brandon, DUI, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500

Saignapheth, Richard Risk, violation of post release supervision, $0

Samson, Antonia Alilyah, contempt, $1,500

Sansing, John Pierre, no license, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., $1,750

Scott, Kali Nicole, contempt/failed U/A, $0

Scott, Russell Tillman, contempt x2, $7,500

Scruggs, Andrea Michellie, embezzlement, $15,000

Scullark, Whitney Yvonne, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000

Scurlock, Brighelle Nicole, no license, no insurance, speeding $250

Sharp, Louis E., contempt, $0

Shegog, Darrel, contempt, no license, no insurance, $908.50

Shegog, Shauna Lanette, paraphernalia, driving in center of three lanes, no insurance, $500

Shepherd, Joseph Conner, felony possession of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $5,500

Shipp, Martez Yuwon, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Shipp, Quadarius Dashun, contempt, $1,000

Sims, Courtney Gainni, shoplifting, disobeying police officer, $5,000

Smith, Angela Gail, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Dillion Korvez, violating city ordinances, disturbing peace, $250

Smith, Jesse David, contempt x2-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-habitual, $5,000

Smith, Judson Wray, assault, domestic assault, $2,000

Smith, Melissa Janis, contempt, $5,000

Smock, Jeri Katherine, contempt x5, parole violation, $5,000

Stamps, Curtis Bernard, no license, no insurance, driving w/o head/tail lights, fleeing law enforcement, $500

Steward, Roy, contempt, probation violation, domestic assault, domestic violence disturbing peace, $4,000

Stewart, Trevion Martinez, violating protection order, $1,000

Streight, Terry Richard, contempt, $5,000

Stull, Austin Todd, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stoslen property, trespassing, $3,750

Sweatman, Wanda Marie, simple assault, $500

Taylor, Carol Annette, contempt, $5,000

Taylor, Deandrew Quantavious, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $0

Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, $5,000

Thomas, Charles Edward, DUI, $1,500

Thompson, Amber Ciara, forged prescription, $10,000

Tibbens, Cameron Ray, DUI, no insurance, $2,000

Tisdale, Steven Barkeley, contempt, receiving stolen property x2, $16,500

Tolliver, Humphrey Nathaniel, tax evasion-felony, $10,000

Tolliver, Marion Wayne, contempt x2, paraphernalia, shoplifting, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $11,750

Tunstall, Namon, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, no insurance, $750

Turner, Daniel Marcel, contempt x2, $3,000

Tyler, Breanna Nicole, contempt, $5,000

Vacca, Laura Elizabeth, sale of hydrocodone, $0

Vaughn, Travis Garrett, disorderly conduct, fugitive $999.99

Velasquez, Melissa, public drunk, $250

Walls, Trevore Queindell, contempt, default in payment of restitution, $6,000

Ward, Bryant Emmanuel, fugitive, $0

Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0

Williams, Matthew, probation violation-felony, $0

Williams, Timothy Montrell, paraphernalia, $500

Willingham, David R., felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Wilson, Eddie Lee, contempt, $5,000

Wilson, Tiea Scott, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Witte, Sean Maurce, contempt, $32.75

Wood, Carl William, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $2,500

Woods, Ronnie Renee, fugitive, $0

Wright, Charles William, manufacturing/and or sale of cont. sub., $0

Yancy, Kristopher Kesean, no insurance, careless driving, fleeing law enforcement, $0

Young, Rachel Inez Marie, domestic assault, $500

