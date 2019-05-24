Adams, Semanvckoce Star, probation violation, $0
Alexander, Dontavius Deshaun, no license, speeding, $1,500
Allen, Zachary, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $10,500
Armstrong, Lakima, paraphernalia, false identifying information, $1,000
Baker, Roberta Eileen, DUI, $2,000
Barber, James Lewis, no license, no insurance, $500
Belcher, Christopher Shane, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, running red light, $500
Bell, James Clay, DUI, failure to signal lane change, $1,500
Berryhill, Trevor Matthew, DUI, running stop sign, $3,000
Bias, Richard Ray, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $5,000
Bland, Daniel, educational neglect, $0
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, contempt x2, $10,000
Boose, Joselyn Victoria, no license, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,000
Boyd, Marcus Duntae, paraphernalia, $500
Brassfield, Ralph Scott, felony DUI, $15,000
Bryant, Steven Kourvoisser, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary of automobile-felony, $0
Buford, Jerika Monique, contempt, $500
Cagle, Lesa Frances, shoplifting, $0
Campbell, Lashandre Reshea, shoplifting, $500
Catling Sr., Joseph Terrell, probation violation, $0
Clayton, Rahneisha Shankeah, contempt, shoplifting, paraphernalia, $6,000
Colby, Steven, fondling by person of position of trust, $0
Cook, Brian George-William, contempt, parole violation, $0
Cooper, Tiger Joe, assault, $0
Copeland, Teniqueie Latrice, paraphernalia, $500
Cox, Emily Deshiel, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Crawford, Deshane, paraphernalia, $500
Crocker, James Michael, contempt, $5,000
Crockett, Datreion Jernard, no insurance, pubic drunk, $500
Crudup, Curtis Lee, contempt x4, probation violation, $10,000
Crudup, Demetrius Antouan, contempt, probation violation, $0
Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, contempt, $1,000
Curry, Eddie Terrelle, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Curtis, Michael, no license, no insurance, only one headlight, $250
Dahlgren, Dylan Tyler, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Daniel, Alfonzo Lucurt, contempt, $500
Daniel, Ashleigh Tiana, no license, DUI, $1,250
Danley, Brandon Deon, contempt, $2,000
Darnell, Trey Christian, contempt x2, $0
Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0
Davis, Shawanda, petit larceny, $0
Davis, Steven Lee, pubic drunk, $250
Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Desgrosiellier, Nicole M., willful trespassing, $75
Dickson, Henry Jeff, DUI, $500
Dingus, Stacey Ann, contempt, $5,000
Dismuke, Nikki Tadondress, domestic disturbing peace, $2,500
Donahue, Antonio, contempt, $1,000
Easterling, Ethan Todd, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Edlin, Kelsey Brooke, contempt, $0
Elbanna, Gabriel Saed, paraphernalia, $500
Elkins, Bobby Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Ellis, Adrain Alexander, contempt x2, $7,000
Ely, Amber Jenece, DUI, no insurance, $500
Emry, James Jody-Danyel, contempt, $1,000
English, Kenneth Cale, manufacturing/sale of cont. sub., $0
Fairlee, Ryanesha Christina, shoplifting, $500
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-2nd, $0
Flemming, Edward Daniel, contempt x2, $10,000
Flemon, Willie Cleve, contempt, $342.75
Ford, Raven Lee, paraphernalia, $500
Gallion, Donovon Terell, contempt, $5,000
Garrison, Steven A., manufacture/sale of controlled sub., $0
Gatewood, Michael Alan, contempt x2, $5,000
Gathings, Brandon Cortez, possession of stolen firearm, $0
Gilmore, Kenneth Lamorte, DUI, speeding, $500
Glasgow Jr., David Phillips, contempt, parole violation, $6,000
Gould, Haley Renee, contempt, $500
Griffin, Matthew Allen, home repair fraud-felony, $0
Gross, Teresa Lyn, DUI, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Guyblack, John Darren, contempt, $5,000
Guyton, Oliver, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Hall, Wesley Eugene, felon in possession of a weapon, $0
Hanacek, Kenneth Anthony, public drunk, $0
Haymer, Mekhi Shamori, contempt, $5,000
Hearn, Christopher Latrell, marijuana in vehicle, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $3,500
Henley III, Johnnie Lee, assault, $750
Herring, Orthia, DUI, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750
Hill, Donny Aaron, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $0
Holmes, Harrance Oliver, DUI, $750
Holmes, Rhonda Renee, probation violation, $0
Holmes, Shemeka, contributing to the neglect of child, $0
Holpe, Quintina Lashae, contributing to delinquency/neglect of child, $0
House, Dionte Xazaven, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $3,500
Huddleston Jr., Robert Earl, contempt x4, driving while license suspended, $4,000
Hudson, Aasia C., contempt, $0
Hudson, Diasha Fransae, shoplifting, $0
Humphery, Cameron, contempt, no license, expired tag, speeding, $4,000
Hunter, Patrick Dewayne, contempt x3, post release supervision violation, $10,000
Isaac, Charles Bradley, DUI, careless driving, $500
James, Antonio Demarcus, marijuana, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,500
Jones Jr., Darryle Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Jones, Justin Allen, contempt-felony, $0
Jones, Sinjayvious Alikendro Joequ, contempt, $5,000
Keech, Jeremy Adam, contempt x2, $5,342.75
Keel, Jennifer, contributing to neglect of child, $0
Kelley, Allison Paige, contempt, $1,500
Kenny, Michael Aaron, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Khalil, Nancy, no license tag, marijuana, no license, speeding, $3,000
Koger, Meghan Michelle, domestic violence, $500
Leach, Brooke Nicole, domestic assault, $500
Leflore, Darius Martez, no license, no insurance, $100
Leon, Bonnie Joe, contempt, shoplifting, $500
Linville, Steven Ray, DUI-death, $0
Logsdon, Leon Neal, DUI, $750
Lopez, Martin, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Lott, Franklin Edward, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $8,500
Lucas, Cody Dione, contempt, $11,000
Lynch, Timothy Alan, shoplifting, $1,000
Lynn, Stanlen Martez, improper tag, driving w/one headlight, receiving stolen property-felony, $500
Lyons, Christopher Steven, contempt x2, $0
Magee, Terry Lakeye, no licenser, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Mason, Dennis Edward, no license, DUI, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, no insurance, fleeing law enforcement, $1,750
Masters, Caitlen Joyln, contempt of court/fines, $3,500
McClinton, Rickey, public drunk, $250
McCord, Jonathan Thomas, contempt, $1,000
McCullar, Nicholas Ray, contempt-felony, $0
McElhaney, Kelley Ann, contempt, $500
McGan, James Vernon, switched tag, improper tag or decal, no license, no insurance, $250
McGehee, Erin Leanne, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, driving with one headlight, $1,000
McMillon, Jason Arguster, DUI, driving in center lane of three lanes, no insurance, $750
McNeil, Jarvis J., contempt, $1,500
McShane, Marterius Deshawn, paraphernalia, $500
Mickens, Timothy Jerome, domestic assault, $0
Mickens, Verlena Muriel, domestic assault, $0
Miles, Charlisa Monique, contempt, $0
Miller, Jimmy Lee, public drunk, $0
Miller, Tiffany Joe, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $200
Miranda, Jun K., paraphernalia, $500
Mitchell, Samuel Keith, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stolen property, trespassing, $3,750
Montgomery, Lingo Markesh, marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in vehicle, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,750
Montgomery, Octavrius Terrell, noise ordinance, no license, DUI, $750
Moore, Larry Scott, contempt, $832
Moss, Antonio Dewayne, DUI-4th, $0
Murphree, Thomas Dean, assault by threat, $1,500
Murray, Cynthia Helen, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, $0
Myrick, Bryan Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Myrick, Zachary William, open container, DUI, careless driving, $500
Napper, Erica Rhea, harassing phone calls, $500
New Jr., Christopher Lee, contempt x3, possession of weapon by felon, $5,000
Noel, Ulysses Maurice, public drunk, $250
Offord, Mweyeeria Shonnice, hindering prosecution-2nd degree, resisting arrest, $750
Offord, Shonniti Anywar, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $500
Osborn, Dori Amelia, DUI, child endangerment, unsafe operation of vehicle, $1,250
Parker, Gregory Alexis, disorderly conduct, fugitive, $250
Partee, Bobby Lanier, aggravated assault-use of deadly weapon to product death, $0
Pollard, Timothy Wesley, DUI, careless driving, following too closely, $750
Powell, Rodtavious Keyshand, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Pritchard III, John Woody, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, paraphernalia, $5,500
Reaves, Skylar Morgan, DUI, $750
Reesor J. Terry, burglary-commercial bldg.., $20,000
Reynolds, Jordan Spincer, domestic violence-3rd offense-felony, $6,000
Robinson, Eddie, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretense, wire fraud, embezzlement, $90,000
Russell Michael Brandon, DUI, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500
Saignapheth, Richard Risk, violation of post release supervision, $0
Samson, Antonia Alilyah, contempt, $1,500
Sansing, John Pierre, no license, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., $1,750
Scott, Kali Nicole, contempt/failed U/A, $0
Scott, Russell Tillman, contempt x2, $7,500
Scruggs, Andrea Michellie, embezzlement, $15,000
Scullark, Whitney Yvonne, paraphernalia, shoplifting, $1,000
Scurlock, Brighelle Nicole, no license, no insurance, speeding $250
Sharp, Louis E., contempt, $0
Shegog, Darrel, contempt, no license, no insurance, $908.50
Shegog, Shauna Lanette, paraphernalia, driving in center of three lanes, no insurance, $500
Shepherd, Joseph Conner, felony possession of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $5,500
Shipp, Martez Yuwon, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250
Shipp, Quadarius Dashun, contempt, $1,000
Sims, Courtney Gainni, shoplifting, disobeying police officer, $5,000
Smith, Angela Gail, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Dillion Korvez, violating city ordinances, disturbing peace, $250
Smith, Jesse David, contempt x2-felony, poss. of methamphetamine-habitual, poss. w/intent to deliver meth-habitual, $5,000
Smith, Judson Wray, assault, domestic assault, $2,000
Smith, Melissa Janis, contempt, $5,000
Smock, Jeri Katherine, contempt x5, parole violation, $5,000
Stamps, Curtis Bernard, no license, no insurance, driving w/o head/tail lights, fleeing law enforcement, $500
Steward, Roy, contempt, probation violation, domestic assault, domestic violence disturbing peace, $4,000
Stewart, Trevion Martinez, violating protection order, $1,000
Streight, Terry Richard, contempt, $5,000
Stull, Austin Todd, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stoslen property, trespassing, $3,750
Sweatman, Wanda Marie, simple assault, $500
Taylor, Carol Annette, contempt, $5,000
Taylor, Deandrew Quantavious, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $0
Terry, Levi Ray, contempt, $5,000
Thomas, Charles Edward, DUI, $1,500
Thompson, Amber Ciara, forged prescription, $10,000
Tibbens, Cameron Ray, DUI, no insurance, $2,000
Tisdale, Steven Barkeley, contempt, receiving stolen property x2, $16,500
Tolliver, Humphrey Nathaniel, tax evasion-felony, $10,000
Tolliver, Marion Wayne, contempt x2, paraphernalia, shoplifting, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $11,750
Tunstall, Namon, DUI, seatbelt violation, careless driving, no insurance, $750
Turner, Daniel Marcel, contempt x2, $3,000
Tyler, Breanna Nicole, contempt, $5,000
Vacca, Laura Elizabeth, sale of hydrocodone, $0
Vaughn, Travis Garrett, disorderly conduct, fugitive $999.99
Velasquez, Melissa, public drunk, $250
Walls, Trevore Queindell, contempt, default in payment of restitution, $6,000
Ward, Bryant Emmanuel, fugitive, $0
Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0
Williams, Matthew, probation violation-felony, $0
Williams, Timothy Montrell, paraphernalia, $500
Willingham, David R., felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Wilson, Eddie Lee, contempt, $5,000
Wilson, Tiea Scott, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Witte, Sean Maurce, contempt, $32.75
Wood, Carl William, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $2,500
Woods, Ronnie Renee, fugitive, $0
Wright, Charles William, manufacturing/and or sale of cont. sub., $0
Yancy, Kristopher Kesean, no insurance, careless driving, fleeing law enforcement, $0
Young, Rachel Inez Marie, domestic assault, $500
