Adams, Sydney O’Neal, contempt, probation violation, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, open container, no license, $30,000
Ainsworth Jr., Randall Hue, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, $4,000
Ainsworth, Jennifer Lynn, paraphernalia, $0
Allen, Marnisha Marie, no license, improper passing, no insurance, fugitive, $2,500
Allen, Nathan Mark, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Anderson, Corey Jermainie, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $750
Argus, Cody Charles, contempt x3, $11,000
Barnes, Kenneth Earl, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $5,000
Bartlett, Tanya Lynn, contempt, harassing/obscene phone calls, $1,700
Baxter Jr., Frank James, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500
Beaver, Sherry Renae, credit card fraud, $2,500
Belgon, Kory, contempt, $0
Bell, Christian Lee, contempt, $2,500
Beverly, Lamontrell Cordell, contempt, $500
Blackmon, Darien Layne, contempt, $10,000
Bolden, Eric, probation violation, domestic violence/disturbing peace, $200
Bookout, Catherine, contempt, $5,001
Bookout, Catherine Michelle, public drunk, assault (officer), disorderly conduct, $1,250
Boyd, Chase Allen, contempt x2, $5,500
Brown, Courtney Martel, contempt, $250
Brown, Venquavius, paraphernalia, $0
Burchett Jr., Henry, contempt, fugitive, $5,000
Burnette, Cory Darnell, shoplifting x2-felony, $60,000
Calloway, Antonio Deshawn, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Campbell, Corey Joe, paraphernalia, $0
Carbajo, Dennis Gus, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Carpenter, Joseph Darren, simple assault, $2,500
Cervetti, Douglas Joseph, child abuse, $25,000
Chalmers, Kirvacious, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $26,000
Christian, Johnathan Lynn, contempt x2, $8,000
Clark, Travis Terrell, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, grand larceny, $500
Clay, Alan Michael, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, poss., sale, transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $10,555
Cobb, Shaton Deveray, switched tag, no license, $500
Coleman, Deandrea, contempt, $10,000
Colllins, Brandi, contempt x2, $2,000
Grooms, Elbert Wesley, DUI, careless driving, $750
Crosby, David Young, DUI, $0
Davis, Kathy, no license, $0
Dorsey, Angel Patrice, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0
Down, Megan Brooke, DUI, $500
Duncan, Laterica Marlene, theft detection shielding device or remover, $500
Farmer, Jeremy Terrell, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, no insurance, improper left turn, driving w/o headlights/tail, $1,250
Fowler, Keyon, paraphernalia, $500
Franklin, Aaron, contempt, $0
Fuller Jr., Jarvis Miquel, domestic assault, $1,000
Garcia, Gerardo, no license, disobedience of traffic control devices, $250
Garrett, Chaddrick Darrell, public drunk, $250
Garrett, Malissa Rena, contempt, $5,000
Gaspard, Ryan Marshall, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, public drunk, $250
George, James McDonald, open container, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Gibson, Abran Deshun, contempt, $0
Gilmore, Jimmie Leneil, DUI, $500
Gipson, Kiee Shane, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Gonzalez, Lorenzo, no license, no insurance, speeding, fugitive, $500
Goodman, Dallis Mylk-Duprix, willful trespassing, $0
Goodwin, Kenneth Lance, contempt, violation of protection order, $3,500
Guzman, Ruddy Orlando, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $500
Hailey, Dontavus Shemar, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, $7,342.75
Hall Jr., Ulysses Rudolph, DUI, $1,000
Hayes, Zachary, larceny less trespass, $0
Hearn, Christopher Latrell, DUI, tinted windows, $750
Henson, Michael S., domestic assault, $500
Hernandez-Perez, Miriam, no license, obedience to traffic control devices, driving on wrong side of road, $250
Herrera, Jesus Ibarra, DUI, seatbelt violation, improper equip., fugitive, $0
Herron, Robert Earl, domestic assault, $500
Hinton, Lekeshia Nicole, no tag, no license, no insurance, theft detection shielding device or remover, $750
Hodge, Dylan Mitchell, DUI, $750
Holloway, Lee Thomas, contempt, petit larceny, $5,500
Hougland, Brian Eddy, shoplifting, $500
Houston, Katina Lorraine, DUI-2nd, $0
Howard, Darren Bernard, contempt, $317.75
Hubbard, Pamela Wynette, open container, DUI, speeding, $500
Hubbard, Tyree Rashad, no license, speeding, $500
Hughes, Mark Douglas, disorderly conduct, $250
Humes, David Wayne, shoplifting, $2,500
Hyde, Jason, probation violation, $0
Inge, Diaja Laporsha, contempt, no license, false ID, speeding, $1,410.25
Ingram, Demorn Vantrez, DUI, $1,500
Jackson, Jermaine, contempt, domestic assault, $2,000
Jones Sr., Charles, DUI, $0
Jones, Natalie, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Tamaya, contempt, $7,000
Juan, Israel, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, assault on officer, $2,500
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Keenum, Taylor Jordan, DUI, $1,500
Langley, Brandon Clifton, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Lark, Brandon Raynard, contempt, simple assault, domestic assault, $47,500
Leach, Damieon Michael, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Lee Sr., Aubrey, public drunk, $0
Lepard, Brandi Lee, contempt, $5,000
Lester, Tyrese Dr., no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., poss./sale/transfer stolen firearm, $5,000
Lloyd, Shelby Saldo, embezzlement, $1,000
Lyons, Jaliyah Chimere, contempt, $0
Mabry, Diwarn Shane, transfer, distribute or sale of marijuana, $10,000
Martin, Rahem Antwan, marijuana in vehicle, no license, speeding, $2,500
Matheny, Dawson, uttering forgery, $2,500
McMorris, Atoaziz Muhammad, contempt, $5,000
Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0
Moorlet Jr., Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $0
Morris, Saundra Marie, DUI, $750
Mrazek, Lynda Phylis, possession of cont. sub., improper equip., $12,500
Mulhall, Matthew Timothy, DUI, no insurance, $1,000
Newhouse, Leon Dontrel, paraphernalia, careless driving, $0
Nicholas, Jack Lane, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Nunnally, Carl, murder, $0
Oliver, Antonio Dujuan, contempt, $5,000
Paige, Ernest T., paraphernalia, $0
Parker-Green, Alexis Montana, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, burglary-car, $40,000
Parks, Cedric, petit larceny, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,500
Pattillo, Autin Luke, felony sale of cont. sub., $15,000
Pearson Jr., Fredrick, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, $750
Perez, Estephana Ann, domestic assault, $2,000
Perkins, Jasmine Lacher, contempt x2, $5,000
Rankins Sr., Timothy, contempt x2, failure to register as sex offender x2-habitual, false pretenses x2-habitual, home repair fraud-felony, fugitive, $5,000
Rayord, Timothy, contempt x2, $150
Richardson, Cedric Lewis, contempt, $500
Richardson, Martavius Rashad, DUI, $500
Robinson, Eddie L., domestic assault, $500
Rochelle, Don Franklin, public drunk, $250
Rodriguez, Sergio, no license, DUI, obstructing street, $0
Rogers, Rodney, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Sides, Chelsea Danielle, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Sims, Joseph Andrew, false information report of crime, $1,000
Sipes, Brandon Michael, shoplifting, $500
Smith, Nikita Nicole, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750
Stacks, Milton Glen, DUI, $750
Stamm, William Joseph, contempt x2, probation violation, $5,000
Steelandt, April Rae, poss. Tetrahydrocannibinol w/intent, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana/recidivist/habitual, probation violation, conspiracy to commit, to sell Tetrahydrocannabinol/habitual, $0
Trunnell, Marckeila Nicole, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Tunstall, Demarious Debonta, paraphernalia, $500
Vance, Jordan Seth, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., improper equip., improper turn, $1,000
Waller, Lacurtis Mondrell, contempt, $0
Walls Sr., Christopher Alonzo, hindering prosecution, $15,000
Walton, Malaysia, contempt x2, probation violation, $1,562.50
Weaver, Tavarius Emon, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial building, $0
Webster, Andrew Lee, DUI, improper lane usage, $500
Wesley, Ronald Kent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, burglary-commercial x2, $40,000
West Jr., James Henry, contempt x3, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-house, crime against elderly person, grand larceny x2, $30,000
White, Brandon Rashod, domestic disturbing peace, $0
White, Debra M., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750
White, Thomas Edwin, DUI, $500
Whitten, Jessie Glynn, contempt, $0
Wiggins, Ato Zwadie, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0
Williams, Justin Kaine, burglary-home invasion, capital murder, $100,000
Williams, Victoria Nicole, false identifying info, $500
Williamson, Cedric Dajur, armed robbery, $150,000
Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0
Willis, Richard Nathaniel, probation violation, $0
Wilson, Anne Marie, DUI, careless driving, $0
Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, receiving stolen property-felony, false information to officer, $5,250
Wilson, Michael Jamal, domestic assault, $3,500
Winters, Cynthia Lane, public drunk, $250
Wood, Ashton Daniel, contempt, probation violation, $1,080.25
Wooten, Shamonie Shana, contempt, $637
Yarn Jr., Anthony Andre, contempt, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.