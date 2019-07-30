Adams, Sydney O’Neal, contempt, probation violation, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, open container, no license, $30,000

Ainsworth Jr., Randall Hue, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub.-meth, $4,000

Ainsworth, Jennifer Lynn, paraphernalia, $0

Allen, Marnisha Marie, no license, improper passing, no insurance, fugitive, $2,500

Allen, Nathan Mark, DUI-2nd, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Anderson, Corey Jermainie, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $750

Argus, Cody Charles, contempt x3, $11,000

Barnes, Kenneth Earl, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, $5,000

Bartlett, Tanya Lynn, contempt, harassing/obscene phone calls, $1,700

Baxter Jr., Frank James, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500

Beaver, Sherry Renae, credit card fraud, $2,500

Belgon, Kory, contempt, $0

Bell, Christian Lee, contempt, $2,500

Beverly, Lamontrell Cordell, contempt, $500

Blackmon, Darien Layne, contempt, $10,000

Bolden, Eric, probation violation, domestic violence/disturbing peace, $200

Bookout, Catherine, contempt, $5,001

Bookout, Catherine Michelle, public drunk, assault (officer), disorderly conduct, $1,250

Boyd, Chase Allen, contempt x2, $5,500

Brown, Courtney Martel, contempt, $250

Brown, Venquavius, paraphernalia, $0

Burchett Jr., Henry, contempt, fugitive, $5,000

Burnette, Cory Darnell, shoplifting x2-felony, $60,000

Calloway, Antonio Deshawn, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Campbell, Corey Joe, paraphernalia, $0

Carbajo, Dennis Gus, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Carpenter, Joseph Darren, simple assault, $2,500

Cervetti, Douglas Joseph, child abuse, $25,000

Chalmers, Kirvacious, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-felony, $26,000

Christian, Johnathan Lynn, contempt x2, $8,000

Clark, Travis Terrell, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, grand larceny, $500

Clay, Alan Michael, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, poss., sale, transfer of stolen firearm-felony, $10,555

Cobb, Shaton Deveray, switched tag, no license, $500

Coleman, Deandrea, contempt, $10,000

Colllins, Brandi, contempt x2, $2,000

Grooms, Elbert Wesley, DUI, careless driving, $750

Crosby, David Young, DUI, $0

Davis, Kathy, no license, $0

Dorsey, Angel Patrice, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0

Down, Megan Brooke, DUI, $500

Duncan, Laterica Marlene, theft detection shielding device or remover, $500

Farmer, Jeremy Terrell, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, no insurance, improper left turn, driving w/o headlights/tail, $1,250

Fowler, Keyon, paraphernalia, $500

Franklin, Aaron, contempt, $0

Fuller Jr., Jarvis Miquel, domestic assault, $1,000

Garcia, Gerardo, no license, disobedience of traffic control devices, $250

Garrett, Chaddrick Darrell, public drunk, $250

Garrett, Malissa Rena, contempt, $5,000

Gaspard, Ryan Marshall, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, public drunk, $250

George, James McDonald, open container, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Gibson, Abran Deshun, contempt, $0

Gilmore, Jimmie Leneil, DUI, $500

Gipson, Kiee Shane, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Gonzalez, Lorenzo, no license, no insurance, speeding, fugitive, $500

Goodman, Dallis Mylk-Duprix, willful trespassing, $0

Goodwin, Kenneth Lance, contempt, violation of protection order, $3,500

Guzman, Ruddy Orlando, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $500

Hailey, Dontavus Shemar, contempt x2, paraphernalia, probation violation, $7,342.75

Hall Jr., Ulysses Rudolph, DUI, $1,000

Hayes, Zachary, larceny less trespass, $0

Hearn, Christopher Latrell, DUI, tinted windows, $750

Henson, Michael S., domestic assault, $500

Hernandez-Perez, Miriam, no license, obedience to traffic control devices, driving on wrong side of road, $250

Herrera, Jesus Ibarra, DUI, seatbelt violation, improper equip., fugitive, $0

Herron, Robert Earl, domestic assault, $500

Hinton, Lekeshia Nicole, no tag, no license, no insurance, theft detection shielding device or remover, $750

Hodge, Dylan Mitchell, DUI, $750

Holloway, Lee Thomas, contempt, petit larceny, $5,500

Hougland, Brian Eddy, shoplifting, $500

Houston, Katina Lorraine, DUI-2nd, $0

Howard, Darren Bernard, contempt, $317.75

Hubbard, Pamela Wynette, open container, DUI, speeding, $500

Hubbard, Tyree Rashad, no license, speeding, $500

Hughes, Mark Douglas, disorderly conduct, $250

Humes, David Wayne, shoplifting, $2,500

Hyde, Jason, probation violation, $0

Inge, Diaja Laporsha, contempt, no license, false ID, speeding, $1,410.25

Ingram, Demorn Vantrez, DUI, $1,500

Jackson, Jermaine, contempt, domestic assault, $2,000

Jones Sr., Charles, DUI, $0

Jones, Natalie, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Tamaya, contempt, $7,000

Juan, Israel, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, assault on officer, $2,500

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Keenum, Taylor Jordan, DUI, $1,500

Langley, Brandon Clifton, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Lark, Brandon Raynard, contempt, simple assault, domestic assault, $47,500

Leach, Damieon Michael, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Lee Sr., Aubrey, public drunk, $0

Lepard, Brandi Lee, contempt, $5,000

Lester, Tyrese Dr., no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., poss./sale/transfer stolen firearm, $5,000

Lloyd, Shelby Saldo, embezzlement, $1,000

Lyons, Jaliyah Chimere, contempt, $0

Mabry, Diwarn Shane, transfer, distribute or sale of marijuana, $10,000

Martin, Rahem Antwan, marijuana in vehicle, no license, speeding, $2,500

Matheny, Dawson, uttering forgery, $2,500

McMorris, Atoaziz Muhammad, contempt, $5,000

Mondragon, Edgar, public drunk, $0

Moorlet Jr., Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace, resisting arrest, $0

Morris, Saundra Marie, DUI, $750

Mrazek, Lynda Phylis, possession of cont. sub., improper equip., $12,500

Mulhall, Matthew Timothy, DUI, no insurance, $1,000

Newhouse, Leon Dontrel, paraphernalia, careless driving, $0

Nicholas, Jack Lane, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Nunnally, Carl, murder, $0

Oliver, Antonio Dujuan, contempt, $5,000

Paige, Ernest T., paraphernalia, $0

Parker-Green, Alexis Montana, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, burglary-car, $40,000

Parks, Cedric, petit larceny, poss. of stolen firearm, $10,500

Pattillo, Autin Luke, felony sale of cont. sub., $15,000

Pearson Jr., Fredrick, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, $750

Perez, Estephana Ann, domestic assault, $2,000

Perkins, Jasmine Lacher, contempt x2, $5,000

Rankins Sr., Timothy, contempt x2, failure to register as sex offender x2-habitual, false pretenses x2-habitual, home repair fraud-felony, fugitive, $5,000

Rayord, Timothy, contempt x2, $150

Richardson, Cedric Lewis, contempt, $500

Richardson, Martavius Rashad, DUI, $500

Robinson, Eddie L., domestic assault, $500

Rochelle, Don Franklin, public drunk, $250

Rodriguez, Sergio, no license, DUI, obstructing street, $0

Rogers, Rodney, contempt-felony, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Sides, Chelsea Danielle, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Sims, Joseph Andrew, false information report of crime, $1,000

Sipes, Brandon Michael, shoplifting, $500

Smith, Nikita Nicole, DUI, speeding, no insurance, $750

Stacks, Milton Glen, DUI, $750

Stamm, William Joseph, contempt x2, probation violation, $5,000

Steelandt, April Rae, poss. Tetrahydrocannibinol w/intent, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana/recidivist/habitual, probation violation, conspiracy to commit, to sell Tetrahydrocannabinol/habitual, $0

Trunnell, Marckeila Nicole, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Tunstall, Demarious Debonta, paraphernalia, $500

Vance, Jordan Seth, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., improper equip., improper turn, $1,000

Waller, Lacurtis Mondrell, contempt, $0

Walls Sr., Christopher Alonzo, hindering prosecution, $15,000

Walton, Malaysia, contempt x2, probation violation, $1,562.50

Weaver, Tavarius Emon, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-commercial building, $0

Webster, Andrew Lee, DUI, improper lane usage, $500

Wesley, Ronald Kent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, burglary-commercial x2, $40,000

West Jr., James Henry, contempt x3, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, burglary-house, crime against elderly person, grand larceny x2, $30,000

White, Brandon Rashod, domestic disturbing peace, $0

White, Debra M., DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $750

White, Thomas Edwin, DUI, $500

Whitten, Jessie Glynn, contempt, $0

Wiggins, Ato Zwadie, no license, DUI, no insurance, $0

Williams, Justin Kaine, burglary-home invasion, capital murder, $100,000

Williams, Victoria Nicole, false identifying info, $500

Williamson, Cedric Dajur, armed robbery, $150,000

Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0

Willis, Richard Nathaniel, probation violation, $0

Wilson, Anne Marie, DUI, careless driving, $0

Wilson, Gwendolyn Dawn, receiving stolen property-felony, false information to officer, $5,250

Wilson, Michael Jamal, domestic assault, $3,500

Winters, Cynthia Lane, public drunk, $250

Wood, Ashton Daniel, contempt, probation violation, $1,080.25

Wooten, Shamonie Shana, contempt, $637

Yarn Jr., Anthony Andre, contempt, $0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.