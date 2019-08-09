Adams Jr., Edgar Earl, contempt, $5,000
Alexander III, Wilburn Leon, contempt, poss. cont. sub. in county jail, $0
Allen, Joseph Michael, contempt, $2,396.75
Arnold, Dennis Tremain, domestic assault, $0
Baker, Natalie, probation violation, $0
Ballentine, Jeffery Scott, petit larceny, $4,444.44
Barnes Sr., Marquette Scott, no license, $0
Bass, Matthew Gerard, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper left turn, $2,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $0
Beal, Davida Nicole, petit larceny, $500
Beam, Loura Diane, DUI, $750
Belgon, Kory, contempt, $0
Belgon, Nicholas Kimon, contempt x2, false ID information, $6,000
Benson, Angela Lavette, contempt, $0
Bloom, Jonathan Ray, domestic violence, disturbing peace of family, $0
Boatman, Jacoby Tronzell, contempt x2, $6,000
Botto, Jackson David, possession w/intent, $2,000
Boyd, Jeffery Nathaniel, paraphernalia, $0
Bozeman, Lauren, malicious mischief, $1,000
Brack, Takeiya, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, child restraint law, $5,000
Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, DUI, $500
Brandt, Kaleb Diamond, contempt, $2,000
Britt, Kelvin Phillip, probation violation, $0
Brooks, Samuel David, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, disobeying traffic control devices, no insurance, $1,000
Brown, Anthony, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750
Brown, Cornelius, DUI, running stop sign, reckless driving, failure to signal lane change, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $500
Brown, Michael Wayne, contempt, counterfeit bank note or instruments, $7,222.22
Brown, Patrick, DUI, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, $750
Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0
Burton, David Eugene, contempt x2, no tag, $1,500
Busby, Joshua Wade, contempt x2, $2,600
Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic violence, $2,500
Cage, Desmond Jevon, domestic assault, $1,000
Cage, Michael Tryell, fugitive, $0
Callicutt, Jeffrey Scott, contempt, $5,000
Campbell Sr., James William, contempt, $5,000
Campbell, James A., contempt, $5,000
Carmelino, Thomas Reynoso, no license, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, fugitive, $0
Carpenter, John Pierce, paraphernalia, $500
Christian, Johnathan Lynn, failed u/a, $0
Cole, Jeffrey, poss. of sub. w/intent-felony, tinted windows, $500
Cole, Melvin Lewis, contempt, burglary-breaking out of bldg.., tampering w/evidence, $5,000
Collier, Shareda Harvell, shoplifting, resisting arrest, $0
Collins, Derriace Lamar, marijuana, no license, DUI, $1,000
Corley, Bob Tyler, probation violation, $2,500
Cornell, Dalton Eugene, fugitive, $0
Cox, Marvin, DUI x2, $0
Cox, Stephanie Marie, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $500
Dockery, Adrian Ternell, contempt, $5,000
Doddridge, Deborah Lynne, contempt x2, false ID information, $5,600
Doyle, Tonia Wynne, DUI, $1,500
Drummond, Lawrence Clark, contempt x2, $2,000
Eason, Katie Michelle, conspiracy to commit crime, aggravated w/deadly weapon to produce death, armed robbery, $20,000
Echaurren, Felipe Edward, contempt x3, $5,000
Edwards, Stacie Ann, contempt, $0
Evans, Cadera William, contempt, $0
Finkley, Margaret Ann, contempt, $0
Fisher III, Ernest, poss. of cont. sub., felony poss. of cont. sub., seatbelt violation, $5,000
Fisk, Amanda Marie, contempt, $5,000
Fletcher, Shawntabis Sentell, domestic assault, $2,500
Forrest, Jasmine Micsha, contempt, $1,500
Garcia, Joaquin, public drunk, $250
Gardner, Briana Trinese, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to signal lane change, $1,000
Gordon, Michael Ray, contempt x4, $5,000
Gorman, Katherine Marie, careless driving, DUI, $1,250
Goudy, Brittany Marie, contempt-felony, $0
Hall, Charles Lee, failure to exhibit license on demand, DUI, no insurance, $2,500
Hancock, Zayne Austinallen, DUI, $500
Harris, Orlando, fugitive, $0
Hayes, Jerry Jerome, contempt, $690.25
Hayes, Zachary, larceny, $0
Henderson, Demetrias Termanage, poss. of cont. sub., resisting arrest, $5,500
Hernandez, Eldyn, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, child restraint law, $500
Holmes, Mikeisha Lashay, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0
Hosler, Leo Alexander, DUI, careless driving, $750
Houghton, John Frances, cyberstalking, $4,000
Howard, Laterrika Nicole, no license, $0
Hudspeth, Chase Davis, sale of cont. sub., $5,000
Jackson Sr., Darius, contempt x2, probation violation, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, receiving stolen property-felony, $0
Jackson, Cedric Jerome, sexual battery of minor-felony, child exploitation-felony, $75,000
James, Anthonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd , $0
Jamison, Andrew Lee, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
Jamison, Terrence Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Johnson Sr., Derrick, probation violation, $0
Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Johnson, Tejerrica Jahana, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $500
Johnson, Treyton Lamar, DUI, driving in center lane, no insurance, $750
Jojiner, Calvin Martell, contempt, domestic assault, $7,000
Jones III, Lawrence Nathaniel, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0
Jones, Jamal Jerome, no license, $500
Jones, Phillip Ryan, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Richard Leon, contempt x2, $5,402
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kiddy, Gregory Drew, DUI, careless driving, $500
King Jr., Raymond Leroy, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $2,000
Kinsala, Randall Dewayne, domestic disturbance, disturbing peace-family, $250
Langston, Cameron, contempt x2, $7,500
Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Latiker, Martell, contempt, $1,000
Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $0
Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0
Lee, Nicholus Terel, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $0
Little, Krysta Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $0
Lovett, Crystal Nicole, contempt, embezzlement, $0
Lowery, Christopher Patrick, DUI, $1,500
Mack, Louis, contempt, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $0
Marshall, Leslie Diane, open container, DUI, improper equip., $1,500
Martinez, Kara, no license, $0
Matthews, Jermaine Irvin, contempt, $1,500
Mays, Corey Cortez, contempt, $1,000
McCline, Willie, contempt x2, $217
McCory, Diterio Dywon, no license, no insurance, improper turn, $250
McDaniels, Dentrick Leonardo, contempt, $0
McGhee Jr., Michael D., contempt, $187.75
McQuerter, Aneleake, contempt, assault, child neglect/contributing delinquency, $5,500
McRay, Keitha Keir, contempt, $0
Miller, Adrian Jaleel, contempt, $5,000
Miller, Charlotte Chevelle, paraphernalia, $500
Miller, Gavin Wesley, $1,000
Mims, Corbert Marvel, contempt, no license, speeding, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, embezzlement-felony, $25,500
Mitchell, Samuel Keith, shoplifting, $500
Moore, Stephen Craig, contempt, probation violation, $10,000
Moorlet Jr., Darnell Renard, resisting arrest, family disturbance, $0
Morris, Brandon Wayne, contempt, $0
Murray, Laura Jean, domestic assault, $4,000
Nava-Morales, Louis Jairo, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, obstructing street, $500
Nesbitt, Jeremy, contempt x2, parole violation, weapon possession by felon, $2,000
Norman, Dillan Anthony, no tail light, fugitive, $0
Nostrud, Faith Nycole, contempt-felony, contempt-misd., $0
Oakley, Lewis Edward, DUI, careless driving, $750
O’Brien, Anthony Wayne, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, no tail light, $500
O’Neal, Joshua Kyle, contempt, $500
Owens, Shelbi, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless, $1,250
Parks, Demetrius, contempt, $5,000
Parks, Terry Levell, contempt, $2,000
Pitchford, Dayton Lacarl, DUI, careless driving, $750
Privett, Heather Michelle, contempt, $5,000
Rakestraw, James Wesley, domestic assault, $2,500
Reed, Cameron Deshawn, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500
Reed, Charles Braxter, grand larceny, $2,500
Reed, Dennis Wayne, switched tag, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, no insurance, $4,500
Reed, Jermeric Christian Jerma, contempt x2, $5,000
Rice, Benjamin Duvale, probation violation, $0
Richmond,d Maettavious Derrel, simple assault, $0
Rideout, Rio Rita, DUI, window tint law, $500
Roberts, Justin Henry, contempt, receiving stolen property, $0
Robertson, Haylee Brooke, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, simple assault, $0
Santillan, Enrique Angeles, no license, speeding, $250
Scoot, Eugene, shoplifting, $500
Sessom, Crystal Chantrice, contempt, $0
Sesson, Donald Wayne, no license, no tag, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, failure to obey police officer, fugitive, $0
Shipp, Barry Wayne, no license, speeding, $1,500
Shuler, Theodore, DUI, $0
Smith, Angela Gail, disturbance in public place, $250
Smith, Kevin Dwadell, no tag, no license, $500
Smith, Stephanie Jean, contempt x2, bad check, $2,075
Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, shoplifting, $6,500
Sowell, Damion Ethan, violation of post release supervision, $0
Stanley, Dewayne, disorderly conduct in business, $250
Stavrum, Cassandra Ann, DUI, $500
Suddoth, Mark Estess, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,500
Summers, Adrian Juashun, contempt x2, $10,000
Taylor, Cameron, false ID information, fugitive, $0
Taylor, Samuel Roland, DUI, $1,000
Thompson, Ashley Lynn, contempt, probation violation, $0
Thompson, Shakir Efram, contempt, possession of Heroin, $0
Triplett, Silento Torell, contempt, false ID information, $1,200
Tucker, Lashanda Ganesha, contempt, $1,000
Turner, Tyler, simple assault, $0
Tyler, Jarvis Jarrel, poss. of cont. sub., $20,000
Unger, Roy Lee, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750
Uselton, Eric, contempt x4, $9,000
Velazquez, Ediverto Juarez, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, fugitive, $0
Ward, Jason, contempt, $0
Warren, Cierra Lashaey, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equip., $1,000
West, Michael Dwayne, contempt, $0
Williams, Ronaldo Jamal, contempt x3, $8,300
Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI, careless driving, $0
Wilson, Anne Marie, DUI, no insurance, improper passing, $1,500
Wilson, Tony Antwain, contempt x3-felony, $2,000
Wright, Kimberly Lashay, forged/false or fraudulent prescription, $10,000
Yon, Clifford, domestic violence, $2,000
Young, Cassandra Dominque, contempt, $440.50
