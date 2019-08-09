Adams Jr., Edgar Earl, contempt, $5,000

Alexander III, Wilburn Leon, contempt, poss. cont. sub. in county jail, $0

Allen, Joseph Michael, contempt, $2,396.75

Arnold, Dennis Tremain, domestic assault, $0

Baker, Natalie, probation violation, $0

Ballentine, Jeffery Scott, petit larceny, $4,444.44

Barnes Sr., Marquette Scott, no license, $0

Bass, Matthew Gerard, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, improper left turn, $2,000

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk, $0

Beal, Davida Nicole, petit larceny, $500

Beam, Loura Diane, DUI, $750

Belgon, Kory, contempt, $0

Belgon, Nicholas Kimon, contempt x2, false ID information, $6,000

Benson, Angela Lavette, contempt, $0

Bloom, Jonathan Ray, domestic violence, disturbing peace of family, $0

Boatman, Jacoby Tronzell, contempt x2, $6,000

Botto, Jackson David, possession w/intent, $2,000

Boyd, Jeffery Nathaniel, paraphernalia, $0

Bozeman, Lauren, malicious mischief, $1,000

Brack, Takeiya, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, speeding, child restraint law, $5,000

Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, DUI, $500

Brandt, Kaleb Diamond, contempt, $2,000

Britt, Kelvin Phillip, probation violation, $0

Brooks, Samuel David, no tag, paraphernalia, DUI, disobeying traffic control devices, no insurance, $1,000

Brown, Anthony, marijuana, paraphernalia, DUI, seatbelt violation, $750

Brown, Cornelius, DUI, running stop sign, reckless driving, failure to signal lane change, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $500

Brown, Michael Wayne, contempt, counterfeit bank note or instruments, $7,222.22

Brown, Patrick, DUI, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, $750

Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0

Burton, David Eugene, contempt x2, no tag, $1,500

Busby, Joshua Wade, contempt x2, $2,600

Busby, Kimberly Leigh, domestic violence, $2,500

Cage, Desmond Jevon, domestic assault, $1,000

Cage, Michael Tryell, fugitive, $0

Callicutt, Jeffrey Scott, contempt, $5,000

Campbell Sr., James William, contempt, $5,000

Campbell, James A., contempt, $5,000

Carmelino, Thomas Reynoso, no license, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, fugitive, $0

Carpenter, John Pierce, paraphernalia, $500

Christian, Johnathan Lynn, failed u/a, $0

Cole, Jeffrey, poss. of sub. w/intent-felony, tinted windows, $500

Cole, Melvin Lewis, contempt, burglary-breaking out of bldg.., tampering w/evidence, $5,000

Collier, Shareda Harvell, shoplifting, resisting arrest, $0

Collins, Derriace Lamar, marijuana, no license, DUI, $1,000

Corley, Bob Tyler, probation violation, $2,500

Cornell, Dalton Eugene, fugitive, $0

Cox, Marvin, DUI x2, $0

Cox, Stephanie Marie, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $500

Dockery, Adrian Ternell, contempt, $5,000

Doddridge, Deborah Lynne, contempt x2, false ID information, $5,600

Doyle, Tonia Wynne, DUI, $1,500

Drummond, Lawrence Clark, contempt x2, $2,000

Eason, Katie Michelle, conspiracy to commit crime, aggravated w/deadly weapon to produce death, armed robbery, $20,000

Echaurren, Felipe Edward, contempt x3, $5,000

Edwards, Stacie Ann, contempt, $0

Evans, Cadera William, contempt, $0

Finkley, Margaret Ann, contempt, $0

Fisher III, Ernest, poss. of cont. sub., felony poss. of cont. sub., seatbelt violation, $5,000

Fisk, Amanda Marie, contempt, $5,000

Fletcher, Shawntabis Sentell, domestic assault, $2,500

Forrest, Jasmine Micsha, contempt, $1,500

Garcia, Joaquin, public drunk, $250

Gardner, Briana Trinese, paraphernalia, DUI, failure to signal lane change, $1,000

Gordon, Michael Ray, contempt x4, $5,000

Gorman, Katherine Marie, careless driving, DUI, $1,250

Goudy, Brittany Marie, contempt-felony, $0

Hall, Charles Lee, failure to exhibit license on demand, DUI, no insurance, $2,500

Hancock, Zayne Austinallen, DUI, $500

Harris, Orlando, fugitive, $0

Hayes, Jerry Jerome, contempt, $690.25

Hayes, Zachary, larceny, $0

Henderson, Demetrias Termanage, poss. of cont. sub., resisting arrest, $5,500

Hernandez, Eldyn, no license, no insurance, improper equipment, child restraint law, $500

Holmes, Mikeisha Lashay, contempt x2, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, shoplifting-2nd offense, $0

Hosler, Leo Alexander, DUI, careless driving, $750

Houghton, John Frances, cyberstalking, $4,000

Howard, Laterrika Nicole, no license, $0

Hudspeth, Chase Davis, sale of cont. sub., $5,000

Jackson Sr., Darius, contempt x2, probation violation, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, receiving stolen property-felony, $0

Jackson, Cedric Jerome, sexual battery of minor-felony, child exploitation-felony, $75,000

James, Anthonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd , $0

Jamison, Andrew Lee, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0

Jamison, Terrence Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Johnson Sr., Derrick, probation violation, $0

Johnson, Joseph Ronald, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000

Johnson, Tejerrica Jahana, DUI, no insurance, obstructing public street, $500

Johnson, Treyton Lamar, DUI, driving in center lane, no insurance, $750

Jojiner, Calvin Martell, contempt, domestic assault, $7,000

Jones III, Lawrence Nathaniel, violation of post release supervision-felony, $0

Jones, Jamal Jerome, no license, $500

Jones, Phillip Ryan, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Richard Leon, contempt x2, $5,402

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kiddy, Gregory Drew, DUI, careless driving, $500

King Jr., Raymond Leroy, poss. of cont. sub., careless driving, $2,000

Kinsala, Randall Dewayne, domestic disturbance, disturbing peace-family, $250

Langston, Cameron, contempt x2, $7,500

Lanton, Bryce Armon, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Latiker, Martell, contempt, $1,000

Laughlin, James Robert, public drunk, $0

Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0

Lee, Nicholus Terel, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $0

Little, Krysta Lee, contempt x2, paraphernalia, $0

Lovett, Crystal Nicole, contempt, embezzlement, $0

Lowery, Christopher Patrick, DUI, $1,500

Mack, Louis, contempt, no license, no insurance, fugitive, $0

Marshall, Leslie Diane, open container, DUI, improper equip., $1,500

Martinez, Kara, no license, $0

Matthews, Jermaine Irvin, contempt, $1,500

Mays, Corey Cortez, contempt, $1,000

McCline, Willie, contempt x2, $217

McCory, Diterio Dywon, no license, no insurance, improper turn, $250

McDaniels, Dentrick Leonardo, contempt, $0

McGhee Jr., Michael D., contempt, $187.75

McQuerter, Aneleake, contempt, assault, child neglect/contributing delinquency, $5,500

McRay, Keitha Keir, contempt, $0

Miller, Adrian Jaleel, contempt, $5,000

Miller, Charlotte Chevelle, paraphernalia, $500

Miller, Gavin Wesley, $1,000

Mims, Corbert Marvel, contempt, no license, speeding, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, embezzlement-felony, $25,500

Mitchell, Samuel Keith, shoplifting, $500

Moore, Stephen Craig, contempt, probation violation, $10,000

Moorlet Jr., Darnell Renard, resisting arrest, family disturbance, $0

Morris, Brandon Wayne, contempt, $0

Murray, Laura Jean, domestic assault, $4,000

Nava-Morales, Louis Jairo, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, obstructing street, $500

Nesbitt, Jeremy, contempt x2, parole violation, weapon possession by felon, $2,000

Norman, Dillan Anthony, no tail light, fugitive, $0

Nostrud, Faith Nycole, contempt-felony, contempt-misd., $0

Oakley, Lewis Edward, DUI, careless driving, $750

O’Brien, Anthony Wayne, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, no tail light, $500

O’Neal, Joshua Kyle, contempt, $500

Owens, Shelbi, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, reckless, $1,250

Parks, Demetrius, contempt, $5,000

Parks, Terry Levell, contempt, $2,000

Pitchford, Dayton Lacarl, DUI, careless driving, $750

Privett, Heather Michelle, contempt, $5,000

Rakestraw, James Wesley, domestic assault, $2,500

Reed, Cameron Deshawn, paraphernalia, improper equip., $500

Reed, Charles Braxter, grand larceny, $2,500

Reed, Dennis Wayne, switched tag, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub. x2-felony, no insurance, $4,500

Reed, Jermeric Christian Jerma, contempt x2, $5,000

Rice, Benjamin Duvale, probation violation, $0

Richmond,d Maettavious  Derrel, simple assault, $0

Rideout, Rio Rita, DUI, window tint law, $500

Roberts, Justin Henry, contempt, receiving stolen property, $0

Robertson, Haylee Brooke, contempt-felony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, simple assault, $0

Santillan, Enrique Angeles, no license, speeding, $250

Scoot, Eugene, shoplifting, $500

Sessom, Crystal Chantrice, contempt, $0

Sesson, Donald Wayne, no license, no tag, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, failure to obey police officer, fugitive, $0

Shipp, Barry Wayne, no license, speeding, $1,500

Shuler, Theodore, DUI, $0

Smith, Angela Gail, disturbance in public place, $250

Smith, Kevin Dwadell, no tag, no license, $500

Smith, Stephanie Jean, contempt x2, bad check, $2,075

Solid, Jamal Devante, contempt, shoplifting, $6,500

Sowell, Damion Ethan, violation of post release supervision, $0

Stanley, Dewayne, disorderly conduct in business, $250

Stavrum, Cassandra Ann, DUI, $500

Suddoth, Mark Estess, DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,500

Summers, Adrian Juashun, contempt x2, $10,000

Taylor, Cameron, false ID information, fugitive, $0

Taylor, Samuel Roland, DUI, $1,000

Thompson, Ashley Lynn, contempt, probation violation, $0

Thompson, Shakir Efram, contempt, possession of Heroin, $0

Triplett, Silento Torell, contempt, false ID information, $1,200

Tucker, Lashanda Ganesha, contempt, $1,000

Turner, Tyler, simple assault, $0

Tyler, Jarvis Jarrel, poss. of cont. sub., $20,000

Unger, Roy Lee, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, $1,750

Uselton, Eric, contempt x4, $9,000

Velazquez, Ediverto Juarez, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, fugitive, $0

Ward, Jason, contempt, $0

Warren, Cierra Lashaey, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equip., $1,000

West, Michael Dwayne, contempt, $0

Williams, Ronaldo Jamal, contempt x3, $8,300

Willis Sr., Darrin Terrell, DUI, careless driving, $0

Wilson, Anne Marie, DUI, no insurance, improper passing, $1,500

Wilson, Tony Antwain, contempt x3-felony, $2,000

Wright, Kimberly Lashay, forged/false or fraudulent prescription, $10,000

Yon, Clifford, domestic violence, $2,000

Young, Cassandra Dominque, contempt, $440.50

