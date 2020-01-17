Abshure, Angela Leah, DUI, careless driving, receiving stolen property-felony. $5,000
Allen, Ronald Chet, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Amsden, Christopher Austin, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, burglary, tools-felony, carrying concealed weapon, poss. of weapon by felon, $40,000
Arnold, Bernard, false pretense-felony, $25,000
Atwater, Clarence Victor, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Augustus, Aneatra Latrice, bad check, $2,000
Bailey, Terry Trecurtis, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Baker, Natalie Colette, VOP-supervised post release supervision/controlled substance w/in facility, $0
Banton, Scott Austin, no license, $0
Barnes, Larnel Avery, domestic violence, disturbing peace/family, $250
Bass, Floyd Lester, DUI, speeding, $500
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, public drunk $250
Black, Phaebian Dejuan, contempt x2, $2,500
Bradley, Devonaire Deandrea , contempt x2, possess, receive, obtain stolen firearm, $0
Brooks, Dacari Quentin, DUI, disorderly conduct in business, $j0
Brooks, Joshua Len, contempt, false identifying info, $2,250
Buford Jr., James C., expired tag, no license, fugitive, $1,500
Buford, Yolanda Tarvette, fugitive, $0
Byrd, Gianni, conspiracy to commit crime, contributing to deliq. of minor, $750
Carlisle, Kristen Nicole, paraphernalia, violation of probation, poss. of cont. sub., poss. of weapon by felon, $5,000
Carter II, Henry Lee, DUI-2nd, $0
Chambers, Austin Cole, domestic assault-felony, $10,000
Clark, Ronnie, contempt, home repair fraud, $0
Cline, Alex Lashawn, DUI-2nd, $0
Cockrell, Heather Hankins, contempt, $5,000
Cole Jr., Bruce, paraphernalia, felony poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Cooke, Christy Lynn, contempt, transfer/obtain marijuana, $0
Cordell, Colin Duncan, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Cothern, Dillon Wayne, burglary, $3,500
Craddock, Matthew Anderson, domestic assault, physical fear, $250
Crutchfield, Anthony Allen, contempt, sale of cont. sub. near school, $0
Curtis, Michael, DUI-2nd, $0
Daniel, Timothy Lavelle, contempt, shoplifting, $643.50
Davis II, James Edward, accessory before/after the fact, $150,000
Davis, Benjamin Lee, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Davis, Damian Darnell, contempt, $500
Davis, Justin Jarred, paraphernalia, $500
Davis, Kathy Mauk, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Davis, Tricia Louise, contempt x2, $6,500
Dooley, Quincy Cortez, conspiracy to commit larceny, grand larceny, $0
Edlemon, Phillip Michael, contempt, probation violation, $0
Ellis, Jon Eugene, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Ferguson, Orlanda Antwon, marijuana poss., $500
Fisher, Jeffrey Coleman, DUI, littering, $750
Flowers, Jakarius Jaciel, contempt, $1,000
Floyd, Beosha Cachet, contempt, $5,000
Floyd, Deondis Kirby, public drunk, $250
Forrester, Larry Earl, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,000
Fullerton, Robin Denise, shoplifting, $500
Gamble, Aaron Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., possession of weapon by felon-felony, $15,000
Gandy, Justin Colby, contempt, paraphernalia, receiving stolen property-felony, $6,000
Gibson, Bethany Denise, contempt, $2,000
Haga, Amanda Michelle, burglary (dwelling house)-felony, burglary-commerical-felony, $120,000
Hale, Booker T., contempt-5th offense, probation violation, $0
Hamilton, Stephanie Denise, expired tag, paraphernalia, no license, $0
Hamm, Brandon Wayne, contempt, $200
Haney, Kathryn Mari, DUI-2nd, $0
Harpole, James Edward, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, $0
Harris, Alfred, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault, $0
Harrison, Nikyler Royale, contempt, $2,500
Hawkins, Unterio Deshawn, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $250
Herring, Mildred Ann, contempt, driving with one headlight, $5,000
Herrod, Lavonne Shea, contempt, $1,000
Holly Jr., William Whitfield, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine with firearm, $0
Holmes, Ashley Lanette, contempt, no license, careless driving, $5,250
Howell, Kristian Kaye, poss. of paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $6,200
Hunt, Laquita Shawnita, contempt x2, $1,200
Jackson, Jadian Rashad, contempt, retailiation against a public servant, sale of marijuana, $0
Jackson, Torencio Cortez, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,615
James, Edward Lee, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order/poss. of cont. sub., $0
Jimenez, Juan Ricardo, public drunk, $250
Johnson, Alphonso, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., $2,500
Johnson, Christina Monique, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $500
Johnson, Jermarcus Desh, felony poss. of cont. sub., $0
Jourdan, Althea Paige, contempt, $268.75
Justice, Peyton Tyler, grand larceny from building, $1,000
Keeling, James Tilman, contempt, $0
Kelly, Mark Austin, murder, $0
Kelly, Zavian Tyrese, contempt, switched tag, marijuana, no license, no insurance, $2,000
Kennedy Sr., Marterrius Corvell, contempt x2, false identifying info, $5,000
Kimber, Myrone Dewyone, contempt, $500
Dyles, Thyara Renea, contempt, $56,000
Lafayette, Benzell Devontay, shoplifting, $500
Lafayette, Chandrelle Jontae, shoplifting, $500
Lewis, Damien Devante, contempt, $393.50
Maclin, Purvis Lewis, no license, $0
Mangrum, William Peten, contempt, unlawful taking of vehicle, $0
Manis III, Edward Gerald, paraphernalia, $500
Maples, Kordae, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Markle, Todd Donald, contempt, $2,500
Mathews, Jamil Hasani, switched, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., fugitive, $500
Matthews, Jermaine Irvin, contempt, $2,500
May, Montgomery Baylor, contempt, $500
McClain, Lakendric Lemmont, paraphernalia, careless driving, $500
McClure, Cody Ray, assault, domestic violence, $500
McCormich, Makenzie Leigh, paraphernalia, $500
McKamie, Kyle, poss. of cont. sub., $100,000
McNeil, Shawneece Tierra, DUI, $1,000
Meeks, Karissa Michele, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $8,000
Merriweather, Londrell Marquet, contempt-uttering forgery, $0
Mims, Joey Dandeauya, conspiracy to commit embezzlement, $25,000
Moore, Tanika L., shoplifting, $500
Moorehead, Terrell, simple assault, $0
Morgan, Jevon Demon, resisting arrest, $0
Moye, Shelia S., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $1,000
Murphy, Alandria Symone, shoplifting-2nd offense, $750
Neal, Jody Ray, contempt, felon in poss. of weapon, $0
Nelson, Nathan Brian, DUI-2nd, $0
Noland, Derrick Demarcus, contempt, $5,000
Nunnery Jr., Garry, assault, domestic violence, $1,000
Nunnery-Millsbrooks, Shevedia Shanta, contempt, shoplifting, $6,000
Ocampo, Detrick Kelton, no license, careless driving, DUI, $1,000
O’Kelly, Nicholas Ray, no insurance, no brake lights, weapon by felon, $5,000
Ortiz, Noel, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, $5,000
Ostrand Jr., Robert G., DUI-2nd, $0
Owens, Teresa Michelle, domestic disturbance-family, $500
Palmer, Christina Suzanne, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Paulette, Altoni Brian, contempt, $500
Pittillo, Stephen Wayne, touching handling, $25,000
Regans, Charlene Michelle, contempt, seatbelt violation, $5,000
Renfroe, Jerney, contempt, $5,000
Richardson, Orlando Favion, contempt x2, no license, $250
Richmond, Timothy Antonio, contempt x3, $0
Rivera, Rufino Perez, contempt, shoplifting, $5,500
Robinson, Issac, manufacture and or sale of cont. sub., $0
Roby, Justin James, contempt x2, larceny theft of rental, sexual battery, child abuse, $0
Rose, Claudell Graves, contempt, $5,000
Rulmage, Timothy Ray, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Rushing, David Keith, child pornography, $0
Salazar, Oscar Omar, contempt, $253.50
Scott, Kali Nichole, violated the terms of drug court, $0
Scott, Mecheo, contempt x2, DUI-3rd, $0
Sesson, Donald Wayne, contempt, $1,500
Sizemore-Teague, Karie Breanne, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub. x2, shoplifting, false identifying info, contempt, $9,000
Smith, Craig David, paraphernalia $500
Smith, Michael Wade, contempt, $3,000
Spencer, Christopher, contempt, embezzlement, $3,000
Spencer, Rickey Rashawn, contempt, $5,000
Stella, Brandy Rachelle, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub. x2, no license, no insurance, driving w/o headlights, $6,000
Stokes, Jessie Lee, fugitive, $0
Story, Tamela Renea, contempt, $6,000
Street, James, no license, DUI-2nd, careless driving, no insurance, $1,500
Strickland, Carlethia, contempt, $1,500
Swain, Madison Paige, positive u/a, $0
Taffer, Kristopher Andrew, assault-physical fear, $2,000
Taylor, Miricole Aliya, shoplifting, $500
Terrell, Katelyn Romelle, failed u/a, contempt, $0
Thomas, Brandy, paraphernalia, $0
Thomas, Christopher Russell, burglary-dwelling-felony, burglary-commercial-felony, $30,000
Thomas, Justin Keshun, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, driving with one headlight, $5,000
Thomason, Trenston Neal, contempt, $0
Tittle, Jami Smith, contempt, $1,500
Todd, Denise Darby, failure to obey officer, DUI, reckless driving, $750
Towns, Christopher Marquis, contempt, $5,000
Tredway, Ashley Nicole, DUI-2nd, driving without headlights, $750
Tunstall, Latonya Scharvae, expired tag, fleeing $500
Waldrop, Larry, contempt, paraphernalia, driving when license expired x2, $764.25
Walker, Marlon Ray, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, only one headlight, $750
Walker, Travious, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, fugitive, $6,000
Walsh, Christopher Andre, paraphernalia, DUI, driving in center lane, no insurance, $1,250
Warren, Douglas, abusive calls to emergency telephone services, $250
Watkins, James Edward, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $1,000
Webster, Andrew Lee, burglary-home invasion –felony, stalking, $20,000
West Jr., Eugene, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Weston, Dario, DUI-2nd, $0
White, Maniyah Elease, contempt, $0
Wilbanks, Brendan Chandlar, contempt, $1,000
Williams Jr., Tarvis, fugitive, $0
Wright, Richard, poss. paraphernalia, $100
Yarbor, Brandon Nicolas, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Young Jr., Williams, contempt, $500
