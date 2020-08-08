Two more individuals in the Corinth School District have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, marking a total of seven cases between students and faculty at the three campuses since the district opened its doors July 27.
Over 100 students are being quarantined, according to Taylor Coombs, a spokesperson from Corinth School district.
In an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page, the district said that anyone who came in close contact, defined as being within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, should quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact.
Corinth School District was the first school district in Mississippi to open, over a week before Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that he would delay some upper-level classes in eight counties. Corinth, which is in Alcorn County, was not included in the delay.
According to the district’s reopening plan, students in kindergarten through third grade are required to wear face coverings while moving between classrooms, but not while sitting in class, as desk spacing adhered to social distancing guidelines. Students in fourth grade and up are required to wear face masks at all times.
Parents were given the option of traditional in-person learning and a virtual model, which was decided before the semester began.
Students are being screened each day with temperature checks upon entering the school, and parents are asked to screen their children before arriving to school. If a student has a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees, they will be isolated from other students until they can be sent home.
The Corinth School District has 2700 kids throughout the elementary, middle and high schools.
