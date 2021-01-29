Vaccines:
DeSoto County is currently administering 400 vaccines each day, but there are plans to increase it to 600 next week.
The DeSoto County vaccination site has been moved from the health department in Hernando to the Landers Center in Southaven.
The Mississippi State Department of Health attributed the move to increasing the amount of vaccinations the county will be able to administer.
On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced that over 62,000 Mississippians were vaccinated statewide just last week.
Schools:
This week, DeSoto County Schools recorded 111 total new COVID-19 cases, including 73 students and 38 staff. 622 students were quarantined last week because of exposure to COVID-19.
Center Hill Middle School and Lewisburg Middle Schools recorded the most new student cases last week with 10 new cases each.
DeSoto County Schools superintendent Cory Uselton said: “We are continuing to stress the importance of following COVID-19 protocols on campus, and we are very appreciative of the cooperation of our students, teachers, administrators, staff, and parents.”
Hospitals:
As of Jan. 25, Baptist DeSoto reported seven adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and no ICU beds available in the hospital.
As of Jan. 25, Methodist Olive Branch reported seven adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and one ICU bed available in the hospital.
Long-term Care Facilities:
As of Jan. 27, there are eight current COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
An outbreak is defined as a single confirmed COVID-19 infection in a long-term care facility resident, or more than one infection in employees or staff in a 14-day period.
24 DeSoto County residents living in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19.
General County Data:
DeSoto County is currently leading Mississippi in total COVID-19 cases, with 18,020 reported. 198 DeSoto County residents have died from COVID-19.
DeSoto County currently has a positive test rate of 13.8%, and the county is reporting 51.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county currently sits at the “Active Outbreak” level, which is the second most dangerous threat level, according to CovidActNow.org, a data set used by hospital systems to track the virus.
