The district reported 83 total new cases, with 49 students and 34 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Additionally, 491 students were quarantined last week following possible exposure, up from last week’s 336 new student quarantines.
This week’s new cases and quarantines bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district since the start of the semester to 437 and the total number of those quarantined since the start of the semester to 2,265, according to data from the state.
This is the highest number of new cases since the beginning of the semester. For the first nine weeks, the district recorded some of the lowest numbers of cases per capita in the state.
“We will continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases at each school. Our numbers are staying fairly consistent with the numbers in the community,” DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said.
Center Hill High School canceled its football game last week against Saltillo, which the school announced on Twitter. Center Hill documented nine COVID-19 cases last week, but it is unclear whether all nine cases were on the football team.
“Mustang family- we regret to inform you that tonight’s football game and homecoming festivities have been canceled due to Covid Guidelines,” the post read.
The rise in cases in schools comes as Gov. Tate Reeves reinstated a mask mandate for DeSoto County, along with eight other counties with an increasing transmission rate.
“We’ve seen this before. We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening,” Reeves said at the press conference last week. “None of these elements are silver bullets. None of them will totally eliminate the virus. We have to allow for life to go on in the meantime. As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was: to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed. That has to be the focus.”
DeSoto County’s rate of transmission is at a “critical” level according to one model used by health experts, meaning that the county “is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, DeSoto County has reported 7,134 cases and 79 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.